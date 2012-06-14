Image 1 of 37 Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy) celebrates victory in the St. Paul Downtown Criterium (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 37 The men's stage 2 podium (l-r): Brad Huff (Jelly Belly), Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy), Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home) (Image credit: Matthew Moses) Image 3 of 37 _V6O6692 - Before zero kilometer, the sky getting dark. (Image credit: Matthew Moses) Image 4 of 37 Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy) celebrates the stage win. (Image credit: Matthew Moses) Image 5 of 37 Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies), Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Exergy TWENTY12), and Carmen Small (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) (Image credit: Matthew Moses) Image 6 of 37 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Exergy TWENTY12) celebrates her victory in Saint Paul. (Image credit: Matthew Moses) Image 7 of 37 The Kenda/5-Hour Energy team took control for a few laps late in the race (Image credit: Matthew Moses) Image 8 of 37 John Murphy (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) moves into the race lead. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 37 Jesse Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) gets ready to roll. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 37 Old and new architecture in downtown Saint Paul. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 37 Big crowds for the women's start. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 37 Race leader Carmen Small (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) stays protected near the front. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 37 Passing by the famous Mickey's Diner. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 37 Optum stayed on the front to protect the yellow jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 37 Lauren Rowney (Specialized-lululemon) spent time off the front today. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 37 The women come through with one lap to go. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 37 Reigning pro criterium champion Eric Young (Bissell) moves towards the front for a sprint. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 37 Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) tries to hold on to yellow. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 37 Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies keeping the tempo high on the front. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 37 The men head back towards the finish area. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 37 Exergy was happy with today's big win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 37 The women get on the start line in St. Paul (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 23 of 37 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (ExergyTWENTY12) won stage 2 of the Nature Valley Grand Prix at the St. Paul Downtown Criterium (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 24 of 37 The women encountered warm and sunny conditions on stage 2 (Image credit: Stephanie Williams) Image 25 of 37 The women's peloton snakes through the streets of St Paul (Image credit: Stephanie Williams) Image 26 of 37 The elite women race for the finish line (Image credit: Stephanie Williams) Image 27 of 37 ExergyTWENTY12's Theresa Cliff-Ryan was the winner of the stage (Image credit: Stephanie Williams) Image 28 of 37 Optum worked to defend Tom Zirbel's yellow jersey (Image credit: Stephanie Williams) Image 29 of 37 Hazy sunlight was the backdrop for the elite men in St Paul (Image credit: Stephanie Williams) Image 30 of 37 Men's stage 2 podium (l-r): Brad Huff (Jelly Belly), Carlos Alzate (Exergy), Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home) (Image credit: Stephanie Williams) Image 31 of 37 The elite men were well bunched for most of the race (Image credit: Stephanie Williams) Image 32 of 37 Nobody was seriously hurt in this collision (Image credit: Stephanie Williams) Image 33 of 37 The elite men at the startline of stage 2 (Image credit: Stephanie Williams) Image 34 of 37 It was a great day all round for Exergy (Image credit: Stephanie Williams) Image 35 of 37 Carlos Alzate speaks to the press after winning stage 2 (Image credit: Stephanie Williams) Image 36 of 37 Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy) was the clear winner in St. Paul (Image credit: Stephanie Williams) Image 37 of 37 All smiles on the women's podium (Image credit: Stephanie Williams)

Team Exergy's Carlos Alzate took the win and the sprinter's jersey at the Nature Valley Grand Prix's stage 2 St. Paul criterium Wednesday, but Kenda/5-Hour Energy's John Murphy got the big prize by winning a five-second intermediate time bonus and taking over the race lead from Optum Pro Cycling's Tom Zirbel.

In the women's race, ExergyTWENTY12's Theresa Cliff-Ryan grabbed the stage win and the sprinter's jersey, but Optum's Carmen Small extended her overall lead by finishing third behind teammate Leah Kirchmann and grabbing several time bonuses along the way.

“It was a big team effort,” Small said of the stage. “I got the two time bonuses, so it was good. We were going for stage win with Leah, unfortunately Exergy jumped us, and I was not expecting that. But that's racing, so we learned. Tomorrow's another day.”

The women raced for 28 laps around the 1.6 km course in the heart of downtown St. Paul, and Optum wasted little time laying claim to the front of the field. The highly technical six-corner course with just one long straightaway leading to the start/finish made it easier for the six-rider team to control the race. But with time bonuses being offered for two intermediate sprints and the finish, the pace was fast from the beginning and never really let up.

Small added to her overall lead early on by taking the first time bonus sprint just five laps into the race, crossing the line ahead of Specialized-lululemon's Ally Stacher and Optum teammate Jade Wilcoxson. TIBCO-To the Top's Megan Guarnier countered the intermediate sprint with a short-lived attack that saw her solo off the front for just a couple of loops around the circuit.

With 14 laps remaining Small took the maximum reward at the second intermediate time bonus sprint, this time finishing ahead of Emilia Fahlin (Specialized-lululemon) and Colavita-ESPNW's Julie Beveridge.

Next it was Specialized-lululemon rider Loren Rowney's turn to hop off the front of the field, but this time the solo attack stuck quite a bit longer. Rowney built a maximum gap of 11 seconds and held off the field from 11 to go to just five to go but was swept up by an Optum chase and an accelerated pace for the last intermediate points sprint.

With the field back together and the lap counter nearing zero, Cliff-Ryan's ExergyTWENTY12 team moved to the front and swarmed the lead out train Optum had set up for Canadian speedster Leah Kirchmann.

Heather Logan delivered Cliff-Ryan into the final corner in perfect position, and the Exergy Tour stage 1 bunch sprint winner unleashed her powerful kick, opening a gap of several bike lengths over Kirchmann, who was charging up quickly at the line but eventually ran out of room to overtake Cliff-Ryan.

“We were happy with it coming down to a sprint,” Cliff-Ryan said. “When we got there the girls did a perfect job; they kept it strung out so I didn't have to fight for position. All I had to do was concentrate on my jump.”

Small's third-place finish earned her another five-second time bonus to further consolidate her overall lead. Optum team director Rachel Heal praised her team leader and said the squad controlled the front for most of the race, not only to protect Small's overall lead but also to keep the pace high to stretch out the field and keep things safe.

“We were in control the whole time, and we never panicked at any point,” Heal said. “It's also easier to do than continually chasing down attacks. If one rider is dangling off the front, we're happy to leave them there because we've got the firepower to bring them back straightaway.”

Alzate and Team Exergy overcome Optum Squad for stage win

Just as in the women's race, Optum patrolled the front of the men's field to protect Zirbel's yellow jersey, setting a ballistic pace at the beginning that immediately had several riders in trouble and falling off the pace. A few riders tried to sneak off the front, but none of the moves lasted more than one or two laps and never gained more than handful of seconds as the Optum squad reeled everything back almost immediately.

Optum's Mike Friedman grabbed the first time bonus sprint, preventing any of Zirbel's GC rivals from cashing in and moving closer in the overall battle. Bissell Pro Cycling's Frank Pipp, who started the day in sixth just 10 seconds down, finished second to earn a three-second bump, and Kenda's Andy Jacques-Maynes grabbed one second for third.

Optum kept a virtual lock on the race from that point on until the second time bonus sprint with 16 laps remaining. That's when Murphy took the maximum five-second prize and moved ahead of Zirbel as the overall leader on the road.

“Getting that time bonus took some of the pressure off because winning the stage wasn't necessary to take the jersey,” Murphy said. “But we always race to win.”

With about 10 laps remaining the sprinters' teams started moving to the front, and Zirbel himself took the reins to keep the pace high. The time trial specialist set the tempo until only three laps remained, ceding the front to Bissell's Chris Baldwin. Bissell was driving the race when the field took the bell for one to go, and Jamis-Sutter Home moved into place behind them. Jelly Belly and Alzate's Team Exergy leadout man Freddie Rodriguez also started fighting for the front spots on the final lap.

“We tried to let Optum work for their leader, then be in good position and fight for the sprint,” Alzate said. “Then in the end we took control on the last lap so we could win.”





“I attacked going into the last corner,” Huff said. “I came out of the corner with maybe a tiny gap, but (Alzate) just blew my doors off. I hung onto second and I'm happy about it because I wasn't involved in any crashes. It was pretty sketchy, and so I just tried to keep myself out of danger and save it for the line.”

Full Results

Elite men - Stage 2 (64km) 1 Carlos Alzate (Col) Team Exergy 1:15:42 2 Charles Huff (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling 3 Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home 4 Freddie Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy 5 Eric Young (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 6 Tim Rugg (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 7 Ricardo Van der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly Cycling 8 Hector Hugo Rangel (Mex) Mexican National Team 9 John Murphy (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder 10 Tommy Nankervis (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 11 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 12 Emile Abraham (USA) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team 13 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 14 Eric Marcotte (USA) Elbowz Racing 15 Thomas Brown (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop 16 Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 17 Travis Livermon (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop 18 Luis Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home 19 Cesar Grajales (Col) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 20 Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder 21 Christiaan Krick (RSA) Jelly Belly Cycling 22 Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 1 Development 23 Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD 24 Jose Antogna (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home 25 Christian Helmig (USA) Elbowz Racing 26 Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder 27 Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder 28 Andres Diaz (Col) Team Exergy 29 Josh Yeaton (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache 30 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 31 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 32 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 33 David Lozano (Spa) Team Type 1 Development 34 Tanner Putt (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team 35 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 36 Derek Goerke (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 37 Chris Uberti (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 38 David Santos (USA) CashCall Mortgage 39 Mike Creed (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 40 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 41 Chris Winn (Aus) Horizon Organic/Panache 42 Mike Olheiser (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 43 Jonathan Toftoy (USA) Twin Six 44 Devan Dunn (USA) CashCall Mortgage 45 Connor McCutcheon (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 46 Ivan Dominguez (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 47 Chad Hartley (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder 48 Heath Blackgrove (NZl) Elbowz Racing 49 Chris Monteleone (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop 50 Ryan Knapp (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 51 Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling 52 James Stangeland (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 53 Dan Harm (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD 54 Chris Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 55 Matt Gorter (NZl) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD 56 Bobby Sweeting (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder 57 Lee Muse (USA) CashCall Mortgage 58 Ty Magner (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team 59 Stefano Barberi (USA) CashCall Mortgage 60 Kyle Wamsley (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 61 Coulton Hartrich (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike 62 Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home 63 Diego Sandoval (Mex) Mexican National Team 64 Sean Sullivan (USA) Elbowz Racing 65 Ryan Wills (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Boneshaker 66 Winston David (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike 67 Zach Bergh (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD 68 Mat Stephens (USA) Elbowz Racing 69 Jean Michel Lachance (USA) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team 70 Zack Allison (USA) Mercy Cycling Team 71 Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling 72 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elbowz Racing 73 Alder Martz (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team 74 Andre Vandenberg (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD 0:00:18 75 Joseph Welsh (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike 76 Cole House (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 77 Andy Baker (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 78 Clay Murfet (Aus) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop 79 Tomas Roba (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache 80 Travis McCabe (USA) Landis/Trek 81 Peter Hurst (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team 82 Tony Olson (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 83 Colton Jarisch (USA) Mercy Cycling Team 84 Nicholas Coil (USA) Mercy Cycling Team 85 Austin Allison (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache 86 Branden Russell (USA) Team Type 1 Development 87 David Zimmermann (USA) Freewheel Bike 88 Pete Custer (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 89 Evan Burkhart (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team 90 Michael Woell (USA) Freewheel Bike 91 Evan Fader (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 92 Tyler Brandt (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 93 Alex Meyer (USA) ISCorp 94 Zachary Davies (USA) Team Exergy 95 Liam Donoghue (USA) ISCorp 96 Alexander Gonzalez (Col) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team 97 George Cyrus (USA) Landis/Trek 98 Ricky Gargiulo (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 99 Logan Hutchings (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Boneshaker 100 Christian Parrett (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike 101 Luis Devila (Mex) Jelly Belly Cycling 102 Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 103 Shawn Gravois (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike 104 Joshua Roeser (USA) Twin Six 105 Jerome Townsend (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop 0:00:28 106 Ben Zawacki (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop 107 Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek 108 Nick Schreiber (USA) Landis/Trek 0:00:40 109 Andrew Crater (USA) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team 0:01:09 110 Logan Loader-Mooney (USA) Team Exergy 0:01:41 111 Kyle Knott (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike 112 Mike Stone (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team 0:03:34 113 Chris Doig (USA) Freewheel Bike 0:03:49 114 Kip Spaude (USA) ISCorp 0:03:59 115 John Tomlinson (USA) ISCorp 0:04:46 116 Adam Froemming (USA) Freewheel Bike 0:07:12 117 Braden Bingham (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache 0:08:38 118 Wes Holloway (USA) CashCall Mortgage 0:09:53 119 Paolo Cravanzola (Ita) Team Type 1 Development 120 Austin Vinton (USA) Mercy Cycling Team 121 Jens Brabbit (USA) Twin Six 122 Brandon Krawczyk (USA) Twin Six 123 Chad Adair (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Boneshaker 0:10:13 124 Steve Weller (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team 125 Justin Williams (USA) CashCall Mortgage 0:10:35 126 Nick Traggis (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache 0:11:24 127 Andrew Minier (USA) Twin Six 0:13:09 128 Dylan Jones (USA) Mercy Cycling Team 0:14:08 129 Gevan Samuel (PuR) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team 0:15:01 130 Mike Friedman (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:16:51 DNF Tyler Karnes (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team DNF Parker Kyzer (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team DNF Wes Kline (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team DNF Josh Gillingham (Can) ISCorp DNF Nick Ramirez (USA) ISCorp DNF Craig Streit (USA) Landis/Trek DNF Michael Dziedzic (USA) Landis/Trek DNF Adam Mills (USA) Mercy Cycling Team DNF Ben Damhoff (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist DNF Stradford Helms (USA) Team Type 1 Development DNF Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 Development DNF Adam Carr (USA) Twin Six

Sprint 1 1 Carlos Alzate (Col) Team Exergy 5 pts 2 Eric Marcotte (USA) Elbowz Racing 3 3 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1

Sprint 2 1 Carlos Alzate (Col) Team Exergy 5 pts 2 Logan Loader-Mooney (USA) Team Exergy 3 3 Eric Marcotte (USA) Elbowz Racing 1

Sprint 3 (finish) 1 Carlos Alzate (Col) Team Exergy 10 pts 2 Charles Huff (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling 7 3 Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home 5 4 Freddie Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy 4 5 Eric Young (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 3 6 Tim Rugg (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 2 7 Ricardo Van der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly Cycling 1

Most aggressive rider 1 Carlos Alzate (Col) Team Exergy 2 pts

Teams 1 Jelly Belly Cycling 3:47:06 2 Team Exergy 3 Jamis-Sutter Home 4 Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder 5 Bissell Pro Cycling 6 Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 7 Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 8 Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop 9 Elbowz Racing 10 Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD 11 CashCall Mortgage 12 BMC-Hincapie Development Team 13 Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 0:00:18 14 Team Type 1 Development 15 Horizon Organic/Panache 16 Rossetti Devo Cycling Team 17 Nature Valley Cycling Team 18 Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 19 Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike 20 Mercy Cycling Team 0:00:36 21 Landis/Trek 0:01:04 22 Freewheel Bike 0:04:25 23 ISCorp 0:04:35 24 Twin Six 0:10:11 25 Team Hotel San Jose/Boneshaker 0:10:31 26 BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team 0:10:49

Elite women - Stage 2 (44.8km) 1 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 0:59:09 2 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3 Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 4 Lenore Pipes (Gum) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars 5 Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon 6 Emily Collins (NZl) Vanderkitten-Focus 7 Anne-Marie Morin (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC 8 Heather Logan Sprenger (Can) Exergy TWENTY12 9 Samantha Schneider (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 10 Lindsay Bayer (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 11 Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 12 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Specialized-lululemon 13 Mayra del Rocio Rocha (Mex) Mexican National Team 14 Jasmin Hurikino (Aus) Vanderkitten-Focus 15 Amber Neben (USA) Specialized-lululemon 16 Karlee Gendron (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC 17 Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 18 Ally Stacher (USA) Specialized-lululemon 19 Jenny Rios (Mex) SC Velo - Empower Coaching 0:00:07 20 Heather Fischer (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars 21 Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 22 Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 23 Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Mexican National Team 24 Sarah Fader (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 25 Julie Beveridge (Can) Colavita/EspnW 26 Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 27 Nicole Whitburn (Aus) Freewheel Bike 28 Mary Zider (USA) Colavita/EspnW 29 Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 30 Jackie Crowell (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 31 Briana Clark (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 32 Allison Bevridge (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC 33 Lindsay Myers (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 34 Brianna Walle (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 35 Jenny Ives (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder 36 Jamie Dinkens Bookwalter (USA) Colavita/EspnW 37 Rebecca Werner (Aus) Specialized-lululemon 38 Annie Ewart (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 39 Jennifer Purcell (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 40 Katie Spittlehouse (Can) ISCorp Cycling Team 41 Amy Alison Dombroski (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 42 Joy McCulloch (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 43 Virginie Gauthier (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC 44 Erin Silliman (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling 45 Kathleen Billington (USA) Vanderkitten-Focus 46 Arley Kemmerer (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling 47 Courteney Lowe (NZl) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 48 Lauren Stephens (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 49 Kathryn Hunter (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 50 Melina Bernecker (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching 51 Holly Breck (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching 52 Kate Chilcott (NZl) Vanderkitten-Focus 53 Nik Vogler (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC 54 Amber Gaffney (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching 55 Terra James (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder 0:00:16 56 Erin Burton (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:00:19 57 Anna Sanders (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:00:24 58 Ana Teresa Casas (Mex) Mexican National Team 59 Anna Barensfeld (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 60 Veronica Leal (Mex) Mexican National Team 61 Tayler Wiles (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 62 Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 63 Amity Elliot (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder 0:00:51 64 Amy McGuire (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 65 Julie Cutts (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching 66 Julie Jerue (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team 67 Kristin McGrath (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 0:01:06 68 Sarah Sturm (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars 0:01:41 69 Hayley Giddens (NZl) ISCorp Cycling Team 70 Christina Birch (USA) Freewheel Bike 0:01:46 71 Veronique Drapeau-Zgoralski (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC 72 Starla Teddergreen (USA) Vanderkitten-Focus 0:02:09 73 Veronique Fortin (Can) Team TIBCO -To The Top 0:02:17 74 Jennifer Reither (USA) Vanderkitten-Focus 0:04:23 75 Rachel Byus (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:04:31 76 Katie Quinn (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars 0:08:16 77 Laura Meadley (Aus) MVP Health Care Cycling 0:08:31 78 Rachel Warner (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:10:34 79 Alexsis Ryan (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 80 Elizabeth Lauer (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder 0:14:01 81 Zoe Reker (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team 0:15:41 82 Raquel Miller (USA) Freewheel Bike 0:15:46 83 Lindsey Durst (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team 0:17:36 84 Jenn Perricone (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team 0:17:56 85 Bridie O'Donnell (Aus) Vanderkitten-Focus 86 Trina Jacobson (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:19:56 87 Casey Kelly (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling 88 Abby Ruess (USA) Freewheel Bike 89 Catherine Johnson (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 90 Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder DNF Courtney Dimpel (USA) Vanderkitten-Focus DNF Kathryn Bertine (SKN) Colavita/EspnW DNF Alice Wallet (Aus) MVP Health Care Cycling DNF Stephanie Bunnett (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars DNF Jasmine Hansen (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars

Sprint 1 1 Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 5 pts 2 Samantha Schneider (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 3 3 Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1

Sprint 2 1 Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon 5 pts 2 Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3 3 Samantha Schneider (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 1

Sprint 3 (finish) 1 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 10 pts 2 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 7 3 Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 4 Lenore Pipes (Gum) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars 4 5 Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon 3 6 Emily Collins (NZl) Vanderkitten-Focus 2 7 Anne-Marie Morin (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC 1

Most aggressive rider 1 Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon 1

Teams 1 Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 2:57:27 2 Specialized-lululemon 3 Exergy TWENTY12 0:00:07 4 Specialized-Mazda-SGC 5 Vanderkitten-Focus 6 Team TIBCO-To The Top 0:00:14 7 Nature Valley Cycling Team 8 Colavita/EspnW 0:00:21 9 FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 10 SC Velo - Empower Coaching 11 Mexican National Team 0:00:31 12 Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder 0:01:14 13 Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars 0:01:48 14 ISCorp Cycling Team 0:02:39 15 MVP Health Care Cycling 0:08:45 16 Freewheel Bike 0:17:39

Elite men general classification after stage 2 1 John Murphy (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder 1:31:37 2 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:01 3 Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:00:05 4 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:07 5 Bobby Sweeting (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder 0:00:15 6 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:00:18 7 Mike Olheiser (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 8 Andres Diaz (Col) Team Exergy 0:00:19 9 Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder 0:00:21 10 Eric Young (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:00:23 11 Jose Antogna (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:00:24 12 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:28 13 Devan Dunn (USA) CashCall Mortgage 14 Freddie Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy 0:00:32 15 Mike Creed (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:33 16 Charles Huff (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling 0:00:34 17 Christian Helmig (USA) Elbowz Racing 0:00:35 18 Coulton Hartrich (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike 0:00:37 19 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elbowz Racing 20 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 21 Jonathan Toftoy (USA) Twin Six 0:00:40 22 Eric Marcotte (USA) Elbowz Racing 0:00:42 23 Luis Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:00:43 24 David Santos (USA) CashCall Mortgage 0:00:44 25 Ty Magner (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team 26 Heath Blackgrove (NZl) Elbowz Racing 0:00:45 27 Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder 0:00:46 28 James Stangeland (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 29 Chris Winn (Aus) Horizon Organic/Panache 0:00:51 30 Christiaan Krick (RSA) Jelly Belly Cycling 31 Winston David (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike 32 Cesar Grajales (Col) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 33 Kyle Wamsley (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:00:54 34 Hector Hugo Rangel (Mex) Mexican National Team 35 Connor McCutcheon (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:00:55 36 Tommy Nankervis (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 37 Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling 0:00:57 38 Dan Harm (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD 39 Sean Sullivan (USA) Elbowz Racing 0:00:58 40 Chris Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:01:02 41 Logan Hutchings (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Boneshaker 0:01:03 42 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 43 Andy Baker (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:01:05 44 Carlos Alzate (Col) Team Exergy 0:01:07 45 Austin Allison (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache 0:01:08 46 Travis McCabe (USA) Landis/Trek 0:01:10 47 Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:01:11 48 Shawn Gravois (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike 0:01:12 49 Zack Allison (USA) Mercy Cycling Team 0:01:13 50 Lee Muse (USA) CashCall Mortgage 0:01:14 51 Travis Livermon (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop 0:01:15 52 Tanner Putt (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team 0:01:18 53 David Lozano (Spa) Team Type 1 Development 54 Stefano Barberi (USA) CashCall Mortgage 55 Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder 0:01:21 56 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:01:22 57 Ricky Gargiulo (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 58 Ricardo Van der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly Cycling 0:01:23 59 Chris Uberti (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:01:24 60 Ivan Dominguez (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:01:27 61 Ryan Wills (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Boneshaker 0:01:28 62 Diego Sandoval (Mex) Mexican National Team 0:01:30 63 Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling 0:01:33 64 Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:01:35 65 Ryan Knapp (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 66 Colton Jarisch (USA) Mercy Cycling Team 67 Tim Rugg (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 0:01:36 68 Thomas Brown (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop 0:01:38 69 Liam Donoghue (USA) ISCorp 0:01:40 70 Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 1 Development 71 Joseph Welsh (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike 0:01:41 72 Jean Michel Lachance (USA) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team 73 Chris Monteleone (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop 0:01:42 74 Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek 75 Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home 76 Cole House (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:01:44 77 Evan Fader (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:01:46 78 Joshua Roeser (USA) Twin Six 79 Luis Devila (Mex) Jelly Belly Cycling 0:01:49 80 George Cyrus (USA) Landis/Trek 0:01:50 81 Josh Yeaton (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache 0:01:52 82 Mat Stephens (USA) Elbowz Racing 83 Peter Hurst (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team 0:01:53 84 Christian Parrett (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike 85 Zachary Davies (USA) Team Exergy 0:01:55 86 Tomas Roba (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache 87 Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD 0:01:59 88 Chad Hartley (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder 0:02:00 89 Andre Vandenberg (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD 0:02:02 90 Alder Martz (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team 0:02:04 91 Emile Abraham (USA) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team 92 Matt Gorter (NZl) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD 93 Tyler Brandt (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:02:07 94 Clay Murfet (Aus) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop 0:02:08 95 Ben Zawacki (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop 96 Pete Custer (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:02:09 97 Derek Goerke (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 98 Michael Woell (USA) Freewheel Bike 0:02:10 99 Alexander Gonzalez (Col) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team 0:02:15 100 Tony Olson (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:02:21 101 Nicholas Coil (USA) Mercy Cycling Team 0:02:24 102 Zach Bergh (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD 0:02:34 103 Evan Burkhart (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team 0:02:36 104 Branden Russell (USA) Team Type 1 Development 0:02:37 105 Logan Loader-Mooney (USA) Team Exergy 0:02:39 106 Nick Schreiber (USA) Landis/Trek 107 Alex Meyer (USA) ISCorp 0:02:47 108 David Zimmermann (USA) Freewheel Bike 0:02:59 109 Andrew Crater (USA) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team 0:03:15 110 Jerome Townsend (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop 0:03:20 111 Kyle Knott (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike 0:04:09 112 Mike Stone (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team 0:05:02 113 Chris Doig (USA) Freewheel Bike 0:05:58 114 Kip Spaude (USA) ISCorp 0:06:13 115 John Tomlinson (USA) ISCorp 0:06:44 116 Adam Froemming (USA) Freewheel Bike 0:10:02 117 Braden Bingham (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache 0:11:03 118 Austin Vinton (USA) Mercy Cycling Team 0:11:15 119 Wes Holloway (USA) CashCall Mortgage 0:11:20 120 Jens Brabbit (USA) Twin Six 0:11:40 121 Paolo Cravanzola (Ita) Team Type 1 Development 0:11:58 122 Steve Weller (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team 0:12:05 123 Brandon Krawczyk (USA) Twin Six 0:12:10 124 Chad Adair (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Boneshaker 0:12:18 125 Justin Williams (USA) CashCall Mortgage 0:12:35 126 Nick Traggis (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache 0:13:07 127 Andrew Minier (USA) Twin Six 0:15:26 128 Dylan Jones (USA) Mercy Cycling Team 0:16:22 129 Mike Friedman (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:17:12 130 Gevan Samuel (PuR) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team 0:17:48

Sprint classification 1 Carlos Alzate (Col) Team Exergy 20 pts 2 Charles Huff (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling 7 3 Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home 5 4 Eric Marcotte (USA) Elbowz Racing 4 5 Freddie Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy 4 6 Logan Loader-Mooney (USA) Team Exergy 3 7 Eric Young (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 3 8 Tim Rugg (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 2 9 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1 10 Ricardo Van der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly Cycling 1

Young riders classification 1 Devan Dunn (USA) CashCall Mortgage 1:32:05 2 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elbowz Racing 0:00:09 3 Ty Magner (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team 0:00:16 4 Connor McCutcheon (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:00:27 5 Austin Allison (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache 0:00:40 6 Tanner Putt (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team 0:00:50 7 Ricky Gargiulo (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 0:00:54 8 Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:01:07 9 Joseph Welsh (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike 0:01:13 10 Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek 0:01:14 11 Luis Devila (Mex) Jelly Belly Cycling 0:01:21 12 Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD 0:01:31 13 Andre Vandenberg (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD 0:01:34 14 Alder Martz (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team 0:01:36 15 Tyler Brandt (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:01:39 16 Tony Olson (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:01:53 17 Zach Bergh (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD 0:02:06 18 Branden Russell (USA) Team Type 1 Development 0:02:09 19 Alex Meyer (USA) ISCorp 0:02:19 20 Mike Stone (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team 0:04:34 21 John Tomlinson (USA) ISCorp 0:06:16 22 Austin Vinton (USA) Mercy Cycling Team 0:10:47 23 Wes Holloway (USA) CashCall Mortgage 0:10:52 24 Chad Adair (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Boneshaker 0:11:50 25 Dylan Jones (USA) Mercy Cycling Team 0:15:54 26 Gevan Samuel (PuR) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team 0:17:20

Amateur riders classification 1 Devan Dunn (USA) CashCall Mortgage 1:32:05 2 Christian Helmig (USA) Elbowz Racing 0:00:07 3 Coulton Hartrich (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike 0:00:09 4 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elbowz Racing 5 Jonathan Toftoy (USA) Twin Six 0:00:12 6 Eric Marcotte (USA) Elbowz Racing 0:00:14 7 David Santos (USA) CashCall Mortgage 0:00:16 8 James Stangeland (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:00:18 9 Winston David (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike 0:00:23 10 Connor McCutcheon (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:00:27 11 Dan Harm (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD 0:00:29 12 Austin Allison (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache 0:00:40 13 Travis McCabe (USA) Landis/Trek 0:00:42 14 Shawn Gravois (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike 0:00:44 15 Zack Allison (USA) Mercy Cycling Team 0:00:45 16 Lee Muse (USA) CashCall Mortgage 0:00:46 17 Ricky Gargiulo (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 0:00:54 18 Chris Uberti (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:00:56 19 Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:01:07 20 Ryan Knapp (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 21 Colton Jarisch (USA) Mercy Cycling Team 22 Tim Rugg (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 0:01:08 23 Liam Donoghue (USA) ISCorp 0:01:12 24 Joseph Welsh (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike 0:01:13 25 Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek 0:01:14 26 Evan Fader (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:01:18 27 Joshua Roeser (USA) Twin Six 28 George Cyrus (USA) Landis/Trek 0:01:22 29 Josh Yeaton (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache 0:01:24 30 Mat Stephens (USA) Elbowz Racing 31 Peter Hurst (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team 0:01:25 32 Tomas Roba (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache 0:01:27 33 Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD 0:01:31 34 Andre Vandenberg (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD 0:01:34 35 Tyler Brandt (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:01:39 36 Pete Custer (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:01:41 37 Derek Goerke (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 38 Michael Woell (USA) Freewheel Bike 0:01:42 39 Tony Olson (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:01:53 40 Nicholas Coil (USA) Mercy Cycling Team 0:01:56 41 Zach Bergh (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD 0:02:06 42 Evan Burkhart (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team 0:02:08 43 Branden Russell (USA) Team Type 1 Development 0:02:09 44 Nick Schreiber (USA) Landis/Trek 0:02:11 45 Alex Meyer (USA) ISCorp 0:02:19 46 David Zimmermann (USA) Freewheel Bike 0:02:31 47 Kyle Knott (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike 0:03:41 48 Chris Doig (USA) Freewheel Bike 0:05:30 49 Kip Spaude (USA) ISCorp 0:05:45 50 John Tomlinson (USA) ISCorp 0:06:16 51 Adam Froemming (USA) Freewheel Bike 0:09:34 52 Braden Bingham (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache 0:10:35 53 Austin Vinton (USA) Mercy Cycling Team 0:10:47 54 Wes Holloway (USA) CashCall Mortgage 0:10:52 55 Jens Brabbit (USA) Twin Six 0:11:12 56 Steve Weller (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team 0:11:37 57 Brandon Krawczyk (USA) Twin Six 0:11:42 58 Nick Traggis (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache 0:12:39 59 Andrew Minier (USA) Twin Six 0:14:58 60 Dylan Jones (USA) Mercy Cycling Team 0:15:54

Teams classification 1 Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 4:35:25 2 Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder 0:00:08 3 Bissell Pro Cycling 0:00:18 4 Jamis-Sutter Home 0:00:51 5 Team Exergy 0:01:15 6 Elbowz Racing 0:01:16 7 Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:01:30 8 CashCall Mortgage 0:01:52 9 Jelly Belly Cycling 0:01:56 10 Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike 0:02:06 11 Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:02:53 12 BMC-Hincapie Development Team 0:02:55 13 Horizon Organic/Panache 0:03:02 14 Team Type 1 Development 0:03:49 15 Mercy Cycling Team 0:03:54 16 Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop 0:03:59 17 Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:04:00 18 Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD 0:04:06 19 Landis/Trek 0:04:08 20 Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 0:04:33 21 Rossetti Devo Cycling Team 0:05:02 22 ISCorp 0:08:25 23 Freewheel Bike 0:10:33 24 Twin Six 0:13:32 25 Team Hotel San Jose/Boneshaker 0:14:15 26 BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team 0:15:58

Elite women general classification after stage 2 1 Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1:16:23 2 Amber Neben (USA) Specialized-lululemon 0:00:25 3 Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:29 4 Jackie Crowell (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 0:00:32 5 Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:37 6 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Specialized-lululemon 0:00:39 7 Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:45 8 Brianna Walle (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:00:48 9 Amber Gaffney (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching 0:00:53 10 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:54 11 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 0:01:10 12 Annie Ewart (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 13 Julie Beveridge (Can) Colavita/EspnW 0:01:11 14 Tayler Wiles (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 0:01:12 15 Heather Logan Sprenger (Can) Exergy TWENTY12 0:01:15 16 Ally Stacher (USA) Specialized-lululemon 0:01:19 17 Jamie Dinkens Bookwalter (USA) Colavita/EspnW 0:01:23 18 Kathryn Hunter (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:01:25 19 Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 20 Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon 0:01:27 21 Lindsay Bayer (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:01:30 22 Emily Collins (NZl) Vanderkitten-Focus 0:01:34 23 Jasmin Hurikino (Aus) Vanderkitten-Focus 0:01:37 24 Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 0:01:38 25 Kristin McGrath (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 0:01:41 26 Anna Barensfeld (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:42 27 Mary Zider (USA) Colavita/EspnW 0:01:44 28 Allison Bevridge (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC 0:01:54 29 Rebecca Werner (Aus) Specialized-lululemon 0:01:55 30 Briana Clark (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:01:56 31 Lauren Stephens (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:01:57 32 Veronica Leal (Mex) Mexican National Team 33 Lindsay Myers (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 0:02:00 34 Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 35 Kathleen Billington (USA) Vanderkitten-Focus 0:02:02 36 Nicole Whitburn (Aus) Freewheel Bike 37 Erin Burton (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:02:06 38 Heather Fischer (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars 39 Samantha Schneider (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 40 Mayra del Rocio Rocha (Mex) Mexican National Team 0:02:10 41 Lenore Pipes (Gum) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars 0:02:12 42 Karlee Gendron (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC 43 Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 0:02:16 44 Jenny Rios (Mex) SC Velo - Empower Coaching 0:02:17 45 Anna Sanders (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:02:24 46 Courteney Lowe (NZl) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:26 47 Julie Cutts (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching 48 Melina Bernecker (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching 0:02:29 49 Amity Elliot (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder 0:02:30 50 Nik Vogler (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC 0:02:32 51 Amy Alison Dombroski (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:02:46 52 Holly Breck (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching 53 Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Mexican National Team 54 Kate Chilcott (NZl) Vanderkitten-Focus 0:02:47 55 Virginie Gauthier (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC 56 Erin Silliman (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling 0:02:50 57 Julie Jerue (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team 0:02:56 58 Anne-Marie Morin (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC 0:02:57 59 Katie Spittlehouse (Can) ISCorp Cycling Team 0:02:59 60 Terra James (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder 0:03:07 61 Ana Teresa Casas (Mex) Mexican National Team 62 Jennifer Purcell (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 0:03:14 63 Arley Kemmerer (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling 0:03:23 64 Jenny Ives (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder 0:03:26 65 Sarah Fader (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:03:34 66 Joy McCulloch (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:03:36 67 Veronique Fortin (Can) Team TIBCO -To The Top 0:03:40 68 Amy McGuire (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:03:43 69 Christina Birch (USA) Freewheel Bike 0:04:22 70 Hayley Giddens (NZl) ISCorp Cycling Team 0:04:23 71 Sarah Sturm (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars 0:04:50 72 Veronique Drapeau-Zgoralski (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC 0:04:57 73 Starla Teddergreen (USA) Vanderkitten-Focus 0:05:39 74 Jennifer Reither (USA) Vanderkitten-Focus 0:07:04 75 Rachel Byus (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:07:55 76 Katie Quinn (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars 0:10:51 77 Laura Meadley (Aus) MVP Health Care Cycling 0:11:13 78 Rachel Warner (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:12:51 79 Alexsis Ryan (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 0:13:57 80 Elizabeth Lauer (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder 0:16:25 81 Raquel Miller (USA) Freewheel Bike 0:17:32 82 Zoe Reker (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team 0:18:13 83 Bridie O'Donnell (Aus) Vanderkitten-Focus 0:19:30 84 Lindsey Durst (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team 0:20:37 85 Jenn Perricone (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team 0:20:53 86 Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder 0:22:14 87 Casey Kelly (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling 0:22:55 88 Catherine Johnson (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:23:04 89 Abby Ruess (USA) Freewheel Bike 0:23:15 90 Trina Jacobson (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:23:34

Sprint classification 1 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 10 pts 2 Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon 8 3 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 7 4 Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 5 Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 5 6 Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 4 7 Samantha Schneider (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 4 8 Lenore Pipes (Gum) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars 4 9 Emily Collins (NZl) Vanderkitten-Focus 2 10 Anne-Marie Morin (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC 1

Mountains classification 1 Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 pts 2 Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3 3 Amber Neben (USA) Specialized-lululemon 1

Young riders classification 1 Jackie Crowell (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 1:16:55 2 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Specialized-lululemon 0:00:07 3 Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:13 4 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:22 5 Annie Ewart (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:38 6 Julie Beveridge (Can) Colavita/EspnW 0:00:39 7 Tayler Wiles (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 0:00:40 8 Ally Stacher (USA) Specialized-lululemon 0:00:47 9 Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon 0:00:55 10 Emily Collins (NZl) Vanderkitten-Focus 0:01:02 11 Jasmin Hurikino (Aus) Vanderkitten-Focus 0:01:05 12 Allison Bevridge (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC 0:01:22 13 Rebecca Werner (Aus) Specialized-lululemon 0:01:23 14 Lindsay Myers (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 0:01:28 15 Heather Fischer (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars 0:01:34 16 Samantha Schneider (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 17 Mayra del Rocio Rocha (Mex) Mexican National Team 0:01:38 18 Karlee Gendron (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC 0:01:40 19 Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 0:01:44 20 Jenny Rios (Mex) SC Velo - Empower Coaching 0:01:45 21 Courteney Lowe (NZl) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:54 22 Amy Alison Dombroski (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:02:14 23 Holly Breck (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching 24 Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Mexican National Team 25 Kate Chilcott (NZl) Vanderkitten-Focus 0:02:15 26 Virginie Gauthier (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC 27 Anne-Marie Morin (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC 0:02:25 28 Katie Spittlehouse (Can) ISCorp Cycling Team 0:02:27 29 Ana Teresa Casas (Mex) Mexican National Team 0:02:35 30 Hayley Giddens (NZl) ISCorp Cycling Team 0:03:51 31 Sarah Sturm (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars 0:04:18 32 Veronique Drapeau-Zgoralski (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC 0:04:25 33 Katie Quinn (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars 0:10:19 34 Rachel Warner (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:12:19 35 Alexsis Ryan (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 0:13:25 36 Zoe Reker (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team 0:17:41 37 Lindsey Durst (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team 0:20:05 38 Jenn Perricone (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team 0:20:21 39 Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder 0:21:42

Cat. 2 riders classification 1 Brianna Walle (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 1:17:11 2 Amber Gaffney (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching 0:00:05 3 Erin Burton (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:01:18 4 Heather Fischer (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars 5 Holly Breck (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching 0:01:58 6 Terra James (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder 0:02:19 7 Arley Kemmerer (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling 0:02:35 8 Joy McCulloch (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:02:48 9 Christina Birch (USA) Freewheel Bike 0:03:34 10 Sarah Sturm (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars 0:04:02 11 Rachel Byus (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:07:07 12 Elizabeth Lauer (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder 0:15:37 13 Raquel Miller (USA) Freewheel Bike 0:16:44 14 Zoe Reker (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team 0:17:25 15 Lindsey Durst (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team 0:19:49 16 Jenn Perricone (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team 0:20:05 17 Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder 0:21:26 18 Casey Kelly (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling 0:22:07 19 Abby Ruess (USA) Freewheel Bike 0:22:27