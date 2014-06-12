Tom Zirbel of the Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies team set the fastest time on the Saint Paul Riverfront Time Trial, the opening stage of the North Star Grand Prix on Wednesday morning. The only rider to crack the 10-minute mark, Zirbel clocked a time of nine minutes and 51 seconds on the five-mile course along East River Parkway. Mac Brennan of Bissell-ABG-Giant was second, at 13 seconds down, only 600 hundreds of a second faster than third place Eric Marcotte of Team SmartStop.

"I felt good. The last few days I was like 'oh this could be good', when you have that feeling in your legs when you have more to give so I'm happy that I went as well as I felt," Zirbel said. He felt the out-and-back course was fairly straightforward. "They made a nice big turnaround for us and took out that hill so no excuses for me."

Shooting for a top 10 result, Brennan was surprised to finish second on the stage. "Last weekend I did a race in Michigan, I had a similar distance prologue and won that, so I was feeling pretty good coming in but second was definitely a surprise especially with this caliber of field. Normally, I would be not happy with second but to be second to Tom Zirbel is always good so I was happy with it."

Marcotte, the reigning US National Road Race Champion, appreciated the shorter time trial distance in this year's race. "They took about two miles out of it from last year and I think that allows myself and Travis [McCabe] to stay closer to what Zirbel can do because he's such a stud on the TT scene. Hopefully keeping it within striking distance and grabbing a few time bonuses in the next couple of days we can slowly get closer and closer and maybe get a chance to win."

Fifth place on the stage and 20 seconds down, Ben Wolfe of the California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized team nabbed the white TRIA Orthopedic Center Best Young Rider jersey. The 20-year old will be looking to defend his jersey. "I'm usually not good at prologue efforts like this, usually I'm better at longer time trials so I expected that I could ride hard but I didn't expect at this level of a race for the first race at this level this year I would be able to do what I did but I just rode hard and finished well."

Coulton Hartrich of the SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching team, grabbed the green North Star Top Amateur jersey with a 10^th place finish, 29 seconds down from the winner.

Zirbel, the 2012 overall winner, holds a 13-second lead in the general classification. He and his Optum team which is headquartered in Minneapolis, are looking to defend their three consecutive titles. "Every year there is a lot of pressure because we want to perform well for our sponsors, we really appreciate what they do for us so the least we could do is win this race." he said with a laugh.

The magic recipe to winning the North Star Grand Prix is to "stack the time trial" according to Zirbel. "You can't control this race start to finish and we didn't bring sprinters, there's all this time bonus available so it's all going to come down to the road races probably. We just have to have the highest in the break."

"They brought their A squad for sure and I think we would too if it was our hometown race." Marcotte said of the Optum squad. Marcotte, who won the overall Best Amateur in 2012, has to take into account the fact that his squad is split across two races this week. "We're going to have to use our head and be really smart with the efforts that we do. Honestly it's probably better that we didn't take the lead today because it would be hard to manage the level of competition here."

Brennan is looking to play off the rivalry between Optum and SmartStop in the next few stages. "The plan is to let Optum and SmartStop duke it out for a few stages and maintain and see where things are at for the last few stages, the road race and Stillwater where there could be an opportunity to move up."

Powers wins women's TT

Alison Powers (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) posted the only sub-11 minute time in the women's field to win stage 1, with Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) and Tayler Wiles (Specialized-Lululemon) rounding out the podium at 14 and 21 seconds back respectively.

Powers, who currently holds all three U.S. National Champion titles in Time Trial, Road Race, and Criterium, was able to showcase her ability to hit and sustain high speeds on the flat, five-mile out-and-back course that ran alongside the Mississippi River.

"I do prefer shorter races," said Powers. "Longer ones can be a little boring and it's hard to stay patient."

Second place finisher Walle enjoyed a better placing over last year, where a mechanical issue slowed her time.

"Last year, Igot third," said Walle. "I had a mechanical and was stuck in my small ring after the turnaround, so I was spinning out on the course.

"This course brings back a lot of memories. This will be my third time racing here, and each time I feel it more. I know where to push the limits. This time trial suits my strengths - it's short, punchy, fast."

Walle won Best Amateur racer her first time through in 2012 as part of the Nature Valley Composite Team.

This year's featured composite team is the Kakookie's Collegiate All Stars Team. Member Kelly Catlin leads the North Star Best Amateur Jersey competition. Catlin just graduated from high school this year while also completing coursework at the University of Minnesota. She secured two top-10 placings at the UCI Junior Women's World Championships in the Time Trial and Road Race.

"The course was surprisingly short, I'm not used to that distance," said Catlin. "It was great to just go as hard as you can for the distance.

"I like longer races, they're just a little more relaxed. I'm looking forward to the Cannon Falls Road Race. It's rare to have a race that long - 95 miles - for women."

Long and short races, the North Star Grand Prix features both.

Results

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:09:51 2 Mac Brennan (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:00:13 3 Eric Marcotte (SmartStop) 4 Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:18 5 Ben Wolfe (California Giant/Specialized) 0:00:20 6 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:00:23 7 Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:24 8 Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:27 9 Michael Olheiser (Incycle-Predator Components) 10 Coulton Hartrich (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 0:00:29 11 Travis McCabe (SmartStop) 12 Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 0:00:31 13 Ruben Companioni (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:00:32 14 Ian Crane (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:00:33 15 Mac Cassin (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros) 16 David Santos (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO) 0:00:37 17 Christophe Sleurs (Team3M) 0:00:38 18 Zack Allison (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 19 Stef VanZummeren (Team3M) 20 Brant Speed (ELBOWZ Racing) 21 Heath Blackgrove (Boneshaker D1 Racing) 22 Jordan Cullen (Twin Six/Revolution Cycles) 0:00:39 23 Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 24 Griffin Easter (Airgas Cycling) 0:00:41 25 Aaron Beebe (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 26 Michael Vingerling (Team3M) 27 Jonathan Toftoy (Twin Six/Revolution Cycles) 0:00:42 28 Travis Livermon (SmartStop) 29 Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 30 Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:00:43 31 Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 32 Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 0:00:44 33 Peter Disera (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team) 34 Brett Kielick (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite) 0:00:45 35 Connor McCutcheon (Airgas Cycling) 36 Gabe Varela (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 0:00:46 37 Ben Frederick (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite) 0:00:47 38 Zack Noonan (Airgas Cycling) 39 Emerson Oronte (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros) 0:00:48 40 Johnathan Freter (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis) 0:00:49 41 Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis) 42 Kennett Peterson (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros) 43 David Guttenplan (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 44 Michael Sheehan (Boneshaker D1 Racing) 0:00:50 45 Cory Greenbreg (Credite Velo - Trek) 46 William Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 47 Logan Hutchings (Boneshaker D1 Racing) 48 Chris Winn (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros) 0:00:51 49 Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized) 50 Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing) 0:00:52 51 Fabio Calabria (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros) 0:00:53 52 Jeremy Powers (ELBOWZ Racing) 53 Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Predator Components) 0:00:54 54 Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis) 0:00:56 55 Derek Schanze (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 56 Timothy Stevens (Team3M) 0:00:57 57 Tom Devriendt (Team3M) 0:00:58 58 Joshua Roeser (Twin Six/Revolution Cycles) 59 Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO) 60 Sergio Escutia (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO) 61 Luis Lemus Davila (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis) 62 Caleb Fuchs (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:00:59 63 Brian Ellison (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance) 64 Stephen Hall (Incycle-Predator Components) 65 Cameron Rex (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 66 Stephan Hirsch (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 67 Anthony Canevari (Athlete Octane Cycling) 68 Gregory Capelle (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 69 Mike Stone (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:01:00 70 Steve Fisher (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis) 0:01:01 71 Andrew Dahlheim (Athlete Octane Cycling) 72 Matt Zimmer (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance) 0:01:02 73 Andrew Buntz (Credite Velo - Trek) 74 Andel Dickey (California Giant/Specialized) 0:01:03 75 Ratzell Greg (Airgas Cycling) 76 Colton Barrett (Athlete Octane Cycling) 0:01:04 77 Luke Williams (Credite Velo - Trek) 78 Tristan Uhl (ELBOWZ Racing) 0:01:05 79 Anton Varabei (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team) 80 Kevin Gottlieb (Airgas Cycling) 0:01:06 81 Peter Olejniczak (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance) 0:01:07 82 James Glasspool (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 83 Edward Kim (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 0:01:08 84 Jens Brabbit (Twin Six/Revolution Cycles) 85 Neal Shepherd (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite) 86 Daniel Katz (BMW Development Team) 0:01:09 87 Rene Corella (BMW Development Team) 88 Kit Recca (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros) 89 Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant/Specialized) 90 Shawn D'Aurelio (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO) 0:01:10 91 Gerry Druyts (Team3M) 92 Mat Stephens (Boneshaker D1 Racing) 0:01:11 93 Flavio Alejandro (SmartStop) 94 Nick Coil (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:01:12 95 Josh Johnson (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 96 Yuri Hrycaj (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team) 97 Guido Palma (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:01:14 98 Kevin Massicotte (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team) 99 Josh Johnson (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:01:17 100 Bryce Young (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 101 Ben Spies (ELBOWZ Racing) 102 Brandon Etzl (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team) 103 Gabriel Baca (ELBOWZ Racing) 104 Matt Schaupp (BMW Development Team) 105 Patrick Kos (Airgas Cycling) 106 Michael Dalterio (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:01:18 107 David Kessler (California Giant/Specialized) 108 Collin Berry (BMW Development Team) 109 Chris Stastny (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 110 Carson Lange (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 0:01:19 111 Ryan O'Boyle (Credite Velo - Trek) 0:01:20 112 Ben Fogle (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite) 113 Jacob Arnold (Incycle-Predator Components) 0:01:21 114 Chris Yotter (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance) 115 Levon Kalemkiarian (Twin Six/Revolution Cycles) 116 Devin Clark (Athlete Octane Cycling) 0:01:22 117 Brad Neagos (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 118 Adam Myerson (SmartStop) 0:01:23 119 Tyler Coplea (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 120 Eric Losak (BMW Development Team) 121 Cristian Saavedra (Incycle-Predator Components) 0:01:24 122 Jesse Goodrich (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 123 Adrian Flores (Boneshaker D1 Racing) 0:01:25 124 Tim Savre (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance) 0:01:26 125 Chad Hartley (Athlete Octane Cycling) 126 Nathaniel Beams (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:01:27 127 Tony Olson (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance) 0:01:29 128 Nicholas Torraca (Boneshaker D1 Racing) 129 Tristin Bentzler (Twin Six/Revolution Cycles) 0:01:31 130 Andrew Sjogren (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis) 131 Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 132 Pierre Louis Verot (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:01:32 133 Marcos Mazzola Lazzarotto (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite) 0:01:34 134 Steven Davis (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO) 0:01:36 135 Tyler Brandt (BMW Development Team) 136 Emile Abraham (Incycle-Predator Components) 0:01:40 137 Benny Swedberg (California Giant/Specialized) 0:01:41 138 Stephen Welsh (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 0:01:42 139 Simon Strobel (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:01:43 140 Brian McCulloch (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO) 0:01:45 141 Gerd deKeijzer (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 142 William Rekemeyer (Credite Velo - Trek) 0:01:50 143 Corentin Cherhal (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 144 Ross White (Credite Velo - Trek) 145 Andrew Bosco (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 0:01:52 146 Garrick Valverde (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:02:00

Women stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alison Powers (UnitedHealthcare) 0:10:48 2 Brianna Walle (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:14 3 Tayler Wiles (Specialized-lululemon) 0:00:21 4 Carmen Small (Specialized-lululemon) 0:00:29 5 Leah Kirchmann (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:32 6 Jade Wilcoxson (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:33 7 Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare) 0:00:37 8 Maura Kinsella (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 9 Gillian Carleton (Vanderkitten) 0:00:39 10 Denise Ramsden (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:42 11 Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO) 0:00:44 12 Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO) 0:00:47 13 Sharon Laws (UnitedHealthcare) 14 Whitney Schultz (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 0:00:52 15 Anika Todd (Team TIBCO) 16 Annie Ewart (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 17 Janel Holcomb (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 18 Jo Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO) 19 ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare) 0:00:53 20 Jessica Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:00:55 21 Lauren Tamayo (UnitedHealthcare) 0:00:59 22 Lauren Hall (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:00 23 Kelly Catlin (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars) 0:01:02 24 Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon) 25 Beth Ann Orton (PBLRB) 0:01:03 26 Amy Charity (Vanderkitten) 27 Olivia Dillon (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 0:01:04 28 Stephanie Wetzel (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 0:01:05 29 Lizzie Williams (Vanderkitten) 30 Hannah Barnes (UnitedHealthcare) 0:01:07 31 Mandy Heintz (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing) 0:01:09 32 Miranda Griffiths (Vanderkitten) 33 Krista Doebel-Hickok (Team TIBCO) 34 Anna Grace Christiansen (Specialized-lululemon) 0:01:12 35 Sarah Szefi (PSIMET Racing) 36 coryn rivera (UnitedHealthcare) 0:01:15 37 Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO) 0:01:19 38 Allison Arensman (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars) 0:01:20 39 Sara Bird (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars) 0:01:21 40 Ariane Horbach (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars) 41 Flavia Oliveira (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 42 Lindsay Bayer (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 43 Sydney Running (PBLRB) 0:01:22 44 Sara Headley (Team TIBCO) 45 Jessica Allan (Specialized-lululemon) 46 Anna Sanders (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:01:23 47 Cecilia Davis-Hayes (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars) 0:01:24 48 Anne Donley (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing) 49 E "Scotti" WIlborne (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 50 Lindsay Fox (SPBRC) 0:01:25 51 Amy Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:01:26 52 Amber Markey (ISCorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:01:28 53 Irena Ossola (Team Cloud Racing p/b R2R) 0:01:29 54 Michelle Khare (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars) 55 Cristina Hughes (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 0:01:30 56 Danielle Bradley-Dingman (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing) 0:01:31 57 Lenore Pipes (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 0:01:32 58 Brenna Wrye-Simpson (PBLRB) 0:01:33 59 Starla Teddergreen (Team Cloud Racing p/b R2R) 0:01:34 60 Felicia Gomez (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 0:01:35 61 Joanie Caron (GARNEAU Factory Team) 62 Cheryl Fuller-Muller (GARNEAU Factory Team) 63 Alexandra Burton (PBLRB) 0:01:36 64 Kim Jennings (Team Cloud Racing p/b R2R) 0:01:37 65 Joy McCulloch (KHS-Maxxis pb JAKROO) 0:01:38 66 Erica Zaveta (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:01:39 67 Amy Good (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 0:01:40 68 Adelaide Tillinghast (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars) 0:01:42 69 Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO) 0:01:43 70 Diana Penuela (ISCorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:01:44 71 Vanessa Drigo (GARNEAU Factory Team) 72 Ivy Audrain (Birchwood Cycling p/b The Fix Studio) 0:01:45 73 Amy Bradley (GARNEAU Factory Team) 74 Ann Koehler (GARNEAU Factory Team) 0:01:46 75 Korina Huizar (Vanderkitten) 0:01:47 76 Megan Gray (PBLRB) 77 Jenny Rios (GARNEAU Factory Team) 0:01:48 78 Daphne Karagianis (Les Petites Victoires) 79 Sierra Siebenlist (Les Petites Victoires) 0:01:49 80 Jeannie Kuhajek (Vanderkitten) 0:01:50 81 Sarah Rice (Les Petites Victoires) 82 Amie Krasnozon (PainPathways) 0:01:51 83 Kelli Richter (PSIMET Racing) 0:01:53 84 Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten) 85 Lelah O'Shaughnessy (PBLRB) 86 Georgina Beech (SPBRC) 0:01:55 87 Chelsea Factor (Birchwood Cycling p/b The Fix Studio) 0:01:59 88 Tracey Cameron (Birchwood Cycling p/b The Fix Studio) 89 Cinthia Lehner (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars) 90 Abby Ruess (SPBRC) 0:02:00 91 Carol Sansome (SPBRC) 0:02:01 92 Jennifer Rife (Birchwood Cycling p/b The Fix Studio) 93 Jacqueline Parker (Team Cloud Racing p/b R2R) 94 Jannette Rho (Les Petites Victoires) 95 Katherine Shields (PainPathways) 0:02:02 96 Brittany Lindores (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 0:02:06 97 Ash Duban (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing) 0:02:07 98 Ellen Ryan (Les Petites Victoires) 99 Lexie Millard (ISCorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 100 Cady Chintis (Les Petites Victoires) 101 Vanessa Curtis (Birchwood Cycling p/b The Fix Studio) 0:02:09 102 Nicole Mertz (ISCorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:02:14 103 Corey Coogan Cisek (Birchwood Cycling p/b The Fix Studio) 0:02:16 104 Lilda Lucero Garza Saucedo (SPBRC) 0:02:19 105 Jennie Zhu (SPBRC) 0:02:20 106 Natalia Franco (ISCorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:02:27 107 Holly Beard (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 0:02:28

Men general classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:09:51 2 Mac Brennan (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:00:13 3 Eric Marcotte (SmartStop) 4 Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:18 5 Ben Wolfe (California Giant/Specialized) 0:00:20 6 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:00:23 7 Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:24 8 Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:27 9 Michael Olheiser (Incycle-Predator Components) 10 Coulton Hartrich (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 0:00:29 11 Travis McCabe (SmartStop) 12 Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 0:00:31 13 Ruben Companioni (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:00:32 14 Ian Crane (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:00:33 15 Mac Cassin (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros) 16 David Santos (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO) 0:00:37 17 Christophe Sleurs (Team3M) 0:00:38 18 Zack Allison (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 19 Stef VanZummeren (Team3M) 20 Brant Speed (ELBOWZ Racing) 21 Heath Blackgrove (Boneshaker D1 Racing) 22 Jordan Cullen (Twin Six/Revolution Cycles) 0:00:39 23 Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 24 Griffin Easter (Airgas Cycling) 0:00:41 25 Aaron Beebe (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 26 Michael Vingerling (Team3M) 27 Jonathan Toftoy (Twin Six/Revolution Cycles) 0:00:42 28 Travis Livermon (SmartStop) 29 Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 30 Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:00:43 31 Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 32 Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 0:00:44 33 Peter Disera (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team) 34 Brett Kielick (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite) 0:00:45 35 Connor McCutcheon (Airgas Cycling) 36 Gabe Varela (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 0:00:46 37 Ben Frederick (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite) 0:00:47 38 Zack Noonan (Airgas Cycling) 39 Emerson Oronte (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros) 0:00:48 40 Johnathan Freter (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis) 0:00:49 41 Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis) 42 Kennett Peterson (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros) 43 David Guttenplan (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 44 Michael Sheehan (Boneshaker D1 Racing) 0:00:50 45 Cory Greenbreg (Credite Velo - Trek) 46 William Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 47 Logan Hutchings (Boneshaker D1 Racing) 48 Chris Winn (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros) 0:00:51 49 Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized) 50 Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing) 0:00:52 51 Fabio Calabria (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros) 0:00:53 52 Jeremy Powers (ELBOWZ Racing) 53 Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Predator Components) 0:00:54 54 Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis) 0:00:56 55 Derek Schanze (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 56 Timothy Stevens (Team3M) 0:00:57 57 Tom Devriendt (Team3M) 0:00:58 58 Joshua Roeser (Twin Six/Revolution Cycles) 59 Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO) 60 Sergio Escutia (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO) 61 Luis Lemus Davila (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis) 62 Caleb Fuchs (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:00:59 63 Brian Ellison (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance) 64 Stephen Hall (Incycle-Predator Components) 65 Cameron Rex (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 66 Stephan Hirsch (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 67 Anthony Canevari (Athlete Octane Cycling) 68 Gregory Capelle (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 69 Mike Stone (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:01:00 70 Steve Fisher (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis) 0:01:01 71 Andrew Dahlheim (Athlete Octane Cycling) 72 Matt Zimmer (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance) 0:01:02 73 Andrew Buntz (Credite Velo - Trek) 74 Andel Dickey (California Giant/Specialized) 0:01:03 75 Ratzell Greg (Airgas Cycling) 76 Colton Barrett (Athlete Octane Cycling) 0:01:04 77 Luke Williams (Credite Velo - Trek) 78 Tristan Uhl (ELBOWZ Racing) 0:01:05 79 Anton Varabei (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team) 80 Kevin Gottlieb (Airgas Cycling) 0:01:06 81 Peter Olejniczak (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance) 0:01:07 82 James Glasspool (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 83 Edward Kim (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 0:01:08 84 Jens Brabbit (Twin Six/Revolution Cycles) 85 Neal Shepherd (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite) 86 Daniel Katz (BMW Development Team) 0:01:09 87 Rene Corella (BMW Development Team) 88 Kit Recca (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros) 89 Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant/Specialized) 90 Shawn D'Aurelio (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO) 0:01:10 91 Gerry Druyts (Team3M) 92 Mat Stephens (Boneshaker D1 Racing) 0:01:11 93 Flavio Alejandro (SmartStop) 94 Nick Coil (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:01:12 95 Josh Johnson (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 96 Yuri Hrycaj (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team) 97 Guido Palma (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:01:14 98 Kevin Massicotte (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team) 99 Josh Johnson (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:01:17 100 Bryce Young (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 101 Ben Spies (ELBOWZ Racing) 102 Brandon Etzl (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team) 103 Gabriel Baca (ELBOWZ Racing) 104 Matt Schaupp (BMW Development Team) 105 Patrick Kos (Airgas Cycling) 106 Michael Dalterio (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:01:18 107 David Kessler (California Giant/Specialized) 108 Collin Berry (BMW Development Team) 109 Chris Stastny (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 110 Carson Lange (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 0:01:19 111 Ryan O'Boyle (Credite Velo - Trek) 0:01:20 112 Ben Fogle (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite) 113 Jacob Arnold (Incycle-Predator Components) 0:01:21 114 Chris Yotter (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance) 115 Levon Kalemkiarian (Twin Six/Revolution Cycles) 116 Devin Clark (Athlete Octane Cycling) 0:01:22 117 Brad Neagos (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 118 Adam Myerson (SmartStop) 0:01:23 119 Tyler Coplea (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 120 Eric Losak (BMW Development Team) 121 Cristian Saavedra (Incycle-Predator Components) 0:01:24 122 Jesse Goodrich (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 123 Adrian Flores (Boneshaker D1 Racing) 0:01:25 124 Tim Savre (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance) 0:01:26 125 Chad Hartley (Athlete Octane Cycling) 126 Nathaniel Beams (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:01:27 127 Tony Olson (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance) 0:01:29 128 Nicholas Torraca (Boneshaker D1 Racing) 129 Tristin Bentzler (Twin Six/Revolution Cycles) 0:01:31 130 Andrew Sjogren (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis) 131 Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 132 Pierre Louis Verot (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:01:32 133 Marcos Mazzola Lazzarotto (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite) 0:01:34 134 Steven Davis (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO) 0:01:36 135 Tyler Brandt (BMW Development Team) 136 Emile Abraham (Incycle-Predator Components) 0:01:40 137 Benny Swedberg (California Giant/Specialized) 0:01:41 138 Stephen Welsh (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 0:01:42 139 Simon Strobel (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:01:43 140 Brian McCulloch (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO) 0:01:45 141 Gerd deKeijzer (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 142 William Rekemeyer (Credite Velo - Trek) 0:01:50 143 Corentin Cherhal (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 144 Ross White (Credite Velo - Trek) 145 Andrew Bosco (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 0:01:52 146 Garrick Valverde (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:02:00