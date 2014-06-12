Image 1 of 21 Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare) takes the win over Carmen Small (Specialized). (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 2 of 21 UnitedHealthcare comes to the front to get ready for the sprint. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 3 of 21 Taylor Wiles (Specialized) kept the Queen of the Hill jersey for another day. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 4 of 21 Alison Powers (UnitedHealthcare) holds onto the yellow jersey for another day. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 5 of 21 Olivia Dillon (Colavita) spent a good part of todays race off the front. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 6 of 21 Joanne Kiesanowski (TIBCO) wears the most aggressive jersey during todays crit. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 7 of 21 The women head out through downtown. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 8 of 21 The women on the start line for tonight crit. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 9 of 21 The mens jersey winners after stage 2. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 10 of 21 Tonights top three in the mens race. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 11 of 21 The women’s jersey winners heading into tomorrow. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 12 of 21 Ian Crane (Jamis) and teammate JJ Haedo take one and two tonight in Saint Paul. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 13 of 21 Jamis-Hagens Berman on the front for the final lap. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 14 of 21 Optum comes to the front to reel in the break. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 15 of 21 Old and new buildings along the course in Saint Paul. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 16 of 21 Ruben Companioni (Jamis) leads the break. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 17 of 21 Stef VanZummeren (Team3M) launches off the front. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 18 of 21 Tom Zirbel (Optum) staying protected near the front. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 19 of 21 Adam Myerson (Smartstop) makes his way up to the break. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 20 of 21 The mens field staying strung out in Saint Paul. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 21 of 21 The large mens field stayed strung out for the entire race. (Image credit: Jon Devich)

The Jamis-Hagens Berman team finished one-two at tonight's fast and furious Saint Paul Downtown Criterium, stage 2 of the North Star Grand Prix. Ian Crane sprinted to the win ahead of teammate JJ Haedo in front of an enthusiastic crowd that lined the finish straight. Travis McCabe of Team SmartStop rounded out the podium. Tom Zirbel remains in the yellow race leader's jersey.

The plan worked to perfection for Crane and his team, after all the same strategy delivered three stage victories for Haedo in last year's event. After Optum worked hard to reel a break, the Jamis-Hagens Berman leadout train took over the front of the field on the penultimate lap.

"We wanted Optum to do most of the work and then take over at the end which we were able to do. We had numbers, we had four of us up there. We wanted to be able to hit it hard and hit it all the way to the line. We had Luis Amaran and Ben Jacques-Maynes who did about four or five guys worth of work and then they dropped me off on the second to last straightaway, halfway down before the last corner. I went through the corner hot and JJ didn't come around, it works out well. I think both of us are capable in the sprint, the plan itself was to try and set JJ up but I was a little bit higher up in the TT so the bonus was good for me," Crane explained.

McCabe and his teammate, the reigning US National Road Race Champion Eric Marcotte sat behind the Jamis-Hagens Berman train. "We made sure that no one really stole our wheels and we were comfortable. On this course, there is a lot of backlash that goes on, that rubber band effect, so we wanted to stay clear and out of trouble of all the other racers. We stayed right there for the last ten laps, there was a little bit of shuffling going on but we were in a really comfortable position. Optum brought the breakaway back, Jamis went to the front."

He added, "It was Ian Crane coming into the last corner, JJ Haedo and then me, and we sprinted from there and we finished like that. Ian has a fantastic sprint tonight, opened up a huge gap."

Though seven riders escaped off the front for almost 20 laps in the second half of the race, Zirbel was not concerned about the gap that grew to 23 seconds. "I was happy about to let them win the race by 15 seconds honestly but we have some fast guys right behind me and it would be nice if they didn't get time bonuses," he said. "Once the break went, honestly, the guys rode so well, I had such an easy ride, riding fifth wheel for 20 laps, it just made my life so much easier and so much stress-free. It got a little dicey there the last couple of laps but I was in such good position and hadn't used any energy so I was able to stay up there. The team did amazing."

The pace started off fast and never let up for the men's 40-lap race on the Downtown Saint Paul course. Attacks flew from the start but nothing stuck as the 147-rider field flew around the 1.4-km five-corner course. Optum came to the front and kept the speeds high to stay safe."That was survival." Zirbel stated about the high speed. "It's just so much safer on the front. We had to go fast and let a strong break go, that was the only way that we could stay safe."

The front of the race shuffled and re-shuffled as attacks flew until finally one rider got clear at 21 laps to go. Belgian Stefan van Zummeren of Team 3M, in his first race in the United States, was feeling good.

"I think the form is good. We didn't know the teams, and no one from the team knew how the races are ridden here so we didn't know if it's going to be really fast or a close race, we didn't know nothing. In the beginning I was a little bit behind but then I came to the front and I attacked, I had really good legs, I just tried to stay in the front as long as possible," van Zummeren commented.

More riders bridged up and a few laps later, the break was finally established. Off the front were Andrew Bosco (Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching), Michael Olheiser (Incycle-Predator Components), David Santos (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo), Ruben Companioni (Jamis-Hagens Berman), Adam Myerson (SmartStop), van Zummeren and his teammate Gerry Druyts. The gap slowly grew to 22-seconds while the Optum squad lined up at the front of the single-file peloton.

Van Zummeren admits that he didn't think the break would stick to the finish line. "I thought it was difficult because there were whole teams riding after us but I'm totally not a sprinter so I just tried to make it as long as possible. I still had good legs in the final so I just thought 'let's just try'. If you don't try you can never win."

With that philosophy in mind, the Belgian made one final attack with three laps to go and was awarded the Penn Cycle Most Aggressive Rider jersey for his efforts.

Capturing top points at the finish line gave the blue Sprinter jersey to Crane. Peter Disera (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) is the new Best Young Rider while Coulton Hartrich (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) keeps the green Top Amateur jersey.

Rivera Wins Downtown St. Paul Criterium By A Bike Throw

UnitedHealthcare kept the fast, crash-filled race controlled, allowing Rivera to maintain her position in the last few turns until she and Carmen Small (Specialized-lululemon) dueled down the finishing straight to Rivera's photo finish victory. Lizzie Williams (Vanderkitten) captured third on the stage ahead of many of the dominant teams, leveraging her years of experience to position herself at the front of the race with tenacity. Williams is making her comeback to cycling after taking 10 years off the bike.

With such close time gaps heading into the stage, and this year's shorter, more angular course, the women lined up to start as much as 40 minutes before race start to secure their place at the front of the peloton.

In spite of the early line up, there were no early attacks and the first several laps of the 28 lap race were fast but controlled. Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies, Specialized-lululemon, and UnitedHealthcare were notable at the front.

Once the race started it ebbed and flowed predictably, surging at the time bonus or sprint points competitions and staying steady in between. Olivia Dillon (Colavita-Fine Cooking) took a solo flyer at the first sprint points competition ten laps into the race to claim the maximum points, staying away for five laps until being brought back as teams vied for the time bonuses. Several laps later, Dillon again broke away from the pack for the next sprint points competition with 8 laps to go, securing her place as the day's Penn Cycle Most Aggressive Rider.

Rivera tied Dillon for top sprint points by winning the stage, tipping the tie to her favor.

"I saw Carmen attack wide into the last corner," said Williams. "Coryn followed her, and I was maybe a bike wheel behind those two so I took their line and stayed the same distance for the sprint. "

Williams, who is from Melbourne, Australia and riding as a guest rider for Vanderkitten, is on her eighth month back on the bike, with the North Star Grand Prix being her third international race.

"I raced with [UnitedHealthcare] at Tulsa so I know how they work. I know that I have to be up there in the top 10, preferably on their wheel. It's just about holding your line and holding your wheel without being bullied off it."

Powers holds the North Star Leader's Jersey heading into Stage 3, the 95-mile Cannon Falls Road Race. Also holding their jerseys are Tayler Wiles (Specialized-lululemon) in the Best Young Rider jersey and Queen of the Mountain jersey, and Kelly Catlin (Kakookie's Collegiate All Stars) in the Best Amateur Jersey.

The race moves south to Cannon Falls on Thursday for a rural road race showcasing the wide open spaces of Minnesota's heartland, dotted with family farms, boutique wineries and the famed Cannon Valley Trail, stretching 20 miles along the Cannon River. The 97-mile race finishes with multiple laps at high speeds through the quaint downtown.

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ian Crane (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 1:11:24 2 Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 3 Travis McCabe (SmartStop) 4 David Guttenplan (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 5 Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 6 Eric Marcotte (SmartStop) 7 Gerry Druyts (Team3M) 8 Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 9 Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 10 Anthony Canevari (Athlete Octane Cycling) 11 Ruben Companioni (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 12 David Santos (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO) 13 Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis) 14 Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 15 Michael Sheehan (Boneshaker D1 Racing) 16 Andrew Dahlheim (Athlete Octane Cycling) 17 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 18 Ben Frederick (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite) 19 Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 20 Travis Livermon (SmartStop) 21 Tristan Uhl (ELBOWZ Racing) 22 Chad Hartley (Athlete Octane Cycling) 23 Christophe Sleurs (Team3M) 24 Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis) 25 Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 26 Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 27 Michael Olheiser (Incycle-Predator Components) 28 Stef VanZummeren (Team3M) 29 William Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 30 Connor McCutcheon (Airgas Cycling) 31 Jeremy Powers (ELBOWZ Racing) 32 Zack Allison (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 33 Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Predator Components) 34 Michael Vingerling (Team3M) 35 Steve Fisher (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis) 36 Emerson Oronte (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros) 37 Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant/Specialized) 38 Chris Winn (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros) 39 Fabio Calabria (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros) 40 Brian McCulloch (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO) 41 Johnathan Freter (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis) 42 Heath Blackgrove (Boneshaker D1 Racing) 43 Coulton Hartrich (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 44 Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 45 Tyler Brandt (BMW Development Team) 46 Griffin Easter (Airgas Cycling) 47 Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 48 Kennett Peterson (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros) 49 Nick Coil (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 50 Mac Brennan (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 51 Peter Disera (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team) 52 Flavio Alejandro (SmartStop) 53 Jonathan Toftoy (Twin Six/Revolution Cycles) 54 Zack Noonan (Airgas Cycling) 55 Devin Clark (Athlete Octane Cycling) 0:00:16 56 Stephan Hirsch (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 57 Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized) 58 Kevin Massicotte (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team) 59 Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing) 60 Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO) 61 Bryce Young (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 62 Tony Olson (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance) 63 Stephen Hall (Incycle-Predator Components) 64 Adam Myerson (SmartStop) 65 Jordan Cullen (Twin Six/Revolution Cycles) 66 Carson Lange (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 67 Mike Stone (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 68 James Glasspool (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:00:22 69 Gabe Varela (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 0:00:24 70 Aaron Beebe (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 71 Ben Fogle (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite) 0:00:25 72 Luis Lemus Davila (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis) 0:00:26 73 Colton Barrett (Athlete Octane Cycling) 0:05:22 74 Jacob Arnold (Incycle-Predator Components) 0:00:26 75 Ben Wolfe (California Giant/Specialized) 76 Collin Berry (BMW Development Team) 77 Andrew Buntz (Credite Velo - Trek) 78 Mat Stephens (Boneshaker D1 Racing) 0:00:29 79 Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 0:00:41 80 Peter Olejniczak (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance) 0:00:58 81 Brett Kielick (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite) 82 Corentin Cherhal (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 83 Anton Varabei (Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling) 0:04:36 84 Cory Greenbreg (Credite Velo - Trek) 0:00:58 85 Brad Neagos (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 86 Tom Devriendt (Team3M) 87 Yuri Hrycaj (Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling) 88 Derek Schanze (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 89 Nicholas Torraca (Boneshaker D1 Racing) 90 Nathaniel Beams (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 91 Josh Johnson (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 92 Ryan O'Boyle (Credite Velo - Trek) 93 Patrick Kos (Airgas Cycling) 0:01:02 94 Chris Yotter (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance) 95 Kevin Gottlieb (Airgas Cycling) 96 Gerd deKeijzer (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 97 Pierre Louis Verot (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 98 Gregory Capelle (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 99 Ratzell Greg (Airgas Cycling) 100 Mac Cassin (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros) 101 David Kessler (California Giant/Specialized) 0:04:40 102 Brant Speed (ELBOWZ Racing) 103 Eric Losak (BMW Development Team) 104 Gabriel Baca (ELBOWZ Racing) 105 Luke Williams (Credite Velo - Trek) 106 Andel Dickey (California Giant/Specialized) 107 Benny Swedberg (California Giant/Specialized) 108 Jens Brabbit (Twin Six/Revolution Cycles) 0:04:46 109 Chris Stastny (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 0:04:40 110 Kit Recca (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros) 111 Ben Spies (ELBOWZ Racing) 112 Brandon Etzl (Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling) 113 Rene Corella (BMW Development Team) 114 Matt Schaupp (BMW Development Team) 0:04:46 115 Matt Zimmer (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance) 0:04:40 116 Steven Davis (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO) 0:04:46 117 Ross White (Credite Velo - Trek) 0:04:52 118 Sergio Escutia (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO) 119 Shawn D'Aurelio (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO) 120 Caleb Fuchs (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 121 Adrian Flores (Boneshaker D1 Racing) 0:05:16 122 Josh Johnson (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 123 Timothy Stevens (Team3M) 124 Brian Ellison (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance) 125 Tim Savre (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance) 126 Edward Kim (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 127 Neal Shepherd (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite) 128 Daniel Katz (BMW Development Team) 0:05:21 129 Jesse Goodrich (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:05:31 130 Guido Palma (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 131 Andrew Bosco (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 0:05:51 132 Joshua Roeser (Twin Six/Revolution Cycles) 133 Simon Strobel (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 134 Michael Dalterio (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:08:01 135 Garrick Valverde (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:09:16 136 Andrew Sjogren (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis) 0:10:16 137 Cameron Rex (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 0:10:49 138 Marcos Mazzola Lazzarotto (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite) 0:12:03 139 Tristin Bentzler (Twin Six/Revolution Cycles) 0:12:51 140 William Rekemeyer (Credite Velo - Trek) 0:13:46 141 Stephen Welsh (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 0:16:07 142 Tyler Coplea (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) DNF Emile Abraham (Incycle-Predator Components) DNF Cristian Saavedra (Incycle-Predator Components) DNF Levon Kalemkiarian (Twin Six/Revolution Cycles) DNF Logan Hutchings (Boneshaker D1 Racing)

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare) 0:55:28 2 Carmen Small (Specialized-lululemon) 3 Lizzie Williams (Vanderkitten) 4 Jo Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO) 5 Leah Kirchmann (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:03 6 Lenore Pipes (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 7 Alison Powers (UnitedHealthcare) 8 Flavia Oliveira (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 9 Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO) 0:00:05 10 Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO) 11 Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare) 0:00:08 12 Tayler Wiles (Specialized-lululemon) 13 Lauren Tamayo (UnitedHealthcare) 14 Sharon Laws (UnitedHealthcare) 15 E "Scotti" WIlborne (UnitedHealthcare) 16 Olivia Dillon (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 17 Jade Wilcoxson (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 18 Denise Ramsden (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 19 Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon) 20 Kelly Catlin (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars) 0:00:13 21 Anna Grace Christiansen (Specialized-lululemon) 0:00:16 22 Starla Teddergreen (Team Cloud Racing p/b R2R) 0:00:18 23 Joy McCulloch (KHS-Maxxis pb JAKROO) 24 Annie Ewart (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 25 Lauren Hall (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 26 Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare) 27 Janel Holcomb (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 28 Erica Zaveta (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 29 Gillian Carleton (Vanderkitten) 30 Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO) 0:00:24 31 Amy Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:00:26 32 Maura Kinsella (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 33 Brianna Walle (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 34 Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO) 35 Sara Headley (Team TIBCO) 36 Anika Todd (Team TIBCO) 37 Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten) 38 Tracey Cameron (Birchwood Cycling p/b The Fix Studio) 39 Jessica Allan (Specialized-lululemon) 40 Hannah Barnes (UnitedHealthcare) 0:00:31 41 Cheryl Fuller-Muller (GARNEAU Factory Team) 0:00:55 42 Amber Markey (ISCorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 43 Ann Koehler (GARNEAU Factory Team) 44 Sara Bird (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars) 45 Sierra Siebenlist (Les Petites Victoires) 46 Ivy Audrain (Birchwood Cycling p/b The Fix Studio) 47 Miranda Griffiths (Vanderkitten) 48 Carol Sansome (SPBRC) 49 Sydney Running (PBLRB) 50 Kelli Richter (PSIMET Racing) 51 Irena Ossola (Team Cloud Racing p/b R2R) 52 Danielle Bradley-Dingman (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing) 53 Holly Beard (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 54 Ash Duban (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing) 55 Jeannie Kuhajek (Vanderkitten) 56 Abby Ruess (SPBRC) 57 Amy Charity (Vanderkitten) 58 Chelsea Factor (Birchwood Cycling p/b The Fix Studio) 59 Lindsay Fox (SPBRC) 60 Joanie Caron (GARNEAU Factory Team) 61 Vanessa Drigo (GARNEAU Factory Team) 0:01:41 62 Mandy Heintz (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing) 0:00:55 63 Stephanie Wetzel (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 64 Brenna Wrye-Simpson (PBLRB) 0:01:45 65 Nicole Mertz (ISCorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:00:55 66 Amie Krasnozon (PainPathways) 0:01:48 67 Alexandra Burton (PBLRB) 68 Brittany Lindores (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 69 Whitney Schultz (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 0:00:55 70 Kim Jennings (Team Cloud Racing p/b R2R) 0:01:48 71 Krista Doebel-Hickok (Team TIBCO) 0:00:55 72 Lindsay Bayer (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 73 Sarah Rice (Les Petites Victoires) 74 Diana Penuela (ISCorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 75 Cristina Hughes (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 76 Jenny Rios (GARNEAU Factory Team) 77 Jessica Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 78 Michelle Khare (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars) 79 Jacqueline Parker (Team Cloud Racing p/b R2R) 80 Jennifer Rife (Birchwood Cycling p/b The Fix Studio) 81 Allison Arensman (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars) 82 Katherine Shields (PainPathways) 83 Natalia Franco (ISCorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:02:34 84 Beth Ann Orton (PBLRB) 0:00:55 85 Amy Bradley (GARNEAU Factory Team) 86 Amy Good (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 87 Ariane Horbach (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars) 0:03:35 88 Cinthia Lehner (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars) 0:00:55 89 Lelah O'Shaughnessy (PBLRB) 0:03:47 90 Georgina Beech (SPBRC) 91 Vanessa Curtis (Birchwood Cycling p/b The Fix Studio) 92 Cady Chintis (Les Petites Victoires) 93 Megan Gray (PBLRB) 94 Daphne Karagianis (Les Petites Victoires) 95 Corey Coogan Cisek (Birchwood Cycling p/b The Fix Studio) 96 Anne Donley (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing) 97 Korina Huizar (Vanderkitten) 98 Lexie Millard (ISCorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:04:17 99 Adelaide Tillinghast (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars) 0:05:20 100 Jennie Zhu (SPBRC) 101 Ellen Ryan (Les Petites Victoires) 0:06:47 102 Lilda Lucero Garza Saucedo (SPBRC) 103 Sarah Szefi (PSIMET Racing) 104 Cecilia Davis-Hayes (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars) DNF Anna Sanders (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) DNF Jannette Rho (Les Petites Victoires) DNS Felicia Gomez (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)

Men general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 1:21:15 2 Eric Marcotte (SmartStop) 0:00:12 3 Mac Brennan (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:00:13 4 Travis McCabe (SmartStop) 0:00:18 5 Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 6 Ian Crane (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:00:21 7 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:00:23 8 Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:24 9 Michael Olheiser (Incycle-Predator Components) 10 Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:27 11 Ruben Companioni (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 12 Coulton Hartrich (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 0:00:29 13 Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 0:00:31 14 Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:00:35 15 David Santos (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO) 0:00:37 16 Christophe Sleurs (Team3M) 0:00:38 17 Zack Allison (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 18 Stef VanZummeren (Team3M) 19 Heath Blackgrove (Boneshaker D1 Racing) 20 Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:00:39 21 Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:40 22 Griffin Easter (Airgas Cycling) 0:00:41 23 Michael Vingerling (Team3M) 24 Jonathan Toftoy (Twin Six/Revolution Cycles) 0:00:42 25 Travis Livermon (SmartStop) 26 Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 27 Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 0:00:44 28 Peter Disera (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team) 29 Connor McCutcheon (Airgas Cycling) 0:00:45 30 Ben Wolfe (California Giant/Specialized) 0:00:46 31 Ben Frederick (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite) 0:00:47 32 Zack Noonan (Airgas Cycling) 33 Emerson Oronte (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros) 0:00:48 34 Johnathan Freter (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis) 0:00:49 35 Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis) 36 Kennett Peterson (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros) 37 David Guttenplan (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 38 Michael Sheehan (Boneshaker D1 Racing) 0:00:50 39 William Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 40 Chris Winn (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros) 0:00:51 41 Fabio Calabria (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros) 0:00:53 42 Jeremy Powers (ELBOWZ Racing) 43 Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Predator Components) 0:00:54 44 Jordan Cullen (Twin Six/Revolution Cycles) 0:00:55 45 Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis) 0:00:56 46 Anthony Canevari (Athlete Octane Cycling) 0:00:59 47 Steve Fisher (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis) 0:01:01 48 Andrew Dahlheim (Athlete Octane Cycling) 49 Tristan Uhl (ELBOWZ Racing) 0:01:05 50 Aaron Beebe (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 51 Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized) 0:01:07 52 Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing) 0:01:08 53 Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant/Specialized) 0:01:09 54 Gabe Varela (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 0:01:10 55 Gerry Druyts (Team3M) 56 Flavio Alejandro (SmartStop) 0:01:11 57 Nick Coil (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:01:12 58 Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO) 0:01:14 59 Stephen Hall (Incycle-Predator Components) 0:01:15 60 Stephan Hirsch (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 61 Mike Stone (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:01:16 62 Tyler Coplea (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 0:01:23 63 Luis Lemus Davila (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis) 0:01:24 64 Chad Hartley (Athlete Octane Cycling) 0:01:26 65 Andrew Buntz (Credite Velo - Trek) 0:01:28 66 James Glasspool (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:01:29 67 Kevin Massicotte (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team) 0:01:30 68 Bryce Young (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 0:01:33 69 Mac Cassin (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros) 0:01:35 70 Carson Lange (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 71 Tyler Brandt (BMW Development Team) 0:01:36 72 Devin Clark (Athlete Octane Cycling) 0:01:38 73 Adam Myerson (SmartStop) 74 Mat Stephens (Boneshaker D1 Racing) 0:01:40 75 Brett Kielick (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite) 0:01:43 76 Collin Berry (BMW Development Team) 0:01:44 77 Tony Olson (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance) 0:01:45 78 Brian McCulloch (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO) 79 Ben Fogle (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite) 80 Jacob Arnold (Incycle-Predator Components) 0:01:47 81 Cory Greenbreg (Credite Velo - Trek) 0:01:48 82 Derek Schanze (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 0:01:54 83 Tom Devriendt (Team3M) 0:01:56 84 Gregory Capelle (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 0:02:01 85 Peter Olejniczak (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance) 0:02:05 86 Ratzell Greg (Airgas Cycling) 87 Kevin Gottlieb (Airgas Cycling) 0:02:08 88 Yuri Hrycaj (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team) 0:02:10 89 Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 0:02:12 90 Josh Johnson (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:02:15 91 Ryan O'Boyle (Credite Velo - Trek) 0:02:18 92 Patrick Kos (Airgas Cycling) 0:02:19 93 Brad Neagos (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:02:20 94 Chris Yotter (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance) 0:02:23 95 Nathaniel Beams (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:02:25 96 Nicholas Torraca (Boneshaker D1 Racing) 0:02:27 97 Pierre Louis Verot (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:02:34 98 Gerd deKeijzer (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:02:47 99 Corentin Cherhal (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:02:48 100 Brant Speed (ELBOWZ Racing) 0:05:18 101 Anton Varabei (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team) 0:05:41 102 Matt Zimmer (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance) 0:05:42 103 Andel Dickey (California Giant/Specialized) 0:05:43 104 Luke Williams (Credite Velo - Trek) 0:05:44 105 Rene Corella (BMW Development Team) 0:05:49 106 Kit Recca (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros) 107 Sergio Escutia (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO) 0:05:50 108 Caleb Fuchs (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:05:51 109 Jens Brabbit (Twin Six/Revolution Cycles) 0:05:54 110 Ben Spies (ELBOWZ Racing) 0:05:57 111 Brandon Etzl (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team) 112 Gabriel Baca (ELBOWZ Racing) 113 David Kessler (California Giant/Specialized) 0:05:58 114 Chris Stastny (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 115 Shawn D'Aurelio (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO) 0:06:02 116 Matt Schaupp (BMW Development Team) 0:06:03 117 Eric Losak (BMW Development Team) 118 Timothy Stevens (Team3M) 0:06:13 119 Brian Ellison (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance) 0:06:15 120 Benny Swedberg (California Giant/Specialized) 0:06:21 121 Steven Davis (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO) 0:06:22 122 Edward Kim (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 0:06:24 123 Neal Shepherd (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite) 124 Colton Barrett (Athlete Octane Cycling) 0:06:26 125 Josh Johnson (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 0:06:28 126 Daniel Katz (BMW Development Team) 0:06:30 127 Adrian Flores (Boneshaker D1 Racing) 0:06:41 128 Tim Savre (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance) 0:06:42 129 Ross White (Credite Velo - Trek) 130 Guido Palma (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:06:45 131 Joshua Roeser (Twin Six/Revolution Cycles) 0:06:49 132 Jesse Goodrich (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:06:55 133 Simon Strobel (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:07:34 134 Andrew Bosco (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 0:07:43 135 Michael Dalterio (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:09:19 136 Garrick Valverde (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:11:16 137 Andrew Sjogren (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis) 0:11:47 138 Cameron Rex (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 0:11:48 139 Marcos Mazzola Lazzarotto (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite) 0:13:37 140 Tristin Bentzler (Twin Six/Revolution Cycles) 0:14:22 141 William Rekemeyer (Credite Velo - Trek) 0:15:36 142 Stephen Welsh (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 0:17:49