Annamiek Van Vleuten solos to the Dutch championship

(Image credit: AFP Photo)

Annemiek Van Vleuten scored her first triumph in the Dutch national championships with a convincing win over last year's champion Marianne Vos in Kerkrade.

The 11 laps of the difficult course, which included four climbs each trip, shattered the field. While only teammates Van Vleuten and Vos were together until the finale, it was the former who proved the strongest after such a challenging race.

Lucinda Brand (AA Drink/Leontien.nl) was third, 3:45 behind and Amy Pieters (Skil-Argos) was fourth. The pair were part of the four-rider breakaway with Vos and Van Vleuten, but could not hold the pace of the Rabobank duo.

For Van Vleuten, the victory was an emotional one. The former World Cup winner had surgery last year to correct a kinked iliac artery, and is now confident that she has regained her full form ahead of her main goals: the Dutch championships, World Championships and Olympic Games.

Vos is also recovering from a broke collarbone sustained last month, but according to ANP she was not affected by the injury.

"I have suffered pain but that was because of the difficulty of the course. My collarbone has held up fine. Annemiek earned the victory, she was simply stronger in the finale."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annemiek Van Vleuten (Rabobank Women Team)3:11:14
2Marianne Vos (Rabobank Women Team)0:00:03
3Lucinda Brand (AA Drink - Leontien.nl)0:03:45
4Amy Pieters (Skil - Argos)0:06:21
5Sanne Van Paassen (Rabobank Women Team)0:09:02
6Mascha Pijnenborg (Dolmans - Boels Cycling Team)0:09:06
7Anna Van Der Breggen (Sengers Ladies Cycling Team)0:10:03
8Janneke Kanis (Skil - Argos)0:11:50
9Martine Bras (Dolmans - Boels Cycling Team)
10Iris Slappendel (Rabobank Women Team)0:11:52
11Vera Koedooder (Sengers Ladies Cycling Team)
12Thalita De Jong (Rabobank Women Team)
13Jessica Glasbergen (Specialized Dpd Sram Cycling Team)
14Marijn De Vries (AA Drink - Leontien.nl)0:11:55
15Rozanne Slik (Wv Noord-holland)0:11:58
16Petra Dijkman (Kleo Ladies Team)0:12:02
17Marieke Van Wanroij (AA Drink - Leontien.nl)0:27:03
18Kirsten Wild (AA Drink - Leontien.nl)
19Anouska Koster (Dolmans - Boels Cycling Team)
20Linda Ringlever (NWV Groningen)
21Lisanne Soemanta
22Julia Soek (Specialized Dpd Sram Cycling Team)
23Sabrina Stultiens (Rabobank Women Team)
24Pauliena Rooijakkers (Dolmans - Boels Cycling Team)
25Marjolein Claessen (RSC De Zuidwesthoek)

 

