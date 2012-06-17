Image 1 of 56 The women's podium (Image credit: Stephanie Williams) Image 2 of 56 The women's classification leaders (Image credit: Stephanie Williams) Image 3 of 56 The women's peloton in action (Image credit: Stephanie Williams) Image 4 of 56 Slippery roads made for challenging racing (Image credit: Stephanie Williams) Image 5 of 56 Powering up the Star hillclimb (Image credit: Stephanie Williams) Image 6 of 56 Bridie O'Donnell (Vanderkitten-Focus) (Image credit: Stephanie Williams) Image 7 of 56 Tine for a quick chat before the men's race (Image credit: Stephanie Williams) Image 8 of 56 Alejandro Barrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home) crosses the finish line (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 9 of 56 The men's peloton gets strung out (Image credit: Stephanie Williams) Image 10 of 56 The men's peloton (Image credit: Stephanie Williams) Image 11 of 56 The men's stage 5 podium (Image credit: Stephanie Williams) Image 12 of 56 This guy got a prime view of the action (Image credit: Stephanie Williams) Image 13 of 56 Emilia Fahlin (Specialized-lululemon) takes the win (Image credit: Stephanie Williams) Image 14 of 56 Climbing Star Hill (Image credit: Stephanie Williams) Image 15 of 56 The men's field gets called to the start line (Image credit: Stephanie Williams) Image 16 of 56 The day's break in the men's race (Image credit: Stephanie Williams) Image 17 of 56 Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home) salutes as he takes the win (Image credit: Stephanie Williams) Image 18 of 56 A Bissell rider powers up the climb (Image credit: Stephanie Williams) Image 19 of 56 The beginning of the break in the men's field. Tom Zirbel made his way into a seven-rider breakaway that finished more than a minute ahead of the field Saturday during the stage 5 Menomonie Road Race of the Nature Valley Grand Prix and took back the yellow jersey he gave up on stage 2. Alejandro Barrajo won the stage ahead of Jelly Belly's Christian Kriek and Competitive Cyclist's Tommy Nankervis.

In the women's race, Specialized-lululemon's Emilia Fahlin won a sprint finish ahead of teammate Loren Rowney, and Optum Pro Cycling-Kelly Benefit Strategies' Carmen Small held onto her overall race lead.

For the penultimate stage of the tour the race traveled to Wisconsin, where the men faced 160 km of rolling rural terrain and the women tackled 131 km.

Optum once again put a clamp on the women's field to protect Small's race lead, setting up a sprint finish after four circuits of a 4.8 km circuit around the University of Wisconsin-Stout campus in Menomonie. TIBCO-To the Top once again tried multiple attacks, with Megan Guarnier hanging onto the Most Aggressive Rider jersey she took the previous night at the Uptown Minneapolis Criterium, but none of the day's moves gained enough traction to prevent a bunch sprint in the finale.

"We wanted to control things," Small said. "So we would always let kind of one or two riders out and then just ride tempo. The more they were out there the easier it was to control the field. We wanted a group to come into the finish, so we weren't looking for a breakaway today."

Indeed, the group came into town together riding tempo. Recently named Olympic hopeful Amber Neben (Specialized-lululemon) jumped off the front on the first of the four circuits to try a solo flyer. But Neben's move also fell victim to a chase led by Optum and Exergy, which went to the front with three to go intent on leading Cliff-Ryan to her third stage win of the tour.

With one to go the field was all together, and Specialized-lululemon took advantage of the opportunity to launch their lead out train past Cliff-Ryan's Exergy line up, delivering Fahlin and Rowney into first and second on the stage, while Vanderkitten's Emily Collins rounded out the podium. Cliff-Ryan, who managed fourth, said the team took over too early to sustain a proper lead out.

"We started with three laps to go," she said. "And on this course, it's three miles, it's not a crit course. So we're still learning as a team. They did a perfect lead out, but everything was just a bit early. So a little mistake today, but we'll fix it."

Collins benefited from the Exergy mistake, jumping on the Specialized-lululemon train as they swamped Cliff-Ryan's lead out riders.

"(Fahlin and Rowney) came through, and I hopped on Loren's wheel coming around the last corner," Collins said. "They did a good job, because I couldn't come around at that point. Looking back I should have gone earlier, but I'm happy to be up there today."

Fahlin, who said she was originally trying to lead out Rowney, was especially happy with the win after two stages of not being able to get past Cliff-Ryan's finishing kick.

"We had to try something," she said. "We were on their train on the last stretch, and on the last right I figured we just had to go. I knew I had Loren on my wheel, and I started the sprint really, really early. But she wasn't able to stick on my wheel, so I came first through the last corner and held it."

Small, who finished fifth on the stage and leads Fahlin now by 25 seconds and Neben by 44, has one more day to defend yellow before she can claim the final overall prize. The stage 6 Stillwater Criterium is a 2.25 km course with grades on the infamous Chilkoot Hill approaching 20 percent. Small said the team is ready for the challenge despite having had to control the race since day one.

"The hill isn't too bad itself, because it's only about 30 seconds long," Small said of Chillkoot. "But it's what comes after the hill, where it's a false flat and goes uphill a little more. It's a race of attrition, so you just hang in there as long as possible."

Zirbel rolls the dice and regains yellow, Barrajo sprints to stage win

The men's 160 km race was characteristically aggressive, with attack after attack animating the first two hours of racing. But nothing could stick over the rolling course until Zirbel got off the front on a slight downhill after the second-to-last KOM about 96 km into the race. He was quickly joined by Barrajo, Kriek, Nankervis, Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling), Andres Diaz (Team Exergy), Coulton Hartrich (Athletix-GlobalBike) and Elbowz Racing's Heath Blackgrove.

"I just kind of rolled off the front and that was it," Zirbel said. "They'd just had enough. Then a couple of guys bridged and a couple of more guys bridged."

The diversified nature of the group added to its chances for success, as did the worn out field led by a Kenda/5-Hour Energy squad that had burned a lot of matches the night before defending John Murphy's race lead.

"It was perfect because every team was represented except Kenda," Zirbel said. "Nobody had two teammates, so it was really even working and everyone was motivated. We knew the gap was established, and that's all it takes. When you have a bunch of guys who are tired and a yellow jersey team that was basically in tatters by that point, yeah, it's hard. We were organized, and that's probably more than you could say for the peloton, because I'm sure they were just as tired as we were."

Barrajo said he was happy to work with Zirbel because their different goals complimented each other well; Zirbel wanted time in the overall battle, and he wanted the stage win.

The group's gap ballooned to more than two minutes before it started coming back down. The seven escapees had just 50 seconds going over the final KOM with about 27 km remaining, but by the time they had reached Menomonie to start their four finishing circuits, their advantage had bumped back up to 1:45. Nankervis said the breakaway picked up the pace on the run into town to make sure all of their hard work paid off.

"When he had about 30 or 40 km to go, people started to get a bit complacent," Nankervis said. "But a few of us were just motivating everyone to keep working. Because if you're going to invest that much in it you might as well keep going. You don't want to walk away with no result."

The 1:45 gap held for several circuits in town before the field began to whittle into it, but by then it was far too late to do much. Jacques-Maynes fell off the pace briefly and lost contact but dug deep and fought his way back into the group before they all came through together for the bell lap.

Barrajo got the advantage coming out of the last corner and easily outpaced his breakaway companions for the stage win, with Kriek and Nankervis filling out the top three.

Zirbel finished fifth, and with the bunch that contained Murphy coming in 1:08 down, Zirbel took back the yellow jersey he won on the opening stage time trial but then surrendered to Murphy at the stage 2 criterium in St. Paul. Jacques-Maynes moved into second overall, 17 seconds off the leader, and Diaz grabbed the third overall spot, just 18 seconds in arrears. Hartrich, who won two stages at the Mt. Hood Cycling Classic just a few days before Nature Valley, grabbed the best amateur jersey and sits fourth overall, 36 seconds off the leader's time.

Now Zirbel, one of the biggest riders in the peloton, has the unenviable job of defending yellow on one of the toughest criterium courses in the country. But he said he was ready to rely on his Optum team to help him make it happen.

"I have total confidence that they're going to put me in the right position," he said. "They're very strong. We lost (Mike) Friedman (in a stage 2 crash), which was unfortunate, but we've still got five strong guys. It should be interesting."

Optum team director Jonas Carney also gave his overall leader a vote of confidence going into the final stage.

"Tom's a big guy, but he climbs well for a big guy," Carney said. "We'll try to defend for him tomorrow, and he only has a few guys to keep an eye on. If he has a good day I think he'll be OK, and if he has a bad day we'll try to control Diaz and Jacques-Maynes. I feel like Tom can do it, and we're going to give a thousand percent for him tomorrow."

Full results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home 3:40:02 2 Christiaan Krick (RSA) Jelly Belly Cycling 3 Tommy Nankervis (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 4 Heath Blackgrove (NZl) Elbowz Racing 5 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 6 Coulton Hartrich (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike 7 Andres Diaz (Col) Team Exergy 8 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 9 Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 1 Development 0:01:08 10 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 11 Ty Magner (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team 12 Carlos Alzate (Col) Team Exergy 0:01:13 13 Charles Huff (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling 14 Freddie Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy 15 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 16 Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 17 John Murphy (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder 18 David Lozano (Spa) Team Type 1 Development 19 Hector Hugo Rangel (Mex) Mexican National Team 20 Christian Helmig (USA) Elbowz Racing 21 Devan Dunn (USA) CashCall Mortgage 22 Mike Creed (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 23 Stefano Barberi (USA) CashCall Mortgage 24 Cesar Grajales (Col) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 25 Luis Devila (Mex) Jelly Belly Cycling 26 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 27 Alder Martz (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team 28 Travis Livermon (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop 29 Bobby Sweeting (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder 30 Luis Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home 31 Zack Allison (USA) Mercy Cycling Team 32 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 33 Ricardo Van der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly Cycling 34 Mike Olheiser (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 35 David Santos (USA) CashCall Mortgage 36 Chris Winn (Aus) Horizon Organic/Panache 37 Lee Muse (USA) CashCall Mortgage 38 Connor McCutcheon (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 39 Eric Marcotte (USA) Elbowz Racing 40 Michael Woell (USA) Freewheel Bike 41 Chris Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 42 Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder 43 Travis McCabe (USA) Landis/Trek 44 Tanner Putt (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team 45 Austin Allison (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache 46 Cole House (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:01:24 47 Jean Michel Lachance (USA) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team 48 Ryan Knapp (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:01:32 49 Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek 0:01:38 50 Josh Yeaton (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache 0:01:42 51 Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling 0:01:46 52 Ivan Dominguez (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:01:57 53 Logan Hutchings (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Boneshaker 0:02:01 54 Mike Stone (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team 0:02:03 55 Ryan Wills (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Boneshaker 0:05:51 56 Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder 0:07:43 57 Kyle Wamsley (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 58 Zachary Davies (USA) Team Exergy 0:21:28 59 Jonathan Toftoy (USA) Twin Six 60 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elbowz Racing 61 Tim Rugg (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 62 Andy Baker (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 63 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 64 Shawn Gravois (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike 65 Austin Vinton (USA) Mercy Cycling Team 66 Winston David (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike 67 Christian Parrett (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike 68 Sean Sullivan (USA) Elbowz Racing 0:22:28 69 Matt Gorter (NZl) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD 70 Colton Jarisch (USA) Mercy Cycling Team 71 Ben Zawacki (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop 72 Chris Uberti (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 73 Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD 74 Alex Meyer (USA) ISCorp 75 Tony Olson (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 76 Jose Antogna (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home 77 Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home 78 Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 79 Michael Dziedzic (USA) Landis/Trek 80 Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder 81 Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling 82 Clay Murfet (Aus) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop 83 Mat Stephens (USA) Elbowz Racing 84 Branden Russell (USA) Team Type 1 Development 85 Josh Gillingham (Can) ISCorp 86 Ricky Gargiulo (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 87 Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 Development 88 Andrew Minier (USA) Twin Six 0:27:18 89 Nicholas Coil (USA) Mercy Cycling Team 90 Chad Hartley (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder 0:27:28 91 Paolo Cravanzola (Ita) Team Type 1 Development 92 Chris Doig (USA) Freewheel Bike 93 Brandon Krawczyk (USA) Twin Six 94 Diego Sandoval (Mex) Mexican National Team 95 Peter Hurst (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team 96 Tomas Roba (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache 97 Joshua Roeser (USA) Twin Six 98 Adam Froemming (USA) Freewheel Bike 99 Jens Brabbit (USA) Twin Six 100 Evan Burkhart (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team 101 Dan Harm (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD 102 Joseph Welsh (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike 103 Gevan Samuel (PuR) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team 104 Dylan Jones (USA) Mercy Cycling Team 105 Tyler Brandt (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 106 James Stangeland (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 107 Liam Donoghue (USA) ISCorp 108 Eric Young (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 109 Kip Spaude (USA) ISCorp 110 Chris Monteleone (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop 111 Kyle Knott (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike 0:29:41 112 Nick Traggis (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache 0:30:18 113 Braden Bingham (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache 114 Steve Weller (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team 115 George Cyrus (USA) Landis/Trek 0:51:18 116 Nick Schreiber (USA) Landis/Trek 0:56:28 117 Wes Holloway (USA) CashCall Mortgage 118 Justin Williams (USA) CashCall Mortgage 119 David Zimmermann (USA) Freewheel Bike 1:02:13 DNF Logan Loader-Mooney (USA) Team Exergy DNF Zach Bergh (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD DNF Andre Vandenberg (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD DNF Thomas Brown (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop DNF Jerome Townsend (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop DNF John Tomlinson (USA) ISCorp DNF Emile Abraham (USA) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team DNF Andrew Crater (USA) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team DNF Alexander Gonzalez (Col) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team DNF Chad Adair (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Boneshaker DNF Pete Custer (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team DNF Evan Fader (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team

Sprint 1 - # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andres Diaz (Col) Team Exergy 5 pts 2 Eric Marcotte (USA) Elbowz Racing 3 3 Luis Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home 1

Sprint 2 - # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 pts 2 Logan Hutchings (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Boneshaker 3 3 Joseph Welsh (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike 1

Sprint 3 - # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tommy Nankervis (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 5 pts 2 Christiaan Krick (RSA) Jelly Belly Cycling 3 3 Coulton Hartrich (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike 1

Sprint 4 - # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andres Diaz (Col) Team Exergy 5 pts 2 Tommy Nankervis (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 3 3 Heath Blackgrove (NZl) Elbowz Racing 1

Final - # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home 10 pts 2 Christiaan Krick (RSA) Jelly Belly Cycling 7 3 Tommy Nankervis (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 5 4 Heath Blackgrove (NZl) Elbowz Racing 4 5 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3 6 Coulton Hartrich (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike 2 7 Andres Diaz (Col) Team Exergy 1

King of the Hill 1 - # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling 5 pts 2 Mike Creed (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3 3 Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder 1

King of the Hill 2 - # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 10 pts 2 Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 1 Development 7 3 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 4

King of the Hill 3 - # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 10 pts 2 Mike Olheiser (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 7 3 Bobby Sweeting (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder 4

King of the Hill 4 - # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Coulton Hartrich (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike 5 pts 2 Andres Diaz (Col) Team Exergy 3 3 Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home 1

Most aggressive - # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Coulton Hartrich (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike 5 pts

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jamis Sutter Home 11:02:27 2 Team Exergy 0:00:05 3 Jelly Belly P/B Kenda Cycling Team 4 Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 6 Elbowz Racing 7 Bissell Pro Cycling 8 BMC-Hincapie Development Team 0:01:13 9 CashCall Mortgage 0:01:18 10 Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder 11 Horizon Organic/Panache 0:01:47 12 Team Type 1 Development 0:22:28 13 Landis/Trek 0:22:58 14 Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike 0:40:35 15 Mercy Cycling Team 0:42:48 16 Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop 0:43:48 17 Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:44:07 18 Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:48:48 19 Freewheel Bike 0:53:48 20 Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD 1:10:03 21 ISCorp 22 TWIN SIX 1:13:53 23 BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team 1:22:53

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Specialized-lululemon 3:21:36 2 Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon 3 Emily Collins (NZl) Vanderkitten-Focus 4 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 0:00:11 5 Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 6 Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Mexican National Team 7 Samantha Schneider (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 8 Ana Teresa Casas (Mex) Mexican National Team 9 Mayra del Rocio Rocha (Mex) Mexican National Team 0:00:14 10 Amber Neben (USA) Specialized-lululemon 11 Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 0:00:16 12 Lindsay Myers (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 13 Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 14 Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 15 Jackie Crowell (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 16 Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 17 Lindsay Bayer (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 18 Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 19 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 20 Julie Beveridge (Can) Colavita/EspnW 21 Jasmin Hurikino (Aus) Vanderkitten-Focus 22 Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 23 Heather Logan Sprenger (Can) Exergy TWENTY12 24 Mary Zider (USA) Colavita/EspnW 25 Ally Stacher (USA) Specialized-lululemon 0:00:23 26 Brianna Walle (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:01:14 27 Amy Alison Dombroski (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:01:22 28 Kristin McGrath (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 0:01:49 29 Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 0:01:52 30 Amity Elliot (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder 0:02:10 31 Briana Clark (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 32 Sarah Sturm (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars 33 Jenny Rios (Mex) SC Velo - Empower Coaching 34 Heather Fischer (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars 35 Terra James (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder 36 Anna Sanders (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 37 Amber Gaffney (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching 38 Courteney Lowe (NZl) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 39 Kate Chilcott (NZl) Vanderkitten-Focus 40 Jenny Ives (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder 41 Erin Burton (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 42 Veronica Leal (Mex) Mexican National Team 43 Tayler Wiles (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 0:03:47 44 Lenore Pipes (Gum) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars 0:05:49 45 Veronique Fortin (Can) Team TIBCO -To The Top 0:06:12 46 Erin Silliman (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling 0:06:48 47 Joy McCulloch (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 48 Alexsis Ryan (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 49 Jamie Dinkens Bookwalter (USA) Colavita/EspnW 50 Veronique Drapeau-Zgoralski (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC 51 Catherine Johnson (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 52 Lauren Stephens (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 53 Christina Birch (USA) Freewheel Bike 54 Kathleen Billington (USA) Vanderkitten-Focus 55 Sarah Fader (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 56 Kathryn Hunter (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 57 Julie Cutts (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching 58 Nicole Whitburn (Aus) Freewheel Bike 0:06:54 59 Anna Barensfeld (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:07:01 60 Annie Ewart (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:14:42 61 Arley Kemmerer (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling 0:28:04 62 Melina Bernecker (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching 0:36:04 63 Abby Ruess (USA) Freewheel Bike 64 Allison Bevridge (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC 0:39:07 65 Rebecca Werner (Aus) Specialized-lululemon 0:42:42 66 Zoe Reker (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team 0:43:32 67 Jennifer Purcell (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 0:44:16 68 Bridie O'Donnell (Aus) Vanderkitten-Focus 69 Starla Teddergreen (USA) Vanderkitten-Focus 70 Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder 71 Lindsey Durst (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team 72 Julie Jerue (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team 73 Hayley Giddens (NZl) ISCorp Cycling Team 74 Jenn Perricone (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team 75 Holly Breck (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching 76 Anne-Marie Morin (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC 77 Katie Quinn (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars DNF Rachel Byus (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore DNF Jennifer Reither (USA) Vanderkitten-Focus DNF Casey Kelly (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling DNF Laura Meadley (Aus) MVP Health Care Cycling DNF Virginie Gauthier (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC DNF Karlee Gendron (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC DNF Trina Jacobson (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team DNF Raquel Miller (USA) Freewheel Bike

Sprint 1 - # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samantha Schneider (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 5 pts 2 Kristin McGrath (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 3 3 Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 1

Sprint 2 - # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samantha Schneider (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 5 pts 2 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 3 3 Tayler Wiles (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 1

Finish - # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Specialized-lululemon 10 pts 2 Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon 7 3 Emily Collins (NZl) Vanderkitten-Focus 5 4 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 4 5 Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3 6 Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Mexican National Team 2 7 Samantha Schneider (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 1

Hill 1 - # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 pts 2 Veronique Fortin (Can) Team TIBCO -To The Top 3 3 Lindsay Myers (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 1

Hill 2 - # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Veronique Fortin (Can) Team TIBCO -To The Top 10 pts 2 Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 7 3 Amber Neben (USA) Specialized-lululemon 4

Hill 3 - # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 10 pts 2 Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 7 3 Amber Neben (USA) Specialized-lululemon 4

Hill 4 - # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Veronique Fortin (Can) Team TIBCO -To The Top 5 pts 2 Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3 3 Jasmin Hurikino (Aus) Vanderkitten-Focus 1

Most aggressive - # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 4 pts

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Specialized-lululemon 10:05:02 2 Mexican National Team 0:00:22 3 Team TIBCO 0:00:29 4 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 Exergy TWENTY12 6 Vanderkitten-Focus 0:02:12 7 Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:03:26 8 Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder 0:06:16 9 Colavita/EspnW 0:07:06 10 Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars 0:09:55 11 FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:10:06 12 SC Velo - Empower Coaching 0:10:54 13 Freewheel Bike 0:49:32 14 Specialized-Mazda-SGC 1:29:57 15 ISCorp Cycling Team 2:11:50

Elite men general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 6:20:36 2 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:00:17 3 Andres Diaz (Col) Team Exergy 0:00:18 4 Coulton Hartrich (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike 0:00:36 5 Christiaan Krick (RSA) Jelly Belly Cycling 0:00:42 6 Heath Blackgrove (NZl) Elbowz Racing 0:00:44 7 Tommy Nankervis (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:00:48 8 John Murphy (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder 0:01:09 9 Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:01:11 10 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:19 11 Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:01:21 12 Bobby Sweeting (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder 0:01:27 13 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:30 14 Mike Olheiser (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 15 Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder 0:01:33 16 Charles Huff (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling 0:01:34 17 Devan Dunn (USA) CashCall Mortgage 0:01:40 18 Mike Creed (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:42 19 Freddie Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy 0:01:44 20 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 21 Christian Helmig (USA) Elbowz Racing 0:01:47 22 Ty Magner (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team 0:01:51 23 Eric Marcotte (USA) Elbowz Racing 0:01:54 24 Luis Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:01:55 25 Chris Winn (Aus) Horizon Organic/Panache 0:02:03 26 Cesar Grajales (Col) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 27 Hector Hugo Rangel (Mex) Mexican National Team 0:02:06 28 David Santos (USA) CashCall Mortgage 29 Connor McCutcheon (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:02:07 30 Chris Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:02:14 31 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:15 32 Carlos Alzate (Col) Team Exergy 0:02:19 33 Austin Allison (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache 0:02:20 34 Travis McCabe (USA) Landis/Trek 0:02:22 35 Zack Allison (USA) Mercy Cycling Team 0:02:25 36 Travis Livermon (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop 0:02:27 37 Tanner Putt (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team 0:02:30 38 David Lozano (Spa) Team Type 1 Development 39 Stefano Barberi (USA) CashCall Mortgage 40 Ricardo Van der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly Cycling 0:02:34 41 Lee Muse (USA) CashCall Mortgage 0:02:36 42 Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 1 Development 0:02:47 43 Luis Devila (Mex) Jelly Belly Cycling 0:03:01 44 Jean Michel Lachance (USA) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team 0:03:04 45 Ryan Knapp (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:03:06 46 Cole House (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:03:07 47 Alder Martz (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team 0:03:16 48 Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling 0:03:18 49 Michael Woell (USA) Freewheel Bike 0:03:22 50 Ivan Dominguez (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:03:23 51 Josh Yeaton (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache 0:03:33 52 Logan Hutchings (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Boneshaker 0:04:25 53 Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek 0:05:03 54 Mike Stone (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team 0:07:04 55 Ryan Wills (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Boneshaker 0:07:18 56 Kyle Wamsley (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:08:36 57 Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder 0:15:07 58 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elbowz Racing 0:22:04 59 Jonathan Toftoy (USA) Twin Six 0:22:07 60 Winston David (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike 0:22:18 61 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:22:49 62 Jose Antogna (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:22:51 63 Tim Rugg (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 0:23:03 64 Christian Parrett (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike 0:23:20 65 Zachary Davies (USA) Team Exergy 0:23:22 66 Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling 0:23:24 67 Sean Sullivan (USA) Elbowz Racing 0:23:25 68 Shawn Gravois (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike 0:23:37 69 Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:23:38 70 Chris Uberti (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:23:51 71 Colton Jarisch (USA) Mercy Cycling Team 0:24:02 72 Ricky Gargiulo (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 0:24:14 73 Andy Baker (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:24:17 74 Mat Stephens (USA) Elbowz Racing 0:24:19 75 Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD 0:24:26 76 Matt Gorter (NZl) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD 0:24:31 77 Clay Murfet (Aus) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop 0:24:35 78 Ben Zawacki (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop 79 Tony Olson (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:24:48 80 Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 Development 0:24:53 81 Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:25:21 82 Eric Young (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:27:50 83 James Stangeland (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:28:13 84 Dan Harm (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD 0:28:24 85 Diego Sandoval (Mex) Mexican National Team 0:28:57 86 Joseph Welsh (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike 0:29:08 87 Chris Monteleone (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop 0:29:09 88 Peter Hurst (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team 0:29:20 89 Tyler Brandt (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:29:34 90 Nicholas Coil (USA) Mercy Cycling Team 0:29:41 91 Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder 0:29:56 92 Brandon Krawczyk (USA) Twin Six 0:30:02 93 Liam Donoghue (USA) ISCorp 0:30:05 94 Branden Russell (USA) Team Type 1 Development 0:30:23 95 Evan Burkhart (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team 0:31:22 96 Josh Gillingham (Can) ISCorp 0:33:07 97 Kip Spaude (USA) ISCorp 0:33:40 98 Kyle Knott (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike 0:33:49 99 Alex Meyer (USA) ISCorp 0:33:53 100 Tomas Roba (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache 0:34:56 101 Chris Doig (USA) Freewheel Bike 0:35:13 102 Chad Hartley (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder 0:36:06 103 Adam Froemming (USA) Freewheel Bike 0:37:29 104 Joshua Roeser (USA) Twin Six 0:40:07 105 Jens Brabbit (USA) Twin Six 0:40:22 106 Andrew Minier (USA) Twin Six 0:42:43 107 Michael Dziedzic (USA) Landis/Trek 0:43:39 108 Austin Vinton (USA) Mercy Cycling Team 0:44:16 109 Steve Weller (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team 0:44:17 110 Dylan Jones (USA) Mercy Cycling Team 0:45:08 111 Gevan Samuel (PuR) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team 0:45:54 112 Braden Bingham (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache 0:48:46 113 Nick Traggis (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache 0:50:02 114 Paolo Cravanzola (Ita) Team Type 1 Development 0:50:04 115 George Cyrus (USA) Landis/Trek 0:54:24 116 Nick Schreiber (USA) Landis/Trek 1:00:28 117 David Zimmermann (USA) Freewheel Bike 1:10:57 118 Justin Williams (USA) CashCall Mortgage 1:16:10 119 Wes Holloway (USA) CashCall Mortgage 1:16:56

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carlos Alzate (Col) Team Exergy 31 pts 2 Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home 22 3 Charles Huff (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling 17 4 Tommy Nankervis (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 15 5 Andres Diaz (Col) Team Exergy 11 6 Christiaan Krick (RSA) Jelly Belly Cycling 10 7 Freddie Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy 8 8 Eric Marcotte (USA) Elbowz Racing 7 9 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 6 10 Eric Young (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 6 11 Ricardo Van der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly Cycling 5 12 Heath Blackgrove (NZl) Elbowz Racing 5 13 Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 5 14 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 4 15 Logan Hutchings (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Boneshaker 3 16 Coulton Hartrich (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike 3 17 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3 18 Tim Rugg (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 2 19 Luis Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home 1 20 Joseph Welsh (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike 1

King of the Hill classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 10 pts 2 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 10 3 Mike Olheiser (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 7 4 Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 1 Development 7 5 Bobby Sweeting (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder 5 6 Coulton Hartrich (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike 5 7 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 8 Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling 5 9 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 4 10 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3 11 Andres Diaz (Col) Team Exergy 3 12 Mike Creed (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3 13 Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home 1 14 Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder 1

Team classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 19:04:45 2 Bissell Pro Cycling 0:00:18 3 Jamis Sutter Home 0:00:46 4 Team Exergy 0:01:15 5 Elbowz Racing 0:01:16 6 Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder 0:01:21 7 Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:01:30 8 Jelly Belly P/B Kenda Cycling Team 0:01:56 9 CashCall Mortgage 0:03:05 10 BMC-Hincapie Development Team 0:04:03 11 Horizon Organic/Panache 0:04:44 12 Team Type 1 Development 0:27:13 13 Landis/Trek 0:29:40 14 Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike 0:42:36 15 Mercy Cycling Team 0:46:37 16 Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop 0:47:42 17 Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:49:21 18 Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:51:36 19 Freewheel Bike 1:06:04 20 Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD 1:14:04 21 ISCorp 1:18:23 22 TWIN SIX 1:27:20 23 BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team 1:42:00

Elite women general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5:43:41 2 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Specialized-lululemon 0:00:25 3 Amber Neben (USA) Specialized-lululemon 0:00:44 4 Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:48 5 Jackie Crowell (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 0:00:51 6 Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:56 7 Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:04 8 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 0:01:12 9 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:15 10 Julie Beveridge (Can) Colavita/EspnW 0:01:29 11 Heather Logan Sprenger (Can) Exergy TWENTY12 0:01:31 12 Emily Collins (NZl) Vanderkitten-Focus 0:01:33 13 Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 0:01:44 14 Ally Stacher (USA) Specialized-lululemon 0:01:47 15 Lindsay Bayer (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:01:49 16 Jasmin Hurikino (Aus) Vanderkitten-Focus 0:01:56 17 Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 0:01:59 18 Mary Zider (USA) Colavita/EspnW 0:02:05 19 Brianna Walle (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:02:07 20 Samantha Schneider (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 0:02:12 21 Lindsay Myers (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 0:02:19 22 Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 0:02:21 23 Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Mexican National Team 0:03:02 24 Amber Gaffney (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching 0:03:33 25 Ana Teresa Casas (Mex) Mexican National Team 0:03:48 26 Briana Clark (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:04:11 27 Veronica Leal (Mex) Mexican National Team 0:04:12 28 Amy Alison Dombroski (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:04:13 29 Heather Fischer (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars 0:04:21 30 Jenny Rios (Mex) SC Velo - Empower Coaching 0:04:30 31 Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 0:04:35 32 Kristin McGrath (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 0:04:42 33 Courteney Lowe (NZl) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:05:06 34 Erin Burton (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:05:09 35 Amity Elliot (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder 0:05:10 36 Anna Sanders (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:05:27 37 Jenny Ives (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder 0:05:41 38 Terra James (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder 0:05:47 39 Tayler Wiles (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 0:06:19 40 Sarah Sturm (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars 0:07:53 41 Lenore Pipes (Gum) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars 0:08:06 42 Jamie Dinkens Bookwalter (USA) Colavita/EspnW 0:08:16 43 Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon 0:08:55 44 Kathryn Hunter (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:09:06 45 Nicole Whitburn (Aus) Freewheel Bike 0:09:14 46 Lauren Stephens (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:09:15 47 Kathleen Billington (USA) Vanderkitten-Focus 0:09:20 48 Anna Barensfeld (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:10:18 49 Erin Silliman (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling 0:10:24 50 Sarah Fader (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:10:25 51 Joy McCulloch (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:10:29 52 Julie Cutts (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching 0:10:37 53 Veronique Fortin (Can) Team TIBCO -To The Top 0:10:58 54 Veronique Drapeau-Zgoralski (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC 0:12:15 55 Christina Birch (USA) Freewheel Bike 0:12:33 56 Kate Chilcott (NZl) Vanderkitten-Focus 0:13:06 57 Annie Ewart (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:15:55 58 Alexsis Ryan (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 0:21:51 59 Arley Kemmerer (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling 0:32:20 60 Melina Bernecker (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching 0:39:03 61 Allison Bevridge (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC 0:41:04 62 Rebecca Werner (Aus) Specialized-lululemon 0:46:00 63 Jennifer Purcell (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 0:47:35 64 Julie Jerue (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team 0:48:05 65 Holly Breck (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching 0:48:08 66 Anne-Marie Morin (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC 0:48:13 67 Starla Teddergreen (USA) Vanderkitten-Focus 0:51:18 68 Catherine Johnson (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:51:48 69 Katie Quinn (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars 0:56:00 70 Zoe Reker (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team 1:02:21 71 Bridie O'Donnell (Aus) Vanderkitten-Focus 1:05:09 72 Hayley Giddens (NZl) ISCorp Cycling Team 1:10:35 73 Mayra del Rocio Rocha (Mex) Mexican National Team 1:18:10 74 Abby Ruess (USA) Freewheel Bike 1:21:15 75 Lindsey Durst (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team 1:26:49 76 Jenn Perricone (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team 1:27:05 77 Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder 1:49:01

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 27 pts 2 Samantha Schneider (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 22 3 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Specialized-lululemon 17 4 Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon 15 5 Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 13 6 Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 12 7 Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 11 8 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 7 9 Emily Collins (NZl) Vanderkitten-Focus 7 10 Lenore Pipes (Gum) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars 4 11 Amy Alison Dombroski (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 3 12 Kristin McGrath (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 3 13 Heather Logan Sprenger (Can) Exergy TWENTY12 2 14 Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Mexican National Team 2 15 Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 1 16 Ally Stacher (USA) Specialized-lululemon 1 17 Tayler Wiles (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 1 18 Sarah Fader (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 1 19 Anne-Marie Morin (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC 1

Hill classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 25 pts 2 Veronique Fortin (Can) Team TIBCO -To The Top 18 3 Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 10 4 Amber Neben (USA) Specialized-lululemon 9 5 Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 6 Jasmin Hurikino (Aus) Vanderkitten-Focus 1 7 Lindsay Myers (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 1