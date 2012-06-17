Trending

Borrajo, Fahlin win Menomonie Road Race

Zirbel back in race lead as Small remains in charge of women's GC

Image 1 of 56

The women's podium

The women's podium
(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Image 2 of 56

The women's classification leaders

The women's classification leaders
(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Image 3 of 56

The women's peloton in action

The women's peloton in action
(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Image 4 of 56

Slippery roads made for challenging racing

Slippery roads made for challenging racing
(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Image 5 of 56

Powering up the Star hillclimb

Powering up the Star hillclimb
(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Image 6 of 56

Bridie O'Donnell (Vanderkitten-Focus)

Bridie O'Donnell (Vanderkitten-Focus)
(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Image 7 of 56

Tine for a quick chat before the men's race

Tine for a quick chat before the men's race
(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Image 8 of 56

Alejandro Barrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home) crosses the finish line

Alejandro Barrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home) crosses the finish line
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 9 of 56

The men's peloton gets strung out

The men's peloton gets strung out
(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Image 10 of 56

The men's peloton

The men's peloton
(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Image 11 of 56

The men's stage 5 podium

The men's stage 5 podium
(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Image 12 of 56

This guy got a prime view of the action

This guy got a prime view of the action
(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Image 13 of 56

Emilia Fahlin (Specialized-lululemon) takes the win

Emilia Fahlin (Specialized-lululemon) takes the win
(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Image 14 of 56

Climbing Star Hill

Climbing Star Hill
(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Image 15 of 56

The men's field gets called to the start line

The men's field gets called to the start line
(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Image 16 of 56

The day's break in the men's race

The day's break in the men's race
(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Image 17 of 56

Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home) salutes as he takes the win

Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home) salutes as he takes the win
(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Image 18 of 56

A Bissell rider powers up the climb

A Bissell rider powers up the climb
(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Image 19 of 56

The beginning of the break in the men's field.

The beginning of the break in the men's field.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 20 of 56

Fred Rodriguez (Exergy) riding in the bunch.

Fred Rodriguez (Exergy) riding in the bunch.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 21 of 56

All of the jerseys for todays women's race.

All of the jerseys for todays women's race.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 22 of 56

Rolling through the deep green Wisconsin fields.

Rolling through the deep green Wisconsin fields.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 23 of 56

Some of the Wisconsin farm lands along the route.

Some of the Wisconsin farm lands along the route.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 24 of 56

Shawn Milne (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) working to try to bring back the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Shawn Milne (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) working to try to bring back the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 25 of 56

Frank Pip (Bissell) gets another day in the most aggressive jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Frank Pip (Bissell) gets another day in the most aggressive jersey.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 26 of 56

Megan Guarnier (TIBCO) shows off her most aggressive rider jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Megan Guarnier (TIBCO) shows off her most aggressive rider jersey.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 27 of 56

Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Exergy) heads to the podium to put on another sprint leader jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Exergy) heads to the podium to put on another sprint leader jersey.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 28 of 56

Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home) takes the stage win in Menomonie (Image credit: Matthew Moses)

Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home) takes the stage win in Menomonie
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 29 of 56

Emilia Fahlin (Specialized_lululemon) takes the stage win with her teammate Loren Rowney taking second. (Image credit: Matthew Moses)

Emilia Fahlin (Specialized_lululemon) takes the stage win with her teammate Loren Rowney taking second.
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 30 of 56

The men's field encountered a lot of hills and rain in today's Menomonie Road Race (Image credit: Matthew Moses)

The men's field encountered a lot of hills and rain in today's Menomonie Road Race
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 31 of 56

The women's field was greeted by some sunshine on the bottom leg of the Menomonie Road Race (Image credit: Matthew Moses)

The women's field was greeted by some sunshine on the bottom leg of the Menomonie Road Race
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 32 of 56

Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) powers the break as they approach the finish circuits (Image credit: Matthew Moses)

Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) powers the break as they approach the finish circuits
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 33 of 56

The men's stage podium: (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda Cycling Team), Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home), (Competitive Cyclist) (Image credit: Matthew Moses)

The men's stage podium: (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda Cycling Team), Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home), (Competitive Cyclist)
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 34 of 56

Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) takes back the yellow leader's jersey he had after stage 1. (Image credit: Matthew Moses)

Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) takes back the yellow leader's jersey he had after stage 1.
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 35 of 56

The women's stage podium: Loren Rowney (Specialized-lululemon), Emilia Fahlin (Specialized-lululemon) , Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus) (Image credit: Matthew Moses)

The women's stage podium: Loren Rowney (Specialized-lululemon), Emilia Fahlin (Specialized-lululemon) , Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 36 of 56

Carmen Small (Optum) goes into the last stage in yellow.

Carmen Small (Optum) goes into the last stage in yellow.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 37 of 56

Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Exergy) came back onto the circuits looking for a good sprint. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Exergy) came back onto the circuits looking for a good sprint.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 38 of 56

The men on one of the many climbs today.

The men on one of the many climbs today.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 39 of 56

The men's race begins to gets strung out early on.

The men's race begins to gets strung out early on.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 40 of 56

Chris Baldwin (Bissell) makes it to the climb with the break.

Chris Baldwin (Bissell) makes it to the climb with the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 41 of 56

The men's field tackles the KOM.

The men's field tackles the KOM.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 42 of 56

The front of the mens field starts to split with the break up the road. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

The front of the mens field starts to split with the break up the road.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 43 of 56

John Murphy (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) working hard on the last climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

John Murphy (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) working hard on the last climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 44 of 56

The field hits the last KOM.

The field hits the last KOM.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 45 of 56

Alejandro Borajo (Jamis) coming into town for the win.

Alejandro Borajo (Jamis) coming into town for the win.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 46 of 56

John Murphy (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) in the bunch trying to hang onto the yellow jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

John Murphy (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) in the bunch trying to hang onto the yellow jersey.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 47 of 56

The break makes its way into town.

The break makes its way into town.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 48 of 56

Megan Guarnier (TIBCO) heads into another day in the most aggressive rider jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Megan Guarnier (TIBCO) heads into another day in the most aggressive rider jersey.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 49 of 56

Carmen Small (Optum) comes onto the finishing circuits.

Carmen Small (Optum) comes onto the finishing circuits.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 50 of 56

The men's break hits the first KOM.

The men's break hits the first KOM.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 51 of 56

Tom Zirbel (Optum) happy to be back in the yellow jersey.

Tom Zirbel (Optum) happy to be back in the yellow jersey.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 52 of 56

Heavy rain starts to fall on the men.

Heavy rain starts to fall on the men.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 53 of 56

Things start to happen at the front of the mens field.

Things start to happen at the front of the mens field.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 54 of 56

The break sees the field in the mens race as they increase the time gap. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

The break sees the field in the mens race as they increase the time gap.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 55 of 56

Exergy Sprint Leader Theresa Cliff Ryan (ExergyTWENTY12), Nature Valley Race Leader Carmen Small (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies), Sport Beans Queen of the Hill Leader Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies), Freewheel Bike Most Aggressive Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO), Nature Valley Top Amateur Brianna Walle (Nature Valley Cycling Team), Tria Best Young Rider Emilia Fahlin (Specialized-lululemon) (Image credit: Matthew Moses)

Exergy Sprint Leader Theresa Cliff Ryan (ExergyTWENTY12), Nature Valley Race Leader Carmen Small (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies), Sport Beans Queen of the Hill Leader Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies), Freewheel Bike Most Aggressive Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO), Nature Valley Top Amateur Brianna Walle (Nature Valley Cycling Team), Tria Best Young Rider Emilia Fahlin (Specialized-lululemon)
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 56 of 56

Emilia Fahlin (Specialized-lululemon) celebrates her victory

Emilia Fahlin (Specialized-lululemon) celebrates her victory
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Tom Zirbel made his way into a seven-rider breakaway that finished more than a minute ahead of the field Saturday during the stage 5 Menomonie Road Race of the Nature Valley Grand Prix and took back the yellow jersey he gave up on stage 2. Alejandro Barrajo won the stage ahead of Jelly Belly's Christian Kriek and Competitive Cyclist's Tommy Nankervis.

In the women's race, Specialized-lululemon's Emilia Fahlin won a sprint finish ahead of teammate Loren Rowney, and Optum Pro Cycling-Kelly Benefit Strategies' Carmen Small held onto her overall race lead.

For the penultimate stage of the tour the race traveled to Wisconsin, where the men faced 160 km of rolling rural terrain and the women tackled 131 km.

Optum once again put a clamp on the women's field to protect Small's race lead, setting up a sprint finish after four circuits of a 4.8 km circuit around the University of Wisconsin-Stout campus in Menomonie. TIBCO-To the Top once again tried multiple attacks, with Megan Guarnier hanging onto the Most Aggressive Rider jersey she took the previous night at the Uptown Minneapolis Criterium, but none of the day's moves gained enough traction to prevent a bunch sprint in the finale.

"We wanted to control things," Small said. "So we would always let kind of one or two riders out and then just ride tempo. The more they were out there the easier it was to control the field. We wanted a group to come into the finish, so we weren't looking for a breakaway today."

Indeed, the group came into town together riding tempo. Recently named Olympic hopeful Amber Neben (Specialized-lululemon) jumped off the front on the first of the four circuits to try a solo flyer. But Neben's move also fell victim to a chase led by Optum and Exergy, which went to the front with three to go intent on leading Cliff-Ryan to her third stage win of the tour.

With one to go the field was all together, and Specialized-lululemon took advantage of the opportunity to launch their lead out train past Cliff-Ryan's Exergy line up, delivering Fahlin and Rowney into first and second on the stage, while Vanderkitten's Emily Collins rounded out the podium. Cliff-Ryan, who managed fourth, said the team took over too early to sustain a proper lead out.

"We started with three laps to go," she said. "And on this course, it's three miles, it's not a crit course. So we're still learning as a team. They did a perfect lead out, but everything was just a bit early. So a little mistake today, but we'll fix it."

Collins benefited from the Exergy mistake, jumping on the Specialized-lululemon train as they swamped Cliff-Ryan's lead out riders.

"(Fahlin and Rowney) came through, and I hopped on Loren's wheel coming around the last corner," Collins said. "They did a good job, because I couldn't come around at that point. Looking back I should have gone earlier, but I'm happy to be up there today."

Fahlin, who said she was originally trying to lead out Rowney, was especially happy with the win after two stages of not being able to get past Cliff-Ryan's finishing kick.

"We had to try something," she said. "We were on their train on the last stretch, and on the last right I figured we just had to go. I knew I had Loren on my wheel, and I started the sprint really, really early. But she wasn't able to stick on my wheel, so I came first through the last corner and held it."

Small, who finished fifth on the stage and leads Fahlin now by 25 seconds and Neben by 44, has one more day to defend yellow before she can claim the final overall prize. The stage 6 Stillwater Criterium is a 2.25 km course with grades on the infamous Chilkoot Hill approaching 20 percent. Small said the team is ready for the challenge despite having had to control the race since day one.

"The hill isn't too bad itself, because it's only about 30 seconds long," Small said of Chillkoot. "But it's what comes after the hill, where it's a false flat and goes uphill a little more. It's a race of attrition, so you just hang in there as long as possible."

Zirbel rolls the dice and regains yellow, Barrajo sprints to stage win

The men's 160 km race was characteristically aggressive, with attack after attack animating the first two hours of racing. But nothing could stick over the rolling course until Zirbel got off the front on a slight downhill after the second-to-last KOM about 96 km into the race. He was quickly joined by Barrajo, Kriek, Nankervis, Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling), Andres Diaz (Team Exergy), Coulton Hartrich (Athletix-GlobalBike) and Elbowz Racing's Heath Blackgrove.

"I just kind of rolled off the front and that was it," Zirbel said. "They'd just had enough. Then a couple of guys bridged and a couple of more guys bridged."

The diversified nature of the group added to its chances for success, as did the worn out field led by a Kenda/5-Hour Energy squad that had burned a lot of matches the night before defending John Murphy's race lead.

"It was perfect because every team was represented except Kenda," Zirbel said. "Nobody had two teammates, so it was really even working and everyone was motivated. We knew the gap was established, and that's all it takes. When you have a bunch of guys who are tired and a yellow jersey team that was basically in tatters by that point, yeah, it's hard. We were organized, and that's probably more than you could say for the peloton, because I'm sure they were just as tired as we were."

Barrajo said he was happy to work with Zirbel because their different goals complimented each other well; Zirbel wanted time in the overall battle, and he wanted the stage win.

The group's gap ballooned to more than two minutes before it started coming back down. The seven escapees had just 50 seconds going over the final KOM with about 27 km remaining, but by the time they had reached Menomonie to start their four finishing circuits, their advantage had bumped back up to 1:45. Nankervis said the breakaway picked up the pace on the run into town to make sure all of their hard work paid off.

"When he had about 30 or 40 km to go, people started to get a bit complacent," Nankervis said. "But a few of us were just motivating everyone to keep working. Because if you're going to invest that much in it you might as well keep going. You don't want to walk away with no result."

The 1:45 gap held for several circuits in town before the field began to whittle into it, but by then it was far too late to do much. Jacques-Maynes fell off the pace briefly and lost contact but dug deep and fought his way back into the group before they all came through together for the bell lap.

Barrajo got the advantage coming out of the last corner and easily outpaced his breakaway companions for the stage win, with Kriek and Nankervis filling out the top three.

Zirbel finished fifth, and with the bunch that contained Murphy coming in 1:08 down, Zirbel took back the yellow jersey he won on the opening stage time trial but then surrendered to Murphy at the stage 2 criterium in St. Paul. Jacques-Maynes moved into second overall, 17 seconds off the leader, and Diaz grabbed the third overall spot, just 18 seconds in arrears. Hartrich, who won two stages at the Mt. Hood Cycling Classic just a few days before Nature Valley, grabbed the best amateur jersey and sits fourth overall, 36 seconds off the leader's time.

Now Zirbel, one of the biggest riders in the peloton, has the unenviable job of defending yellow on one of the toughest criterium courses in the country. But he said he was ready to rely on his Optum team to help him make it happen.

"I have total confidence that they're going to put me in the right position," he said. "They're very strong. We lost (Mike) Friedman (in a stage 2 crash), which was unfortunate, but we've still got five strong guys. It should be interesting."

Optum team director Jonas Carney also gave his overall leader a vote of confidence going into the final stage.

"Tom's a big guy, but he climbs well for a big guy," Carney said. "We'll try to defend for him tomorrow, and he only has a few guys to keep an eye on. If he has a good day I think he'll be OK, and if he has a bad day we'll try to control Diaz and Jacques-Maynes. I feel like Tom can do it, and we're going to give a thousand percent for him tomorrow."

 

Full results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home3:40:02
2Christiaan Krick (RSA) Jelly Belly Cycling
3Tommy Nankervis (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
4Heath Blackgrove (NZl) Elbowz Racing
5Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
6Coulton Hartrich (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike
7Andres Diaz (Col) Team Exergy
8Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
9Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 1 Development0:01:08
10Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
11Ty Magner (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team
12Carlos Alzate (Col) Team Exergy0:01:13
13Charles Huff (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
14Freddie Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
15Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
16Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
17John Murphy (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder
18David Lozano (Spa) Team Type 1 Development
19Hector Hugo Rangel (Mex) Mexican National Team
20Christian Helmig (USA) Elbowz Racing
21Devan Dunn (USA) CashCall Mortgage
22Mike Creed (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
23Stefano Barberi (USA) CashCall Mortgage
24Cesar Grajales (Col) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
25Luis Devila (Mex) Jelly Belly Cycling
26Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
27Alder Martz (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team
28Travis Livermon (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop
29Bobby Sweeting (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder
30Luis Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home
31Zack Allison (USA) Mercy Cycling Team
32Andrew Bajadali (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
33Ricardo Van der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly Cycling
34Mike Olheiser (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
35David Santos (USA) CashCall Mortgage
36Chris Winn (Aus) Horizon Organic/Panache
37Lee Muse (USA) CashCall Mortgage
38Connor McCutcheon (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
39Eric Marcotte (USA) Elbowz Racing
40Michael Woell (USA) Freewheel Bike
41Chris Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
42Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder
43Travis McCabe (USA) Landis/Trek
44Tanner Putt (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team
45Austin Allison (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache
46Cole House (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:01:24
47Jean Michel Lachance (USA) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team
48Ryan Knapp (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:01:32
49Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek0:01:38
50Josh Yeaton (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache0:01:42
51Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling0:01:46
52Ivan Dominguez (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:01:57
53Logan Hutchings (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Boneshaker0:02:01
54Mike Stone (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team0:02:03
55Ryan Wills (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Boneshaker0:05:51
56Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder0:07:43
57Kyle Wamsley (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
58Zachary Davies (USA) Team Exergy0:21:28
59Jonathan Toftoy (USA) Twin Six
60Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elbowz Racing
61Tim Rugg (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
62Andy Baker (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
63Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
64Shawn Gravois (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike
65Austin Vinton (USA) Mercy Cycling Team
66Winston David (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike
67Christian Parrett (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike
68Sean Sullivan (USA) Elbowz Racing0:22:28
69Matt Gorter (NZl) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD
70Colton Jarisch (USA) Mercy Cycling Team
71Ben Zawacki (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop
72Chris Uberti (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
73Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD
74Alex Meyer (USA) ISCorp
75Tony Olson (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
76Jose Antogna (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home
77Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home
78Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
79Michael Dziedzic (USA) Landis/Trek
80Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder
81Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
82Clay Murfet (Aus) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop
83Mat Stephens (USA) Elbowz Racing
84Branden Russell (USA) Team Type 1 Development
85Josh Gillingham (Can) ISCorp
86Ricky Gargiulo (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
87Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 Development
88Andrew Minier (USA) Twin Six0:27:18
89Nicholas Coil (USA) Mercy Cycling Team
90Chad Hartley (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder0:27:28
91Paolo Cravanzola (Ita) Team Type 1 Development
92Chris Doig (USA) Freewheel Bike
93Brandon Krawczyk (USA) Twin Six
94Diego Sandoval (Mex) Mexican National Team
95Peter Hurst (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team
96Tomas Roba (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache
97Joshua Roeser (USA) Twin Six
98Adam Froemming (USA) Freewheel Bike
99Jens Brabbit (USA) Twin Six
100Evan Burkhart (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team
101Dan Harm (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD
102Joseph Welsh (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike
103Gevan Samuel (PuR) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team
104Dylan Jones (USA) Mercy Cycling Team
105Tyler Brandt (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
106James Stangeland (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
107Liam Donoghue (USA) ISCorp
108Eric Young (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
109Kip Spaude (USA) ISCorp
110Chris Monteleone (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop
111Kyle Knott (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike0:29:41
112Nick Traggis (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache0:30:18
113Braden Bingham (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache
114Steve Weller (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team
115George Cyrus (USA) Landis/Trek0:51:18
116Nick Schreiber (USA) Landis/Trek0:56:28
117Wes Holloway (USA) CashCall Mortgage
118Justin Williams (USA) CashCall Mortgage
119David Zimmermann (USA) Freewheel Bike1:02:13
DNFLogan Loader-Mooney (USA) Team Exergy
DNFZach Bergh (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD
DNFAndre Vandenberg (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD
DNFThomas Brown (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop
DNFJerome Townsend (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop
DNFJohn Tomlinson (USA) ISCorp
DNFEmile Abraham (USA) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team
DNFAndrew Crater (USA) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team
DNFAlexander Gonzalez (Col) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team
DNFChad Adair (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Boneshaker
DNFPete Custer (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
DNFEvan Fader (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team

Sprint 1 -
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andres Diaz (Col) Team Exergy5pts
2Eric Marcotte (USA) Elbowz Racing3
3Luis Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home1

Sprint 2 -
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Bajadali (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5pts
2Logan Hutchings (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Boneshaker3
3Joseph Welsh (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike1

Sprint 3 -
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tommy Nankervis (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team5pts
2Christiaan Krick (RSA) Jelly Belly Cycling3
3Coulton Hartrich (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike1

Sprint 4 -
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andres Diaz (Col) Team Exergy5pts
2Tommy Nankervis (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team3
3Heath Blackgrove (NZl) Elbowz Racing1

Final -
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home10pts
2Christiaan Krick (RSA) Jelly Belly Cycling7
3Tommy Nankervis (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team5
4Heath Blackgrove (NZl) Elbowz Racing4
5Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies3
6Coulton Hartrich (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike2
7Andres Diaz (Col) Team Exergy1

King of the Hill 1 -
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling5pts
2Mike Creed (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies3
3Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder1

King of the Hill 2 -
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling10pts
2Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 1 Development7
3Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home4

King of the Hill 3 -
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Bajadali (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies10pts
2Mike Olheiser (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team7
3Bobby Sweeting (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder4

King of the Hill 4 -
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Coulton Hartrich (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike5pts
2Andres Diaz (Col) Team Exergy3
3Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home1

Most aggressive -
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Coulton Hartrich (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike5pts

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jamis Sutter Home11:02:27
2Team Exergy0:00:05
3Jelly Belly P/B Kenda Cycling Team
4Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
5Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
6Elbowz Racing
7Bissell Pro Cycling
8BMC-Hincapie Development Team0:01:13
9CashCall Mortgage0:01:18
10Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder
11Horizon Organic/Panache0:01:47
12Team Type 1 Development0:22:28
13Landis/Trek0:22:58
14Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike0:40:35
15Mercy Cycling Team0:42:48
16Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop0:43:48
17Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:44:07
18Nature Valley Cycling Team0:48:48
19Freewheel Bike0:53:48
20Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD1:10:03
21ISCorp
22TWIN SIX1:13:53
23BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team1:22:53

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Specialized-lululemon3:21:36
2Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon
3Emily Collins (NZl) Vanderkitten-Focus
4Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Exergy TWENTY120:00:11
5Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
6Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Mexican National Team
7Samantha Schneider (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top
8Ana Teresa Casas (Mex) Mexican National Team
9Mayra del Rocio Rocha (Mex) Mexican National Team0:00:14
10Amber Neben (USA) Specialized-lululemon
11Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top0:00:16
12Lindsay Myers (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top
13Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top
14Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
15Jackie Crowell (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
16Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
17Lindsay Bayer (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
18Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
19Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
20Julie Beveridge (Can) Colavita/EspnW
21Jasmin Hurikino (Aus) Vanderkitten-Focus
22Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top
23Heather Logan Sprenger (Can) Exergy TWENTY12
24Mary Zider (USA) Colavita/EspnW
25Ally Stacher (USA) Specialized-lululemon0:00:23
26Brianna Walle (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:01:14
27Amy Alison Dombroski (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:01:22
28Kristin McGrath (USA) Exergy TWENTY120:01:49
29Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Exergy TWENTY120:01:52
30Amity Elliot (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder0:02:10
31Briana Clark (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
32Sarah Sturm (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars
33Jenny Rios (Mex) SC Velo - Empower Coaching
34Heather Fischer (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars
35Terra James (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder
36Anna Sanders (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
37Amber Gaffney (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching
38Courteney Lowe (NZl) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
39Kate Chilcott (NZl) Vanderkitten-Focus
40Jenny Ives (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder
41Erin Burton (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
42Veronica Leal (Mex) Mexican National Team
43Tayler Wiles (USA) Exergy TWENTY120:03:47
44Lenore Pipes (Gum) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars0:05:49
45Veronique Fortin (Can) Team TIBCO -To The Top0:06:12
46Erin Silliman (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling0:06:48
47Joy McCulloch (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
48Alexsis Ryan (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top
49Jamie Dinkens Bookwalter (USA) Colavita/EspnW
50Veronique Drapeau-Zgoralski (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC
51Catherine Johnson (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
52Lauren Stephens (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
53Christina Birch (USA) Freewheel Bike
54Kathleen Billington (USA) Vanderkitten-Focus
55Sarah Fader (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
56Kathryn Hunter (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
57Julie Cutts (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching
58Nicole Whitburn (Aus) Freewheel Bike0:06:54
59Anna Barensfeld (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:07:01
60Annie Ewart (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:14:42
61Arley Kemmerer (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling0:28:04
62Melina Bernecker (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching0:36:04
63Abby Ruess (USA) Freewheel Bike
64Allison Bevridge (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC0:39:07
65Rebecca Werner (Aus) Specialized-lululemon0:42:42
66Zoe Reker (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team0:43:32
67Jennifer Purcell (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top0:44:16
68Bridie O'Donnell (Aus) Vanderkitten-Focus
69Starla Teddergreen (USA) Vanderkitten-Focus
70Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder
71Lindsey Durst (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team
72Julie Jerue (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team
73Hayley Giddens (NZl) ISCorp Cycling Team
74Jenn Perricone (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team
75Holly Breck (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching
76Anne-Marie Morin (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC
77Katie Quinn (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars
DNFRachel Byus (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
DNFJennifer Reither (USA) Vanderkitten-Focus
DNFCasey Kelly (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling
DNFLaura Meadley (Aus) MVP Health Care Cycling
DNFVirginie Gauthier (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC
DNFKarlee Gendron (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC
DNFTrina Jacobson (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
DNFRaquel Miller (USA) Freewheel Bike

Sprint 1 -
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samantha Schneider (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top5pts
2Kristin McGrath (USA) Exergy TWENTY123
3Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top1

Sprint 2 -
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samantha Schneider (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top5pts
2Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Exergy TWENTY123
3Tayler Wiles (USA) Exergy TWENTY121

Finish -
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Specialized-lululemon10pts
2Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon7
3Emily Collins (NZl) Vanderkitten-Focus5
4Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Exergy TWENTY124
5Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies3
6Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Mexican National Team2
7Samantha Schneider (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top1

Hill 1 -
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5pts
2Veronique Fortin (Can) Team TIBCO -To The Top3
3Lindsay Myers (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top1

Hill 2 -
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Veronique Fortin (Can) Team TIBCO -To The Top10pts
2Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies7
3Amber Neben (USA) Specialized-lululemon4

Hill 3 -
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top10pts
2Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies7
3Amber Neben (USA) Specialized-lululemon4

Hill 4 -
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Veronique Fortin (Can) Team TIBCO -To The Top5pts
2Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies3
3Jasmin Hurikino (Aus) Vanderkitten-Focus1

Most aggressive -
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top4pts

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Specialized-lululemon10:05:02
2Mexican National Team0:00:22
3Team TIBCO0:00:29
4Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
5Exergy TWENTY12
6Vanderkitten-Focus0:02:12
7Nature Valley Cycling Team0:03:26
8Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder0:06:16
9Colavita/EspnW0:07:06
10Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars0:09:55
11FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:10:06
12SC Velo - Empower Coaching0:10:54
13Freewheel Bike0:49:32
14Specialized-Mazda-SGC1:29:57
15ISCorp Cycling Team2:11:50

Elite men general classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies6:20:36
2Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:17
3Andres Diaz (Col) Team Exergy0:00:18
4Coulton Hartrich (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike0:00:36
5Christiaan Krick (RSA) Jelly Belly Cycling0:00:42
6Heath Blackgrove (NZl) Elbowz Racing0:00:44
7Tommy Nankervis (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:00:48
8John Murphy (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder0:01:09
9Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:01:11
10Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:19
11Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home0:01:21
12Bobby Sweeting (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder0:01:27
13Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:30
14Mike Olheiser (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
15Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder0:01:33
16Charles Huff (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling0:01:34
17Devan Dunn (USA) CashCall Mortgage0:01:40
18Mike Creed (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:42
19Freddie Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy0:01:44
20Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
21Christian Helmig (USA) Elbowz Racing0:01:47
22Ty Magner (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team0:01:51
23Eric Marcotte (USA) Elbowz Racing0:01:54
24Luis Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home0:01:55
25Chris Winn (Aus) Horizon Organic/Panache0:02:03
26Cesar Grajales (Col) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
27Hector Hugo Rangel (Mex) Mexican National Team0:02:06
28David Santos (USA) CashCall Mortgage
29Connor McCutcheon (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:02:07
30Chris Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:02:14
31Andrew Bajadali (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:15
32Carlos Alzate (Col) Team Exergy0:02:19
33Austin Allison (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache0:02:20
34Travis McCabe (USA) Landis/Trek0:02:22
35Zack Allison (USA) Mercy Cycling Team0:02:25
36Travis Livermon (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop0:02:27
37Tanner Putt (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team0:02:30
38David Lozano (Spa) Team Type 1 Development
39Stefano Barberi (USA) CashCall Mortgage
40Ricardo Van der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly Cycling0:02:34
41Lee Muse (USA) CashCall Mortgage0:02:36
42Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 1 Development0:02:47
43Luis Devila (Mex) Jelly Belly Cycling0:03:01
44Jean Michel Lachance (USA) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team0:03:04
45Ryan Knapp (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:03:06
46Cole House (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:03:07
47Alder Martz (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team0:03:16
48Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling0:03:18
49Michael Woell (USA) Freewheel Bike0:03:22
50Ivan Dominguez (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:03:23
51Josh Yeaton (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache0:03:33
52Logan Hutchings (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Boneshaker0:04:25
53Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek0:05:03
54Mike Stone (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team0:07:04
55Ryan Wills (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Boneshaker0:07:18
56Kyle Wamsley (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home0:08:36
57Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder0:15:07
58Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elbowz Racing0:22:04
59Jonathan Toftoy (USA) Twin Six0:22:07
60Winston David (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike0:22:18
61Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:22:49
62Jose Antogna (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home0:22:51
63Tim Rugg (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes0:23:03
64Christian Parrett (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike0:23:20
65Zachary Davies (USA) Team Exergy0:23:22
66Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling0:23:24
67Sean Sullivan (USA) Elbowz Racing0:23:25
68Shawn Gravois (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike0:23:37
69Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home0:23:38
70Chris Uberti (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:23:51
71Colton Jarisch (USA) Mercy Cycling Team0:24:02
72Ricky Gargiulo (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes0:24:14
73Andy Baker (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:24:17
74Mat Stephens (USA) Elbowz Racing0:24:19
75Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD0:24:26
76Matt Gorter (NZl) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD0:24:31
77Clay Murfet (Aus) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop0:24:35
78Ben Zawacki (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop
79Tony Olson (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:24:48
80Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 Development0:24:53
81Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:25:21
82Eric Young (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:27:50
83James Stangeland (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:28:13
84Dan Harm (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD0:28:24
85Diego Sandoval (Mex) Mexican National Team0:28:57
86Joseph Welsh (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike0:29:08
87Chris Monteleone (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop0:29:09
88Peter Hurst (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team0:29:20
89Tyler Brandt (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:29:34
90Nicholas Coil (USA) Mercy Cycling Team0:29:41
91Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder0:29:56
92Brandon Krawczyk (USA) Twin Six0:30:02
93Liam Donoghue (USA) ISCorp0:30:05
94Branden Russell (USA) Team Type 1 Development0:30:23
95Evan Burkhart (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team0:31:22
96Josh Gillingham (Can) ISCorp0:33:07
97Kip Spaude (USA) ISCorp0:33:40
98Kyle Knott (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike0:33:49
99Alex Meyer (USA) ISCorp0:33:53
100Tomas Roba (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache0:34:56
101Chris Doig (USA) Freewheel Bike0:35:13
102Chad Hartley (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder0:36:06
103Adam Froemming (USA) Freewheel Bike0:37:29
104Joshua Roeser (USA) Twin Six0:40:07
105Jens Brabbit (USA) Twin Six0:40:22
106Andrew Minier (USA) Twin Six0:42:43
107Michael Dziedzic (USA) Landis/Trek0:43:39
108Austin Vinton (USA) Mercy Cycling Team0:44:16
109Steve Weller (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team0:44:17
110Dylan Jones (USA) Mercy Cycling Team0:45:08
111Gevan Samuel (PuR) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team0:45:54
112Braden Bingham (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache0:48:46
113Nick Traggis (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache0:50:02
114Paolo Cravanzola (Ita) Team Type 1 Development0:50:04
115George Cyrus (USA) Landis/Trek0:54:24
116Nick Schreiber (USA) Landis/Trek1:00:28
117David Zimmermann (USA) Freewheel Bike1:10:57
118Justin Williams (USA) CashCall Mortgage1:16:10
119Wes Holloway (USA) CashCall Mortgage1:16:56

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlos Alzate (Col) Team Exergy31pts
2Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home22
3Charles Huff (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling17
4Tommy Nankervis (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team15
5Andres Diaz (Col) Team Exergy11
6Christiaan Krick (RSA) Jelly Belly Cycling10
7Freddie Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy8
8Eric Marcotte (USA) Elbowz Racing7
9Andrew Bajadali (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies6
10Eric Young (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling6
11Ricardo Van der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly Cycling5
12Heath Blackgrove (NZl) Elbowz Racing5
13Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling5
14Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies4
15Logan Hutchings (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Boneshaker3
16Coulton Hartrich (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike3
17Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies3
18Tim Rugg (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes2
19Luis Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home1
20Joseph Welsh (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike1

King of the Hill classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling10pts
2Andrew Bajadali (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies10
3Mike Olheiser (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team7
4Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 1 Development7
5Bobby Sweeting (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder5
6Coulton Hartrich (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike5
7Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5
8Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling5
9Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home4
10Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies3
11Andres Diaz (Col) Team Exergy3
12Mike Creed (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies3
13Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home1
14Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies19:04:45
2Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:18
3Jamis Sutter Home0:00:46
4Team Exergy0:01:15
5Elbowz Racing0:01:16
6Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder0:01:21
7Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:01:30
8Jelly Belly P/B Kenda Cycling Team0:01:56
9CashCall Mortgage0:03:05
10BMC-Hincapie Development Team0:04:03
11Horizon Organic/Panache0:04:44
12Team Type 1 Development0:27:13
13Landis/Trek0:29:40
14Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike0:42:36
15Mercy Cycling Team0:46:37
16Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop0:47:42
17Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:49:21
18Nature Valley Cycling Team0:51:36
19Freewheel Bike1:06:04
20Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD1:14:04
21ISCorp1:18:23
22TWIN SIX1:27:20
23BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team1:42:00

Elite women general classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5:43:41
2Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Specialized-lululemon0:00:25
3Amber Neben (USA) Specialized-lululemon0:00:44
4Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:48
5Jackie Crowell (USA) Exergy TWENTY120:00:51
6Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:56
7Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:04
8Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Exergy TWENTY120:01:12
9Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:15
10Julie Beveridge (Can) Colavita/EspnW0:01:29
11Heather Logan Sprenger (Can) Exergy TWENTY120:01:31
12Emily Collins (NZl) Vanderkitten-Focus0:01:33
13Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top0:01:44
14Ally Stacher (USA) Specialized-lululemon0:01:47
15Lindsay Bayer (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:01:49
16Jasmin Hurikino (Aus) Vanderkitten-Focus0:01:56
17Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top0:01:59
18Mary Zider (USA) Colavita/EspnW0:02:05
19Brianna Walle (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:02:07
20Samantha Schneider (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top0:02:12
21Lindsay Myers (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top0:02:19
22Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top0:02:21
23Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Mexican National Team0:03:02
24Amber Gaffney (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching0:03:33
25Ana Teresa Casas (Mex) Mexican National Team0:03:48
26Briana Clark (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:04:11
27Veronica Leal (Mex) Mexican National Team0:04:12
28Amy Alison Dombroski (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:04:13
29Heather Fischer (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars0:04:21
30Jenny Rios (Mex) SC Velo - Empower Coaching0:04:30
31Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Exergy TWENTY120:04:35
32Kristin McGrath (USA) Exergy TWENTY120:04:42
33Courteney Lowe (NZl) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:05:06
34Erin Burton (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:05:09
35Amity Elliot (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder0:05:10
36Anna Sanders (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:05:27
37Jenny Ives (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder0:05:41
38Terra James (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder0:05:47
39Tayler Wiles (USA) Exergy TWENTY120:06:19
40Sarah Sturm (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars0:07:53
41Lenore Pipes (Gum) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars0:08:06
42Jamie Dinkens Bookwalter (USA) Colavita/EspnW0:08:16
43Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon0:08:55
44Kathryn Hunter (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:09:06
45Nicole Whitburn (Aus) Freewheel Bike0:09:14
46Lauren Stephens (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:09:15
47Kathleen Billington (USA) Vanderkitten-Focus0:09:20
48Anna Barensfeld (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:10:18
49Erin Silliman (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling0:10:24
50Sarah Fader (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:10:25
51Joy McCulloch (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:10:29
52Julie Cutts (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching0:10:37
53Veronique Fortin (Can) Team TIBCO -To The Top0:10:58
54Veronique Drapeau-Zgoralski (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC0:12:15
55Christina Birch (USA) Freewheel Bike0:12:33
56Kate Chilcott (NZl) Vanderkitten-Focus0:13:06
57Annie Ewart (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:15:55
58Alexsis Ryan (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top0:21:51
59Arley Kemmerer (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling0:32:20
60Melina Bernecker (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching0:39:03
61Allison Bevridge (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC0:41:04
62Rebecca Werner (Aus) Specialized-lululemon0:46:00
63Jennifer Purcell (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top0:47:35
64Julie Jerue (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team0:48:05
65Holly Breck (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching0:48:08
66Anne-Marie Morin (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC0:48:13
67Starla Teddergreen (USA) Vanderkitten-Focus0:51:18
68Catherine Johnson (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:51:48
69Katie Quinn (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars0:56:00
70Zoe Reker (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team1:02:21
71Bridie O'Donnell (Aus) Vanderkitten-Focus1:05:09
72Hayley Giddens (NZl) ISCorp Cycling Team1:10:35
73Mayra del Rocio Rocha (Mex) Mexican National Team1:18:10
74Abby Ruess (USA) Freewheel Bike1:21:15
75Lindsey Durst (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team1:26:49
76Jenn Perricone (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team1:27:05
77Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder1:49:01

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Exergy TWENTY1227pts
2Samantha Schneider (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top22
3Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Specialized-lululemon17
4Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon15
5Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies13
6Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies12
7Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top11
8Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies7
9Emily Collins (NZl) Vanderkitten-Focus7
10Lenore Pipes (Gum) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars4
11Amy Alison Dombroski (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore3
12Kristin McGrath (USA) Exergy TWENTY123
13Heather Logan Sprenger (Can) Exergy TWENTY122
14Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Mexican National Team2
15Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top1
16Ally Stacher (USA) Specialized-lululemon1
17Tayler Wiles (USA) Exergy TWENTY121
18Sarah Fader (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore1
19Anne-Marie Morin (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC1

Hill classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies25pts
2Veronique Fortin (Can) Team TIBCO -To The Top18
3Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top10
4Amber Neben (USA) Specialized-lululemon9
5Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5
6Jasmin Hurikino (Aus) Vanderkitten-Focus1
7Lindsay Myers (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies17:12:48
2Exergy TWENTY120:00:32
3Specialized-lululemon0:00:41
4Team TIBCO0:03:03
5Vanderkitten-Focus0:05:41
6Nature Valley Cycling Team0:05:50
7Mexican National Team0:05:54
8Colavita/EspnW0:09:37
9Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder0:12:55
10FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:14:12
11SC Velo - Empower Coaching0:14:48
12Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars0:17:22
13Freewheel Bike1:14:01
14Specialized-Mazda-SGC1:34:40
15ISCorp Cycling Team2:43:12

