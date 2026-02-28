Bike check: Demi Vollering wins Omloop on unreleased 32mm Specialized Cotton TLR tyres

News
By published

European road Champion Demi Vollering won Omloop Het Nieuwsblad on her custom Euro road champ Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL8

Demi Vollering&#039;s Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL8
(Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

Demi Vollering claimed a win today in Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, making it a fine day for the Dutch, after her countryman Mathieu van der Poel's solo win earlier in the afternoon.

Vollering outsprinted Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney after almost three and a half hours of racing, after the pair ended up off the front after Vollering's efforts on the Muur van Geraardsbergen.

Demi Vollering&#039;s Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL8

The bike fresh from the win, covered in mud and grit and UCI security tagged. Vollering wheeled it into the press room herself too. (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

Demi Vollering&#039;s Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL8

That white, blue and yellow works very well togther. (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

Demi Vollering&#039;s Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL8

Vollerings stem notes were a little old school, but clearly effective. (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

Demi Vollering&#039;s Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL8

32mm Specialized Cotton TLR tyres for Vollering. Current Cotton tyres don't go up to this size. This appears to be a new and as yet unreleased Cotton tyre, which we saw fitted to a few bikes at Opening Weekend. (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

Demi Vollering&#039;s Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL8

A Specialized Mimic Power saddle for Vollering. (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

Demi Vollering&#039;s Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL8

There was plenty of frame splatter after three and a half hours of hard racing. (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

Demi Vollering&#039;s Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL8

An aftermarket direct mount derailleur hanger from Chinese brand Sigeyi was fitted, note the neat Di2 cable routing to prevent snags. (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

Demi Vollering&#039;s Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL8

165mm Dura Ace cranks for the European road race champion. (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

Demi Vollering&#039;s Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL8

Vollering's Roval Rapide CLX III wheels had a mysterious 'R38' team sticker applied next to the valve. (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)
Tom Wieckowski
Tom Wieckowski
Tech writer

Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as a tech writer. Despite having a degree in English Literature he has spent his entire working life in the cycling industry in one form or another. He has over 10 years of experience as a qualified mechanic, with the last five years before joining Cyclingnews being spent running an independent workshop. This means he is just as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike, and he isn’t afraid to pull a bike apart or get hands-on with it when testing to really see what it’s made of. 


He has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track, and has ridden and competed in most disciplines. He has a keen eye for pro-team tech and enjoys spotting new or interesting components in the wild. During his time at Cyclingnews, Tom has already interviewed some of the sport's biggest names including Mathieu van der Poel, Tadej Pogačar and Alberto Contador. He's also covered various launches from brands such as Pinarello, Ridley, Specialized and more, tackled the Roubaix Challenge sportive aboard his own rim-brake Cannondale SuperSix Evo, tested over 20 aero helmets in the wind tunnel, and has created helpful in-depth buying advice relating to countless categories from torque wrenches to winter clothing. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.