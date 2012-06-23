Hofland nets U23 Dutch road title
Kouwenhovne, Olivier on podium
U23 Men Road Race: Kerkrade -
|1
|Moreno Hofland (Rabobank Continental Team)
|2
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Cyclingteam De Rijke)
|3
|Daan Olivier (Rabobank Continental Team)
|4
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Cyclingteam De Rijke)
|5
|Dylan van Baarle (Rabobank Continental Team)
|6
|Lars van der Haar (Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team)
|7
|Derk Abel Beckeringh (Rucanor Line Footwear Cycling)
|8
|Marc Goos
|9
|Nick van der Lijke (Rabobank Continental Team)
|10
|Jesper Asselman (Raiko Stolting)
|11
|Mike Teunissen (Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team)
|12
|Daan Meijers (Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team)
|13
|Oscar Riesebeek (Rabobank Continental Team)
|14
|Daan de Groot (Rucanor Line Footwear Cycling)
|15
|Gert-Jan Bosman (Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team)
|16
|Elmar Reinders (Metec Continental Cycling Team)
|17
|Rick Ottema (Cyclingteam De Rijke)
|18
|Stan Godrie (Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team)
|19
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Rabobank Continental Team)
|20
|Melvin Boskamp (Rabobank Continental Team)
|21
|Tijmen Eising
|22
|Stefan Poutsma (Cyclingteam Jo Piels)
|23
|Jurriën Bosters (Metec Continental Cycling Team)
|24
|Maurits Lammertink (Cyclingteam Jo Piels)
|25
|Jasper Ockeloen (Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team)
|26
|Emiel Dolfsma (Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team)
|27
|Peter Koning (Metec Continental Cycling Team)
|28
|Micki van Empel (Telenet - Fidea)
|29
|Sebastiaan Pot (Cyclingteam De Rijke)
|30
|Sjoerd van Ginneken (Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team)
|31
|Harry Sweering
|32
|David van der Poel
|33
|Wesley Kreder (Rabobank Continental Team)
|34
|Ike Groen (Cyclingteam De Rijke)
|35
|Luuc Bugter
|36
|Ivar Slik
|37
|Luc Loozen (Rabobank Continental Team)
|38
|Michael Vingerling (Koga Cycling Team)
|39
|Bob van den Hengel (Metec Continental Cycling Team)
|40
|Dex Groen (Metec Continental Cycling Team)
|41
|Jaap de Man (Rucanor Line Footwear Cycling)
|42
|Dylan Groenewegen (Cyclingteam De Rijke)
|43
|Jasper Hamelink (Cyclingteam Jo Piels)
|44
|Jack Vermeulen (Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team)
|45
|Danny van Poppel (Rabobank Continental Team)
|46
|Mats Boeve (Cyclingteam De Rijke)
|47
|Nick Mulder
|48
|Bart Harmsen (Rucanor Line Footwear Cycling)
|49
|Thijs van Beusichem
|50
|Taco van der Hoorn
|51
|Timo Roosen
