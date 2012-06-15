Trending

Cannon Falls Road Race cancelled due to dangerous weather conditions

General classification remains unchanged

Stage 3 of the Nature Valley GP was cancelled due to weather conditions

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Riders and race officials try to take shelter

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Team directors wait in vain for the rain to stop at the Nature Valley GP

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

For the second time in three years promoters and officials had to cancel the Cannon Falls Road Race stage of the Nature Valley Grand Prix because of extreme weather conditions.

Heavy rain and lightning strikes caused race director Dave LaPorte and head official Dot Abbott to make the difficult call just minutes before the men's race was set to start. They had originally proposed running a short race on the 1.9-mile closing circuit in downtown Cannon Falls, but increasingly bad weather and resistance from the men's pro team directors led to the decision to call the whole thing off.

As a result, the overall general classification remains unchanged with John Murphy (Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder) leading the men's race and Carmen Small (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies leading the women's race.

The Nature Valley Grand Prix will resume racing action on Friday with the Uptown Minneapolis Criterium.

Elite men general classification after stage 3
1John Murphy (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder1:31:37
2Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:01
3Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:05
4Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:07
5Bobby Sweeting (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder0:00:15
6Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:18
7Mike Olheiser (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
8Andres Diaz (Col) Team Exergy0:00:19
9Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder0:00:21
10Eric Young (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:23
11Jose Antogna (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home0:00:24
12Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:28
13Devan Dunn (USA) CashCall Mortgage
14Freddie Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy0:00:32
15Mike Creed (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:33
16Charles Huff (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling0:00:34
17Christian Helmig (USA) Elbowz Racing0:00:35
18Coulton Hartrich (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike0:00:37
19Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elbowz Racing
20Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
21Jonathan Toftoy (USA) Twin Six0:00:40
22Eric Marcotte (USA) Elbowz Racing0:00:42
23Luis Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home0:00:43
24David Santos (USA) CashCall Mortgage0:00:44
25Ty Magner (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team
26Heath Blackgrove (NZl) Elbowz Racing0:00:45
27Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder0:00:46
28James Stangeland (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
29Chris Winn (Aus) Horizon Organic/Panache0:00:51
30Christiaan Krick (RSA) Jelly Belly Cycling
31Winston David (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike
32Cesar Grajales (Col) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
33Kyle Wamsley (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home0:00:54
34Hector Hugo Rangel (Mex) Mexican National Team
35Connor McCutcheon (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:00:55
36Tommy Nankervis (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
37Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling0:00:57
38Dan Harm (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD
39Sean Sullivan (USA) Elbowz Racing0:00:58
40Chris Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:01:02
41Logan Hutchings (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Boneshaker0:01:03
42Andrew Bajadali (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
43Andy Baker (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:01:05
44Carlos Alzate (Col) Team Exergy0:01:07
45Austin Allison (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache0:01:08
46Travis McCabe (USA) Landis/Trek0:01:10
47Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home0:01:11
48Shawn Gravois (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike0:01:12
49Zack Allison (USA) Mercy Cycling Team0:01:13
50Lee Muse (USA) CashCall Mortgage0:01:14
51Travis Livermon (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop0:01:15
52Tanner Putt (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team0:01:18
53David Lozano (Spa) Team Type 1 Development
54Stefano Barberi (USA) CashCall Mortgage
55Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder0:01:21
56Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:01:22
57Ricky Gargiulo (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
58Ricardo Van der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly Cycling0:01:23
59Chris Uberti (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:01:24
60Ivan Dominguez (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:01:27
61Ryan Wills (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Boneshaker0:01:28
62Diego Sandoval (Mex) Mexican National Team0:01:30
63Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling0:01:33
64Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:01:35
65Ryan Knapp (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
66Colton Jarisch (USA) Mercy Cycling Team
67Tim Rugg (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes0:01:36
68Thomas Brown (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop0:01:38
69Liam Donoghue (USA) ISCorp0:01:40
70Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 1 Development
71Joseph Welsh (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike0:01:41
72Jean Michel Lachance (USA) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team
73Chris Monteleone (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop0:01:42
74Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek
75Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home
76Cole House (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:01:44
77Evan Fader (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:01:46
78Joshua Roeser (USA) Twin Six
79Luis Devila (Mex) Jelly Belly Cycling0:01:49
80George Cyrus (USA) Landis/Trek0:01:50
81Josh Yeaton (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache0:01:52
82Mat Stephens (USA) Elbowz Racing
83Peter Hurst (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team0:01:53
84Christian Parrett (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike
85Zachary Davies (USA) Team Exergy0:01:55
86Tomas Roba (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache
87Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD0:01:59
88Chad Hartley (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder0:02:00
89Andre Vandenberg (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD0:02:02
90Alder Martz (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team0:02:04
91Emile Abraham (USA) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team
92Matt Gorter (NZl) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD
93Tyler Brandt (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:02:07
94Clay Murfet (Aus) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop0:02:08
95Ben Zawacki (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop
96Pete Custer (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:02:09
97Derek Goerke (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
98Michael Woell (USA) Freewheel Bike0:02:10
99Alexander Gonzalez (Col) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team0:02:15
100Tony Olson (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:02:21
101Nicholas Coil (USA) Mercy Cycling Team0:02:24
102Zach Bergh (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD0:02:34
103Evan Burkhart (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team0:02:36
104Branden Russell (USA) Team Type 1 Development0:02:37
105Logan Loader-Mooney (USA) Team Exergy0:02:39
106Nick Schreiber (USA) Landis/Trek
107Alex Meyer (USA) ISCorp0:02:47
108David Zimmermann (USA) Freewheel Bike0:02:59
109Andrew Crater (USA) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team0:03:15
110Jerome Townsend (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop0:03:20
111Kyle Knott (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike0:04:09
112Mike Stone (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team0:05:02
113Chris Doig (USA) Freewheel Bike0:05:58
114Kip Spaude (USA) ISCorp0:06:13
115John Tomlinson (USA) ISCorp0:06:44
116Adam Froemming (USA) Freewheel Bike0:10:02
117Braden Bingham (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache0:11:03
118Austin Vinton (USA) Mercy Cycling Team0:11:15
119Wes Holloway (USA) CashCall Mortgage0:11:20
120Jens Brabbit (USA) Twin Six0:11:40
121Paolo Cravanzola (Ita) Team Type 1 Development0:11:58
122Steve Weller (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team0:12:05
123Brandon Krawczyk (USA) Twin Six0:12:10
124Chad Adair (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Boneshaker0:12:18
125Justin Williams (USA) CashCall Mortgage0:12:35
126Nick Traggis (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache0:13:07
127Andrew Minier (USA) Twin Six0:15:26
128Dylan Jones (USA) Mercy Cycling Team0:16:22
129Mike Friedman (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:17:12
130Gevan Samuel (PuR) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team0:17:48

Sprint classification
1Carlos Alzate (Col) Team Exergy20pts
2Charles Huff (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling7
3Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home5
4Eric Marcotte (USA) Elbowz Racing4
5Freddie Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy4
6Logan Loader-Mooney (USA) Team Exergy3
7Eric Young (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling3
8Tim Rugg (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes2
9Andrew Bajadali (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1
10Ricardo Van der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly Cycling1

Young riders classification
1Devan Dunn (USA) CashCall Mortgage1:32:05
2Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elbowz Racing0:00:09
3Ty Magner (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team0:00:16
4Connor McCutcheon (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:00:27
5Austin Allison (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache0:00:40
6Tanner Putt (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team0:00:50
7Ricky Gargiulo (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes0:00:54
8Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:01:07
9Joseph Welsh (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike0:01:13
10Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek0:01:14
11Luis Devila (Mex) Jelly Belly Cycling0:01:21
12Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD0:01:31
13Andre Vandenberg (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD0:01:34
14Alder Martz (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team0:01:36
15Tyler Brandt (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:01:39
16Tony Olson (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:01:53
17Zach Bergh (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD0:02:06
18Branden Russell (USA) Team Type 1 Development0:02:09
19Alex Meyer (USA) ISCorp0:02:19
20Mike Stone (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team0:04:34
21John Tomlinson (USA) ISCorp0:06:16
22Austin Vinton (USA) Mercy Cycling Team0:10:47
23Wes Holloway (USA) CashCall Mortgage0:10:52
24Chad Adair (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Boneshaker0:11:50
25Dylan Jones (USA) Mercy Cycling Team0:15:54
26Gevan Samuel (PuR) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team0:17:20

Amateur riders classification
1Devan Dunn (USA) CashCall Mortgage1:32:05
2Christian Helmig (USA) Elbowz Racing0:00:07
3Coulton Hartrich (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike0:00:09
4Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elbowz Racing
5Jonathan Toftoy (USA) Twin Six0:00:12
6Eric Marcotte (USA) Elbowz Racing0:00:14
7David Santos (USA) CashCall Mortgage0:00:16
8James Stangeland (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:00:18
9Winston David (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike0:00:23
10Connor McCutcheon (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:00:27
11Dan Harm (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD0:00:29
12Austin Allison (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache0:00:40
13Travis McCabe (USA) Landis/Trek0:00:42
14Shawn Gravois (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike0:00:44
15Zack Allison (USA) Mercy Cycling Team0:00:45
16Lee Muse (USA) CashCall Mortgage0:00:46
17Ricky Gargiulo (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes0:00:54
18Chris Uberti (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:00:56
19Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:01:07
20Ryan Knapp (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
21Colton Jarisch (USA) Mercy Cycling Team
22Tim Rugg (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes0:01:08
23Liam Donoghue (USA) ISCorp0:01:12
24Joseph Welsh (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike0:01:13
25Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek0:01:14
26Evan Fader (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:01:18
27Joshua Roeser (USA) Twin Six
28George Cyrus (USA) Landis/Trek0:01:22
29Josh Yeaton (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache0:01:24
30Mat Stephens (USA) Elbowz Racing
31Peter Hurst (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team0:01:25
32Tomas Roba (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache0:01:27
33Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD0:01:31
34Andre Vandenberg (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD0:01:34
35Tyler Brandt (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:01:39
36Pete Custer (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:01:41
37Derek Goerke (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
38Michael Woell (USA) Freewheel Bike0:01:42
39Tony Olson (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:01:53
40Nicholas Coil (USA) Mercy Cycling Team0:01:56
41Zach Bergh (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD0:02:06
42Evan Burkhart (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team0:02:08
43Branden Russell (USA) Team Type 1 Development0:02:09
44Nick Schreiber (USA) Landis/Trek0:02:11
45Alex Meyer (USA) ISCorp0:02:19
46David Zimmermann (USA) Freewheel Bike0:02:31
47Kyle Knott (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike0:03:41
48Chris Doig (USA) Freewheel Bike0:05:30
49Kip Spaude (USA) ISCorp0:05:45
50John Tomlinson (USA) ISCorp0:06:16
51Adam Froemming (USA) Freewheel Bike0:09:34
52Braden Bingham (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache0:10:35
53Austin Vinton (USA) Mercy Cycling Team0:10:47
54Wes Holloway (USA) CashCall Mortgage0:10:52
55Jens Brabbit (USA) Twin Six0:11:12
56Steve Weller (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team0:11:37
57Brandon Krawczyk (USA) Twin Six0:11:42
58Nick Traggis (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache0:12:39
59Andrew Minier (USA) Twin Six0:14:58
60Dylan Jones (USA) Mercy Cycling Team0:15:54

Teams classification
1Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies4:35:25
2Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder0:00:08
3Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:18
4Jamis-Sutter Home0:00:51
5Team Exergy0:01:15
6Elbowz Racing0:01:16
7Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:01:30
8CashCall Mortgage0:01:52
9Jelly Belly Cycling0:01:56
10Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike0:02:06
11Nature Valley Cycling Team0:02:53
12BMC-Hincapie Development Team0:02:55
13Horizon Organic/Panache0:03:02
14Team Type 1 Development0:03:49
15Mercy Cycling Team0:03:54
16Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop0:03:59
17Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:04:00
18Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD0:04:06
19Landis/Trek0:04:08
20Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes0:04:33
21Rossetti Devo Cycling Team0:05:02
22ISCorp0:08:25
23Freewheel Bike0:10:33
24Twin Six0:13:32
25Team Hotel San Jose/Boneshaker0:14:15
26BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team0:15:58

Elite women general classification after stage 3
1Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1:16:23
2Amber Neben (USA) Specialized-lululemon0:00:25
3Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:29
4Jackie Crowell (USA) Exergy TWENTY120:00:32
5Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:37
6Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Specialized-lululemon0:00:39
7Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:45
8Brianna Walle (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:00:48
9Amber Gaffney (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching0:00:53
10Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:54
11Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Exergy TWENTY120:01:10
12Annie Ewart (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
13Julie Beveridge (Can) Colavita/EspnW0:01:11
14Tayler Wiles (USA) Exergy TWENTY120:01:12
15Heather Logan Sprenger (Can) Exergy TWENTY120:01:15
16Ally Stacher (USA) Specialized-lululemon0:01:19
17Jamie Dinkens Bookwalter (USA) Colavita/EspnW0:01:23
18Kathryn Hunter (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:01:25
19Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top
20Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon0:01:27
21Lindsay Bayer (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:01:30
22Emily Collins (NZl) Vanderkitten-Focus0:01:34
23Jasmin Hurikino (Aus) Vanderkitten-Focus0:01:37
24Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top0:01:38
25Kristin McGrath (USA) Exergy TWENTY120:01:41
26Anna Barensfeld (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:42
27Mary Zider (USA) Colavita/EspnW0:01:44
28Allison Bevridge (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC0:01:54
29Rebecca Werner (Aus) Specialized-lululemon0:01:55
30Briana Clark (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:01:56
31Lauren Stephens (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:01:57
32Veronica Leal (Mex) Mexican National Team
33Lindsay Myers (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top0:02:00
34Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top
35Kathleen Billington (USA) Vanderkitten-Focus0:02:02
36Nicole Whitburn (Aus) Freewheel Bike
37Erin Burton (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:02:06
38Heather Fischer (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars
39Samantha Schneider (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top
40Mayra del Rocio Rocha (Mex) Mexican National Team0:02:10
41Lenore Pipes (Gum) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars0:02:12
42Karlee Gendron (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC
43Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Exergy TWENTY120:02:16
44Jenny Rios (Mex) SC Velo - Empower Coaching0:02:17
45Anna Sanders (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:02:24
46Courteney Lowe (NZl) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:26
47Julie Cutts (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching
48Melina Bernecker (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching0:02:29
49Amity Elliot (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder0:02:30
50Nik Vogler (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC0:02:32
51Amy Alison Dombroski (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:02:46
52Holly Breck (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching
53Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Mexican National Team
54Kate Chilcott (NZl) Vanderkitten-Focus0:02:47
55Virginie Gauthier (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC
56Erin Silliman (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling0:02:50
57Julie Jerue (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team0:02:56
58Anne-Marie Morin (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC0:02:57
59Katie Spittlehouse (Can) ISCorp Cycling Team0:02:59
60Terra James (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder0:03:07
61Ana Teresa Casas (Mex) Mexican National Team
62Jennifer Purcell (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top0:03:14
63Arley Kemmerer (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling0:03:23
64Jenny Ives (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder0:03:26
65Sarah Fader (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:03:34
66Joy McCulloch (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:03:36
67Veronique Fortin (Can) Team TIBCO -To The Top0:03:40
68Amy McGuire (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:03:43
69Christina Birch (USA) Freewheel Bike0:04:22
70Hayley Giddens (NZl) ISCorp Cycling Team0:04:23
71Sarah Sturm (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars0:04:50
72Veronique Drapeau-Zgoralski (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC0:04:57
73Starla Teddergreen (USA) Vanderkitten-Focus0:05:39
74Jennifer Reither (USA) Vanderkitten-Focus0:07:04
75Rachel Byus (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:07:55
76Katie Quinn (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars0:10:51
77Laura Meadley (Aus) MVP Health Care Cycling0:11:13
78Rachel Warner (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:12:51
79Alexsis Ryan (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top0:13:57
80Elizabeth Lauer (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder0:16:25
81Raquel Miller (USA) Freewheel Bike0:17:32
82Zoe Reker (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team0:18:13
83Bridie O'Donnell (Aus) Vanderkitten-Focus0:19:30
84Lindsey Durst (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team0:20:37
85Jenn Perricone (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team0:20:53
86Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder0:22:14
87Casey Kelly (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling0:22:55
88Catherine Johnson (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:23:04
89Abby Ruess (USA) Freewheel Bike0:23:15
90Trina Jacobson (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:23:34

Sprint classification
1Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Exergy TWENTY1210pts
2Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon8
3Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies7
4Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5
5Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top5
6Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies4
7Samantha Schneider (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top4
8Lenore Pipes (Gum) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars4
9Emily Collins (NZl) Vanderkitten-Focus2
10Anne-Marie Morin (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC1

Mountains classification
1Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5pts
2Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies3
3Amber Neben (USA) Specialized-lululemon1

Young riders classification
1Jackie Crowell (USA) Exergy TWENTY121:16:55
2Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Specialized-lululemon0:00:07
3Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:13
4Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:22
5Annie Ewart (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:38
6Julie Beveridge (Can) Colavita/EspnW0:00:39
7Tayler Wiles (USA) Exergy TWENTY120:00:40
8Ally Stacher (USA) Specialized-lululemon0:00:47
9Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon0:00:55
10Emily Collins (NZl) Vanderkitten-Focus0:01:02
11Jasmin Hurikino (Aus) Vanderkitten-Focus0:01:05
12Allison Bevridge (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC0:01:22
13Rebecca Werner (Aus) Specialized-lululemon0:01:23
14Lindsay Myers (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top0:01:28
15Heather Fischer (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars0:01:34
16Samantha Schneider (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top
17Mayra del Rocio Rocha (Mex) Mexican National Team0:01:38
18Karlee Gendron (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC0:01:40
19Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Exergy TWENTY120:01:44
20Jenny Rios (Mex) SC Velo - Empower Coaching0:01:45
21Courteney Lowe (NZl) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:54
22Amy Alison Dombroski (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:02:14
23Holly Breck (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching
24Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Mexican National Team
25Kate Chilcott (NZl) Vanderkitten-Focus0:02:15
26Virginie Gauthier (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC
27Anne-Marie Morin (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC0:02:25
28Katie Spittlehouse (Can) ISCorp Cycling Team0:02:27
29Ana Teresa Casas (Mex) Mexican National Team0:02:35
30Hayley Giddens (NZl) ISCorp Cycling Team0:03:51
31Sarah Sturm (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars0:04:18
32Veronique Drapeau-Zgoralski (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC0:04:25
33Katie Quinn (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars0:10:19
34Rachel Warner (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:12:19
35Alexsis Ryan (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top0:13:25
36Zoe Reker (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team0:17:41
37Lindsey Durst (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team0:20:05
38Jenn Perricone (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team0:20:21
39Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder0:21:42

Cat. 2 riders classification
1Brianna Walle (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team1:17:11
2Amber Gaffney (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching0:00:05
3Erin Burton (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:01:18
4Heather Fischer (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars
5Holly Breck (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching0:01:58
6Terra James (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder0:02:19
7Arley Kemmerer (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling0:02:35
8Joy McCulloch (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:02:48
9Christina Birch (USA) Freewheel Bike0:03:34
10Sarah Sturm (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars0:04:02
11Rachel Byus (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:07:07
12Elizabeth Lauer (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder0:15:37
13Raquel Miller (USA) Freewheel Bike0:16:44
14Zoe Reker (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team0:17:25
15Lindsey Durst (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team0:19:49
16Jenn Perricone (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team0:20:05
17Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder0:21:26
18Casey Kelly (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling0:22:07
19Abby Ruess (USA) Freewheel Bike0:22:27

Teams classification
1Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies3:50:32
2Exergy TWENTY120:00:32
3Specialized-lululemon0:01:06
4Nature Valley Cycling Team0:02:49
5Colavita/EspnW0:02:56
6Team TIBCO-To The Top0:03:03
7Vanderkitten-Focus0:03:29
8SC Velo - Empower Coaching
9FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:04:06
10Specialized-Mazda-SGC0:05:08
11Mexican National Team0:05:30
12Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder0:06:12
13Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars0:07:02
14ISCorp Cycling Team0:08:35
15MVP Health Care Cycling0:15:46
16Freewheel Bike0:22:33

