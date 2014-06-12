Trending

Reigning National Champion Powers Captures Opening Stage at North Star Grand Prix

Zirbel Fastest At North Star Grand Prix opening stage

Tom Zirbel of the Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies team set the fastest time on the Saint Paul Riverfront Time Trial, the opening stage of the North Star Grand Prix on Wednesday morning. The only rider to crack the 10-minute mark, Zirbel clocked a time of nine minutes and 51 seconds on the five-mile course along East River Parkway. Mac Brennan of Bissell-ABG-Giant was second, at 13 seconds down, only 600 hundreds of a second faster than third place Eric Marcotte of Team SmartStop.

"I felt good. The last few days I was like 'oh this could be good', when you have that feeling in your legs when you have more to give so I'm happy that I went as well as I felt," Zirbel said. He felt the out-and-back course was fairly straightforward. "They made a nice big turnaround for us and took out that hill so no excuses for me."

Shooting for a top 10 result, Brennan was surprised to finish second on the stage. "Last weekend I did a race in Michigan, I had a similar distance prologue and won that, so I was feeling pretty good coming in but second was definitely a surprise especially with this caliber of field. Normally, I would be not happy with second but to be second to Tom Zirbel is always good so I was happy with it."

Marcotte, the reigning US National Road Race Champion, appreciated the shorter time trial distance in this year's race. "They took about two miles out of it from last year and I think that allows myself and Travis [McCabe] to stay closer to what Zirbel can do because he's such a stud on the TT scene. Hopefully keeping it within striking distance and grabbing a few time bonuses in the next couple of days we can slowly get closer and closer and maybe get a chance to win."

Fifth place on the stage and 20 seconds down, Ben Wolfe of the California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized team nabbed the white TRIA Orthopedic Center Best Young Rider jersey. The 20-year old will be looking to defend his jersey. "I'm usually not good at prologue efforts like this, usually I'm better at longer time trials so I expected that I could ride hard but I didn't expect at this level of a race for the first race at this level this year I would be able to do what I did but I just rode hard and finished well."

Coulton Hartrich of the SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching team, grabbed the green North Star Top Amateur jersey with a 10^th place finish, 29 seconds down from the winner.

Zirbel, the 2012 overall winner, holds a 13-second lead in the general classification. He and his Optum team which is headquartered in Minneapolis, are looking to defend their three consecutive titles. "Every year there is a lot of pressure because we want to perform well for our sponsors, we really appreciate what they do for us so the least we could do is win this race." he said with a laugh.

The magic recipe to winning the North Star Grand Prix is to "stack the time trial" according to Zirbel. "You can't control this race start to finish and we didn't bring sprinters, there's all this time bonus available so it's all going to come down to the road races probably. We just have to have the highest in the break."

"They brought their A squad for sure and I think we would too if it was our hometown race." Marcotte said of the Optum squad. Marcotte, who won the overall Best Amateur in 2012, has to take into account the fact that his squad is split across two races this week. "We're going to have to use our head and be really smart with the efforts that we do. Honestly it's probably better that we didn't take the lead today because it would be hard to manage the level of competition here."

Brennan is looking to play off the rivalry between Optum and SmartStop in the next few stages. "The plan is to let Optum and SmartStop duke it out for a few stages and maintain and see where things are at for the last few stages, the road race and Stillwater where there could be an opportunity to move up."

Powers wins women's TT

Alison Powers (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) posted the only sub-11 minute time in the women's field to win stage 1, with Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) and Tayler Wiles (Specialized-Lululemon) rounding out the podium at 14 and 21 seconds back respectively.

Powers, who currently holds all three U.S. National Champion titles in Time Trial, Road Race, and Criterium, was able to showcase her ability to hit and sustain high speeds on the flat, five-mile out-and-back course that ran alongside the Mississippi River.

"I do prefer shorter races," said Powers. "Longer ones can be a little boring and it's hard to stay patient."

Second place finisher Walle enjoyed a better placing over last year, where a mechanical issue slowed her time.

"Last year, Igot third," said Walle. "I had a mechanical and was stuck in my small ring after the turnaround, so I was spinning out on the course.

"This course brings back a lot of memories. This will be my third time racing here, and each time I feel it more. I know where to push the limits. This time trial suits my strengths - it's short, punchy, fast."

Walle won Best Amateur racer her first time through in 2012 as part of the Nature Valley Composite Team.

This year's featured composite team is the Kakookie's Collegiate All Stars Team. Member Kelly Catlin leads the North Star Best Amateur Jersey competition. Catlin just graduated from high school this year while also completing coursework at the University of Minnesota. She secured two top-10 placings at the UCI Junior Women's World Championships in the Time Trial and Road Race.

"The course was surprisingly short, I'm not used to that distance," said Catlin. "It was great to just go as hard as you can for the distance.

"I like longer races, they're just a little more relaxed. I'm looking forward to the Cannon Falls Road Race. It's rare to have a race that long - 95 miles - for women."

Long and short races, the North Star Grand Prix features both.

Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:09:51
2Mac Brennan (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:00:13
3Eric Marcotte (SmartStop)
4Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:18
5Ben Wolfe (California Giant/Specialized)0:00:20
6Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:00:23
7Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:24
8Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:27
9Michael Olheiser (Incycle-Predator Components)
10Coulton Hartrich (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)0:00:29
11Travis McCabe (SmartStop)
12Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)0:00:31
13Ruben Companioni (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:00:32
14Ian Crane (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:00:33
15Mac Cassin (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros)
16David Santos (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)0:00:37
17Christophe Sleurs (Team3M)0:00:38
18Zack Allison (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)
19Stef VanZummeren (Team3M)
20Brant Speed (ELBOWZ Racing)
21Heath Blackgrove (Boneshaker D1 Racing)
22Jordan Cullen (Twin Six/Revolution Cycles)0:00:39
23Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
24Griffin Easter (Airgas Cycling)0:00:41
25Aaron Beebe (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
26Michael Vingerling (Team3M)
27Jonathan Toftoy (Twin Six/Revolution Cycles)0:00:42
28Travis Livermon (SmartStop)
29Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
30Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:00:43
31Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
32Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)0:00:44
33Peter Disera (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team)
34Brett Kielick (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)0:00:45
35Connor McCutcheon (Airgas Cycling)
36Gabe Varela (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)0:00:46
37Ben Frederick (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)0:00:47
38Zack Noonan (Airgas Cycling)
39Emerson Oronte (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros)0:00:48
40Johnathan Freter (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)0:00:49
41Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
42Kennett Peterson (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros)
43David Guttenplan (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
44Michael Sheehan (Boneshaker D1 Racing)0:00:50
45Cory Greenbreg (Credite Velo - Trek)
46William Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
47Logan Hutchings (Boneshaker D1 Racing)
48Chris Winn (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros)0:00:51
49Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized)
50Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing)0:00:52
51Fabio Calabria (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros)0:00:53
52Jeremy Powers (ELBOWZ Racing)
53Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Predator Components)0:00:54
54Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)0:00:56
55Derek Schanze (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
56Timothy Stevens (Team3M)0:00:57
57Tom Devriendt (Team3M)0:00:58
58Joshua Roeser (Twin Six/Revolution Cycles)
59Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)
60Sergio Escutia (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)
61Luis Lemus Davila (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
62Caleb Fuchs (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:00:59
63Brian Ellison (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance)
64Stephen Hall (Incycle-Predator Components)
65Cameron Rex (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)
66Stephan Hirsch (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
67Anthony Canevari (Athlete Octane Cycling)
68Gregory Capelle (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
69Mike Stone (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:01:00
70Steve Fisher (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)0:01:01
71Andrew Dahlheim (Athlete Octane Cycling)
72Matt Zimmer (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance)0:01:02
73Andrew Buntz (Credite Velo - Trek)
74Andel Dickey (California Giant/Specialized)0:01:03
75Ratzell Greg (Airgas Cycling)
76Colton Barrett (Athlete Octane Cycling)0:01:04
77Luke Williams (Credite Velo - Trek)
78Tristan Uhl (ELBOWZ Racing)0:01:05
79Anton Varabei (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team)
80Kevin Gottlieb (Airgas Cycling)0:01:06
81Peter Olejniczak (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance)0:01:07
82James Glasspool (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
83Edward Kim (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)0:01:08
84Jens Brabbit (Twin Six/Revolution Cycles)
85Neal Shepherd (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
86Daniel Katz (BMW Development Team)0:01:09
87Rene Corella (BMW Development Team)
88Kit Recca (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros)
89Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant/Specialized)
90Shawn D'Aurelio (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)0:01:10
91Gerry Druyts (Team3M)
92Mat Stephens (Boneshaker D1 Racing)0:01:11
93Flavio Alejandro (SmartStop)
94Nick Coil (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:01:12
95Josh Johnson (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)
96Yuri Hrycaj (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team)
97Guido Palma (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:01:14
98Kevin Massicotte (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team)
99Josh Johnson (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:01:17
100Bryce Young (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
101Ben Spies (ELBOWZ Racing)
102Brandon Etzl (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team)
103Gabriel Baca (ELBOWZ Racing)
104Matt Schaupp (BMW Development Team)
105Patrick Kos (Airgas Cycling)
106Michael Dalterio (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:01:18
107David Kessler (California Giant/Specialized)
108Collin Berry (BMW Development Team)
109Chris Stastny (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
110Carson Lange (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)0:01:19
111Ryan O'Boyle (Credite Velo - Trek)0:01:20
112Ben Fogle (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
113Jacob Arnold (Incycle-Predator Components)0:01:21
114Chris Yotter (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance)
115Levon Kalemkiarian (Twin Six/Revolution Cycles)
116Devin Clark (Athlete Octane Cycling)0:01:22
117Brad Neagos (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
118Adam Myerson (SmartStop)0:01:23
119Tyler Coplea (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)
120Eric Losak (BMW Development Team)
121Cristian Saavedra (Incycle-Predator Components)0:01:24
122Jesse Goodrich (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)
123Adrian Flores (Boneshaker D1 Racing)0:01:25
124Tim Savre (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance)0:01:26
125Chad Hartley (Athlete Octane Cycling)
126Nathaniel Beams (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:01:27
127Tony Olson (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance)0:01:29
128Nicholas Torraca (Boneshaker D1 Racing)
129Tristin Bentzler (Twin Six/Revolution Cycles)0:01:31
130Andrew Sjogren (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
131Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)
132Pierre Louis Verot (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:01:32
133Marcos Mazzola Lazzarotto (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)0:01:34
134Steven Davis (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)0:01:36
135Tyler Brandt (BMW Development Team)
136Emile Abraham (Incycle-Predator Components)0:01:40
137Benny Swedberg (California Giant/Specialized)0:01:41
138Stephen Welsh (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)0:01:42
139Simon Strobel (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:01:43
140Brian McCulloch (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)0:01:45
141Gerd deKeijzer (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
142William Rekemeyer (Credite Velo - Trek)0:01:50
143Corentin Cherhal (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
144Ross White (Credite Velo - Trek)
145Andrew Bosco (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)0:01:52
146Garrick Valverde (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:02:00

Women stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alison Powers (UnitedHealthcare)0:10:48
2Brianna Walle (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:14
3Tayler Wiles (Specialized-lululemon)0:00:21
4Carmen Small (Specialized-lululemon)0:00:29
5Leah Kirchmann (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:32
6Jade Wilcoxson (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:33
7Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare)0:00:37
8Maura Kinsella (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
9Gillian Carleton (Vanderkitten)0:00:39
10Denise Ramsden (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:42
11Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO)0:00:44
12Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)0:00:47
13Sharon Laws (UnitedHealthcare)
14Whitney Schultz (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:00:52
15Anika Todd (Team TIBCO)
16Annie Ewart (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
17Janel Holcomb (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
18Jo Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)
19ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare)0:00:53
20Jessica Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:00:55
21Lauren Tamayo (UnitedHealthcare)0:00:59
22Lauren Hall (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:00
23Kelly Catlin (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)0:01:02
24Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon)
25Beth Ann Orton (PBLRB)0:01:03
26Amy Charity (Vanderkitten)
27Olivia Dillon (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:01:04
28Stephanie Wetzel (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:01:05
29Lizzie Williams (Vanderkitten)
30Hannah Barnes (UnitedHealthcare)0:01:07
31Mandy Heintz (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)0:01:09
32Miranda Griffiths (Vanderkitten)
33Krista Doebel-Hickok (Team TIBCO)
34Anna Grace Christiansen (Specialized-lululemon)0:01:12
35Sarah Szefi (PSIMET Racing)
36coryn rivera (UnitedHealthcare)0:01:15
37Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO)0:01:19
38Allison Arensman (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)0:01:20
39Sara Bird (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)0:01:21
40Ariane Horbach (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)
41Flavia Oliveira (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
42Lindsay Bayer (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
43Sydney Running (PBLRB)0:01:22
44Sara Headley (Team TIBCO)
45Jessica Allan (Specialized-lululemon)
46Anna Sanders (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:01:23
47Cecilia Davis-Hayes (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)0:01:24
48Anne Donley (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)
49E "Scotti" WIlborne (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
50Lindsay Fox (SPBRC)0:01:25
51Amy Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:01:26
52Amber Markey (ISCorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:01:28
53Irena Ossola (Team Cloud Racing p/b R2R)0:01:29
54Michelle Khare (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)
55Cristina Hughes (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)0:01:30
56Danielle Bradley-Dingman (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)0:01:31
57Lenore Pipes (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:01:32
58Brenna Wrye-Simpson (PBLRB)0:01:33
59Starla Teddergreen (Team Cloud Racing p/b R2R)0:01:34
60Felicia Gomez (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)0:01:35
61Joanie Caron (GARNEAU Factory Team)
62Cheryl Fuller-Muller (GARNEAU Factory Team)
63Alexandra Burton (PBLRB)0:01:36
64Kim Jennings (Team Cloud Racing p/b R2R)0:01:37
65Joy McCulloch (KHS-Maxxis pb JAKROO)0:01:38
66Erica Zaveta (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:01:39
67Amy Good (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:01:40
68Adelaide Tillinghast (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)0:01:42
69Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO)0:01:43
70Diana Penuela (ISCorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:01:44
71Vanessa Drigo (GARNEAU Factory Team)
72Ivy Audrain (Birchwood Cycling p/b The Fix Studio)0:01:45
73Amy Bradley (GARNEAU Factory Team)
74Ann Koehler (GARNEAU Factory Team)0:01:46
75Korina Huizar (Vanderkitten)0:01:47
76Megan Gray (PBLRB)
77Jenny Rios (GARNEAU Factory Team)0:01:48
78Daphne Karagianis (Les Petites Victoires)
79Sierra Siebenlist (Les Petites Victoires)0:01:49
80Jeannie Kuhajek (Vanderkitten)0:01:50
81Sarah Rice (Les Petites Victoires)
82Amie Krasnozon (PainPathways)0:01:51
83Kelli Richter (PSIMET Racing)0:01:53
84Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)
85Lelah O'Shaughnessy (PBLRB)
86Georgina Beech (SPBRC)0:01:55
87Chelsea Factor (Birchwood Cycling p/b The Fix Studio)0:01:59
88Tracey Cameron (Birchwood Cycling p/b The Fix Studio)
89Cinthia Lehner (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)
90Abby Ruess (SPBRC)0:02:00
91Carol Sansome (SPBRC)0:02:01
92Jennifer Rife (Birchwood Cycling p/b The Fix Studio)
93Jacqueline Parker (Team Cloud Racing p/b R2R)
94Jannette Rho (Les Petites Victoires)
95Katherine Shields (PainPathways)0:02:02
96Brittany Lindores (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)0:02:06
97Ash Duban (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)0:02:07
98Ellen Ryan (Les Petites Victoires)
99Lexie Millard (ISCorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
100Cady Chintis (Les Petites Victoires)
101Vanessa Curtis (Birchwood Cycling p/b The Fix Studio)0:02:09
102Nicole Mertz (ISCorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:02:14
103Corey Coogan Cisek (Birchwood Cycling p/b The Fix Studio)0:02:16
104Lilda Lucero Garza Saucedo (SPBRC)0:02:19
105Jennie Zhu (SPBRC)0:02:20
106Natalia Franco (ISCorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:02:27
107Holly Beard (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)0:02:28

