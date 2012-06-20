Westra wins first Dutch National Time Trial Championship
Boom, Terpstra make up podium
Elite Men Time Trial: Emmen -
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM)
|0:55:28
|2
|Lars Boom (Rabobank)
|0:00:07
|3
|Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)
|0:00:21
|4
|Stef Clement (Rabobank)
|0:00:32
|5
|Maarten Tjallingii (Rabobank)
|0:00:36
|6
|Wilco Kelderman (Rabobank)
|0:00:51
|7
|Tom Dumoulin (Argos-Shimano)
|0:01:44
|8
|Martijn Keizer (Vacansoleil-DCM)
|0:01:59
|9
|Jens Mouris (Greenedge CT)
|0:02:04
|10
|Dion Beukeboom (De Rijke - Shanks)
|0:02:12
|11
|Berden de Vries (Ruiter Dakkapellen)
|0:02:21
|12
|Rick Flens (Rabobank)
|0:02:21
|13
|Dennis van Winden (Rabobank)
|0:02:28
|14
|Jenning Huizenga (Rabobank Continental)
|0:02:33
|15
|Levi Heimans (WTC de Amstel)
|0:03:03
|16
|Giel de Nijs (Baby-Dump Lemmens Wilvo)
|0:03:30
|17
|Sander Oostlander (Jo Piels)
|0:03:31
|18
|Jetse Bol (Rabobank)
|0:03:35
|19
|Arno van der Zwet (Koga)
|0:03:41
|20
|Jelte Krol (GSWV Tandje Hoger)
|0:04:20
|21
|René Hooghiemster (Team NSP - Ghost)
|0:04:20
|22
|Maurice de Bekker (WV Schijndel)
|0:04:33
|23
|Jan Lof (WTC de Amstel)
|0:04:45
|24
|Wouter Sybrandy IG - Sigma Sport
|0:04:50
|25
|Wieger van der Wier (WV de Kannibaal)
|0:04:52
|26
|Bob Martens (Parkhotel Valkenburg CT)
|0:05:02
|27
|Roy Eefting (Koga)
|0:05:07
|28
|Marco Minnaard (Rabobank Continental)
|0:05:46
|29
|Jeroen Visser (BRC Kennemerland)
|0:05:48
|30
|Ruben Dorren (Koopmans CT)
|0:05:51
|31
|Erik Jan Kooiman (WC de Waardrenner)
|0:05:55
|32
|Rik Houwers (Restore Cycling)
|0:06:07
|33
|Frank Niewold (RTV de Bollenstreek)
|0:06:07
|34
|Bram Verweij (NWV Groningen)
|0:06:07
|35
|Kobus Hereijgers (Parkhotel Valkenburg CT)
|0:06:17
|36
|Erik van Lakerveld (LRTV Swift)
|0:07:03
|37
|Wouter Kersjes (TWC. Maaslandster-Zuid Limburg)
|0:07:16
|38
|Peter Merx (NWV Groningen)
|0:08:06
|39
|Eildert Meeter (W.V. Eemland)
|0:11:37
