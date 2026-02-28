Bike check: Demi Vollering wins Omloop on unreleased 32mm Specialized Cotton TLR tyres

Demi Vollering claimed a win today in Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, making it a fine day for the Dutch, after her countryman Mathieu van der Poel's solo win earlier in the afternoon.

Vollering outsprinted Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney after almost three and a half hours of racing, after the pair ended up off the front after Vollering's efforts on the Muur van Geraardsbergen.

I found Vollering's race-winning Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL8 race bike post-race, which is custom-painted for the current European road race champion with a yellow, white and blue European jersey livery.

Vollering's machine is a fairly stock model that most tech fans will be familiar with. Specialized pro bikes are often fitted with a suite of the brands in house components from its own brand, Roval, including the wheels and handlebars.

Vollering's bike, which was covered in race splatter, was fitted with 165mm cranks, 32mm tyres and 40-54 tooth chainrings.

The standout tech point on the bike was the pair of 32mm Specialized Turbo Cotton TLR tyres. This is a model which isn't currently on the brand's website, and the Cotton tyres that are listed don't go up to a 32mm size. This seems to point to them being a new model, which we did see a few sets of on both men's and women's bikes at Omloop.

The bike fresh from the win, covered in mud and grit and UCI security tagged. Vollering wheeled it into the press room herself too. (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

That white, blue and yellow works very well togther. (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

Vollerings stem notes were a little old school, but clearly effective. (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

32mm Specialized Cotton TLR tyres for Vollering. Current Cotton tyres don't go up to this size. This appears to be a new and as yet unreleased Cotton tyre, which we saw fitted to a few bikes at Opening Weekend. (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

A Specialized Mimic Power saddle for Vollering. (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

There was plenty of frame splatter after three and a half hours of hard racing. (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

An aftermarket direct mount derailleur hanger from Chinese brand Sigeyi was fitted, note the neat Di2 cable routing to prevent snags. (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

165mm Dura Ace cranks for the European road race champion. (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

Vollering's Roval Rapide CLX III wheels had a mysterious 'R38' team sticker applied next to the valve. (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)