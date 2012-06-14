Trending

Alzate and Cliff-Ryan take stage 2 at Nature Valley

Murphy and Small lead the way overall

Image 1 of 37

Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy) celebrates victory in the St. Paul Downtown Criterium

Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy) celebrates victory in the St. Paul Downtown Criterium
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 37

The men's stage 2 podium (l-r): Brad Huff (Jelly Belly), Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy), Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home)

The men's stage 2 podium (l-r): Brad Huff (Jelly Belly), Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy), Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home)
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 3 of 37

_V6O6692 - Before zero kilometer, the sky getting dark.

_V6O6692 - Before zero kilometer, the sky getting dark.
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 4 of 37

Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy) celebrates the stage win.

Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy) celebrates the stage win.
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 5 of 37

Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies), Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Exergy TWENTY12), and Carmen Small (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)

Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies), Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Exergy TWENTY12), and Carmen Small (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 6 of 37

Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Exergy TWENTY12) celebrates her victory in Saint Paul.

Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Exergy TWENTY12) celebrates her victory in Saint Paul.
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 7 of 37

The Kenda/5-Hour Energy team took control for a few laps late in the race

The Kenda/5-Hour Energy team took control for a few laps late in the race
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 8 of 37

John Murphy (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) moves into the race lead.

John Murphy (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) moves into the race lead.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 37

Jesse Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) gets ready to roll.

Jesse Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) gets ready to roll.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 37

Old and new architecture in downtown Saint Paul.

Old and new architecture in downtown Saint Paul.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 37

Big crowds for the women's start.

Big crowds for the women's start.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 37

Race leader Carmen Small (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) stays protected near the front.

Race leader Carmen Small (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) stays protected near the front.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 37

Passing by the famous Mickey's Diner.

Passing by the famous Mickey's Diner.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 37

Optum stayed on the front to protect the yellow jersey.

Optum stayed on the front to protect the yellow jersey.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 37

Lauren Rowney (Specialized-lululemon) spent time off the front today.

Lauren Rowney (Specialized-lululemon) spent time off the front today.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 37

The women come through with one lap to go.

The women come through with one lap to go.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 37

Reigning pro criterium champion Eric Young (Bissell) moves towards the front for a sprint.

Reigning pro criterium champion Eric Young (Bissell) moves towards the front for a sprint.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 37

Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) tries to hold on to yellow.

Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) tries to hold on to yellow.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 37

Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies keeping the tempo high on the front.

Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies keeping the tempo high on the front.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 37

The men head back towards the finish area.

The men head back towards the finish area.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 37

Exergy was happy with today's big win.

Exergy was happy with today's big win.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 37

The women get on the start line in St. Paul

The women get on the start line in St. Paul
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 23 of 37

Theresa Cliff-Ryan (ExergyTWENTY12) won stage 2 of the Nature Valley Grand Prix at the St. Paul Downtown Criterium

Theresa Cliff-Ryan (ExergyTWENTY12) won stage 2 of the Nature Valley Grand Prix at the St. Paul Downtown Criterium
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 24 of 37

The women encountered warm and sunny conditions on stage 2

The women encountered warm and sunny conditions on stage 2
(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Image 25 of 37

The women's peloton snakes through the streets of St Paul

The women's peloton snakes through the streets of St Paul
(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Image 26 of 37

The elite women race for the finish line

The elite women race for the finish line
(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Image 27 of 37

ExergyTWENTY12's Theresa Cliff-Ryan was the winner of the stage

ExergyTWENTY12's Theresa Cliff-Ryan was the winner of the stage
(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Image 28 of 37

Optum worked to defend Tom Zirbel's yellow jersey

Optum worked to defend Tom Zirbel's yellow jersey
(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Image 29 of 37

Hazy sunlight was the backdrop for the elite men in St Paul

Hazy sunlight was the backdrop for the elite men in St Paul
(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Image 30 of 37

Men's stage 2 podium (l-r): Brad Huff (Jelly Belly), Carlos Alzate (Exergy), Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home)

Men's stage 2 podium (l-r): Brad Huff (Jelly Belly), Carlos Alzate (Exergy), Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home)
(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Image 31 of 37

The elite men were well bunched for most of the race

The elite men were well bunched for most of the race
(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Image 32 of 37

Nobody was seriously hurt in this collision

Nobody was seriously hurt in this collision
(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Image 33 of 37

The elite men at the startline of stage 2

The elite men at the startline of stage 2
(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Image 34 of 37

It was a great day all round for Exergy

It was a great day all round for Exergy
(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Image 35 of 37

Carlos Alzate speaks to the press after winning stage 2

Carlos Alzate speaks to the press after winning stage 2
(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Image 36 of 37

Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy) was the clear winner in St. Paul

Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy) was the clear winner in St. Paul
(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Image 37 of 37

All smiles on the women's podium

All smiles on the women's podium
(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)

Team Exergy's Carlos Alzate took the win and the sprinter's jersey at the Nature Valley Grand Prix's stage 2 St. Paul criterium Wednesday, but Kenda/5-Hour Energy's John Murphy got the big prize by winning a five-second intermediate time bonus and taking over the race lead from Optum Pro Cycling's Tom Zirbel.

In the women's race, ExergyTWENTY12's Theresa Cliff-Ryan grabbed the stage win and the sprinter's jersey, but Optum's Carmen Small extended her overall lead by finishing third behind teammate Leah Kirchmann and grabbing several time bonuses along the way.

“It was a big team effort,” Small said of the stage. “I got the two time bonuses, so it was good. We were going for stage win with Leah, unfortunately Exergy jumped us, and I was not expecting that. But that's racing, so we learned. Tomorrow's another day.”

The women raced for 28 laps around the 1.6 km course in the heart of downtown St. Paul, and Optum wasted little time laying claim to the front of the field. The highly technical six-corner course with just one long straightaway leading to the start/finish made it easier for the six-rider team to control the race. But with time bonuses being offered for two intermediate sprints and the finish, the pace was fast from the beginning and never really let up.

Small added to her overall lead early on by taking the first time bonus sprint just five laps into the race, crossing the line ahead of Specialized-lululemon's Ally Stacher and Optum teammate Jade Wilcoxson. TIBCO-To the Top's Megan Guarnier countered the intermediate sprint with a short-lived attack that saw her solo off the front for just a couple of loops around the circuit.

With 14 laps remaining Small took the maximum reward at the second intermediate time bonus sprint, this time finishing ahead of Emilia Fahlin (Specialized-lululemon) and Colavita-ESPNW's Julie Beveridge.

Next it was Specialized-lululemon rider Loren Rowney's turn to hop off the front of the field, but this time the solo attack stuck quite a bit longer. Rowney built a maximum gap of 11 seconds and held off the field from 11 to go to just five to go but was swept up by an Optum chase and an accelerated pace for the last intermediate points sprint.

With the field back together and the lap counter nearing zero, Cliff-Ryan's ExergyTWENTY12 team moved to the front and swarmed the lead out train Optum had set up for Canadian speedster Leah Kirchmann.

Heather Logan delivered Cliff-Ryan into the final corner in perfect position, and the Exergy Tour stage 1 bunch sprint winner unleashed her powerful kick, opening a gap of several bike lengths over Kirchmann, who was charging up quickly at the line but eventually ran out of room to overtake Cliff-Ryan.

“We were happy with it coming down to a sprint,” Cliff-Ryan said. “When we got there the girls did a perfect job; they kept it strung out so I didn't have to fight for position. All I had to do was concentrate on my jump.”

Small's third-place finish earned her another five-second time bonus to further consolidate her overall lead. Optum team director Rachel Heal praised her team leader and said the squad controlled the front for most of the race, not only to protect Small's overall lead but also to keep the pace high to stretch out the field and keep things safe.

“We were in control the whole time, and we never panicked at any point,” Heal said. “It's also easier to do than continually chasing down attacks. If one rider is dangling off the front, we're happy to leave them there because we've got the firepower to bring them back straightaway.”

Alzate and Team Exergy overcome Optum Squad for stage win

Just as in the women's race, Optum patrolled the front of the men's field to protect Zirbel's yellow jersey, setting a ballistic pace at the beginning that immediately had several riders in trouble and falling off the pace. A few riders tried to sneak off the front, but none of the moves lasted more than one or two laps and never gained more than handful of seconds as the Optum squad reeled everything back almost immediately.

Optum's Mike Friedman grabbed the first time bonus sprint, preventing any of Zirbel's GC rivals from cashing in and moving closer in the overall battle. Bissell Pro Cycling's Frank Pipp, who started the day in sixth just 10 seconds down, finished second to earn a three-second bump, and Kenda's Andy Jacques-Maynes grabbed one second for third.

Optum kept a virtual lock on the race from that point on until the second time bonus sprint with 16 laps remaining. That's when Murphy took the maximum five-second prize and moved ahead of Zirbel as the overall leader on the road.

“Getting that time bonus took some of the pressure off because winning the stage wasn't necessary to take the jersey,” Murphy said. “But we always race to win.”

With about 10 laps remaining the sprinters' teams started moving to the front, and Zirbel himself took the reins to keep the pace high. The time trial specialist set the tempo until only three laps remained, ceding the front to Bissell's Chris Baldwin. Bissell was driving the race when the field took the bell for one to go, and Jamis-Sutter Home moved into place behind them. Jelly Belly and Alzate's Team Exergy leadout man Freddie Rodriguez also started fighting for the front spots on the final lap.

“We tried to let Optum work for their leader, then be in good position and fight for the sprint,” Alzate said. “Then in the end we took control on the last lap so we could win.”

“I attacked going into the last corner,” Huff said. “I came out of the corner with maybe a tiny gap, but (Alzate) just blew my doors off. I hung onto second and I'm happy about it because I wasn't involved in any crashes. It was pretty sketchy, and so I just tried to keep myself out of danger and save it for the line.”

Full Results

Elite men - Stage 2 (64km)
1Carlos Alzate (Col) Team Exergy1:15:42
2Charles Huff (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
3Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home
4Freddie Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
5Eric Young (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
6Tim Rugg (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
7Ricardo Van der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly Cycling
8Hector Hugo Rangel (Mex) Mexican National Team
9John Murphy (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder
10Tommy Nankervis (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
11Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
12Emile Abraham (USA) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team
13Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
14Eric Marcotte (USA) Elbowz Racing
15Thomas Brown (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop
16Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
17Travis Livermon (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop
18Luis Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home
19Cesar Grajales (Col) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
20Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder
21Christiaan Krick (RSA) Jelly Belly Cycling
22Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 1 Development
23Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD
24Jose Antogna (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home
25Christian Helmig (USA) Elbowz Racing
26Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder
27Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder
28Andres Diaz (Col) Team Exergy
29Josh Yeaton (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache
30Andrew Bajadali (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
31Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
32Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
33David Lozano (Spa) Team Type 1 Development
34Tanner Putt (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team
35Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
36Derek Goerke (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
37Chris Uberti (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
38David Santos (USA) CashCall Mortgage
39Mike Creed (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
40Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
41Chris Winn (Aus) Horizon Organic/Panache
42Mike Olheiser (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
43Jonathan Toftoy (USA) Twin Six
44Devan Dunn (USA) CashCall Mortgage
45Connor McCutcheon (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
46Ivan Dominguez (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
47Chad Hartley (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder
48Heath Blackgrove (NZl) Elbowz Racing
49Chris Monteleone (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop
50Ryan Knapp (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
51Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
52James Stangeland (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
53Dan Harm (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD
54Chris Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
55Matt Gorter (NZl) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD
56Bobby Sweeting (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder
57Lee Muse (USA) CashCall Mortgage
58Ty Magner (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team
59Stefano Barberi (USA) CashCall Mortgage
60Kyle Wamsley (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
61Coulton Hartrich (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike
62Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home
63Diego Sandoval (Mex) Mexican National Team
64Sean Sullivan (USA) Elbowz Racing
65Ryan Wills (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Boneshaker
66Winston David (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike
67Zach Bergh (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD
68Mat Stephens (USA) Elbowz Racing
69Jean Michel Lachance (USA) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team
70Zack Allison (USA) Mercy Cycling Team
71Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
72Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elbowz Racing
73Alder Martz (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team
74Andre Vandenberg (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD0:00:18
75Joseph Welsh (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike
76Cole House (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
77Andy Baker (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
78Clay Murfet (Aus) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop
79Tomas Roba (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache
80Travis McCabe (USA) Landis/Trek
81Peter Hurst (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team
82Tony Olson (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
83Colton Jarisch (USA) Mercy Cycling Team
84Nicholas Coil (USA) Mercy Cycling Team
85Austin Allison (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache
86Branden Russell (USA) Team Type 1 Development
87David Zimmermann (USA) Freewheel Bike
88Pete Custer (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
89Evan Burkhart (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team
90Michael Woell (USA) Freewheel Bike
91Evan Fader (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
92Tyler Brandt (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
93Alex Meyer (USA) ISCorp
94Zachary Davies (USA) Team Exergy
95Liam Donoghue (USA) ISCorp
96Alexander Gonzalez (Col) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team
97George Cyrus (USA) Landis/Trek
98Ricky Gargiulo (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
99Logan Hutchings (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Boneshaker
100Christian Parrett (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike
101Luis Devila (Mex) Jelly Belly Cycling
102Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
103Shawn Gravois (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike
104Joshua Roeser (USA) Twin Six
105Jerome Townsend (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop0:00:28
106Ben Zawacki (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop
107Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek
108Nick Schreiber (USA) Landis/Trek0:00:40
109Andrew Crater (USA) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team0:01:09
110Logan Loader-Mooney (USA) Team Exergy0:01:41
111Kyle Knott (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike
112Mike Stone (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team0:03:34
113Chris Doig (USA) Freewheel Bike0:03:49
114Kip Spaude (USA) ISCorp0:03:59
115John Tomlinson (USA) ISCorp0:04:46
116Adam Froemming (USA) Freewheel Bike0:07:12
117Braden Bingham (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache0:08:38
118Wes Holloway (USA) CashCall Mortgage0:09:53
119Paolo Cravanzola (Ita) Team Type 1 Development
120Austin Vinton (USA) Mercy Cycling Team
121Jens Brabbit (USA) Twin Six
122Brandon Krawczyk (USA) Twin Six
123Chad Adair (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Boneshaker0:10:13
124Steve Weller (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team
125Justin Williams (USA) CashCall Mortgage0:10:35
126Nick Traggis (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache0:11:24
127Andrew Minier (USA) Twin Six0:13:09
128Dylan Jones (USA) Mercy Cycling Team0:14:08
129Gevan Samuel (PuR) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team0:15:01
130Mike Friedman (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:16:51
DNFTyler Karnes (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team
DNFParker Kyzer (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team
DNFWes Kline (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team
DNFJosh Gillingham (Can) ISCorp
DNFNick Ramirez (USA) ISCorp
DNFCraig Streit (USA) Landis/Trek
DNFMichael Dziedzic (USA) Landis/Trek
DNFAdam Mills (USA) Mercy Cycling Team
DNFBen Damhoff (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
DNFStradford Helms (USA) Team Type 1 Development
DNFAlexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 Development
DNFAdam Carr (USA) Twin Six

Sprint 1
1Carlos Alzate (Col) Team Exergy5pts
2Eric Marcotte (USA) Elbowz Racing3
3Andrew Bajadali (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1

Sprint 2
1Carlos Alzate (Col) Team Exergy5pts
2Logan Loader-Mooney (USA) Team Exergy3
3Eric Marcotte (USA) Elbowz Racing1

Sprint 3 (finish)
1Carlos Alzate (Col) Team Exergy10pts
2Charles Huff (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling7
3Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home5
4Freddie Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy4
5Eric Young (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling3
6Tim Rugg (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes2
7Ricardo Van der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly Cycling1

Most aggressive rider
1Carlos Alzate (Col) Team Exergy2pts

Teams
1Jelly Belly Cycling3:47:06
2Team Exergy
3Jamis-Sutter Home
4Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder
5Bissell Pro Cycling
6Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
7Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
8Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop
9Elbowz Racing
10Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD
11CashCall Mortgage
12BMC-Hincapie Development Team
13Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes0:00:18
14Team Type 1 Development
15Horizon Organic/Panache
16Rossetti Devo Cycling Team
17Nature Valley Cycling Team
18Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
19Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike
20Mercy Cycling Team0:00:36
21Landis/Trek0:01:04
22Freewheel Bike0:04:25
23ISCorp0:04:35
24Twin Six0:10:11
25Team Hotel San Jose/Boneshaker0:10:31
26BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team0:10:49

Elite women - Stage 2 (44.8km)
1Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Exergy TWENTY120:59:09
2Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
3Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
4Lenore Pipes (Gum) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars
5Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon
6Emily Collins (NZl) Vanderkitten-Focus
7Anne-Marie Morin (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC
8Heather Logan Sprenger (Can) Exergy TWENTY12
9Samantha Schneider (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top
10Lindsay Bayer (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
11Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
12Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Specialized-lululemon
13Mayra del Rocio Rocha (Mex) Mexican National Team
14Jasmin Hurikino (Aus) Vanderkitten-Focus
15Amber Neben (USA) Specialized-lululemon
16Karlee Gendron (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC
17Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
18Ally Stacher (USA) Specialized-lululemon
19Jenny Rios (Mex) SC Velo - Empower Coaching0:00:07
20Heather Fischer (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars
21Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top
22Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top
23Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Mexican National Team
24Sarah Fader (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
25Julie Beveridge (Can) Colavita/EspnW
26Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top
27Nicole Whitburn (Aus) Freewheel Bike
28Mary Zider (USA) Colavita/EspnW
29Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
30Jackie Crowell (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
31Briana Clark (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
32Allison Bevridge (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC
33Lindsay Myers (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top
34Brianna Walle (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
35Jenny Ives (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder
36Jamie Dinkens Bookwalter (USA) Colavita/EspnW
37Rebecca Werner (Aus) Specialized-lululemon
38Annie Ewart (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
39Jennifer Purcell (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top
40Katie Spittlehouse (Can) ISCorp Cycling Team
41Amy Alison Dombroski (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
42Joy McCulloch (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
43Virginie Gauthier (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC
44Erin Silliman (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling
45Kathleen Billington (USA) Vanderkitten-Focus
46Arley Kemmerer (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling
47Courteney Lowe (NZl) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
48Lauren Stephens (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
49Kathryn Hunter (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
50Melina Bernecker (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching
51Holly Breck (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching
52Kate Chilcott (NZl) Vanderkitten-Focus
53Nik Vogler (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC
54Amber Gaffney (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching
55Terra James (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder0:00:16
56Erin Burton (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:00:19
57Anna Sanders (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:00:24
58Ana Teresa Casas (Mex) Mexican National Team
59Anna Barensfeld (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
60Veronica Leal (Mex) Mexican National Team
61Tayler Wiles (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
62Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
63Amity Elliot (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder0:00:51
64Amy McGuire (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
65Julie Cutts (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching
66Julie Jerue (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team
67Kristin McGrath (USA) Exergy TWENTY120:01:06
68Sarah Sturm (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars0:01:41
69Hayley Giddens (NZl) ISCorp Cycling Team
70Christina Birch (USA) Freewheel Bike0:01:46
71Veronique Drapeau-Zgoralski (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC
72Starla Teddergreen (USA) Vanderkitten-Focus0:02:09
73Veronique Fortin (Can) Team TIBCO -To The Top0:02:17
74Jennifer Reither (USA) Vanderkitten-Focus0:04:23
75Rachel Byus (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:04:31
76Katie Quinn (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars0:08:16
77Laura Meadley (Aus) MVP Health Care Cycling0:08:31
78Rachel Warner (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:10:34
79Alexsis Ryan (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top
80Elizabeth Lauer (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder0:14:01
81Zoe Reker (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team0:15:41
82Raquel Miller (USA) Freewheel Bike0:15:46
83Lindsey Durst (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team0:17:36
84Jenn Perricone (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team0:17:56
85Bridie O'Donnell (Aus) Vanderkitten-Focus
86Trina Jacobson (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:19:56
87Casey Kelly (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling
88Abby Ruess (USA) Freewheel Bike
89Catherine Johnson (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
90Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder
DNFCourtney Dimpel (USA) Vanderkitten-Focus
DNFKathryn Bertine (SKN) Colavita/EspnW
DNFAlice Wallet (Aus) MVP Health Care Cycling
DNFStephanie Bunnett (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars
DNFJasmine Hansen (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars

Sprint 1
1Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top5pts
2Samantha Schneider (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top3
3Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1

Sprint 2
1Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon5pts
2Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies3
3Samantha Schneider (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top1

Sprint 3 (finish)
1Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Exergy TWENTY1210pts
2Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies7
3Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5
4Lenore Pipes (Gum) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars4
5Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon3
6Emily Collins (NZl) Vanderkitten-Focus2
7Anne-Marie Morin (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC1

Most aggressive rider
1Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon1

Teams
1Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies2:57:27
2Specialized-lululemon
3Exergy TWENTY120:00:07
4Specialized-Mazda-SGC
5Vanderkitten-Focus
6Team TIBCO-To The Top0:00:14
7Nature Valley Cycling Team
8Colavita/EspnW0:00:21
9FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
10SC Velo - Empower Coaching
11Mexican National Team0:00:31
12Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder0:01:14
13Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars0:01:48
14ISCorp Cycling Team0:02:39
15MVP Health Care Cycling0:08:45
16Freewheel Bike0:17:39

Elite men general classification after stage 2
1John Murphy (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder1:31:37
2Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:01
3Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:05
4Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:07
5Bobby Sweeting (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder0:00:15
6Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:18
7Mike Olheiser (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
8Andres Diaz (Col) Team Exergy0:00:19
9Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder0:00:21
10Eric Young (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:23
11Jose Antogna (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home0:00:24
12Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:28
13Devan Dunn (USA) CashCall Mortgage
14Freddie Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy0:00:32
15Mike Creed (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:33
16Charles Huff (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling0:00:34
17Christian Helmig (USA) Elbowz Racing0:00:35
18Coulton Hartrich (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike0:00:37
19Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elbowz Racing
20Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
21Jonathan Toftoy (USA) Twin Six0:00:40
22Eric Marcotte (USA) Elbowz Racing0:00:42
23Luis Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home0:00:43
24David Santos (USA) CashCall Mortgage0:00:44
25Ty Magner (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team
26Heath Blackgrove (NZl) Elbowz Racing0:00:45
27Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder0:00:46
28James Stangeland (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
29Chris Winn (Aus) Horizon Organic/Panache0:00:51
30Christiaan Krick (RSA) Jelly Belly Cycling
31Winston David (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike
32Cesar Grajales (Col) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
33Kyle Wamsley (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home0:00:54
34Hector Hugo Rangel (Mex) Mexican National Team
35Connor McCutcheon (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:00:55
36Tommy Nankervis (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
37Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling0:00:57
38Dan Harm (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD
39Sean Sullivan (USA) Elbowz Racing0:00:58
40Chris Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:01:02
41Logan Hutchings (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Boneshaker0:01:03
42Andrew Bajadali (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
43Andy Baker (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:01:05
44Carlos Alzate (Col) Team Exergy0:01:07
45Austin Allison (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache0:01:08
46Travis McCabe (USA) Landis/Trek0:01:10
47Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home0:01:11
48Shawn Gravois (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike0:01:12
49Zack Allison (USA) Mercy Cycling Team0:01:13
50Lee Muse (USA) CashCall Mortgage0:01:14
51Travis Livermon (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop0:01:15
52Tanner Putt (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team0:01:18
53David Lozano (Spa) Team Type 1 Development
54Stefano Barberi (USA) CashCall Mortgage
55Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder0:01:21
56Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:01:22
57Ricky Gargiulo (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
58Ricardo Van der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly Cycling0:01:23
59Chris Uberti (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:01:24
60Ivan Dominguez (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:01:27
61Ryan Wills (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Boneshaker0:01:28
62Diego Sandoval (Mex) Mexican National Team0:01:30
63Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling0:01:33
64Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:01:35
65Ryan Knapp (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
66Colton Jarisch (USA) Mercy Cycling Team
67Tim Rugg (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes0:01:36
68Thomas Brown (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop0:01:38
69Liam Donoghue (USA) ISCorp0:01:40
70Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 1 Development
71Joseph Welsh (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike0:01:41
72Jean Michel Lachance (USA) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team
73Chris Monteleone (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop0:01:42
74Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek
75Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home
76Cole House (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:01:44
77Evan Fader (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:01:46
78Joshua Roeser (USA) Twin Six
79Luis Devila (Mex) Jelly Belly Cycling0:01:49
80George Cyrus (USA) Landis/Trek0:01:50
81Josh Yeaton (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache0:01:52
82Mat Stephens (USA) Elbowz Racing
83Peter Hurst (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team0:01:53
84Christian Parrett (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike
85Zachary Davies (USA) Team Exergy0:01:55
86Tomas Roba (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache
87Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD0:01:59
88Chad Hartley (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder0:02:00
89Andre Vandenberg (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD0:02:02
90Alder Martz (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team0:02:04
91Emile Abraham (USA) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team
92Matt Gorter (NZl) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD
93Tyler Brandt (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:02:07
94Clay Murfet (Aus) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop0:02:08
95Ben Zawacki (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop
96Pete Custer (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:02:09
97Derek Goerke (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
98Michael Woell (USA) Freewheel Bike0:02:10
99Alexander Gonzalez (Col) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team0:02:15
100Tony Olson (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:02:21
101Nicholas Coil (USA) Mercy Cycling Team0:02:24
102Zach Bergh (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD0:02:34
103Evan Burkhart (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team0:02:36
104Branden Russell (USA) Team Type 1 Development0:02:37
105Logan Loader-Mooney (USA) Team Exergy0:02:39
106Nick Schreiber (USA) Landis/Trek
107Alex Meyer (USA) ISCorp0:02:47
108David Zimmermann (USA) Freewheel Bike0:02:59
109Andrew Crater (USA) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team0:03:15
110Jerome Townsend (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop0:03:20
111Kyle Knott (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike0:04:09
112Mike Stone (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team0:05:02
113Chris Doig (USA) Freewheel Bike0:05:58
114Kip Spaude (USA) ISCorp0:06:13
115John Tomlinson (USA) ISCorp0:06:44
116Adam Froemming (USA) Freewheel Bike0:10:02
117Braden Bingham (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache0:11:03
118Austin Vinton (USA) Mercy Cycling Team0:11:15
119Wes Holloway (USA) CashCall Mortgage0:11:20
120Jens Brabbit (USA) Twin Six0:11:40
121Paolo Cravanzola (Ita) Team Type 1 Development0:11:58
122Steve Weller (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team0:12:05
123Brandon Krawczyk (USA) Twin Six0:12:10
124Chad Adair (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Boneshaker0:12:18
125Justin Williams (USA) CashCall Mortgage0:12:35
126Nick Traggis (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache0:13:07
127Andrew Minier (USA) Twin Six0:15:26
128Dylan Jones (USA) Mercy Cycling Team0:16:22
129Mike Friedman (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:17:12
130Gevan Samuel (PuR) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team0:17:48

Sprint classification
1Carlos Alzate (Col) Team Exergy20pts
2Charles Huff (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling7
3Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home5
4Eric Marcotte (USA) Elbowz Racing4
5Freddie Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy4
6Logan Loader-Mooney (USA) Team Exergy3
7Eric Young (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling3
8Tim Rugg (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes2
9Andrew Bajadali (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1
10Ricardo Van der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly Cycling1

Young riders classification
1Devan Dunn (USA) CashCall Mortgage1:32:05
2Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elbowz Racing0:00:09
3Ty Magner (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team0:00:16
4Connor McCutcheon (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:00:27
5Austin Allison (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache0:00:40
6Tanner Putt (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team0:00:50
7Ricky Gargiulo (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes0:00:54
8Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:01:07
9Joseph Welsh (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike0:01:13
10Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek0:01:14
11Luis Devila (Mex) Jelly Belly Cycling0:01:21
12Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD0:01:31
13Andre Vandenberg (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD0:01:34
14Alder Martz (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team0:01:36
15Tyler Brandt (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:01:39
16Tony Olson (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:01:53
17Zach Bergh (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD0:02:06
18Branden Russell (USA) Team Type 1 Development0:02:09
19Alex Meyer (USA) ISCorp0:02:19
20Mike Stone (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team0:04:34
21John Tomlinson (USA) ISCorp0:06:16
22Austin Vinton (USA) Mercy Cycling Team0:10:47
23Wes Holloway (USA) CashCall Mortgage0:10:52
24Chad Adair (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Boneshaker0:11:50
25Dylan Jones (USA) Mercy Cycling Team0:15:54
26Gevan Samuel (PuR) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team0:17:20

Amateur riders classification
1Devan Dunn (USA) CashCall Mortgage1:32:05
2Christian Helmig (USA) Elbowz Racing0:00:07
3Coulton Hartrich (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike0:00:09
4Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elbowz Racing
5Jonathan Toftoy (USA) Twin Six0:00:12
6Eric Marcotte (USA) Elbowz Racing0:00:14
7David Santos (USA) CashCall Mortgage0:00:16
8James Stangeland (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:00:18
9Winston David (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike0:00:23
10Connor McCutcheon (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:00:27
11Dan Harm (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD0:00:29
12Austin Allison (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache0:00:40
13Travis McCabe (USA) Landis/Trek0:00:42
14Shawn Gravois (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike0:00:44
15Zack Allison (USA) Mercy Cycling Team0:00:45
16Lee Muse (USA) CashCall Mortgage0:00:46
17Ricky Gargiulo (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes0:00:54
18Chris Uberti (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:00:56
19Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:01:07
20Ryan Knapp (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
21Colton Jarisch (USA) Mercy Cycling Team
22Tim Rugg (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes0:01:08
23Liam Donoghue (USA) ISCorp0:01:12
24Joseph Welsh (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike0:01:13
25Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek0:01:14
26Evan Fader (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:01:18
27Joshua Roeser (USA) Twin Six
28George Cyrus (USA) Landis/Trek0:01:22
29Josh Yeaton (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache0:01:24
30Mat Stephens (USA) Elbowz Racing
31Peter Hurst (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team0:01:25
32Tomas Roba (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache0:01:27
33Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD0:01:31
34Andre Vandenberg (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD0:01:34
35Tyler Brandt (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:01:39
36Pete Custer (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:01:41
37Derek Goerke (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
38Michael Woell (USA) Freewheel Bike0:01:42
39Tony Olson (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:01:53
40Nicholas Coil (USA) Mercy Cycling Team0:01:56
41Zach Bergh (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD0:02:06
42Evan Burkhart (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team0:02:08
43Branden Russell (USA) Team Type 1 Development0:02:09
44Nick Schreiber (USA) Landis/Trek0:02:11
45Alex Meyer (USA) ISCorp0:02:19
46David Zimmermann (USA) Freewheel Bike0:02:31
47Kyle Knott (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike0:03:41
48Chris Doig (USA) Freewheel Bike0:05:30
49Kip Spaude (USA) ISCorp0:05:45
50John Tomlinson (USA) ISCorp0:06:16
51Adam Froemming (USA) Freewheel Bike0:09:34
52Braden Bingham (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache0:10:35
53Austin Vinton (USA) Mercy Cycling Team0:10:47
54Wes Holloway (USA) CashCall Mortgage0:10:52
55Jens Brabbit (USA) Twin Six0:11:12
56Steve Weller (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team0:11:37
57Brandon Krawczyk (USA) Twin Six0:11:42
58Nick Traggis (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache0:12:39
59Andrew Minier (USA) Twin Six0:14:58
60Dylan Jones (USA) Mercy Cycling Team0:15:54

Teams classification
1Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies4:35:25
2Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder0:00:08
3Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:18
4Jamis-Sutter Home0:00:51
5Team Exergy0:01:15
6Elbowz Racing0:01:16
7Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:01:30
8CashCall Mortgage0:01:52
9Jelly Belly Cycling0:01:56
10Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike0:02:06
11Nature Valley Cycling Team0:02:53
12BMC-Hincapie Development Team0:02:55
13Horizon Organic/Panache0:03:02
14Team Type 1 Development0:03:49
15Mercy Cycling Team0:03:54
16Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop0:03:59
17Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:04:00
18Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD0:04:06
19Landis/Trek0:04:08
20Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes0:04:33
21Rossetti Devo Cycling Team0:05:02
22ISCorp0:08:25
23Freewheel Bike0:10:33
24Twin Six0:13:32
25Team Hotel San Jose/Boneshaker0:14:15
26BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team0:15:58

Elite women general classification after stage 2
1Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1:16:23
2Amber Neben (USA) Specialized-lululemon0:00:25
3Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:29
4Jackie Crowell (USA) Exergy TWENTY120:00:32
5Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:37
6Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Specialized-lululemon0:00:39
7Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:45
8Brianna Walle (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:00:48
9Amber Gaffney (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching0:00:53
10Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:54
11Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Exergy TWENTY120:01:10
12Annie Ewart (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
13Julie Beveridge (Can) Colavita/EspnW0:01:11
14Tayler Wiles (USA) Exergy TWENTY120:01:12
15Heather Logan Sprenger (Can) Exergy TWENTY120:01:15
16Ally Stacher (USA) Specialized-lululemon0:01:19
17Jamie Dinkens Bookwalter (USA) Colavita/EspnW0:01:23
18Kathryn Hunter (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:01:25
19Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top
20Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon0:01:27
21Lindsay Bayer (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:01:30
22Emily Collins (NZl) Vanderkitten-Focus0:01:34
23Jasmin Hurikino (Aus) Vanderkitten-Focus0:01:37
24Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top0:01:38
25Kristin McGrath (USA) Exergy TWENTY120:01:41
26Anna Barensfeld (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:42
27Mary Zider (USA) Colavita/EspnW0:01:44
28Allison Bevridge (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC0:01:54
29Rebecca Werner (Aus) Specialized-lululemon0:01:55
30Briana Clark (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:01:56
31Lauren Stephens (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:01:57
32Veronica Leal (Mex) Mexican National Team
33Lindsay Myers (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top0:02:00
34Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top
35Kathleen Billington (USA) Vanderkitten-Focus0:02:02
36Nicole Whitburn (Aus) Freewheel Bike
37Erin Burton (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:02:06
38Heather Fischer (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars
39Samantha Schneider (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top
40Mayra del Rocio Rocha (Mex) Mexican National Team0:02:10
41Lenore Pipes (Gum) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars0:02:12
42Karlee Gendron (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC
43Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Exergy TWENTY120:02:16
44Jenny Rios (Mex) SC Velo - Empower Coaching0:02:17
45Anna Sanders (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:02:24
46Courteney Lowe (NZl) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:26
47Julie Cutts (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching
48Melina Bernecker (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching0:02:29
49Amity Elliot (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder0:02:30
50Nik Vogler (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC0:02:32
51Amy Alison Dombroski (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:02:46
52Holly Breck (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching
53Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Mexican National Team
54Kate Chilcott (NZl) Vanderkitten-Focus0:02:47
55Virginie Gauthier (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC
56Erin Silliman (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling0:02:50
57Julie Jerue (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team0:02:56
58Anne-Marie Morin (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC0:02:57
59Katie Spittlehouse (Can) ISCorp Cycling Team0:02:59
60Terra James (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder0:03:07
61Ana Teresa Casas (Mex) Mexican National Team
62Jennifer Purcell (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top0:03:14
63Arley Kemmerer (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling0:03:23
64Jenny Ives (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder0:03:26
65Sarah Fader (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:03:34
66Joy McCulloch (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:03:36
67Veronique Fortin (Can) Team TIBCO -To The Top0:03:40
68Amy McGuire (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:03:43
69Christina Birch (USA) Freewheel Bike0:04:22
70Hayley Giddens (NZl) ISCorp Cycling Team0:04:23
71Sarah Sturm (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars0:04:50
72Veronique Drapeau-Zgoralski (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC0:04:57
73Starla Teddergreen (USA) Vanderkitten-Focus0:05:39
74Jennifer Reither (USA) Vanderkitten-Focus0:07:04
75Rachel Byus (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:07:55
76Katie Quinn (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars0:10:51
77Laura Meadley (Aus) MVP Health Care Cycling0:11:13
78Rachel Warner (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:12:51
79Alexsis Ryan (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top0:13:57
80Elizabeth Lauer (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder0:16:25
81Raquel Miller (USA) Freewheel Bike0:17:32
82Zoe Reker (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team0:18:13
83Bridie O'Donnell (Aus) Vanderkitten-Focus0:19:30
84Lindsey Durst (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team0:20:37
85Jenn Perricone (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team0:20:53
86Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder0:22:14
87Casey Kelly (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling0:22:55
88Catherine Johnson (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:23:04
89Abby Ruess (USA) Freewheel Bike0:23:15
90Trina Jacobson (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:23:34

Sprint classification
1Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Exergy TWENTY1210pts
2Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon8
3Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies7
4Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5
5Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top5
6Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies4
7Samantha Schneider (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top4
8Lenore Pipes (Gum) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars4
9Emily Collins (NZl) Vanderkitten-Focus2
10Anne-Marie Morin (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC1

Mountains classification
1Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5pts
2Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies3
3Amber Neben (USA) Specialized-lululemon1

Young riders classification
1Jackie Crowell (USA) Exergy TWENTY121:16:55
2Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Specialized-lululemon0:00:07
3Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:13
4Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:22
5Annie Ewart (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:38
6Julie Beveridge (Can) Colavita/EspnW0:00:39
7Tayler Wiles (USA) Exergy TWENTY120:00:40
8Ally Stacher (USA) Specialized-lululemon0:00:47
9Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon0:00:55
10Emily Collins (NZl) Vanderkitten-Focus0:01:02
11Jasmin Hurikino (Aus) Vanderkitten-Focus0:01:05
12Allison Bevridge (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC0:01:22
13Rebecca Werner (Aus) Specialized-lululemon0:01:23
14Lindsay Myers (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top0:01:28
15Heather Fischer (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars0:01:34
16Samantha Schneider (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top
17Mayra del Rocio Rocha (Mex) Mexican National Team0:01:38
18Karlee Gendron (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC0:01:40
19Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Exergy TWENTY120:01:44
20Jenny Rios (Mex) SC Velo - Empower Coaching0:01:45
21Courteney Lowe (NZl) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:54
22Amy Alison Dombroski (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:02:14
23Holly Breck (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching
24Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Mexican National Team
25Kate Chilcott (NZl) Vanderkitten-Focus0:02:15
26Virginie Gauthier (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC
27Anne-Marie Morin (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC0:02:25
28Katie Spittlehouse (Can) ISCorp Cycling Team0:02:27
29Ana Teresa Casas (Mex) Mexican National Team0:02:35
30Hayley Giddens (NZl) ISCorp Cycling Team0:03:51
31Sarah Sturm (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars0:04:18
32Veronique Drapeau-Zgoralski (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC0:04:25
33Katie Quinn (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars0:10:19
34Rachel Warner (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:12:19
35Alexsis Ryan (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top0:13:25
36Zoe Reker (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team0:17:41
37Lindsey Durst (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team0:20:05
38Jenn Perricone (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team0:20:21
39Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder0:21:42

Cat. 2 riders classification
1Brianna Walle (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team1:17:11
2Amber Gaffney (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching0:00:05
3Erin Burton (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:01:18
4Heather Fischer (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars
5Holly Breck (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching0:01:58
6Terra James (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder0:02:19
7Arley Kemmerer (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling0:02:35
8Joy McCulloch (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:02:48
9Christina Birch (USA) Freewheel Bike0:03:34
10Sarah Sturm (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars0:04:02
11Rachel Byus (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:07:07
12Elizabeth Lauer (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder0:15:37
13Raquel Miller (USA) Freewheel Bike0:16:44
14Zoe Reker (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team0:17:25
15Lindsey Durst (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team0:19:49
16Jenn Perricone (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team0:20:05
17Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder0:21:26
18Casey Kelly (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling0:22:07
19Abby Ruess (USA) Freewheel Bike0:22:27

Teams classification
1Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies3:50:32
2Exergy TWENTY120:00:32
3Specialized-lululemon0:01:06
4Nature Valley Cycling Team0:02:49
5Colavita/EspnW0:02:56
6Team TIBCO-To The Top0:03:03
7Vanderkitten-Focus0:03:29
8SC Velo - Empower Coaching
9FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:04:06
10Specialized-Mazda-SGC0:05:08
11Mexican National Team0:05:30
12Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder0:06:12
13Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars0:07:02
14ISCorp Cycling Team0:08:35
15MVP Health Care Cycling0:15:46
16Freewheel Bike0:22:33

Latest on Cyclingnews