Huff, Cliff-Ryan take out Uptown Minneapolis Criterium

Murphy, Small retain overall lead

Image 1 of 53

Brad Huff (Jelly Belly) blasts across the finish line

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 2 of 53

Women's podium

(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Image 3 of 53

Carmen Small (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) takes charge of the front heading into a time bonus sprint lap

(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 4 of 53

Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO) tries for a solo break away and earns the Freewheel Bike Most Aggressive Jersey.

(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 5 of 53

Theresa Cliff Ryan (ExergyTWENTY12) tucked safely in the field with several teammates nearby.

(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 6 of 53

Theresa Cliff Ryan (ExergyTWENTY12) wins the Uptown Criterium, her second stage win.

(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 7 of 53

Theresa Cliff Ryan (ExergyTWENTY12) celebrates her win and her defense of the Exergy Sprint Jersey.

(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 8 of 53

The Women's Stage Podium Samanta Schneider (Team TIBCO), Theresa Cliff Ryan (ExergyTWENTY12), Carmen Small (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies).

(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 9 of 53

Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder attempts to control the front of the race.

(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 10 of 53

Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) launches himself free of the field.

(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 11 of 53

Mike Creed (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) powers the break towards the finish line.

(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 12 of 53

Brad Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda Cycling Team) takes the stage win in Uptown Minneapolis.

(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 13 of 53

The Men's stage podium Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home), Brad Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda Cycling Team), Frank Pipp (Bissel Pro Cycling).

(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 14 of 53

The Women's Jerseys: Freewheel Bike Most Aggressive - Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO), Nature Valley Top Amateur - Brianna Walle (Nature Valley Cycling Team), Nature Valley Race Leader/Sport Beans Queen of the Hill Leader - Carmen Small (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies), Tria Best Young Rider - Jackie Crowell (ExergyTWENTY12), Exergy Sprint Leader - Theresa Cliff Ryan (ExergyTWENTY12).

(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 15 of 53

The Men's Jerseys: Tria Best Young Rider/Nature Valley Top Amateur - Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage), Nature Valley Race Leader - John Murphy (Kenda/5hr Energy), Freewheel Bike Most Aggressive Rider - Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies), Sport Beans King of the Hill Leader - Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies).

(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 16 of 53

The Optum team kept the pressure on at the front to protect the jersey.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 17 of 53

Lauren Rowney (Specialized-Lululemon) riding in the most aggressive jersey.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 18 of 53

The women's field heads through the middle section of the course.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 19 of 53

TIBCO did lots of work to try to break things up.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 20 of 53

Megan Guarnier (TIBCO) gets off the front of the field.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 21 of 53

Ally Stacher (Specialized-Lululemon) tried to get a break going.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 22 of 53

The women move fast down the back side.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 23 of 53

Optum stayed at the front to keep things in control.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 24 of 53

Carmen Small (Optum) holding onto yellow.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 25 of 53

Amber Neben (Specialized-Lululemon) in one of the tight turns.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 26 of 53

Lots of nice equipment in the pits.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 27 of 53

Jesse Anthony (Optum) gets away and checks to see who's coming.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 28 of 53

Alejandro Borajo (Jamis) moves up to be ready for the sprint.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 29 of 53

Jesse Anthony (Optum) lays it over through a turn.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 30 of 53

The Kenda team had their work cut out for them to hold things together.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 31 of 53

John Murphy (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) riding near the front.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 32 of 53

The men getting strung out in Uptown.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 33 of 53

Lots of fans lined even the back side of the course.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 34 of 53

The field gets strung out chasing the break.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 35 of 53

Eric Young (Bissell) in the bunch.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 36 of 53

Scott Zwizanski (Optum) still holds onto the climbers jersey.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 37 of 53

The women get ready for the start.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 38 of 53

The women gets strung out chasing the break.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 39 of 53

John Murphy (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) waits for his call up at the start.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 40 of 53

John Murphy (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) rode near the front the while night.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 41 of 53

Some fun signs along the course.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 42 of 53

Jesse Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling-Kelly Benefit Strategies) corners

(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Image 43 of 53

Jesse Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling-Kelly Benefit Strategies) looks back

(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Image 44 of 53

Brianna Walle (Nature Valley Cycling Team)

(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Image 45 of 53

Theresa Cliff-Ryan (ExergyTWENTY12)

(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Image 46 of 53

Team Exergy leads

(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Image 47 of 53

A Jelly Belly rider takes victory

(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Image 48 of 53

The start of the men's race

(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Image 49 of 53

Men's podium

(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Image 50 of 53

The racers corner

(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Image 51 of 53

The call-ups just prior to the women's race

(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Image 52 of 53

The yellow jersey wearer

(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Image 53 of 53

Theresa Cliff-Ryan (ExergyTWENTY12) notched her second stage win of the tour

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Jelly Belly's Brad Huff got redemption for coming just short of the stage 2 win in St. Paul by out-sprinting the field at the stage 4 Uptown Minneapolis criterium of the Nature Valley Grand Prix Friday. Theresa Cliff-Ryan (ExergyTWENTY12) notched her second stage win of the tour with another sprint victory, while Both Carmen Small (Optum Pro Cycling-Kelly Benefit Strategies) and John Murphy (Kenda/5-Hour
Energy) held onto their leaders' jerseys for Saturday's Menomonie Road Race. 

The men's 40-lap race featured two intermediate time bonus sprints and more time bonuses at the finish, providing enough incentive for 2011 overall winner Jesse Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling-Kelly Benefit Strategies), who started the stage 28 seconds down on Murphy, to set out on his own just four laps into the race.

“I just wanted to move up a little bit on the GC,” he said. “We crept everyone up a little bit in the top 10, and now we have a lot of numbers to play tomorrow in Menomonie.”

Anthony built a gap of seven seconds before the first intermediate sprint fueled the chase to bring him back, but he held on to take the maximum five-second time bonus with 32 laps remaining – then he was quickly back in the group.

More attacks flew off the front until Optum's Mike Creed and Jelly Belly's Ricardo Van der Velde slipped away with 26 laps remaining. Anthony and stage 2 winner Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy) bridged on the next lap to form a four-rider break that would pressure Murphy's Kenda squad for the rest of the race.

The group flowed well together and built a lead of 20 seconds with 17 laps remaining before Anthony took the second time bonus of the day. The escapees then built their advantage to 25 seconds with 15 to go, making Anthony the virtual leader on the road. Frankie Andreu, director of Murphy's Kenda/5-Hour Energy team said despite Anthony's virtual race lead, the team had everything under control.

“It wasn't a problem,” Andreu said. “Twenty-five seconds, 30 seconds, we knew we had to keep it in check, but I knew there were a lot of fresh legs still in the group, and when they came to the front they could eliminate 15 seconds a lap.”

The gap hovered around 25 seconds for several laps before Kenda started whittling at the lead, slicing off a couple of seconds each loop until the team had it down to just 17 seconds with seven laps remaining. Creed had blown with nine laps to go and dropped out of the group, so with six circuits left Anthony attacked the break and set off one more time on his own.

“They weren't working a whole lot, and I didn't want to pull them to the line if we had a chance to stay away,” Anthony said of Van der Velde and Alzate. “I knew it would be touch and go in the end. It's hard to hold off a field chasing like that, but I had to give it my best.”

His move was doomed when the teams that had been riding in the Kenda slipstream for the entire race came to the front looking for a stage win. Anthony had just four seconds on the bunch when Elbowz Racing's Eric Marcotte attacked and bridged up to him, but it was too little too late as Bissell took control for sprinters Frank Pipp and US national criterium champion Eric Young.

With the advantage almost closed down, Jelly Belly sent Jeremy Powers and Christian Kriek to finish off the last little gap. Anthony eventually surrendered, but Marcotte stayed clear for one more lap, coming back into the fold on the penultimate loop of the 1.4 km circuit. Huff said it was the perfect set up to use his powerful finishing kick.

“Kenda/5-Hour Energy did a great job there on the front,” he said. “Then Bissell came up after them and really pulled it all back. The race wouldn't have happened for me if it wouldn't have been for those two teams. Then I had two teammates with me to take me to the front, and it worked out well.”

The field took the bell for the final lap together and a drag race for the line was all but assured. Team Exergy's Freddie Rodriguez took the front for sprinter Alzate, but somewhere over the final 1.4 km Alzate lost his lead out man's wheel, so Huff, Alejandro Barrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home), Frank Pipp and Rodriguez came through the last corner shoulder to shoulder.

“I was in a bad position,” Huff said. “But luckily enough I found a gap on the right side of the road, so I went for it and got it. There was little bit of rubbing, but we were just fast; four guys four abreast in the corner, and everyone just kind of fanned out and went for it on their own.”

Huff had gained a little less than a bike length advantage as he crossed the line for the win. Barrajo grabbed second, and Pipp, who started the day third overall, held on for third on the stage and gained enough of a time bonus at the finish to move into second overall just a couple of seconds behind Murphy. Stage 1 winner Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling-Kelly Benefit Strategies) is now third, four seconds in arrears. Murphy praised his teammates' daylong effort on the front of the race, adding that he was just happy to come out of the stage with his race lead still intact.

“I almost crashed on the last lap, so I lost (Pipp's) wheel,” he said. “I wasn't able to sprint for time bonuses, so that was kind of a disappointment for today, but all in all we kept the jersey, stayed out of trouble and got some time, which is what we wanted. So it was all good. We'll do it again tomorrow, and then I'd like to take this all the way through Stillwater.”

Cliff-Ryan doubles up in Minneapolis, Small adds to race lead

Time bonuses in the women's 28-lap race also dictated much of the action, with Small adding to her overall lead by taking the first sprint ahead of ExergyTWENTY12's Heather Logan and Specialized-lululemon's Ali Stacher. Megan Guarnier (TIBCO-To The Top) countered the sprint effort with a solo attack, but the field was having none of it and brought her back within one loop of the six-corner course that was lined with spectators enjoying the Friday night uptown spectacle.

TIBCO team director Angela Van Smoorenburg said the team rode aggressively in hopes of denying Optum and ExergyTWENTY12 the bunch sprint they were obviously hoping for.

“Because Exergy has Theresa Cliff-Ryan, they have a fast sprinter, so we wanted to have a breakaway, even though we have fast riders in the sprint,” Van Smoorenburg said. “But the plan was a breakaway, and we tried with Megan Guarnier, and also Amanda Miller tried it, but the bunch was too strong and it was too fast. Optum was riding really well, and so it was hard.”

Specialized-lululemon, ExergyTWENTY12 and TIBCO all took turns on the front early trying to keep the pace high, but touched wheels on the start/finish straightaway just eight laps into the race brought down more than 20 riders, causing officials to neutralize the field and restart after a 10-minute break to get all of the riders and their machines back in working order.

Once the race was rolling again, Optum went to the front and drilled the pace, stretching out the 90-rider field in single file for several laps in an attempt to set up Small to win the second time bonus of the day at 16 laps remaining. Specialized-lululemon's Emilia Fahlin slipped past Small to take the maximum bonus, but the overall leader grabbed another three-second bump as the runner up.

Guarnier tried her second move with 12 laps to go and had a gap of eight seconds before Stacher and Amy Dombroski (FCS-Rouse) bridged up two laps later. The trio maintained Guarnier's original gap with nine laps remaining, but Optum's chase brought them back into the fold three laps later. TIBCO tried to attack again on the next lap, but Optum was all over the move, hoping to keep things together for sprinter Leah Kirchmann.

Optum's plan for Kirchmann went south, however, when a rider put her into the barriers on the back straight with four laps remaining. Cliff-Ryan's ExergyTWENTY12 squad capitalized on the confusion and sent its lead out train to the front for the final three laps. And just like she did for ExergyTWENTY12's stage 2 win, Heather Logan delivered the team sprinter into the final corner and left the final bit of work up to Cliff-Ryan, who performed her job to perfection, gaining a bike-length advantage at the line over TIBCO's Samantha Schneider and Small, who took second and third, respectively.

“The girls did a perfect lead out again,” Cliff-Ryan said of the effort that led to her second stage win. “(Kristin McGrath) was amazing. I think she was on the front for two laps. Then Katie (Antonneau) took over, then Jackie (Crowell) took over. Heather was my last girl again, and she took me through the last corner the way I wanted, first and second. My job was simple again: just sprint to the line.”

Small said the finale was up in the air with Kirchmann gone, and she had hoped to play off the other teams to take her to the line. But she came up just short of winning the stage.

“I knew Exergy would do a lead out,” she said. “But I got boxed in a little bit on that last corner.”

Despite missing out on the top two places for the stage, Small's day of sprinting earned her enough time bonuses to boost her lead over Amber Neben (Specialized-lululemon) from 25 seconds to 41. The new advantage gives her and the Optum team a little more room to work with during the Saturday Menomonie Road Race and Sunday's Stillwater Criterium, and at the end of the day Small praised her teammates for putting in the hard work to make it happen.

“They totally controlled the race,” she said. “So they did all the hard work. Getting the time bonuses was really good, because I'll need as much as I can get going into Sunday.”

 

Full results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Charles Huff (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling1:08:56
2Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home
3Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
4Freddie Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
5Eric Young (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
6Tommy Nankervis (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
7Carlos Alzate (Col) Team Exergy
8John Murphy (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder
9Ty Magner (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team
10Christiaan Krick (RSA) Jelly Belly Cycling
11Ricardo Van der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly Cycling
12Chris Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
13Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
14Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 1 Development
15Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
16Logan Loader-Mooney (USA) Team Exergy
17Tanner Putt (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team
18Luis Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home
19Andres Diaz (Col) Team Exergy
20Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
21Ivan Dominguez (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
22Thomas Brown (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop
23Mat Stephens (USA) Elbowz Racing
24Mike Creed (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
25Christian Helmig (USA) Elbowz Racing
26Cesar Grajales (Col) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
27Tim Rugg (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
28Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
29Andrew Bajadali (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
30Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
31David Lozano (Spa) Team Type 1 Development
32Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder
33Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
34Mike Olheiser (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
35Chris Winn (Aus) Horizon Organic/Panache
36Devan Dunn (USA) CashCall Mortgage
37Alder Martz (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team
38Bobby Sweeting (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder
39Jose Antogna (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home
40Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
41Heath Blackgrove (NZl) Elbowz Racing
42Kyle Wamsley (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
43David Santos (USA) CashCall Mortgage
44Clay Murfet (Aus) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop
45Chris Uberti (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
46Travis McCabe (USA) Landis/Trek
47Michael Woell (USA) Freewheel Bike
48Josh Yeaton (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache
49Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elbowz Racing
50Travis Livermon (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop
51Sean Sullivan (USA) Elbowz Racing
52Derek Goerke (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
53Josh Gillingham (Can) ISCorp
54Jean Michel Lachance (USA) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team
55Coulton Hartrich (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike
56Ryan Knapp (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
57Ryan Wills (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Boneshaker
58Colton Jarisch (USA) Mercy Cycling Team
59Tony Olson (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
60Jonathan Toftoy (USA) Twin Six
61Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD
62Tyler Brandt (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
63Stefano Barberi (USA) CashCall Mortgage
64Nicholas Coil (USA) Mercy Cycling Team
65Dan Harm (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD
66Eric Marcotte (USA) Elbowz Racing
67Brandon Krawczyk (USA) Twin Six
68Andrew Minier (USA) Twin Six
69Zack Allison (USA) Mercy Cycling Team
70Adam Froemming (USA) Freewheel Bike
71James Stangeland (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
72Luis Devila (Mex) Jelly Belly Cycling
73Alexander Gonzalez (Col) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team
74Ben Zawacki (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop
75Zachary Davies (USA) Team Exergy
76Kyle Knott (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike
77Cole House (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
78Connor McCutcheon (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
79Winston David (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike
80Matt Gorter (NZl) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD
81Chris Monteleone (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop
82Austin Allison (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache
83Peter Hurst (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team
84Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
85Joseph Welsh (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike
86Diego Sandoval (Mex) Mexican National Team
87Lee Muse (USA) CashCall Mortgage
88Christian Parrett (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike
89Mike Stone (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team
90Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home
91John Tomlinson (USA) ISCorp
92Kip Spaude (USA) ISCorp
93Hector Hugo Rangel (Mex) Mexican National Team
94Ricky Gargiulo (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes0:00:25
95Gevan Samuel (PuR) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team0:00:39
96Shawn Gravois (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike0:00:58
97Liam Donoghue (USA) ISCorp
98Pete Custer (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:01:14
99Jens Brabbit (USA) Twin Six0:01:15
100George Cyrus (USA) Landis/Trek0:01:17
101Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 Development0:01:19
102Joshua Roeser (USA) Twin Six
103Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
104Dylan Jones (USA) Mercy Cycling Team
105Evan Burkhart (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team
106Nick Schreiber (USA) Landis/Trek0:01:22
107Logan Hutchings (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Boneshaker
108Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek0:01:44
109Andy Baker (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:01:45
110Chris Doig (USA) Freewheel Bike0:01:48
111Steve Weller (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team0:01:55
112Andrew Crater (USA) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team0:02:40
113Emile Abraham (USA) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team0:04:10
114Zach Bergh (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD0:05:02
115Evan Fader (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:05:14
116Branden Russell (USA) Team Type 1 Development0:05:19
117Tomas Roba (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache0:05:34
118David Zimmermann (USA) Freewheel Bike0:05:46
119Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder0:06:08
120Nick Traggis (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache0:06:38
121Chad Hartley (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder0:06:39
122Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder0:06:40
123Jerome Townsend (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop0:07:06
124Justin Williams (USA) CashCall Mortgage0:07:08
125Chad Adair (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Boneshaker0:07:24
126Braden Bingham (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache0:07:26
127Michael Dziedzic (USA) Landis/Trek0:07:28
128Alex Meyer (USA) ISCorp0:08:39
129Wes Holloway (USA) CashCall Mortgage0:09:09
130Paolo Cravanzola (Ita) Team Type 1 Development0:10:39
131Andre Vandenberg (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD0:10:49
132Austin Vinton (USA) Mercy Cycling Team0:11:34

Sprint 1 -
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlos Alzate (Col) Team Exergy5pts
2Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies3
3Ricardo Van der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly Cycling1

Sprint 2 -
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlos Alzate (Col) Team Exergy5pts
2Ricardo Van der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly Cycling3
3Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1

Stage
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Charles Huff (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling10pts
2Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home7
3Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling5
4Freddie Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy4
5Eric Young (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling3
6Tommy Nankervis (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team2
7Carlos Alzate (Col) Team Exergy1

King of the Hill
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5pts
2Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies3
3Bobby Sweeting (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder1

Most aggressive
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies4pts

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bissell Pro Cycling3:26:48
2Jelly Belly P/B Kenda Cycling Team
3Team Exergy
4Jamis Sutter Home
5Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
6Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
7BMC-Hincapie Development Team
8Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder
9Elbowz Racing
10Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop
11CashCall Mortgage
12Horizon Organic/Panache
13Mercy Cycling Team
14Nature Valley Cycling Team
15TWIN SIX
16Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD
17Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike
18ISCorp
19Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes0:00:25
20Rossetti Devo Cycling Team0:00:39
21Team Type 1 Development0:01:19
22Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
23Freewheel Bike0:01:48
24Landis/Trek0:02:39
25BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team0:03:14
26Team Hotel San Jose/BONESHAKER0:08:46

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Exergy TWENTY121:05:35
2Samantha Schneider (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top
3Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
4Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Specialized-lululemon
5Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
6Heather Logan Sprenger (Can) Exergy TWENTY12
7Sarah Fader (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
8Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
9Lindsay Bayer (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
10Jenny Rios (Mex) SC Velo - Empower Coaching
11Lindsay Myers (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top
12Jackie Crowell (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
13Allison Bevridge (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC
14Annie Ewart (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
15Julie Beveridge (Can) Colavita/EspnW
16Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top
17Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
18Jasmin Hurikino (Aus) Vanderkitten-Focus
19Brianna Walle (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:00:02
20Ally Stacher (USA) Specialized-lululemon
21Heather Fischer (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars
22Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top
23Jenny Ives (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder
24Veronica Leal (Mex) Mexican National Team
25Amber Neben (USA) Specialized-lululemon
26Mary Zider (USA) Colavita/EspnW
27Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Mexican National Team
28Joy McCulloch (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
29Amy Alison Dombroski (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
30Briana Clark (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
31Karlee Gendron (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC
32Virginie Gauthier (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC
33Jennifer Purcell (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top
34Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
35Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top
36Emily Collins (NZl) Vanderkitten-Focus
37Jamie Dinkens Bookwalter (USA) Colavita/EspnW
38Lenore Pipes (Gum) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars
39Nicole Whitburn (Aus) Freewheel Bike0:00:15
40Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Exergy TWENTY120:00:24
41Amity Elliot (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder0:00:27
42Terra James (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder
43Ana Teresa Casas (Mex) Mexican National Team
44Melina Bernecker (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching
45Kathleen Billington (USA) Vanderkitten-Focus
46Lauren Stephens (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
47Amber Gaffney (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching
48Veronique Drapeau-Zgoralski (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC
49Courteney Lowe (NZl) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
50Zoe Reker (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team0:00:33
51Erin Silliman (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling0:00:43
52Anna Sanders (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:00:50
53Kathryn Hunter (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
54Erin Burton (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
55Katie Quinn (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars
56Sarah Sturm (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars
57Arley Kemmerer (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling
58Raquel Miller (USA) Freewheel Bike
59Julie Jerue (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team
60Anne-Marie Morin (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC0:00:57
61Holly Breck (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching0:01:03
62Veronique Fortin (Can) Team TIBCO -To The Top
63Alexsis Ryan (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top
64Kristin McGrath (USA) Exergy TWENTY120:01:10
65Tayler Wiles (USA) Exergy TWENTY120:01:17
66Christina Birch (USA) Freewheel Bike0:01:20
67Starla Teddergreen (USA) Vanderkitten-Focus
68Julie Cutts (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching
69Bridie O'Donnell (Aus) Vanderkitten-Focus
70Rebecca Werner (Aus) Specialized-lululemon
71Rachel Byus (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
72Anna Barensfeld (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:32
73Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon0:07:33
74Trina Jacobson (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:07:58
75Kate Chilcott (NZl) Vanderkitten-Focus0:08:06
76Jenn Perricone (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team0:21:53
77Catherine Johnson (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
78Lindsey Durst (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team
79Laura Meadley (Aus) MVP Health Care Cycling
80Hayley Giddens (NZl) ISCorp Cycling Team
81Abby Ruess (USA) Freewheel Bike
82Jennifer Reither (USA) Vanderkitten-Focus0:30:40
83Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder0:42:28
84Casey Kelly (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling1:15:43
DNFAmy McGuire (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
DNFRachel Warner (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
DNFMayra del Rocio Rocha (Mex) Mexican National Team
DNFKatie Spittlehouse (Can) ISCorp Cycling Team

Sprint 1 -
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5pts
2Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Specialized-lululemon3
3Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top1

Sprint 2 -
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top5pts
2Amy Alison Dombroski (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore3
3Ally Stacher (USA) Specialized-lululemon1

Stage -
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Exergy TWENTY1210pts
2Samantha Schneider (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top7
3Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5
4Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Specialized-lululemon4
5Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies3
6Heather Logan Sprenger (Can) Exergy TWENTY122
7Sarah Fader (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore1

Hill climb
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5pts
2Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies3
3Amber Neben (USA) Specialized-lululemon1

Most aggressive
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top3pts

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies3:16:45
2Exergy TWENTY12
3Team TIBCO
4Specialized-lululemon0:00:04
5Nature Valley Cycling Team
6Specialized-Mazda-SGC
7Colavita/EspnW
8FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:00:29
9Vanderkitten-Focus
10Mexican National Team0:00:31
11SC Velo - Empower Coaching0:00:54
12Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars
13Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder0:00:56
14Freewheel Bike0:02:25
15ISCorp Cycling Team0:23:16
16MVP Health Care Cycling0:23:26

Elite men - General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Murphy (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder2:40:30
2Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:02
3Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:04
4Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:10
5Bobby Sweeting (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder0:00:18
6Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:21
7Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
8Mike Olheiser (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
9Andres Diaz (Col) Team Exergy0:00:22
10Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder0:00:24
11Charles Huff (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling0:00:25
12Eric Young (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:26
13Jose Antogna (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home0:00:27
14Devan Dunn (USA) CashCall Mortgage0:00:31
15Mike Creed (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:33
16Freddie Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy0:00:35
17Christian Helmig (USA) Elbowz Racing0:00:38
18Coulton Hartrich (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike0:00:40
19Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elbowz Racing
20Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
21Jonathan Toftoy (USA) Twin Six0:00:43
22Eric Marcotte (USA) Elbowz Racing0:00:45
23Luis Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home0:00:46
24David Santos (USA) CashCall Mortgage0:00:47
25Ty Magner (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team
26Heath Blackgrove (NZl) Elbowz Racing0:00:48
27James Stangeland (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:00:49
28Chris Winn (Aus) Horizon Organic/Panache0:00:54
29Christiaan Krick (RSA) Jelly Belly Cycling
30Winston David (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike
31Cesar Grajales (Col) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
32Kyle Wamsley (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home0:00:57
33Hector Hugo Rangel (Mex) Mexican National Team
34Connor McCutcheon (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:00:58
35Tommy Nankervis (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
36Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling0:01:00
37Dan Harm (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD
38Sean Sullivan (USA) Elbowz Racing0:01:01
39Chris Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:01:05
40Andrew Bajadali (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:06
41Carlos Alzate (Col) Team Exergy0:01:10
42Austin Allison (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache0:01:11
43Travis McCabe (USA) Landis/Trek0:01:13
44Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home0:01:14
45Zack Allison (USA) Mercy Cycling Team0:01:16
46Lee Muse (USA) CashCall Mortgage0:01:17
47Travis Livermon (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop0:01:18
48Tanner Putt (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team0:01:21
49David Lozano (Spa) Team Type 1 Development
50Stefano Barberi (USA) CashCall Mortgage
51Ricardo Van der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly Cycling0:01:25
52Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
53Chris Uberti (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:01:27
54Ivan Dominguez (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:01:30
55Ryan Wills (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Boneshaker0:01:31
56Diego Sandoval (Mex) Mexican National Team0:01:33
57Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling0:01:36
58Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home0:01:37
59Ryan Knapp (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:01:38
60Colton Jarisch (USA) Mercy Cycling Team
61Tim Rugg (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes0:01:39
62Thomas Brown (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop0:01:41
63Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 1 Development0:01:43
64Joseph Welsh (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike0:01:44
65Jean Michel Lachance (USA) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team
66Chris Monteleone (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop0:01:45
67Cole House (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:01:47
68Ricky Gargiulo (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes0:01:50
69Luis Devila (Mex) Jelly Belly Cycling0:01:52
70Josh Yeaton (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache0:01:55
71Mat Stephens (USA) Elbowz Racing
72Peter Hurst (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team0:01:56
73Christian Parrett (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike
74Zachary Davies (USA) Team Exergy0:01:58
75Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD0:02:02
76Alder Martz (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team0:02:07
77Matt Gorter (NZl) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD
78Tyler Brandt (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:02:10
79Clay Murfet (Aus) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop0:02:11
80Ben Zawacki (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop
81Derek Goerke (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes0:02:12
82Shawn Gravois (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike0:02:13
83Michael Woell (USA) Freewheel Bike
84Alexander Gonzalez (Col) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team0:02:18
85Tony Olson (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:02:24
86Nicholas Coil (USA) Mercy Cycling Team0:02:27
87Logan Hutchings (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Boneshaker0:02:28
88Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 Development0:02:29
89Brandon Krawczyk (USA) Twin Six0:02:38
90Liam Donoghue (USA) ISCorp0:02:41
91Logan Loader-Mooney (USA) Team Exergy0:02:42
92Andy Baker (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:02:53
93Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:02:57
94George Cyrus (USA) Landis/Trek0:03:10
95Pete Custer (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:03:26
96Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek0:03:29
97Evan Burkhart (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team0:03:58
98Nick Schreiber (USA) Landis/Trek0:04:04
99Kyle Knott (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike0:04:12
100Mike Stone (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team0:05:05
101Andrew Crater (USA) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team0:05:58
102Kip Spaude (USA) ISCorp0:06:16
103Emile Abraham (USA) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team0:06:17
104John Tomlinson (USA) ISCorp0:06:47
105Evan Fader (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:07:03
106Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder0:07:28
107Tomas Roba (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache0:07:32
108Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder
109Zach Bergh (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD0:07:39
110Chris Doig (USA) Freewheel Bike0:07:49
111Branden Russell (USA) Team Type 1 Development0:07:59
112Chad Hartley (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder0:08:42
113David Zimmermann (USA) Freewheel Bike0:08:48
114Adam Froemming (USA) Freewheel Bike0:10:05
115Jerome Townsend (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop0:10:29
116Josh Gillingham (Can) ISCorp0:10:43
117Alex Meyer (USA) ISCorp0:11:29
118Joshua Roeser (USA) Twin Six0:12:43
119Andre Vandenberg (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD0:12:54
120Jens Brabbit (USA) Twin Six0:12:58
121Steve Weller (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team0:14:03
122Andrew Minier (USA) Twin Six0:15:29
123Dylan Jones (USA) Mercy Cycling Team0:17:44
124Gevan Samuel (PuR) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team0:18:30
125Braden Bingham (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache0:18:32
126Chad Adair (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Boneshaker0:19:45
127Justin Williams (USA) CashCall Mortgage0:19:46
128Nick Traggis (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache0:19:48
129Wes Holloway (USA) CashCall Mortgage0:20:32
130Michael Dziedzic (USA) Landis/Trek0:21:15
131Paolo Cravanzola (Ita) Team Type 1 Development0:22:40
132Austin Vinton (USA) Mercy Cycling Team0:22:52

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlos Alzate (Col) Team Exergy31pts
2Charles Huff (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling17
3Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home12
4Freddie Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy8
5Eric Young (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling6
6Ricardo Van der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly Cycling5
7Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling5
8Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies4
9Eric Marcotte (USA) Elbowz Racing4
10Logan Loader-Mooney (USA) Team Exergy3
11Tommy Nankervis (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team2
12Tim Rugg (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes2
13Andrew Bajadali (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1

King of the Hill classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5pts
2Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies3
3Bobby Sweeting (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Devan Dunn (USA) CashCall Mortgage2:41:01
2Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elbowz Racing0:00:09
3Ty Magner (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team0:00:16
4Connor McCutcheon (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:00:27
5Austin Allison (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache0:00:40
6Tanner Putt (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team0:00:50
7Joseph Welsh (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike0:01:13
8Ricky Gargiulo (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes0:01:19
9Luis Devila (Mex) Jelly Belly Cycling0:01:21
10Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD0:01:31
11Alder Martz (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team0:01:36
12Tyler Brandt (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:01:39
13Tony Olson (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:01:53
14Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:02:26
15Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek0:02:58
16Mike Stone (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team0:04:34
17John Tomlinson (USA) ISCorp0:06:16
18Zach Bergh (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD0:07:08
19Branden Russell (USA) Team Type 1 Development0:07:28
20Alex Meyer (USA) ISCorp0:10:58
21Andre Vandenberg (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD0:12:23
22Dylan Jones (USA) Mercy Cycling Team0:17:13
23Gevan Samuel (PuR) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team0:17:59
24Chad Adair (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Boneshaker0:19:14
25Wes Holloway (USA) CashCall Mortgage0:20:01
26Michael Dziedzic (USA) Landis/Trek0:20:44
27Austin Vinton (USA) Mercy Cycling Team0:22:21

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies8:02:13
2Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder0:00:08
3Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:18
4Jamis Sutter Home0:00:51
5Team Exergy0:01:15
6Elbowz Racing0:01:16
7Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:01:30
8CashCall Mortgage0:01:52
9Jelly Belly P/B Kenda Cycling Team0:01:56
10Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike0:02:06
11Nature Valley Cycling Team0:02:53
12BMC-Hincapie Development Team0:02:55
13Horizon Organic/Panache0:03:02
14Mercy Cycling Team0:03:54
15Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop0:03:59
16Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD0:04:06
17Team Type 1 Development0:04:50
18Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes0:04:58
19Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:05:19
20Rossetti Devo Cycling Team0:05:41
21Landis/Trek0:06:47
22ISCorp0:08:25
23Freewheel Bike0:12:21
24TWIN SIX0:13:32
25BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team0:19:12
26Team Hotel San Jose/BONESHAKER0:23:01

Elite women general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies2:21:44
2Amber Neben (USA) Specialized-lululemon0:00:41
3Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:43
4Jackie Crowell (USA) Exergy TWENTY120:00:46
5Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Specialized-lululemon0:00:48
6Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:51
7Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:59
8Brianna Walle (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:01:04
9Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:10
10Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Exergy TWENTY120:01:12
11Julie Beveridge (Can) Colavita/EspnW0:01:24
12Annie Ewart (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
13Heather Logan Sprenger (Can) Exergy TWENTY120:01:26
14Amber Gaffney (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching0:01:34
15Ally Stacher (USA) Specialized-lululemon0:01:35
16Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top0:01:39
17Jamie Dinkens Bookwalter (USA) Colavita/EspnW
18Lindsay Bayer (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:01:44
19Emily Collins (NZl) Vanderkitten-Focus0:01:50
20Jasmin Hurikino (Aus) Vanderkitten-Focus0:01:51
21Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top0:01:54
22Mary Zider (USA) Colavita/EspnW0:02:00
23Allison Bevridge (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC0:02:08
24Samantha Schneider (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top0:02:12
25Briana Clark (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
26Veronica Leal (Mex) Mexican National Team0:02:13
27Lindsay Myers (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top0:02:14
28Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top0:02:16
29Heather Fischer (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars0:02:22
30Lenore Pipes (Gum) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars0:02:28
31Karlee Gendron (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC
32Kathryn Hunter (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:02:29
33Jenny Rios (Mex) SC Velo - Empower Coaching0:02:31
34Nicole Whitburn (Aus) Freewheel Bike
35Lauren Stephens (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:02:38
36Kathleen Billington (USA) Vanderkitten-Focus0:02:43
37Tayler Wiles (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
38Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Exergy TWENTY120:02:54
39Amy Alison Dombroski (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:03:02
40Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Mexican National Team
41Virginie Gauthier (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC0:03:03
42Kristin McGrath (USA) Exergy TWENTY120:03:04
43Courteney Lowe (NZl) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:03:07
44Erin Burton (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:03:10
45Melina Bernecker (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching
46Amity Elliot (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder0:03:11
47Anna Sanders (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:03:28
48Anna Barensfeld (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
49Rebecca Werner (Aus) Specialized-lululemon0:03:29
50Jennifer Purcell (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top0:03:30
51Jenny Ives (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder0:03:42
52Erin Silliman (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling0:03:47
53Terra James (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder0:03:48
54Ana Teresa Casas (Mex) Mexican National Team
55Sarah Fader (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
56Joy McCulloch (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:03:52
57Julie Jerue (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team0:04:00
58Julie Cutts (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching
59Holly Breck (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching0:04:03
60Anne-Marie Morin (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC0:04:08
61Arley Kemmerer (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling0:04:27
62Veronique Fortin (Can) Team TIBCO -To The Top0:04:57
63Veronique Drapeau-Zgoralski (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC0:05:38
64Sarah Sturm (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars0:05:54
65Christina Birch (USA) Freewheel Bike0:05:56
66Starla Teddergreen (USA) Vanderkitten-Focus0:07:13
67Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon0:09:14
68Rachel Byus (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:09:29
69Kate Chilcott (NZl) Vanderkitten-Focus0:11:07
70Katie Quinn (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars0:11:55
71Alexsis Ryan (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top0:15:14
72Raquel Miller (USA) Freewheel Bike0:18:36
73Zoe Reker (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team0:19:00
74Bridie O'Donnell (Aus) Vanderkitten-Focus0:21:04
75Hayley Giddens (NZl) ISCorp Cycling Team0:26:30
76Trina Jacobson (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:31:46
77Laura Meadley (Aus) MVP Health Care Cycling0:33:20
78Jennifer Reither (USA) Vanderkitten-Focus0:37:58
79Lindsey Durst (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team0:42:44
80Jenn Perricone (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team0:43:00
81Catherine Johnson (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:45:11
82Abby Ruess (USA) Freewheel Bike0:45:22
83Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder1:04:56
84Casey Kelly (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling1:38:52

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Exergy TWENTY1220pts
2Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies12
3Samantha Schneider (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top11
4Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top11
5Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies10
6Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon8
7Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Specialized-lululemon7
8Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies7
9Lenore Pipes (Gum) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars4
10Amy Alison Dombroski (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore3
11Heather Logan Sprenger (Can) Exergy TWENTY122
12Emily Collins (NZl) Vanderkitten-Focus2
13Ally Stacher (USA) Specialized-lululemon1
14Sarah Fader (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore1
15Anne-Marie Morin (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC1

Hill climb classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5pts
2Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies3
3Amber Neben (USA) Specialized-lululemon1

 

