Alzate and Cliff-Ryan take stage 2 at Nature Valley
Murphy and Small lead the way overall
Stage 2: St. Paul Downtown Criterium -
Team Exergy's Carlos Alzate took the win and the sprinter's jersey at the Nature Valley Grand Prix's stage 2 St. Paul criterium Wednesday, but Kenda/5-Hour Energy's John Murphy got the big prize by winning a five-second intermediate time bonus and taking over the race lead from Optum Pro Cycling's Tom Zirbel.
In the women's race, ExergyTWENTY12's Theresa Cliff-Ryan grabbed the stage win and the sprinter's jersey, but Optum's Carmen Small extended her overall lead by finishing third behind teammate Leah Kirchmann and grabbing several time bonuses along the way.
“It was a big team effort,” Small said of the stage. “I got the two time bonuses, so it was good. We were going for stage win with Leah, unfortunately Exergy jumped us, and I was not expecting that. But that's racing, so we learned. Tomorrow's another day.”
The women raced for 28 laps around the 1.6 km course in the heart of downtown St. Paul, and Optum wasted little time laying claim to the front of the field. The highly technical six-corner course with just one long straightaway leading to the start/finish made it easier for the six-rider team to control the race. But with time bonuses being offered for two intermediate sprints and the finish, the pace was fast from the beginning and never really let up.
Small added to her overall lead early on by taking the first time bonus sprint just five laps into the race, crossing the line ahead of Specialized-lululemon's Ally Stacher and Optum teammate Jade Wilcoxson. TIBCO-To the Top's Megan Guarnier countered the intermediate sprint with a short-lived attack that saw her solo off the front for just a couple of loops around the circuit.
With 14 laps remaining Small took the maximum reward at the second intermediate time bonus sprint, this time finishing ahead of Emilia Fahlin (Specialized-lululemon) and Colavita-ESPNW's Julie Beveridge.
Next it was Specialized-lululemon rider Loren Rowney's turn to hop off the front of the field, but this time the solo attack stuck quite a bit longer. Rowney built a maximum gap of 11 seconds and held off the field from 11 to go to just five to go but was swept up by an Optum chase and an accelerated pace for the last intermediate points sprint.
With the field back together and the lap counter nearing zero, Cliff-Ryan's ExergyTWENTY12 team moved to the front and swarmed the lead out train Optum had set up for Canadian speedster Leah Kirchmann.
Heather Logan delivered Cliff-Ryan into the final corner in perfect position, and the Exergy Tour stage 1 bunch sprint winner unleashed her powerful kick, opening a gap of several bike lengths over Kirchmann, who was charging up quickly at the line but eventually ran out of room to overtake Cliff-Ryan.
“We were happy with it coming down to a sprint,” Cliff-Ryan said. “When we got there the girls did a perfect job; they kept it strung out so I didn't have to fight for position. All I had to do was concentrate on my jump.”
Small's third-place finish earned her another five-second time bonus to further consolidate her overall lead. Optum team director Rachel Heal praised her team leader and said the squad controlled the front for most of the race, not only to protect Small's overall lead but also to keep the pace high to stretch out the field and keep things safe.
“We were in control the whole time, and we never panicked at any point,” Heal said. “It's also easier to do than continually chasing down attacks. If one rider is dangling off the front, we're happy to leave them there because we've got the firepower to bring them back straightaway.”
Alzate and Team Exergy overcome Optum Squad for stage win
Just as in the women's race, Optum patrolled the front of the men's field to protect Zirbel's yellow jersey, setting a ballistic pace at the beginning that immediately had several riders in trouble and falling off the pace. A few riders tried to sneak off the front, but none of the moves lasted more than one or two laps and never gained more than handful of seconds as the Optum squad reeled everything back almost immediately.
Optum's Mike Friedman grabbed the first time bonus sprint, preventing any of Zirbel's GC rivals from cashing in and moving closer in the overall battle. Bissell Pro Cycling's Frank Pipp, who started the day in sixth just 10 seconds down, finished second to earn a three-second bump, and Kenda's Andy Jacques-Maynes grabbed one second for third.
Optum kept a virtual lock on the race from that point on until the second time bonus sprint with 16 laps remaining. That's when Murphy took the maximum five-second prize and moved ahead of Zirbel as the overall leader on the road.
“Getting that time bonus took some of the pressure off because winning the stage wasn't necessary to take the jersey,” Murphy said. “But we always race to win.”
With about 10 laps remaining the sprinters' teams started moving to the front, and Zirbel himself took the reins to keep the pace high. The time trial specialist set the tempo until only three laps remained, ceding the front to Bissell's Chris Baldwin. Bissell was driving the race when the field took the bell for one to go, and Jamis-Sutter Home moved into place behind them. Jelly Belly and Alzate's Team Exergy leadout man Freddie Rodriguez also started fighting for the front spots on the final lap.
“We tried to let Optum work for their leader, then be in good position and fight for the sprint,” Alzate said. “Then in the end we took control on the last lap so we could win.”
“I attacked going into the last corner,” Huff said. “I came out of the corner with maybe a tiny gap, but (Alzate) just blew my doors off. I hung onto second and I'm happy about it because I wasn't involved in any crashes. It was pretty sketchy, and so I just tried to keep myself out of danger and save it for the line.”
Full Results
|1
|Carlos Alzate (Col) Team Exergy
|1:15:42
|2
|Charles Huff (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
|3
|Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home
|4
|Freddie Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
|5
|Eric Young (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|6
|Tim Rugg (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
|7
|Ricardo Van der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly Cycling
|8
|Hector Hugo Rangel (Mex) Mexican National Team
|9
|John Murphy (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder
|10
|Tommy Nankervis (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|11
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|12
|Emile Abraham (USA) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team
|13
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
|14
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Elbowz Racing
|15
|Thomas Brown (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop
|16
|Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|17
|Travis Livermon (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop
|18
|Luis Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home
|19
|Cesar Grajales (Col) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|20
|Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder
|21
|Christiaan Krick (RSA) Jelly Belly Cycling
|22
|Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 1 Development
|23
|Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD
|24
|Jose Antogna (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home
|25
|Christian Helmig (USA) Elbowz Racing
|26
|Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder
|27
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder
|28
|Andres Diaz (Col) Team Exergy
|29
|Josh Yeaton (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache
|30
|Andrew Bajadali (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|31
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|32
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|33
|David Lozano (Spa) Team Type 1 Development
|34
|Tanner Putt (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team
|35
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|36
|Derek Goerke (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
|37
|Chris Uberti (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|38
|David Santos (USA) CashCall Mortgage
|39
|Mike Creed (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|40
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|41
|Chris Winn (Aus) Horizon Organic/Panache
|42
|Mike Olheiser (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|43
|Jonathan Toftoy (USA) Twin Six
|44
|Devan Dunn (USA) CashCall Mortgage
|45
|Connor McCutcheon (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
|46
|Ivan Dominguez (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|47
|Chad Hartley (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder
|48
|Heath Blackgrove (NZl) Elbowz Racing
|49
|Chris Monteleone (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop
|50
|Ryan Knapp (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|51
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
|52
|James Stangeland (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
|53
|Dan Harm (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD
|54
|Chris Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|55
|Matt Gorter (NZl) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD
|56
|Bobby Sweeting (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder
|57
|Lee Muse (USA) CashCall Mortgage
|58
|Ty Magner (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team
|59
|Stefano Barberi (USA) CashCall Mortgage
|60
|Kyle Wamsley (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
|61
|Coulton Hartrich (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike
|62
|Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home
|63
|Diego Sandoval (Mex) Mexican National Team
|64
|Sean Sullivan (USA) Elbowz Racing
|65
|Ryan Wills (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Boneshaker
|66
|Winston David (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike
|67
|Zach Bergh (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD
|68
|Mat Stephens (USA) Elbowz Racing
|69
|Jean Michel Lachance (USA) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team
|70
|Zack Allison (USA) Mercy Cycling Team
|71
|Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
|72
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elbowz Racing
|73
|Alder Martz (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team
|74
|Andre Vandenberg (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD
|0:00:18
|75
|Joseph Welsh (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike
|76
|Cole House (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|77
|Andy Baker (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|78
|Clay Murfet (Aus) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop
|79
|Tomas Roba (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache
|80
|Travis McCabe (USA) Landis/Trek
|81
|Peter Hurst (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team
|82
|Tony Olson (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
|83
|Colton Jarisch (USA) Mercy Cycling Team
|84
|Nicholas Coil (USA) Mercy Cycling Team
|85
|Austin Allison (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache
|86
|Branden Russell (USA) Team Type 1 Development
|87
|David Zimmermann (USA) Freewheel Bike
|88
|Pete Custer (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
|89
|Evan Burkhart (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team
|90
|Michael Woell (USA) Freewheel Bike
|91
|Evan Fader (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
|92
|Tyler Brandt (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
|93
|Alex Meyer (USA) ISCorp
|94
|Zachary Davies (USA) Team Exergy
|95
|Liam Donoghue (USA) ISCorp
|96
|Alexander Gonzalez (Col) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team
|97
|George Cyrus (USA) Landis/Trek
|98
|Ricky Gargiulo (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
|99
|Logan Hutchings (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Boneshaker
|100
|Christian Parrett (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike
|101
|Luis Devila (Mex) Jelly Belly Cycling
|102
|Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|103
|Shawn Gravois (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike
|104
|Joshua Roeser (USA) Twin Six
|105
|Jerome Townsend (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop
|0:00:28
|106
|Ben Zawacki (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop
|107
|Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek
|108
|Nick Schreiber (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:00:40
|109
|Andrew Crater (USA) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team
|0:01:09
|110
|Logan Loader-Mooney (USA) Team Exergy
|0:01:41
|111
|Kyle Knott (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike
|112
|Mike Stone (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team
|0:03:34
|113
|Chris Doig (USA) Freewheel Bike
|0:03:49
|114
|Kip Spaude (USA) ISCorp
|0:03:59
|115
|John Tomlinson (USA) ISCorp
|0:04:46
|116
|Adam Froemming (USA) Freewheel Bike
|0:07:12
|117
|Braden Bingham (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache
|0:08:38
|118
|Wes Holloway (USA) CashCall Mortgage
|0:09:53
|119
|Paolo Cravanzola (Ita) Team Type 1 Development
|120
|Austin Vinton (USA) Mercy Cycling Team
|121
|Jens Brabbit (USA) Twin Six
|122
|Brandon Krawczyk (USA) Twin Six
|123
|Chad Adair (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Boneshaker
|0:10:13
|124
|Steve Weller (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team
|125
|Justin Williams (USA) CashCall Mortgage
|0:10:35
|126
|Nick Traggis (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache
|0:11:24
|127
|Andrew Minier (USA) Twin Six
|0:13:09
|128
|Dylan Jones (USA) Mercy Cycling Team
|0:14:08
|129
|Gevan Samuel (PuR) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team
|0:15:01
|130
|Mike Friedman (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:16:51
|DNF
|Tyler Karnes (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team
|DNF
|Parker Kyzer (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team
|DNF
|Wes Kline (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team
|DNF
|Josh Gillingham (Can) ISCorp
|DNF
|Nick Ramirez (USA) ISCorp
|DNF
|Craig Streit (USA) Landis/Trek
|DNF
|Michael Dziedzic (USA) Landis/Trek
|DNF
|Adam Mills (USA) Mercy Cycling Team
|DNF
|Ben Damhoff (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|DNF
|Stradford Helms (USA) Team Type 1 Development
|DNF
|Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 Development
|DNF
|Adam Carr (USA) Twin Six
|1
|Carlos Alzate (Col) Team Exergy
|5
|pts
|2
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Elbowz Racing
|3
|3
|Andrew Bajadali (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1
|1
|Carlos Alzate (Col) Team Exergy
|5
|pts
|2
|Logan Loader-Mooney (USA) Team Exergy
|3
|3
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Elbowz Racing
|1
|1
|Carlos Alzate (Col) Team Exergy
|10
|pts
|2
|Charles Huff (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
|7
|3
|Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home
|5
|4
|Freddie Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
|4
|5
|Eric Young (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|3
|6
|Tim Rugg (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
|2
|7
|Ricardo Van der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly Cycling
|1
|1
|Carlos Alzate (Col) Team Exergy
|2
|pts
|1
|Jelly Belly Cycling
|3:47:06
|2
|Team Exergy
|3
|Jamis-Sutter Home
|4
|Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder
|5
|Bissell Pro Cycling
|6
|Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|7
|Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|8
|Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop
|9
|Elbowz Racing
|10
|Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD
|11
|CashCall Mortgage
|12
|BMC-Hincapie Development Team
|13
|Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
|0:00:18
|14
|Team Type 1 Development
|15
|Horizon Organic/Panache
|16
|Rossetti Devo Cycling Team
|17
|Nature Valley Cycling Team
|18
|Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|19
|Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike
|20
|Mercy Cycling Team
|0:00:36
|21
|Landis/Trek
|0:01:04
|22
|Freewheel Bike
|0:04:25
|23
|ISCorp
|0:04:35
|24
|Twin Six
|0:10:11
|25
|Team Hotel San Jose/Boneshaker
|0:10:31
|26
|BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team
|0:10:49
|1
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
|0:59:09
|2
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|3
|Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|4
|Lenore Pipes (Gum) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars
|5
|Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon
|6
|Emily Collins (NZl) Vanderkitten-Focus
|7
|Anne-Marie Morin (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC
|8
|Heather Logan Sprenger (Can) Exergy TWENTY12
|9
|Samantha Schneider (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top
|10
|Lindsay Bayer (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
|11
|Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|12
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Specialized-lululemon
|13
|Mayra del Rocio Rocha (Mex) Mexican National Team
|14
|Jasmin Hurikino (Aus) Vanderkitten-Focus
|15
|Amber Neben (USA) Specialized-lululemon
|16
|Karlee Gendron (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC
|17
|Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|18
|Ally Stacher (USA) Specialized-lululemon
|19
|Jenny Rios (Mex) SC Velo - Empower Coaching
|0:00:07
|20
|Heather Fischer (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars
|21
|Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top
|22
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top
|23
|Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Mexican National Team
|24
|Sarah Fader (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|25
|Julie Beveridge (Can) Colavita/EspnW
|26
|Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top
|27
|Nicole Whitburn (Aus) Freewheel Bike
|28
|Mary Zider (USA) Colavita/EspnW
|29
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|30
|Jackie Crowell (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
|31
|Briana Clark (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
|32
|Allison Bevridge (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC
|33
|Lindsay Myers (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top
|34
|Brianna Walle (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
|35
|Jenny Ives (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder
|36
|Jamie Dinkens Bookwalter (USA) Colavita/EspnW
|37
|Rebecca Werner (Aus) Specialized-lululemon
|38
|Annie Ewart (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|39
|Jennifer Purcell (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top
|40
|Katie Spittlehouse (Can) ISCorp Cycling Team
|41
|Amy Alison Dombroski (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|42
|Joy McCulloch (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
|43
|Virginie Gauthier (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC
|44
|Erin Silliman (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling
|45
|Kathleen Billington (USA) Vanderkitten-Focus
|46
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling
|47
|Courteney Lowe (NZl) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|48
|Lauren Stephens (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|49
|Kathryn Hunter (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|50
|Melina Bernecker (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching
|51
|Holly Breck (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching
|52
|Kate Chilcott (NZl) Vanderkitten-Focus
|53
|Nik Vogler (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC
|54
|Amber Gaffney (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching
|55
|Terra James (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder
|0:00:16
|56
|Erin Burton (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
|0:00:19
|57
|Anna Sanders (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|0:00:24
|58
|Ana Teresa Casas (Mex) Mexican National Team
|59
|Anna Barensfeld (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|60
|Veronica Leal (Mex) Mexican National Team
|61
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
|62
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
|63
|Amity Elliot (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder
|0:00:51
|64
|Amy McGuire (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|65
|Julie Cutts (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching
|66
|Julie Jerue (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team
|67
|Kristin McGrath (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
|0:01:06
|68
|Sarah Sturm (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars
|0:01:41
|69
|Hayley Giddens (NZl) ISCorp Cycling Team
|70
|Christina Birch (USA) Freewheel Bike
|0:01:46
|71
|Veronique Drapeau-Zgoralski (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC
|72
|Starla Teddergreen (USA) Vanderkitten-Focus
|0:02:09
|73
|Veronique Fortin (Can) Team TIBCO -To The Top
|0:02:17
|74
|Jennifer Reither (USA) Vanderkitten-Focus
|0:04:23
|75
|Rachel Byus (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|0:04:31
|76
|Katie Quinn (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars
|0:08:16
|77
|Laura Meadley (Aus) MVP Health Care Cycling
|0:08:31
|78
|Rachel Warner (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|0:10:34
|79
|Alexsis Ryan (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top
|80
|Elizabeth Lauer (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder
|0:14:01
|81
|Zoe Reker (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team
|0:15:41
|82
|Raquel Miller (USA) Freewheel Bike
|0:15:46
|83
|Lindsey Durst (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team
|0:17:36
|84
|Jenn Perricone (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team
|0:17:56
|85
|Bridie O'Donnell (Aus) Vanderkitten-Focus
|86
|Trina Jacobson (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
|0:19:56
|87
|Casey Kelly (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling
|88
|Abby Ruess (USA) Freewheel Bike
|89
|Catherine Johnson (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
|90
|Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder
|DNF
|Courtney Dimpel (USA) Vanderkitten-Focus
|DNF
|Kathryn Bertine (SKN) Colavita/EspnW
|DNF
|Alice Wallet (Aus) MVP Health Care Cycling
|DNF
|Stephanie Bunnett (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars
|DNF
|Jasmine Hansen (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars
|1
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top
|5
|pts
|2
|Samantha Schneider (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top
|3
|3
|Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1
|1
|Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon
|5
|pts
|2
|Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|3
|3
|Samantha Schneider (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top
|1
|1
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
|10
|pts
|2
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|7
|3
|Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|5
|4
|Lenore Pipes (Gum) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars
|4
|5
|Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon
|3
|6
|Emily Collins (NZl) Vanderkitten-Focus
|2
|7
|Anne-Marie Morin (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC
|1
|1
|Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon
|1
|1
|Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|2:57:27
|2
|Specialized-lululemon
|3
|Exergy TWENTY12
|0:00:07
|4
|Specialized-Mazda-SGC
|5
|Vanderkitten-Focus
|6
|Team TIBCO-To The Top
|0:00:14
|7
|Nature Valley Cycling Team
|8
|Colavita/EspnW
|0:00:21
|9
|FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|10
|SC Velo - Empower Coaching
|11
|Mexican National Team
|0:00:31
|12
|Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder
|0:01:14
|13
|Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars
|0:01:48
|14
|ISCorp Cycling Team
|0:02:39
|15
|MVP Health Care Cycling
|0:08:45
|16
|Freewheel Bike
|0:17:39
|1
|John Murphy (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder
|1:31:37
|2
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:01
|3
|Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:00:05
|4
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:07
|5
|Bobby Sweeting (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder
|0:00:15
|6
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:00:18
|7
|Mike Olheiser (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|8
|Andres Diaz (Col) Team Exergy
|0:00:19
|9
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder
|0:00:21
|10
|Eric Young (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:00:23
|11
|Jose Antogna (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:00:24
|12
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:28
|13
|Devan Dunn (USA) CashCall Mortgage
|14
|Freddie Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
|0:00:32
|15
|Mike Creed (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:33
|16
|Charles Huff (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
|0:00:34
|17
|Christian Helmig (USA) Elbowz Racing
|0:00:35
|18
|Coulton Hartrich (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike
|0:00:37
|19
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elbowz Racing
|20
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
|21
|Jonathan Toftoy (USA) Twin Six
|0:00:40
|22
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Elbowz Racing
|0:00:42
|23
|Luis Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:00:43
|24
|David Santos (USA) CashCall Mortgage
|0:00:44
|25
|Ty Magner (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team
|26
|Heath Blackgrove (NZl) Elbowz Racing
|0:00:45
|27
|Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder
|0:00:46
|28
|James Stangeland (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
|29
|Chris Winn (Aus) Horizon Organic/Panache
|0:00:51
|30
|Christiaan Krick (RSA) Jelly Belly Cycling
|31
|Winston David (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike
|32
|Cesar Grajales (Col) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|33
|Kyle Wamsley (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:00:54
|34
|Hector Hugo Rangel (Mex) Mexican National Team
|35
|Connor McCutcheon (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
|0:00:55
|36
|Tommy Nankervis (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|37
|Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
|0:00:57
|38
|Dan Harm (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD
|39
|Sean Sullivan (USA) Elbowz Racing
|0:00:58
|40
|Chris Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:01:02
|41
|Logan Hutchings (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Boneshaker
|0:01:03
|42
|Andrew Bajadali (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|43
|Andy Baker (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:01:05
|44
|Carlos Alzate (Col) Team Exergy
|0:01:07
|45
|Austin Allison (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache
|0:01:08
|46
|Travis McCabe (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:01:10
|47
|Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:01:11
|48
|Shawn Gravois (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike
|0:01:12
|49
|Zack Allison (USA) Mercy Cycling Team
|0:01:13
|50
|Lee Muse (USA) CashCall Mortgage
|0:01:14
|51
|Travis Livermon (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop
|0:01:15
|52
|Tanner Putt (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team
|0:01:18
|53
|David Lozano (Spa) Team Type 1 Development
|54
|Stefano Barberi (USA) CashCall Mortgage
|55
|Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder
|0:01:21
|56
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:01:22
|57
|Ricky Gargiulo (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
|58
|Ricardo Van der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly Cycling
|0:01:23
|59
|Chris Uberti (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|0:01:24
|60
|Ivan Dominguez (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:01:27
|61
|Ryan Wills (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Boneshaker
|0:01:28
|62
|Diego Sandoval (Mex) Mexican National Team
|0:01:30
|63
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
|0:01:33
|64
|Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|0:01:35
|65
|Ryan Knapp (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|66
|Colton Jarisch (USA) Mercy Cycling Team
|67
|Tim Rugg (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
|0:01:36
|68
|Thomas Brown (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop
|0:01:38
|69
|Liam Donoghue (USA) ISCorp
|0:01:40
|70
|Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 1 Development
|71
|Joseph Welsh (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike
|0:01:41
|72
|Jean Michel Lachance (USA) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team
|73
|Chris Monteleone (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop
|0:01:42
|74
|Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek
|75
|Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home
|76
|Cole House (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:01:44
|77
|Evan Fader (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
|0:01:46
|78
|Joshua Roeser (USA) Twin Six
|79
|Luis Devila (Mex) Jelly Belly Cycling
|0:01:49
|80
|George Cyrus (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:01:50
|81
|Josh Yeaton (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache
|0:01:52
|82
|Mat Stephens (USA) Elbowz Racing
|83
|Peter Hurst (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team
|0:01:53
|84
|Christian Parrett (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike
|85
|Zachary Davies (USA) Team Exergy
|0:01:55
|86
|Tomas Roba (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache
|87
|Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD
|0:01:59
|88
|Chad Hartley (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder
|0:02:00
|89
|Andre Vandenberg (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD
|0:02:02
|90
|Alder Martz (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team
|0:02:04
|91
|Emile Abraham (USA) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team
|92
|Matt Gorter (NZl) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD
|93
|Tyler Brandt (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
|0:02:07
|94
|Clay Murfet (Aus) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop
|0:02:08
|95
|Ben Zawacki (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop
|96
|Pete Custer (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
|0:02:09
|97
|Derek Goerke (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
|98
|Michael Woell (USA) Freewheel Bike
|0:02:10
|99
|Alexander Gonzalez (Col) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team
|0:02:15
|100
|Tony Olson (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
|0:02:21
|101
|Nicholas Coil (USA) Mercy Cycling Team
|0:02:24
|102
|Zach Bergh (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD
|0:02:34
|103
|Evan Burkhart (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team
|0:02:36
|104
|Branden Russell (USA) Team Type 1 Development
|0:02:37
|105
|Logan Loader-Mooney (USA) Team Exergy
|0:02:39
|106
|Nick Schreiber (USA) Landis/Trek
|107
|Alex Meyer (USA) ISCorp
|0:02:47
|108
|David Zimmermann (USA) Freewheel Bike
|0:02:59
|109
|Andrew Crater (USA) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team
|0:03:15
|110
|Jerome Townsend (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop
|0:03:20
|111
|Kyle Knott (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike
|0:04:09
|112
|Mike Stone (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team
|0:05:02
|113
|Chris Doig (USA) Freewheel Bike
|0:05:58
|114
|Kip Spaude (USA) ISCorp
|0:06:13
|115
|John Tomlinson (USA) ISCorp
|0:06:44
|116
|Adam Froemming (USA) Freewheel Bike
|0:10:02
|117
|Braden Bingham (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache
|0:11:03
|118
|Austin Vinton (USA) Mercy Cycling Team
|0:11:15
|119
|Wes Holloway (USA) CashCall Mortgage
|0:11:20
|120
|Jens Brabbit (USA) Twin Six
|0:11:40
|121
|Paolo Cravanzola (Ita) Team Type 1 Development
|0:11:58
|122
|Steve Weller (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team
|0:12:05
|123
|Brandon Krawczyk (USA) Twin Six
|0:12:10
|124
|Chad Adair (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Boneshaker
|0:12:18
|125
|Justin Williams (USA) CashCall Mortgage
|0:12:35
|126
|Nick Traggis (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache
|0:13:07
|127
|Andrew Minier (USA) Twin Six
|0:15:26
|128
|Dylan Jones (USA) Mercy Cycling Team
|0:16:22
|129
|Mike Friedman (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:17:12
|130
|Gevan Samuel (PuR) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team
|0:17:48
|1
|Carlos Alzate (Col) Team Exergy
|20
|pts
|2
|Charles Huff (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
|7
|3
|Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home
|5
|4
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Elbowz Racing
|4
|5
|Freddie Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
|4
|6
|Logan Loader-Mooney (USA) Team Exergy
|3
|7
|Eric Young (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|3
|8
|Tim Rugg (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
|2
|9
|Andrew Bajadali (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1
|10
|Ricardo Van der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly Cycling
|1
|1
|Devan Dunn (USA) CashCall Mortgage
|1:32:05
|2
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elbowz Racing
|0:00:09
|3
|Ty Magner (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team
|0:00:16
|4
|Connor McCutcheon (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
|0:00:27
|5
|Austin Allison (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache
|0:00:40
|6
|Tanner Putt (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team
|0:00:50
|7
|Ricky Gargiulo (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
|0:00:54
|8
|Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|0:01:07
|9
|Joseph Welsh (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike
|0:01:13
|10
|Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:01:14
|11
|Luis Devila (Mex) Jelly Belly Cycling
|0:01:21
|12
|Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD
|0:01:31
|13
|Andre Vandenberg (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD
|0:01:34
|14
|Alder Martz (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team
|0:01:36
|15
|Tyler Brandt (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
|0:01:39
|16
|Tony Olson (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
|0:01:53
|17
|Zach Bergh (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD
|0:02:06
|18
|Branden Russell (USA) Team Type 1 Development
|0:02:09
|19
|Alex Meyer (USA) ISCorp
|0:02:19
|20
|Mike Stone (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team
|0:04:34
|21
|John Tomlinson (USA) ISCorp
|0:06:16
|22
|Austin Vinton (USA) Mercy Cycling Team
|0:10:47
|23
|Wes Holloway (USA) CashCall Mortgage
|0:10:52
|24
|Chad Adair (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Boneshaker
|0:11:50
|25
|Dylan Jones (USA) Mercy Cycling Team
|0:15:54
|26
|Gevan Samuel (PuR) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team
|0:17:20
|1
|Devan Dunn (USA) CashCall Mortgage
|1:32:05
|2
|Christian Helmig (USA) Elbowz Racing
|0:00:07
|3
|Coulton Hartrich (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike
|0:00:09
|4
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elbowz Racing
|5
|Jonathan Toftoy (USA) Twin Six
|0:00:12
|6
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Elbowz Racing
|0:00:14
|7
|David Santos (USA) CashCall Mortgage
|0:00:16
|8
|James Stangeland (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
|0:00:18
|9
|Winston David (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike
|0:00:23
|10
|Connor McCutcheon (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
|0:00:27
|11
|Dan Harm (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD
|0:00:29
|12
|Austin Allison (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache
|0:00:40
|13
|Travis McCabe (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:00:42
|14
|Shawn Gravois (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike
|0:00:44
|15
|Zack Allison (USA) Mercy Cycling Team
|0:00:45
|16
|Lee Muse (USA) CashCall Mortgage
|0:00:46
|17
|Ricky Gargiulo (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
|0:00:54
|18
|Chris Uberti (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|0:00:56
|19
|Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|0:01:07
|20
|Ryan Knapp (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|21
|Colton Jarisch (USA) Mercy Cycling Team
|22
|Tim Rugg (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
|0:01:08
|23
|Liam Donoghue (USA) ISCorp
|0:01:12
|24
|Joseph Welsh (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike
|0:01:13
|25
|Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:01:14
|26
|Evan Fader (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
|0:01:18
|27
|Joshua Roeser (USA) Twin Six
|28
|George Cyrus (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:01:22
|29
|Josh Yeaton (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache
|0:01:24
|30
|Mat Stephens (USA) Elbowz Racing
|31
|Peter Hurst (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team
|0:01:25
|32
|Tomas Roba (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache
|0:01:27
|33
|Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD
|0:01:31
|34
|Andre Vandenberg (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD
|0:01:34
|35
|Tyler Brandt (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
|0:01:39
|36
|Pete Custer (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
|0:01:41
|37
|Derek Goerke (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
|38
|Michael Woell (USA) Freewheel Bike
|0:01:42
|39
|Tony Olson (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
|0:01:53
|40
|Nicholas Coil (USA) Mercy Cycling Team
|0:01:56
|41
|Zach Bergh (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD
|0:02:06
|42
|Evan Burkhart (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team
|0:02:08
|43
|Branden Russell (USA) Team Type 1 Development
|0:02:09
|44
|Nick Schreiber (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:02:11
|45
|Alex Meyer (USA) ISCorp
|0:02:19
|46
|David Zimmermann (USA) Freewheel Bike
|0:02:31
|47
|Kyle Knott (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike
|0:03:41
|48
|Chris Doig (USA) Freewheel Bike
|0:05:30
|49
|Kip Spaude (USA) ISCorp
|0:05:45
|50
|John Tomlinson (USA) ISCorp
|0:06:16
|51
|Adam Froemming (USA) Freewheel Bike
|0:09:34
|52
|Braden Bingham (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache
|0:10:35
|53
|Austin Vinton (USA) Mercy Cycling Team
|0:10:47
|54
|Wes Holloway (USA) CashCall Mortgage
|0:10:52
|55
|Jens Brabbit (USA) Twin Six
|0:11:12
|56
|Steve Weller (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team
|0:11:37
|57
|Brandon Krawczyk (USA) Twin Six
|0:11:42
|58
|Nick Traggis (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache
|0:12:39
|59
|Andrew Minier (USA) Twin Six
|0:14:58
|60
|Dylan Jones (USA) Mercy Cycling Team
|0:15:54
|1
|Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|4:35:25
|2
|Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder
|0:00:08
|3
|Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:00:18
|4
|Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:00:51
|5
|Team Exergy
|0:01:15
|6
|Elbowz Racing
|0:01:16
|7
|Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:01:30
|8
|CashCall Mortgage
|0:01:52
|9
|Jelly Belly Cycling
|0:01:56
|10
|Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike
|0:02:06
|11
|Nature Valley Cycling Team
|0:02:53
|12
|BMC-Hincapie Development Team
|0:02:55
|13
|Horizon Organic/Panache
|0:03:02
|14
|Team Type 1 Development
|0:03:49
|15
|Mercy Cycling Team
|0:03:54
|16
|Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop
|0:03:59
|17
|Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|0:04:00
|18
|Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD
|0:04:06
|19
|Landis/Trek
|0:04:08
|20
|Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
|0:04:33
|21
|Rossetti Devo Cycling Team
|0:05:02
|22
|ISCorp
|0:08:25
|23
|Freewheel Bike
|0:10:33
|24
|Twin Six
|0:13:32
|25
|Team Hotel San Jose/Boneshaker
|0:14:15
|26
|BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team
|0:15:58
|1
|Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1:16:23
|2
|Amber Neben (USA) Specialized-lululemon
|0:00:25
|3
|Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:29
|4
|Jackie Crowell (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
|0:00:32
|5
|Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:37
|6
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Specialized-lululemon
|0:00:39
|7
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:45
|8
|Brianna Walle (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
|0:00:48
|9
|Amber Gaffney (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching
|0:00:53
|10
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:54
|11
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
|0:01:10
|12
|Annie Ewart (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|13
|Julie Beveridge (Can) Colavita/EspnW
|0:01:11
|14
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
|0:01:12
|15
|Heather Logan Sprenger (Can) Exergy TWENTY12
|0:01:15
|16
|Ally Stacher (USA) Specialized-lululemon
|0:01:19
|17
|Jamie Dinkens Bookwalter (USA) Colavita/EspnW
|0:01:23
|18
|Kathryn Hunter (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|0:01:25
|19
|Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top
|20
|Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon
|0:01:27
|21
|Lindsay Bayer (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
|0:01:30
|22
|Emily Collins (NZl) Vanderkitten-Focus
|0:01:34
|23
|Jasmin Hurikino (Aus) Vanderkitten-Focus
|0:01:37
|24
|Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top
|0:01:38
|25
|Kristin McGrath (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
|0:01:41
|26
|Anna Barensfeld (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:42
|27
|Mary Zider (USA) Colavita/EspnW
|0:01:44
|28
|Allison Bevridge (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC
|0:01:54
|29
|Rebecca Werner (Aus) Specialized-lululemon
|0:01:55
|30
|Briana Clark (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
|0:01:56
|31
|Lauren Stephens (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|0:01:57
|32
|Veronica Leal (Mex) Mexican National Team
|33
|Lindsay Myers (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top
|0:02:00
|34
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top
|35
|Kathleen Billington (USA) Vanderkitten-Focus
|0:02:02
|36
|Nicole Whitburn (Aus) Freewheel Bike
|37
|Erin Burton (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
|0:02:06
|38
|Heather Fischer (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars
|39
|Samantha Schneider (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top
|40
|Mayra del Rocio Rocha (Mex) Mexican National Team
|0:02:10
|41
|Lenore Pipes (Gum) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars
|0:02:12
|42
|Karlee Gendron (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC
|43
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
|0:02:16
|44
|Jenny Rios (Mex) SC Velo - Empower Coaching
|0:02:17
|45
|Anna Sanders (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|0:02:24
|46
|Courteney Lowe (NZl) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:26
|47
|Julie Cutts (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching
|48
|Melina Bernecker (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching
|0:02:29
|49
|Amity Elliot (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder
|0:02:30
|50
|Nik Vogler (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC
|0:02:32
|51
|Amy Alison Dombroski (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|0:02:46
|52
|Holly Breck (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching
|53
|Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Mexican National Team
|54
|Kate Chilcott (NZl) Vanderkitten-Focus
|0:02:47
|55
|Virginie Gauthier (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC
|56
|Erin Silliman (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling
|0:02:50
|57
|Julie Jerue (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team
|0:02:56
|58
|Anne-Marie Morin (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC
|0:02:57
|59
|Katie Spittlehouse (Can) ISCorp Cycling Team
|0:02:59
|60
|Terra James (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder
|0:03:07
|61
|Ana Teresa Casas (Mex) Mexican National Team
|62
|Jennifer Purcell (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top
|0:03:14
|63
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling
|0:03:23
|64
|Jenny Ives (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder
|0:03:26
|65
|Sarah Fader (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|0:03:34
|66
|Joy McCulloch (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
|0:03:36
|67
|Veronique Fortin (Can) Team TIBCO -To The Top
|0:03:40
|68
|Amy McGuire (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|0:03:43
|69
|Christina Birch (USA) Freewheel Bike
|0:04:22
|70
|Hayley Giddens (NZl) ISCorp Cycling Team
|0:04:23
|71
|Sarah Sturm (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars
|0:04:50
|72
|Veronique Drapeau-Zgoralski (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC
|0:04:57
|73
|Starla Teddergreen (USA) Vanderkitten-Focus
|0:05:39
|74
|Jennifer Reither (USA) Vanderkitten-Focus
|0:07:04
|75
|Rachel Byus (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|0:07:55
|76
|Katie Quinn (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars
|0:10:51
|77
|Laura Meadley (Aus) MVP Health Care Cycling
|0:11:13
|78
|Rachel Warner (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|0:12:51
|79
|Alexsis Ryan (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top
|0:13:57
|80
|Elizabeth Lauer (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder
|0:16:25
|81
|Raquel Miller (USA) Freewheel Bike
|0:17:32
|82
|Zoe Reker (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team
|0:18:13
|83
|Bridie O'Donnell (Aus) Vanderkitten-Focus
|0:19:30
|84
|Lindsey Durst (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team
|0:20:37
|85
|Jenn Perricone (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team
|0:20:53
|86
|Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder
|0:22:14
|87
|Casey Kelly (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling
|0:22:55
|88
|Catherine Johnson (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
|0:23:04
|89
|Abby Ruess (USA) Freewheel Bike
|0:23:15
|90
|Trina Jacobson (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
|0:23:34
|1
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
|10
|pts
|2
|Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon
|8
|3
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|7
|4
|Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|5
|5
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top
|5
|6
|Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|4
|7
|Samantha Schneider (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top
|4
|8
|Lenore Pipes (Gum) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars
|4
|9
|Emily Collins (NZl) Vanderkitten-Focus
|2
|10
|Anne-Marie Morin (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC
|1
|1
|Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|5
|pts
|2
|Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|3
|3
|Amber Neben (USA) Specialized-lululemon
|1
|1
|Jackie Crowell (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
|1:16:55
|2
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Specialized-lululemon
|0:00:07
|3
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:13
|4
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:22
|5
|Annie Ewart (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:38
|6
|Julie Beveridge (Can) Colavita/EspnW
|0:00:39
|7
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
|0:00:40
|8
|Ally Stacher (USA) Specialized-lululemon
|0:00:47
|9
|Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon
|0:00:55
|10
|Emily Collins (NZl) Vanderkitten-Focus
|0:01:02
|11
|Jasmin Hurikino (Aus) Vanderkitten-Focus
|0:01:05
|12
|Allison Bevridge (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC
|0:01:22
|13
|Rebecca Werner (Aus) Specialized-lululemon
|0:01:23
|14
|Lindsay Myers (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top
|0:01:28
|15
|Heather Fischer (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars
|0:01:34
|16
|Samantha Schneider (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top
|17
|Mayra del Rocio Rocha (Mex) Mexican National Team
|0:01:38
|18
|Karlee Gendron (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC
|0:01:40
|19
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
|0:01:44
|20
|Jenny Rios (Mex) SC Velo - Empower Coaching
|0:01:45
|21
|Courteney Lowe (NZl) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:54
|22
|Amy Alison Dombroski (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|0:02:14
|23
|Holly Breck (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching
|24
|Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Mexican National Team
|25
|Kate Chilcott (NZl) Vanderkitten-Focus
|0:02:15
|26
|Virginie Gauthier (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC
|27
|Anne-Marie Morin (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC
|0:02:25
|28
|Katie Spittlehouse (Can) ISCorp Cycling Team
|0:02:27
|29
|Ana Teresa Casas (Mex) Mexican National Team
|0:02:35
|30
|Hayley Giddens (NZl) ISCorp Cycling Team
|0:03:51
|31
|Sarah Sturm (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars
|0:04:18
|32
|Veronique Drapeau-Zgoralski (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC
|0:04:25
|33
|Katie Quinn (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars
|0:10:19
|34
|Rachel Warner (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|0:12:19
|35
|Alexsis Ryan (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top
|0:13:25
|36
|Zoe Reker (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team
|0:17:41
|37
|Lindsey Durst (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team
|0:20:05
|38
|Jenn Perricone (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team
|0:20:21
|39
|Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder
|0:21:42
|1
|Brianna Walle (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
|1:17:11
|2
|Amber Gaffney (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching
|0:00:05
|3
|Erin Burton (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
|0:01:18
|4
|Heather Fischer (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars
|5
|Holly Breck (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching
|0:01:58
|6
|Terra James (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder
|0:02:19
|7
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling
|0:02:35
|8
|Joy McCulloch (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
|0:02:48
|9
|Christina Birch (USA) Freewheel Bike
|0:03:34
|10
|Sarah Sturm (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars
|0:04:02
|11
|Rachel Byus (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|0:07:07
|12
|Elizabeth Lauer (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder
|0:15:37
|13
|Raquel Miller (USA) Freewheel Bike
|0:16:44
|14
|Zoe Reker (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team
|0:17:25
|15
|Lindsey Durst (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team
|0:19:49
|16
|Jenn Perricone (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team
|0:20:05
|17
|Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder
|0:21:26
|18
|Casey Kelly (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling
|0:22:07
|19
|Abby Ruess (USA) Freewheel Bike
|0:22:27
|1
|Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|3:50:32
|2
|Exergy TWENTY12
|0:00:32
|3
|Specialized-lululemon
|0:01:06
|4
|Nature Valley Cycling Team
|0:02:49
|5
|Colavita/EspnW
|0:02:56
|6
|Team TIBCO-To The Top
|0:03:03
|7
|Vanderkitten-Focus
|0:03:29
|8
|SC Velo - Empower Coaching
|9
|FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|0:04:06
|10
|Specialized-Mazda-SGC
|0:05:08
|11
|Mexican National Team
|0:05:30
|12
|Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder
|0:06:12
|13
|Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars
|0:07:02
|14
|ISCorp Cycling Team
|0:08:35
|15
|MVP Health Care Cycling
|0:15:46
|16
|Freewheel Bike
|0:22:33
