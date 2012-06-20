Van Dijk pips Van Vleuten for second elite Dutch National Time Trial title
Slappendel takes third
Elite Women Time Trial: Emmen -
Image 1 of 8
Image 2 of 8
Image 3 of 8
Image 4 of 8
Image 5 of 8
Image 6 of 8
Image 7 of 8
Image 8 of 8
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ellen van Dijk (Specialized-Lululemon)
|0:30:28
|2
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Rabobank)
|0:00:14
|3
|Iris Slappendel (Rabobank)
|0:01:07
|4
|Natalie van Gogh (Ibis Cycles)
|0:01:20
|5
|Anna van der Breggen (Sengers Ladies CT)
|0:01:36
|6
|Loes Gunnewijk (Greenedge - AIS)
|0:01:40
|7
|Anouska Koster (Dolmans-Boels)
|0:01:50
|8
|Marijn de Vries (AA Drink/Leontien.nl)
|0:01:51
|9
|Vera Koedooder (Sengers Ladies CT)
|0:01:59
|10
|Amy Pieters (Skil-Argos)
|0:02:00
|11
|Roxane Knetemann (Rabobank)
|0:02:15
|12
|Mathilde Matthijsse (ZRTC Theo Middelkamp)
|0:02:15
|13
|Rixt Meijer (WV Noord-Westhoek)
|0:02:24
|14
|Larissa Drysdale (Cycle Sport Groningen)
|0:02:35
|15
|Mascha Pijnenborg (Dolmans-Boels)
|0:02:38
|16
|Esther Olthuis (Ibis Cycles)
|0:02:44
|17
|Charlotte Lenting (NWV Groningen)
|0:03:04
|18
|Marieke van Wanroij (AA Drink/Leontien.nl)
|0:03:10
|19
|Olga de Boer (LRTV Swift)
|0:03:22
|20
|Pauliena Rooijakkers (Dolmans-Boels)
|0:03:34
|21
|Rebecca Talen (Rabobank)
|0:03:35
|22
|Birgit Lavrijssen (Sengers Ladies CT)
|0:03:37
|23
|Ivana Tiessens (De Noordelijke ATB-club)
|0:03:46
|24
|Linda van Rijen (Skil-Argos)
|0:03:47
