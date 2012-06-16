Image 1 of 53 Brad Huff (Jelly Belly) blasts across the finish line (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 53 Women's podium (Image credit: Stephanie Williams) Image 3 of 53 Carmen Small (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) takes charge of the front heading into a time bonus sprint lap (Image credit: Matthew Moses) Image 4 of 53 Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO) tries for a solo break away and earns the Freewheel Bike Most Aggressive Jersey. (Image credit: Matthew Moses) Image 5 of 53 Theresa Cliff Ryan (ExergyTWENTY12) tucked safely in the field with several teammates nearby. (Image credit: Matthew Moses) Image 6 of 53 Theresa Cliff Ryan (ExergyTWENTY12) wins the Uptown Criterium, her second stage win. (Image credit: Matthew Moses) Image 7 of 53 Theresa Cliff Ryan (ExergyTWENTY12) celebrates her win and her defense of the Exergy Sprint Jersey. Jelly Belly's Brad Huff got redemption for coming just short of the stage 2 win in St. Paul by out-sprinting the field at the stage 4 Uptown Minneapolis criterium of the Nature Valley Grand Prix Friday. Theresa Cliff-Ryan (ExergyTWENTY12) notched her second stage win of the tour with another sprint victory, while Both Carmen Small (Optum Pro Cycling-Kelly Benefit Strategies) and John Murphy (Kenda/5-Hour

Energy) held onto their leaders' jerseys for Saturday's Menomonie Road Race.

The men's 40-lap race featured two intermediate time bonus sprints and more time bonuses at the finish, providing enough incentive for 2011 overall winner Jesse Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling-Kelly Benefit Strategies), who started the stage 28 seconds down on Murphy, to set out on his own just four laps into the race.

“I just wanted to move up a little bit on the GC,” he said. “We crept everyone up a little bit in the top 10, and now we have a lot of numbers to play tomorrow in Menomonie.”

Anthony built a gap of seven seconds before the first intermediate sprint fueled the chase to bring him back, but he held on to take the maximum five-second time bonus with 32 laps remaining – then he was quickly back in the group.

More attacks flew off the front until Optum's Mike Creed and Jelly Belly's Ricardo Van der Velde slipped away with 26 laps remaining. Anthony and stage 2 winner Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy) bridged on the next lap to form a four-rider break that would pressure Murphy's Kenda squad for the rest of the race.

The group flowed well together and built a lead of 20 seconds with 17 laps remaining before Anthony took the second time bonus of the day. The escapees then built their advantage to 25 seconds with 15 to go, making Anthony the virtual leader on the road. Frankie Andreu, director of Murphy's Kenda/5-Hour Energy team said despite Anthony's virtual race lead, the team had everything under control.

“It wasn't a problem,” Andreu said. “Twenty-five seconds, 30 seconds, we knew we had to keep it in check, but I knew there were a lot of fresh legs still in the group, and when they came to the front they could eliminate 15 seconds a lap.”

The gap hovered around 25 seconds for several laps before Kenda started whittling at the lead, slicing off a couple of seconds each loop until the team had it down to just 17 seconds with seven laps remaining. Creed had blown with nine laps to go and dropped out of the group, so with six circuits left Anthony attacked the break and set off one more time on his own.

“They weren't working a whole lot, and I didn't want to pull them to the line if we had a chance to stay away,” Anthony said of Van der Velde and Alzate. “I knew it would be touch and go in the end. It's hard to hold off a field chasing like that, but I had to give it my best.”

His move was doomed when the teams that had been riding in the Kenda slipstream for the entire race came to the front looking for a stage win. Anthony had just four seconds on the bunch when Elbowz Racing's Eric Marcotte attacked and bridged up to him, but it was too little too late as Bissell took control for sprinters Frank Pipp and US national criterium champion Eric Young.

With the advantage almost closed down, Jelly Belly sent Jeremy Powers and Christian Kriek to finish off the last little gap. Anthony eventually surrendered, but Marcotte stayed clear for one more lap, coming back into the fold on the penultimate loop of the 1.4 km circuit. Huff said it was the perfect set up to use his powerful finishing kick.

“Kenda/5-Hour Energy did a great job there on the front,” he said. “Then Bissell came up after them and really pulled it all back. The race wouldn't have happened for me if it wouldn't have been for those two teams. Then I had two teammates with me to take me to the front, and it worked out well.”

The field took the bell for the final lap together and a drag race for the line was all but assured. Team Exergy's Freddie Rodriguez took the front for sprinter Alzate, but somewhere over the final 1.4 km Alzate lost his lead out man's wheel, so Huff, Alejandro Barrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home), Frank Pipp and Rodriguez came through the last corner shoulder to shoulder.

“I was in a bad position,” Huff said. “But luckily enough I found a gap on the right side of the road, so I went for it and got it. There was little bit of rubbing, but we were just fast; four guys four abreast in the corner, and everyone just kind of fanned out and went for it on their own.”

Huff had gained a little less than a bike length advantage as he crossed the line for the win. Barrajo grabbed second, and Pipp, who started the day third overall, held on for third on the stage and gained enough of a time bonus at the finish to move into second overall just a couple of seconds behind Murphy. Stage 1 winner Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling-Kelly Benefit Strategies) is now third, four seconds in arrears. Murphy praised his teammates' daylong effort on the front of the race, adding that he was just happy to come out of the stage with his race lead still intact.

“I almost crashed on the last lap, so I lost (Pipp's) wheel,” he said. “I wasn't able to sprint for time bonuses, so that was kind of a disappointment for today, but all in all we kept the jersey, stayed out of trouble and got some time, which is what we wanted. So it was all good. We'll do it again tomorrow, and then I'd like to take this all the way through Stillwater.”

Cliff-Ryan doubles up in Minneapolis, Small adds to race lead

Time bonuses in the women's 28-lap race also dictated much of the action, with Small adding to her overall lead by taking the first sprint ahead of ExergyTWENTY12's Heather Logan and Specialized-lululemon's Ali Stacher. Megan Guarnier (TIBCO-To The Top) countered the sprint effort with a solo attack, but the field was having none of it and brought her back within one loop of the six-corner course that was lined with spectators enjoying the Friday night uptown spectacle.

TIBCO team director Angela Van Smoorenburg said the team rode aggressively in hopes of denying Optum and ExergyTWENTY12 the bunch sprint they were obviously hoping for.

“Because Exergy has Theresa Cliff-Ryan, they have a fast sprinter, so we wanted to have a breakaway, even though we have fast riders in the sprint,” Van Smoorenburg said. “But the plan was a breakaway, and we tried with Megan Guarnier, and also Amanda Miller tried it, but the bunch was too strong and it was too fast. Optum was riding really well, and so it was hard.”

Specialized-lululemon, ExergyTWENTY12 and TIBCO all took turns on the front early trying to keep the pace high, but touched wheels on the start/finish straightaway just eight laps into the race brought down more than 20 riders, causing officials to neutralize the field and restart after a 10-minute break to get all of the riders and their machines back in working order.

Once the race was rolling again, Optum went to the front and drilled the pace, stretching out the 90-rider field in single file for several laps in an attempt to set up Small to win the second time bonus of the day at 16 laps remaining. Specialized-lululemon's Emilia Fahlin slipped past Small to take the maximum bonus, but the overall leader grabbed another three-second bump as the runner up.

Guarnier tried her second move with 12 laps to go and had a gap of eight seconds before Stacher and Amy Dombroski (FCS-Rouse) bridged up two laps later. The trio maintained Guarnier's original gap with nine laps remaining, but Optum's chase brought them back into the fold three laps later. TIBCO tried to attack again on the next lap, but Optum was all over the move, hoping to keep things together for sprinter Leah Kirchmann.

Optum's plan for Kirchmann went south, however, when a rider put her into the barriers on the back straight with four laps remaining. Cliff-Ryan's ExergyTWENTY12 squad capitalized on the confusion and sent its lead out train to the front for the final three laps. And just like she did for ExergyTWENTY12's stage 2 win, Heather Logan delivered the team sprinter into the final corner and left the final bit of work up to Cliff-Ryan, who performed her job to perfection, gaining a bike-length advantage at the line over TIBCO's Samantha Schneider and Small, who took second and third, respectively.

“The girls did a perfect lead out again,” Cliff-Ryan said of the effort that led to her second stage win. “(Kristin McGrath) was amazing. I think she was on the front for two laps. Then Katie (Antonneau) took over, then Jackie (Crowell) took over. Heather was my last girl again, and she took me through the last corner the way I wanted, first and second. My job was simple again: just sprint to the line.”

Small said the finale was up in the air with Kirchmann gone, and she had hoped to play off the other teams to take her to the line. But she came up just short of winning the stage.

“I knew Exergy would do a lead out,” she said. “But I got boxed in a little bit on that last corner.”

Despite missing out on the top two places for the stage, Small's day of sprinting earned her enough time bonuses to boost her lead over Amber Neben (Specialized-lululemon) from 25 seconds to 41. The new advantage gives her and the Optum team a little more room to work with during the Saturday Menomonie Road Race and Sunday's Stillwater Criterium, and at the end of the day Small praised her teammates for putting in the hard work to make it happen.

“They totally controlled the race,” she said. “So they did all the hard work. Getting the time bonuses was really good, because I'll need as much as I can get going into Sunday.”

Full results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Charles Huff (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling 1:08:56 2 Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home 3 Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 4 Freddie Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy 5 Eric Young (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 6 Tommy Nankervis (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 7 Carlos Alzate (Col) Team Exergy 8 John Murphy (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder 9 Ty Magner (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team 10 Christiaan Krick (RSA) Jelly Belly Cycling 11 Ricardo Van der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly Cycling 12 Chris Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 13 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 14 Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 1 Development 15 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 16 Logan Loader-Mooney (USA) Team Exergy 17 Tanner Putt (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team 18 Luis Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home 19 Andres Diaz (Col) Team Exergy 20 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 21 Ivan Dominguez (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 22 Thomas Brown (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop 23 Mat Stephens (USA) Elbowz Racing 24 Mike Creed (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 25 Christian Helmig (USA) Elbowz Racing 26 Cesar Grajales (Col) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 27 Tim Rugg (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 28 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 29 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 30 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 31 David Lozano (Spa) Team Type 1 Development 32 Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder 33 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 34 Mike Olheiser (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 35 Chris Winn (Aus) Horizon Organic/Panache 36 Devan Dunn (USA) CashCall Mortgage 37 Alder Martz (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team 38 Bobby Sweeting (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder 39 Jose Antogna (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home 40 Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling 41 Heath Blackgrove (NZl) Elbowz Racing 42 Kyle Wamsley (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 43 David Santos (USA) CashCall Mortgage 44 Clay Murfet (Aus) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop 45 Chris Uberti (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 46 Travis McCabe (USA) Landis/Trek 47 Michael Woell (USA) Freewheel Bike 48 Josh Yeaton (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache 49 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elbowz Racing 50 Travis Livermon (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop 51 Sean Sullivan (USA) Elbowz Racing 52 Derek Goerke (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 53 Josh Gillingham (Can) ISCorp 54 Jean Michel Lachance (USA) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team 55 Coulton Hartrich (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike 56 Ryan Knapp (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 57 Ryan Wills (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Boneshaker 58 Colton Jarisch (USA) Mercy Cycling Team 59 Tony Olson (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 60 Jonathan Toftoy (USA) Twin Six 61 Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD 62 Tyler Brandt (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 63 Stefano Barberi (USA) CashCall Mortgage 64 Nicholas Coil (USA) Mercy Cycling Team 65 Dan Harm (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD 66 Eric Marcotte (USA) Elbowz Racing 67 Brandon Krawczyk (USA) Twin Six 68 Andrew Minier (USA) Twin Six 69 Zack Allison (USA) Mercy Cycling Team 70 Adam Froemming (USA) Freewheel Bike 71 James Stangeland (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 72 Luis Devila (Mex) Jelly Belly Cycling 73 Alexander Gonzalez (Col) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team 74 Ben Zawacki (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop 75 Zachary Davies (USA) Team Exergy 76 Kyle Knott (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike 77 Cole House (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 78 Connor McCutcheon (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 79 Winston David (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike 80 Matt Gorter (NZl) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD 81 Chris Monteleone (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop 82 Austin Allison (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache 83 Peter Hurst (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team 84 Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling 85 Joseph Welsh (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike 86 Diego Sandoval (Mex) Mexican National Team 87 Lee Muse (USA) CashCall Mortgage 88 Christian Parrett (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike 89 Mike Stone (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team 90 Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home 91 John Tomlinson (USA) ISCorp 92 Kip Spaude (USA) ISCorp 93 Hector Hugo Rangel (Mex) Mexican National Team 94 Ricky Gargiulo (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 0:00:25 95 Gevan Samuel (PuR) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team 0:00:39 96 Shawn Gravois (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike 0:00:58 97 Liam Donoghue (USA) ISCorp 98 Pete Custer (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:01:14 99 Jens Brabbit (USA) Twin Six 0:01:15 100 George Cyrus (USA) Landis/Trek 0:01:17 101 Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 Development 0:01:19 102 Joshua Roeser (USA) Twin Six 103 Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 104 Dylan Jones (USA) Mercy Cycling Team 105 Evan Burkhart (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team 106 Nick Schreiber (USA) Landis/Trek 0:01:22 107 Logan Hutchings (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Boneshaker 108 Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek 0:01:44 109 Andy Baker (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:01:45 110 Chris Doig (USA) Freewheel Bike 0:01:48 111 Steve Weller (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team 0:01:55 112 Andrew Crater (USA) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team 0:02:40 113 Emile Abraham (USA) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team 0:04:10 114 Zach Bergh (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD 0:05:02 115 Evan Fader (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:05:14 116 Branden Russell (USA) Team Type 1 Development 0:05:19 117 Tomas Roba (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache 0:05:34 118 David Zimmermann (USA) Freewheel Bike 0:05:46 119 Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder 0:06:08 120 Nick Traggis (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache 0:06:38 121 Chad Hartley (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder 0:06:39 122 Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder 0:06:40 123 Jerome Townsend (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop 0:07:06 124 Justin Williams (USA) CashCall Mortgage 0:07:08 125 Chad Adair (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Boneshaker 0:07:24 126 Braden Bingham (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache 0:07:26 127 Michael Dziedzic (USA) Landis/Trek 0:07:28 128 Alex Meyer (USA) ISCorp 0:08:39 129 Wes Holloway (USA) CashCall Mortgage 0:09:09 130 Paolo Cravanzola (Ita) Team Type 1 Development 0:10:39 131 Andre Vandenberg (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD 0:10:49 132 Austin Vinton (USA) Mercy Cycling Team 0:11:34

Sprint 1 - # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carlos Alzate (Col) Team Exergy 5 pts 2 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3 3 Ricardo Van der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly Cycling 1

Sprint 2 - # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carlos Alzate (Col) Team Exergy 5 pts 2 Ricardo Van der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly Cycling 3 3 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1

Stage # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Charles Huff (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling 10 pts 2 Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home 7 3 Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 5 4 Freddie Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy 4 5 Eric Young (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 3 6 Tommy Nankervis (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 2 7 Carlos Alzate (Col) Team Exergy 1

King of the Hill # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 pts 2 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3 3 Bobby Sweeting (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder 1

Most aggressive # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 4 pts

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bissell Pro Cycling 3:26:48 2 Jelly Belly P/B Kenda Cycling Team 3 Team Exergy 4 Jamis Sutter Home 5 Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 6 Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 7 BMC-Hincapie Development Team 8 Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder 9 Elbowz Racing 10 Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop 11 CashCall Mortgage 12 Horizon Organic/Panache 13 Mercy Cycling Team 14 Nature Valley Cycling Team 15 TWIN SIX 16 Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD 17 Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike 18 ISCorp 19 Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 0:00:25 20 Rossetti Devo Cycling Team 0:00:39 21 Team Type 1 Development 0:01:19 22 Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 23 Freewheel Bike 0:01:48 24 Landis/Trek 0:02:39 25 BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team 0:03:14 26 Team Hotel San Jose/BONESHAKER 0:08:46

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 1:05:35 2 Samantha Schneider (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 3 Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 4 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Specialized-lululemon 5 Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 6 Heather Logan Sprenger (Can) Exergy TWENTY12 7 Sarah Fader (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 8 Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 9 Lindsay Bayer (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 10 Jenny Rios (Mex) SC Velo - Empower Coaching 11 Lindsay Myers (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 12 Jackie Crowell (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 13 Allison Bevridge (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC 14 Annie Ewart (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 15 Julie Beveridge (Can) Colavita/EspnW 16 Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 17 Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 18 Jasmin Hurikino (Aus) Vanderkitten-Focus 19 Brianna Walle (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:00:02 20 Ally Stacher (USA) Specialized-lululemon 21 Heather Fischer (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars 22 Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 23 Jenny Ives (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder 24 Veronica Leal (Mex) Mexican National Team 25 Amber Neben (USA) Specialized-lululemon 26 Mary Zider (USA) Colavita/EspnW 27 Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Mexican National Team 28 Joy McCulloch (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 29 Amy Alison Dombroski (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 30 Briana Clark (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 31 Karlee Gendron (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC 32 Virginie Gauthier (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC 33 Jennifer Purcell (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 34 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 35 Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 36 Emily Collins (NZl) Vanderkitten-Focus 37 Jamie Dinkens Bookwalter (USA) Colavita/EspnW 38 Lenore Pipes (Gum) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars 39 Nicole Whitburn (Aus) Freewheel Bike 0:00:15 40 Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 0:00:24 41 Amity Elliot (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder 0:00:27 42 Terra James (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder 43 Ana Teresa Casas (Mex) Mexican National Team 44 Melina Bernecker (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching 45 Kathleen Billington (USA) Vanderkitten-Focus 46 Lauren Stephens (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 47 Amber Gaffney (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching 48 Veronique Drapeau-Zgoralski (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC 49 Courteney Lowe (NZl) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 50 Zoe Reker (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team 0:00:33 51 Erin Silliman (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling 0:00:43 52 Anna Sanders (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:00:50 53 Kathryn Hunter (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 54 Erin Burton (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 55 Katie Quinn (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars 56 Sarah Sturm (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars 57 Arley Kemmerer (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling 58 Raquel Miller (USA) Freewheel Bike 59 Julie Jerue (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team 60 Anne-Marie Morin (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC 0:00:57 61 Holly Breck (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching 0:01:03 62 Veronique Fortin (Can) Team TIBCO -To The Top 63 Alexsis Ryan (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 64 Kristin McGrath (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 0:01:10 65 Tayler Wiles (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 0:01:17 66 Christina Birch (USA) Freewheel Bike 0:01:20 67 Starla Teddergreen (USA) Vanderkitten-Focus 68 Julie Cutts (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching 69 Bridie O'Donnell (Aus) Vanderkitten-Focus 70 Rebecca Werner (Aus) Specialized-lululemon 71 Rachel Byus (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 72 Anna Barensfeld (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:32 73 Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon 0:07:33 74 Trina Jacobson (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:07:58 75 Kate Chilcott (NZl) Vanderkitten-Focus 0:08:06 76 Jenn Perricone (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team 0:21:53 77 Catherine Johnson (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 78 Lindsey Durst (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team 79 Laura Meadley (Aus) MVP Health Care Cycling 80 Hayley Giddens (NZl) ISCorp Cycling Team 81 Abby Ruess (USA) Freewheel Bike 82 Jennifer Reither (USA) Vanderkitten-Focus 0:30:40 83 Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder 0:42:28 84 Casey Kelly (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling 1:15:43 DNF Amy McGuire (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore DNF Rachel Warner (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore DNF Mayra del Rocio Rocha (Mex) Mexican National Team DNF Katie Spittlehouse (Can) ISCorp Cycling Team

Sprint 1 - # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 pts 2 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Specialized-lululemon 3 3 Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 1

Sprint 2 - # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 5 pts 2 Amy Alison Dombroski (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 3 3 Ally Stacher (USA) Specialized-lululemon 1

Stage - # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 10 pts 2 Samantha Schneider (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 7 3 Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 4 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Specialized-lululemon 4 5 Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3 6 Heather Logan Sprenger (Can) Exergy TWENTY12 2 7 Sarah Fader (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 1

Hill climb # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 pts 2 Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3 3 Amber Neben (USA) Specialized-lululemon 1

Most aggressive # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 3 pts

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3:16:45 2 Exergy TWENTY12 3 Team TIBCO 4 Specialized-lululemon 0:00:04 5 Nature Valley Cycling Team 6 Specialized-Mazda-SGC 7 Colavita/EspnW 8 FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:00:29 9 Vanderkitten-Focus 10 Mexican National Team 0:00:31 11 SC Velo - Empower Coaching 0:00:54 12 Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars 13 Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder 0:00:56 14 Freewheel Bike 0:02:25 15 ISCorp Cycling Team 0:23:16 16 MVP Health Care Cycling 0:23:26

Elite men - General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Murphy (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder 2:40:30 2 Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:00:02 3 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:04 4 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:10 5 Bobby Sweeting (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder 0:00:18 6 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:00:21 7 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 8 Mike Olheiser (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 9 Andres Diaz (Col) Team Exergy 0:00:22 10 Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder 0:00:24 11 Charles Huff (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling 0:00:25 12 Eric Young (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:00:26 13 Jose Antogna (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:00:27 14 Devan Dunn (USA) CashCall Mortgage 0:00:31 15 Mike Creed (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:33 16 Freddie Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy 0:00:35 17 Christian Helmig (USA) Elbowz Racing 0:00:38 18 Coulton Hartrich (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike 0:00:40 19 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elbowz Racing 20 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 21 Jonathan Toftoy (USA) Twin Six 0:00:43 22 Eric Marcotte (USA) Elbowz Racing 0:00:45 23 Luis Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:00:46 24 David Santos (USA) CashCall Mortgage 0:00:47 25 Ty Magner (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team 26 Heath Blackgrove (NZl) Elbowz Racing 0:00:48 27 James Stangeland (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:00:49 28 Chris Winn (Aus) Horizon Organic/Panache 0:00:54 29 Christiaan Krick (RSA) Jelly Belly Cycling 30 Winston David (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike 31 Cesar Grajales (Col) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 32 Kyle Wamsley (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:00:57 33 Hector Hugo Rangel (Mex) Mexican National Team 34 Connor McCutcheon (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:00:58 35 Tommy Nankervis (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 36 Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling 0:01:00 37 Dan Harm (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD 38 Sean Sullivan (USA) Elbowz Racing 0:01:01 39 Chris Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:01:05 40 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:06 41 Carlos Alzate (Col) Team Exergy 0:01:10 42 Austin Allison (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache 0:01:11 43 Travis McCabe (USA) Landis/Trek 0:01:13 44 Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:01:14 45 Zack Allison (USA) Mercy Cycling Team 0:01:16 46 Lee Muse (USA) CashCall Mortgage 0:01:17 47 Travis Livermon (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop 0:01:18 48 Tanner Putt (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team 0:01:21 49 David Lozano (Spa) Team Type 1 Development 50 Stefano Barberi (USA) CashCall Mortgage 51 Ricardo Van der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly Cycling 0:01:25 52 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 53 Chris Uberti (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:01:27 54 Ivan Dominguez (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:01:30 55 Ryan Wills (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Boneshaker 0:01:31 56 Diego Sandoval (Mex) Mexican National Team 0:01:33 57 Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling 0:01:36 58 Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:01:37 59 Ryan Knapp (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:01:38 60 Colton Jarisch (USA) Mercy Cycling Team 61 Tim Rugg (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 0:01:39 62 Thomas Brown (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop 0:01:41 63 Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 1 Development 0:01:43 64 Joseph Welsh (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike 0:01:44 65 Jean Michel Lachance (USA) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team 66 Chris Monteleone (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop 0:01:45 67 Cole House (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:01:47 68 Ricky Gargiulo (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 0:01:50 69 Luis Devila (Mex) Jelly Belly Cycling 0:01:52 70 Josh Yeaton (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache 0:01:55 71 Mat Stephens (USA) Elbowz Racing 72 Peter Hurst (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team 0:01:56 73 Christian Parrett (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike 74 Zachary Davies (USA) Team Exergy 0:01:58 75 Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD 0:02:02 76 Alder Martz (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team 0:02:07 77 Matt Gorter (NZl) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD 78 Tyler Brandt (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:02:10 79 Clay Murfet (Aus) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop 0:02:11 80 Ben Zawacki (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop 81 Derek Goerke (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 0:02:12 82 Shawn Gravois (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike 0:02:13 83 Michael Woell (USA) Freewheel Bike 84 Alexander Gonzalez (Col) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team 0:02:18 85 Tony Olson (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:02:24 86 Nicholas Coil (USA) Mercy Cycling Team 0:02:27 87 Logan Hutchings (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Boneshaker 0:02:28 88 Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 Development 0:02:29 89 Brandon Krawczyk (USA) Twin Six 0:02:38 90 Liam Donoghue (USA) ISCorp 0:02:41 91 Logan Loader-Mooney (USA) Team Exergy 0:02:42 92 Andy Baker (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:02:53 93 Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:02:57 94 George Cyrus (USA) Landis/Trek 0:03:10 95 Pete Custer (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:03:26 96 Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek 0:03:29 97 Evan Burkhart (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team 0:03:58 98 Nick Schreiber (USA) Landis/Trek 0:04:04 99 Kyle Knott (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike 0:04:12 100 Mike Stone (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team 0:05:05 101 Andrew Crater (USA) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team 0:05:58 102 Kip Spaude (USA) ISCorp 0:06:16 103 Emile Abraham (USA) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team 0:06:17 104 John Tomlinson (USA) ISCorp 0:06:47 105 Evan Fader (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:07:03 106 Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder 0:07:28 107 Tomas Roba (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache 0:07:32 108 Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder 109 Zach Bergh (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD 0:07:39 110 Chris Doig (USA) Freewheel Bike 0:07:49 111 Branden Russell (USA) Team Type 1 Development 0:07:59 112 Chad Hartley (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder 0:08:42 113 David Zimmermann (USA) Freewheel Bike 0:08:48 114 Adam Froemming (USA) Freewheel Bike 0:10:05 115 Jerome Townsend (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop 0:10:29 116 Josh Gillingham (Can) ISCorp 0:10:43 117 Alex Meyer (USA) ISCorp 0:11:29 118 Joshua Roeser (USA) Twin Six 0:12:43 119 Andre Vandenberg (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD 0:12:54 120 Jens Brabbit (USA) Twin Six 0:12:58 121 Steve Weller (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team 0:14:03 122 Andrew Minier (USA) Twin Six 0:15:29 123 Dylan Jones (USA) Mercy Cycling Team 0:17:44 124 Gevan Samuel (PuR) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team 0:18:30 125 Braden Bingham (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache 0:18:32 126 Chad Adair (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Boneshaker 0:19:45 127 Justin Williams (USA) CashCall Mortgage 0:19:46 128 Nick Traggis (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache 0:19:48 129 Wes Holloway (USA) CashCall Mortgage 0:20:32 130 Michael Dziedzic (USA) Landis/Trek 0:21:15 131 Paolo Cravanzola (Ita) Team Type 1 Development 0:22:40 132 Austin Vinton (USA) Mercy Cycling Team 0:22:52

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carlos Alzate (Col) Team Exergy 31 pts 2 Charles Huff (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling 17 3 Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home 12 4 Freddie Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy 8 5 Eric Young (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 6 6 Ricardo Van der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly Cycling 5 7 Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 5 8 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 4 9 Eric Marcotte (USA) Elbowz Racing 4 10 Logan Loader-Mooney (USA) Team Exergy 3 11 Tommy Nankervis (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 2 12 Tim Rugg (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 2 13 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1

King of the Hill classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 pts 2 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3 3 Bobby Sweeting (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Devan Dunn (USA) CashCall Mortgage 2:41:01 2 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elbowz Racing 0:00:09 3 Ty Magner (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team 0:00:16 4 Connor McCutcheon (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:00:27 5 Austin Allison (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache 0:00:40 6 Tanner Putt (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team 0:00:50 7 Joseph Welsh (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike 0:01:13 8 Ricky Gargiulo (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 0:01:19 9 Luis Devila (Mex) Jelly Belly Cycling 0:01:21 10 Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD 0:01:31 11 Alder Martz (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team 0:01:36 12 Tyler Brandt (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:01:39 13 Tony Olson (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:01:53 14 Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:02:26 15 Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek 0:02:58 16 Mike Stone (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team 0:04:34 17 John Tomlinson (USA) ISCorp 0:06:16 18 Zach Bergh (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD 0:07:08 19 Branden Russell (USA) Team Type 1 Development 0:07:28 20 Alex Meyer (USA) ISCorp 0:10:58 21 Andre Vandenberg (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD 0:12:23 22 Dylan Jones (USA) Mercy Cycling Team 0:17:13 23 Gevan Samuel (PuR) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team 0:17:59 24 Chad Adair (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Boneshaker 0:19:14 25 Wes Holloway (USA) CashCall Mortgage 0:20:01 26 Michael Dziedzic (USA) Landis/Trek 0:20:44 27 Austin Vinton (USA) Mercy Cycling Team 0:22:21

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 8:02:13 2 Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder 0:00:08 3 Bissell Pro Cycling 0:00:18 4 Jamis Sutter Home 0:00:51 5 Team Exergy 0:01:15 6 Elbowz Racing 0:01:16 7 Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:01:30 8 CashCall Mortgage 0:01:52 9 Jelly Belly P/B Kenda Cycling Team 0:01:56 10 Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike 0:02:06 11 Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:02:53 12 BMC-Hincapie Development Team 0:02:55 13 Horizon Organic/Panache 0:03:02 14 Mercy Cycling Team 0:03:54 15 Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop 0:03:59 16 Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD 0:04:06 17 Team Type 1 Development 0:04:50 18 Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 0:04:58 19 Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:05:19 20 Rossetti Devo Cycling Team 0:05:41 21 Landis/Trek 0:06:47 22 ISCorp 0:08:25 23 Freewheel Bike 0:12:21 24 TWIN SIX 0:13:32 25 BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team 0:19:12 26 Team Hotel San Jose/BONESHAKER 0:23:01

Elite women general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 2:21:44 2 Amber Neben (USA) Specialized-lululemon 0:00:41 3 Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:43 4 Jackie Crowell (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 0:00:46 5 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Specialized-lululemon 0:00:48 6 Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:51 7 Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:59 8 Brianna Walle (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:01:04 9 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:10 10 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 0:01:12 11 Julie Beveridge (Can) Colavita/EspnW 0:01:24 12 Annie Ewart (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 13 Heather Logan Sprenger (Can) Exergy TWENTY12 0:01:26 14 Amber Gaffney (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching 0:01:34 15 Ally Stacher (USA) Specialized-lululemon 0:01:35 16 Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 0:01:39 17 Jamie Dinkens Bookwalter (USA) Colavita/EspnW 18 Lindsay Bayer (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:01:44 19 Emily Collins (NZl) Vanderkitten-Focus 0:01:50 20 Jasmin Hurikino (Aus) Vanderkitten-Focus 0:01:51 21 Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 0:01:54 22 Mary Zider (USA) Colavita/EspnW 0:02:00 23 Allison Bevridge (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC 0:02:08 24 Samantha Schneider (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 0:02:12 25 Briana Clark (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 26 Veronica Leal (Mex) Mexican National Team 0:02:13 27 Lindsay Myers (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 0:02:14 28 Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 0:02:16 29 Heather Fischer (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars 0:02:22 30 Lenore Pipes (Gum) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars 0:02:28 31 Karlee Gendron (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC 32 Kathryn Hunter (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:02:29 33 Jenny Rios (Mex) SC Velo - Empower Coaching 0:02:31 34 Nicole Whitburn (Aus) Freewheel Bike 35 Lauren Stephens (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:02:38 36 Kathleen Billington (USA) Vanderkitten-Focus 0:02:43 37 Tayler Wiles (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 38 Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 0:02:54 39 Amy Alison Dombroski (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:03:02 40 Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Mexican National Team 41 Virginie Gauthier (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC 0:03:03 42 Kristin McGrath (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 0:03:04 43 Courteney Lowe (NZl) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:03:07 44 Erin Burton (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:03:10 45 Melina Bernecker (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching 46 Amity Elliot (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder 0:03:11 47 Anna Sanders (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:03:28 48 Anna Barensfeld (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 49 Rebecca Werner (Aus) Specialized-lululemon 0:03:29 50 Jennifer Purcell (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 0:03:30 51 Jenny Ives (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder 0:03:42 52 Erin Silliman (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling 0:03:47 53 Terra James (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder 0:03:48 54 Ana Teresa Casas (Mex) Mexican National Team 55 Sarah Fader (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 56 Joy McCulloch (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:03:52 57 Julie Jerue (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team 0:04:00 58 Julie Cutts (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching 59 Holly Breck (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching 0:04:03 60 Anne-Marie Morin (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC 0:04:08 61 Arley Kemmerer (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling 0:04:27 62 Veronique Fortin (Can) Team TIBCO -To The Top 0:04:57 63 Veronique Drapeau-Zgoralski (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC 0:05:38 64 Sarah Sturm (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars 0:05:54 65 Christina Birch (USA) Freewheel Bike 0:05:56 66 Starla Teddergreen (USA) Vanderkitten-Focus 0:07:13 67 Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon 0:09:14 68 Rachel Byus (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:09:29 69 Kate Chilcott (NZl) Vanderkitten-Focus 0:11:07 70 Katie Quinn (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars 0:11:55 71 Alexsis Ryan (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 0:15:14 72 Raquel Miller (USA) Freewheel Bike 0:18:36 73 Zoe Reker (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team 0:19:00 74 Bridie O'Donnell (Aus) Vanderkitten-Focus 0:21:04 75 Hayley Giddens (NZl) ISCorp Cycling Team 0:26:30 76 Trina Jacobson (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:31:46 77 Laura Meadley (Aus) MVP Health Care Cycling 0:33:20 78 Jennifer Reither (USA) Vanderkitten-Focus 0:37:58 79 Lindsey Durst (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team 0:42:44 80 Jenn Perricone (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team 0:43:00 81 Catherine Johnson (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:45:11 82 Abby Ruess (USA) Freewheel Bike 0:45:22 83 Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder 1:04:56 84 Casey Kelly (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling 1:38:52

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 20 pts 2 Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 12 3 Samantha Schneider (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 11 4 Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 11 5 Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 10 6 Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon 8 7 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Specialized-lululemon 7 8 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 7 9 Lenore Pipes (Gum) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars 4 10 Amy Alison Dombroski (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 3 11 Heather Logan Sprenger (Can) Exergy TWENTY12 2 12 Emily Collins (NZl) Vanderkitten-Focus 2 13 Ally Stacher (USA) Specialized-lululemon 1 14 Sarah Fader (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 1 15 Anne-Marie Morin (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC 1