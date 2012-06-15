Image 1 of 3 Stage 3 of the Nature Valley GP was cancelled due to weather conditions (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 3 Riders and race officials try to take shelter (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 3 Team directors wait in vain for the rain to stop at the Nature Valley GP (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

For the second time in three years promoters and officials had to cancel the Cannon Falls Road Race stage of the Nature Valley Grand Prix because of extreme weather conditions.

Heavy rain and lightning strikes caused race director Dave LaPorte and head official Dot Abbott to make the difficult call just minutes before the men's race was set to start. They had originally proposed running a short race on the 1.9-mile closing circuit in downtown Cannon Falls, but increasingly bad weather and resistance from the men's pro team directors led to the decision to call the whole thing off.

As a result, the overall general classification remains unchanged with John Murphy (Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder) leading the men's race and Carmen Small (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies leading the women's race.

The Nature Valley Grand Prix will resume racing action on Friday with the Uptown Minneapolis Criterium.

Elite men general classification after stage 3 1 John Murphy (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder 1:31:37 2 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:01 3 Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:00:05 4 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:07 5 Bobby Sweeting (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder 0:00:15 6 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:00:18 7 Mike Olheiser (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 8 Andres Diaz (Col) Team Exergy 0:00:19 9 Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder 0:00:21 10 Eric Young (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:00:23 11 Jose Antogna (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:00:24 12 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:28 13 Devan Dunn (USA) CashCall Mortgage 14 Freddie Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy 0:00:32 15 Mike Creed (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:33 16 Charles Huff (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling 0:00:34 17 Christian Helmig (USA) Elbowz Racing 0:00:35 18 Coulton Hartrich (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike 0:00:37 19 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elbowz Racing 20 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 21 Jonathan Toftoy (USA) Twin Six 0:00:40 22 Eric Marcotte (USA) Elbowz Racing 0:00:42 23 Luis Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:00:43 24 David Santos (USA) CashCall Mortgage 0:00:44 25 Ty Magner (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team 26 Heath Blackgrove (NZl) Elbowz Racing 0:00:45 27 Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder 0:00:46 28 James Stangeland (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 29 Chris Winn (Aus) Horizon Organic/Panache 0:00:51 30 Christiaan Krick (RSA) Jelly Belly Cycling 31 Winston David (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike 32 Cesar Grajales (Col) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 33 Kyle Wamsley (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:00:54 34 Hector Hugo Rangel (Mex) Mexican National Team 35 Connor McCutcheon (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:00:55 36 Tommy Nankervis (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 37 Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling 0:00:57 38 Dan Harm (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD 39 Sean Sullivan (USA) Elbowz Racing 0:00:58 40 Chris Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:01:02 41 Logan Hutchings (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Boneshaker 0:01:03 42 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 43 Andy Baker (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:01:05 44 Carlos Alzate (Col) Team Exergy 0:01:07 45 Austin Allison (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache 0:01:08 46 Travis McCabe (USA) Landis/Trek 0:01:10 47 Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:01:11 48 Shawn Gravois (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike 0:01:12 49 Zack Allison (USA) Mercy Cycling Team 0:01:13 50 Lee Muse (USA) CashCall Mortgage 0:01:14 51 Travis Livermon (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop 0:01:15 52 Tanner Putt (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team 0:01:18 53 David Lozano (Spa) Team Type 1 Development 54 Stefano Barberi (USA) CashCall Mortgage 55 Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder 0:01:21 56 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:01:22 57 Ricky Gargiulo (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 58 Ricardo Van der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly Cycling 0:01:23 59 Chris Uberti (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:01:24 60 Ivan Dominguez (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:01:27 61 Ryan Wills (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Boneshaker 0:01:28 62 Diego Sandoval (Mex) Mexican National Team 0:01:30 63 Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling 0:01:33 64 Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:01:35 65 Ryan Knapp (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 66 Colton Jarisch (USA) Mercy Cycling Team 67 Tim Rugg (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 0:01:36 68 Thomas Brown (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop 0:01:38 69 Liam Donoghue (USA) ISCorp 0:01:40 70 Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 1 Development 71 Joseph Welsh (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike 0:01:41 72 Jean Michel Lachance (USA) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team 73 Chris Monteleone (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop 0:01:42 74 Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek 75 Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home 76 Cole House (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:01:44 77 Evan Fader (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:01:46 78 Joshua Roeser (USA) Twin Six 79 Luis Devila (Mex) Jelly Belly Cycling 0:01:49 80 George Cyrus (USA) Landis/Trek 0:01:50 81 Josh Yeaton (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache 0:01:52 82 Mat Stephens (USA) Elbowz Racing 83 Peter Hurst (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team 0:01:53 84 Christian Parrett (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike 85 Zachary Davies (USA) Team Exergy 0:01:55 86 Tomas Roba (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache 87 Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD 0:01:59 88 Chad Hartley (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder 0:02:00 89 Andre Vandenberg (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD 0:02:02 90 Alder Martz (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team 0:02:04 91 Emile Abraham (USA) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team 92 Matt Gorter (NZl) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD 93 Tyler Brandt (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:02:07 94 Clay Murfet (Aus) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop 0:02:08 95 Ben Zawacki (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop 96 Pete Custer (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:02:09 97 Derek Goerke (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 98 Michael Woell (USA) Freewheel Bike 0:02:10 99 Alexander Gonzalez (Col) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team 0:02:15 100 Tony Olson (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:02:21 101 Nicholas Coil (USA) Mercy Cycling Team 0:02:24 102 Zach Bergh (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD 0:02:34 103 Evan Burkhart (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team 0:02:36 104 Branden Russell (USA) Team Type 1 Development 0:02:37 105 Logan Loader-Mooney (USA) Team Exergy 0:02:39 106 Nick Schreiber (USA) Landis/Trek 107 Alex Meyer (USA) ISCorp 0:02:47 108 David Zimmermann (USA) Freewheel Bike 0:02:59 109 Andrew Crater (USA) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team 0:03:15 110 Jerome Townsend (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop 0:03:20 111 Kyle Knott (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike 0:04:09 112 Mike Stone (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team 0:05:02 113 Chris Doig (USA) Freewheel Bike 0:05:58 114 Kip Spaude (USA) ISCorp 0:06:13 115 John Tomlinson (USA) ISCorp 0:06:44 116 Adam Froemming (USA) Freewheel Bike 0:10:02 117 Braden Bingham (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache 0:11:03 118 Austin Vinton (USA) Mercy Cycling Team 0:11:15 119 Wes Holloway (USA) CashCall Mortgage 0:11:20 120 Jens Brabbit (USA) Twin Six 0:11:40 121 Paolo Cravanzola (Ita) Team Type 1 Development 0:11:58 122 Steve Weller (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team 0:12:05 123 Brandon Krawczyk (USA) Twin Six 0:12:10 124 Chad Adair (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Boneshaker 0:12:18 125 Justin Williams (USA) CashCall Mortgage 0:12:35 126 Nick Traggis (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache 0:13:07 127 Andrew Minier (USA) Twin Six 0:15:26 128 Dylan Jones (USA) Mercy Cycling Team 0:16:22 129 Mike Friedman (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:17:12 130 Gevan Samuel (PuR) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team 0:17:48

Sprint classification 1 Carlos Alzate (Col) Team Exergy 20 pts 2 Charles Huff (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling 7 3 Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home 5 4 Eric Marcotte (USA) Elbowz Racing 4 5 Freddie Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy 4 6 Logan Loader-Mooney (USA) Team Exergy 3 7 Eric Young (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 3 8 Tim Rugg (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 2 9 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1 10 Ricardo Van der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly Cycling 1

Young riders classification 1 Devan Dunn (USA) CashCall Mortgage 1:32:05 2 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elbowz Racing 0:00:09 3 Ty Magner (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team 0:00:16 4 Connor McCutcheon (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:00:27 5 Austin Allison (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache 0:00:40 6 Tanner Putt (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team 0:00:50 7 Ricky Gargiulo (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 0:00:54 8 Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:01:07 9 Joseph Welsh (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike 0:01:13 10 Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek 0:01:14 11 Luis Devila (Mex) Jelly Belly Cycling 0:01:21 12 Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD 0:01:31 13 Andre Vandenberg (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD 0:01:34 14 Alder Martz (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team 0:01:36 15 Tyler Brandt (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:01:39 16 Tony Olson (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:01:53 17 Zach Bergh (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD 0:02:06 18 Branden Russell (USA) Team Type 1 Development 0:02:09 19 Alex Meyer (USA) ISCorp 0:02:19 20 Mike Stone (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team 0:04:34 21 John Tomlinson (USA) ISCorp 0:06:16 22 Austin Vinton (USA) Mercy Cycling Team 0:10:47 23 Wes Holloway (USA) CashCall Mortgage 0:10:52 24 Chad Adair (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Boneshaker 0:11:50 25 Dylan Jones (USA) Mercy Cycling Team 0:15:54 26 Gevan Samuel (PuR) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team 0:17:20

Amateur riders classification 1 Devan Dunn (USA) CashCall Mortgage 1:32:05 2 Christian Helmig (USA) Elbowz Racing 0:00:07 3 Coulton Hartrich (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike 0:00:09 4 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elbowz Racing 5 Jonathan Toftoy (USA) Twin Six 0:00:12 6 Eric Marcotte (USA) Elbowz Racing 0:00:14 7 David Santos (USA) CashCall Mortgage 0:00:16 8 James Stangeland (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:00:18 9 Winston David (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike 0:00:23 10 Connor McCutcheon (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:00:27 11 Dan Harm (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD 0:00:29 12 Austin Allison (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache 0:00:40 13 Travis McCabe (USA) Landis/Trek 0:00:42 14 Shawn Gravois (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike 0:00:44 15 Zack Allison (USA) Mercy Cycling Team 0:00:45 16 Lee Muse (USA) CashCall Mortgage 0:00:46 17 Ricky Gargiulo (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 0:00:54 18 Chris Uberti (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:00:56 19 Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:01:07 20 Ryan Knapp (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 21 Colton Jarisch (USA) Mercy Cycling Team 22 Tim Rugg (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 0:01:08 23 Liam Donoghue (USA) ISCorp 0:01:12 24 Joseph Welsh (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike 0:01:13 25 Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek 0:01:14 26 Evan Fader (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:01:18 27 Joshua Roeser (USA) Twin Six 28 George Cyrus (USA) Landis/Trek 0:01:22 29 Josh Yeaton (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache 0:01:24 30 Mat Stephens (USA) Elbowz Racing 31 Peter Hurst (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team 0:01:25 32 Tomas Roba (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache 0:01:27 33 Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD 0:01:31 34 Andre Vandenberg (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD 0:01:34 35 Tyler Brandt (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:01:39 36 Pete Custer (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:01:41 37 Derek Goerke (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 38 Michael Woell (USA) Freewheel Bike 0:01:42 39 Tony Olson (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:01:53 40 Nicholas Coil (USA) Mercy Cycling Team 0:01:56 41 Zach Bergh (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD 0:02:06 42 Evan Burkhart (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team 0:02:08 43 Branden Russell (USA) Team Type 1 Development 0:02:09 44 Nick Schreiber (USA) Landis/Trek 0:02:11 45 Alex Meyer (USA) ISCorp 0:02:19 46 David Zimmermann (USA) Freewheel Bike 0:02:31 47 Kyle Knott (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike 0:03:41 48 Chris Doig (USA) Freewheel Bike 0:05:30 49 Kip Spaude (USA) ISCorp 0:05:45 50 John Tomlinson (USA) ISCorp 0:06:16 51 Adam Froemming (USA) Freewheel Bike 0:09:34 52 Braden Bingham (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache 0:10:35 53 Austin Vinton (USA) Mercy Cycling Team 0:10:47 54 Wes Holloway (USA) CashCall Mortgage 0:10:52 55 Jens Brabbit (USA) Twin Six 0:11:12 56 Steve Weller (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team 0:11:37 57 Brandon Krawczyk (USA) Twin Six 0:11:42 58 Nick Traggis (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache 0:12:39 59 Andrew Minier (USA) Twin Six 0:14:58 60 Dylan Jones (USA) Mercy Cycling Team 0:15:54

Teams classification 1 Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 4:35:25 2 Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder 0:00:08 3 Bissell Pro Cycling 0:00:18 4 Jamis-Sutter Home 0:00:51 5 Team Exergy 0:01:15 6 Elbowz Racing 0:01:16 7 Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:01:30 8 CashCall Mortgage 0:01:52 9 Jelly Belly Cycling 0:01:56 10 Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike 0:02:06 11 Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:02:53 12 BMC-Hincapie Development Team 0:02:55 13 Horizon Organic/Panache 0:03:02 14 Team Type 1 Development 0:03:49 15 Mercy Cycling Team 0:03:54 16 Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop 0:03:59 17 Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:04:00 18 Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD 0:04:06 19 Landis/Trek 0:04:08 20 Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 0:04:33 21 Rossetti Devo Cycling Team 0:05:02 22 ISCorp 0:08:25 23 Freewheel Bike 0:10:33 24 Twin Six 0:13:32 25 Team Hotel San Jose/Boneshaker 0:14:15 26 BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team 0:15:58

Elite women general classification after stage 3 1 Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1:16:23 2 Amber Neben (USA) Specialized-lululemon 0:00:25 3 Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:29 4 Jackie Crowell (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 0:00:32 5 Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:37 6 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Specialized-lululemon 0:00:39 7 Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:45 8 Brianna Walle (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:00:48 9 Amber Gaffney (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching 0:00:53 10 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:54 11 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 0:01:10 12 Annie Ewart (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 13 Julie Beveridge (Can) Colavita/EspnW 0:01:11 14 Tayler Wiles (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 0:01:12 15 Heather Logan Sprenger (Can) Exergy TWENTY12 0:01:15 16 Ally Stacher (USA) Specialized-lululemon 0:01:19 17 Jamie Dinkens Bookwalter (USA) Colavita/EspnW 0:01:23 18 Kathryn Hunter (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:01:25 19 Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 20 Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon 0:01:27 21 Lindsay Bayer (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:01:30 22 Emily Collins (NZl) Vanderkitten-Focus 0:01:34 23 Jasmin Hurikino (Aus) Vanderkitten-Focus 0:01:37 24 Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 0:01:38 25 Kristin McGrath (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 0:01:41 26 Anna Barensfeld (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:42 27 Mary Zider (USA) Colavita/EspnW 0:01:44 28 Allison Bevridge (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC 0:01:54 29 Rebecca Werner (Aus) Specialized-lululemon 0:01:55 30 Briana Clark (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:01:56 31 Lauren Stephens (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:01:57 32 Veronica Leal (Mex) Mexican National Team 33 Lindsay Myers (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 0:02:00 34 Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 35 Kathleen Billington (USA) Vanderkitten-Focus 0:02:02 36 Nicole Whitburn (Aus) Freewheel Bike 37 Erin Burton (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:02:06 38 Heather Fischer (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars 39 Samantha Schneider (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 40 Mayra del Rocio Rocha (Mex) Mexican National Team 0:02:10 41 Lenore Pipes (Gum) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars 0:02:12 42 Karlee Gendron (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC 43 Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 0:02:16 44 Jenny Rios (Mex) SC Velo - Empower Coaching 0:02:17 45 Anna Sanders (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:02:24 46 Courteney Lowe (NZl) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:26 47 Julie Cutts (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching 48 Melina Bernecker (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching 0:02:29 49 Amity Elliot (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder 0:02:30 50 Nik Vogler (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC 0:02:32 51 Amy Alison Dombroski (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:02:46 52 Holly Breck (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching 53 Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Mexican National Team 54 Kate Chilcott (NZl) Vanderkitten-Focus 0:02:47 55 Virginie Gauthier (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC 56 Erin Silliman (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling 0:02:50 57 Julie Jerue (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team 0:02:56 58 Anne-Marie Morin (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC 0:02:57 59 Katie Spittlehouse (Can) ISCorp Cycling Team 0:02:59 60 Terra James (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder 0:03:07 61 Ana Teresa Casas (Mex) Mexican National Team 62 Jennifer Purcell (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 0:03:14 63 Arley Kemmerer (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling 0:03:23 64 Jenny Ives (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder 0:03:26 65 Sarah Fader (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:03:34 66 Joy McCulloch (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:03:36 67 Veronique Fortin (Can) Team TIBCO -To The Top 0:03:40 68 Amy McGuire (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:03:43 69 Christina Birch (USA) Freewheel Bike 0:04:22 70 Hayley Giddens (NZl) ISCorp Cycling Team 0:04:23 71 Sarah Sturm (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars 0:04:50 72 Veronique Drapeau-Zgoralski (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC 0:04:57 73 Starla Teddergreen (USA) Vanderkitten-Focus 0:05:39 74 Jennifer Reither (USA) Vanderkitten-Focus 0:07:04 75 Rachel Byus (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:07:55 76 Katie Quinn (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars 0:10:51 77 Laura Meadley (Aus) MVP Health Care Cycling 0:11:13 78 Rachel Warner (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:12:51 79 Alexsis Ryan (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 0:13:57 80 Elizabeth Lauer (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder 0:16:25 81 Raquel Miller (USA) Freewheel Bike 0:17:32 82 Zoe Reker (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team 0:18:13 83 Bridie O'Donnell (Aus) Vanderkitten-Focus 0:19:30 84 Lindsey Durst (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team 0:20:37 85 Jenn Perricone (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team 0:20:53 86 Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder 0:22:14 87 Casey Kelly (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling 0:22:55 88 Catherine Johnson (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:23:04 89 Abby Ruess (USA) Freewheel Bike 0:23:15 90 Trina Jacobson (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:23:34

Sprint classification 1 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 10 pts 2 Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon 8 3 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 7 4 Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 5 Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 5 6 Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 4 7 Samantha Schneider (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 4 8 Lenore Pipes (Gum) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars 4 9 Emily Collins (NZl) Vanderkitten-Focus 2 10 Anne-Marie Morin (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC 1

Mountains classification 1 Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 pts 2 Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3 3 Amber Neben (USA) Specialized-lululemon 1

Young riders classification 1 Jackie Crowell (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 1:16:55 2 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Specialized-lululemon 0:00:07 3 Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:13 4 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:22 5 Annie Ewart (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:38 6 Julie Beveridge (Can) Colavita/EspnW 0:00:39 7 Tayler Wiles (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 0:00:40 8 Ally Stacher (USA) Specialized-lululemon 0:00:47 9 Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon 0:00:55 10 Emily Collins (NZl) Vanderkitten-Focus 0:01:02 11 Jasmin Hurikino (Aus) Vanderkitten-Focus 0:01:05 12 Allison Bevridge (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC 0:01:22 13 Rebecca Werner (Aus) Specialized-lululemon 0:01:23 14 Lindsay Myers (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 0:01:28 15 Heather Fischer (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars 0:01:34 16 Samantha Schneider (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 17 Mayra del Rocio Rocha (Mex) Mexican National Team 0:01:38 18 Karlee Gendron (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC 0:01:40 19 Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 0:01:44 20 Jenny Rios (Mex) SC Velo - Empower Coaching 0:01:45 21 Courteney Lowe (NZl) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:54 22 Amy Alison Dombroski (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:02:14 23 Holly Breck (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching 24 Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Mexican National Team 25 Kate Chilcott (NZl) Vanderkitten-Focus 0:02:15 26 Virginie Gauthier (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC 27 Anne-Marie Morin (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC 0:02:25 28 Katie Spittlehouse (Can) ISCorp Cycling Team 0:02:27 29 Ana Teresa Casas (Mex) Mexican National Team 0:02:35 30 Hayley Giddens (NZl) ISCorp Cycling Team 0:03:51 31 Sarah Sturm (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars 0:04:18 32 Veronique Drapeau-Zgoralski (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC 0:04:25 33 Katie Quinn (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars 0:10:19 34 Rachel Warner (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:12:19 35 Alexsis Ryan (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 0:13:25 36 Zoe Reker (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team 0:17:41 37 Lindsey Durst (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team 0:20:05 38 Jenn Perricone (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team 0:20:21 39 Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder 0:21:42

Cat. 2 riders classification 1 Brianna Walle (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 1:17:11 2 Amber Gaffney (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching 0:00:05 3 Erin Burton (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:01:18 4 Heather Fischer (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars 5 Holly Breck (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching 0:01:58 6 Terra James (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder 0:02:19 7 Arley Kemmerer (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling 0:02:35 8 Joy McCulloch (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:02:48 9 Christina Birch (USA) Freewheel Bike 0:03:34 10 Sarah Sturm (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars 0:04:02 11 Rachel Byus (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:07:07 12 Elizabeth Lauer (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder 0:15:37 13 Raquel Miller (USA) Freewheel Bike 0:16:44 14 Zoe Reker (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team 0:17:25 15 Lindsey Durst (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team 0:19:49 16 Jenn Perricone (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team 0:20:05 17 Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder 0:21:26 18 Casey Kelly (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling 0:22:07 19 Abby Ruess (USA) Freewheel Bike 0:22:27