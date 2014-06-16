Trending

Travis McCabe and Lizzie Willaims win Stillwater Criteriums

Ryan Anderson and Carmel Small secure overall victory on final day

Image 1 of 30

Olivia Dillon (Colavita) went on the attack again today

Olivia Dillon (Colavita) went on the attack again today
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 2 of 30

Travis McCabe (SmartStop) rides in the field before launching his attack

Travis McCabe (SmartStop) rides in the field before launching his attack
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 3 of 30

Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis) riding in the break

Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis) riding in the break
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 4 of 30

Ryan Anderson (Optum) at the front on the climb

Ryan Anderson (Optum) at the front on the climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 5 of 30

Luis Amaran (Jamis) kept his second place overall for the week

Luis Amaran (Jamis) kept his second place overall for the week
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 6 of 30

The men’s field chases the break up the climb

The men’s field chases the break up the climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 7 of 30

Travis Livermon (SmartStop) puts on a show for fans after his laps are done

Travis Livermon (SmartStop) puts on a show for fans after his laps are done
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 8 of 30

Travis McCabe (SmartStop) is cheered by a fan with one lap to g

Travis McCabe (SmartStop) is cheered by a fan with one lap to g
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 9 of 30

Travis McCabe (SmartStop) fighting to stay in front to take the win

Travis McCabe (SmartStop) fighting to stay in front to take the win
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 10 of 30

The men’s top three for the stage

The men’s top three for the stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 11 of 30

he overall top three women

he overall top three women
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 12 of 30

The final jersey presentation for the women’s overall

The final jersey presentation for the women’s overall
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 13 of 30

The men’s top three after a week of racing

The men’s top three after a week of racing
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 14 of 30

Both men’s and women’s Optum teams were the overall points leaders

Both men’s and women’s Optum teams were the overall points leaders
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 15 of 30

Eric Marcotte (SmartStop) held onto the overall sprint leader jersey

Eric Marcotte (SmartStop) held onto the overall sprint leader jersey
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 16 of 30

Ryan Anderson (Optum) fought hard this week to hold the overall lead.

Ryan Anderson (Optum) fought hard this week to hold the overall lead.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 17 of 30

lly Stacher (Specialized-Lululemon) takes over at the front of the women’s field

lly Stacher (Specialized-Lululemon) takes over at the front of the women’s field
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 18 of 30

Lizzie (Vanderkitten) goes solo off the front

Lizzie (Vanderkitten) goes solo off the front
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 19 of 30

Optum keeping the pace high up to the bottom of the climb

Optum keeping the pace high up to the bottom of the climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 20 of 30

Ben Wolfe (California Giant) gets motivation from a fan on the climb

Ben Wolfe (California Giant) gets motivation from a fan on the climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 21 of 30

Adam Myerson (SmartStop) gets cooled off by a fan

Adam Myerson (SmartStop) gets cooled off by a fan
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 22 of 30

Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare) and Taylor Wiles (Specialized-Lululemon) lead the front of the women’s field up the climb

Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare) and Taylor Wiles (Specialized-Lululemon) lead the front of the women’s field up the climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 23 of 30

Tayler Wiles (Specialized-Lululemon) held onto the Queen of the Hill jersey with her ride today

Tayler Wiles (Specialized-Lululemon) held onto the Queen of the Hill jersey with her ride today
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 24 of 30

Leah Kirchmann (Optum) launches an attack on the steep section of the climb

Leah Kirchmann (Optum) launches an attack on the steep section of the climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 25 of 30

Lizzie Williams (Vanderkitten) fights her way to the finish

Lizzie Williams (Vanderkitten) fights her way to the finish
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 26 of 30

Lizzie Williams (Vanderkitten) takes the win in Stillwater

Lizzie Williams (Vanderkitten) takes the win in Stillwater
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 27 of 30

Carmen Small (Specialized-Lululemon) wins the overall at the North Star Grand Prix

Carmen Small (Specialized-Lululemon) wins the overall at the North Star Grand Prix
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 28 of 30

Carmen Small (Specialized-Lululemon) collapses after a tough day defending the jersey

Carmen Small (Specialized-Lululemon) collapses after a tough day defending the jersey
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 29 of 30

The men hit the steep Chillkoot Hill in Stillwater

The men hit the steep Chillkoot Hill in Stillwater
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 30 of 30

Alison Powers (UnitedHealthcare) shows off her national champion kit during today's criterium

Alison Powers (UnitedHealthcare) shows off her national champion kit during today's criterium
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

The legendary Stillwater Criterium lived up to its reputation as one of the hardest races in the United States on Sunday. Attacks flew as the racers went up Chilkoot Hill, which features a 24-degree grade to the finish line. Put under pressure in the final laps, Canadian Ryan Anderson prevailed to win the overall at the North Star Grand Prix, the fourth title in a row for his Optum team. Anderson finished strong by taking third on the sixth and final stage and claimed his first USA Cycling National Racing Calendar overall stage victory.

“I was glad I was able to be good to finish because the guys rode so well. From day one, the first criterium, we took responsibility for the race and the guys rode pretty much all week.” Anderson said. “For our team it's a really important race because most of our partners are from the area. I've had a bit of a bumpy year, I've had some success but I've also had some downs this year so to get this win is really motivating for me going forwards with the rest of the year.”

Luis Amaran (Jamis-Hagens Berman) finished second overall, 16 seconds down while Anderson's teammate Jesse Anthony was third, a further four seconds down.

Travis McCabe of Team SmartStop put in a blistering attack with three laps to go to take the stage win with the field breathing down his neck.

“I just went for it, I looked back on the second lap and I had15 to 20 seconds gap and I knew that Optum was content in letting someone like me go and they were just really watching Amaran. So I just put my head down, raced aggressive and stayed away. I couldn't hear anything, the crowd was loud, everyone was just roaring, it was so awesome.” McCabe said. “I looked back halfway up the climb and they're charging, I look up at the board and see zero laps and so at that point, I just sprinted with whatever I had left out of pure fear and kept it to the line. It's really exciting, it's a great win for the team, we've had an awesome year.”

The chasing riders caught McCabe at the line. Belgian Gerry Druyts of Team3M was second on the stage.

Both Anderson and McCabe loved the cheering fans that lined the climb. “It was so loud in the beginning, it was hard to keep calm and not get too excited because there was so much cheering, it was so motivating.” Anderson commented.

“It's such an awesome race,” noted McCabe. “Being able to have everyone there and cheering for you, it really gives this vibe of excitement and really puts you on another level for racing so it's fantastic.

As the sun came out after a rainy morning, the riders lined up at the bottom of Chilkoot Hill for 28 laps of pain. The front of the race shuffled and re-shuffled under constant attacking. Seventh overall and 43 seconds down in the general classification, Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis-Hagens Berman) escaped early to put pressure on Anderson. Also off the front were Tom Devriendt (Team 3M), Ben Frederick (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite), Coulton Hartrich (SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching), Gabriel Baca (Elbowz Racing) and Michael Olheiser (Incycle-Predator Components).

Behind the Optum Team lined up at the front of the stretched out field, controlling the pace and keeping the gap to less than 30 seconds. With six laps to go, Ian Crane (Jamis-Hagens Berman) counter-attacked when his teammate was reeled back. Sensing the pressure, riders swarmed the front of the field and Optum lost control for less than two laps.

“I got a little concerned about six laps to go. That’s when Ian Crane hit out and that put us under a little pressure, and Jesse jumped on him right away but he went on the climb to put the guys that were riding earlier under pressure. Thankfully, the three guys that were riding early in the day did a fantastic job.” explained Anderson. “Once Tom came back, then at three to go I felt that we were in a good position, between six and three were a little bit stressful.”

McCabe followed the team plan and launched himself up the climb with three laps to go. “The whole team was disappointed with the way it played out on the second day so we were just out for stage wins and to race aggressively. I was always at the front, riding the waves, staying in the wind and keying off of Jamis mostly and with four laps to go or three, Amaran attacked and pretty much blew the field up, there was five of us that stayed with him. Right after the hill, on the next little climb, everyone sat up and there was a lull and I knew that everyone was hurting so I figured just to go and not look back. I attacked up and over that, and spent the downhill recovering, going hard on the climbs.”

Amaran put in one more attack the final time up the climb but could not drop Anderson.

Anderson added, “The pressure was just on over the top, Tom was really good here and Jesse, we all stayed together and then Tom pretty much rode the last lap and I slotted in. At first I was sitting behind Amaran but then I decided to get back with the guys and they brought me safely through here [last turn before climb]. Amaran went from the bottom but I was good enough to hang on.”

The Optum team won the overall team classification with three riders in the top five of the general classification.

Eric Marcotte (Team SmartStop) retained the green Xcel Energy Sprinter jersey and Fabio Calabria (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros) took the Sports Beans King of the Hills. Finishing only six seconds down on the stage put Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Predator Components) in the white TRIA Orthopedic Center Best Young Rider jersey and Hartrich in the green North Star Top Amateur jersey. Devriendt was awarded the red Penn Cycle Most Aggressive Rider jersey.

Small seals her overall win of the North Star Grand Prix as Williams wins Stillwater Criterium from a solo break

Lizzie Williams (Vanderkitten) made her bold solo move with six laps to go out of the 14-lap circuit and held her lead to win the Stillwater Criterium. 

Behind her was the battle for the general classification. Leah Kirchmann (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) and Alison Powers (UnitedHealthcare) were both 14 seconds behind Carmen Small (Specialized-lululemon) coming into the stage. Powers attacked in the final lap, nearly closing down the gap to Williams, and finished second on the stage but it was not enough to put her in the overall lead. Small finished two seconds behind Powers for third on the stage, and Kirchmann finished a 12 seconds behind Small for fourth on the stage.

Attacks from UnitedHealthcare, Team Optum, and Team TIBCO came from the start, with the lap pace quickening as the attacks and counter attacks increased. 

UnitedHealthcare was determined to make the other teams chase. Lauren Tamayo, Rushlee Buchanan, and Sharon Laws saw solo breakaways. Buchanon’s breakaway lasted two laps before being brought back, while Laws was away for one lap on her own before being joined by Tayler Wiles (Specialized-lululemon) when Wiles attacked up Chilkoot Hill, with its average 18% grade, to claim Queen of the Mountains points ahead of Laws. 

It was this duo that Williams bridged up to before launching her solo attack. “In my head, I wanted to go at four laps to go,” said Williams. “That break went away and I bridged across, it was just a split second that they eased up, and I just kept going. I got a gap so it was just like a tempo ride, a time trial. The crowd just helped me along so much each time I went up the hill.”

While Williams was up the road, a small group of five containing Laws, Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon), Jade Wilcoxson (Team Optum), Jo Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO),  and Flavia Oliveira (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) were on the chase. 

With three laps to go Williams had opened up a gap of over 40 seconds.

“I honestly didn’t know that Lizzie was up the road,” laughed Powers. “I stuck to our team’s plan, and I heard someone say ‘42 seconds’. What? Someone’s up the road?”

That’s when a chase ensued that quickly brought down the time gap as both Specialized-lululemon and Team Optum strung out what was left of the fewer than 20 riders left on course. 

With just under two laps to go Kirchmann made her move for the general classification. She and teammate Denise Ramsden headed up Chilkoot Hill with a slight advantage over the group containing Small and Powers. The duo were caught by the top of the hill. 

Powers launched her attack after the top of Chilkoot Hill.

“With just under one to go, I could see Tayler was fading a bit, and so that’s when I attacked,” said Powers. “Unfortunately, Carmen was just a little too strong. I couldn’t get away from her on the last lap, so kudos to her and her team. My entire team gave everything they had, every single person. We tried, we didn’t quite get it, but it was a good team effort.

”We wanted to either win or go down trying.“

”They did a really good job of attacking me in the last two laps,“ said Small.  ”I wanted to die a thousand deaths, just hold on for dear life. I’m really lucky the girls are so great because I couldn’t have won this race without them. Especially going against UnitedHealthcare and Optum, they both have really strong girls. The girls rode out of their minds today.“

Kelly Catlin (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars) was the day’s top placed amateur and the only amateur who finished the race without receiving a pro-rated time, extending her lead in the amateur jersey to over 17 minutes. 

The Collegiate All Stars program is designed to give riders a well rounded experience of what it’s like to be on a professional team, from providing technical and physical support in the form of mechanics and a masseuse, to skills development and encouragement. 

”Stillwater was a lot of fun,“ said Catlin, who has a double major in bio-mechanical engineering and Chinese with a minor in music at the University of Minnesota. ”It was a really good experience to measure up against the pros. I feel a little more confident now. I feel like if I wanted to go pro I could possibly do it. I’ll try to manage with collegiate cycling for the first few years and see how that goes it goes from there.“

The North Star Grand Prix features the Carla Swart jersey, a jersey of recognition given to the rider who sacrifices the most for her team as voted on by other members of the peloton. This year’s jersey recipient was Joy McCulloch (KHS-Maxxis p/b JAKROO). According to several riders, Joy ”did not care about her time and was worried about the rider on the ground after the crash we were involved in on Friday night. She raced well and fought strong. She represents this sport at it’s highest level.“

Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare) had her Xcel Energy Sprint Competition Jersey on lock, coming into stage 6 with enough points to keep her lead even if she didn’t gain any more sprint points.

Wiles secured her Jelly Belly Queen of the Mountains by collecting an additional eight points on the stage.

The Penn Cycle’s Most Aggressive Rider jersey was given to Williams for her impressive solo ride. 

 

Full Results

Men stage 6 results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Travis McCabe (SmartStop)1:20:30
2Gerry Druyts (Team3M)
3Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
4Tom Devriendt (Team3M)
5Chris Winn (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros)
6Steve Fisher (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
7Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
8Ben Frederick (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
9Ian Crane (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
10Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
11Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
12Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:06
13Heath Blackgrove (Boneshaker D1 Racing)
14Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized)
15Coulton Hartrich (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
16Andrew Dahlheim (Athlete Octane Cycling)
17Fabio Calabria (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros)
18Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Predator Components)
19Jeremy Powers (ELBOWZ Racing)0:00:16
20Michael Olheiser (Incycle-Predator Components)0:00:51
21Carson Lange (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)0:00:53
22Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
23Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)0:00:58
24Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:01:06
25Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing)0:01:26
26Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant/Specialized)
27Tristan Uhl (ELBOWZ Racing)
28Nicholas Torraca (Boneshaker D1 Racing)
29Peter Olejniczak (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance)
30David Santos (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)
31Mac Cassin (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros)
32Jonathan Toftoy (Twin Six/Revolution Cycles)
33Ben Fogle (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
34Johnathan Freter (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)0:01:35
35Michael Vingerling (Team3M)0:01:38
36Derek Schanze (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)0:01:49
37Luis Lemus Davila (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
38Josh Johnson (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)0:01:52
39Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:56
40Michael Sheehan (Boneshaker D1 Racing)
41Zack Allison (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:02:03
42Peter Disera (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team)0:02:13
43Adam Myerson (SmartStop)0:02:23
44Josh Johnson (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:03:48
45Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)0:04:05
46Flavio Alejandro (SmartStop)
47Travis Livermon (SmartStop)0:08:31
48Ben Wolfe (California Giant/Specialized)0:08:50
49Griffin Easter (Airgas Cycling)0:09:17
50Zack Noonan (Airgas Cycling)
51Chris Stastny (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)0:09:31
52Eric Marcotte (SmartStop)0:09:44
53Emerson Oronte (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros)
54Timothy Stevens (Team3M)
55Jacob Arnold (Incycle-Predator Components)
56Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:10:13
57Patrick Kos (Airgas Cycling)0:10:46
58Anton Varabei (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team)0:12:06
59Nick Coil (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)
60Brian McCulloch (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)
61Steven Davis (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)
62Stephan Hirsch (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
63Tony Olson (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance)
64Tyler Brandt (BMW Development Team)
65Stef VanZummeren (Team3M)
66Gabriel Baca (ELBOWZ Racing)
67Christophe Sleurs (Team3M)
68Andrew Buntz (Credite Velo - Trek)0:12:54
69Kevin Gottlieb (Airgas Cycling)0:14:50
70Tim Savre (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance)0:16:12
71Brad Neagos (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
72Gregory Ratzell (Airgas Cycling)
73Aaron Beebe (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
74Levon Kalemkiarian (Twin Six/Revolution Cycles)
75Chris Yotter (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance)
76Tyler Coplea (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)
77Shawn D'Aurelio (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)
78Kit Recca (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros)
79Mac Brennan (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
80Kevin Massicotte (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team)
81Corentin Cherhal (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
82Andel Dickey (California Giant/Specialized)
83Matt Zimmer (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance)0:17:44
84Gerd deKeijzer (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
85Simon Strobel (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
86Brandon Etzl (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team)
87David Guttenplan (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
88Brian Ellison (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance)
89Devin Clark (Athlete Octane Cycling)0:19:36
90Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)
91Kennett Peterson (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros)
92Eric Losak (BMW Development Team)0:21:58
93Garrick Valverde (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)
94Pierre Louis Verot (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
95Benny Swedberg (California Giant/Specialized)
96Mat Stephens (Boneshaker D1 Racing)
97Connor McCutcheon (Airgas Cycling)
98Tristin Bentzler (Twin Six/Revolution Cycles)0:24:59
99Brett Kielick (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
100Rene Corella (BMW Development Team)
101Brant Speed (ELBOWZ Racing)
102Stephen Welsh (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
103James Glasspool (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
104Daniel Katz (BMW Development Team)
105Colton Barrett (Athlete Octane Cycling)
106Nathaniel Beams (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)
107Emile Abraham (Incycle-Predator Components)0:29:00
108Matt Schaupp (BMW Development Team)
109Caleb Fuchs (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)
DNFWilliam Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
DNFRuben Companioni (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
DNFSean Mazich (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
DNFFreddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
DNFChad Hartley (Athlete Octane Cycling)
DNFSergio Escutia (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)

Sprints - Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Coulton Hartrich (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)5pts
2Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)3
3Griffin Easter (Airgas Cycling)1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Frederick (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)5pts
2Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)3
3Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Devriendt (Team3M)5pts
2Tristan Uhl (ELBOWZ Racing)3
3Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)1

Young rider stage
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Predator Components)1:20:36
2Carson Lange (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)0:00:47
3Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant/Specialized)0:01:20
4Nicholas Torraca (Boneshaker D1 Racing)
5Peter Olejniczak (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance)
6Johnathan Freter (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)0:01:29
7Luis Lemus Davila (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)0:01:43
8Josh Johnson (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)0:01:46
9Michael Sheehan (Boneshaker D1 Racing)0:01:50
10Peter Disera (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team)0:02:07
11Josh Johnson (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:03:42
12Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)0:03:59
13Ben Wolfe (California Giant/Specialized)0:08:44
14Zack Noonan (Airgas Cycling)0:09:11
15Jacob Arnold (Incycle-Predator Components)0:09:38
16Tim Savre (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance)0:16:06
17Gregory Ratzell (Airgas Cycling)
18Tyler Coplea (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)
19Corentin Cherhal (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
20Andel Dickey (California Giant/Specialized)
21Matt Zimmer (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance)0:17:38
22Gerd deKeijzer (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
23Brandon Etzl (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team)
24Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)0:19:30
25Benny Swedberg (California Giant/Specialized)0:21:52
26Stephen Welsh (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)0:24:53
27Nathaniel Beams (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)
28Matt Schaupp (BMW Development Team)0:28:54
29Caleb Fuchs (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies4:01:36
2Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:00:47
3Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros0:01:26
4Team3M0:01:32
5ELBOWZ Racing0:03:02
6Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis0:03:18
7Boneshaker D1 Racing0:03:22
8SmartStop0:06:22
9California Giant/Specialized0:10:16
10Canyon Bicycles- Shimano0:10:23
11Incycle-Predator Components0:10:35
12KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO0:17:31
13Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek0:18:51
14SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching0:19:33
15Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite0:26:19
16Airgas Cycling0:29:14
17Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance0:29:38
18Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team0:30:25
19Bissell-ABG-Giant0:32:00
20Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores0:36:01
21Twin Six/Revolution Cycles0:42:31
22Athlete Octane Cycling0:44:35
23Team Novo Nordisk Development0:51:34
24BMW Development Team0:58:57

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eric Marcotte (SmartStop)39pts
2Tom Devriendt (Team3M)29
3Ian Crane (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)22
4David Guttenplan (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)20
5Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)16
6Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant/Specialized)14
7Timothy Stevens (Team3M)12
8Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)10
9Fabio Calabria (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros)9
10Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized)9
11Heath Blackgrove (Boneshaker D1 Racing)8
12Griffin Easter (Airgas Cycling)8
13Travis McCabe (SmartStop)7
14Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)7
15David Santos (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)7
16Ben Frederick (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)5
17Coulton Hartrich (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)5
18Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)4
19Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)3
20Andrew Dahlheim (Athlete Octane Cycling)3
21Gabriel Baca (ELBOWZ Racing)3
22Tristan Uhl (ELBOWZ Racing)3
23Gerry Druyts (Team3M)2
24Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)1
25Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)1
26Michael Sheehan (Boneshaker D1 Racing)1
27Adam Myerson (SmartStop)1
28Brant Speed1

Final classification men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)11:26:09
2Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:00:16
3Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:20
4Heath Blackgrove (Boneshaker D1 Racing)0:00:23
5Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:27
6Ian Crane (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:00:34
7Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized)0:01:05
8Gerry Druyts (Team3M)0:01:31
9Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:01:36
10Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:02:02
11Travis McCabe (SmartStop)0:04:31
12Fabio Calabria (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros)0:04:41
13Coulton Hartrich (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)0:04:48
14Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)0:04:57
15Ben Frederick (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)0:05:00
16Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Predator Components)0:05:13
17Michael Olheiser (Incycle-Predator Components)0:05:28
18Tom Devriendt (Team3M)0:05:34
19David Santos (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)0:05:36
20Michael Vingerling (Team3M)0:06:29
21Zack Allison (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:06:54
22Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:07:21
23Steve Fisher (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)0:07:25
24Jeremy Powers (ELBOWZ Racing)0:07:49
25Johnathan Freter (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)0:09:03
26Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)0:09:32
27Peter Olejniczak (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance)0:09:55
28Luis Lemus Davila (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)0:10:08
29Adam Myerson (SmartStop)0:10:25
30Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:11:14
31Andrew Dahlheim (Athlete Octane Cycling)0:11:21
32Chris Winn (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros)0:11:40
33Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)0:12:34
34Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant/Specialized)0:12:37
35Jonathan Toftoy (Twin Six/Revolution Cycles)0:12:57
36Carson Lange (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)0:13:32
37Ben Wolfe (California Giant/Specialized)0:13:49
38Zack Noonan (Airgas Cycling)0:14:17
39Peter Disera (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team)0:14:55
40Tristan Uhl (ELBOWZ Racing)0:15:24
41Derek Schanze (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)0:15:29
42Nicholas Torraca (Boneshaker D1 Racing)0:15:30
43Mac Cassin (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros)0:16:25
44Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing)0:17:02
45Christophe Sleurs (Team3M)0:17:05
46Stef VanZummeren (Team3M)
47Emerson Oronte (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros)0:17:12
48Flavio Alejandro (SmartStop)0:17:37
49Patrick Kos (Airgas Cycling)0:17:49
50Timothy Stevens (Team3M)0:19:28
51Eric Marcotte (SmartStop)0:19:30
52Travis Livermon (SmartStop)0:20:02
53Josh Johnson (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:21:25
54Mac Brennan (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:22:27
55Jacob Arnold (Incycle-Predator Components)0:23:32
56Tyler Brandt (BMW Development Team)0:24:31
57Kennett Peterson (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros)0:24:38
58Brian McCulloch (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)0:24:40
59Gregory Ratzell (Airgas Cycling)0:25:53
60Stephan Hirsch (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:25:59
61Griffin Easter (Airgas Cycling)0:26:20
62Ben Fogle (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)0:26:41
63Andrew Buntz (Credite Velo - Trek)0:27:00
64Michael Sheehan (Boneshaker D1 Racing)0:27:15
65Tyler Coplea (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)0:28:24
66Gabriel Baca (ELBOWZ Racing)0:28:34
67Kevin Gottlieb (Airgas Cycling)0:28:51
68Anton Varabei (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team)0:28:52
69Kevin Massicotte (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team)0:29:05
70Steven Davis (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)0:29:48
71Chris Yotter (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance)0:29:58
72Mat Stephens (Boneshaker D1 Racing)0:30:02
73Brad Neagos (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:30:09
74Corentin Cherhal (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:30:23
75Tony Olson (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance)0:32:29
76David Guttenplan (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)0:33:55
77Kit Recca (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros)0:34:10
78Shawn D'Aurelio (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)0:34:15
79Brandon Etzl (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team)0:35:32
80Pierre Louis Verot (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:35:37
81Levon Kalemkiarian (Twin Six/Revolution Cycles)0:35:57
82Matt Zimmer (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance)0:36:19
83Chris Stastny (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)0:37:03
84James Glasspool (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:37:51
85Nathaniel Beams (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:40:24
86Nick Coil (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:40:29
87Andel Dickey (California Giant/Specialized)0:40:58
88Brant Speed (ELBOWZ Racing)0:41:56
89Benny Swedberg (California Giant/Specialized)0:42:02
90Aaron Beebe (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:42:21
91Daniel Katz (BMW Development Team)0:42:34
92Josh Johnson (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)0:42:53
93Rene Corella (BMW Development Team)0:43:34
94Simon Strobel (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:44:14
95Devin Clark (Athlete Octane Cycling)0:46:24
96Emile Abraham (Incycle-Predator Components)0:49:10
97Tristin Bentzler (Twin Six/Revolution Cycles)0:52:31
98Garrick Valverde (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:54:21
99Brian Ellison (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance)0:55:01
100Stephen Welsh (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)0:55:55
101Connor McCutcheon (Airgas Cycling)0:58:24
102Eric Losak (BMW Development Team)0:58:58
103Gerd deKeijzer (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:59:52
104Colton Barrett (Athlete Octane Cycling)1:09:02
105Tim Savre (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance)1:10:00
106Matt Schaupp (BMW Development Team)1:14:24
107Brett Kielick (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)1:15:14
108Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)1:17:46
109Caleb Fuchs (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)1:31:01

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Predator Components)11:31:22
2Johnathan Freter (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)0:03:50
3Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)0:04:19
4Peter Olejniczak (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance)0:04:42
5Luis Lemus Davila (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)0:04:55
6Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant/Specialized)0:07:24
7Carson Lange (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)0:08:19
8Ben Wolfe (California Giant/Specialized)0:08:36
9Zack Noonan (Airgas Cycling)0:09:04
10Peter Disera (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team)0:09:42
11Nicholas Torraca (Boneshaker D1 Racing)0:10:17
12Josh Johnson (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:16:12
13Jacob Arnold (Incycle-Predator Components)0:18:19
14Gregory Ratzell (Airgas Cycling)0:20:40
15Michael Sheehan (Boneshaker D1 Racing)0:22:02
16Tyler Coplea (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)0:23:11
17Corentin Cherhal (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:25:10
18Brandon Etzl (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team)0:30:19
19Matt Zimmer (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance)0:31:06
20Nathaniel Beams (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:35:11
21Andel Dickey (California Giant/Specialized)0:35:45
22Benny Swedberg (California Giant/Specialized)0:36:49
23Josh Johnson (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)0:37:40
24Stephen Welsh (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)0:50:42
25Gerd deKeijzer (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:54:39
26Tim Savre (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance)1:04:47
27Matt Schaupp (BMW Development Team)1:09:11
28Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)1:12:33
29Caleb Fuchs (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)1:25:48

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies34:19:23
2Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:01:44
3Team3M0:10:28
4Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros0:17:13
5Boneshaker D1 Racing0:22:17
6Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis0:23:51
7California Giant/Specialized0:26:41
8SmartStop0:27:24
9Incycle-Predator Components0:28:23
10ELBOWZ Racing0:33:25
11KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO0:38:10
12SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching0:45:06
13Airgas Cycling0:46:30
14Canyon Bicycles- Shimano0:46:59
15Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek1:02:14
16Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance1:03:22
17Bissell-ABG-Giant1:03:52
18Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores1:05:50
19Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team1:07:53
20Athlete Octane Cycling1:20:52
21Twin Six/Revolution Cycles1:25:54
22Team Novo Nordisk Development1:30:38
23BMW Development Team1:40:05
24Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite1:45:47

Women Stage 6 results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lizzie Williams (Vanderkitten)0:56:22
2Alison Powers (UnitedHealthcare)0:00:10
3Carmen Small (Specialized-lululemon)0:00:12
4Leah Kirchmann (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:24
5Flavia Oliveira (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:00:29
6Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)0:01:00
7Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare)0:01:09
8Lauren Hall (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:11
9Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon)0:01:15
10Tayler Wiles (Specialized-lululemon)
11Olivia Dillon (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
12Denise Ramsden (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:19
13Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)
14Brianna Walle (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:25
15Janel Holcomb (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:30
16Sharon Laws (UnitedHealthcare)0:01:35
17Erica Zaveta (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
18E "Scotti" WIlborne (UnitedHealthcare)0:01:40
19Jade Wilcoxson (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:49
20Kelly Catlin (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)0:02:02
21Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO)0:02:47
22Gillian Carleton (Vanderkitten)0:03:01
23Annie Ewart (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:03:04
24Anika Todd (Team TIBCO)
25Anna Grace Christiansen (Specialized-lululemon)0:03:33
26Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)0:09:55
27Sara Headley (Team TIBCO)
28Amber Markey (ISCorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:12:00
29Ariane Horbach (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)
30Diana Penuela (ISCorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:13:20
31Lindsay Fox (SPBRC)
32Sara Bird (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)
33Cristina Hughes (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
34Brenna Wrye-Simpson (PBLRB)
35Stephanie Wetzel (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
36Georgina Beech (SPBRC)
37Amy Charity (Vanderkitten)
38Starla Teddergreen (Team Cloud Racing p/b R2R)
39Joanie Caron (GARNEAU Factory Team)
40Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare)
41Danielle Bradley-Dingman (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)0:15:00
42Megan Gray (PBLRB)
43Allison Arensman (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)
44Joy McCulloch (KHS-Maxxis pb JAKROO)
45Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO)
46Lenore Pipes (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:17:08
47Beth Ann Orton (PBLRB)
48Kelli Richter (PSIMET Racing)
49Sydney Running (PBLRB)
50Corey Coogan Cisek (Birchwood Cycling p/b The Fix Studio)
51Adelaide Tillinghast (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)
52Ivy Audrain (Birchwood Cycling p/b The Fix Studio)
53Vanessa Curtis (Birchwood Cycling p/b The Fix Studio)
54Michelle Khare (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)
55Cecilia Davis-Hayes (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)
56Sarah Rice (Les Petites Victoires)
57Jessica Allan (Specialized-lululemon)0:20:00
58Miranda Griffiths (Vanderkitten)
59Vanessa Drigo (GARNEAU Factory Team)
60Lindsay Bayer (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
61Cady Chintis (Les Petites Victoires)
62Kim Jennings (Team Cloud Racing p/b R2R)
63Amie Krasnozon (PainPathways)
64Nicole Mertz (ISCorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
65Lauren Tamayo (UnitedHealthcare)
66Alexandra Burton (PBLRB)
67Holly Beard (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
68Lexie Millard (ISCorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
69Hannah Barnes (UnitedHealthcare)0:24:00
70Cinthia Lehner (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)
71Brittany Lindores (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
72Ash Duban (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)
73Amy Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
74Carol Sansome (SPBRC)
75Irena Ossola (Team Cloud Racing p/b R2R)
76Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare)0:30:00
77Sierra Siebenlist (Les Petites Victoires)
78Sarah Szefi (PSIMET Racing)
79Jacqueline Parker (Team Cloud Racing p/b R2R)

Sprints - Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare)5pts
2Brianna Walle (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)3
3Leah Kirchmann (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare)5pts
2Annie Ewart (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)3
3Brianna Walle (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lizzie Williams (Vanderkitten)5pts
2Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon)3
3Flavia Oliveira (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leah Kirchmann (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:56:46
2Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare)0:00:45
3Tayler Wiles (Specialized-lululemon)0:00:51
4Denise Ramsden (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:55
5Erica Zaveta (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:01:11
6Kelly Catlin (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)0:01:38
7Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO)0:02:23
8Gillian Carleton (Vanderkitten)0:02:37
9Annie Ewart (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:02:40
10Anika Todd (Team TIBCO)
11Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)0:09:31
12Ariane Horbach (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)0:11:36
13Allison Arensman (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)0:14:36
14Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO)
15Adelaide Tillinghast (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)0:16:44
16Michelle Khare (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)
17Cecilia Davis-Hayes (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)
18Jessica Allan (Specialized-lululemon)0:19:36
19Holly Beard (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
20Lexie Millard (ISCorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
21Hannah Barnes (UnitedHealthcare)0:23:36
22Cinthia Lehner (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)
23Brittany Lindores (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
24Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare)0:29:36

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Specialized-lululemon2:51:48
2Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:12
3UnitedHealthcare
4Team TIBCO0:02:24
5Vanderkitten0:10:14
6FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore0:23:22
7Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars0:24:40
8Colavita-Fine Cooking0:29:01
9ISCorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee0:42:38
10PBLRB0:42:46
11SPBRC0:47:58
12Birchwood Cycling p/b The Fix Studio0:48:42
13ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing0:54:38
14Team Cloud Racing p/b R2R
15GARNEAU Factory Team1:00:38
16Les Petites Victoires1:04:26

Final General classification Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carmen Small (Specialized-lululemon)11:11:57
2Alison Powers (UnitedHealthcare)0:00:12
3Leah Kirchmann (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:26
4Lizzie Williams (Vanderkitten)0:00:53
5Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare)0:01:59
6Tayler Wiles (Specialized-lululemon)
7Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)0:02:00
8Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)0:02:11
9Olivia Dillon (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:02:25
10Denise Ramsden (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:02:41
11Jade Wilcoxson (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:02:48
12Sharon Laws (UnitedHealthcare)0:02:59
13Janel Holcomb (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:03:04
14Lauren Hall (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:03:15
15Kelly Catlin (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)0:03:46
16Annie Ewart (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:04:54
17E "Scotti" WIlborne (UnitedHealthcare)
18Flavia Oliveira (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:05:49
19Gillian Carleton (Vanderkitten)0:06:07
20Anika Todd (Team TIBCO)0:08:29
21Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO)0:08:48
22Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon)0:12:36
23Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare)0:14:21
24Sara Headley (Team TIBCO)0:15:50
25Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)0:16:49
26Anna Grace Christiansen (Specialized-lululemon)0:18:55
27Erica Zaveta (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:19:36
28Amber Markey (ISCorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:21:09
29Lauren Tamayo (UnitedHealthcare)0:21:41
30Brianna Walle (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:24:28
31Miranda Griffiths (Vanderkitten)0:26:46
32Ariane Horbach (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)0:30:19
33Sara Bird (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)0:30:30
34Amy Charity (Vanderkitten)
35Ivy Audrain (Birchwood Cycling p/b The Fix Studio)0:32:28
36Lindsay Fox (SPBRC)
37Joy McCulloch (KHS-Maxxis pb JAKROO)0:33:05
38Starla Teddergreen (Team Cloud Racing p/b R2R)0:33:27
39Diana Penuela (ISCorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:36:02
40Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO)0:36:34
41Hannah Barnes (UnitedHealthcare)0:39:08
42Beth Ann Orton (PBLRB)0:39:09
43Cristina Hughes (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)0:40:40
44Jessica Allan (Specialized-lululemon)0:41:51
45Irena Ossola (Team Cloud Racing p/b R2R)0:46:27
46Cinthia Lehner (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)0:47:29
47Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare)0:49:20
48Stephanie Wetzel (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:49:39
49Danielle Bradley-Dingman (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)0:52:23
50Lenore Pipes (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:53:14
51Cecilia Davis-Hayes (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)0:54:24
52Allison Arensman (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)0:54:37
53Brenna Wrye-Simpson (PBLRB)0:55:22
54Sydney Running (PBLRB)0:58:09
55Michelle Khare (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)0:58:16
56Kelli Richter (PSIMET Racing)0:58:40
57Megan Gray (PBLRB)0:59:18
58Joanie Caron (GARNEAU Factory Team)1:00:16
59Amy Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)1:00:17
60Ash Duban (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)1:01:59
61Alexandra Burton (PBLRB)1:02:08
62Adelaide Tillinghast (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)1:02:54
63Lexie Millard (ISCorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)1:04:42
64Sarah Rice (Les Petites Victoires)1:06:19
65Lindsay Bayer (Colavita-Fine Cooking)1:07:20
66Vanessa Drigo (GARNEAU Factory Team)1:07:51
67Amy Bradley (GARNEAU Factory Team)1:11:30
68Jacqueline Parker (Team Cloud Racing p/b R2R)1:11:40
69Brittany Lindores (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)1:13:59
70Carol Sansome (SPBRC)1:14:01
71Georgina Beech (SPBRC)1:14:15
72Corey Coogan Cisek (Birchwood Cycling p/b The Fix Studio)1:15:22
73Kim Jennings (Team Cloud Racing p/b R2R)1:15:36
74Cady Chintis (Les Petites Victoires)1:18:05
75Vanessa Curtis (Birchwood Cycling p/b The Fix Studio)1:19:07
76Holly Beard (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)1:19:26
77Amie Krasnozon (PainPathways)1:21:50
78Sierra Siebenlist (Les Petites Victoires)1:28:47
79Sarah Szefi (PSIMET Racing)1:30:17
80Nicole Mertz (ISCorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)1:32:39

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare)44pts
2Lizzie Williams (Vanderkitten)30
3Olivia Dillon (Colavita-Fine Cooking)26
4Leah Kirchmann (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)23
5Carmen Small (Specialized-lululemon)22
6Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)12
7Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare)12
8Gillian Carleton (Vanderkitten)10
9Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare)8
10Lauren Hall (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)7
11Annie Ewart (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)6
12E "Scotti" WIlborne (UnitedHealthcare)6
13Alison Powers (UnitedHealthcare)5
14Denise Ramsden (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)5
15Amy Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)5
16Brianna Walle (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)4
17Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO)4
18Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon)4
19Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO)3
20Jade Wilcoxson (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)2
21Ariane Horbach (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)2
22Lenore Pipes (Colavita-Fine Cooking)2
23Sharon Laws (UnitedHealthcare)2
24Flavia Oliveira (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leah Kirchmann (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)11:12:23
2Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare)0:01:33
3Tayler Wiles (Specialized-lululemon)
4Denise Ramsden (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:02:15
5Kelly Catlin (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)0:03:20
6Annie Ewart (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:04:28
7Gillian Carleton (Vanderkitten)0:05:41
8Anika Todd (Team TIBCO)0:08:03
9Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO)0:08:22
10Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)0:16:23
11Erica Zaveta (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:19:10
12Ariane Horbach (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)0:29:53
13Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO)0:36:08
14Hannah Barnes (UnitedHealthcare)0:38:42
15Jessica Allan (Specialized-lululemon)0:41:25
16Cinthia Lehner (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)0:47:03
17Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare)0:48:54
18Cecilia Davis-Hayes (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)0:53:58
19Allison Arensman (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)0:54:11
20Michelle Khare (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)0:57:50
21Adelaide Tillinghast (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)1:02:28
22Lexie Millard (ISCorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)1:04:16
23Brittany Lindores (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)1:13:33
24Holly Beard (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)1:19:00

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies33:40:35
2UnitedHealthcare0:00:04
3Team TIBCO0:07:05
4Specialized-lululemon0:10:29
5Vanderkitten0:14:06
6Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars0:47:55
7Colavita-Fine Cooking1:19:25
8FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore1:20:11
9ISCorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee1:53:47
10Team Cloud Racing p/b R2R2:16:26
11PBLRB2:25:48
12SPBRC2:27:52
13GARNEAU Factory Team2:42:40
14Birchwood Cycling p/b The Fix Studio2:55:33
15ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing3:08:28
16Les Petites Victoires3:34:41

 

Latest on Cyclingnews