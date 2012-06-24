Terpstra solos to Dutch victory
Boom, Lindeman on podium on a rainy Sunday
Elite Men Road Race: Kerkrade -
Niki Terpstra of Omega Pharma-QuickStep won his second Dutch road title. He soloed in to the finish in Kerkrade in the heavy rain, which had reduced the field to only a handful. Lars Boom (Rabobank) and Bert-Jan Lindeman (Vacansoleil-DCM) broke from the small group of chasers in the final lap of the circuit to take second and third respectively, about two minutes later.
Terpstra, who had previously won the title in 2010, took off with about 40km to go. The race was marked by exceptionally bad weather and multiple crashes resulting in fewer than 20 finishers.
|1
|Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)
|6:09:33
|2
|Lars Boom (Rabobank Cycling Team)
|0:01:59
|3
|Bertjan Lindeman (Vacansoleil-DCM)
|0:02:02
|4
|Michel Kreder (Garmin - Barracuda)
|0:02:50
|5
|Sebastian Langeveld (Orica GreenEdge)
|0:02:59
|6
|Robert Gesink (Rabobank Cycling Team)
|7
|Tom Dumoulin (Argos - Shimano)
|0:08:32
|8
|Pim Ligthart (Vacansoleil-DCM)
|0:08:41
|9
|Maarten Tjallingii (Rabobank Cycling Team)
|0:08:47
|10
|Koen De Kort (Argos - Shimano)
|11
|Tom Vermeer (Nutrixxion Abus)
|0:08:49
|12
|Wilco Kelderman (Rabobank Cycling Team)
|13
|Roy Curvers (Argos - Shimano)
|0:26:01
|14
|Bart Van Haaren (Koga Cycling Team)
|15
|Dirk Bellemakers (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony)
|16
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Argos - Shimano)
