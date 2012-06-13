Image 1 of 22 Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) heads in for the win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 22 Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon) heads back in to the finish. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 22 Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage) was both the best young rider and the top amateur in the stage 1 time trial. (Image credit: Matthew Moses) Image 4 of 22 _V6O6798 - Peloton cruising along the Yak farm (Image credit: Matthew Moses) Image 5 of 22 Scott Zwizanski (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) had the best intermediate split en route to a third place finish in the stage 1 time trial. (Image credit: Matthew Moses) Image 6 of 22 Carmen Small (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) turned the fastest time on the new time trial course along the Mississippi River with a 17:30. (Image credit: Matthew Moses) Image 7 of 22 Jackie Crowell (Exergy TWENTY12) took the honors for best young rider for stage 1 while finishing in second place. (Image credit: Matthew Moses) Image 8 of 22 Nature Valley Pro Chase rider Brianna Walle (Nature Valley Cycling Team) was the top amateur in the St Paul Time Trial (Image credit: Matthew Moses) Image 9 of 22 Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) and Frankie Andreu discuss the stage. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 22 Jesse Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) is back to defend his win from last year. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 22 Cesar Grajalas (Competitive Cyclist) heading to the line. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 22 Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) going hard. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 22 Chris Baldwin (Bissell) trying to stay as aero as possible. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 22 Eric Young (Bissell) is a sprinter to watch this week. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 22 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Exergy TWENTY12) gets through the TT to be ready for tonight's crit. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 22 Janel Holcomb (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) passes the rider in front of her during the TT. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 22 Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) will begin stage 2 in the leader's jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 22 Mike Friedman (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) heads out during the rain. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 22 Carmen Small (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) won the TT and claimed the leader's jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 22 Tayler Wiles (Exergy TWENTY12) on the way out. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 22 Meredith Miller (TIBCO-To The Top) after the turn around. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 22 Men's top three for stage 1 (l-r): John Murphy, Tom Zirbel and Scott Zwizanski (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Optum Pro Cycling came out swinging Wednesday for the first stage of the 2012 Nature Valley Grand Prix, taking the top spot in the men's race with Tom Zirbel and in the women's race with Carmen Small. The orange-and-black squad also placed multiple riders in the top 10 of both events.

The six-stage race started with the St. Paul time trial, a 12.4 km race against the clock that ran along the Mississippi River next to a former Ford auto plant. Light rain and a moderate wind picked up as the day wore on but seemed to have little effect on the times.

Zirbel started about two-thirds of the way through the men's field and blasted over the mostly flat course with a time of 15:56, narrowly slipping past the previous best time of 16:00 set by Kenda/5-Hour Energy's John Murphy. Zirbel's teammate Scott Zwizanski set the early best time of 16:02 but slipped to third by the end of the day.

Zirbel said he benefited from a course change this year that removed a significant hill from the route.

"That course is great for a bigger rider like me," he said. "It's all just power on the flats. I was pretty happy to see they changed the course and took out that big hill at the end."

Although Kenda missed out on the top spot, the team placed three riders in the top 10, with Bobby Sweeting claiming fifth at 16:10 and Andy Jacques-Maynes grabbing ninth at 16:17. Bissell Pro Cycling claimed two top-10 spots. Frank Pipp came in fourth at 16:10 and Ben Jacques-Maynes went sixth at 16:13. Competitive Cyclist's Mike Olheiser grabbed the seventh spot, just three-tenths of a second behind Jacques-Maynes. Team Exergy's Andres Diaz was eighth at 16:14.

With less than 30 seconds separating the top 15 riders and a maximum of 22 seconds in time bonuses up for grabs in the stage 2 criterium, the Wednesday evening race should be fast and furious. Murphy, sitting just four seconds out of the lead and known for his fast finish, said he will likely be gunning for yellow in a stage race with three criteriums and two road races remaining.

"The plan was essentially to limit my losses in the TT and then stay as close as possible," Murphy said. "Optum obviously has a strong team here, so it will be a big battle. I can ride the crits with the best of them, so hopefully I can take advantage there. Kenda/5-hour Energy has a great team here to support me, and we also have some other good cards to play. I think with six-man teams we're going to see some action."

Optum team director Jonas Carney also said he was expecting the Wednesday evening criterium to heat up fast, with Murphy and his Kenda squad leading the charge.

"You gotta figure (Murphy) is thinking about taking the jersey," Carney said. "I assume there will be other fast guys, sprinter types like Frank Pipp and Freddie Rodriguez, who will be looking to take those time bonuses, too. So the jersey could very well change hands a couple times this week just based on time bonuses."

Optum left sprinters Alex Candelario and Ken Hanson off the roster for Nature Valley, but Zirbel said he expects the team to place well in the overall by week's end, and the time trial performance bolstered those chances.

"The plan was to stack the time trial as best we could and give ourselves some options," said Zirbel, who fell two criterium laps short of winning the overall in 2009 while racing for Bissell. "With six-man teams it can change in a heartbeat, as we saw with the Menomonie stage last year. I think (2011 overall winner) Jesse Anthony is riding really well right now. This course didn't suit him as well as last year's course, but he's going to be really strong at Menomonie, Cannon Falls and definitely at Stillwater."

Small leads Optum barrage of top 10

Carmen Small left the starting house early in the women's race and set the 17:30 mark that would hold throughout the day. ExergyTWENTY12's Jackie Crowell grabbed the second spot behind Small, besting 2011 Nature Valley overall winner Amber Neben (Specialized-lululemon), the last rider on the course, by just two-tenths of a second.

"I'm totally surprised," Small said after the stage, adding that although the Nature Valley Grand Prix route suits her, the team has many options for trying to win the overall. "We have an incredible team here. Every one of our girls is capable of winning, so we'll see what happens."

Optum placed four riders in the top 10, with Janel Holcomb grabbing fourth at 17:43, Jade Wilcoxson in sixth at 17:52 and Denise Ramsden claiming the seventh spot, six-tenths of a second behind Wilcoxson.

ExergyTWENTY12's Kristin McGrath joined her teammate Crowell in the top 10, covering the course in 17:49 for fifth. Nature Valley Pro Chase amateur Brianna Walle impressed with an eighth-place ride at 17:55, and Emilia Fahlin grabbed the ninth spot at 17:56, giving Specialized-lululemon two riders in the top 10.

With multiple cards to play for the general classification, Optum has set itself up well for the evening criterium in downtown St. Paul and also to make a run at the overall.

"I like the crits," Small said. "I actually enjoy them; most people don't enjoy them as much as I do. We also have a really good sprinter here with Leah Kirchmann. She's been killing it."

Optum team director Rachel Heal agreed with Small's assessment of the team's chances for good results this week, adding that the time bonuses will likely play a huge part in deciding the outcome. But Heal was a little more guarded about which rider the team will be working for in the battle for the race leader's jersey.

"It may stay with (Small), it may switch to another rider," Heal said. "We've got some really strong riders out there. We've got great sprinters here and some really good crit riders. There are big time bonuses in this race, and Carmen is a good time trialist, but she's also got a good sprint on her, so we've got a good card to play."

The Nature Valley Grand Prix continues Wednesday evening with the downtown St. Paul criterium, followed by the stage 3 Cannon Falls road race Thursday morning.

Full Results

Elite men - Stage 1 1 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:15:56 2 John Murphy (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder 0:00:04 3 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:06 4 Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:00:10 5 Bobby Sweeting (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder 0:00:14 6 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:00:17 7 Mike Olheiser (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 8 Andres Diaz (Col) Team Exergy 0:00:18 9 Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder 0:00:21 10 Luis Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:00:22 11 Eric Young (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 12 Jose Antogna (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:00:23 13 Mike Friedman (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:25 14 Andy Baker (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:00:26 15 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:27 16 Devan Dunn (USA) CashCall Mortgage 17 Freddie Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy 0:00:31 18 Mike Creed (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:32 19 Christian Helmig (USA) Elbowz Racing 0:00:34 20 Coulton Hartrich (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike 0:00:36 21 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elbowz Racing 22 Sean Sullivan (USA) Elbowz Racing 0:00:37 23 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 24 Jonathan Toftoy (USA) Twin Six 0:00:39 25 Charles Huff (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling 0:00:41 26 Eric Marcotte (USA) Elbowz Racing 27 Chris Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 28 David Santos (USA) CashCall Mortgage 0:00:43 29 Ty Magner (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team 30 Logan Hutchings (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Boneshaker 0:00:44 31 Heath Blackgrove (NZl) Elbowz Racing 32 Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder 0:00:45 33 James Stangeland (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 34 Austin Allison (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache 0:00:49 35 Chris Winn (Aus) Horizon Organic/Panache 0:00:50 36 Christiaan Krick (RSA) Jelly Belly Cycling 37 Winston David (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike 38 Cesar Grajales (Col) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 39 Travis McCabe (USA) Landis/Trek 0:00:51 40 Kyle Wamsley (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:00:53 41 Shawn Gravois (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike 42 Hector Hugo Rangel (Mex) Mexican National Team 43 Connor McCutcheon (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:00:54 44 Tommy Nankervis (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 45 Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling 0:00:56 46 Dan Harm (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD 47 Logan Loader-Mooney (USA) Team Exergy 0:00:57 48 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:02 49 Ricky Gargiulo (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 0:01:03 50 Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 Development 0:01:06 51 Josh Gillingham (Can) ISCorp 52 Luis Devila (Mex) Jelly Belly Cycling 0:01:10 53 Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home 54 Zack Allison (USA) Mercy Cycling Team 0:01:12 55 Lee Muse (USA) CashCall Mortgage 0:01:13 56 Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek 57 Travis Livermon (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop 0:01:14 58 Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:01:16 59 Colton Jarisch (USA) Mercy Cycling Team 60 Tanner Putt (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team 0:01:17 61 David Lozano (Spa) Team Type 1 Development 62 Stefano Barberi (USA) CashCall Mortgage 63 Carlos Alzate (Col) Team Exergy 0:01:18 64 Jean Michel Lachance (USA) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team 0:01:20 65 Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder 66 Liam Donoghue (USA) ISCorp 0:01:21 67 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 68 Austin Vinton (USA) Mercy Cycling Team 69 Joseph Welsh (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike 0:01:22 70 Ricardo Van der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly Cycling 71 Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling 0:01:23 72 Chris Uberti (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 73 Cole House (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:01:25 74 Wes Holloway (USA) CashCall Mortgage 0:01:26 75 Ivan Dominguez (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 76 Tyler Karnes (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team 77 Mike Stone (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team 0:01:27 78 Ryan Wills (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Boneshaker 79 Evan Fader (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 80 Joshua Roeser (USA) Twin Six 81 Diego Sandoval (Mex) Mexican National Team 0:01:29 82 George Cyrus (USA) Landis/Trek 0:01:31 83 Peter Hurst (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team 0:01:34 84 Christian Parrett (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike 85 Ryan Knapp (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 86 Tim Rugg (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 0:01:35 87 Zachary Davies (USA) Team Exergy 0:01:36 88 Tomas Roba (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache 89 Michael Dziedzic (USA) Landis/Trek 0:01:37 90 Thomas Brown (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop 91 Ben Zawacki (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop 0:01:39 92 Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 1 Development 93 Chris Monteleone (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop 0:01:41 94 Nick Traggis (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache 0:01:42 95 Andre Vandenberg (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD 0:01:43 96 Jens Brabbit (USA) Twin Six 0:01:46 97 Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:01:47 98 Tyler Brandt (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:01:48 99 Clay Murfet (Aus) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop 0:01:49 100 Pete Custer (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:01:50 101 Steve Weller (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team 0:01:51 102 Michael Woell (USA) Freewheel Bike 103 Josh Yeaton (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache 104 Mat Stephens (USA) Elbowz Racing 105 Alexander Gonzalez (Col) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team 0:01:52 106 Nick Ramirez (USA) ISCorp 0:01:54 107 John Tomlinson (USA) ISCorp 0:01:57 108 Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD 0:01:58 109 Nick Schreiber (USA) Landis/Trek 110 Justin Williams (USA) CashCall Mortgage 0:01:59 111 Chad Hartley (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder 112 Tony Olson (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:02:02 113 Alder Martz (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team 0:02:03 114 Emile Abraham (USA) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team 115 Matt Gorter (NZl) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD 116 Parker Kyzer (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team 117 Chad Adair (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Boneshaker 0:02:04 118 Paolo Cravanzola (Ita) Team Type 1 Development 119 Nicholas Coil (USA) Mercy Cycling Team 0:02:05 120 Andrew Crater (USA) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team 121 Derek Goerke (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 0:02:08 122 Chris Doig (USA) Freewheel Bike 123 Adam Carr (USA) Twin Six 0:02:11 124 Kip Spaude (USA) ISCorp 0:02:13 125 Dylan Jones (USA) Mercy Cycling Team 126 Adam Mills (USA) Mercy Cycling Team 0:02:14 127 Wes Kline (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team 0:02:15 128 Brandon Krawczyk (USA) Twin Six 0:02:16 129 Andrew Minier (USA) Twin Six 130 Evan Burkhart (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team 0:02:17 131 Branden Russell (USA) Team Type 1 Development 0:02:18 132 Ben Damhoff (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:02:21 133 Braden Bingham (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache 0:02:24 134 Kyle Knott (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike 0:02:27 135 Alex Meyer (USA) ISCorp 0:02:28 136 Zach Bergh (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD 0:02:33 137 David Zimmermann (USA) Freewheel Bike 0:02:40 138 Gevan Samuel (PuR) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team 0:02:46 139 Adam Froemming (USA) Freewheel Bike 0:02:49 140 Craig Streit (USA) Landis/Trek 141 Jerome Townsend (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop 0:02:51 142 Stradford Helms (USA) Team Type 1 Development 0:03:41

Mountain 1 1 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 pts 2 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3 3 Bobby Sweeting (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder 1

Teams 1 Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:48:19 2 Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder 0:00:08 3 Bissell Pro Cycling 0:00:18 4 Jamis-Sutter Home 0:00:51 5 Team Exergy 0:01:15 6 Elbowz Racing 0:01:16 7 Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:01:30 8 Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike 0:01:48 9 CashCall Mortgage 0:01:52 10 Jelly Belly Cycling 0:01:56 11 Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:02:35 12 Horizon Organic/Panache 0:02:44 13 BMC-Hincapie Development Team 0:02:55 14 Landis/Trek 0:03:04 15 Mercy Cycling Team 0:03:18 16 Twin Six 0:03:21 17 Team Type 1 Development 0:03:31 18 Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:03:42 19 Team Hotel San Jose/Boneshaker 0:03:44 20 ISCorp 0:03:50 21 Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop 0:03:59 22 Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD 0:04:06 23 Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 0:04:15 24 Rossetti Devo Cycling Team 0:04:44 25 BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team 0:05:09 26 Freewheel Bike 0:06:08

Elite women - Stage 1 1 Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:17:30 2 Jackie Crowell (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 0:00:09 3 Amber Neben (USA) Specialized-lululemon 4 Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:13 5 Kristin McGrath (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 0:00:19 6 Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:22 7 Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 8 Brianna Walle (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:00:25 9 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Specialized-lululemon 0:00:26 10 Amber Gaffney (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching 0:00:30 11 Tayler Wiles (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 0:00:32 12 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:46 13 Annie Ewart (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:47 14 Julie Beveridge (Can) Colavita/EspnW 0:00:49 15 Heather Logan Sprenger (Can) Exergy TWENTY12 0:00:59 16 Jamie Dinkens Bookwalter (USA) Colavita/EspnW 0:01:00 17 Kathryn Hunter (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:01:02 18 Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 19 Anna Barensfeld (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 20 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 0:01:06 21 Ally Stacher (USA) Specialized-lululemon 22 Veronique Fortin (Can) Team TIBCO -To The Top 0:01:07 23 Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon 0:01:11 24 Lindsay Bayer (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:01:14 25 Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 0:01:15 26 Veronica Leal (Mex) Mexican National Team 0:01:17 27 Emily Collins (NZl) Vanderkitten-Focus 0:01:18 28 Bridie O'Donnell (Aus) Vanderkitten-Focus 29 Julie Cutts (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching 0:01:19 30 Jasmin Hurikino (Aus) Vanderkitten-Focus 0:01:21 31 Mary Zider (USA) Colavita/EspnW 32 Amity Elliot (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder 0:01:23 33 Raquel Miller (USA) Freewheel Bike 0:01:30 34 Erin Burton (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:01:31 35 Allison Bevridge (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC 36 Rebecca Werner (Aus) Specialized-lululemon 0:01:32 37 Briana Clark (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:01:33 38 Lauren Stephens (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:01:34 39 Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 0:01:36 40 Lindsay Myers (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 0:01:37 41 Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 42 Kathleen Billington (USA) Vanderkitten-Focus 0:01:39 43 Nicole Whitburn (Aus) Freewheel Bike 44 Heather Fischer (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars 0:01:43 45 Anna Sanders (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:01:44 46 Julie Jerue (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team 0:01:49 47 Samantha Schneider (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 0:01:50 48 Kathryn Bertine (SKN) Colavita/EspnW 0:01:51 49 Mayra del Rocio Rocha (Mex) Mexican National Team 0:01:54 50 Jenny Rios (Mex) SC Velo - Empower Coaching 51 Lenore Pipes (Gum) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars 0:01:56 52 Karlee Gendron (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC 53 Rachel Warner (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:02:01 54 Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder 0:02:02 55 Courteney Lowe (NZl) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:03 56 Melina Bernecker (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching 0:02:06 57 Elizabeth Lauer (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder 0:02:08 58 Nik Vogler (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC 0:02:09 59 Jasmine Hansen (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars 0:02:10 60 Zoe Reker (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team 0:02:16 61 Katie Quinn (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars 0:02:19 62 Christina Birch (USA) Freewheel Bike 0:02:20 63 Amy Alison Dombroski (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:02:23 64 Holly Breck (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching 65 Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Mexican National Team 66 Kate Chilcott (NZl) Vanderkitten-Focus 0:02:24 67 Virginie Gauthier (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC 68 Jennifer Reither (USA) Vanderkitten-Focus 0:02:25 69 Hayley Giddens (NZl) ISCorp Cycling Team 0:02:26 70 Laura Meadley (Aus) MVP Health Care Cycling 71 Ana Teresa Casas (Mex) Mexican National Team 0:02:27 72 Erin Silliman (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling 73 Terra James (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder 0:02:35 74 Amy McGuire (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:02:36 75 Katie Spittlehouse (Can) ISCorp Cycling Team 76 Anne-Marie Morin (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC 0:02:41 77 Jenn Perricone (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team 78 Casey Kelly (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling 0:02:43 79 Lindsey Durst (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team 0:02:45 80 Jennifer Purcell (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 0:02:51 81 Catherine Johnson (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:02:52 82 Sarah Sturm (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars 0:02:53 83 Veronique Drapeau-Zgoralski (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC 0:02:55 84 Arley Kemmerer (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling 0:03:00 85 Abby Ruess (USA) Freewheel Bike 0:03:03 86 Jenny Ives (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder 87 Alexsis Ryan (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 0:03:07 88 Rachel Byus (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:03:08 89 Sarah Fader (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:03:11 90 Joy Mcculloch (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:03:13 91 Starla Teddergreen (USA) Vanderkitten-Focus 0:03:14 92 Stephanie Bunnett (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars 0:03:19 93 Trina Jacobson (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:03:22 94 Alice Wallet (Aus) MVP Health Care Cycling 0:03:29 95 Courtney Dimpel (USA) Vanderkitten-Focus 0:03:42

Mountain 1 1 Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 pts 2 Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3 3 Amber Neben (USA) Specialized-lululemon 1

Teams 1 Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:53:05 2 Exergy TWENTY12 0:00:25 3 Specialized-lululemon 0:01:06 4 Colavita/EspnW 0:02:35 5 Nature Valley Cycling Team 6 Team TIBCO-To The Top 0:02:49 7 SC Velo - Empower Coaching 0:03:08 8 Vanderkitten-Focus 0:03:22 9 FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:03:45 10 Freewheel Bike 0:04:54 11 Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder 0:04:58 12 Mexican National Team 0:04:59 13 Specialized-Mazda-SGC 0:05:01 14 Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars 0:05:14 15 ISCorp Cycling Team 0:05:56 16 MVP Health Care Cycling 0:07:01

Elite men - General classification after stage 1 1 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:15:56 2 John Murphy (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder 0:00:04 3 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:06 4 Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:00:10 5 Bobby Sweeting (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder 0:00:14 6 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:00:17 7 Mike Olheiser (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 8 Andres Diaz (Col) Team Exergy 0:00:18 9 Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder 0:00:21 10 Eric Young (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:00:22 11 Jose Antogna (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:00:23 12 Mike Friedman (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:25 13 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:27 14 Devan Dunn (USA) CashCall Mortgage 15 Freddie Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy 0:00:31 16 Mike Creed (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:32 17 Christian Helmig (USA) Elbowz Racing 0:00:34 18 Coulton Hartrich (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike 0:00:36 19 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elbowz Racing 20 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:00:37 21 Jonathan Toftoy (USA) Twin Six 0:00:39 22 Charles Huff (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling 0:00:41 23 Eric Marcotte (USA) Elbowz Racing 24 Luis Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:00:42 25 David Santos (USA) CashCall Mortgage 0:00:43 26 Ty Magner (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team 27 Logan Hutchings (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Boneshaker 0:00:44 28 Heath Blackgrove (NZl) Elbowz Racing 29 Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder 0:00:45 30 James Stangeland (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 31 Andy Baker (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:00:46 32 Austin Allison (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache 0:00:49 33 Chris Winn (Aus) Horizon Organic/Panache 0:00:50 34 Christiaan Krick (RSA) Jelly Belly Cycling 35 Winston David (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike 36 Cesar Grajales (Col) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 37 Kyle Wamsley (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:00:53 38 Shawn Gravois (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike 39 Hector Hugo Rangel (Mex) Mexican National Team 40 Connor McCutcheon (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:00:54 41 Tommy Nankervis (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 42 Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling 0:00:56 43 Dan Harm (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD 44 Logan Loader-Mooney (USA) Team Exergy 0:00:57 45 Sean Sullivan (USA) Elbowz Racing 46 Travis McCabe (USA) Landis/Trek 47 Chris Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:01:01 48 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:02 49 Ricky Gargiulo (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 0:01:03 50 Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 Development 0:01:06 51 Josh Gillingham (Can) ISCorp 52 Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:01:10 53 Zack Allison (USA) Mercy Cycling Team 0:01:12 54 Lee Muse (USA) CashCall Mortgage 0:01:13 55 Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek 56 Travis Livermon (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop 0:01:14 57 Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:01:16 58 Colton Jarisch (USA) Mercy Cycling Team 59 Tanner Putt (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team 0:01:17 60 David Lozano (Spa) Team Type 1 Development 61 Stefano Barberi (USA) CashCall Mortgage 62 Carlos Alzate (Col) Team Exergy 0:01:18 63 Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder 0:01:20 64 Liam Donoghue (USA) ISCorp 0:01:21 65 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 66 Austin Vinton (USA) Mercy Cycling Team 67 Joseph Welsh (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike 0:01:22 68 Ricardo Van der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly Cycling 69 Chris Uberti (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:01:23 70 Cole House (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:01:25 71 Wes Holloway (USA) CashCall Mortgage 0:01:26 72 Ivan Dominguez (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 73 Tyler Karnes (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team 74 Mike Stone (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team 0:01:27 75 Ryan Wills (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Boneshaker 76 Evan Fader (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 77 Joshua Roeser (USA) Twin Six 78 Diego Sandoval (Mex) Mexican National Team 0:01:29 79 Luis Devila (Mex) Jelly Belly Cycling 0:01:30 80 George Cyrus (USA) Landis/Trek 0:01:31 81 Peter Hurst (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team 0:01:34 82 Christian Parrett (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike 83 Ryan Knapp (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 84 Tim Rugg (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 0:01:35 85 Zachary Davies (USA) Team Exergy 0:01:36 86 Tomas Roba (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache 87 Michael Dziedzic (USA) Landis/Trek 0:01:37 88 Thomas Brown (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop 89 Ben Zawacki (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop 0:01:39 90 Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 1 Development 91 Jean Michel Lachance (USA) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team 0:01:40 92 Chris Monteleone (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop 0:01:41 93 Nick Traggis (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache 0:01:42 94 Andre Vandenberg (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD 0:01:43 95 Jens Brabbit (USA) Twin Six 0:01:46 96 Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:01:47 97 Tyler Brandt (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:01:48 98 Clay Murfet (Aus) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop 0:01:49 99 Pete Custer (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:01:50 100 Steve Weller (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team 0:01:51 101 Michael Woell (USA) Freewheel Bike 102 Josh Yeaton (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache 103 Mat Stephens (USA) Elbowz Racing 104 Nick Ramirez (USA) ISCorp 0:01:54 105 Alexander Gonzalez (Col) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team 0:01:56 106 Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling 0:01:57 107 John Tomlinson (USA) ISCorp 108 Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD 0:01:58 109 Nick Schreiber (USA) Landis/Trek 110 Justin Williams (USA) CashCall Mortgage 0:01:59 111 Chad Hartley (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder 112 Tony Olson (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:02:02 113 Alder Martz (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team 0:02:03 114 Emile Abraham (USA) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team 115 Matt Gorter (NZl) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD 116 Parker Kyzer (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team 117 Chad Adair (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Boneshaker 0:02:04 118 Paolo Cravanzola (Ita) Team Type 1 Development 119 Nicholas Coil (USA) Mercy Cycling Team 0:02:05 120 Andrew Crater (USA) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team 121 Derek Goerke (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 0:02:08 122 Chris Doig (USA) Freewheel Bike 123 Adam Carr (USA) Twin Six 0:02:11 124 Kip Spaude (USA) ISCorp 0:02:13 125 Dylan Jones (USA) Mercy Cycling Team 126 Adam Mills (USA) Mercy Cycling Team 0:02:14 127 Wes Kline (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team 0:02:15 128 Brandon Krawczyk (USA) Twin Six 0:02:16 129 Andrew Minier (USA) Twin Six 130 Evan Burkhart (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team 0:02:17 131 Branden Russell (USA) Team Type 1 Development 0:02:18 132 Ben Damhoff (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:02:21 133 Braden Bingham (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache 0:02:24 134 Kyle Knott (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike 0:02:27 135 Alex Meyer (USA) ISCorp 0:02:28 136 Zach Bergh (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD 0:02:33 137 David Zimmermann (USA) Freewheel Bike 0:02:40 138 Gevan Samuel (PuR) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team 0:02:46 139 Adam Froemming (USA) Freewheel Bike 0:02:49 140 Craig Streit (USA) Landis/Trek 141 Jerome Townsend (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop 0:02:51 142 Stradford Helms (USA) Team Type 1 Development 0:03:41

Mountains classification 1 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 pts 2 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3 3 Bobby Sweeting (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder 1

Young riders classification 1 Devan Dunn (USA) CashCall Mortgage 0:16:23 2 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elbowz Racing 0:00:09 3 Ty Magner (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team 0:00:16 4 Austin Allison (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache 0:00:22 5 Connor McCutcheon (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:00:27 6 Ricky Gargiulo (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 0:00:36 7 Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek 0:00:46 8 Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:00:49 9 Tanner Putt (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team 0:00:50 10 Austin Vinton (USA) Mercy Cycling Team 0:00:54 11 Joseph Welsh (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike 0:00:55 12 Wes Holloway (USA) CashCall Mortgage 0:00:59 13 Tyler Karnes (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team 14 Mike Stone (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team 0:01:00 15 Luis Devila (Mex) Jelly Belly Cycling 0:01:03 16 Michael Dziedzic (USA) Landis/Trek 0:01:10 17 Andre Vandenberg (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD 0:01:16 18 Tyler Brandt (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:01:21 19 John Tomlinson (USA) ISCorp 0:01:30 20 Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD 0:01:31 21 Tony Olson (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:01:35 22 Alder Martz (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team 0:01:36 23 Parker Kyzer (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team 24 Chad Adair (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Boneshaker 0:01:37 25 Dylan Jones (USA) Mercy Cycling Team 0:01:46 26 Wes Kline (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team 0:01:48 27 Branden Russell (USA) Team Type 1 Development 0:01:51 28 Alex Meyer (USA) ISCorp 0:02:01 29 Zach Bergh (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD 0:02:06 30 Gevan Samuel (PuR) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team 0:02:19 31 Stradford Helms (USA) Team Type 1 Development 0:03:14

Amateur riders classification 1 Devan Dunn (USA) CashCall Mortgage 0:16:23 2 Christian Helmig (USA) Elbowz Racing 0:00:07 3 Coulton Hartrich (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike 0:00:09 4 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elbowz Racing 5 Jonathan Toftoy (USA) Twin Six 0:00:12 6 Eric Marcotte (USA) Elbowz Racing 0:00:14 7 David Santos (USA) CashCall Mortgage 0:00:16 8 James Stangeland (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:00:18 9 Austin Allison (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache 0:00:22 10 Winston David (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike 0:00:23 11 Shawn Gravois (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike 0:00:26 12 Connor McCutcheon (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:00:27 13 Dan Harm (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD 0:00:29 14 Travis McCabe (USA) Landis/Trek 0:00:30 15 Ricky Gargiulo (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 0:00:36 16 Zack Allison (USA) Mercy Cycling Team 0:00:45 17 Lee Muse (USA) CashCall Mortgage 0:00:46 18 Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek 19 Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:00:49 20 Colton Jarisch (USA) Mercy Cycling Team 21 Liam Donoghue (USA) ISCorp 0:00:54 22 Austin Vinton (USA) Mercy Cycling Team 23 Joseph Welsh (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike 0:00:55 24 Chris Uberti (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:00:56 25 Wes Holloway (USA) CashCall Mortgage 0:00:59 26 Evan Fader (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:01:00 27 Joshua Roeser (USA) Twin Six 28 George Cyrus (USA) Landis/Trek 0:01:04 29 Peter Hurst (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team 0:01:07 30 Ryan Knapp (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 31 Tim Rugg (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 0:01:08 32 Tomas Roba (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache 0:01:09 33 Michael Dziedzic (USA) Landis/Trek 0:01:10 34 Nick Traggis (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache 0:01:15 35 Andre Vandenberg (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD 0:01:16 36 Jens Brabbit (USA) Twin Six 0:01:19 37 Tyler Brandt (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:01:21 38 Pete Custer (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:01:23 39 Steve Weller (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team 0:01:24 40 Michael Woell (USA) Freewheel Bike 41 Josh Yeaton (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache 42 Mat Stephens (USA) Elbowz Racing 43 Nick Ramirez (USA) ISCorp 0:01:27 44 John Tomlinson (USA) ISCorp 0:01:30 45 Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD 0:01:31 46 Nick Schreiber (USA) Landis/Trek 47 Tony Olson (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:01:35 48 Nicholas Coil (USA) Mercy Cycling Team 0:01:38 49 Derek Goerke (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 0:01:41 50 Chris Doig (USA) Freewheel Bike 51 Kip Spaude (USA) ISCorp 0:01:46 52 Dylan Jones (USA) Mercy Cycling Team 53 Adam Mills (USA) Mercy Cycling Team 0:01:47 54 Wes Kline (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team 0:01:48 55 Brandon Krawczyk (USA) Twin Six 0:01:49 56 Andrew Minier (USA) Twin Six 57 Evan Burkhart (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team 0:01:50 58 Branden Russell (USA) Team Type 1 Development 0:01:51 59 Ben Damhoff (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:01:54 60 Braden Bingham (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache 0:01:57 61 Kyle Knott (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike 0:02:00 62 Alex Meyer (USA) ISCorp 0:02:01 63 Zach Bergh (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD 0:02:06 64 David Zimmermann (USA) Freewheel Bike 0:02:13 65 Adam Froemming (USA) Freewheel Bike 0:02:22 66 Craig Streit (USA) Landis/Trek 67 Stradford Helms (USA) Team Type 1 Development 0:03:14

Teams classification 1 Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:48:19 2 Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder 0:00:08 3 Bissell Pro Cycling 0:00:18 4 Jamis-Sutter Home 0:00:51 5 Team Exergy 0:01:15 6 Elbowz Racing 0:01:16 7 Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:01:30 8 Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike 0:01:48 9 CashCall Mortgage 0:01:52 10 Jelly Belly Cycling 0:01:56 11 Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:02:35 12 Horizon Organic/Panache 0:02:44 13 BMC-Hincapie Development Team 0:02:55 14 Landis/Trek 0:03:04 15 Mercy Cycling Team 0:03:18 16 Twin Six 0:03:21 17 Team Type 1 Development 0:03:31 18 Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:03:42 19 Team Hotel San Jose/Boneshaker 0:03:44 20 ISCorp 0:03:50 21 Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop 0:03:59 22 Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD 0:04:06 23 Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 0:04:15 24 Rossetti Devo Cycling Team 0:04:44 25 BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team 0:05:09 26 Freewheel Bike 0:06:08

Elite women - General classification after stage 1 1 Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:17:30 2 Jackie Crowell (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 0:00:09 3 Amber Neben (USA) Specialized-lululemon 4 Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:13 5 Kristin McGrath (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 0:00:19 6 Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:22 7 Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 8 Brianna Walle (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:00:25 9 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Specialized-lululemon 0:00:26 10 Amber Gaffney (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching 0:00:30 11 Tayler Wiles (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 0:00:32 12 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:46 13 Julie Beveridge (Can) Colavita/EspnW 0:00:49 14 Annie Ewart (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 15 Heather Logan Sprenger (Can) Exergy TWENTY12 0:00:59 16 Jamie Dinkens Bookwalter (USA) Colavita/EspnW 0:01:00 17 Kathryn Hunter (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:01:02 18 Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 19 Anna Barensfeld (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 20 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 0:01:06 21 Ally Stacher (USA) Specialized-lululemon 22 Veronique Fortin (Can) Team TIBCO -To The Top 0:01:07 23 Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon 0:01:11 24 Lindsay Bayer (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:01:14 25 Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 0:01:15 26 Veronica Leal (Mex) Mexican National Team 0:01:17 27 Emily Collins (NZl) Vanderkitten-Focus 0:01:18 28 Bridie O'Donnell (Aus) Vanderkitten-Focus 29 Julie Cutts (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching 0:01:19 30 Jasmin Hurikino (Aus) Vanderkitten-Focus 0:01:21 31 Mary Zider (USA) Colavita/EspnW 32 Amity Elliot (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder 0:01:23 33 Raquel Miller (USA) Freewheel Bike 0:01:30 34 Erin Burton (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:01:31 35 Allison Bevridge (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC 36 Rebecca Werner (Aus) Specialized-lululemon 0:01:32 37 Briana Clark (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:01:33 38 Lauren Stephens (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:01:34 39 Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 0:01:36 40 Lindsay Myers (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 0:01:37 41 Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 42 Kathleen Billington (USA) Vanderkitten-Focus 0:01:39 43 Nicole Whitburn (Aus) Freewheel Bike 44 Heather Fischer (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars 0:01:43 45 Anna Sanders (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:01:44 46 Julie Jerue (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team 0:01:49 47 Samantha Schneider (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 0:01:50 48 Kathryn Bertine (SKN) Colavita/EspnW 0:01:51 49 Mayra del Rocio Rocha (Mex) Mexican National Team 0:01:54 50 Jenny Rios (Mex) SC Velo - Empower Coaching 51 Lenore Pipes (Gum) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars 0:01:56 52 Karlee Gendron (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC 53 Rachel Warner (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:02:01 54 Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder 0:02:02 55 Courteney Lowe (NZl) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:03 56 Melina Bernecker (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching 0:02:06 57 Elizabeth Lauer (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder 0:02:08 58 Nik Vogler (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC 0:02:09 59 Jasmine Hansen (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars 0:02:10 60 Zoe Reker (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team 0:02:16 61 Katie Quinn (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars 0:02:19 62 Christina Birch (USA) Freewheel Bike 0:02:20 63 Amy Alison Dombroski (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:02:23 64 Holly Breck (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching 65 Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Mexican National Team 66 Kate Chilcott (NZl) Vanderkitten-Focus 0:02:24 67 Virginie Gauthier (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC 68 Jennifer Reither (USA) Vanderkitten-Focus 0:02:25 69 Hayley Giddens (NZl) ISCorp Cycling Team 0:02:26 70 Laura Meadley (Aus) MVP Health Care Cycling 71 Ana Teresa Casas (Mex) Mexican National Team 0:02:27 72 Erin Silliman (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling 73 Terra James (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder 0:02:35 74 Amy McGuire (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:02:36 75 Katie Spittlehouse (Can) ISCorp Cycling Team 76 Anne-Marie Morin (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC 0:02:41 77 Jenn Perricone (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team 78 Casey Kelly (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling 0:02:43 79 Lindsey Durst (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team 0:02:45 80 Jennifer Purcell (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 0:02:51 81 Catherine Johnson (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:02:52 82 Sarah Sturm (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars 0:02:53 83 Veronique Drapeau-Zgoralski (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC 0:02:55 84 Arley Kemmerer (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling 0:03:00 85 Abby Ruess (USA) Freewheel Bike 0:03:03 86 Jenny Ives (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder 87 Alexsis Ryan (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 0:03:07 88 Rachel Byus (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:03:08 89 Sarah Fader (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:03:11 90 Joy Mcculloch (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:03:13 91 Starla Teddergreen (USA) Vanderkitten-Focus 0:03:14 92 Stephanie Bunnett (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars 0:03:19 93 Trina Jacobson (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:03:22 94 Alice Wallet (Aus) MVP Health Care Cycling 0:03:29 95 Courtney Dimpel (USA) Vanderkitten-Focus 0:03:42

Mountains classification 1 Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 pts 2 Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3 3 Amber Neben (USA) Specialized-lululemon 1

Young riders classification 1 Jackie Crowell (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 0:17:39 2 Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:13 3 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Specialized-lululemon 0:00:17 4 Tayler Wiles (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 0:00:23 5 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:37 6 Julie Beveridge (Can) Colavita/EspnW 0:00:40 7 Annie Ewart (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 8 Ally Stacher (USA) Specialized-lululemon 0:00:57 9 Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon 0:01:02 10 Emily Collins (NZl) Vanderkitten-Focus 0:01:09 11 Jasmin Hurikino (Aus) Vanderkitten-Focus 0:01:12 12 Allison Bevridge (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC 0:01:22 13 Rebecca Werner (Aus) Specialized-lululemon 0:01:23 14 Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 0:01:27 15 Lindsay Myers (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 0:01:28 16 Heather Fischer (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars 0:01:34 17 Samantha Schneider (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 0:01:41 18 Mayra del Rocio Rocha (Mex) Mexican National Team 0:01:45 19 Jenny Rios (Mex) SC Velo - Empower Coaching 20 Karlee Gendron (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC 0:01:47 21 Rachel Warner (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:01:52 22 Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder 0:01:53 23 Courteney Lowe (NZl) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:54 24 Jasmine Hansen (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars 0:02:01 25 Zoe Reker (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team 0:02:07 26 Katie Quinn (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars 0:02:10 27 Amy Alison Dombroski (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:02:14 28 Holly Breck (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching 29 Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Mexican National Team 30 Kate Chilcott (NZl) Vanderkitten-Focus 0:02:15 31 Virginie Gauthier (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC 32 Hayley Giddens (NZl) ISCorp Cycling Team 0:02:17 33 Ana Teresa Casas (Mex) Mexican National Team 0:02:18 34 Katie Spittlehouse (Can) ISCorp Cycling Team 0:02:27 35 Anne-Marie Morin (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC 0:02:32 36 Jenn Perricone (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team 37 Lindsey Durst (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team 0:02:36 38 Sarah Sturm (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars 0:02:44 39 Veronique Drapeau-Zgoralski (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC 0:02:46 40 Alexsis Ryan (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top 0:02:58 41 Stephanie Bunnett (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars 0:03:10 42 Alice Wallet (Aus) MVP Health Care Cycling 0:03:20

Cat. 2 riders classification 1 Brianna Walle (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:17:55 2 Amber Gaffney (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching 0:00:05 3 Raquel Miller (USA) Freewheel Bike 0:01:05 4 Erin Burton (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:01:06 5 Heather Fischer (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars 0:01:18 6 Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder 0:01:37 7 Elizabeth Lauer (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder 0:01:43 8 Jasmine Hansen (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars 0:01:45 9 Zoe Reker (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team 0:01:51 10 Christina Birch (USA) Freewheel Bike 0:01:55 11 Holly Breck (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching 0:01:58 12 Terra James (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder 0:02:10 13 Jenn Perricone (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team 0:02:16 14 Casey Kelly (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling 0:02:18 15 Lindsey Durst (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team 0:02:20 16 Sarah Sturm (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars 0:02:28 17 Arley Kemmerer (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling 0:02:35 18 Abby Ruess (USA) Freewheel Bike 0:02:38 19 Rachel Byus (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:02:43 20 Joy Mcculloch (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:02:48 21 Stephanie Bunnett (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars 0:02:54 22 Courtney Dimpel (USA) Vanderkitten-Focus 0:03:17