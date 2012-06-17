Trending

Zirbel, Small wrap up overall victory at Nature Valley Grand Prix

Helmig, Guarnier claim Stillwater Criterium wins

Image 1 of 31

Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing) wins the final stage of the Nature Valley Grand Prix

Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing) wins the final stage of the Nature Valley Grand Prix
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 2 of 31

Megan Guarnier (TIBCO-To the Top) wins the final stage of the Nature Valley Grand Prix

Megan Guarnier (TIBCO-To the Top) wins the final stage of the Nature Valley Grand Prix
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 3 of 31

Tom Zirbel (Optum) raises his arm after taking the overall race win.

Tom Zirbel (Optum) raises his arm after taking the overall race win.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 4 of 31

The women lined up for the start.

The women lined up for the start.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 5 of 31

The women's field tackles the climb on the first lap.

The women's field tackles the climb on the first lap.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 6 of 31

Christian Helimg (Elbowz Racing) talks about the win.

Christian Helimg (Elbowz Racing) talks about the win.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 7 of 31

Kristin McGrath (Exergy) gets a push after having a mechanical.

Kristin McGrath (Exergy) gets a push after having a mechanical.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 8 of 31

Fans help a rider who came off on the climb.

Fans help a rider who came off on the climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 9 of 31

The final overall women's jerseys for the week.

The final overall women's jerseys for the week.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 10 of 31

Megan Gaurnier (TIBCO) rides solo on the climb.

Megan Gaurnier (TIBCO) rides solo on the climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 11 of 31

Both the mens and women's Optum teams won the team prize.

Both the mens and women's Optum teams won the team prize.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 12 of 31

The men climb Chilkoot Hill.

The men climb Chilkoot Hill.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 13 of 31

Michael Olheiser (Competitive Cyclist) leads the mens field.

Michael Olheiser (Competitive Cyclist) leads the mens field.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 14 of 31

Megan Gaurnier (TIBCO) kept the most aggressive rider jersey right to the end.

Megan Gaurnier (TIBCO) kept the most aggressive rider jersey right to the end.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 15 of 31

Emilia Fahlin (Lululemon) took home the best young rider jersey for the week.

Emilia Fahlin (Lululemon) took home the best young rider jersey for the week.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 16 of 31

Carmen Small (Optum) and team director Rachel Heal before the start.

Carmen Small (Optum) and team director Rachel Heal before the start.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 17 of 31

Tyler Wren (Jamis) launches his attack.

Tyler Wren (Jamis) launches his attack.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 18 of 31

The women get ready to roll out.

The women get ready to roll out.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 19 of 31

Carmen Small (Optum) comes through a turn on the bottom of the course.

Carmen Small (Optum) comes through a turn on the bottom of the course.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 20 of 31

Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Exergy) sets herself up for the steep climb.

Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Exergy) sets herself up for the steep climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 21 of 31

Amber Neben (Lululemon) leads race leader Carmen Small (Optum) up the climb.

Amber Neben (Lululemon) leads race leader Carmen Small (Optum) up the climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 22 of 31

Megan Gaurnier (TIBCO) launches her attack.

Megan Gaurnier (TIBCO) launches her attack.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 23 of 31

Amber Neben (Lululemon) near the top of the climb.

Amber Neben (Lululemon) near the top of the climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 24 of 31

Megan Gaurnier (TIBCO) rides solo up the Chilkoot climb.

Megan Gaurnier (TIBCO) rides solo up the Chilkoot climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 25 of 31

Carmen Small (Optum) excited after taking the overall win.

Carmen Small (Optum) excited after taking the overall win.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 26 of 31

The men leave the start line.

The men leave the start line.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 27 of 31

Frank Pipp (Bissell) attacks the steep climb.

Frank Pipp (Bissell) attacks the steep climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 28 of 31

Tom Zirbel (Optum) riding near the front of the field.

Tom Zirbel (Optum) riding near the front of the field.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 29 of 31

Tom Zirbel (Optum) takes a corner at the top of the climb.

Tom Zirbel (Optum) takes a corner at the top of the climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 30 of 31

Tyler Wren (Jamis) trying to get away from the field.

Tyler Wren (Jamis) trying to get away from the field.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 31 of 31

The men on the start line.

The men on the start line.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

In 2009, Tom Zirbel came into the final stage Stillwater Criterium of the Nature Valley Grand Prix wearing yellow but ended up just two laps short of winning the overall when Rory Sutherland slipped away on the 20 percent slopes of Chilkoot Hill, snatching away the victory from Zirbel with less than 10 minutes of racing remaining.

Zirbel got his chance for redemption this year, once again wearing yellow into the final stage, but this time relying on his Optum Pro Cycling-Kelly Benefit Strategies teammates to help him hang on for the overall victory.

Zirbel left no doubt how he felt about and exorcizing his demons on the stage this year. As the six-foot, four-inch rider rolled up to the team van after the race, he looked at director Jonas Carney, said "monkey" and then reached over his own shoulders with both hands as if to pull an imaginary primate off his back and toss it to the ground.

"It's pretty incredible," Zirbel said. "My team was flawless today. I never actually had to take the front and close down any gaps. They were just always there for me. I figured it would be two, three, four laps on my own there, and it just never happened. That's how strong they were."

Elbowz Racing placed two amateur riders at the top of the stage podium with Christian Helmig and Eric Marcotte overtaking solo escapee Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home) about 50 meters from the finish line to go first and second, respectively.

In the women's race, Most Aggressive Rider Megan Guarnier (TIBCO-To-the -Top) soloed away from the group on lap seven of 13 and held off the field to take her first stage win of the tour, while Optum's Carmen Small crossed the line third behind teammate Jade Wilcoxson to hang on for the overall win.

The Stillwater Criterium was packed with people who crowded along the course, and especially Chilkoot, to whoop, holler and sometimes run alongside the riders as they made there way up the wall that was first used for cycling in the 1970s during an Olympic qualifier. The men faced 20 laps of the intimidating 1.4-mile loop, while the women tackled 13.

The race started out in sunny conditions and stayed that way for the women, but the men faced another day of rain that started about halfway through their race.

Mechanical slows McGrath, Guarnier gets stage win, Small takes home yellow

ExergyTWENTY12's Kristin McGrath wasted little time making her stage-win intentions known to the women's field, soloing off the front on the first lap and starting her second loop with a 19-second gap. She built an advantage of 45 seconds at the start of lap five before her hopes for stage glory were wiped away by a mechanical problem with her rear derailleur. McGrath made it to the pits and got a new bike, keeping a 13-second lead intact, but that gap was washed away by the time the field came around for lap seven.

"I was feeling great," McGrath said. "And I felt like I could have maintained that for the whole race. But this course challenges the upper limits of our bodies and our machines, and if you're not perfect in every way, you pay for it, and that's what happened."

With McGrath back in the fold, Guarnier picked up the baton and soloed away, dangling just off the front the next time up Chilkoot but gaining 25 seconds on the field just one lap later.

"Once Kristin (McGrath) got caught, there were a couple of attacks by TIBCO and lululemon," Guarnier said of her winning move. "Then it was kind of strung out, and there was a small selection, so I just attacked into the bottom of the hill."

With two to go the Redlands Cycling Classic overall winner had 46 seconds on the field and seemed assured of victory. The chase behind pulled the gap down to 26 seconds by the time they got the bell for the final lap, but Guarnier clung to her lead to take the win by 17 seconds over Wilcoxson and Small. Specialized-lululemon's Emilia Fahlin finished fourth, two seconds later, followed by teammate Ali Stacher.

"I kind of had the feeling they were going to gain some time on the last laps, because the last laps are always faster," Guarnier said. "But I just had to stay cool, calm and collected and get through that last lap."

Guarnier's cool, calm and collected performance earned her the stage win plus another Most Aggressive Rider jersey, but Small's performance throughout the week – she won the stage 1 time trial and wore yellow through the next five stages – brought the ultimate prize home for Optum.

"The team was phenomenal," Small said after her victory was secured. "I did hardly anything today."

"The faster I get to the finish line the faster this is over" Small said. "I want a break."

Fahlin's effort on the day moved her into second overall, 38 seconds behind Small, while Wilcosxon moved into third, 56 seconds behind her Optum teammate. Fahlin also grabbed the jersey for best young rider, and Wilcosxon clung to the Queen of the Hill jersey. Double stage winner Theresa Cliff-Ryan rode away with the sprinter's jersey, while Nature Valley composite team rider Brianna Walle earned the green top for best amateur. Optum claimed the top team overall prize.

Olheiser animates men's race, Elbowz capitalizes during slick finish

Despite being knocked out of overall contention when he missed the winning breakaway during Saturday's Menomonie Road Race, Competitive Cyclist's Mike Olheiser seemed bent on making things happen during the men's 20-lap race, which also started under dry conditions that soon turned to traces of rain and then steady drops about halfway through.

Olheiser got away with Marcotte on lap four of 20, but the pair was caught on the descent off Chilkoot. He tried again on the next lap and was soon joined by Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home). The pair held off the bunch for two laps before Olheiser's teammate Cesar Grajales bridged on the descent. Then Bissell Pro Cycling's Frank Pipp, Jelly Belly's Christian Kriek and Kenda/5-Hour Energy's Luca Damiani joined the escape.

The group added Wren and Mt. Khaki's Travis Livermore with five to go, but the gap never went out to more than five seconds as Optum continued to drill it on the front of the increasingly smaller field. Optum's work paid dividends quickly, as they pulled back the lead group on the ensuing lap. Wren went off again with Chris Uberti (Panther), and the duo climbed Chilkoot and took the bell for the final lap with an eight-second advantage.

Wren gapped Uberti on the descent and tried to solo in for the win, but Helmig and Marcotte had plans of their own. Wren came off the descent with a slight lead and headed up the hill toward the finish with a full head of steam, but the Elbowz duo caught him with about 50 meters to go and left him in their wake, going one-two across the line. Wren came in with the same time for third, and Uberti held on for fourth. It was a heartbreaking finish for Wren.

"I thought I had it," Wren said. "I looked back a few times, and I just gave it everything I had up the hill, but I think I was a little bit over geared. I was in the big ring, which is tough on that climb, and I could feel them coming. With about 50 meters to go they went past me, and that was it. Man, that's a hard pill to swallow."

Helmig, the amateur road champion of Luxemburg, was obviously ecstatic to score a big win before the upcoming national championships in his home country.

"This is my last race in the championship jersey," he said. "Next week is the championships again, so I'm just super happy to make that jersey proud. It's a huge win. Huge! This Nature Valley Grand Prix really suits our team, and we definitely had this race targeted. So I'm really happy that it all worked out."

The stage winner also praised Marcotte, who he said "dragged him around" the course on the last lap and set him up for the win. "I was really suffering through it, but Eric was riding like five men today."

Zirbel, who finished 15 seconds behind the winner for 11th, secured the overall win by 17 seconds over Bissell's Ben Jacques-Maynes and by 18 seconds over third-placed Andres Diaz (Team Exergy). Coulton Hartich (Athletix-GlobalBike) was the top amateur in fourth place, 36 seconds behind Zirbel, while Jelly Belly's Christian Kriek was fifth, 42 seconds off the lead pace.

BMC-Hincapie's Ty Magner finished eighth on the stage to grab the Best Young Rider jersey, while Olheiser finished 24th and earned both the Most Aggressive Rider and King of the Hill jerseys after his day's effort. Stage 2 winner Carlos Alzate took home the jersey for best sprinter. Mirroring the women's result, the Optum men also came away with the best team prize.

 

Full Results

Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christian Helmig (USA) Elbowz Racing1:11:25
2Eric Marcotte (USA) Elbowz Racing0:00:01
3Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
4Chris Uberti (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:00:04
5Tanner Putt (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team0:00:11
6Tommy Nankervis (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:00:12
7Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
8Ty Magner (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team
9Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder
10Stefano Barberi (USA) CashCall Mortgage
11Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:15
12Logan Hutchings (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Boneshaker
13Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
14Travis Livermon (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop
15Travis McCabe (USA) Landis/Trek
16Chris Winn (Aus) Horizon Organic/Panache
17Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
18Luis Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home
19Andrew Bajadali (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
20Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 1 Development
21Andres Diaz (Col) Team Exergy
22Coulton Hartrich (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike
23Christiaan Krick (RSA) Jelly Belly Cycling
24Mike Olheiser (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:00:33
25Clay Murfet (Aus) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop0:00:35
26John Murphy (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder0:00:36
27Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home0:00:53
28Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling0:01:07
29Tim Rugg (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes0:01:19
30Tyler Brandt (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:01:38
31Luis Devila (Mex) Jelly Belly Cycling
32Connor McCutcheon (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:01:46
33Peter Hurst (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team0:02:15
34Charles Huff (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling0:02:47
35Carlos Alzate (Col) Team Exergy0:02:48
36Michael Woell (USA) Freewheel Bike0:02:49
37Freddie Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy0:02:51
38Austin Allison (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache
39Cole House (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:02:58
40Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD0:03:07
41Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:03:12
42Josh Yeaton (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache
43Ryan Knapp (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:03:14
44Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:04:33
45Chris Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
46Devan Dunn (USA) CashCall Mortgage0:04:49
47Lee Muse (USA) CashCall Mortgage
48David Santos (USA) CashCall Mortgage
49Alder Martz (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team0:05:06
50Hector Hugo Rangel (Mex) Mexican National Team0:05:46
51Ricardo Van der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly Cycling0:06:09
52Liam Donoghue (USA) ISCorp
53Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder0:08:19
54Cesar Grajales (Col) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:08:56
55Eric Young (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:09:17
56Jonathan Toftoy (USA) Twin Six0:12:05
57Mike Creed (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:14:32
58Ryan Wills (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Boneshaker0:14:42
59Alex Meyer (USA) ISCorp0:14:53
60Bobby Sweeting (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder0:15:37
61Tony Olson (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:15:46
62Diego Sandoval (Mex) Mexican National Team0:15:48
63Mat Stephens (USA) Elbowz Racing0:16:04
64Nicholas Coil (USA) Mercy Cycling Team0:17:13
65Dan Harm (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD0:18:02
66Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 Development
67Joseph Welsh (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike
68Adam Froemming (USA) Freewheel Bike0:18:48
69Zachary Davies (USA) Team Exergy
70Christian Parrett (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike
71Mike Stone (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team
72Gevan Samuel (PuR) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team0:20:01
73Jean Michel Lachance (USA) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team0:23:16
74Zack Allison (USA) Mercy Cycling Team
75Dylan Jones (USA) Mercy Cycling Team
76Matt Gorter (NZl) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD
77Colton Jarisch (USA) Mercy Cycling Team
78Shawn Gravois (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike0:23:59
79Austin Vinton (USA) Mercy Cycling Team0:24:01
80James Stangeland (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
81Nick Traggis (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache
82Braden Bingham (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache
83Ricky Gargiulo (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes0:24:04
84Brandon Krawczyk (USA) Twin Six0:24:16
85Kyle Knott (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike0:26:04
86Joshua Roeser (USA) Twin Six0:26:20
87Kip Spaude (USA) ISCorp
88Josh Gillingham (Can) ISCorp
89Paolo Cravanzola (Ita) Team Type 1 Development0:26:45
90Jens Brabbit (USA) Twin Six
91Andrew Minier (USA) Twin Six
92Wes Holloway (USA) CashCall Mortgage
93Evan Burkhart (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team
94Tomas Roba (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache0:26:55
95Michael Dziedzic (USA) Landis/Trek0:26:57
96Branden Russell (USA) Team Type 1 Development0:26:58
97Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling0:27:55
98Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder0:28:24
99Chad Hartley (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder0:30:34
100David Zimmermann (USA) Freewheel Bike0:30:45
101Chris Doig (USA) Freewheel Bike
102Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek0:32:17
103Justin Williams (USA) CashCall Mortgage0:32:20
104Steve Weller (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team0:32:23
105Chris Monteleone (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop0:32:27
DNFAndrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
DNFAndy Baker (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
DNFJose Antogna (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home
DNFGuido Palma (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home
DNFKyle Wamsley (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
DNFHeath Blackgrove (NZl) Elbowz Racing
DNFJoseph Schmalz (USA) Elbowz Racing
DNFSean Sullivan (USA) Elbowz Racing
DNFWinston David (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike
DNFBen Zawacki (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop
DNFNick Schreiber (USA) Landis/Trek
DNFDavid Lozano (Spa) Team Type 1 Development

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlos Alzate (Col) Team Exergy5pts
2Andrew Bajadali (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies3
3Eric Young (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mike Olheiser (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team5pts
2Eric Marcotte (USA) Elbowz Racing3
3Cesar Grajales (Col) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mike Olheiser (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team5pts
2Luis Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home3
3Cesar Grajales (Col) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team1

Hill 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 1 Development5pts
2Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling3
3Christiaan Krick (RSA) Jelly Belly Cycling1

Hill 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mike Olheiser (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team5pts
2Luis Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home3
3Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling1

Hill 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christiaan Krick (RSA) Jelly Belly Cycling5pts
2Mike Olheiser (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team3
3Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder1

Most aggressive rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mike Olheiser (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team5pts

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies3:35:00
2Jamis Sutter Home0:00:24
3Jelly Belly P/B Kenda Cycling Team0:02:15
4Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:02:45
5Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:02:58
6BMC-Hincapie Development Team0:04:44
7Team Exergy0:05:09
8Horizon Organic/Panache0:05:33
9Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder0:08:22
10Bissell Pro Cycling0:08:36
11CashCall Mortgage0:09:05
12Elbowz Racing0:15:20
13Nature Valley Cycling Team0:18:25
14Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop0:32:32
15Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike0:36:20
16Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD0:43:40
17Team Type 1 Development0:44:17
18ISCorp0:46:37
19Freewheel Bike0:51:37
20Landis/Trek0:58:44
21BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team1:00:38
22TWIN SIX1:01:56
23Mercy Cycling Team1:03:00

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top0:52:57
2Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:17
3Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
4Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Specialized-lululemon0:00:19
5Ally Stacher (USA) Specialized-lululemon0:00:20
6Julie Beveridge (Can) Colavita/EspnW
7Jackie Crowell (USA) Exergy TWENTY120:00:28
8Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top0:00:35
9Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top0:00:36
10Lindsay Myers (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top0:00:42
11Jamie Dinkens Bookwalter (USA) Colavita/EspnW0:00:56
12Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:58
13Amy Alison Dombroski (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
14Veronique Fortin (Can) Team TIBCO -To The Top
15Kristin McGrath (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
16Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Mexican National Team
17Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Exergy TWENTY120:01:02
18Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:25
19Lindsay Bayer (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:01:49
20Amber Neben (USA) Specialized-lululemon0:02:09
21Brianna Walle (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:02:52
22Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Exergy TWENTY120:02:58
23Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon0:03:04
24Jasmin Hurikino (Aus) Vanderkitten-Focus
25Jenny Ives (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder0:10:06
26Anna Barensfeld (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:10:21
27Emily Collins (NZl) Vanderkitten-Focus
28Erin Burton (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
29Sarah Sturm (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars
30Heather Fischer (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars0:10:40
31Hayley Giddens (NZl) ISCorp Cycling Team
32Anna Sanders (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:11:33
33Lenore Pipes (Gum) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars0:11:47
34Annie Ewart (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:12:08
35Heather Logan Sprenger (Can) Exergy TWENTY120:12:23
36Jenny Rios (Mex) SC Velo - Empower Coaching
37Kathleen Billington (USA) Vanderkitten-Focus
38Christina Birch (USA) Freewheel Bike
39Veronica Leal (Mex) Mexican National Team
40Lauren Stephens (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
41Kathryn Hunter (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
42Samantha Schneider (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top0:13:13
43Arley Kemmerer (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling
44Amber Gaffney (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching
45Briana Clark (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:13:18
46Alexsis Ryan (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top
47Katie Quinn (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars0:13:43
48Melina Bernecker (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching0:14:33
49Joy McCulloch (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
50Terra James (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder
51Bridie O'Donnell (Aus) Vanderkitten-Focus
52Catherine Johnson (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
53Anne-Marie Morin (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC
54Zoe Reker (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team
55Nicole Whitburn (Aus) Freewheel Bike
56Veronique Drapeau-Zgoralski (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC
57Mary Zider (USA) Colavita/EspnW
58Jennifer Purcell (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top0:15:16
59Starla Teddergreen (USA) Vanderkitten-Focus
60Jenn Perricone (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team0:16:03
61Erin Silliman (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling
62Holly Breck (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching
63Julie Jerue (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team
64Allison Bevridge (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC
65Lindsey Durst (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team0:16:08
66Abby Ruess (USA) Freewheel Bike0:16:13
67Sarah Fader (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:17:18
68Amity Elliot (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder0:17:23
69Julie Cutts (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching
70Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder
71Rebecca Werner (Aus) Specialized-lululemon
DNFCourteney Lowe (NZl) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
DNFKate Chilcott (NZl) Vanderkitten-Focus
DNFAna Teresa Casas (Mex) Mexican National Team

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Exergy TWENTY125pts
2Samantha Schneider (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top3
3Anna Barensfeld (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristin McGrath (USA) Exergy TWENTY125pts
2Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies3
3Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top5pts
2Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies3
3Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1

Hill 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristin McGrath (USA) Exergy TWENTY125pts
2Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies3
3Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1

Hill 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top5pts
2Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies3
3Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Specialized-lululemon1

Hill 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top5pts
2Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies3
3Kristin McGrath (USA) Exergy TWENTY121

Most aggressive rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top5pts

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team TIBCO2:40:02
2Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:21
3Exergy TWENTY120:01:17
4Specialized-lululemon0:01:37
5Nature Valley Cycling Team0:13:51
6Colavita/EspnW0:14:38
7FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:23:43
8Vanderkitten-Focus0:24:37
9Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars0:31:37
10SC Velo - Empower Coaching0:38:58
11ISCorp Cycling Team0:40:05
12Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder0:40:51
13Freewheel Bike0:41:58
14Specialized-Mazda-SGC0:43:58

Elite Men Final General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies7:32:16
2Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:17
3Andres Diaz (Col) Team Exergy0:00:18
4Coulton Hartrich (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike0:00:36
5Christiaan Krick (RSA) Jelly Belly Cycling0:00:42
6Tommy Nankervis (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:00:45
7Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder0:01:30
8Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
9John Murphy (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder
10Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
11Christian Helmig (USA) Elbowz Racing0:01:32
12Eric Marcotte (USA) Elbowz Racing0:01:40
13Ty Magner (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team0:01:48
14Mike Olheiser (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
15Luis Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home0:01:55
16Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home0:01:59
17Chris Winn (Aus) Horizon Organic/Panache0:02:03
18Andrew Bajadali (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:15
19Travis McCabe (USA) Landis/Trek0:02:22
20Tanner Putt (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team0:02:26
21Stefano Barberi (USA) CashCall Mortgage0:02:27
22Travis Livermon (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop
23Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 1 Development0:02:47
24Connor McCutcheon (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:03:38
25Charles Huff (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling0:04:06
26Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling0:04:10
27Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:04:16
28Freddie Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy0:04:20
29Luis Devila (Mex) Jelly Belly Cycling0:04:24
30Logan Hutchings (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Boneshaker0:04:25
31Carlos Alzate (Col) Team Exergy0:04:52
32Austin Allison (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache0:04:56
33Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:05:29
34Cole House (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:05:50
35Michael Woell (USA) Freewheel Bike0:05:56
36Ryan Knapp (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:06:05
37Devan Dunn (USA) CashCall Mortgage0:06:14
38Josh Yeaton (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache0:06:30
39Chris Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:06:32
40David Santos (USA) CashCall Mortgage0:06:40
41Lee Muse (USA) CashCall Mortgage0:07:10
42Hector Hugo Rangel (Mex) Mexican National Team0:07:37
43Alder Martz (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team0:08:07
44Ricardo Van der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly Cycling0:08:28
45Cesar Grajales (Col) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:10:44
46Mike Creed (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:15:59
47Bobby Sweeting (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder0:16:49
48Ryan Wills (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Boneshaker0:21:45
49Chris Uberti (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:23:40
50Tim Rugg (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes0:24:07
51Clay Murfet (Aus) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop0:24:55
52Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:25:18
53Zack Allison (USA) Mercy Cycling Team0:25:26
54Mike Stone (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team0:25:37
55Jean Michel Lachance (USA) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team0:26:05
56Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD0:27:18
57Tyler Brandt (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:30:57
58Peter Hurst (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team0:31:20
59Jonathan Toftoy (USA) Twin Six0:33:57
60Liam Donoghue (USA) ISCorp0:35:59
61Eric Young (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:36:52
62Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek0:37:05
63Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder0:38:00
64Mat Stephens (USA) Elbowz Racing0:40:08
65Tony Olson (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:40:19
66Christian Parrett (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike0:41:53
67Zachary Davies (USA) Team Exergy0:41:55
68Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 Development0:42:40
69Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder0:43:16
70Diego Sandoval (Mex) Mexican National Team0:44:30
71Dan Harm (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD0:46:11
72Nicholas Coil (USA) Mercy Cycling Team0:46:39
73Joseph Welsh (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike0:46:55
74Colton Jarisch (USA) Mercy Cycling Team0:47:03
75Shawn Gravois (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike0:47:21
76Matt Gorter (NZl) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD0:47:32
77Ricky Gargiulo (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes0:48:03
78Alex Meyer (USA) ISCorp0:48:31
79Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling0:51:04
80James Stangeland (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:51:59
81Brandon Krawczyk (USA) Twin Six0:54:03
82Adam Froemming (USA) Freewheel Bike0:56:02
83Branden Russell (USA) Team Type 1 Development0:57:06
84Evan Burkhart (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team0:57:52
85Josh Gillingham (Can) ISCorp0:59:12
86Kyle Knott (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike0:59:38
87Kip Spaude (USA) ISCorp0:59:45
88Chris Monteleone (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop1:01:21
89Tomas Roba (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache1:01:36
90Gevan Samuel (PuR) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team1:05:40
91Chris Doig (USA) Freewheel Bike1:05:43
92Joshua Roeser (USA) Twin Six1:06:12
93Chad Hartley (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder1:06:25
94Jens Brabbit (USA) Twin Six1:06:52
95Austin Vinton (USA) Mercy Cycling Team1:08:02
96Dylan Jones (USA) Mercy Cycling Team1:08:09
97Andrew Minier (USA) Twin Six1:09:13
98Michael Dziedzic (USA) Landis/Trek1:10:21
99Braden Bingham (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache1:12:32
100Nick Traggis (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache1:13:48
101Steve Weller (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team1:16:25
102Paolo Cravanzola (Ita) Team Type 1 Development1:16:34
103David Zimmermann (USA) Freewheel Bike1:41:27
104Wes Holloway (USA) CashCall Mortgage1:43:26
105Justin Williams (USA) CashCall Mortgage1:48:15

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlos Alzate (Col) Team Exergy41pts
2Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home53
3Charles Huff (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling92
4Tommy Nankervis (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team14
5Andres Diaz (Col) Team Exergy42
6Mike Olheiser (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team15
7Eric Marcotte (USA) Elbowz Racing63
8Christiaan Krick (RSA) Jelly Belly Cycling93
9Andrew Bajadali (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies4
10Freddie Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy46
11Eric Young (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling26
12Ricardo Van der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly Cycling96
13Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling24
14Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1
15Luis Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home51
16Logan Hutchings (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Boneshaker232
17Coulton Hartrich (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike103
18Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5
19Cesar Grajales (Col) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team11
20Tim Rugg (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes153
21Joseph Welsh (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike106

King of the Hills classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mike Olheiser (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team15pts
2Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling14
3Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 1 Development12
4Andrew Bajadali (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies10
5Christiaan Krick (RSA) Jelly Belly Cycling6
6Bobby Sweeting (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder5
7Coulton Hartrich (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike5
8Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling5
9Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5
10Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home4
11Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies3
12Andres Diaz (Col) Team Exergy3
13Luis Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home3
14Mike Creed (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies3
15Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder2
16Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home1

Best Young Rider jersey classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ty Magner (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team7:34:04
2Tanner Putt (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team0:00:38
3Connor McCutcheon (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:01:50
4Luis Devila (Mex) Jelly Belly Cycling0:02:36
5Austin Allison (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache0:03:08
6Devan Dunn (USA) CashCall Mortgage0:04:26
7Alder Martz (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team0:06:19
8Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:23:30
9Mike Stone (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team0:23:49
10Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD0:25:30
11Tyler Brandt (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:29:09
12Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek0:35:17
13Tony Olson (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:38:31
14Joseph Welsh (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike0:45:07
15Ricky Gargiulo (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes0:46:15
16Alex Meyer (USA) ISCorp0:46:43
17Branden Russell (USA) Team Type 1 Development0:55:18
18Gevan Samuel (PuR) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team1:03:52
19Austin Vinton (USA) Mercy Cycling Team1:06:14
20Dylan Jones (USA) Mercy Cycling Team1:06:21
21Michael Dziedzic (USA) Landis/Trek1:08:33
22Wes Holloway (USA) CashCall Mortgage1:41:38

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies22:39:45
2Jamis Sutter Home0:01:10
3Jelly Belly P/B Kenda Cycling Team0:04:11
4Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:04:28
5Team Exergy0:06:24
6BMC-Hincapie Development Team0:08:47
7Bissell Pro Cycling0:08:54
8Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder0:09:43
9Horizon Organic/Panache0:10:17
10CashCall Mortgage0:12:10
11Elbowz Racing0:16:36
12Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:52:06
13Nature Valley Cycling Team1:10:01
14Team Type 1 Development1:11:30
15Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike1:18:56
16Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop1:20:14
17Landis/Trek1:28:24
18Mercy Cycling Team1:49:37
19Freewheel Bike1:57:41
20Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD1:57:44
21ISCorp2:05:00
22TWIN SIX2:29:16
23BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team2:42:38

Elite Women Final General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies6:36:45
2Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Specialized-lululemon0:00:38
3Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:56
4Jackie Crowell (USA) Exergy TWENTY120:01:02
5Julie Beveridge (Can) Colavita/EspnW0:01:32
6Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:45
7Ally Stacher (USA) Specialized-lululemon0:01:50
8Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:56
9Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top0:02:03
10Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top0:02:04
11Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top0:02:17
12Amber Neben (USA) Specialized-lululemon0:02:36
13Lindsay Myers (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top0:02:44
14Lindsay Bayer (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:03:21
15Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Mexican National Team0:03:43
16Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Exergy TWENTY120:03:53
17Brianna Walle (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:04:42
18Jasmin Hurikino (Aus) Vanderkitten-Focus0:04:43
19Amy Alison Dombroski (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:04:54
20Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Exergy TWENTY120:05:20
21Kristin McGrath (USA) Exergy TWENTY120:05:23
22Jamie Dinkens Bookwalter (USA) Colavita/EspnW0:08:55
23Veronique Fortin (Can) Team TIBCO -To The Top0:11:39
24Emily Collins (NZl) Vanderkitten-Focus0:11:48
25Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon0:11:53
26Heather Logan Sprenger (Can) Exergy TWENTY120:13:37
27Heather Fischer (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars0:14:44
28Samantha Schneider (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top0:15:08
29Erin Burton (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:15:13
30Jenny Ives (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder0:15:30
31Veronica Leal (Mex) Mexican National Team0:16:18
32Mary Zider (USA) Colavita/EspnW0:16:21
33Amber Gaffney (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching0:16:29
34Jenny Rios (Mex) SC Velo - Empower Coaching0:16:36
35Anna Sanders (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:16:43
36Briana Clark (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:17:12
37Sarah Sturm (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars0:17:57
38Lenore Pipes (Gum) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars0:19:36
39Terra James (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder0:20:03
40Anna Barensfeld (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:20:22
41Kathryn Hunter (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:21:12
42Lauren Stephens (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:21:21
43Kathleen Billington (USA) Vanderkitten-Focus0:21:26
44Amity Elliot (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder0:22:16
45Nicole Whitburn (Aus) Freewheel Bike0:23:30
46Christina Birch (USA) Freewheel Bike0:24:39
47Joy McCulloch (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:24:45
48Erin Silliman (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling0:26:10
49Veronique Drapeau-Zgoralski (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC0:26:31
50Sarah Fader (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:27:26
51Julie Cutts (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching0:27:43
52Annie Ewart (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:27:46
53Alexsis Ryan (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top0:34:52
54Arley Kemmerer (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling0:45:16
55Melina Bernecker (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching0:53:19
56Allison Bevridge (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC0:56:50
57Anne-Marie Morin (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC1:02:29
58Jennifer Purcell (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top1:02:34
59Rebecca Werner (Aus) Specialized-lululemon1:03:06
60Julie Jerue (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team1:03:51
61Holly Breck (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching1:03:54
62Catherine Johnson (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team1:06:04
63Starla Teddergreen (USA) Vanderkitten-Focus1:06:17
64Katie Quinn (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars1:09:26
65Zoe Reker (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team1:16:37
66Bridie O'Donnell (Aus) Vanderkitten-Focus1:19:25
67Hayley Giddens (NZl) ISCorp Cycling Team1:20:58
68Abby Ruess (USA) Freewheel Bike1:37:11
69Lindsey Durst (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team1:42:40
70Jenn Perricone (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team1:42:51
71Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder2:06:07

Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Exergy TWENTY1232pts
2Samantha Schneider (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top25
3Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Specialized-lululemon17
4Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top16
5Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon15
6Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies13
7Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies13
8Kristin McGrath (USA) Exergy TWENTY128
9Emily Collins (NZl) Vanderkitten-Focus7
10Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies6
11Lenore Pipes (Gum) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars4
12Amy Alison Dombroski (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore3
13Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Mexican National Team2
14Heather Logan Sprenger (Can) Exergy TWENTY122
15Ally Stacher (USA) Specialized-lululemon1
16Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1
17Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top1
18Anna Barensfeld (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1
19Sarah Fader (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore1
20Anne-Marie Morin (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC1

King of the Hills Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies34pts
2Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top20
3Veronique Fortin (Can) Team TIBCO -To The Top18
4Amber Neben (USA) Specialized-lululemon9
5Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies6
6Kristin McGrath (USA) Exergy TWENTY126
7Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Specialized-lululemon1
8Lindsay Myers (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top1
9Jasmin Hurikino (Aus) Vanderkitten-Focus1

Best Young Rider Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Specialized-lululemon6:37:23
2Jackie Crowell (USA) Exergy TWENTY120:00:24
3Julie Beveridge (Can) Colavita/EspnW0:00:54
4Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:07
5Ally Stacher (USA) Specialized-lululemon0:01:12
6Lindsay Myers (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top0:02:06
7Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Mexican National Team0:03:05
8Jasmin Hurikino (Aus) Vanderkitten-Focus0:04:05
9Amy Alison Dombroski (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:04:16
10Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Exergy TWENTY120:04:42
11Emily Collins (NZl) Vanderkitten-Focus0:11:10
12Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon0:11:15
13Heather Fischer (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars0:14:06
14Samantha Schneider (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top0:14:30
15Jenny Rios (Mex) SC Velo - Empower Coaching0:15:58
16Sarah Sturm (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars0:17:19
17Veronique Drapeau-Zgoralski (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC0:25:53
18Annie Ewart (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:27:08
19Alexsis Ryan (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top0:34:14
20Allison Bevridge (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC0:56:12
21Anne-Marie Morin (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC1:01:51
22Rebecca Werner (Aus) Specialized-lululemon1:02:28
23Holly Breck (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching1:03:16
24Katie Quinn (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars1:08:48
25Zoe Reker (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team1:15:59
26Hayley Giddens (NZl) ISCorp Cycling Team1:20:20
27Lindsey Durst (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team1:42:02
28Jenn Perricone (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team1:42:13
29Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder2:05:29

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies19:53:11
2Exergy TWENTY120:01:28
3Specialized-lululemon0:02:19
4Team TIBCO0:02:42
5Nature Valley Cycling Team0:19:20
6Colavita/EspnW0:23:54
7Vanderkitten-Focus0:30:08
8FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:37:34
9Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars0:48:38
10SC Velo - Empower Coaching0:53:25
11Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder
12Freewheel Bike1:55:38
13Specialized-Mazda-SGC2:18:17
14ISCorp Cycling Team3:22:56

