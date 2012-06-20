Trending

Van Dijk pips Van Vleuten for second elite Dutch National Time Trial title

Slappendel takes third

Ellen van Dijk (Specialized-lululemon) en route to victory

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Annemiek van Vleuten

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Rabobank's Iris Slappendel

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Loes Gunnewijk

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Marijn De Vries

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Mathilde Matthijsse

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Podium: Annemiek van Vleuten, Ellen van Dijk, Iris Slappendel

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
2012 Dutch National Time Trial Champion Ellen van Dijk

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ellen van Dijk (Specialized-Lululemon)0:30:28
2Annemiek van Vleuten (Rabobank)0:00:14
3Iris Slappendel (Rabobank)0:01:07
4Natalie van Gogh (Ibis Cycles)0:01:20
5Anna van der Breggen (Sengers Ladies CT)0:01:36
6Loes Gunnewijk (Greenedge - AIS)0:01:40
7Anouska Koster (Dolmans-Boels)0:01:50
8Marijn de Vries (AA Drink/Leontien.nl)0:01:51
9Vera Koedooder (Sengers Ladies CT)0:01:59
10Amy Pieters (Skil-Argos)0:02:00
11Roxane Knetemann (Rabobank)0:02:15
12Mathilde Matthijsse (ZRTC Theo Middelkamp)0:02:15
13Rixt Meijer (WV Noord-Westhoek)0:02:24
14Larissa Drysdale (Cycle Sport Groningen)0:02:35
15Mascha Pijnenborg (Dolmans-Boels)0:02:38
16Esther Olthuis (Ibis Cycles)0:02:44
17Charlotte Lenting (NWV Groningen)0:03:04
18Marieke van Wanroij (AA Drink/Leontien.nl)0:03:10
19Olga de Boer (LRTV Swift)0:03:22
20Pauliena Rooijakkers (Dolmans-Boels)0:03:34
21Rebecca Talen (Rabobank)0:03:35
22Birgit Lavrijssen (Sengers Ladies CT)0:03:37
23Ivana Tiessens (De Noordelijke ATB-club)0:03:46
24Linda van Rijen (Skil-Argos)0:03:47

