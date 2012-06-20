Trending

Westra wins first Dutch National Time Trial Championship

Boom, Terpstra make up podium

Image 1 of 15

Lieuwe Westra en route to victory at the Dutch National Time Trial Championships

Lieuwe Westra en route to victory at the Dutch National Time Trial Championships
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 2 of 15

Orcia GreenEdge's Jens Mouris during the Dutch National Time Trial Championships

Orcia GreenEdge's Jens Mouris during the Dutch National Time Trial Championships
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 3 of 15

Argos-Shimano's Tom Dumoulin during the Dutch National Time Trial Championships

Argos-Shimano's Tom Dumoulin during the Dutch National Time Trial Championships
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 4 of 15

Stef Clement (Rabobank) powers ahead during the Dutch National Time Trial Championships

Stef Clement (Rabobank) powers ahead during the Dutch National Time Trial Championships
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 5 of 15

Sander Oostlander (Jo Piels) during the Dutch National Time Trial Championships

Sander Oostlander (Jo Piels) during the Dutch National Time Trial Championships
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 6 of 15

Elite men's podium: Lars Boom (2nd), Lieuwe Westra (1st), Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)

Elite men's podium: Lars Boom (2nd), Lieuwe Westra (1st), Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 7 of 15

Niki Terpstra en route to his bronze medal at the Dutch National Time Trial Championships

Niki Terpstra en route to his bronze medal at the Dutch National Time Trial Championships
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 8 of 15

A smiling Lieuwe Westra with his gold medal

A smiling Lieuwe Westra with his gold medal
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 9 of 15

Martijn Keizer (Vacansoleil-DCM) during the Dutch National Time Trial Championships

Martijn Keizer (Vacansoleil-DCM) during the Dutch National Time Trial Championships
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 10 of 15

Maarten Tjallingii (Rabobank) during the Dutch National Time Trial Championships

Maarten Tjallingii (Rabobank) during the Dutch National Time Trial Championships
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 11 of 15

An emotional Lieuwe Westra following his victory

An emotional Lieuwe Westra following his victory
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 12 of 15

Lieuwe Westra with sports director Michael Cornelisse

Lieuwe Westra with sports director Michael Cornelisse
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 13 of 15

Lieuwe Westra waits for the presentation

Lieuwe Westra waits for the presentation
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 14 of 15

Lars Boom (Rabobank) during the Dutch National Time Trial Championships

Lars Boom (Rabobank) during the Dutch National Time Trial Championships
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 15 of 15

Wilco Kelderman (Rabobank) during the Dutch National Time Trial Championships

Wilco Kelderman (Rabobank) during the Dutch National Time Trial Championships
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM)0:55:28
2Lars Boom (Rabobank)0:00:07
3Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)0:00:21
4Stef Clement (Rabobank)0:00:32
5Maarten Tjallingii (Rabobank)0:00:36
6Wilco Kelderman (Rabobank)0:00:51
7Tom Dumoulin (Argos-Shimano)0:01:44
8Martijn Keizer (Vacansoleil-DCM)0:01:59
9Jens Mouris (Greenedge CT)0:02:04
10Dion Beukeboom (De Rijke - Shanks)0:02:12
11Berden de Vries (Ruiter Dakkapellen)0:02:21
12Rick Flens (Rabobank)0:02:21
13Dennis van Winden (Rabobank)0:02:28
14Jenning Huizenga (Rabobank Continental)0:02:33
15Levi Heimans (WTC de Amstel)0:03:03
16Giel de Nijs (Baby-Dump Lemmens Wilvo)0:03:30
17Sander Oostlander (Jo Piels)0:03:31
18Jetse Bol (Rabobank)0:03:35
19Arno van der Zwet (Koga)0:03:41
20Jelte Krol (GSWV Tandje Hoger)0:04:20
21René Hooghiemster (Team NSP - Ghost)0:04:20
22Maurice de Bekker (WV Schijndel)0:04:33
23Jan Lof (WTC de Amstel)0:04:45
24Wouter Sybrandy IG - Sigma Sport0:04:50
25Wieger van der Wier (WV de Kannibaal)0:04:52
26Bob Martens (Parkhotel Valkenburg CT)0:05:02
27Roy Eefting (Koga)0:05:07
28Marco Minnaard (Rabobank Continental)0:05:46
29Jeroen Visser (BRC Kennemerland)0:05:48
30Ruben Dorren (Koopmans CT)0:05:51
31Erik Jan Kooiman (WC de Waardrenner)0:05:55
32Rik Houwers (Restore Cycling)0:06:07
33Frank Niewold (RTV de Bollenstreek)0:06:07
34Bram Verweij (NWV Groningen)0:06:07
35Kobus Hereijgers (Parkhotel Valkenburg CT)0:06:17
36Erik van Lakerveld (LRTV Swift)0:07:03
37Wouter Kersjes (TWC. Maaslandster-Zuid Limburg)0:07:16
38Peter Merx (NWV Groningen)0:08:06
39Eildert Meeter (W.V. Eemland)0:11:37

