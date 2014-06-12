Trending

Crane wins Saint Paul criterium

Rivera first in women's race by a bike throw

Image 1 of 21

Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare) takes the win over Carmen Small (Specialized).

Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare) takes the win over Carmen Small (Specialized).
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 2 of 21

UnitedHealthcare comes to the front to get ready for the sprint.

UnitedHealthcare comes to the front to get ready for the sprint.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 3 of 21

Taylor Wiles (Specialized) kept the Queen of the Hill jersey for another day.

Taylor Wiles (Specialized) kept the Queen of the Hill jersey for another day.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 4 of 21

Alison Powers (UnitedHealthcare) holds onto the yellow jersey for another day.

Alison Powers (UnitedHealthcare) holds onto the yellow jersey for another day.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 5 of 21

Olivia Dillon (Colavita) spent a good part of todays race off the front.

Olivia Dillon (Colavita) spent a good part of todays race off the front.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 6 of 21

Joanne Kiesanowski (TIBCO) wears the most aggressive jersey during todays crit.

Joanne Kiesanowski (TIBCO) wears the most aggressive jersey during todays crit.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 7 of 21

The women head out through downtown.

The women head out through downtown.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 8 of 21

The women on the start line for tonight crit.

The women on the start line for tonight crit.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 9 of 21

The mens jersey winners after stage 2.

The mens jersey winners after stage 2.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 10 of 21

Tonights top three in the mens race.

Tonights top three in the mens race.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 11 of 21

The women’s jersey winners heading into tomorrow.

The women’s jersey winners heading into tomorrow.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 12 of 21

Ian Crane (Jamis) and teammate JJ Haedo take one and two tonight in Saint Paul.

Ian Crane (Jamis) and teammate JJ Haedo take one and two tonight in Saint Paul.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 13 of 21

Jamis-Hagens Berman on the front for the final lap.

Jamis-Hagens Berman on the front for the final lap.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 14 of 21

Optum comes to the front to reel in the break.

Optum comes to the front to reel in the break.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 15 of 21

Old and new buildings along the course in Saint Paul.

Old and new buildings along the course in Saint Paul.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 16 of 21

Ruben Companioni (Jamis) leads the break.

Ruben Companioni (Jamis) leads the break.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 17 of 21

Stef VanZummeren (Team3M) launches off the front.

Stef VanZummeren (Team3M) launches off the front.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 18 of 21

Tom Zirbel (Optum) staying protected near the front.

Tom Zirbel (Optum) staying protected near the front.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 19 of 21

Adam Myerson (Smartstop) makes his way up to the break.

Adam Myerson (Smartstop) makes his way up to the break.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 20 of 21

The mens field staying strung out in Saint Paul.

The mens field staying strung out in Saint Paul.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 21 of 21

The large mens field stayed strung out for the entire race.

The large mens field stayed strung out for the entire race.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)

The Jamis-Hagens Berman team finished one-two at tonight's fast and furious Saint Paul Downtown Criterium, stage 2 of the North Star Grand Prix. Ian Crane sprinted to the win ahead of teammate JJ Haedo in front of an enthusiastic crowd that lined the finish straight. Travis McCabe of Team SmartStop rounded out the podium. Tom Zirbel remains in the yellow race leader's jersey.

The plan worked to perfection for Crane and his team, after all the same strategy delivered three stage victories for Haedo in last year's event. After Optum worked hard to reel a break, the Jamis-Hagens Berman leadout train took over the front of the field on the penultimate lap.

"We wanted Optum to do most of the work and then take over at the end which we were able to do. We had numbers, we had four of us up there. We wanted to be able to hit it hard and hit it all the way to the line. We had Luis Amaran and Ben Jacques-Maynes who did about four or five guys worth of work and then they dropped me off on the second to last straightaway, halfway down before the last corner. I went through the corner hot and JJ didn't come around, it works out well. I think both of us are capable in the sprint, the plan itself was to try and set JJ up but I was a little bit higher up in the TT so the bonus was good for me," Crane explained.

McCabe and his teammate, the reigning US National Road Race Champion Eric Marcotte sat behind the Jamis-Hagens Berman train. "We made sure that no one really stole our wheels and we were comfortable. On this course, there is a lot of backlash that goes on, that rubber band effect, so we wanted to stay clear and out of trouble of all the other racers. We stayed right there for the last ten laps, there was a little bit of shuffling going on but we were in a really comfortable position. Optum brought the breakaway back, Jamis went to the front."

He added, "It was Ian Crane coming into the last corner, JJ Haedo and then me, and we sprinted from there and we finished like that. Ian has a fantastic sprint tonight, opened up a huge gap."

Though seven riders escaped off the front for almost 20 laps in the second half of the race, Zirbel was not concerned about the gap that grew to 23 seconds. "I was happy about to let them win the race by 15 seconds honestly but we have some fast guys right behind me and it would be nice if they didn't get time bonuses," he said. "Once the break went, honestly, the guys rode so well, I had such an easy ride, riding fifth wheel for 20 laps, it just made my life so much easier and so much stress-free. It got a little dicey there the last couple of laps but I was in such good position and hadn't used any energy so I was able to stay up there. The team did amazing."

The pace started off fast and never let up for the men's 40-lap race on the Downtown Saint Paul course. Attacks flew from the start but nothing stuck as the 147-rider field flew around the 1.4-km five-corner course. Optum came to the front and kept the speeds high to stay safe."That was survival." Zirbel stated about the high speed. "It's just so much safer on the front. We had to go fast and let a strong break go, that was the only way that we could stay safe."

The front of the race shuffled and re-shuffled as attacks flew until finally one rider got clear at 21 laps to go. Belgian Stefan van Zummeren of Team 3M, in his first race in the United States, was feeling good.

"I think the form is good. We didn't know the teams, and no one from the team knew how the races are ridden here so we didn't know if it's going to be really fast or a close race, we didn't know nothing. In the beginning I was a little bit behind but then I came to the front and I attacked, I had really good legs, I just tried to stay in the front as long as possible," van Zummeren commented.

More riders bridged up and a few laps later, the break was finally established. Off the front were Andrew Bosco (Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching), Michael Olheiser (Incycle-Predator Components), David Santos (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo), Ruben Companioni (Jamis-Hagens Berman), Adam Myerson (SmartStop), van Zummeren and his teammate Gerry Druyts. The gap slowly grew to 22-seconds while the Optum squad lined up at the front of the single-file peloton.

Van Zummeren admits that he didn't think the break would stick to the finish line. "I thought it was difficult because there were whole teams riding after us but I'm totally not a sprinter so I just tried to make it as long as possible. I still had good legs in the final so I just thought 'let's just try'. If you don't try you can never win."

With that philosophy in mind, the Belgian made one final attack with three laps to go and was awarded the Penn Cycle Most Aggressive Rider jersey for his efforts.

Capturing top points at the finish line gave the blue Sprinter jersey to Crane. Peter Disera (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) is the new Best Young Rider while Coulton Hartrich (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) keeps the green Top Amateur jersey.

Rivera Wins Downtown St. Paul Criterium By A Bike Throw

UnitedHealthcare kept the fast, crash-filled race controlled, allowing Rivera to maintain her position in the last few turns until she and Carmen Small (Specialized-lululemon) dueled down the finishing straight to Rivera's photo finish victory. Lizzie Williams (Vanderkitten) captured third on the stage ahead of many of the dominant teams, leveraging her years of experience to position herself at the front of the race with tenacity. Williams is making her comeback to cycling after taking 10 years off the bike.

With such close time gaps heading into the stage, and this year's shorter, more angular course, the women lined up to start as much as 40 minutes before race start to secure their place at the front of the peloton.

In spite of the early line up, there were no early attacks and the first several laps of the 28 lap race were fast but controlled. Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies, Specialized-lululemon, and UnitedHealthcare were notable at the front.

Once the race started it ebbed and flowed predictably, surging at the time bonus or sprint points competitions and staying steady in between. Olivia Dillon (Colavita-Fine Cooking) took a solo flyer at the first sprint points competition ten laps into the race to claim the maximum points, staying away for five laps until being brought back as teams vied for the time bonuses. Several laps later, Dillon again broke away from the pack for the next sprint points competition with 8 laps to go, securing her place as the day's Penn Cycle Most Aggressive Rider.

Rivera tied Dillon for top sprint points by winning the stage, tipping the tie to her favor.

"I saw Carmen attack wide into the last corner," said Williams. "Coryn followed her, and I was maybe a bike wheel behind those two so I took their line and stayed the same distance for the sprint. "

Williams, who is from Melbourne, Australia and riding as a guest rider for Vanderkitten, is on her eighth month back on the bike, with the North Star Grand Prix being her third international race.

"I raced with [UnitedHealthcare] at Tulsa so I know how they work. I know that I have to be up there in the top 10, preferably on their wheel. It's just about holding your line and holding your wheel without being bullied off it."

Powers holds the North Star Leader's Jersey heading into Stage 3, the 95-mile Cannon Falls Road Race. Also holding their jerseys are Tayler Wiles (Specialized-lululemon) in the Best Young Rider jersey and Queen of the Mountain jersey, and Kelly Catlin (Kakookie's Collegiate All Stars) in the Best Amateur Jersey.

The race moves south to Cannon Falls on Thursday for a rural road race showcasing the wide open spaces of Minnesota's heartland, dotted with family farms, boutique wineries and the famed Cannon Valley Trail, stretching 20 miles along the Cannon River. The 97-mile race finishes with multiple laps at high speeds through the quaint downtown.

Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ian Crane (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)1:11:24
2Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
3Travis McCabe (SmartStop)
4David Guttenplan (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
5Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
6Eric Marcotte (SmartStop)
7Gerry Druyts (Team3M)
8Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
9Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
10Anthony Canevari (Athlete Octane Cycling)
11Ruben Companioni (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
12David Santos (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)
13Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
14Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
15Michael Sheehan (Boneshaker D1 Racing)
16Andrew Dahlheim (Athlete Octane Cycling)
17Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
18Ben Frederick (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
19Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
20Travis Livermon (SmartStop)
21Tristan Uhl (ELBOWZ Racing)
22Chad Hartley (Athlete Octane Cycling)
23Christophe Sleurs (Team3M)
24Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
25Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
26Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
27Michael Olheiser (Incycle-Predator Components)
28Stef VanZummeren (Team3M)
29William Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
30Connor McCutcheon (Airgas Cycling)
31Jeremy Powers (ELBOWZ Racing)
32Zack Allison (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)
33Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Predator Components)
34Michael Vingerling (Team3M)
35Steve Fisher (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
36Emerson Oronte (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros)
37Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant/Specialized)
38Chris Winn (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros)
39Fabio Calabria (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros)
40Brian McCulloch (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)
41Johnathan Freter (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
42Heath Blackgrove (Boneshaker D1 Racing)
43Coulton Hartrich (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
44Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
45Tyler Brandt (BMW Development Team)
46Griffin Easter (Airgas Cycling)
47Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
48Kennett Peterson (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros)
49Nick Coil (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)
50Mac Brennan (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
51Peter Disera (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team)
52Flavio Alejandro (SmartStop)
53Jonathan Toftoy (Twin Six/Revolution Cycles)
54Zack Noonan (Airgas Cycling)
55Devin Clark (Athlete Octane Cycling)0:00:16
56Stephan Hirsch (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
57Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized)
58Kevin Massicotte (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team)
59Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing)
60Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)
61Bryce Young (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
62Tony Olson (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance)
63Stephen Hall (Incycle-Predator Components)
64Adam Myerson (SmartStop)
65Jordan Cullen (Twin Six/Revolution Cycles)
66Carson Lange (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)
67Mike Stone (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
68James Glasspool (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:00:22
69Gabe Varela (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)0:00:24
70Aaron Beebe (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
71Ben Fogle (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)0:00:25
72Luis Lemus Davila (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)0:00:26
73Colton Barrett (Athlete Octane Cycling)0:05:22
74Jacob Arnold (Incycle-Predator Components)0:00:26
75Ben Wolfe (California Giant/Specialized)
76Collin Berry (BMW Development Team)
77Andrew Buntz (Credite Velo - Trek)
78Mat Stephens (Boneshaker D1 Racing)0:00:29
79Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)0:00:41
80Peter Olejniczak (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance)0:00:58
81Brett Kielick (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
82Corentin Cherhal (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
83Anton Varabei (Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling)0:04:36
84Cory Greenbreg (Credite Velo - Trek)0:00:58
85Brad Neagos (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
86Tom Devriendt (Team3M)
87Yuri Hrycaj (Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling)
88Derek Schanze (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
89Nicholas Torraca (Boneshaker D1 Racing)
90Nathaniel Beams (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)
91Josh Johnson (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
92Ryan O'Boyle (Credite Velo - Trek)
93Patrick Kos (Airgas Cycling)0:01:02
94Chris Yotter (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance)
95Kevin Gottlieb (Airgas Cycling)
96Gerd deKeijzer (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
97Pierre Louis Verot (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
98Gregory Capelle (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
99Ratzell Greg (Airgas Cycling)
100Mac Cassin (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros)
101David Kessler (California Giant/Specialized)0:04:40
102Brant Speed (ELBOWZ Racing)
103Eric Losak (BMW Development Team)
104Gabriel Baca (ELBOWZ Racing)
105Luke Williams (Credite Velo - Trek)
106Andel Dickey (California Giant/Specialized)
107Benny Swedberg (California Giant/Specialized)
108Jens Brabbit (Twin Six/Revolution Cycles)0:04:46
109Chris Stastny (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)0:04:40
110Kit Recca (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros)
111Ben Spies (ELBOWZ Racing)
112Brandon Etzl (Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling)
113Rene Corella (BMW Development Team)
114Matt Schaupp (BMW Development Team)0:04:46
115Matt Zimmer (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance)0:04:40
116Steven Davis (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)0:04:46
117Ross White (Credite Velo - Trek)0:04:52
118Sergio Escutia (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)
119Shawn D'Aurelio (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)
120Caleb Fuchs (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)
121Adrian Flores (Boneshaker D1 Racing)0:05:16
122Josh Johnson (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)
123Timothy Stevens (Team3M)
124Brian Ellison (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance)
125Tim Savre (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance)
126Edward Kim (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)
127Neal Shepherd (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
128Daniel Katz (BMW Development Team)0:05:21
129Jesse Goodrich (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:05:31
130Guido Palma (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
131Andrew Bosco (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)0:05:51
132Joshua Roeser (Twin Six/Revolution Cycles)
133Simon Strobel (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
134Michael Dalterio (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:08:01
135Garrick Valverde (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:09:16
136Andrew Sjogren (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)0:10:16
137Cameron Rex (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)0:10:49
138Marcos Mazzola Lazzarotto (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)0:12:03
139Tristin Bentzler (Twin Six/Revolution Cycles)0:12:51
140William Rekemeyer (Credite Velo - Trek)0:13:46
141Stephen Welsh (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)0:16:07
142Tyler Coplea (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)
DNFEmile Abraham (Incycle-Predator Components)
DNFCristian Saavedra (Incycle-Predator Components)
DNFLevon Kalemkiarian (Twin Six/Revolution Cycles)
DNFLogan Hutchings (Boneshaker D1 Racing)

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare)0:55:28
2Carmen Small (Specialized-lululemon)
3Lizzie Williams (Vanderkitten)
4Jo Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)
5Leah Kirchmann (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:03
6Lenore Pipes (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
7Alison Powers (UnitedHealthcare)
8Flavia Oliveira (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
9Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)0:00:05
10Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO)
11Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare)0:00:08
12Tayler Wiles (Specialized-lululemon)
13Lauren Tamayo (UnitedHealthcare)
14Sharon Laws (UnitedHealthcare)
15E "Scotti" WIlborne (UnitedHealthcare)
16Olivia Dillon (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
17Jade Wilcoxson (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
18Denise Ramsden (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
19Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon)
20Kelly Catlin (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)0:00:13
21Anna Grace Christiansen (Specialized-lululemon)0:00:16
22Starla Teddergreen (Team Cloud Racing p/b R2R)0:00:18
23Joy McCulloch (KHS-Maxxis pb JAKROO)
24Annie Ewart (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
25Lauren Hall (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
26Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare)
27Janel Holcomb (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
28Erica Zaveta (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
29Gillian Carleton (Vanderkitten)
30Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO)0:00:24
31Amy Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:00:26
32Maura Kinsella (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
33Brianna Walle (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
34Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO)
35Sara Headley (Team TIBCO)
36Anika Todd (Team TIBCO)
37Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)
38Tracey Cameron (Birchwood Cycling p/b The Fix Studio)
39Jessica Allan (Specialized-lululemon)
40Hannah Barnes (UnitedHealthcare)0:00:31
41Cheryl Fuller-Muller (GARNEAU Factory Team)0:00:55
42Amber Markey (ISCorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
43Ann Koehler (GARNEAU Factory Team)
44Sara Bird (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)
45Sierra Siebenlist (Les Petites Victoires)
46Ivy Audrain (Birchwood Cycling p/b The Fix Studio)
47Miranda Griffiths (Vanderkitten)
48Carol Sansome (SPBRC)
49Sydney Running (PBLRB)
50Kelli Richter (PSIMET Racing)
51Irena Ossola (Team Cloud Racing p/b R2R)
52Danielle Bradley-Dingman (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)
53Holly Beard (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
54Ash Duban (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)
55Jeannie Kuhajek (Vanderkitten)
56Abby Ruess (SPBRC)
57Amy Charity (Vanderkitten)
58Chelsea Factor (Birchwood Cycling p/b The Fix Studio)
59Lindsay Fox (SPBRC)
60Joanie Caron (GARNEAU Factory Team)
61Vanessa Drigo (GARNEAU Factory Team)0:01:41
62Mandy Heintz (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)0:00:55
63Stephanie Wetzel (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
64Brenna Wrye-Simpson (PBLRB)0:01:45
65Nicole Mertz (ISCorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:00:55
66Amie Krasnozon (PainPathways)0:01:48
67Alexandra Burton (PBLRB)
68Brittany Lindores (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
69Whitney Schultz (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:00:55
70Kim Jennings (Team Cloud Racing p/b R2R)0:01:48
71Krista Doebel-Hickok (Team TIBCO)0:00:55
72Lindsay Bayer (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
73Sarah Rice (Les Petites Victoires)
74Diana Penuela (ISCorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
75Cristina Hughes (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
76Jenny Rios (GARNEAU Factory Team)
77Jessica Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
78Michelle Khare (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)
79Jacqueline Parker (Team Cloud Racing p/b R2R)
80Jennifer Rife (Birchwood Cycling p/b The Fix Studio)
81Allison Arensman (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)
82Katherine Shields (PainPathways)
83Natalia Franco (ISCorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:02:34
84Beth Ann Orton (PBLRB)0:00:55
85Amy Bradley (GARNEAU Factory Team)
86Amy Good (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
87Ariane Horbach (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)0:03:35
88Cinthia Lehner (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)0:00:55
89Lelah O'Shaughnessy (PBLRB)0:03:47
90Georgina Beech (SPBRC)
91Vanessa Curtis (Birchwood Cycling p/b The Fix Studio)
92Cady Chintis (Les Petites Victoires)
93Megan Gray (PBLRB)
94Daphne Karagianis (Les Petites Victoires)
95Corey Coogan Cisek (Birchwood Cycling p/b The Fix Studio)
96Anne Donley (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)
97Korina Huizar (Vanderkitten)
98Lexie Millard (ISCorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:04:17
99Adelaide Tillinghast (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)0:05:20
100Jennie Zhu (SPBRC)
101Ellen Ryan (Les Petites Victoires)0:06:47
102Lilda Lucero Garza Saucedo (SPBRC)
103Sarah Szefi (PSIMET Racing)
104Cecilia Davis-Hayes (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)
DNFAnna Sanders (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
DNFJannette Rho (Les Petites Victoires)
DNSFelicia Gomez (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)

Men general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)1:21:15
2Eric Marcotte (SmartStop)0:00:12
3Mac Brennan (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:00:13
4Travis McCabe (SmartStop)0:00:18
5Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
6Ian Crane (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:00:21
7Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:00:23
8Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:24
9Michael Olheiser (Incycle-Predator Components)
10Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:27
11Ruben Companioni (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
12Coulton Hartrich (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)0:00:29
13Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)0:00:31
14Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:00:35
15David Santos (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)0:00:37
16Christophe Sleurs (Team3M)0:00:38
17Zack Allison (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)
18Stef VanZummeren (Team3M)
19Heath Blackgrove (Boneshaker D1 Racing)
20Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:00:39
21Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:40
22Griffin Easter (Airgas Cycling)0:00:41
23Michael Vingerling (Team3M)
24Jonathan Toftoy (Twin Six/Revolution Cycles)0:00:42
25Travis Livermon (SmartStop)
26Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
27Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)0:00:44
28Peter Disera (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team)
29Connor McCutcheon (Airgas Cycling)0:00:45
30Ben Wolfe (California Giant/Specialized)0:00:46
31Ben Frederick (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)0:00:47
32Zack Noonan (Airgas Cycling)
33Emerson Oronte (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros)0:00:48
34Johnathan Freter (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)0:00:49
35Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
36Kennett Peterson (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros)
37David Guttenplan (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
38Michael Sheehan (Boneshaker D1 Racing)0:00:50
39William Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
40Chris Winn (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros)0:00:51
41Fabio Calabria (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros)0:00:53
42Jeremy Powers (ELBOWZ Racing)
43Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Predator Components)0:00:54
44Jordan Cullen (Twin Six/Revolution Cycles)0:00:55
45Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)0:00:56
46Anthony Canevari (Athlete Octane Cycling)0:00:59
47Steve Fisher (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)0:01:01
48Andrew Dahlheim (Athlete Octane Cycling)
49Tristan Uhl (ELBOWZ Racing)0:01:05
50Aaron Beebe (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
51Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized)0:01:07
52Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing)0:01:08
53Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant/Specialized)0:01:09
54Gabe Varela (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)0:01:10
55Gerry Druyts (Team3M)
56Flavio Alejandro (SmartStop)0:01:11
57Nick Coil (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:01:12
58Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)0:01:14
59Stephen Hall (Incycle-Predator Components)0:01:15
60Stephan Hirsch (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
61Mike Stone (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:01:16
62Tyler Coplea (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)0:01:23
63Luis Lemus Davila (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)0:01:24
64Chad Hartley (Athlete Octane Cycling)0:01:26
65Andrew Buntz (Credite Velo - Trek)0:01:28
66James Glasspool (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:01:29
67Kevin Massicotte (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team)0:01:30
68Bryce Young (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)0:01:33
69Mac Cassin (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros)0:01:35
70Carson Lange (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)
71Tyler Brandt (BMW Development Team)0:01:36
72Devin Clark (Athlete Octane Cycling)0:01:38
73Adam Myerson (SmartStop)
74Mat Stephens (Boneshaker D1 Racing)0:01:40
75Brett Kielick (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)0:01:43
76Collin Berry (BMW Development Team)0:01:44
77Tony Olson (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance)0:01:45
78Brian McCulloch (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)
79Ben Fogle (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
80Jacob Arnold (Incycle-Predator Components)0:01:47
81Cory Greenbreg (Credite Velo - Trek)0:01:48
82Derek Schanze (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)0:01:54
83Tom Devriendt (Team3M)0:01:56
84Gregory Capelle (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)0:02:01
85Peter Olejniczak (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance)0:02:05
86Ratzell Greg (Airgas Cycling)
87Kevin Gottlieb (Airgas Cycling)0:02:08
88Yuri Hrycaj (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team)0:02:10
89Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)0:02:12
90Josh Johnson (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:02:15
91Ryan O'Boyle (Credite Velo - Trek)0:02:18
92Patrick Kos (Airgas Cycling)0:02:19
93Brad Neagos (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:02:20
94Chris Yotter (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance)0:02:23
95Nathaniel Beams (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:02:25
96Nicholas Torraca (Boneshaker D1 Racing)0:02:27
97Pierre Louis Verot (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:02:34
98Gerd deKeijzer (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:02:47
99Corentin Cherhal (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:02:48
100Brant Speed (ELBOWZ Racing)0:05:18
101Anton Varabei (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team)0:05:41
102Matt Zimmer (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance)0:05:42
103Andel Dickey (California Giant/Specialized)0:05:43
104Luke Williams (Credite Velo - Trek)0:05:44
105Rene Corella (BMW Development Team)0:05:49
106Kit Recca (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros)
107Sergio Escutia (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)0:05:50
108Caleb Fuchs (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:05:51
109Jens Brabbit (Twin Six/Revolution Cycles)0:05:54
110Ben Spies (ELBOWZ Racing)0:05:57
111Brandon Etzl (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team)
112Gabriel Baca (ELBOWZ Racing)
113David Kessler (California Giant/Specialized)0:05:58
114Chris Stastny (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
115Shawn D'Aurelio (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)0:06:02
116Matt Schaupp (BMW Development Team)0:06:03
117Eric Losak (BMW Development Team)
118Timothy Stevens (Team3M)0:06:13
119Brian Ellison (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance)0:06:15
120Benny Swedberg (California Giant/Specialized)0:06:21
121Steven Davis (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)0:06:22
122Edward Kim (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)0:06:24
123Neal Shepherd (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
124Colton Barrett (Athlete Octane Cycling)0:06:26
125Josh Johnson (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)0:06:28
126Daniel Katz (BMW Development Team)0:06:30
127Adrian Flores (Boneshaker D1 Racing)0:06:41
128Tim Savre (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance)0:06:42
129Ross White (Credite Velo - Trek)
130Guido Palma (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:06:45
131Joshua Roeser (Twin Six/Revolution Cycles)0:06:49
132Jesse Goodrich (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:06:55
133Simon Strobel (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:07:34
134Andrew Bosco (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)0:07:43
135Michael Dalterio (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:09:19
136Garrick Valverde (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:11:16
137Andrew Sjogren (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)0:11:47
138Cameron Rex (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)0:11:48
139Marcos Mazzola Lazzarotto (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)0:13:37
140Tristin Bentzler (Twin Six/Revolution Cycles)0:14:22
141William Rekemeyer (Credite Velo - Trek)0:15:36
142Stephen Welsh (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)0:17:49

Women general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alison Powers (UnitedHealthcare)1:06:19
2Carmen Small (Specialized-lululemon)0:00:10
3Tayler Wiles (Specialized-lululemon)0:00:26
4Leah Kirchmann (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:28
5Brianna Walle (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:37
6Jade Wilcoxson (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:38
7Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare)0:00:42
8Denise Ramsden (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:47
9Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)0:00:49
10Jo Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)
11Sharon Laws (UnitedHealthcare)0:00:52
12Gillian Carleton (Vanderkitten)0:00:54
13Lizzie Williams (Vanderkitten)0:00:56
14Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare)0:01:00
15Maura Kinsella (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
16Lauren Tamayo (UnitedHealthcare)0:01:04
17Olivia Dillon (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
18Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO)0:01:07
19Annie Ewart (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
20Janel Holcomb (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
21Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon)
22Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare)0:01:08
23Kelly Catlin (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)0:01:12
24Lauren Hall (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:14
25Anika Todd (Team TIBCO)0:01:15
26Flavia Oliveira (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:01:21
27Anna Grace Christiansen (Specialized-lululemon)0:01:25
28E "Scotti" WIlborne (UnitedHealthcare)0:01:29
29Lenore Pipes (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:01:32
30Hannah Barnes (UnitedHealthcare)0:01:35
31Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO)0:01:40
32Whitney Schultz (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:01:44
33Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO)0:01:45
34Sara Headley (Team TIBCO)
35Jessica Allan (Specialized-lululemon)
36Jessica Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:01:47
37Starla Teddergreen (Team Cloud Racing p/b R2R)0:01:49
38Amy Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
39Joy McCulloch (KHS-Maxxis pb JAKROO)0:01:53
40Erica Zaveta (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:01:54
41Beth Ann Orton (PBLRB)0:01:55
42Amy Charity (Vanderkitten)
43Stephanie Wetzel (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:01:57
44Mandy Heintz (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)0:02:01
45Miranda Griffiths (Vanderkitten)
46Krista Doebel-Hickok (Team TIBCO)
47Allison Arensman (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)0:02:12
48Sara Bird (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)0:02:13
49Lindsay Bayer (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
50Sydney Running (PBLRB)0:02:14
51Cecilia Davis-Hayes (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)0:02:16
52Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)
53Lindsay Fox (SPBRC)0:02:17
54Amber Markey (ISCorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:02:20
55Irena Ossola (Team Cloud Racing p/b R2R)0:02:21
56Michelle Khare (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)
57Cristina Hughes (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)0:02:22
58Tracey Cameron (Birchwood Cycling p/b The Fix Studio)
59Danielle Bradley-Dingman (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)0:02:23
60Joanie Caron (GARNEAU Factory Team)0:02:27
61Cheryl Fuller-Muller (GARNEAU Factory Team)
62Amy Good (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:02:32
63Diana Penuela (ISCorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:02:36
64Ivy Audrain (Birchwood Cycling p/b The Fix Studio)0:02:37
65Amy Bradley (GARNEAU Factory Team)
66Ann Koehler (GARNEAU Factory Team)0:02:38
67Jenny Rios (GARNEAU Factory Team)0:02:40
68Sierra Siebenlist (Les Petites Victoires)0:02:41
69Jeannie Kuhajek (Vanderkitten)0:02:42
70Sarah Rice (Les Petites Victoires)
71Kelli Richter (PSIMET Racing)0:02:45
72Chelsea Factor (Birchwood Cycling p/b The Fix Studio)0:02:51
73Cinthia Lehner (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)
74Abby Ruess (SPBRC)0:02:52
75Carol Sansome (SPBRC)0:02:53
76Jennifer Rife (Birchwood Cycling p/b The Fix Studio)
77Jacqueline Parker (Team Cloud Racing p/b R2R)
78Katherine Shields (PainPathways)0:02:54
79Ash Duban (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)0:02:59
80Nicole Mertz (ISCorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:03:06
81Brenna Wrye-Simpson (PBLRB)0:03:15
82Holly Beard (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)0:03:20
83Alexandra Burton (PBLRB)0:03:21
84Kim Jennings (Team Cloud Racing p/b R2R)0:03:22
85Vanessa Drigo (GARNEAU Factory Team)
86Amie Krasnozon (PainPathways)0:03:36
87Brittany Lindores (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)0:03:51
88Ariane Horbach (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)0:04:53
89Natalia Franco (ISCorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:04:58
90Anne Donley (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)0:05:08
91Korina Huizar (Vanderkitten)0:05:31
92Megan Gray (PBLRB)
93Daphne Karagianis (Les Petites Victoires)0:05:32
94Lelah O'Shaughnessy (PBLRB)0:05:37
95Georgina Beech (SPBRC)0:05:39
96Cady Chintis (Les Petites Victoires)0:05:51
97Vanessa Curtis (Birchwood Cycling p/b The Fix Studio)0:05:53
98Corey Coogan Cisek (Birchwood Cycling p/b The Fix Studio)0:06:00
99Lexie Millard (ISCorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:06:21
100Adelaide Tillinghast (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)0:06:59
101Jennie Zhu (SPBRC)0:07:37
102Sarah Szefi (PSIMET Racing)0:07:56
103Ellen Ryan (Les Petites Victoires)0:08:51
104Lilda Lucero Garza Saucedo (SPBRC)0:09:03

