In 2009, Tom Zirbel came into the final stage Stillwater Criterium of the Nature Valley Grand Prix wearing yellow but ended up just two laps short of winning the overall when Rory Sutherland slipped away on the 20 percent slopes of Chilkoot Hill, snatching away the victory from Zirbel with less than 10 minutes of racing remaining.

Zirbel got his chance for redemption this year, once again wearing yellow into the final stage, but this time relying on his Optum Pro Cycling-Kelly Benefit Strategies teammates to help him hang on for the overall victory.

Zirbel left no doubt how he felt about and exorcizing his demons on the stage this year. As the six-foot, four-inch rider rolled up to the team van after the race, he looked at director Jonas Carney, said "monkey" and then reached over his own shoulders with both hands as if to pull an imaginary primate off his back and toss it to the ground.

"It's pretty incredible," Zirbel said. "My team was flawless today. I never actually had to take the front and close down any gaps. They were just always there for me. I figured it would be two, three, four laps on my own there, and it just never happened. That's how strong they were."

Elbowz Racing placed two amateur riders at the top of the stage podium with Christian Helmig and Eric Marcotte overtaking solo escapee Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home) about 50 meters from the finish line to go first and second, respectively.

In the women's race, Most Aggressive Rider Megan Guarnier (TIBCO-To-the -Top) soloed away from the group on lap seven of 13 and held off the field to take her first stage win of the tour, while Optum's Carmen Small crossed the line third behind teammate Jade Wilcoxson to hang on for the overall win.

The Stillwater Criterium was packed with people who crowded along the course, and especially Chilkoot, to whoop, holler and sometimes run alongside the riders as they made there way up the wall that was first used for cycling in the 1970s during an Olympic qualifier. The men faced 20 laps of the intimidating 1.4-mile loop, while the women tackled 13.

The race started out in sunny conditions and stayed that way for the women, but the men faced another day of rain that started about halfway through their race.

Mechanical slows McGrath, Guarnier gets stage win, Small takes home yellow

ExergyTWENTY12's Kristin McGrath wasted little time making her stage-win intentions known to the women's field, soloing off the front on the first lap and starting her second loop with a 19-second gap. She built an advantage of 45 seconds at the start of lap five before her hopes for stage glory were wiped away by a mechanical problem with her rear derailleur. McGrath made it to the pits and got a new bike, keeping a 13-second lead intact, but that gap was washed away by the time the field came around for lap seven.

"I was feeling great," McGrath said. "And I felt like I could have maintained that for the whole race. But this course challenges the upper limits of our bodies and our machines, and if you're not perfect in every way, you pay for it, and that's what happened."

With McGrath back in the fold, Guarnier picked up the baton and soloed away, dangling just off the front the next time up Chilkoot but gaining 25 seconds on the field just one lap later.

"Once Kristin (McGrath) got caught, there were a couple of attacks by TIBCO and lululemon," Guarnier said of her winning move. "Then it was kind of strung out, and there was a small selection, so I just attacked into the bottom of the hill."

With two to go the Redlands Cycling Classic overall winner had 46 seconds on the field and seemed assured of victory. The chase behind pulled the gap down to 26 seconds by the time they got the bell for the final lap, but Guarnier clung to her lead to take the win by 17 seconds over Wilcoxson and Small. Specialized-lululemon's Emilia Fahlin finished fourth, two seconds later, followed by teammate Ali Stacher.

"I kind of had the feeling they were going to gain some time on the last laps, because the last laps are always faster," Guarnier said. "But I just had to stay cool, calm and collected and get through that last lap."

Guarnier's cool, calm and collected performance earned her the stage win plus another Most Aggressive Rider jersey, but Small's performance throughout the week – she won the stage 1 time trial and wore yellow through the next five stages – brought the ultimate prize home for Optum.

"The team was phenomenal," Small said after her victory was secured. "I did hardly anything today."





"The faster I get to the finish line the faster this is over" Small said. "I want a break."

Fahlin's effort on the day moved her into second overall, 38 seconds behind Small, while Wilcosxon moved into third, 56 seconds behind her Optum teammate. Fahlin also grabbed the jersey for best young rider, and Wilcosxon clung to the Queen of the Hill jersey. Double stage winner Theresa Cliff-Ryan rode away with the sprinter's jersey, while Nature Valley composite team rider Brianna Walle earned the green top for best amateur. Optum claimed the top team overall prize.

Olheiser animates men's race, Elbowz capitalizes during slick finish

Despite being knocked out of overall contention when he missed the winning breakaway during Saturday's Menomonie Road Race, Competitive Cyclist's Mike Olheiser seemed bent on making things happen during the men's 20-lap race, which also started under dry conditions that soon turned to traces of rain and then steady drops about halfway through.

Olheiser got away with Marcotte on lap four of 20, but the pair was caught on the descent off Chilkoot. He tried again on the next lap and was soon joined by Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home). The pair held off the bunch for two laps before Olheiser's teammate Cesar Grajales bridged on the descent. Then Bissell Pro Cycling's Frank Pipp, Jelly Belly's Christian Kriek and Kenda/5-Hour Energy's Luca Damiani joined the escape.

The group added Wren and Mt. Khaki's Travis Livermore with five to go, but the gap never went out to more than five seconds as Optum continued to drill it on the front of the increasingly smaller field. Optum's work paid dividends quickly, as they pulled back the lead group on the ensuing lap. Wren went off again with Chris Uberti (Panther), and the duo climbed Chilkoot and took the bell for the final lap with an eight-second advantage.

Wren gapped Uberti on the descent and tried to solo in for the win, but Helmig and Marcotte had plans of their own. Wren came off the descent with a slight lead and headed up the hill toward the finish with a full head of steam, but the Elbowz duo caught him with about 50 meters to go and left him in their wake, going one-two across the line. Wren came in with the same time for third, and Uberti held on for fourth. It was a heartbreaking finish for Wren.

"I thought I had it," Wren said. "I looked back a few times, and I just gave it everything I had up the hill, but I think I was a little bit over geared. I was in the big ring, which is tough on that climb, and I could feel them coming. With about 50 meters to go they went past me, and that was it. Man, that's a hard pill to swallow."

Helmig, the amateur road champion of Luxemburg, was obviously ecstatic to score a big win before the upcoming national championships in his home country.

"This is my last race in the championship jersey," he said. "Next week is the championships again, so I'm just super happy to make that jersey proud. It's a huge win. Huge! This Nature Valley Grand Prix really suits our team, and we definitely had this race targeted. So I'm really happy that it all worked out."

The stage winner also praised Marcotte, who he said "dragged him around" the course on the last lap and set him up for the win. "I was really suffering through it, but Eric was riding like five men today."

Zirbel, who finished 15 seconds behind the winner for 11th, secured the overall win by 17 seconds over Bissell's Ben Jacques-Maynes and by 18 seconds over third-placed Andres Diaz (Team Exergy). Coulton Hartich (Athletix-GlobalBike) was the top amateur in fourth place, 36 seconds behind Zirbel, while Jelly Belly's Christian Kriek was fifth, 42 seconds off the lead pace.

BMC-Hincapie's Ty Magner finished eighth on the stage to grab the Best Young Rider jersey, while Olheiser finished 24th and earned both the Most Aggressive Rider and King of the Hill jerseys after his day's effort. Stage 2 winner Carlos Alzate took home the jersey for best sprinter. Mirroring the women's result, the Optum men also came away with the best team prize.

Full Results

Elite Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christian Helmig (USA) Elbowz Racing 1:11:25 2 Eric Marcotte (USA) Elbowz Racing 0:00:01 3 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 4 Chris Uberti (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:00:04 5 Tanner Putt (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team 0:00:11 6 Tommy Nankervis (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:00:12 7 Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 8 Ty Magner (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team 9 Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder 10 Stefano Barberi (USA) CashCall Mortgage 11 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:15 12 Logan Hutchings (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Boneshaker 13 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 14 Travis Livermon (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop 15 Travis McCabe (USA) Landis/Trek 16 Chris Winn (Aus) Horizon Organic/Panache 17 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 18 Luis Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home 19 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 20 Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 1 Development 21 Andres Diaz (Col) Team Exergy 22 Coulton Hartrich (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike 23 Christiaan Krick (RSA) Jelly Belly Cycling 24 Mike Olheiser (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:00:33 25 Clay Murfet (Aus) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop 0:00:35 26 John Murphy (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder 0:00:36 27 Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:00:53 28 Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling 0:01:07 29 Tim Rugg (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 0:01:19 30 Tyler Brandt (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:01:38 31 Luis Devila (Mex) Jelly Belly Cycling 32 Connor McCutcheon (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:01:46 33 Peter Hurst (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team 0:02:15 34 Charles Huff (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling 0:02:47 35 Carlos Alzate (Col) Team Exergy 0:02:48 36 Michael Woell (USA) Freewheel Bike 0:02:49 37 Freddie Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy 0:02:51 38 Austin Allison (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache 39 Cole House (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:02:58 40 Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD 0:03:07 41 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:03:12 42 Josh Yeaton (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache 43 Ryan Knapp (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:03:14 44 Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:04:33 45 Chris Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 46 Devan Dunn (USA) CashCall Mortgage 0:04:49 47 Lee Muse (USA) CashCall Mortgage 48 David Santos (USA) CashCall Mortgage 49 Alder Martz (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team 0:05:06 50 Hector Hugo Rangel (Mex) Mexican National Team 0:05:46 51 Ricardo Van der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly Cycling 0:06:09 52 Liam Donoghue (USA) ISCorp 53 Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder 0:08:19 54 Cesar Grajales (Col) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:08:56 55 Eric Young (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:09:17 56 Jonathan Toftoy (USA) Twin Six 0:12:05 57 Mike Creed (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:14:32 58 Ryan Wills (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Boneshaker 0:14:42 59 Alex Meyer (USA) ISCorp 0:14:53 60 Bobby Sweeting (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder 0:15:37 61 Tony Olson (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:15:46 62 Diego Sandoval (Mex) Mexican National Team 0:15:48 63 Mat Stephens (USA) Elbowz Racing 0:16:04 64 Nicholas Coil (USA) Mercy Cycling Team 0:17:13 65 Dan Harm (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD 0:18:02 66 Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 Development 67 Joseph Welsh (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike 68 Adam Froemming (USA) Freewheel Bike 0:18:48 69 Zachary Davies (USA) Team Exergy 70 Christian Parrett (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike 71 Mike Stone (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team 72 Gevan Samuel (PuR) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team 0:20:01 73 Jean Michel Lachance (USA) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team 0:23:16 74 Zack Allison (USA) Mercy Cycling Team 75 Dylan Jones (USA) Mercy Cycling Team 76 Matt Gorter (NZl) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD 77 Colton Jarisch (USA) Mercy Cycling Team 78 Shawn Gravois (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike 0:23:59 79 Austin Vinton (USA) Mercy Cycling Team 0:24:01 80 James Stangeland (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 81 Nick Traggis (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache 82 Braden Bingham (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache 83 Ricky Gargiulo (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 0:24:04 84 Brandon Krawczyk (USA) Twin Six 0:24:16 85 Kyle Knott (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike 0:26:04 86 Joshua Roeser (USA) Twin Six 0:26:20 87 Kip Spaude (USA) ISCorp 88 Josh Gillingham (Can) ISCorp 89 Paolo Cravanzola (Ita) Team Type 1 Development 0:26:45 90 Jens Brabbit (USA) Twin Six 91 Andrew Minier (USA) Twin Six 92 Wes Holloway (USA) CashCall Mortgage 93 Evan Burkhart (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team 94 Tomas Roba (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache 0:26:55 95 Michael Dziedzic (USA) Landis/Trek 0:26:57 96 Branden Russell (USA) Team Type 1 Development 0:26:58 97 Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling 0:27:55 98 Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder 0:28:24 99 Chad Hartley (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder 0:30:34 100 David Zimmermann (USA) Freewheel Bike 0:30:45 101 Chris Doig (USA) Freewheel Bike 102 Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek 0:32:17 103 Justin Williams (USA) CashCall Mortgage 0:32:20 104 Steve Weller (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team 0:32:23 105 Chris Monteleone (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop 0:32:27 DNF Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling DNF Andy Baker (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling DNF Jose Antogna (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home DNF Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home DNF Kyle Wamsley (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home DNF Heath Blackgrove (NZl) Elbowz Racing DNF Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elbowz Racing DNF Sean Sullivan (USA) Elbowz Racing DNF Winston David (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike DNF Ben Zawacki (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop DNF Nick Schreiber (USA) Landis/Trek DNF David Lozano (Spa) Team Type 1 Development

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carlos Alzate (Col) Team Exergy 5 pts 2 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3 3 Eric Young (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mike Olheiser (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 5 pts 2 Eric Marcotte (USA) Elbowz Racing 3 3 Cesar Grajales (Col) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mike Olheiser (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 5 pts 2 Luis Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home 3 3 Cesar Grajales (Col) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 1

Hill 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 1 Development 5 pts 2 Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 3 3 Christiaan Krick (RSA) Jelly Belly Cycling 1

Hill 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mike Olheiser (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 5 pts 2 Luis Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home 3 3 Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 1

Hill 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christiaan Krick (RSA) Jelly Belly Cycling 5 pts 2 Mike Olheiser (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 3 3 Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder 1

Most aggressive rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mike Olheiser (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 5 pts

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3:35:00 2 Jamis Sutter Home 0:00:24 3 Jelly Belly P/B Kenda Cycling Team 0:02:15 4 Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:02:45 5 Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:02:58 6 BMC-Hincapie Development Team 0:04:44 7 Team Exergy 0:05:09 8 Horizon Organic/Panache 0:05:33 9 Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder 0:08:22 10 Bissell Pro Cycling 0:08:36 11 CashCall Mortgage 0:09:05 12 Elbowz Racing 0:15:20 13 Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:18:25 14 Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop 0:32:32 15 Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike 0:36:20 16 Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD 0:43:40 17 Team Type 1 Development 0:44:17 18 ISCorp 0:46:37 19 Freewheel Bike 0:51:37 20 Landis/Trek 0:58:44 21 BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team 1:00:38 22 TWIN SIX 1:01:56 23 Mercy Cycling Team 1:03:00

Elite Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 0:52:57 2 Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:17 3 Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 4 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Specialized-lululemon 0:00:19 5 Ally Stacher (USA) Specialized-lululemon 0:00:20 6 Julie Beveridge (Can) Colavita/EspnW 7 Jackie Crowell (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 0:00:28 8 Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 0:00:35 9 Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 0:00:36 10 Lindsay Myers (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 0:00:42 11 Jamie Dinkens Bookwalter (USA) Colavita/EspnW 0:00:56 12 Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:58 13 Amy Alison Dombroski (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 14 Veronique Fortin (Can) Team TIBCO -To The Top 15 Kristin McGrath (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 16 Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Mexican National Team 17 Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 0:01:02 18 Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:25 19 Lindsay Bayer (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:01:49 20 Amber Neben (USA) Specialized-lululemon 0:02:09 21 Brianna Walle (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:02:52 22 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 0:02:58 23 Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon 0:03:04 24 Jasmin Hurikino (Aus) Vanderkitten-Focus 25 Jenny Ives (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder 0:10:06 26 Anna Barensfeld (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:10:21 27 Emily Collins (NZl) Vanderkitten-Focus 28 Erin Burton (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 29 Sarah Sturm (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars 30 Heather Fischer (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars 0:10:40 31 Hayley Giddens (NZl) ISCorp Cycling Team 32 Anna Sanders (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:11:33 33 Lenore Pipes (Gum) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars 0:11:47 34 Annie Ewart (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:12:08 35 Heather Logan Sprenger (Can) Exergy TWENTY12 0:12:23 36 Jenny Rios (Mex) SC Velo - Empower Coaching 37 Kathleen Billington (USA) Vanderkitten-Focus 38 Christina Birch (USA) Freewheel Bike 39 Veronica Leal (Mex) Mexican National Team 40 Lauren Stephens (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 41 Kathryn Hunter (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 42 Samantha Schneider (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 0:13:13 43 Arley Kemmerer (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling 44 Amber Gaffney (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching 45 Briana Clark (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:13:18 46 Alexsis Ryan (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 47 Katie Quinn (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars 0:13:43 48 Melina Bernecker (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching 0:14:33 49 Joy McCulloch (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 50 Terra James (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder 51 Bridie O'Donnell (Aus) Vanderkitten-Focus 52 Catherine Johnson (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 53 Anne-Marie Morin (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC 54 Zoe Reker (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team 55 Nicole Whitburn (Aus) Freewheel Bike 56 Veronique Drapeau-Zgoralski (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC 57 Mary Zider (USA) Colavita/EspnW 58 Jennifer Purcell (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 0:15:16 59 Starla Teddergreen (USA) Vanderkitten-Focus 60 Jenn Perricone (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team 0:16:03 61 Erin Silliman (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling 62 Holly Breck (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching 63 Julie Jerue (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team 64 Allison Bevridge (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC 65 Lindsey Durst (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team 0:16:08 66 Abby Ruess (USA) Freewheel Bike 0:16:13 67 Sarah Fader (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:17:18 68 Amity Elliot (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder 0:17:23 69 Julie Cutts (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching 70 Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder 71 Rebecca Werner (Aus) Specialized-lululemon DNF Courteney Lowe (NZl) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies DNF Kate Chilcott (NZl) Vanderkitten-Focus DNF Ana Teresa Casas (Mex) Mexican National Team

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 5 pts 2 Samantha Schneider (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 3 3 Anna Barensfeld (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristin McGrath (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 5 pts 2 Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3 3 Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 5 pts 2 Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3 3 Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1

Hill 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristin McGrath (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 5 pts 2 Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3 3 Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1

Hill 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 5 pts 2 Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3 3 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Specialized-lululemon 1

Hill 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 5 pts 2 Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3 3 Kristin McGrath (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 1

Most aggressive rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 5 pts

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team TIBCO 2:40:02 2 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:21 3 Exergy TWENTY12 0:01:17 4 Specialized-lululemon 0:01:37 5 Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:13:51 6 Colavita/EspnW 0:14:38 7 FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:23:43 8 Vanderkitten-Focus 0:24:37 9 Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars 0:31:37 10 SC Velo - Empower Coaching 0:38:58 11 ISCorp Cycling Team 0:40:05 12 Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder 0:40:51 13 Freewheel Bike 0:41:58 14 Specialized-Mazda-SGC 0:43:58

Elite Men Final General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 7:32:16 2 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:00:17 3 Andres Diaz (Col) Team Exergy 0:00:18 4 Coulton Hartrich (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike 0:00:36 5 Christiaan Krick (RSA) Jelly Belly Cycling 0:00:42 6 Tommy Nankervis (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:00:45 7 Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder 0:01:30 8 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 9 John Murphy (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder 10 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 11 Christian Helmig (USA) Elbowz Racing 0:01:32 12 Eric Marcotte (USA) Elbowz Racing 0:01:40 13 Ty Magner (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team 0:01:48 14 Mike Olheiser (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 15 Luis Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:01:55 16 Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:01:59 17 Chris Winn (Aus) Horizon Organic/Panache 0:02:03 18 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:15 19 Travis McCabe (USA) Landis/Trek 0:02:22 20 Tanner Putt (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team 0:02:26 21 Stefano Barberi (USA) CashCall Mortgage 0:02:27 22 Travis Livermon (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop 23 Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 1 Development 0:02:47 24 Connor McCutcheon (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:03:38 25 Charles Huff (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling 0:04:06 26 Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling 0:04:10 27 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:04:16 28 Freddie Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy 0:04:20 29 Luis Devila (Mex) Jelly Belly Cycling 0:04:24 30 Logan Hutchings (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Boneshaker 0:04:25 31 Carlos Alzate (Col) Team Exergy 0:04:52 32 Austin Allison (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache 0:04:56 33 Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:05:29 34 Cole House (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:05:50 35 Michael Woell (USA) Freewheel Bike 0:05:56 36 Ryan Knapp (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:06:05 37 Devan Dunn (USA) CashCall Mortgage 0:06:14 38 Josh Yeaton (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache 0:06:30 39 Chris Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:06:32 40 David Santos (USA) CashCall Mortgage 0:06:40 41 Lee Muse (USA) CashCall Mortgage 0:07:10 42 Hector Hugo Rangel (Mex) Mexican National Team 0:07:37 43 Alder Martz (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team 0:08:07 44 Ricardo Van der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly Cycling 0:08:28 45 Cesar Grajales (Col) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:10:44 46 Mike Creed (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:15:59 47 Bobby Sweeting (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder 0:16:49 48 Ryan Wills (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Boneshaker 0:21:45 49 Chris Uberti (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:23:40 50 Tim Rugg (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 0:24:07 51 Clay Murfet (Aus) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop 0:24:55 52 Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:25:18 53 Zack Allison (USA) Mercy Cycling Team 0:25:26 54 Mike Stone (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team 0:25:37 55 Jean Michel Lachance (USA) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team 0:26:05 56 Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD 0:27:18 57 Tyler Brandt (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:30:57 58 Peter Hurst (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team 0:31:20 59 Jonathan Toftoy (USA) Twin Six 0:33:57 60 Liam Donoghue (USA) ISCorp 0:35:59 61 Eric Young (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:36:52 62 Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek 0:37:05 63 Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder 0:38:00 64 Mat Stephens (USA) Elbowz Racing 0:40:08 65 Tony Olson (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:40:19 66 Christian Parrett (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike 0:41:53 67 Zachary Davies (USA) Team Exergy 0:41:55 68 Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 Development 0:42:40 69 Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder 0:43:16 70 Diego Sandoval (Mex) Mexican National Team 0:44:30 71 Dan Harm (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD 0:46:11 72 Nicholas Coil (USA) Mercy Cycling Team 0:46:39 73 Joseph Welsh (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike 0:46:55 74 Colton Jarisch (USA) Mercy Cycling Team 0:47:03 75 Shawn Gravois (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike 0:47:21 76 Matt Gorter (NZl) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD 0:47:32 77 Ricky Gargiulo (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 0:48:03 78 Alex Meyer (USA) ISCorp 0:48:31 79 Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling 0:51:04 80 James Stangeland (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:51:59 81 Brandon Krawczyk (USA) Twin Six 0:54:03 82 Adam Froemming (USA) Freewheel Bike 0:56:02 83 Branden Russell (USA) Team Type 1 Development 0:57:06 84 Evan Burkhart (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team 0:57:52 85 Josh Gillingham (Can) ISCorp 0:59:12 86 Kyle Knott (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike 0:59:38 87 Kip Spaude (USA) ISCorp 0:59:45 88 Chris Monteleone (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop 1:01:21 89 Tomas Roba (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache 1:01:36 90 Gevan Samuel (PuR) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team 1:05:40 91 Chris Doig (USA) Freewheel Bike 1:05:43 92 Joshua Roeser (USA) Twin Six 1:06:12 93 Chad Hartley (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder 1:06:25 94 Jens Brabbit (USA) Twin Six 1:06:52 95 Austin Vinton (USA) Mercy Cycling Team 1:08:02 96 Dylan Jones (USA) Mercy Cycling Team 1:08:09 97 Andrew Minier (USA) Twin Six 1:09:13 98 Michael Dziedzic (USA) Landis/Trek 1:10:21 99 Braden Bingham (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache 1:12:32 100 Nick Traggis (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache 1:13:48 101 Steve Weller (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team 1:16:25 102 Paolo Cravanzola (Ita) Team Type 1 Development 1:16:34 103 David Zimmermann (USA) Freewheel Bike 1:41:27 104 Wes Holloway (USA) CashCall Mortgage 1:43:26 105 Justin Williams (USA) CashCall Mortgage 1:48:15

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carlos Alzate (Col) Team Exergy 41 pts 2 Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home 53 3 Charles Huff (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling 92 4 Tommy Nankervis (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 14 5 Andres Diaz (Col) Team Exergy 42 6 Mike Olheiser (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 15 7 Eric Marcotte (USA) Elbowz Racing 63 8 Christiaan Krick (RSA) Jelly Belly Cycling 93 9 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 4 10 Freddie Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy 46 11 Eric Young (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 26 12 Ricardo Van der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly Cycling 96 13 Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 24 14 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1 15 Luis Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home 51 16 Logan Hutchings (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Boneshaker 232 17 Coulton Hartrich (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike 103 18 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 19 Cesar Grajales (Col) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 11 20 Tim Rugg (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 153 21 Joseph Welsh (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike 106

King of the Hills classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mike Olheiser (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 15 pts 2 Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 14 3 Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 1 Development 12 4 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 10 5 Christiaan Krick (RSA) Jelly Belly Cycling 6 6 Bobby Sweeting (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder 5 7 Coulton Hartrich (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike 5 8 Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling 5 9 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 10 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 4 11 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3 12 Andres Diaz (Col) Team Exergy 3 13 Luis Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home 3 14 Mike Creed (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3 15 Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder 2 16 Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home 1

Best Young Rider jersey classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ty Magner (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team 7:34:04 2 Tanner Putt (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team 0:00:38 3 Connor McCutcheon (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:01:50 4 Luis Devila (Mex) Jelly Belly Cycling 0:02:36 5 Austin Allison (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache 0:03:08 6 Devan Dunn (USA) CashCall Mortgage 0:04:26 7 Alder Martz (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team 0:06:19 8 Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:23:30 9 Mike Stone (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team 0:23:49 10 Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD 0:25:30 11 Tyler Brandt (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:29:09 12 Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek 0:35:17 13 Tony Olson (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:38:31 14 Joseph Welsh (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike 0:45:07 15 Ricky Gargiulo (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 0:46:15 16 Alex Meyer (USA) ISCorp 0:46:43 17 Branden Russell (USA) Team Type 1 Development 0:55:18 18 Gevan Samuel (PuR) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team 1:03:52 19 Austin Vinton (USA) Mercy Cycling Team 1:06:14 20 Dylan Jones (USA) Mercy Cycling Team 1:06:21 21 Michael Dziedzic (USA) Landis/Trek 1:08:33 22 Wes Holloway (USA) CashCall Mortgage 1:41:38

Teams Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 22:39:45 2 Jamis Sutter Home 0:01:10 3 Jelly Belly P/B Kenda Cycling Team 0:04:11 4 Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:04:28 5 Team Exergy 0:06:24 6 BMC-Hincapie Development Team 0:08:47 7 Bissell Pro Cycling 0:08:54 8 Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder 0:09:43 9 Horizon Organic/Panache 0:10:17 10 CashCall Mortgage 0:12:10 11 Elbowz Racing 0:16:36 12 Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:52:06 13 Nature Valley Cycling Team 1:10:01 14 Team Type 1 Development 1:11:30 15 Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike 1:18:56 16 Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop 1:20:14 17 Landis/Trek 1:28:24 18 Mercy Cycling Team 1:49:37 19 Freewheel Bike 1:57:41 20 Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD 1:57:44 21 ISCorp 2:05:00 22 TWIN SIX 2:29:16 23 BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team 2:42:38

Elite Women Final General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 6:36:45 2 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Specialized-lululemon 0:00:38 3 Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:56 4 Jackie Crowell (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 0:01:02 5 Julie Beveridge (Can) Colavita/EspnW 0:01:32 6 Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:45 7 Ally Stacher (USA) Specialized-lululemon 0:01:50 8 Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:56 9 Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 0:02:03 10 Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 0:02:04 11 Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 0:02:17 12 Amber Neben (USA) Specialized-lululemon 0:02:36 13 Lindsay Myers (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 0:02:44 14 Lindsay Bayer (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:03:21 15 Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Mexican National Team 0:03:43 16 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 0:03:53 17 Brianna Walle (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:04:42 18 Jasmin Hurikino (Aus) Vanderkitten-Focus 0:04:43 19 Amy Alison Dombroski (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:04:54 20 Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 0:05:20 21 Kristin McGrath (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 0:05:23 22 Jamie Dinkens Bookwalter (USA) Colavita/EspnW 0:08:55 23 Veronique Fortin (Can) Team TIBCO -To The Top 0:11:39 24 Emily Collins (NZl) Vanderkitten-Focus 0:11:48 25 Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon 0:11:53 26 Heather Logan Sprenger (Can) Exergy TWENTY12 0:13:37 27 Heather Fischer (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars 0:14:44 28 Samantha Schneider (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 0:15:08 29 Erin Burton (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:15:13 30 Jenny Ives (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder 0:15:30 31 Veronica Leal (Mex) Mexican National Team 0:16:18 32 Mary Zider (USA) Colavita/EspnW 0:16:21 33 Amber Gaffney (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching 0:16:29 34 Jenny Rios (Mex) SC Velo - Empower Coaching 0:16:36 35 Anna Sanders (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:16:43 36 Briana Clark (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:17:12 37 Sarah Sturm (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars 0:17:57 38 Lenore Pipes (Gum) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars 0:19:36 39 Terra James (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder 0:20:03 40 Anna Barensfeld (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:20:22 41 Kathryn Hunter (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:21:12 42 Lauren Stephens (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:21:21 43 Kathleen Billington (USA) Vanderkitten-Focus 0:21:26 44 Amity Elliot (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder 0:22:16 45 Nicole Whitburn (Aus) Freewheel Bike 0:23:30 46 Christina Birch (USA) Freewheel Bike 0:24:39 47 Joy McCulloch (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:24:45 48 Erin Silliman (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling 0:26:10 49 Veronique Drapeau-Zgoralski (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC 0:26:31 50 Sarah Fader (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:27:26 51 Julie Cutts (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching 0:27:43 52 Annie Ewart (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:27:46 53 Alexsis Ryan (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 0:34:52 54 Arley Kemmerer (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling 0:45:16 55 Melina Bernecker (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching 0:53:19 56 Allison Bevridge (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC 0:56:50 57 Anne-Marie Morin (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC 1:02:29 58 Jennifer Purcell (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 1:02:34 59 Rebecca Werner (Aus) Specialized-lululemon 1:03:06 60 Julie Jerue (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team 1:03:51 61 Holly Breck (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching 1:03:54 62 Catherine Johnson (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 1:06:04 63 Starla Teddergreen (USA) Vanderkitten-Focus 1:06:17 64 Katie Quinn (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars 1:09:26 65 Zoe Reker (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team 1:16:37 66 Bridie O'Donnell (Aus) Vanderkitten-Focus 1:19:25 67 Hayley Giddens (NZl) ISCorp Cycling Team 1:20:58 68 Abby Ruess (USA) Freewheel Bike 1:37:11 69 Lindsey Durst (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team 1:42:40 70 Jenn Perricone (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team 1:42:51 71 Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder 2:06:07

Sprint Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 32 pts 2 Samantha Schneider (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 25 3 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Specialized-lululemon 17 4 Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 16 5 Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon 15 6 Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 13 7 Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 13 8 Kristin McGrath (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 8 9 Emily Collins (NZl) Vanderkitten-Focus 7 10 Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 6 11 Lenore Pipes (Gum) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars 4 12 Amy Alison Dombroski (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 3 13 Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Mexican National Team 2 14 Heather Logan Sprenger (Can) Exergy TWENTY12 2 15 Ally Stacher (USA) Specialized-lululemon 1 16 Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1 17 Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 1 18 Anna Barensfeld (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1 19 Sarah Fader (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 1 20 Anne-Marie Morin (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC 1

King of the Hills Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 34 pts 2 Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 20 3 Veronique Fortin (Can) Team TIBCO -To The Top 18 4 Amber Neben (USA) Specialized-lululemon 9 5 Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 6 6 Kristin McGrath (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 6 7 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Specialized-lululemon 1 8 Lindsay Myers (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 1 9 Jasmin Hurikino (Aus) Vanderkitten-Focus 1

Best Young Rider Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Specialized-lululemon 6:37:23 2 Jackie Crowell (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 0:00:24 3 Julie Beveridge (Can) Colavita/EspnW 0:00:54 4 Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:07 5 Ally Stacher (USA) Specialized-lululemon 0:01:12 6 Lindsay Myers (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 0:02:06 7 Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Mexican National Team 0:03:05 8 Jasmin Hurikino (Aus) Vanderkitten-Focus 0:04:05 9 Amy Alison Dombroski (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:04:16 10 Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 0:04:42 11 Emily Collins (NZl) Vanderkitten-Focus 0:11:10 12 Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon 0:11:15 13 Heather Fischer (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars 0:14:06 14 Samantha Schneider (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 0:14:30 15 Jenny Rios (Mex) SC Velo - Empower Coaching 0:15:58 16 Sarah Sturm (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars 0:17:19 17 Veronique Drapeau-Zgoralski (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC 0:25:53 18 Annie Ewart (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:27:08 19 Alexsis Ryan (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 0:34:14 20 Allison Bevridge (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC 0:56:12 21 Anne-Marie Morin (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC 1:01:51 22 Rebecca Werner (Aus) Specialized-lululemon 1:02:28 23 Holly Breck (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching 1:03:16 24 Katie Quinn (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars 1:08:48 25 Zoe Reker (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team 1:15:59 26 Hayley Giddens (NZl) ISCorp Cycling Team 1:20:20 27 Lindsey Durst (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team 1:42:02 28 Jenn Perricone (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team 1:42:13 29 Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder 2:05:29