Trending

Hofland nets U23 Dutch road title

Kouwenhovne, Olivier on podium

Full Results
1Moreno Hofland (Rabobank Continental Team)
2Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Cyclingteam De Rijke)
3Daan Olivier (Rabobank Continental Team)
4Bob Schoonbroodt (Cyclingteam De Rijke)
5Dylan van Baarle (Rabobank Continental Team)
6Lars van der Haar (Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team)
7Derk Abel Beckeringh (Rucanor Line Footwear Cycling)
8Marc Goos
9Nick van der Lijke (Rabobank Continental Team)
10Jesper Asselman (Raiko Stolting)
11Mike Teunissen (Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team)
12Daan Meijers (Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team)
13Oscar Riesebeek (Rabobank Continental Team)
14Daan de Groot (Rucanor Line Footwear Cycling)
15Gert-Jan Bosman (Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team)
16Elmar Reinders (Metec Continental Cycling Team)
17Rick Ottema (Cyclingteam De Rijke)
18Stan Godrie (Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team)
19Jasper Bovenhuis (Rabobank Continental Team)
20Melvin Boskamp (Rabobank Continental Team)
21Tijmen Eising
22Stefan Poutsma (Cyclingteam Jo Piels)
23Jurriën Bosters (Metec Continental Cycling Team)
24Maurits Lammertink (Cyclingteam Jo Piels)
25Jasper Ockeloen (Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team)
26Emiel Dolfsma (Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team)
27Peter Koning (Metec Continental Cycling Team)
28Micki van Empel (Telenet - Fidea)
29Sebastiaan Pot (Cyclingteam De Rijke)
30Sjoerd van Ginneken (Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team)
31Harry Sweering
32David van der Poel
33Wesley Kreder (Rabobank Continental Team)
34Ike Groen (Cyclingteam De Rijke)
35Luuc Bugter
36Ivar Slik
37Luc Loozen (Rabobank Continental Team)
38Michael Vingerling (Koga Cycling Team)
39Bob van den Hengel (Metec Continental Cycling Team)
40Dex Groen (Metec Continental Cycling Team)
41Jaap de Man (Rucanor Line Footwear Cycling)
42Dylan Groenewegen (Cyclingteam De Rijke)
43Jasper Hamelink (Cyclingteam Jo Piels)
44Jack Vermeulen (Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team)
45Danny van Poppel (Rabobank Continental Team)
46Mats Boeve (Cyclingteam De Rijke)
47Nick Mulder
48Bart Harmsen (Rucanor Line Footwear Cycling)
49Thijs van Beusichem
50Taco van der Hoorn
51Timo Roosen

Latest on Cyclingnews