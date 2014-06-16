Image 1 of 30 Olivia Dillon (Colavita) went on the attack again today (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 30 Travis McCabe (SmartStop) rides in the field before launching his attack (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 30 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis) riding in the break (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 4 of 30 Ryan Anderson (Optum) at the front on the climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 5 of 30 Luis Amaran (Jamis) kept his second place overall for the week (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 6 of 30 The men’s field chases the break up the climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 7 of 30 Travis Livermon (SmartStop) puts on a show for fans after his laps are done (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 8 of 30 Travis McCabe (SmartStop) is cheered by a fan with one lap to g (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 9 of 30 Travis McCabe (SmartStop) fighting to stay in front to take the win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 10 of 30 The men’s top three for the stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 11 of 30 he overall top three women (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 12 of 30 The final jersey presentation for the women’s overall (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 13 of 30 The men’s top three after a week of racing (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 14 of 30 Both men’s and women’s Optum teams were the overall points leaders (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 15 of 30 Eric Marcotte (SmartStop) held onto the overall sprint leader jersey (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 16 of 30 Ryan Anderson (Optum) fought hard this week to hold the overall lead. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 17 of 30 lly Stacher (Specialized-Lululemon) takes over at the front of the women’s field (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 18 of 30 Lizzie (Vanderkitten) goes solo off the front (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 19 of 30 Optum keeping the pace high up to the bottom of the climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 20 of 30 Ben Wolfe (California Giant) gets motivation from a fan on the climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 21 of 30 Adam Myerson (SmartStop) gets cooled off by a fan (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 22 of 30 Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare) and Taylor Wiles (Specialized-Lululemon) lead the front of the women’s field up the climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 23 of 30 Tayler Wiles (Specialized-Lululemon) held onto the Queen of the Hill jersey with her ride today (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 24 of 30 Leah Kirchmann (Optum) launches an attack on the steep section of the climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 25 of 30 Lizzie Williams (Vanderkitten) fights her way to the finish (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 26 of 30 Lizzie Williams (Vanderkitten) takes the win in Stillwater (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 27 of 30 Carmen Small (Specialized-Lululemon) wins the overall at the North Star Grand Prix (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 28 of 30 Carmen Small (Specialized-Lululemon) collapses after a tough day defending the jersey (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 29 of 30 The men hit the steep Chillkoot Hill in Stillwater (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 30 of 30 Alison Powers (UnitedHealthcare) shows off her national champion kit during today's criterium (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

The legendary Stillwater Criterium lived up to its reputation as one of the hardest races in the United States on Sunday. Attacks flew as the racers went up Chilkoot Hill, which features a 24-degree grade to the finish line. Put under pressure in the final laps, Canadian Ryan Anderson prevailed to win the overall at the North Star Grand Prix, the fourth title in a row for his Optum team. Anderson finished strong by taking third on the sixth and final stage and claimed his first USA Cycling National Racing Calendar overall stage victory.

“I was glad I was able to be good to finish because the guys rode so well. From day one, the first criterium, we took responsibility for the race and the guys rode pretty much all week.” Anderson said. “For our team it's a really important race because most of our partners are from the area. I've had a bit of a bumpy year, I've had some success but I've also had some downs this year so to get this win is really motivating for me going forwards with the rest of the year.”

Luis Amaran (Jamis-Hagens Berman) finished second overall, 16 seconds down while Anderson's teammate Jesse Anthony was third, a further four seconds down.

Travis McCabe of Team SmartStop put in a blistering attack with three laps to go to take the stage win with the field breathing down his neck.

“I just went for it, I looked back on the second lap and I had15 to 20 seconds gap and I knew that Optum was content in letting someone like me go and they were just really watching Amaran. So I just put my head down, raced aggressive and stayed away. I couldn't hear anything, the crowd was loud, everyone was just roaring, it was so awesome.” McCabe said. “I looked back halfway up the climb and they're charging, I look up at the board and see zero laps and so at that point, I just sprinted with whatever I had left out of pure fear and kept it to the line. It's really exciting, it's a great win for the team, we've had an awesome year.”

The chasing riders caught McCabe at the line. Belgian Gerry Druyts of Team3M was second on the stage.

Both Anderson and McCabe loved the cheering fans that lined the climb. “It was so loud in the beginning, it was hard to keep calm and not get too excited because there was so much cheering, it was so motivating.” Anderson commented.

“It's such an awesome race,” noted McCabe. “Being able to have everyone there and cheering for you, it really gives this vibe of excitement and really puts you on another level for racing so it's fantastic.

As the sun came out after a rainy morning, the riders lined up at the bottom of Chilkoot Hill for 28 laps of pain. The front of the race shuffled and re-shuffled under constant attacking. Seventh overall and 43 seconds down in the general classification, Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis-Hagens Berman) escaped early to put pressure on Anderson. Also off the front were Tom Devriendt (Team 3M), Ben Frederick (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite), Coulton Hartrich (SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching), Gabriel Baca (Elbowz Racing) and Michael Olheiser (Incycle-Predator Components).

Behind the Optum Team lined up at the front of the stretched out field, controlling the pace and keeping the gap to less than 30 seconds. With six laps to go, Ian Crane (Jamis-Hagens Berman) counter-attacked when his teammate was reeled back. Sensing the pressure, riders swarmed the front of the field and Optum lost control for less than two laps.

“I got a little concerned about six laps to go. That’s when Ian Crane hit out and that put us under a little pressure, and Jesse jumped on him right away but he went on the climb to put the guys that were riding earlier under pressure. Thankfully, the three guys that were riding early in the day did a fantastic job.” explained Anderson. “Once Tom came back, then at three to go I felt that we were in a good position, between six and three were a little bit stressful.”

McCabe followed the team plan and launched himself up the climb with three laps to go. “The whole team was disappointed with the way it played out on the second day so we were just out for stage wins and to race aggressively. I was always at the front, riding the waves, staying in the wind and keying off of Jamis mostly and with four laps to go or three, Amaran attacked and pretty much blew the field up, there was five of us that stayed with him. Right after the hill, on the next little climb, everyone sat up and there was a lull and I knew that everyone was hurting so I figured just to go and not look back. I attacked up and over that, and spent the downhill recovering, going hard on the climbs.”

Amaran put in one more attack the final time up the climb but could not drop Anderson.

Anderson added, “The pressure was just on over the top, Tom was really good here and Jesse, we all stayed together and then Tom pretty much rode the last lap and I slotted in. At first I was sitting behind Amaran but then I decided to get back with the guys and they brought me safely through here [last turn before climb]. Amaran went from the bottom but I was good enough to hang on.”

The Optum team won the overall team classification with three riders in the top five of the general classification.

Eric Marcotte (Team SmartStop) retained the green Xcel Energy Sprinter jersey and Fabio Calabria (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros) took the Sports Beans King of the Hills. Finishing only six seconds down on the stage put Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Predator Components) in the white TRIA Orthopedic Center Best Young Rider jersey and Hartrich in the green North Star Top Amateur jersey. Devriendt was awarded the red Penn Cycle Most Aggressive Rider jersey.

Small seals her overall win of the North Star Grand Prix as Williams wins Stillwater Criterium from a solo break

Lizzie Williams (Vanderkitten) made her bold solo move with six laps to go out of the 14-lap circuit and held her lead to win the Stillwater Criterium.

Behind her was the battle for the general classification. Leah Kirchmann (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) and Alison Powers (UnitedHealthcare) were both 14 seconds behind Carmen Small (Specialized-lululemon) coming into the stage. Powers attacked in the final lap, nearly closing down the gap to Williams, and finished second on the stage but it was not enough to put her in the overall lead. Small finished two seconds behind Powers for third on the stage, and Kirchmann finished a 12 seconds behind Small for fourth on the stage.

Attacks from UnitedHealthcare, Team Optum, and Team TIBCO came from the start, with the lap pace quickening as the attacks and counter attacks increased.

UnitedHealthcare was determined to make the other teams chase. Lauren Tamayo, Rushlee Buchanan, and Sharon Laws saw solo breakaways. Buchanon’s breakaway lasted two laps before being brought back, while Laws was away for one lap on her own before being joined by Tayler Wiles (Specialized-lululemon) when Wiles attacked up Chilkoot Hill, with its average 18% grade, to claim Queen of the Mountains points ahead of Laws.

It was this duo that Williams bridged up to before launching her solo attack. “In my head, I wanted to go at four laps to go,” said Williams. “That break went away and I bridged across, it was just a split second that they eased up, and I just kept going. I got a gap so it was just like a tempo ride, a time trial. The crowd just helped me along so much each time I went up the hill.”

While Williams was up the road, a small group of five containing Laws, Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon), Jade Wilcoxson (Team Optum), Jo Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO), and Flavia Oliveira (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) were on the chase.

With three laps to go Williams had opened up a gap of over 40 seconds.

“I honestly didn’t know that Lizzie was up the road,” laughed Powers. “I stuck to our team’s plan, and I heard someone say ‘42 seconds’. What? Someone’s up the road?”

That’s when a chase ensued that quickly brought down the time gap as both Specialized-lululemon and Team Optum strung out what was left of the fewer than 20 riders left on course.

With just under two laps to go Kirchmann made her move for the general classification. She and teammate Denise Ramsden headed up Chilkoot Hill with a slight advantage over the group containing Small and Powers. The duo were caught by the top of the hill.

Powers launched her attack after the top of Chilkoot Hill.

“With just under one to go, I could see Tayler was fading a bit, and so that’s when I attacked,” said Powers. “Unfortunately, Carmen was just a little too strong. I couldn’t get away from her on the last lap, so kudos to her and her team. My entire team gave everything they had, every single person. We tried, we didn’t quite get it, but it was a good team effort.

”We wanted to either win or go down trying.“

”They did a really good job of attacking me in the last two laps,“ said Small. ”I wanted to die a thousand deaths, just hold on for dear life. I’m really lucky the girls are so great because I couldn’t have won this race without them. Especially going against UnitedHealthcare and Optum, they both have really strong girls. The girls rode out of their minds today.“

Kelly Catlin (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars) was the day’s top placed amateur and the only amateur who finished the race without receiving a pro-rated time, extending her lead in the amateur jersey to over 17 minutes.

The Collegiate All Stars program is designed to give riders a well rounded experience of what it’s like to be on a professional team, from providing technical and physical support in the form of mechanics and a masseuse, to skills development and encouragement.

”Stillwater was a lot of fun,“ said Catlin, who has a double major in bio-mechanical engineering and Chinese with a minor in music at the University of Minnesota. ”It was a really good experience to measure up against the pros. I feel a little more confident now. I feel like if I wanted to go pro I could possibly do it. I’ll try to manage with collegiate cycling for the first few years and see how that goes it goes from there.“

The North Star Grand Prix features the Carla Swart jersey, a jersey of recognition given to the rider who sacrifices the most for her team as voted on by other members of the peloton. This year’s jersey recipient was Joy McCulloch (KHS-Maxxis p/b JAKROO). According to several riders, Joy ”did not care about her time and was worried about the rider on the ground after the crash we were involved in on Friday night. She raced well and fought strong. She represents this sport at it’s highest level.“

Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare) had her Xcel Energy Sprint Competition Jersey on lock, coming into stage 6 with enough points to keep her lead even if she didn’t gain any more sprint points.

Wiles secured her Jelly Belly Queen of the Mountains by collecting an additional eight points on the stage.

The Penn Cycle’s Most Aggressive Rider jersey was given to Williams for her impressive solo ride.

Full Results

Men stage 6 results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Travis McCabe (SmartStop) 1:20:30 2 Gerry Druyts (Team3M) 3 Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 4 Tom Devriendt (Team3M) 5 Chris Winn (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros) 6 Steve Fisher (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis) 7 Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 8 Ben Frederick (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite) 9 Ian Crane (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 10 Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 11 Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 12 Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:06 13 Heath Blackgrove (Boneshaker D1 Racing) 14 Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized) 15 Coulton Hartrich (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 16 Andrew Dahlheim (Athlete Octane Cycling) 17 Fabio Calabria (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros) 18 Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Predator Components) 19 Jeremy Powers (ELBOWZ Racing) 0:00:16 20 Michael Olheiser (Incycle-Predator Components) 0:00:51 21 Carson Lange (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 0:00:53 22 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 23 Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 0:00:58 24 Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:01:06 25 Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing) 0:01:26 26 Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant/Specialized) 27 Tristan Uhl (ELBOWZ Racing) 28 Nicholas Torraca (Boneshaker D1 Racing) 29 Peter Olejniczak (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance) 30 David Santos (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO) 31 Mac Cassin (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros) 32 Jonathan Toftoy (Twin Six/Revolution Cycles) 33 Ben Fogle (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite) 34 Johnathan Freter (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis) 0:01:35 35 Michael Vingerling (Team3M) 0:01:38 36 Derek Schanze (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 0:01:49 37 Luis Lemus Davila (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis) 38 Josh Johnson (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 0:01:52 39 Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:56 40 Michael Sheehan (Boneshaker D1 Racing) 41 Zack Allison (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:02:03 42 Peter Disera (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team) 0:02:13 43 Adam Myerson (SmartStop) 0:02:23 44 Josh Johnson (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:03:48 45 Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO) 0:04:05 46 Flavio Alejandro (SmartStop) 47 Travis Livermon (SmartStop) 0:08:31 48 Ben Wolfe (California Giant/Specialized) 0:08:50 49 Griffin Easter (Airgas Cycling) 0:09:17 50 Zack Noonan (Airgas Cycling) 51 Chris Stastny (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 0:09:31 52 Eric Marcotte (SmartStop) 0:09:44 53 Emerson Oronte (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros) 54 Timothy Stevens (Team3M) 55 Jacob Arnold (Incycle-Predator Components) 56 Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:10:13 57 Patrick Kos (Airgas Cycling) 0:10:46 58 Anton Varabei (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team) 0:12:06 59 Nick Coil (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 60 Brian McCulloch (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO) 61 Steven Davis (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO) 62 Stephan Hirsch (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 63 Tony Olson (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance) 64 Tyler Brandt (BMW Development Team) 65 Stef VanZummeren (Team3M) 66 Gabriel Baca (ELBOWZ Racing) 67 Christophe Sleurs (Team3M) 68 Andrew Buntz (Credite Velo - Trek) 0:12:54 69 Kevin Gottlieb (Airgas Cycling) 0:14:50 70 Tim Savre (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance) 0:16:12 71 Brad Neagos (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 72 Gregory Ratzell (Airgas Cycling) 73 Aaron Beebe (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 74 Levon Kalemkiarian (Twin Six/Revolution Cycles) 75 Chris Yotter (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance) 76 Tyler Coplea (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 77 Shawn D'Aurelio (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO) 78 Kit Recca (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros) 79 Mac Brennan (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 80 Kevin Massicotte (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team) 81 Corentin Cherhal (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 82 Andel Dickey (California Giant/Specialized) 83 Matt Zimmer (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance) 0:17:44 84 Gerd deKeijzer (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 85 Simon Strobel (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 86 Brandon Etzl (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team) 87 David Guttenplan (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 88 Brian Ellison (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance) 89 Devin Clark (Athlete Octane Cycling) 0:19:36 90 Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 91 Kennett Peterson (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros) 92 Eric Losak (BMW Development Team) 0:21:58 93 Garrick Valverde (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 94 Pierre Louis Verot (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 95 Benny Swedberg (California Giant/Specialized) 96 Mat Stephens (Boneshaker D1 Racing) 97 Connor McCutcheon (Airgas Cycling) 98 Tristin Bentzler (Twin Six/Revolution Cycles) 0:24:59 99 Brett Kielick (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite) 100 Rene Corella (BMW Development Team) 101 Brant Speed (ELBOWZ Racing) 102 Stephen Welsh (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 103 James Glasspool (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 104 Daniel Katz (BMW Development Team) 105 Colton Barrett (Athlete Octane Cycling) 106 Nathaniel Beams (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 107 Emile Abraham (Incycle-Predator Components) 0:29:00 108 Matt Schaupp (BMW Development Team) 109 Caleb Fuchs (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) DNF William Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) DNF Ruben Companioni (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) DNF Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis) DNF Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis) DNF Chad Hartley (Athlete Octane Cycling) DNF Sergio Escutia (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)

Sprints - Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Coulton Hartrich (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 5 pts 2 Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis) 3 3 Griffin Easter (Airgas Cycling) 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Frederick (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite) 5 pts 2 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 3 3 Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Devriendt (Team3M) 5 pts 2 Tristan Uhl (ELBOWZ Racing) 3 3 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 1

Young rider stage # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Predator Components) 1:20:36 2 Carson Lange (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 0:00:47 3 Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant/Specialized) 0:01:20 4 Nicholas Torraca (Boneshaker D1 Racing) 5 Peter Olejniczak (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance) 6 Johnathan Freter (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis) 0:01:29 7 Luis Lemus Davila (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis) 0:01:43 8 Josh Johnson (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 0:01:46 9 Michael Sheehan (Boneshaker D1 Racing) 0:01:50 10 Peter Disera (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team) 0:02:07 11 Josh Johnson (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:03:42 12 Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO) 0:03:59 13 Ben Wolfe (California Giant/Specialized) 0:08:44 14 Zack Noonan (Airgas Cycling) 0:09:11 15 Jacob Arnold (Incycle-Predator Components) 0:09:38 16 Tim Savre (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance) 0:16:06 17 Gregory Ratzell (Airgas Cycling) 18 Tyler Coplea (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 19 Corentin Cherhal (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 20 Andel Dickey (California Giant/Specialized) 21 Matt Zimmer (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance) 0:17:38 22 Gerd deKeijzer (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 23 Brandon Etzl (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team) 24 Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 0:19:30 25 Benny Swedberg (California Giant/Specialized) 0:21:52 26 Stephen Welsh (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 0:24:53 27 Nathaniel Beams (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 28 Matt Schaupp (BMW Development Team) 0:28:54 29 Caleb Fuchs (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 4:01:36 2 Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:00:47 3 Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros 0:01:26 4 Team3M 0:01:32 5 ELBOWZ Racing 0:03:02 6 Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 0:03:18 7 Boneshaker D1 Racing 0:03:22 8 SmartStop 0:06:22 9 California Giant/Specialized 0:10:16 10 Canyon Bicycles- Shimano 0:10:23 11 Incycle-Predator Components 0:10:35 12 KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO 0:17:31 13 Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek 0:18:51 14 SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 0:19:33 15 Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite 0:26:19 16 Airgas Cycling 0:29:14 17 Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance 0:29:38 18 Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team 0:30:25 19 Bissell-ABG-Giant 0:32:00 20 Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores 0:36:01 21 Twin Six/Revolution Cycles 0:42:31 22 Athlete Octane Cycling 0:44:35 23 Team Novo Nordisk Development 0:51:34 24 BMW Development Team 0:58:57

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eric Marcotte (SmartStop) 39 pts 2 Tom Devriendt (Team3M) 29 3 Ian Crane (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 22 4 David Guttenplan (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 20 5 Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 16 6 Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant/Specialized) 14 7 Timothy Stevens (Team3M) 12 8 Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 10 9 Fabio Calabria (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros) 9 10 Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized) 9 11 Heath Blackgrove (Boneshaker D1 Racing) 8 12 Griffin Easter (Airgas Cycling) 8 13 Travis McCabe (SmartStop) 7 14 Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 7 15 David Santos (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO) 7 16 Ben Frederick (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite) 5 17 Coulton Hartrich (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 5 18 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 4 19 Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 3 20 Andrew Dahlheim (Athlete Octane Cycling) 3 21 Gabriel Baca (ELBOWZ Racing) 3 22 Tristan Uhl (ELBOWZ Racing) 3 23 Gerry Druyts (Team3M) 2 24 Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 1 25 Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 1 26 Michael Sheehan (Boneshaker D1 Racing) 1 27 Adam Myerson (SmartStop) 1 28 Brant Speed 1

Final classification men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 11:26:09 2 Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:00:16 3 Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:20 4 Heath Blackgrove (Boneshaker D1 Racing) 0:00:23 5 Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:27 6 Ian Crane (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:00:34 7 Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized) 0:01:05 8 Gerry Druyts (Team3M) 0:01:31 9 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:01:36 10 Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:02:02 11 Travis McCabe (SmartStop) 0:04:31 12 Fabio Calabria (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros) 0:04:41 13 Coulton Hartrich (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 0:04:48 14 Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 0:04:57 15 Ben Frederick (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite) 0:05:00 16 Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Predator Components) 0:05:13 17 Michael Olheiser (Incycle-Predator Components) 0:05:28 18 Tom Devriendt (Team3M) 0:05:34 19 David Santos (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO) 0:05:36 20 Michael Vingerling (Team3M) 0:06:29 21 Zack Allison (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:06:54 22 Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:07:21 23 Steve Fisher (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis) 0:07:25 24 Jeremy Powers (ELBOWZ Racing) 0:07:49 25 Johnathan Freter (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis) 0:09:03 26 Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO) 0:09:32 27 Peter Olejniczak (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance) 0:09:55 28 Luis Lemus Davila (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis) 0:10:08 29 Adam Myerson (SmartStop) 0:10:25 30 Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:11:14 31 Andrew Dahlheim (Athlete Octane Cycling) 0:11:21 32 Chris Winn (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros) 0:11:40 33 Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 0:12:34 34 Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant/Specialized) 0:12:37 35 Jonathan Toftoy (Twin Six/Revolution Cycles) 0:12:57 36 Carson Lange (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 0:13:32 37 Ben Wolfe (California Giant/Specialized) 0:13:49 38 Zack Noonan (Airgas Cycling) 0:14:17 39 Peter Disera (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team) 0:14:55 40 Tristan Uhl (ELBOWZ Racing) 0:15:24 41 Derek Schanze (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 0:15:29 42 Nicholas Torraca (Boneshaker D1 Racing) 0:15:30 43 Mac Cassin (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros) 0:16:25 44 Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing) 0:17:02 45 Christophe Sleurs (Team3M) 0:17:05 46 Stef VanZummeren (Team3M) 47 Emerson Oronte (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros) 0:17:12 48 Flavio Alejandro (SmartStop) 0:17:37 49 Patrick Kos (Airgas Cycling) 0:17:49 50 Timothy Stevens (Team3M) 0:19:28 51 Eric Marcotte (SmartStop) 0:19:30 52 Travis Livermon (SmartStop) 0:20:02 53 Josh Johnson (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:21:25 54 Mac Brennan (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:22:27 55 Jacob Arnold (Incycle-Predator Components) 0:23:32 56 Tyler Brandt (BMW Development Team) 0:24:31 57 Kennett Peterson (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros) 0:24:38 58 Brian McCulloch (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO) 0:24:40 59 Gregory Ratzell (Airgas Cycling) 0:25:53 60 Stephan Hirsch (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:25:59 61 Griffin Easter (Airgas Cycling) 0:26:20 62 Ben Fogle (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite) 0:26:41 63 Andrew Buntz (Credite Velo - Trek) 0:27:00 64 Michael Sheehan (Boneshaker D1 Racing) 0:27:15 65 Tyler Coplea (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 0:28:24 66 Gabriel Baca (ELBOWZ Racing) 0:28:34 67 Kevin Gottlieb (Airgas Cycling) 0:28:51 68 Anton Varabei (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team) 0:28:52 69 Kevin Massicotte (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team) 0:29:05 70 Steven Davis (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO) 0:29:48 71 Chris Yotter (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance) 0:29:58 72 Mat Stephens (Boneshaker D1 Racing) 0:30:02 73 Brad Neagos (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:30:09 74 Corentin Cherhal (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:30:23 75 Tony Olson (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance) 0:32:29 76 David Guttenplan (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 0:33:55 77 Kit Recca (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros) 0:34:10 78 Shawn D'Aurelio (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO) 0:34:15 79 Brandon Etzl (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team) 0:35:32 80 Pierre Louis Verot (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:35:37 81 Levon Kalemkiarian (Twin Six/Revolution Cycles) 0:35:57 82 Matt Zimmer (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance) 0:36:19 83 Chris Stastny (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 0:37:03 84 James Glasspool (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:37:51 85 Nathaniel Beams (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:40:24 86 Nick Coil (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:40:29 87 Andel Dickey (California Giant/Specialized) 0:40:58 88 Brant Speed (ELBOWZ Racing) 0:41:56 89 Benny Swedberg (California Giant/Specialized) 0:42:02 90 Aaron Beebe (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:42:21 91 Daniel Katz (BMW Development Team) 0:42:34 92 Josh Johnson (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 0:42:53 93 Rene Corella (BMW Development Team) 0:43:34 94 Simon Strobel (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:44:14 95 Devin Clark (Athlete Octane Cycling) 0:46:24 96 Emile Abraham (Incycle-Predator Components) 0:49:10 97 Tristin Bentzler (Twin Six/Revolution Cycles) 0:52:31 98 Garrick Valverde (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:54:21 99 Brian Ellison (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance) 0:55:01 100 Stephen Welsh (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 0:55:55 101 Connor McCutcheon (Airgas Cycling) 0:58:24 102 Eric Losak (BMW Development Team) 0:58:58 103 Gerd deKeijzer (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:59:52 104 Colton Barrett (Athlete Octane Cycling) 1:09:02 105 Tim Savre (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance) 1:10:00 106 Matt Schaupp (BMW Development Team) 1:14:24 107 Brett Kielick (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite) 1:15:14 108 Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 1:17:46 109 Caleb Fuchs (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 1:31:01

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Predator Components) 11:31:22 2 Johnathan Freter (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis) 0:03:50 3 Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO) 0:04:19 4 Peter Olejniczak (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance) 0:04:42 5 Luis Lemus Davila (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis) 0:04:55 6 Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant/Specialized) 0:07:24 7 Carson Lange (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 0:08:19 8 Ben Wolfe (California Giant/Specialized) 0:08:36 9 Zack Noonan (Airgas Cycling) 0:09:04 10 Peter Disera (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team) 0:09:42 11 Nicholas Torraca (Boneshaker D1 Racing) 0:10:17 12 Josh Johnson (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:16:12 13 Jacob Arnold (Incycle-Predator Components) 0:18:19 14 Gregory Ratzell (Airgas Cycling) 0:20:40 15 Michael Sheehan (Boneshaker D1 Racing) 0:22:02 16 Tyler Coplea (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 0:23:11 17 Corentin Cherhal (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:25:10 18 Brandon Etzl (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team) 0:30:19 19 Matt Zimmer (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance) 0:31:06 20 Nathaniel Beams (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:35:11 21 Andel Dickey (California Giant/Specialized) 0:35:45 22 Benny Swedberg (California Giant/Specialized) 0:36:49 23 Josh Johnson (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 0:37:40 24 Stephen Welsh (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 0:50:42 25 Gerd deKeijzer (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:54:39 26 Tim Savre (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance) 1:04:47 27 Matt Schaupp (BMW Development Team) 1:09:11 28 Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 1:12:33 29 Caleb Fuchs (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 1:25:48

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 34:19:23 2 Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:01:44 3 Team3M 0:10:28 4 Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros 0:17:13 5 Boneshaker D1 Racing 0:22:17 6 Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 0:23:51 7 California Giant/Specialized 0:26:41 8 SmartStop 0:27:24 9 Incycle-Predator Components 0:28:23 10 ELBOWZ Racing 0:33:25 11 KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO 0:38:10 12 SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 0:45:06 13 Airgas Cycling 0:46:30 14 Canyon Bicycles- Shimano 0:46:59 15 Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek 1:02:14 16 Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance 1:03:22 17 Bissell-ABG-Giant 1:03:52 18 Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores 1:05:50 19 Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team 1:07:53 20 Athlete Octane Cycling 1:20:52 21 Twin Six/Revolution Cycles 1:25:54 22 Team Novo Nordisk Development 1:30:38 23 BMW Development Team 1:40:05 24 Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite 1:45:47

Women Stage 6 results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lizzie Williams (Vanderkitten) 0:56:22 2 Alison Powers (UnitedHealthcare) 0:00:10 3 Carmen Small (Specialized-lululemon) 0:00:12 4 Leah Kirchmann (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:24 5 Flavia Oliveira (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:00:29 6 Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO) 0:01:00 7 Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare) 0:01:09 8 Lauren Hall (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:11 9 Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon) 0:01:15 10 Tayler Wiles (Specialized-lululemon) 11 Olivia Dillon (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 12 Denise Ramsden (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:19 13 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO) 14 Brianna Walle (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:25 15 Janel Holcomb (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:30 16 Sharon Laws (UnitedHealthcare) 0:01:35 17 Erica Zaveta (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 18 E "Scotti" WIlborne (UnitedHealthcare) 0:01:40 19 Jade Wilcoxson (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:49 20 Kelly Catlin (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars) 0:02:02 21 Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO) 0:02:47 22 Gillian Carleton (Vanderkitten) 0:03:01 23 Annie Ewart (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:03:04 24 Anika Todd (Team TIBCO) 25 Anna Grace Christiansen (Specialized-lululemon) 0:03:33 26 Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten) 0:09:55 27 Sara Headley (Team TIBCO) 28 Amber Markey (ISCorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:12:00 29 Ariane Horbach (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars) 30 Diana Penuela (ISCorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:13:20 31 Lindsay Fox (SPBRC) 32 Sara Bird (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars) 33 Cristina Hughes (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 34 Brenna Wrye-Simpson (PBLRB) 35 Stephanie Wetzel (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 36 Georgina Beech (SPBRC) 37 Amy Charity (Vanderkitten) 38 Starla Teddergreen (Team Cloud Racing p/b R2R) 39 Joanie Caron (GARNEAU Factory Team) 40 Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare) 41 Danielle Bradley-Dingman (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing) 0:15:00 42 Megan Gray (PBLRB) 43 Allison Arensman (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars) 44 Joy McCulloch (KHS-Maxxis pb JAKROO) 45 Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO) 46 Lenore Pipes (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 0:17:08 47 Beth Ann Orton (PBLRB) 48 Kelli Richter (PSIMET Racing) 49 Sydney Running (PBLRB) 50 Corey Coogan Cisek (Birchwood Cycling p/b The Fix Studio) 51 Adelaide Tillinghast (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars) 52 Ivy Audrain (Birchwood Cycling p/b The Fix Studio) 53 Vanessa Curtis (Birchwood Cycling p/b The Fix Studio) 54 Michelle Khare (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars) 55 Cecilia Davis-Hayes (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars) 56 Sarah Rice (Les Petites Victoires) 57 Jessica Allan (Specialized-lululemon) 0:20:00 58 Miranda Griffiths (Vanderkitten) 59 Vanessa Drigo (GARNEAU Factory Team) 60 Lindsay Bayer (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 61 Cady Chintis (Les Petites Victoires) 62 Kim Jennings (Team Cloud Racing p/b R2R) 63 Amie Krasnozon (PainPathways) 64 Nicole Mertz (ISCorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 65 Lauren Tamayo (UnitedHealthcare) 66 Alexandra Burton (PBLRB) 67 Holly Beard (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 68 Lexie Millard (ISCorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 69 Hannah Barnes (UnitedHealthcare) 0:24:00 70 Cinthia Lehner (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars) 71 Brittany Lindores (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 72 Ash Duban (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing) 73 Amy Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 74 Carol Sansome (SPBRC) 75 Irena Ossola (Team Cloud Racing p/b R2R) 76 Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare) 0:30:00 77 Sierra Siebenlist (Les Petites Victoires) 78 Sarah Szefi (PSIMET Racing) 79 Jacqueline Parker (Team Cloud Racing p/b R2R)

Sprints - Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare) 5 pts 2 Brianna Walle (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 3 3 Leah Kirchmann (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare) 5 pts 2 Annie Ewart (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 3 3 Brianna Walle (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lizzie Williams (Vanderkitten) 5 pts 2 Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon) 3 3 Flavia Oliveira (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leah Kirchmann (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:56:46 2 Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare) 0:00:45 3 Tayler Wiles (Specialized-lululemon) 0:00:51 4 Denise Ramsden (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:55 5 Erica Zaveta (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:01:11 6 Kelly Catlin (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars) 0:01:38 7 Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO) 0:02:23 8 Gillian Carleton (Vanderkitten) 0:02:37 9 Annie Ewart (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:02:40 10 Anika Todd (Team TIBCO) 11 Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten) 0:09:31 12 Ariane Horbach (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars) 0:11:36 13 Allison Arensman (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars) 0:14:36 14 Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO) 15 Adelaide Tillinghast (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars) 0:16:44 16 Michelle Khare (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars) 17 Cecilia Davis-Hayes (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars) 18 Jessica Allan (Specialized-lululemon) 0:19:36 19 Holly Beard (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 20 Lexie Millard (ISCorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 21 Hannah Barnes (UnitedHealthcare) 0:23:36 22 Cinthia Lehner (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars) 23 Brittany Lindores (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 24 Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare) 0:29:36

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Specialized-lululemon 2:51:48 2 Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:12 3 UnitedHealthcare 4 Team TIBCO 0:02:24 5 Vanderkitten 0:10:14 6 FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore 0:23:22 7 Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars 0:24:40 8 Colavita-Fine Cooking 0:29:01 9 ISCorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee 0:42:38 10 PBLRB 0:42:46 11 SPBRC 0:47:58 12 Birchwood Cycling p/b The Fix Studio 0:48:42 13 ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing 0:54:38 14 Team Cloud Racing p/b R2R 15 GARNEAU Factory Team 1:00:38 16 Les Petites Victoires 1:04:26

Final General classification Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carmen Small (Specialized-lululemon) 11:11:57 2 Alison Powers (UnitedHealthcare) 0:00:12 3 Leah Kirchmann (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:26 4 Lizzie Williams (Vanderkitten) 0:00:53 5 Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare) 0:01:59 6 Tayler Wiles (Specialized-lululemon) 7 Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO) 0:02:00 8 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO) 0:02:11 9 Olivia Dillon (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 0:02:25 10 Denise Ramsden (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:02:41 11 Jade Wilcoxson (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:02:48 12 Sharon Laws (UnitedHealthcare) 0:02:59 13 Janel Holcomb (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:03:04 14 Lauren Hall (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:03:15 15 Kelly Catlin (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars) 0:03:46 16 Annie Ewart (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:04:54 17 E "Scotti" WIlborne (UnitedHealthcare) 18 Flavia Oliveira (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:05:49 19 Gillian Carleton (Vanderkitten) 0:06:07 20 Anika Todd (Team TIBCO) 0:08:29 21 Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO) 0:08:48 22 Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon) 0:12:36 23 Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare) 0:14:21 24 Sara Headley (Team TIBCO) 0:15:50 25 Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten) 0:16:49 26 Anna Grace Christiansen (Specialized-lululemon) 0:18:55 27 Erica Zaveta (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:19:36 28 Amber Markey (ISCorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:21:09 29 Lauren Tamayo (UnitedHealthcare) 0:21:41 30 Brianna Walle (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:24:28 31 Miranda Griffiths (Vanderkitten) 0:26:46 32 Ariane Horbach (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars) 0:30:19 33 Sara Bird (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars) 0:30:30 34 Amy Charity (Vanderkitten) 35 Ivy Audrain (Birchwood Cycling p/b The Fix Studio) 0:32:28 36 Lindsay Fox (SPBRC) 37 Joy McCulloch (KHS-Maxxis pb JAKROO) 0:33:05 38 Starla Teddergreen (Team Cloud Racing p/b R2R) 0:33:27 39 Diana Penuela (ISCorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:36:02 40 Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO) 0:36:34 41 Hannah Barnes (UnitedHealthcare) 0:39:08 42 Beth Ann Orton (PBLRB) 0:39:09 43 Cristina Hughes (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 0:40:40 44 Jessica Allan (Specialized-lululemon) 0:41:51 45 Irena Ossola (Team Cloud Racing p/b R2R) 0:46:27 46 Cinthia Lehner (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars) 0:47:29 47 Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare) 0:49:20 48 Stephanie Wetzel (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 0:49:39 49 Danielle Bradley-Dingman (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing) 0:52:23 50 Lenore Pipes (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 0:53:14 51 Cecilia Davis-Hayes (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars) 0:54:24 52 Allison Arensman (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars) 0:54:37 53 Brenna Wrye-Simpson (PBLRB) 0:55:22 54 Sydney Running (PBLRB) 0:58:09 55 Michelle Khare (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars) 0:58:16 56 Kelli Richter (PSIMET Racing) 0:58:40 57 Megan Gray (PBLRB) 0:59:18 58 Joanie Caron (GARNEAU Factory Team) 1:00:16 59 Amy Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 1:00:17 60 Ash Duban (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing) 1:01:59 61 Alexandra Burton (PBLRB) 1:02:08 62 Adelaide Tillinghast (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars) 1:02:54 63 Lexie Millard (ISCorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 1:04:42 64 Sarah Rice (Les Petites Victoires) 1:06:19 65 Lindsay Bayer (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 1:07:20 66 Vanessa Drigo (GARNEAU Factory Team) 1:07:51 67 Amy Bradley (GARNEAU Factory Team) 1:11:30 68 Jacqueline Parker (Team Cloud Racing p/b R2R) 1:11:40 69 Brittany Lindores (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 1:13:59 70 Carol Sansome (SPBRC) 1:14:01 71 Georgina Beech (SPBRC) 1:14:15 72 Corey Coogan Cisek (Birchwood Cycling p/b The Fix Studio) 1:15:22 73 Kim Jennings (Team Cloud Racing p/b R2R) 1:15:36 74 Cady Chintis (Les Petites Victoires) 1:18:05 75 Vanessa Curtis (Birchwood Cycling p/b The Fix Studio) 1:19:07 76 Holly Beard (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 1:19:26 77 Amie Krasnozon (PainPathways) 1:21:50 78 Sierra Siebenlist (Les Petites Victoires) 1:28:47 79 Sarah Szefi (PSIMET Racing) 1:30:17 80 Nicole Mertz (ISCorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 1:32:39

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare) 44 pts 2 Lizzie Williams (Vanderkitten) 30 3 Olivia Dillon (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 26 4 Leah Kirchmann (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 23 5 Carmen Small (Specialized-lululemon) 22 6 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO) 12 7 Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare) 12 8 Gillian Carleton (Vanderkitten) 10 9 Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare) 8 10 Lauren Hall (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 7 11 Annie Ewart (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 6 12 E "Scotti" WIlborne (UnitedHealthcare) 6 13 Alison Powers (UnitedHealthcare) 5 14 Denise Ramsden (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 5 15 Amy Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 5 16 Brianna Walle (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 4 17 Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO) 4 18 Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon) 4 19 Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO) 3 20 Jade Wilcoxson (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 2 21 Ariane Horbach (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars) 2 22 Lenore Pipes (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 2 23 Sharon Laws (UnitedHealthcare) 2 24 Flavia Oliveira (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leah Kirchmann (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 11:12:23 2 Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare) 0:01:33 3 Tayler Wiles (Specialized-lululemon) 4 Denise Ramsden (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:02:15 5 Kelly Catlin (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars) 0:03:20 6 Annie Ewart (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:04:28 7 Gillian Carleton (Vanderkitten) 0:05:41 8 Anika Todd (Team TIBCO) 0:08:03 9 Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO) 0:08:22 10 Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten) 0:16:23 11 Erica Zaveta (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:19:10 12 Ariane Horbach (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars) 0:29:53 13 Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO) 0:36:08 14 Hannah Barnes (UnitedHealthcare) 0:38:42 15 Jessica Allan (Specialized-lululemon) 0:41:25 16 Cinthia Lehner (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars) 0:47:03 17 Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare) 0:48:54 18 Cecilia Davis-Hayes (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars) 0:53:58 19 Allison Arensman (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars) 0:54:11 20 Michelle Khare (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars) 0:57:50 21 Adelaide Tillinghast (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars) 1:02:28 22 Lexie Millard (ISCorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 1:04:16 23 Brittany Lindores (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 1:13:33 24 Holly Beard (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 1:19:00