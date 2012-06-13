Trending

Zirbel wins stage 1 time trial, assumes Nature Valley Grand Prix lead

Small victorious in women's time trial, earns leader's jersey

Image 1 of 22

Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) heads in for the win.

Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) heads in for the win.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 22

Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon) heads back in to the finish.

Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon) heads back in to the finish.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 22

Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage) was both the best young rider and the top amateur in the stage 1 time trial.

Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage) was both the best young rider and the top amateur in the stage 1 time trial.
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 4 of 22

_V6O6798 - Peloton cruising along the Yak farm

_V6O6798 - Peloton cruising along the Yak farm
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 5 of 22

Scott Zwizanski (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) had the best intermediate split en route to a third place finish in the stage 1 time trial.

Scott Zwizanski (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) had the best intermediate split en route to a third place finish in the stage 1 time trial.
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 6 of 22

Carmen Small (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) turned the fastest time on the new time trial course along the Mississippi River with a 17:30.

Carmen Small (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) turned the fastest time on the new time trial course along the Mississippi River with a 17:30.
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 7 of 22

Jackie Crowell (Exergy TWENTY12) took the honors for best young rider for stage 1 while finishing in second place.

Jackie Crowell (Exergy TWENTY12) took the honors for best young rider for stage 1 while finishing in second place.
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 8 of 22

Nature Valley Pro Chase rider Brianna Walle (Nature Valley Cycling Team) was the top amateur in the St Paul Time Trial

Nature Valley Pro Chase rider Brianna Walle (Nature Valley Cycling Team) was the top amateur in the St Paul Time Trial
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 9 of 22

Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) and Frankie Andreu discuss the stage.

Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) and Frankie Andreu discuss the stage.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 22

Jesse Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) is back to defend his win from last year.

Jesse Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) is back to defend his win from last year.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 22

Cesar Grajalas (Competitive Cyclist) heading to the line.

Cesar Grajalas (Competitive Cyclist) heading to the line.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 22

Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) going hard.

Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) going hard.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 22

Chris Baldwin (Bissell) trying to stay as aero as possible.

Chris Baldwin (Bissell) trying to stay as aero as possible.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 22

Eric Young (Bissell) is a sprinter to watch this week.

Eric Young (Bissell) is a sprinter to watch this week.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 22

Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Exergy TWENTY12) gets through the TT to be ready for tonight's crit.

Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Exergy TWENTY12) gets through the TT to be ready for tonight's crit.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 22

Janel Holcomb (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) passes the rider in front of her during the TT.

Janel Holcomb (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) passes the rider in front of her during the TT.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 22

Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) will begin stage 2 in the leader's jersey.

Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) will begin stage 2 in the leader's jersey.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 22

Mike Friedman (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) heads out during the rain.

Mike Friedman (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) heads out during the rain.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 22

Carmen Small (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) won the TT and claimed the leader's jersey.

Carmen Small (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) won the TT and claimed the leader's jersey.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 22

Tayler Wiles (Exergy TWENTY12) on the way out.

Tayler Wiles (Exergy TWENTY12) on the way out.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 22

Meredith Miller (TIBCO-To The Top) after the turn around.

Meredith Miller (TIBCO-To The Top) after the turn around.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 22

Men's top three for stage 1 (l-r): John Murphy, Tom Zirbel and Scott Zwizanski

Men's top three for stage 1 (l-r): John Murphy, Tom Zirbel and Scott Zwizanski
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Optum Pro Cycling came out swinging Wednesday for the first stage of the 2012 Nature Valley Grand Prix, taking the top spot in the men's race with Tom Zirbel and in the women's race with Carmen Small. The orange-and-black squad also placed multiple riders in the top 10 of both events.

The six-stage race started with the St. Paul time trial, a 12.4 km race against the clock that ran along the Mississippi River next to a former Ford auto plant. Light rain and a moderate wind picked up as the day wore on but seemed to have little effect on the times.

Zirbel started about two-thirds of the way through the men's field and blasted over the mostly flat course with a time of 15:56, narrowly slipping past the previous best time of 16:00 set by Kenda/5-Hour Energy's John Murphy. Zirbel's teammate Scott Zwizanski set the early best time of 16:02 but slipped to third by the end of the day.

Zirbel said he benefited from a course change this year that removed a significant hill from the route.

"That course is great for a bigger rider like me," he said. "It's all just power on the flats. I was pretty happy to see they changed the course and took out that big hill at the end."

Although Kenda missed out on the top spot, the team placed three riders in the top 10, with Bobby Sweeting claiming fifth at 16:10 and Andy Jacques-Maynes grabbing ninth at 16:17. Bissell Pro Cycling claimed two top-10 spots. Frank Pipp came in fourth at 16:10 and Ben Jacques-Maynes went sixth at 16:13. Competitive Cyclist's Mike Olheiser grabbed the seventh spot, just three-tenths of a second behind Jacques-Maynes. Team Exergy's Andres Diaz was eighth at 16:14.

With less than 30 seconds separating the top 15 riders and a maximum of 22 seconds in time bonuses up for grabs in the stage 2 criterium, the Wednesday evening race should be fast and furious. Murphy, sitting just four seconds out of the lead and known for his fast finish, said he will likely be gunning for yellow in a stage race with three criteriums and two road races remaining.

"The plan was essentially to limit my losses in the TT and then stay as close as possible," Murphy said. "Optum obviously has a strong team here, so it will be a big battle. I can ride the crits with the best of them, so hopefully I can take advantage there. Kenda/5-hour Energy has a great team here to support me, and we also have some other good cards to play. I think with six-man teams we're going to see some action."

Optum team director Jonas Carney also said he was expecting the Wednesday evening criterium to heat up fast, with Murphy and his Kenda squad leading the charge.

"You gotta figure (Murphy) is thinking about taking the jersey," Carney said. "I assume there will be other fast guys, sprinter types like Frank Pipp and Freddie Rodriguez, who will be looking to take those time bonuses, too. So the jersey could very well change hands a couple times this week just based on time bonuses."

Optum left sprinters Alex Candelario and Ken Hanson off the roster for Nature Valley, but Zirbel said he expects the team to place well in the overall by week's end, and the time trial performance bolstered those chances.

"The plan was to stack the time trial as best we could and give ourselves some options," said Zirbel, who fell two criterium laps short of winning the overall in 2009 while racing for Bissell. "With six-man teams it can change in a heartbeat, as we saw with the Menomonie stage last year. I think (2011 overall winner) Jesse Anthony is riding really well right now. This course didn't suit him as well as last year's course, but he's going to be really strong at Menomonie, Cannon Falls and definitely at Stillwater."

Small leads Optum barrage of top 10

Carmen Small left the starting house early in the women's race and set the 17:30 mark that would hold throughout the day. ExergyTWENTY12's Jackie Crowell grabbed the second spot behind Small, besting 2011 Nature Valley overall winner Amber Neben (Specialized-lululemon), the last rider on the course, by just two-tenths of a second.

"I'm totally surprised," Small said after the stage, adding that although the Nature Valley Grand Prix route suits her, the team has many options for trying to win the overall. "We have an incredible team here. Every one of our girls is capable of winning, so we'll see what happens."

Optum placed four riders in the top 10, with Janel Holcomb grabbing fourth at 17:43, Jade Wilcoxson in sixth at 17:52 and Denise Ramsden claiming the seventh spot, six-tenths of a second behind Wilcoxson.

ExergyTWENTY12's Kristin McGrath joined her teammate Crowell in the top 10, covering the course in 17:49 for fifth. Nature Valley Pro Chase amateur Brianna Walle impressed with an eighth-place ride at 17:55, and Emilia Fahlin grabbed the ninth spot at 17:56, giving Specialized-lululemon two riders in the top 10.

With multiple cards to play for the general classification, Optum has set itself up well for the evening criterium in downtown St. Paul and also to make a run at the overall.

"I like the crits," Small said. "I actually enjoy them; most people don't enjoy them as much as I do. We also have a really good sprinter here with Leah Kirchmann. She's been killing it."

Optum team director Rachel Heal agreed with Small's assessment of the team's chances for good results this week, adding that the time bonuses will likely play a huge part in deciding the outcome. But Heal was a little more guarded about which rider the team will be working for in the battle for the race leader's jersey.

"It may stay with (Small), it may switch to another rider," Heal said. "We've got some really strong riders out there. We've got great sprinters here and some really good crit riders. There are big time bonuses in this race, and Carmen is a good time trialist, but she's also got a good sprint on her, so we've got a good card to play."

The Nature Valley Grand Prix continues Wednesday evening with the downtown St. Paul criterium, followed by the stage 3 Cannon Falls road race Thursday morning.

Full Results

Elite men - Stage 1
1Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:15:56
2John Murphy (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder0:00:04
3Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:06
4Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:10
5Bobby Sweeting (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder0:00:14
6Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:17
7Mike Olheiser (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
8Andres Diaz (Col) Team Exergy0:00:18
9Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder0:00:21
10Luis Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home0:00:22
11Eric Young (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
12Jose Antogna (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home0:00:23
13Mike Friedman (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:25
14Andy Baker (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:26
15Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:27
16Devan Dunn (USA) CashCall Mortgage
17Freddie Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy0:00:31
18Mike Creed (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:32
19Christian Helmig (USA) Elbowz Racing0:00:34
20Coulton Hartrich (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike0:00:36
21Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elbowz Racing
22Sean Sullivan (USA) Elbowz Racing0:00:37
23Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
24Jonathan Toftoy (USA) Twin Six0:00:39
25Charles Huff (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling0:00:41
26Eric Marcotte (USA) Elbowz Racing
27Chris Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
28David Santos (USA) CashCall Mortgage0:00:43
29Ty Magner (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team
30Logan Hutchings (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Boneshaker0:00:44
31Heath Blackgrove (NZl) Elbowz Racing
32Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder0:00:45
33James Stangeland (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
34Austin Allison (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache0:00:49
35Chris Winn (Aus) Horizon Organic/Panache0:00:50
36Christiaan Krick (RSA) Jelly Belly Cycling
37Winston David (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike
38Cesar Grajales (Col) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
39Travis McCabe (USA) Landis/Trek0:00:51
40Kyle Wamsley (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home0:00:53
41Shawn Gravois (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike
42Hector Hugo Rangel (Mex) Mexican National Team
43Connor McCutcheon (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:00:54
44Tommy Nankervis (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
45Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling0:00:56
46Dan Harm (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD
47Logan Loader-Mooney (USA) Team Exergy0:00:57
48Andrew Bajadali (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:02
49Ricky Gargiulo (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes0:01:03
50Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 Development0:01:06
51Josh Gillingham (Can) ISCorp
52Luis Devila (Mex) Jelly Belly Cycling0:01:10
53Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home
54Zack Allison (USA) Mercy Cycling Team0:01:12
55Lee Muse (USA) CashCall Mortgage0:01:13
56Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek
57Travis Livermon (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop0:01:14
58Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:01:16
59Colton Jarisch (USA) Mercy Cycling Team
60Tanner Putt (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team0:01:17
61David Lozano (Spa) Team Type 1 Development
62Stefano Barberi (USA) CashCall Mortgage
63Carlos Alzate (Col) Team Exergy0:01:18
64Jean Michel Lachance (USA) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team0:01:20
65Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder
66Liam Donoghue (USA) ISCorp0:01:21
67Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
68Austin Vinton (USA) Mercy Cycling Team
69Joseph Welsh (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike0:01:22
70Ricardo Van der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly Cycling
71Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling0:01:23
72Chris Uberti (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
73Cole House (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:01:25
74Wes Holloway (USA) CashCall Mortgage0:01:26
75Ivan Dominguez (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
76Tyler Karnes (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team
77Mike Stone (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team0:01:27
78Ryan Wills (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Boneshaker
79Evan Fader (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
80Joshua Roeser (USA) Twin Six
81Diego Sandoval (Mex) Mexican National Team0:01:29
82George Cyrus (USA) Landis/Trek0:01:31
83Peter Hurst (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team0:01:34
84Christian Parrett (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike
85Ryan Knapp (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
86Tim Rugg (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes0:01:35
87Zachary Davies (USA) Team Exergy0:01:36
88Tomas Roba (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache
89Michael Dziedzic (USA) Landis/Trek0:01:37
90Thomas Brown (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop
91Ben Zawacki (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop0:01:39
92Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 1 Development
93Chris Monteleone (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop0:01:41
94Nick Traggis (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache0:01:42
95Andre Vandenberg (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD0:01:43
96Jens Brabbit (USA) Twin Six0:01:46
97Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home0:01:47
98Tyler Brandt (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:01:48
99Clay Murfet (Aus) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop0:01:49
100Pete Custer (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:01:50
101Steve Weller (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team0:01:51
102Michael Woell (USA) Freewheel Bike
103Josh Yeaton (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache
104Mat Stephens (USA) Elbowz Racing
105Alexander Gonzalez (Col) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team0:01:52
106Nick Ramirez (USA) ISCorp0:01:54
107John Tomlinson (USA) ISCorp0:01:57
108Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD0:01:58
109Nick Schreiber (USA) Landis/Trek
110Justin Williams (USA) CashCall Mortgage0:01:59
111Chad Hartley (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder
112Tony Olson (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:02:02
113Alder Martz (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team0:02:03
114Emile Abraham (USA) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team
115Matt Gorter (NZl) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD
116Parker Kyzer (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team
117Chad Adair (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Boneshaker0:02:04
118Paolo Cravanzola (Ita) Team Type 1 Development
119Nicholas Coil (USA) Mercy Cycling Team0:02:05
120Andrew Crater (USA) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team
121Derek Goerke (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes0:02:08
122Chris Doig (USA) Freewheel Bike
123Adam Carr (USA) Twin Six0:02:11
124Kip Spaude (USA) ISCorp0:02:13
125Dylan Jones (USA) Mercy Cycling Team
126Adam Mills (USA) Mercy Cycling Team0:02:14
127Wes Kline (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team0:02:15
128Brandon Krawczyk (USA) Twin Six0:02:16
129Andrew Minier (USA) Twin Six
130Evan Burkhart (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team0:02:17
131Branden Russell (USA) Team Type 1 Development0:02:18
132Ben Damhoff (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:02:21
133Braden Bingham (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache0:02:24
134Kyle Knott (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike0:02:27
135Alex Meyer (USA) ISCorp0:02:28
136Zach Bergh (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD0:02:33
137David Zimmermann (USA) Freewheel Bike0:02:40
138Gevan Samuel (PuR) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team0:02:46
139Adam Froemming (USA) Freewheel Bike0:02:49
140Craig Streit (USA) Landis/Trek
141Jerome Townsend (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop0:02:51
142Stradford Helms (USA) Team Type 1 Development0:03:41

Mountain 1
1Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5pts
2Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies3
3Bobby Sweeting (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder1

Teams
1Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:48:19
2Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder0:00:08
3Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:18
4Jamis-Sutter Home0:00:51
5Team Exergy0:01:15
6Elbowz Racing0:01:16
7Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:01:30
8Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike0:01:48
9CashCall Mortgage0:01:52
10Jelly Belly Cycling0:01:56
11Nature Valley Cycling Team0:02:35
12Horizon Organic/Panache0:02:44
13BMC-Hincapie Development Team0:02:55
14Landis/Trek0:03:04
15Mercy Cycling Team0:03:18
16Twin Six0:03:21
17Team Type 1 Development0:03:31
18Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:03:42
19Team Hotel San Jose/Boneshaker0:03:44
20ISCorp0:03:50
21Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop0:03:59
22Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD0:04:06
23Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes0:04:15
24Rossetti Devo Cycling Team0:04:44
25BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team0:05:09
26Freewheel Bike0:06:08

Elite women - Stage 1
1Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:17:30
2Jackie Crowell (USA) Exergy TWENTY120:00:09
3Amber Neben (USA) Specialized-lululemon
4Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:13
5Kristin McGrath (USA) Exergy TWENTY120:00:19
6Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:22
7Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
8Brianna Walle (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:00:25
9Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Specialized-lululemon0:00:26
10Amber Gaffney (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching0:00:30
11Tayler Wiles (USA) Exergy TWENTY120:00:32
12Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:46
13Annie Ewart (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:47
14Julie Beveridge (Can) Colavita/EspnW0:00:49
15Heather Logan Sprenger (Can) Exergy TWENTY120:00:59
16Jamie Dinkens Bookwalter (USA) Colavita/EspnW0:01:00
17Kathryn Hunter (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:01:02
18Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top
19Anna Barensfeld (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
20Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Exergy TWENTY120:01:06
21Ally Stacher (USA) Specialized-lululemon
22Veronique Fortin (Can) Team TIBCO -To The Top0:01:07
23Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon0:01:11
24Lindsay Bayer (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:01:14
25Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top0:01:15
26Veronica Leal (Mex) Mexican National Team0:01:17
27Emily Collins (NZl) Vanderkitten-Focus0:01:18
28Bridie O'Donnell (Aus) Vanderkitten-Focus
29Julie Cutts (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching0:01:19
30Jasmin Hurikino (Aus) Vanderkitten-Focus0:01:21
31Mary Zider (USA) Colavita/EspnW
32Amity Elliot (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder0:01:23
33Raquel Miller (USA) Freewheel Bike0:01:30
34Erin Burton (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:01:31
35Allison Bevridge (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC
36Rebecca Werner (Aus) Specialized-lululemon0:01:32
37Briana Clark (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:01:33
38Lauren Stephens (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:01:34
39Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Exergy TWENTY120:01:36
40Lindsay Myers (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top0:01:37
41Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top
42Kathleen Billington (USA) Vanderkitten-Focus0:01:39
43Nicole Whitburn (Aus) Freewheel Bike
44Heather Fischer (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars0:01:43
45Anna Sanders (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:01:44
46Julie Jerue (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team0:01:49
47Samantha Schneider (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top0:01:50
48Kathryn Bertine (SKN) Colavita/EspnW0:01:51
49Mayra del Rocio Rocha (Mex) Mexican National Team0:01:54
50Jenny Rios (Mex) SC Velo - Empower Coaching
51Lenore Pipes (Gum) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars0:01:56
52Karlee Gendron (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC
53Rachel Warner (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:02:01
54Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder0:02:02
55Courteney Lowe (NZl) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:03
56Melina Bernecker (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching0:02:06
57Elizabeth Lauer (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder0:02:08
58Nik Vogler (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC0:02:09
59Jasmine Hansen (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars0:02:10
60Zoe Reker (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team0:02:16
61Katie Quinn (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars0:02:19
62Christina Birch (USA) Freewheel Bike0:02:20
63Amy Alison Dombroski (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:02:23
64Holly Breck (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching
65Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Mexican National Team
66Kate Chilcott (NZl) Vanderkitten-Focus0:02:24
67Virginie Gauthier (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC
68Jennifer Reither (USA) Vanderkitten-Focus0:02:25
69Hayley Giddens (NZl) ISCorp Cycling Team0:02:26
70Laura Meadley (Aus) MVP Health Care Cycling
71Ana Teresa Casas (Mex) Mexican National Team0:02:27
72Erin Silliman (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling
73Terra James (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder0:02:35
74Amy McGuire (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:02:36
75Katie Spittlehouse (Can) ISCorp Cycling Team
76Anne-Marie Morin (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC0:02:41
77Jenn Perricone (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team
78Casey Kelly (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling0:02:43
79Lindsey Durst (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team0:02:45
80Jennifer Purcell (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top0:02:51
81Catherine Johnson (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:02:52
82Sarah Sturm (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars0:02:53
83Veronique Drapeau-Zgoralski (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC0:02:55
84Arley Kemmerer (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling0:03:00
85Abby Ruess (USA) Freewheel Bike0:03:03
86Jenny Ives (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder
87Alexsis Ryan (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top0:03:07
88Rachel Byus (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:03:08
89Sarah Fader (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:03:11
90Joy Mcculloch (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:03:13
91Starla Teddergreen (USA) Vanderkitten-Focus0:03:14
92Stephanie Bunnett (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars0:03:19
93Trina Jacobson (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:03:22
94Alice Wallet (Aus) MVP Health Care Cycling0:03:29
95Courtney Dimpel (USA) Vanderkitten-Focus0:03:42

Mountain 1
1Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5pts
2Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies3
3Amber Neben (USA) Specialized-lululemon1

Teams
1Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:53:05
2Exergy TWENTY120:00:25
3Specialized-lululemon0:01:06
4Colavita/EspnW0:02:35
5Nature Valley Cycling Team
6Team TIBCO-To The Top0:02:49
7SC Velo - Empower Coaching0:03:08
8Vanderkitten-Focus0:03:22
9FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:03:45
10Freewheel Bike0:04:54
11Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder0:04:58
12Mexican National Team0:04:59
13Specialized-Mazda-SGC0:05:01
14Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars0:05:14
15ISCorp Cycling Team0:05:56
16MVP Health Care Cycling0:07:01

Elite men - General classification after stage 1
1Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:15:56
2John Murphy (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder0:00:04
3Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:06
4Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:10
5Bobby Sweeting (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder0:00:14
6Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:17
7Mike Olheiser (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
8Andres Diaz (Col) Team Exergy0:00:18
9Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder0:00:21
10Eric Young (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:22
11Jose Antogna (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home0:00:23
12Mike Friedman (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:25
13Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:27
14Devan Dunn (USA) CashCall Mortgage
15Freddie Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy0:00:31
16Mike Creed (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:32
17Christian Helmig (USA) Elbowz Racing0:00:34
18Coulton Hartrich (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike0:00:36
19Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elbowz Racing
20Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home0:00:37
21Jonathan Toftoy (USA) Twin Six0:00:39
22Charles Huff (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling0:00:41
23Eric Marcotte (USA) Elbowz Racing
24Luis Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home0:00:42
25David Santos (USA) CashCall Mortgage0:00:43
26Ty Magner (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team
27Logan Hutchings (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Boneshaker0:00:44
28Heath Blackgrove (NZl) Elbowz Racing
29Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder0:00:45
30James Stangeland (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
31Andy Baker (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:46
32Austin Allison (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache0:00:49
33Chris Winn (Aus) Horizon Organic/Panache0:00:50
34Christiaan Krick (RSA) Jelly Belly Cycling
35Winston David (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike
36Cesar Grajales (Col) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
37Kyle Wamsley (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home0:00:53
38Shawn Gravois (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike
39Hector Hugo Rangel (Mex) Mexican National Team
40Connor McCutcheon (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:00:54
41Tommy Nankervis (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
42Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling0:00:56
43Dan Harm (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD
44Logan Loader-Mooney (USA) Team Exergy0:00:57
45Sean Sullivan (USA) Elbowz Racing
46Travis McCabe (USA) Landis/Trek
47Chris Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:01:01
48Andrew Bajadali (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:02
49Ricky Gargiulo (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes0:01:03
50Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 Development0:01:06
51Josh Gillingham (Can) ISCorp
52Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home0:01:10
53Zack Allison (USA) Mercy Cycling Team0:01:12
54Lee Muse (USA) CashCall Mortgage0:01:13
55Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek
56Travis Livermon (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop0:01:14
57Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:01:16
58Colton Jarisch (USA) Mercy Cycling Team
59Tanner Putt (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team0:01:17
60David Lozano (Spa) Team Type 1 Development
61Stefano Barberi (USA) CashCall Mortgage
62Carlos Alzate (Col) Team Exergy0:01:18
63Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder0:01:20
64Liam Donoghue (USA) ISCorp0:01:21
65Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
66Austin Vinton (USA) Mercy Cycling Team
67Joseph Welsh (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike0:01:22
68Ricardo Van der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly Cycling
69Chris Uberti (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:01:23
70Cole House (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:01:25
71Wes Holloway (USA) CashCall Mortgage0:01:26
72Ivan Dominguez (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
73Tyler Karnes (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team
74Mike Stone (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team0:01:27
75Ryan Wills (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Boneshaker
76Evan Fader (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
77Joshua Roeser (USA) Twin Six
78Diego Sandoval (Mex) Mexican National Team0:01:29
79Luis Devila (Mex) Jelly Belly Cycling0:01:30
80George Cyrus (USA) Landis/Trek0:01:31
81Peter Hurst (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team0:01:34
82Christian Parrett (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike
83Ryan Knapp (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
84Tim Rugg (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes0:01:35
85Zachary Davies (USA) Team Exergy0:01:36
86Tomas Roba (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache
87Michael Dziedzic (USA) Landis/Trek0:01:37
88Thomas Brown (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop
89Ben Zawacki (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop0:01:39
90Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 1 Development
91Jean Michel Lachance (USA) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team0:01:40
92Chris Monteleone (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop0:01:41
93Nick Traggis (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache0:01:42
94Andre Vandenberg (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD0:01:43
95Jens Brabbit (USA) Twin Six0:01:46
96Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home0:01:47
97Tyler Brandt (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:01:48
98Clay Murfet (Aus) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop0:01:49
99Pete Custer (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:01:50
100Steve Weller (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team0:01:51
101Michael Woell (USA) Freewheel Bike
102Josh Yeaton (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache
103Mat Stephens (USA) Elbowz Racing
104Nick Ramirez (USA) ISCorp0:01:54
105Alexander Gonzalez (Col) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team0:01:56
106Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling0:01:57
107John Tomlinson (USA) ISCorp
108Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD0:01:58
109Nick Schreiber (USA) Landis/Trek
110Justin Williams (USA) CashCall Mortgage0:01:59
111Chad Hartley (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder
112Tony Olson (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:02:02
113Alder Martz (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team0:02:03
114Emile Abraham (USA) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team
115Matt Gorter (NZl) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD
116Parker Kyzer (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team
117Chad Adair (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Boneshaker0:02:04
118Paolo Cravanzola (Ita) Team Type 1 Development
119Nicholas Coil (USA) Mercy Cycling Team0:02:05
120Andrew Crater (USA) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team
121Derek Goerke (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes0:02:08
122Chris Doig (USA) Freewheel Bike
123Adam Carr (USA) Twin Six0:02:11
124Kip Spaude (USA) ISCorp0:02:13
125Dylan Jones (USA) Mercy Cycling Team
126Adam Mills (USA) Mercy Cycling Team0:02:14
127Wes Kline (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team0:02:15
128Brandon Krawczyk (USA) Twin Six0:02:16
129Andrew Minier (USA) Twin Six
130Evan Burkhart (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team0:02:17
131Branden Russell (USA) Team Type 1 Development0:02:18
132Ben Damhoff (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:02:21
133Braden Bingham (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache0:02:24
134Kyle Knott (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike0:02:27
135Alex Meyer (USA) ISCorp0:02:28
136Zach Bergh (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD0:02:33
137David Zimmermann (USA) Freewheel Bike0:02:40
138Gevan Samuel (PuR) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team0:02:46
139Adam Froemming (USA) Freewheel Bike0:02:49
140Craig Streit (USA) Landis/Trek
141Jerome Townsend (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop0:02:51
142Stradford Helms (USA) Team Type 1 Development0:03:41

Mountains classification
1Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5pts
2Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies3
3Bobby Sweeting (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder1

Young riders classification
1Devan Dunn (USA) CashCall Mortgage0:16:23
2Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elbowz Racing0:00:09
3Ty Magner (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team0:00:16
4Austin Allison (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache0:00:22
5Connor McCutcheon (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:00:27
6Ricky Gargiulo (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes0:00:36
7Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek0:00:46
8Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:00:49
9Tanner Putt (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team0:00:50
10Austin Vinton (USA) Mercy Cycling Team0:00:54
11Joseph Welsh (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike0:00:55
12Wes Holloway (USA) CashCall Mortgage0:00:59
13Tyler Karnes (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team
14Mike Stone (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team0:01:00
15Luis Devila (Mex) Jelly Belly Cycling0:01:03
16Michael Dziedzic (USA) Landis/Trek0:01:10
17Andre Vandenberg (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD0:01:16
18Tyler Brandt (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:01:21
19John Tomlinson (USA) ISCorp0:01:30
20Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD0:01:31
21Tony Olson (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:01:35
22Alder Martz (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team0:01:36
23Parker Kyzer (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team
24Chad Adair (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Boneshaker0:01:37
25Dylan Jones (USA) Mercy Cycling Team0:01:46
26Wes Kline (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team0:01:48
27Branden Russell (USA) Team Type 1 Development0:01:51
28Alex Meyer (USA) ISCorp0:02:01
29Zach Bergh (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD0:02:06
30Gevan Samuel (PuR) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team0:02:19
31Stradford Helms (USA) Team Type 1 Development0:03:14

Amateur riders classification
1Devan Dunn (USA) CashCall Mortgage0:16:23
2Christian Helmig (USA) Elbowz Racing0:00:07
3Coulton Hartrich (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike0:00:09
4Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elbowz Racing
5Jonathan Toftoy (USA) Twin Six0:00:12
6Eric Marcotte (USA) Elbowz Racing0:00:14
7David Santos (USA) CashCall Mortgage0:00:16
8James Stangeland (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:00:18
9Austin Allison (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache0:00:22
10Winston David (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike0:00:23
11Shawn Gravois (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike0:00:26
12Connor McCutcheon (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:00:27
13Dan Harm (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD0:00:29
14Travis McCabe (USA) Landis/Trek0:00:30
15Ricky Gargiulo (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes0:00:36
16Zack Allison (USA) Mercy Cycling Team0:00:45
17Lee Muse (USA) CashCall Mortgage0:00:46
18Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek
19Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:00:49
20Colton Jarisch (USA) Mercy Cycling Team
21Liam Donoghue (USA) ISCorp0:00:54
22Austin Vinton (USA) Mercy Cycling Team
23Joseph Welsh (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike0:00:55
24Chris Uberti (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:00:56
25Wes Holloway (USA) CashCall Mortgage0:00:59
26Evan Fader (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:01:00
27Joshua Roeser (USA) Twin Six
28George Cyrus (USA) Landis/Trek0:01:04
29Peter Hurst (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team0:01:07
30Ryan Knapp (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
31Tim Rugg (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes0:01:08
32Tomas Roba (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache0:01:09
33Michael Dziedzic (USA) Landis/Trek0:01:10
34Nick Traggis (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache0:01:15
35Andre Vandenberg (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD0:01:16
36Jens Brabbit (USA) Twin Six0:01:19
37Tyler Brandt (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:01:21
38Pete Custer (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:01:23
39Steve Weller (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team0:01:24
40Michael Woell (USA) Freewheel Bike
41Josh Yeaton (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache
42Mat Stephens (USA) Elbowz Racing
43Nick Ramirez (USA) ISCorp0:01:27
44John Tomlinson (USA) ISCorp0:01:30
45Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD0:01:31
46Nick Schreiber (USA) Landis/Trek
47Tony Olson (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:01:35
48Nicholas Coil (USA) Mercy Cycling Team0:01:38
49Derek Goerke (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes0:01:41
50Chris Doig (USA) Freewheel Bike
51Kip Spaude (USA) ISCorp0:01:46
52Dylan Jones (USA) Mercy Cycling Team
53Adam Mills (USA) Mercy Cycling Team0:01:47
54Wes Kline (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team0:01:48
55Brandon Krawczyk (USA) Twin Six0:01:49
56Andrew Minier (USA) Twin Six
57Evan Burkhart (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team0:01:50
58Branden Russell (USA) Team Type 1 Development0:01:51
59Ben Damhoff (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:01:54
60Braden Bingham (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache0:01:57
61Kyle Knott (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike0:02:00
62Alex Meyer (USA) ISCorp0:02:01
63Zach Bergh (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD0:02:06
64David Zimmermann (USA) Freewheel Bike0:02:13
65Adam Froemming (USA) Freewheel Bike0:02:22
66Craig Streit (USA) Landis/Trek
67Stradford Helms (USA) Team Type 1 Development0:03:14

Teams classification
1Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:48:19
2Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder0:00:08
3Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:18
4Jamis-Sutter Home0:00:51
5Team Exergy0:01:15
6Elbowz Racing0:01:16
7Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:01:30
8Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike0:01:48
9CashCall Mortgage0:01:52
10Jelly Belly Cycling0:01:56
11Nature Valley Cycling Team0:02:35
12Horizon Organic/Panache0:02:44
13BMC-Hincapie Development Team0:02:55
14Landis/Trek0:03:04
15Mercy Cycling Team0:03:18
16Twin Six0:03:21
17Team Type 1 Development0:03:31
18Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:03:42
19Team Hotel San Jose/Boneshaker0:03:44
20ISCorp0:03:50
21Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop0:03:59
22Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD0:04:06
23Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes0:04:15
24Rossetti Devo Cycling Team0:04:44
25BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team0:05:09
26Freewheel Bike0:06:08

Elite women - General classification after stage 1
1Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:17:30
2Jackie Crowell (USA) Exergy TWENTY120:00:09
3Amber Neben (USA) Specialized-lululemon
4Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:13
5Kristin McGrath (USA) Exergy TWENTY120:00:19
6Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:22
7Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
8Brianna Walle (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:00:25
9Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Specialized-lululemon0:00:26
10Amber Gaffney (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching0:00:30
11Tayler Wiles (USA) Exergy TWENTY120:00:32
12Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:46
13Julie Beveridge (Can) Colavita/EspnW0:00:49
14Annie Ewart (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
15Heather Logan Sprenger (Can) Exergy TWENTY120:00:59
16Jamie Dinkens Bookwalter (USA) Colavita/EspnW0:01:00
17Kathryn Hunter (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:01:02
18Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top
19Anna Barensfeld (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
20Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Exergy TWENTY120:01:06
21Ally Stacher (USA) Specialized-lululemon
22Veronique Fortin (Can) Team TIBCO -To The Top0:01:07
23Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon0:01:11
24Lindsay Bayer (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:01:14
25Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top0:01:15
26Veronica Leal (Mex) Mexican National Team0:01:17
27Emily Collins (NZl) Vanderkitten-Focus0:01:18
28Bridie O'Donnell (Aus) Vanderkitten-Focus
29Julie Cutts (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching0:01:19
30Jasmin Hurikino (Aus) Vanderkitten-Focus0:01:21
31Mary Zider (USA) Colavita/EspnW
32Amity Elliot (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder0:01:23
33Raquel Miller (USA) Freewheel Bike0:01:30
34Erin Burton (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:01:31
35Allison Bevridge (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC
36Rebecca Werner (Aus) Specialized-lululemon0:01:32
37Briana Clark (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:01:33
38Lauren Stephens (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:01:34
39Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Exergy TWENTY120:01:36
40Lindsay Myers (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top0:01:37
41Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top
42Kathleen Billington (USA) Vanderkitten-Focus0:01:39
43Nicole Whitburn (Aus) Freewheel Bike
44Heather Fischer (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars0:01:43
45Anna Sanders (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:01:44
46Julie Jerue (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team0:01:49
47Samantha Schneider (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top0:01:50
48Kathryn Bertine (SKN) Colavita/EspnW0:01:51
49Mayra del Rocio Rocha (Mex) Mexican National Team0:01:54
50Jenny Rios (Mex) SC Velo - Empower Coaching
51Lenore Pipes (Gum) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars0:01:56
52Karlee Gendron (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC
53Rachel Warner (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:02:01
54Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder0:02:02
55Courteney Lowe (NZl) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:03
56Melina Bernecker (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching0:02:06
57Elizabeth Lauer (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder0:02:08
58Nik Vogler (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC0:02:09
59Jasmine Hansen (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars0:02:10
60Zoe Reker (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team0:02:16
61Katie Quinn (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars0:02:19
62Christina Birch (USA) Freewheel Bike0:02:20
63Amy Alison Dombroski (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:02:23
64Holly Breck (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching
65Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Mexican National Team
66Kate Chilcott (NZl) Vanderkitten-Focus0:02:24
67Virginie Gauthier (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC
68Jennifer Reither (USA) Vanderkitten-Focus0:02:25
69Hayley Giddens (NZl) ISCorp Cycling Team0:02:26
70Laura Meadley (Aus) MVP Health Care Cycling
71Ana Teresa Casas (Mex) Mexican National Team0:02:27
72Erin Silliman (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling
73Terra James (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder0:02:35
74Amy McGuire (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:02:36
75Katie Spittlehouse (Can) ISCorp Cycling Team
76Anne-Marie Morin (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC0:02:41
77Jenn Perricone (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team
78Casey Kelly (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling0:02:43
79Lindsey Durst (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team0:02:45
80Jennifer Purcell (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top0:02:51
81Catherine Johnson (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:02:52
82Sarah Sturm (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars0:02:53
83Veronique Drapeau-Zgoralski (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC0:02:55
84Arley Kemmerer (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling0:03:00
85Abby Ruess (USA) Freewheel Bike0:03:03
86Jenny Ives (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder
87Alexsis Ryan (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top0:03:07
88Rachel Byus (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:03:08
89Sarah Fader (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:03:11
90Joy Mcculloch (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:03:13
91Starla Teddergreen (USA) Vanderkitten-Focus0:03:14
92Stephanie Bunnett (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars0:03:19
93Trina Jacobson (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:03:22
94Alice Wallet (Aus) MVP Health Care Cycling0:03:29
95Courtney Dimpel (USA) Vanderkitten-Focus0:03:42

Mountains classification
1Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5pts
2Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies3
3Amber Neben (USA) Specialized-lululemon1

Young riders classification
1Jackie Crowell (USA) Exergy TWENTY120:17:39
2Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:13
3Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Specialized-lululemon0:00:17
4Tayler Wiles (USA) Exergy TWENTY120:00:23
5Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:37
6Julie Beveridge (Can) Colavita/EspnW0:00:40
7Annie Ewart (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
8Ally Stacher (USA) Specialized-lululemon0:00:57
9Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon0:01:02
10Emily Collins (NZl) Vanderkitten-Focus0:01:09
11Jasmin Hurikino (Aus) Vanderkitten-Focus0:01:12
12Allison Bevridge (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC0:01:22
13Rebecca Werner (Aus) Specialized-lululemon0:01:23
14Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Exergy TWENTY120:01:27
15Lindsay Myers (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top0:01:28
16Heather Fischer (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars0:01:34
17Samantha Schneider (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top0:01:41
18Mayra del Rocio Rocha (Mex) Mexican National Team0:01:45
19Jenny Rios (Mex) SC Velo - Empower Coaching
20Karlee Gendron (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC0:01:47
21Rachel Warner (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:01:52
22Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder0:01:53
23Courteney Lowe (NZl) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:54
24Jasmine Hansen (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars0:02:01
25Zoe Reker (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team0:02:07
26Katie Quinn (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars0:02:10
27Amy Alison Dombroski (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:02:14
28Holly Breck (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching
29Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Mexican National Team
30Kate Chilcott (NZl) Vanderkitten-Focus0:02:15
31Virginie Gauthier (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC
32Hayley Giddens (NZl) ISCorp Cycling Team0:02:17
33Ana Teresa Casas (Mex) Mexican National Team0:02:18
34Katie Spittlehouse (Can) ISCorp Cycling Team0:02:27
35Anne-Marie Morin (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC0:02:32
36Jenn Perricone (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team
37Lindsey Durst (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team0:02:36
38Sarah Sturm (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars0:02:44
39Veronique Drapeau-Zgoralski (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC0:02:46
40Alexsis Ryan (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top0:02:58
41Stephanie Bunnett (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars0:03:10
42Alice Wallet (Aus) MVP Health Care Cycling0:03:20

Cat. 2 riders classification
1Brianna Walle (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:17:55
2Amber Gaffney (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching0:00:05
3Raquel Miller (USA) Freewheel Bike0:01:05
4Erin Burton (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:01:06
5Heather Fischer (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars0:01:18
6Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder0:01:37
7Elizabeth Lauer (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder0:01:43
8Jasmine Hansen (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars0:01:45
9Zoe Reker (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team0:01:51
10Christina Birch (USA) Freewheel Bike0:01:55
11Holly Breck (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching0:01:58
12Terra James (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder0:02:10
13Jenn Perricone (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team0:02:16
14Casey Kelly (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling0:02:18
15Lindsey Durst (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team0:02:20
16Sarah Sturm (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars0:02:28
17Arley Kemmerer (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling0:02:35
18Abby Ruess (USA) Freewheel Bike0:02:38
19Rachel Byus (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:02:43
20Joy Mcculloch (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team0:02:48
21Stephanie Bunnett (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars0:02:54
22Courtney Dimpel (USA) Vanderkitten-Focus0:03:17

Teams classification
1Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:53:05
2Exergy TWENTY120:00:25
3Specialized-lululemon0:01:06
4Colavita/EspnW0:02:35
5Nature Valley Cycling Team
6Team TIBCO-To The Top0:02:49
7SC Velo - Empower Coaching0:03:08
8Vanderkitten-Focus0:03:22
9FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:03:45
10Freewheel Bike0:04:54
11Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder0:04:58
12Mexican National Team0:04:59
13Specialized-Mazda-SGC0:05:01
14Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars0:05:14
15ISCorp Cycling Team0:05:56
16MVP Health Care Cycling0:07:01

