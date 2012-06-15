Cannon Falls Road Race cancelled due to dangerous weather conditions
General classification remains unchanged
Stage 3: Cannon Falls Road Race -
For the second time in three years promoters and officials had to cancel the Cannon Falls Road Race stage of the Nature Valley Grand Prix because of extreme weather conditions.
Heavy rain and lightning strikes caused race director Dave LaPorte and head official Dot Abbott to make the difficult call just minutes before the men's race was set to start. They had originally proposed running a short race on the 1.9-mile closing circuit in downtown Cannon Falls, but increasingly bad weather and resistance from the men's pro team directors led to the decision to call the whole thing off.
As a result, the overall general classification remains unchanged with John Murphy (Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder) leading the men's race and Carmen Small (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies leading the women's race.
The Nature Valley Grand Prix will resume racing action on Friday with the Uptown Minneapolis Criterium.
|1
|John Murphy (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder
|1:31:37
|2
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:01
|3
|Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:00:05
|4
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:07
|5
|Bobby Sweeting (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder
|0:00:15
|6
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:00:18
|7
|Mike Olheiser (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|8
|Andres Diaz (Col) Team Exergy
|0:00:19
|9
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder
|0:00:21
|10
|Eric Young (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:00:23
|11
|Jose Antogna (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:00:24
|12
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:28
|13
|Devan Dunn (USA) CashCall Mortgage
|14
|Freddie Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
|0:00:32
|15
|Mike Creed (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:33
|16
|Charles Huff (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
|0:00:34
|17
|Christian Helmig (USA) Elbowz Racing
|0:00:35
|18
|Coulton Hartrich (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike
|0:00:37
|19
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elbowz Racing
|20
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
|21
|Jonathan Toftoy (USA) Twin Six
|0:00:40
|22
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Elbowz Racing
|0:00:42
|23
|Luis Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:00:43
|24
|David Santos (USA) CashCall Mortgage
|0:00:44
|25
|Ty Magner (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team
|26
|Heath Blackgrove (NZl) Elbowz Racing
|0:00:45
|27
|Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder
|0:00:46
|28
|James Stangeland (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
|29
|Chris Winn (Aus) Horizon Organic/Panache
|0:00:51
|30
|Christiaan Krick (RSA) Jelly Belly Cycling
|31
|Winston David (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike
|32
|Cesar Grajales (Col) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|33
|Kyle Wamsley (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:00:54
|34
|Hector Hugo Rangel (Mex) Mexican National Team
|35
|Connor McCutcheon (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
|0:00:55
|36
|Tommy Nankervis (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|37
|Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
|0:00:57
|38
|Dan Harm (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD
|39
|Sean Sullivan (USA) Elbowz Racing
|0:00:58
|40
|Chris Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:01:02
|41
|Logan Hutchings (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Boneshaker
|0:01:03
|42
|Andrew Bajadali (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|43
|Andy Baker (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:01:05
|44
|Carlos Alzate (Col) Team Exergy
|0:01:07
|45
|Austin Allison (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache
|0:01:08
|46
|Travis McCabe (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:01:10
|47
|Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:01:11
|48
|Shawn Gravois (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike
|0:01:12
|49
|Zack Allison (USA) Mercy Cycling Team
|0:01:13
|50
|Lee Muse (USA) CashCall Mortgage
|0:01:14
|51
|Travis Livermon (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop
|0:01:15
|52
|Tanner Putt (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team
|0:01:18
|53
|David Lozano (Spa) Team Type 1 Development
|54
|Stefano Barberi (USA) CashCall Mortgage
|55
|Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder
|0:01:21
|56
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:01:22
|57
|Ricky Gargiulo (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
|58
|Ricardo Van der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly Cycling
|0:01:23
|59
|Chris Uberti (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|0:01:24
|60
|Ivan Dominguez (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:01:27
|61
|Ryan Wills (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Boneshaker
|0:01:28
|62
|Diego Sandoval (Mex) Mexican National Team
|0:01:30
|63
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
|0:01:33
|64
|Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|0:01:35
|65
|Ryan Knapp (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|66
|Colton Jarisch (USA) Mercy Cycling Team
|67
|Tim Rugg (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
|0:01:36
|68
|Thomas Brown (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop
|0:01:38
|69
|Liam Donoghue (USA) ISCorp
|0:01:40
|70
|Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 1 Development
|71
|Joseph Welsh (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike
|0:01:41
|72
|Jean Michel Lachance (USA) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team
|73
|Chris Monteleone (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop
|0:01:42
|74
|Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek
|75
|Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home
|76
|Cole House (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:01:44
|77
|Evan Fader (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
|0:01:46
|78
|Joshua Roeser (USA) Twin Six
|79
|Luis Devila (Mex) Jelly Belly Cycling
|0:01:49
|80
|George Cyrus (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:01:50
|81
|Josh Yeaton (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache
|0:01:52
|82
|Mat Stephens (USA) Elbowz Racing
|83
|Peter Hurst (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team
|0:01:53
|84
|Christian Parrett (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike
|85
|Zachary Davies (USA) Team Exergy
|0:01:55
|86
|Tomas Roba (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache
|87
|Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD
|0:01:59
|88
|Chad Hartley (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder
|0:02:00
|89
|Andre Vandenberg (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD
|0:02:02
|90
|Alder Martz (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team
|0:02:04
|91
|Emile Abraham (USA) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team
|92
|Matt Gorter (NZl) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD
|93
|Tyler Brandt (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
|0:02:07
|94
|Clay Murfet (Aus) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop
|0:02:08
|95
|Ben Zawacki (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop
|96
|Pete Custer (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
|0:02:09
|97
|Derek Goerke (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
|98
|Michael Woell (USA) Freewheel Bike
|0:02:10
|99
|Alexander Gonzalez (Col) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team
|0:02:15
|100
|Tony Olson (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
|0:02:21
|101
|Nicholas Coil (USA) Mercy Cycling Team
|0:02:24
|102
|Zach Bergh (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD
|0:02:34
|103
|Evan Burkhart (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team
|0:02:36
|104
|Branden Russell (USA) Team Type 1 Development
|0:02:37
|105
|Logan Loader-Mooney (USA) Team Exergy
|0:02:39
|106
|Nick Schreiber (USA) Landis/Trek
|107
|Alex Meyer (USA) ISCorp
|0:02:47
|108
|David Zimmermann (USA) Freewheel Bike
|0:02:59
|109
|Andrew Crater (USA) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team
|0:03:15
|110
|Jerome Townsend (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop
|0:03:20
|111
|Kyle Knott (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike
|0:04:09
|112
|Mike Stone (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team
|0:05:02
|113
|Chris Doig (USA) Freewheel Bike
|0:05:58
|114
|Kip Spaude (USA) ISCorp
|0:06:13
|115
|John Tomlinson (USA) ISCorp
|0:06:44
|116
|Adam Froemming (USA) Freewheel Bike
|0:10:02
|117
|Braden Bingham (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache
|0:11:03
|118
|Austin Vinton (USA) Mercy Cycling Team
|0:11:15
|119
|Wes Holloway (USA) CashCall Mortgage
|0:11:20
|120
|Jens Brabbit (USA) Twin Six
|0:11:40
|121
|Paolo Cravanzola (Ita) Team Type 1 Development
|0:11:58
|122
|Steve Weller (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team
|0:12:05
|123
|Brandon Krawczyk (USA) Twin Six
|0:12:10
|124
|Chad Adair (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Boneshaker
|0:12:18
|125
|Justin Williams (USA) CashCall Mortgage
|0:12:35
|126
|Nick Traggis (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache
|0:13:07
|127
|Andrew Minier (USA) Twin Six
|0:15:26
|128
|Dylan Jones (USA) Mercy Cycling Team
|0:16:22
|129
|Mike Friedman (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:17:12
|130
|Gevan Samuel (PuR) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team
|0:17:48
|1
|Carlos Alzate (Col) Team Exergy
|20
|pts
|2
|Charles Huff (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
|7
|3
|Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home
|5
|4
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Elbowz Racing
|4
|5
|Freddie Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
|4
|6
|Logan Loader-Mooney (USA) Team Exergy
|3
|7
|Eric Young (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|3
|8
|Tim Rugg (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
|2
|9
|Andrew Bajadali (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1
|10
|Ricardo Van der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly Cycling
|1
|1
|Devan Dunn (USA) CashCall Mortgage
|1:32:05
|2
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elbowz Racing
|0:00:09
|3
|Ty Magner (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team
|0:00:16
|4
|Connor McCutcheon (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
|0:00:27
|5
|Austin Allison (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache
|0:00:40
|6
|Tanner Putt (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team
|0:00:50
|7
|Ricky Gargiulo (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
|0:00:54
|8
|Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|0:01:07
|9
|Joseph Welsh (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike
|0:01:13
|10
|Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:01:14
|11
|Luis Devila (Mex) Jelly Belly Cycling
|0:01:21
|12
|Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD
|0:01:31
|13
|Andre Vandenberg (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD
|0:01:34
|14
|Alder Martz (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team
|0:01:36
|15
|Tyler Brandt (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
|0:01:39
|16
|Tony Olson (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
|0:01:53
|17
|Zach Bergh (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD
|0:02:06
|18
|Branden Russell (USA) Team Type 1 Development
|0:02:09
|19
|Alex Meyer (USA) ISCorp
|0:02:19
|20
|Mike Stone (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team
|0:04:34
|21
|John Tomlinson (USA) ISCorp
|0:06:16
|22
|Austin Vinton (USA) Mercy Cycling Team
|0:10:47
|23
|Wes Holloway (USA) CashCall Mortgage
|0:10:52
|24
|Chad Adair (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Boneshaker
|0:11:50
|25
|Dylan Jones (USA) Mercy Cycling Team
|0:15:54
|26
|Gevan Samuel (PuR) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team
|0:17:20
|1
|Devan Dunn (USA) CashCall Mortgage
|1:32:05
|2
|Christian Helmig (USA) Elbowz Racing
|0:00:07
|3
|Coulton Hartrich (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike
|0:00:09
|4
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elbowz Racing
|5
|Jonathan Toftoy (USA) Twin Six
|0:00:12
|6
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Elbowz Racing
|0:00:14
|7
|David Santos (USA) CashCall Mortgage
|0:00:16
|8
|James Stangeland (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
|0:00:18
|9
|Winston David (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike
|0:00:23
|10
|Connor McCutcheon (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
|0:00:27
|11
|Dan Harm (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD
|0:00:29
|12
|Austin Allison (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache
|0:00:40
|13
|Travis McCabe (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:00:42
|14
|Shawn Gravois (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike
|0:00:44
|15
|Zack Allison (USA) Mercy Cycling Team
|0:00:45
|16
|Lee Muse (USA) CashCall Mortgage
|0:00:46
|17
|Ricky Gargiulo (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
|0:00:54
|18
|Chris Uberti (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|0:00:56
|19
|Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|0:01:07
|20
|Ryan Knapp (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|21
|Colton Jarisch (USA) Mercy Cycling Team
|22
|Tim Rugg (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
|0:01:08
|23
|Liam Donoghue (USA) ISCorp
|0:01:12
|24
|Joseph Welsh (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike
|0:01:13
|25
|Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:01:14
|26
|Evan Fader (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
|0:01:18
|27
|Joshua Roeser (USA) Twin Six
|28
|George Cyrus (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:01:22
|29
|Josh Yeaton (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache
|0:01:24
|30
|Mat Stephens (USA) Elbowz Racing
|31
|Peter Hurst (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team
|0:01:25
|32
|Tomas Roba (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache
|0:01:27
|33
|Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD
|0:01:31
|34
|Andre Vandenberg (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD
|0:01:34
|35
|Tyler Brandt (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
|0:01:39
|36
|Pete Custer (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
|0:01:41
|37
|Derek Goerke (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
|38
|Michael Woell (USA) Freewheel Bike
|0:01:42
|39
|Tony Olson (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
|0:01:53
|40
|Nicholas Coil (USA) Mercy Cycling Team
|0:01:56
|41
|Zach Bergh (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD
|0:02:06
|42
|Evan Burkhart (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team
|0:02:08
|43
|Branden Russell (USA) Team Type 1 Development
|0:02:09
|44
|Nick Schreiber (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:02:11
|45
|Alex Meyer (USA) ISCorp
|0:02:19
|46
|David Zimmermann (USA) Freewheel Bike
|0:02:31
|47
|Kyle Knott (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike
|0:03:41
|48
|Chris Doig (USA) Freewheel Bike
|0:05:30
|49
|Kip Spaude (USA) ISCorp
|0:05:45
|50
|John Tomlinson (USA) ISCorp
|0:06:16
|51
|Adam Froemming (USA) Freewheel Bike
|0:09:34
|52
|Braden Bingham (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache
|0:10:35
|53
|Austin Vinton (USA) Mercy Cycling Team
|0:10:47
|54
|Wes Holloway (USA) CashCall Mortgage
|0:10:52
|55
|Jens Brabbit (USA) Twin Six
|0:11:12
|56
|Steve Weller (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team
|0:11:37
|57
|Brandon Krawczyk (USA) Twin Six
|0:11:42
|58
|Nick Traggis (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache
|0:12:39
|59
|Andrew Minier (USA) Twin Six
|0:14:58
|60
|Dylan Jones (USA) Mercy Cycling Team
|0:15:54
|1
|Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|4:35:25
|2
|Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder
|0:00:08
|3
|Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:00:18
|4
|Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:00:51
|5
|Team Exergy
|0:01:15
|6
|Elbowz Racing
|0:01:16
|7
|Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:01:30
|8
|CashCall Mortgage
|0:01:52
|9
|Jelly Belly Cycling
|0:01:56
|10
|Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike
|0:02:06
|11
|Nature Valley Cycling Team
|0:02:53
|12
|BMC-Hincapie Development Team
|0:02:55
|13
|Horizon Organic/Panache
|0:03:02
|14
|Team Type 1 Development
|0:03:49
|15
|Mercy Cycling Team
|0:03:54
|16
|Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop
|0:03:59
|17
|Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|0:04:00
|18
|Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD
|0:04:06
|19
|Landis/Trek
|0:04:08
|20
|Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
|0:04:33
|21
|Rossetti Devo Cycling Team
|0:05:02
|22
|ISCorp
|0:08:25
|23
|Freewheel Bike
|0:10:33
|24
|Twin Six
|0:13:32
|25
|Team Hotel San Jose/Boneshaker
|0:14:15
|26
|BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team
|0:15:58
|1
|Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1:16:23
|2
|Amber Neben (USA) Specialized-lululemon
|0:00:25
|3
|Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:29
|4
|Jackie Crowell (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
|0:00:32
|5
|Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:37
|6
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Specialized-lululemon
|0:00:39
|7
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:45
|8
|Brianna Walle (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
|0:00:48
|9
|Amber Gaffney (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching
|0:00:53
|10
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:54
|11
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
|0:01:10
|12
|Annie Ewart (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|13
|Julie Beveridge (Can) Colavita/EspnW
|0:01:11
|14
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
|0:01:12
|15
|Heather Logan Sprenger (Can) Exergy TWENTY12
|0:01:15
|16
|Ally Stacher (USA) Specialized-lululemon
|0:01:19
|17
|Jamie Dinkens Bookwalter (USA) Colavita/EspnW
|0:01:23
|18
|Kathryn Hunter (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|0:01:25
|19
|Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top
|20
|Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon
|0:01:27
|21
|Lindsay Bayer (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
|0:01:30
|22
|Emily Collins (NZl) Vanderkitten-Focus
|0:01:34
|23
|Jasmin Hurikino (Aus) Vanderkitten-Focus
|0:01:37
|24
|Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top
|0:01:38
|25
|Kristin McGrath (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
|0:01:41
|26
|Anna Barensfeld (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:42
|27
|Mary Zider (USA) Colavita/EspnW
|0:01:44
|28
|Allison Bevridge (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC
|0:01:54
|29
|Rebecca Werner (Aus) Specialized-lululemon
|0:01:55
|30
|Briana Clark (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
|0:01:56
|31
|Lauren Stephens (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|0:01:57
|32
|Veronica Leal (Mex) Mexican National Team
|33
|Lindsay Myers (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top
|0:02:00
|34
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top
|35
|Kathleen Billington (USA) Vanderkitten-Focus
|0:02:02
|36
|Nicole Whitburn (Aus) Freewheel Bike
|37
|Erin Burton (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
|0:02:06
|38
|Heather Fischer (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars
|39
|Samantha Schneider (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top
|40
|Mayra del Rocio Rocha (Mex) Mexican National Team
|0:02:10
|41
|Lenore Pipes (Gum) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars
|0:02:12
|42
|Karlee Gendron (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC
|43
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
|0:02:16
|44
|Jenny Rios (Mex) SC Velo - Empower Coaching
|0:02:17
|45
|Anna Sanders (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|0:02:24
|46
|Courteney Lowe (NZl) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:26
|47
|Julie Cutts (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching
|48
|Melina Bernecker (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching
|0:02:29
|49
|Amity Elliot (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder
|0:02:30
|50
|Nik Vogler (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC
|0:02:32
|51
|Amy Alison Dombroski (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|0:02:46
|52
|Holly Breck (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching
|53
|Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Mexican National Team
|54
|Kate Chilcott (NZl) Vanderkitten-Focus
|0:02:47
|55
|Virginie Gauthier (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC
|56
|Erin Silliman (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling
|0:02:50
|57
|Julie Jerue (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team
|0:02:56
|58
|Anne-Marie Morin (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC
|0:02:57
|59
|Katie Spittlehouse (Can) ISCorp Cycling Team
|0:02:59
|60
|Terra James (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder
|0:03:07
|61
|Ana Teresa Casas (Mex) Mexican National Team
|62
|Jennifer Purcell (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top
|0:03:14
|63
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling
|0:03:23
|64
|Jenny Ives (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder
|0:03:26
|65
|Sarah Fader (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|0:03:34
|66
|Joy McCulloch (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
|0:03:36
|67
|Veronique Fortin (Can) Team TIBCO -To The Top
|0:03:40
|68
|Amy McGuire (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|0:03:43
|69
|Christina Birch (USA) Freewheel Bike
|0:04:22
|70
|Hayley Giddens (NZl) ISCorp Cycling Team
|0:04:23
|71
|Sarah Sturm (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars
|0:04:50
|72
|Veronique Drapeau-Zgoralski (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC
|0:04:57
|73
|Starla Teddergreen (USA) Vanderkitten-Focus
|0:05:39
|74
|Jennifer Reither (USA) Vanderkitten-Focus
|0:07:04
|75
|Rachel Byus (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|0:07:55
|76
|Katie Quinn (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars
|0:10:51
|77
|Laura Meadley (Aus) MVP Health Care Cycling
|0:11:13
|78
|Rachel Warner (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|0:12:51
|79
|Alexsis Ryan (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top
|0:13:57
|80
|Elizabeth Lauer (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder
|0:16:25
|81
|Raquel Miller (USA) Freewheel Bike
|0:17:32
|82
|Zoe Reker (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team
|0:18:13
|83
|Bridie O'Donnell (Aus) Vanderkitten-Focus
|0:19:30
|84
|Lindsey Durst (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team
|0:20:37
|85
|Jenn Perricone (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team
|0:20:53
|86
|Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder
|0:22:14
|87
|Casey Kelly (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling
|0:22:55
|88
|Catherine Johnson (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
|0:23:04
|89
|Abby Ruess (USA) Freewheel Bike
|0:23:15
|90
|Trina Jacobson (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
|0:23:34
|1
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
|10
|pts
|2
|Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon
|8
|3
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|7
|4
|Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|5
|5
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top
|5
|6
|Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|4
|7
|Samantha Schneider (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top
|4
|8
|Lenore Pipes (Gum) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars
|4
|9
|Emily Collins (NZl) Vanderkitten-Focus
|2
|10
|Anne-Marie Morin (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC
|1
|1
|Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|5
|pts
|2
|Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|3
|3
|Amber Neben (USA) Specialized-lululemon
|1
|1
|Jackie Crowell (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
|1:16:55
|2
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Specialized-lululemon
|0:00:07
|3
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:13
|4
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:22
|5
|Annie Ewart (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:38
|6
|Julie Beveridge (Can) Colavita/EspnW
|0:00:39
|7
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
|0:00:40
|8
|Ally Stacher (USA) Specialized-lululemon
|0:00:47
|9
|Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon
|0:00:55
|10
|Emily Collins (NZl) Vanderkitten-Focus
|0:01:02
|11
|Jasmin Hurikino (Aus) Vanderkitten-Focus
|0:01:05
|12
|Allison Bevridge (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC
|0:01:22
|13
|Rebecca Werner (Aus) Specialized-lululemon
|0:01:23
|14
|Lindsay Myers (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top
|0:01:28
|15
|Heather Fischer (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars
|0:01:34
|16
|Samantha Schneider (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top
|17
|Mayra del Rocio Rocha (Mex) Mexican National Team
|0:01:38
|18
|Karlee Gendron (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC
|0:01:40
|19
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
|0:01:44
|20
|Jenny Rios (Mex) SC Velo - Empower Coaching
|0:01:45
|21
|Courteney Lowe (NZl) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:54
|22
|Amy Alison Dombroski (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|0:02:14
|23
|Holly Breck (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching
|24
|Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Mexican National Team
|25
|Kate Chilcott (NZl) Vanderkitten-Focus
|0:02:15
|26
|Virginie Gauthier (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC
|27
|Anne-Marie Morin (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC
|0:02:25
|28
|Katie Spittlehouse (Can) ISCorp Cycling Team
|0:02:27
|29
|Ana Teresa Casas (Mex) Mexican National Team
|0:02:35
|30
|Hayley Giddens (NZl) ISCorp Cycling Team
|0:03:51
|31
|Sarah Sturm (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars
|0:04:18
|32
|Veronique Drapeau-Zgoralski (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC
|0:04:25
|33
|Katie Quinn (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars
|0:10:19
|34
|Rachel Warner (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|0:12:19
|35
|Alexsis Ryan (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top
|0:13:25
|36
|Zoe Reker (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team
|0:17:41
|37
|Lindsey Durst (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team
|0:20:05
|38
|Jenn Perricone (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team
|0:20:21
|39
|Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder
|0:21:42
|1
|Brianna Walle (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
|1:17:11
|2
|Amber Gaffney (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching
|0:00:05
|3
|Erin Burton (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
|0:01:18
|4
|Heather Fischer (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars
|5
|Holly Breck (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching
|0:01:58
|6
|Terra James (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder
|0:02:19
|7
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling
|0:02:35
|8
|Joy McCulloch (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
|0:02:48
|9
|Christina Birch (USA) Freewheel Bike
|0:03:34
|10
|Sarah Sturm (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars
|0:04:02
|11
|Rachel Byus (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|0:07:07
|12
|Elizabeth Lauer (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder
|0:15:37
|13
|Raquel Miller (USA) Freewheel Bike
|0:16:44
|14
|Zoe Reker (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team
|0:17:25
|15
|Lindsey Durst (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team
|0:19:49
|16
|Jenn Perricone (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team
|0:20:05
|17
|Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder
|0:21:26
|18
|Casey Kelly (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling
|0:22:07
|19
|Abby Ruess (USA) Freewheel Bike
|0:22:27
|1
|Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|3:50:32
|2
|Exergy TWENTY12
|0:00:32
|3
|Specialized-lululemon
|0:01:06
|4
|Nature Valley Cycling Team
|0:02:49
|5
|Colavita/EspnW
|0:02:56
|6
|Team TIBCO-To The Top
|0:03:03
|7
|Vanderkitten-Focus
|0:03:29
|8
|SC Velo - Empower Coaching
|9
|FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|0:04:06
|10
|Specialized-Mazda-SGC
|0:05:08
|11
|Mexican National Team
|0:05:30
|12
|Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder
|0:06:12
|13
|Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars
|0:07:02
|14
|ISCorp Cycling Team
|0:08:35
|15
|MVP Health Care Cycling
|0:15:46
|16
|Freewheel Bike
|0:22:33
