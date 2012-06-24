Image 1 of 25 Niki Terpstra celebrates his new title (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 25 Terpstra hammers on through the rain (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 3 of 25 Laurens Ten Dam (Rabobank) leads the chase (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 4 of 25 (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 5 of 25 The early breakaway in the Dutch championships (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 6 of 25 Stef Clement, Johnny Hoogerland, Albert Timmer and Vluik in the break (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 7 of 25 The rain didn't make it pleasant for the riders (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 8 of 25 Hoogerland leads Timmer in the breakaway (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 9 of 25 Johnny Hoogerland and Albert Timmer (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 10 of 25 Niki Terpstra celebrates on the podium (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 11 of 25 The entire Rabobank team couldn't pull Terpstra back (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 12 of 25 Lars Boom attacks with one lap to go (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 13 of 25 Boom, Terpstra and Lindeman on the podium (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 14 of 25 Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) on his heroic escape (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 15 of 25 Robert Gesink (Rabobank) puts in a dig (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 16 of 25 Lars Boom in the downpour (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 17 of 25 Sebastien Langeveld (Orica-GreenEdge) in the chase group (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 18 of 25 Lars Boom (Rabobank) is impervious to the weather (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 19 of 25 Niki Tepstra (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) celebrates his hard-earned victory (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 20 of 25 Niki Tepstra (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) off the front in the Dutch championship (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 21 of 25 The Dutch national championship podium: Boom, Terpstra and Lindeman (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 22 of 25 Niki Terpstra on the top step with Lars Boom and Bertjan Lindeman (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 23 of 25 Terpstra was away solo for a very long time before winning the Dutch title (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 24 of 25 Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) wins the Dutch road title (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 25 of 25 Lars Boom (Rabobank) not satisfied with second place (Image credit: Elmar Krings)

Niki Terpstra of Omega Pharma-QuickStep won his second Dutch road title. He soloed in to the finish in Kerkrade in the heavy rain, which had reduced the field to only a handful. Lars Boom (Rabobank) and Bert-Jan Lindeman (Vacansoleil-DCM) broke from the small group of chasers in the final lap of the circuit to take second and third respectively, about two minutes later.

Terpstra, who had previously won the title in 2010, took off with about 40km to go. The race was marked by exceptionally bad weather and multiple crashes resulting in fewer than 20 finishers.