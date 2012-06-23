Van Vleuten victorious in Rabobank spectacle
Vos silver as remainder of peloton distanced
Elite Women Road Race: Kerkrade -
Annemiek Van Vleuten scored her first triumph in the Dutch national championships with a convincing win over last year's champion Marianne Vos in Kerkrade.
The 11 laps of the difficult course, which included four climbs each trip, shattered the field. While only teammates Van Vleuten and Vos were together until the finale, it was the former who proved the strongest after such a challenging race.
Lucinda Brand (AA Drink/Leontien.nl) was third, 3:45 behind and Amy Pieters (Skil-Argos) was fourth. The pair were part of the four-rider breakaway with Vos and Van Vleuten, but could not hold the pace of the Rabobank duo.
For Van Vleuten, the victory was an emotional one. The former World Cup winner had surgery last year to correct a kinked iliac artery, and is now confident that she has regained her full form ahead of her main goals: the Dutch championships, World Championships and Olympic Games.
Vos is also recovering from a broke collarbone sustained last month, but according to ANP she was not affected by the injury.
"I have suffered pain but that was because of the difficulty of the course. My collarbone has held up fine. Annemiek earned the victory, she was simply stronger in the finale."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Rabobank Women Team)
|3:11:14
|2
|Marianne Vos (Rabobank Women Team)
|0:00:03
|3
|Lucinda Brand (AA Drink - Leontien.nl)
|0:03:45
|4
|Amy Pieters (Skil - Argos)
|0:06:21
|5
|Sanne Van Paassen (Rabobank Women Team)
|0:09:02
|6
|Mascha Pijnenborg (Dolmans - Boels Cycling Team)
|0:09:06
|7
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Sengers Ladies Cycling Team)
|0:10:03
|8
|Janneke Kanis (Skil - Argos)
|0:11:50
|9
|Martine Bras (Dolmans - Boels Cycling Team)
|10
|Iris Slappendel (Rabobank Women Team)
|0:11:52
|11
|Vera Koedooder (Sengers Ladies Cycling Team)
|12
|Thalita De Jong (Rabobank Women Team)
|13
|Jessica Glasbergen (Specialized Dpd Sram Cycling Team)
|14
|Marijn De Vries (AA Drink - Leontien.nl)
|0:11:55
|15
|Rozanne Slik (Wv Noord-holland)
|0:11:58
|16
|Petra Dijkman (Kleo Ladies Team)
|0:12:02
|17
|Marieke Van Wanroij (AA Drink - Leontien.nl)
|0:27:03
|18
|Kirsten Wild (AA Drink - Leontien.nl)
|19
|Anouska Koster (Dolmans - Boels Cycling Team)
|20
|Linda Ringlever (NWV Groningen)
|21
|Lisanne Soemanta
|22
|Julia Soek (Specialized Dpd Sram Cycling Team)
|23
|Sabrina Stultiens (Rabobank Women Team)
|24
|Pauliena Rooijakkers (Dolmans - Boels Cycling Team)
|25
|Marjolein Claessen (RSC De Zuidwesthoek)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy