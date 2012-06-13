Zirbel wins stage 1 time trial, assumes Nature Valley Grand Prix lead
Small victorious in women's time trial, earns leader's jersey
Stage 1: St. Paul Riverfront Time Trial -
Optum Pro Cycling came out swinging Wednesday for the first stage of the 2012 Nature Valley Grand Prix, taking the top spot in the men's race with Tom Zirbel and in the women's race with Carmen Small. The orange-and-black squad also placed multiple riders in the top 10 of both events.
The six-stage race started with the St. Paul time trial, a 12.4 km race against the clock that ran along the Mississippi River next to a former Ford auto plant. Light rain and a moderate wind picked up as the day wore on but seemed to have little effect on the times.
Zirbel started about two-thirds of the way through the men's field and blasted over the mostly flat course with a time of 15:56, narrowly slipping past the previous best time of 16:00 set by Kenda/5-Hour Energy's John Murphy. Zirbel's teammate Scott Zwizanski set the early best time of 16:02 but slipped to third by the end of the day.
Zirbel said he benefited from a course change this year that removed a significant hill from the route.
"That course is great for a bigger rider like me," he said. "It's all just power on the flats. I was pretty happy to see they changed the course and took out that big hill at the end."
Although Kenda missed out on the top spot, the team placed three riders in the top 10, with Bobby Sweeting claiming fifth at 16:10 and Andy Jacques-Maynes grabbing ninth at 16:17. Bissell Pro Cycling claimed two top-10 spots. Frank Pipp came in fourth at 16:10 and Ben Jacques-Maynes went sixth at 16:13. Competitive Cyclist's Mike Olheiser grabbed the seventh spot, just three-tenths of a second behind Jacques-Maynes. Team Exergy's Andres Diaz was eighth at 16:14.
With less than 30 seconds separating the top 15 riders and a maximum of 22 seconds in time bonuses up for grabs in the stage 2 criterium, the Wednesday evening race should be fast and furious. Murphy, sitting just four seconds out of the lead and known for his fast finish, said he will likely be gunning for yellow in a stage race with three criteriums and two road races remaining.
"The plan was essentially to limit my losses in the TT and then stay as close as possible," Murphy said. "Optum obviously has a strong team here, so it will be a big battle. I can ride the crits with the best of them, so hopefully I can take advantage there. Kenda/5-hour Energy has a great team here to support me, and we also have some other good cards to play. I think with six-man teams we're going to see some action."
Optum team director Jonas Carney also said he was expecting the Wednesday evening criterium to heat up fast, with Murphy and his Kenda squad leading the charge.
"You gotta figure (Murphy) is thinking about taking the jersey," Carney said. "I assume there will be other fast guys, sprinter types like Frank Pipp and Freddie Rodriguez, who will be looking to take those time bonuses, too. So the jersey could very well change hands a couple times this week just based on time bonuses."
Optum left sprinters Alex Candelario and Ken Hanson off the roster for Nature Valley, but Zirbel said he expects the team to place well in the overall by week's end, and the time trial performance bolstered those chances.
"The plan was to stack the time trial as best we could and give ourselves some options," said Zirbel, who fell two criterium laps short of winning the overall in 2009 while racing for Bissell. "With six-man teams it can change in a heartbeat, as we saw with the Menomonie stage last year. I think (2011 overall winner) Jesse Anthony is riding really well right now. This course didn't suit him as well as last year's course, but he's going to be really strong at Menomonie, Cannon Falls and definitely at Stillwater."
Small leads Optum barrage of top 10
Carmen Small left the starting house early in the women's race and set the 17:30 mark that would hold throughout the day. ExergyTWENTY12's Jackie Crowell grabbed the second spot behind Small, besting 2011 Nature Valley overall winner Amber Neben (Specialized-lululemon), the last rider on the course, by just two-tenths of a second.
"I'm totally surprised," Small said after the stage, adding that although the Nature Valley Grand Prix route suits her, the team has many options for trying to win the overall. "We have an incredible team here. Every one of our girls is capable of winning, so we'll see what happens."
Optum placed four riders in the top 10, with Janel Holcomb grabbing fourth at 17:43, Jade Wilcoxson in sixth at 17:52 and Denise Ramsden claiming the seventh spot, six-tenths of a second behind Wilcoxson.
ExergyTWENTY12's Kristin McGrath joined her teammate Crowell in the top 10, covering the course in 17:49 for fifth. Nature Valley Pro Chase amateur Brianna Walle impressed with an eighth-place ride at 17:55, and Emilia Fahlin grabbed the ninth spot at 17:56, giving Specialized-lululemon two riders in the top 10.
With multiple cards to play for the general classification, Optum has set itself up well for the evening criterium in downtown St. Paul and also to make a run at the overall.
"I like the crits," Small said. "I actually enjoy them; most people don't enjoy them as much as I do. We also have a really good sprinter here with Leah Kirchmann. She's been killing it."
Optum team director Rachel Heal agreed with Small's assessment of the team's chances for good results this week, adding that the time bonuses will likely play a huge part in deciding the outcome. But Heal was a little more guarded about which rider the team will be working for in the battle for the race leader's jersey.
"It may stay with (Small), it may switch to another rider," Heal said. "We've got some really strong riders out there. We've got great sprinters here and some really good crit riders. There are big time bonuses in this race, and Carmen is a good time trialist, but she's also got a good sprint on her, so we've got a good card to play."
The Nature Valley Grand Prix continues Wednesday evening with the downtown St. Paul criterium, followed by the stage 3 Cannon Falls road race Thursday morning.
Full Results
|1
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:15:56
|2
|John Murphy (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder
|0:00:04
|3
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:06
|4
|Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:00:10
|5
|Bobby Sweeting (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder
|0:00:14
|6
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:00:17
|7
|Mike Olheiser (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|8
|Andres Diaz (Col) Team Exergy
|0:00:18
|9
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder
|0:00:21
|10
|Luis Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:00:22
|11
|Eric Young (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|12
|Jose Antogna (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:00:23
|13
|Mike Friedman (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:25
|14
|Andy Baker (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:00:26
|15
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:27
|16
|Devan Dunn (USA) CashCall Mortgage
|17
|Freddie Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
|0:00:31
|18
|Mike Creed (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:32
|19
|Christian Helmig (USA) Elbowz Racing
|0:00:34
|20
|Coulton Hartrich (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike
|0:00:36
|21
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elbowz Racing
|22
|Sean Sullivan (USA) Elbowz Racing
|0:00:37
|23
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
|24
|Jonathan Toftoy (USA) Twin Six
|0:00:39
|25
|Charles Huff (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
|0:00:41
|26
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Elbowz Racing
|27
|Chris Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|28
|David Santos (USA) CashCall Mortgage
|0:00:43
|29
|Ty Magner (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team
|30
|Logan Hutchings (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Boneshaker
|0:00:44
|31
|Heath Blackgrove (NZl) Elbowz Racing
|32
|Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder
|0:00:45
|33
|James Stangeland (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
|34
|Austin Allison (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache
|0:00:49
|35
|Chris Winn (Aus) Horizon Organic/Panache
|0:00:50
|36
|Christiaan Krick (RSA) Jelly Belly Cycling
|37
|Winston David (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike
|38
|Cesar Grajales (Col) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|39
|Travis McCabe (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:00:51
|40
|Kyle Wamsley (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:00:53
|41
|Shawn Gravois (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike
|42
|Hector Hugo Rangel (Mex) Mexican National Team
|43
|Connor McCutcheon (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
|0:00:54
|44
|Tommy Nankervis (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|45
|Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
|0:00:56
|46
|Dan Harm (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD
|47
|Logan Loader-Mooney (USA) Team Exergy
|0:00:57
|48
|Andrew Bajadali (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:02
|49
|Ricky Gargiulo (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
|0:01:03
|50
|Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 Development
|0:01:06
|51
|Josh Gillingham (Can) ISCorp
|52
|Luis Devila (Mex) Jelly Belly Cycling
|0:01:10
|53
|Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home
|54
|Zack Allison (USA) Mercy Cycling Team
|0:01:12
|55
|Lee Muse (USA) CashCall Mortgage
|0:01:13
|56
|Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek
|57
|Travis Livermon (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop
|0:01:14
|58
|Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|0:01:16
|59
|Colton Jarisch (USA) Mercy Cycling Team
|60
|Tanner Putt (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team
|0:01:17
|61
|David Lozano (Spa) Team Type 1 Development
|62
|Stefano Barberi (USA) CashCall Mortgage
|63
|Carlos Alzate (Col) Team Exergy
|0:01:18
|64
|Jean Michel Lachance (USA) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team
|0:01:20
|65
|Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder
|66
|Liam Donoghue (USA) ISCorp
|0:01:21
|67
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|68
|Austin Vinton (USA) Mercy Cycling Team
|69
|Joseph Welsh (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike
|0:01:22
|70
|Ricardo Van der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly Cycling
|71
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
|0:01:23
|72
|Chris Uberti (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|73
|Cole House (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:01:25
|74
|Wes Holloway (USA) CashCall Mortgage
|0:01:26
|75
|Ivan Dominguez (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|76
|Tyler Karnes (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team
|77
|Mike Stone (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team
|0:01:27
|78
|Ryan Wills (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Boneshaker
|79
|Evan Fader (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
|80
|Joshua Roeser (USA) Twin Six
|81
|Diego Sandoval (Mex) Mexican National Team
|0:01:29
|82
|George Cyrus (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:01:31
|83
|Peter Hurst (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team
|0:01:34
|84
|Christian Parrett (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike
|85
|Ryan Knapp (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|86
|Tim Rugg (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
|0:01:35
|87
|Zachary Davies (USA) Team Exergy
|0:01:36
|88
|Tomas Roba (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache
|89
|Michael Dziedzic (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:01:37
|90
|Thomas Brown (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop
|91
|Ben Zawacki (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop
|0:01:39
|92
|Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 1 Development
|93
|Chris Monteleone (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop
|0:01:41
|94
|Nick Traggis (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache
|0:01:42
|95
|Andre Vandenberg (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD
|0:01:43
|96
|Jens Brabbit (USA) Twin Six
|0:01:46
|97
|Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:01:47
|98
|Tyler Brandt (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
|0:01:48
|99
|Clay Murfet (Aus) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop
|0:01:49
|100
|Pete Custer (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
|0:01:50
|101
|Steve Weller (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team
|0:01:51
|102
|Michael Woell (USA) Freewheel Bike
|103
|Josh Yeaton (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache
|104
|Mat Stephens (USA) Elbowz Racing
|105
|Alexander Gonzalez (Col) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team
|0:01:52
|106
|Nick Ramirez (USA) ISCorp
|0:01:54
|107
|John Tomlinson (USA) ISCorp
|0:01:57
|108
|Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD
|0:01:58
|109
|Nick Schreiber (USA) Landis/Trek
|110
|Justin Williams (USA) CashCall Mortgage
|0:01:59
|111
|Chad Hartley (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder
|112
|Tony Olson (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
|0:02:02
|113
|Alder Martz (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team
|0:02:03
|114
|Emile Abraham (USA) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team
|115
|Matt Gorter (NZl) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD
|116
|Parker Kyzer (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team
|117
|Chad Adair (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Boneshaker
|0:02:04
|118
|Paolo Cravanzola (Ita) Team Type 1 Development
|119
|Nicholas Coil (USA) Mercy Cycling Team
|0:02:05
|120
|Andrew Crater (USA) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team
|121
|Derek Goerke (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
|0:02:08
|122
|Chris Doig (USA) Freewheel Bike
|123
|Adam Carr (USA) Twin Six
|0:02:11
|124
|Kip Spaude (USA) ISCorp
|0:02:13
|125
|Dylan Jones (USA) Mercy Cycling Team
|126
|Adam Mills (USA) Mercy Cycling Team
|0:02:14
|127
|Wes Kline (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team
|0:02:15
|128
|Brandon Krawczyk (USA) Twin Six
|0:02:16
|129
|Andrew Minier (USA) Twin Six
|130
|Evan Burkhart (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team
|0:02:17
|131
|Branden Russell (USA) Team Type 1 Development
|0:02:18
|132
|Ben Damhoff (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|0:02:21
|133
|Braden Bingham (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache
|0:02:24
|134
|Kyle Knott (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike
|0:02:27
|135
|Alex Meyer (USA) ISCorp
|0:02:28
|136
|Zach Bergh (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD
|0:02:33
|137
|David Zimmermann (USA) Freewheel Bike
|0:02:40
|138
|Gevan Samuel (PuR) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team
|0:02:46
|139
|Adam Froemming (USA) Freewheel Bike
|0:02:49
|140
|Craig Streit (USA) Landis/Trek
|141
|Jerome Townsend (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop
|0:02:51
|142
|Stradford Helms (USA) Team Type 1 Development
|0:03:41
|1
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|5
|pts
|2
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|3
|3
|Bobby Sweeting (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder
|1
|1
|Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:48:19
|2
|Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder
|0:00:08
|3
|Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:00:18
|4
|Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:00:51
|5
|Team Exergy
|0:01:15
|6
|Elbowz Racing
|0:01:16
|7
|Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:01:30
|8
|Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike
|0:01:48
|9
|CashCall Mortgage
|0:01:52
|10
|Jelly Belly Cycling
|0:01:56
|11
|Nature Valley Cycling Team
|0:02:35
|12
|Horizon Organic/Panache
|0:02:44
|13
|BMC-Hincapie Development Team
|0:02:55
|14
|Landis/Trek
|0:03:04
|15
|Mercy Cycling Team
|0:03:18
|16
|Twin Six
|0:03:21
|17
|Team Type 1 Development
|0:03:31
|18
|Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|0:03:42
|19
|Team Hotel San Jose/Boneshaker
|0:03:44
|20
|ISCorp
|0:03:50
|21
|Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop
|0:03:59
|22
|Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD
|0:04:06
|23
|Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
|0:04:15
|24
|Rossetti Devo Cycling Team
|0:04:44
|25
|BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team
|0:05:09
|26
|Freewheel Bike
|0:06:08
|1
|Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:17:30
|2
|Jackie Crowell (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
|0:00:09
|3
|Amber Neben (USA) Specialized-lululemon
|4
|Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:13
|5
|Kristin McGrath (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
|0:00:19
|6
|Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:22
|7
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|8
|Brianna Walle (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
|0:00:25
|9
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Specialized-lululemon
|0:00:26
|10
|Amber Gaffney (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching
|0:00:30
|11
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
|0:00:32
|12
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:46
|13
|Annie Ewart (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:47
|14
|Julie Beveridge (Can) Colavita/EspnW
|0:00:49
|15
|Heather Logan Sprenger (Can) Exergy TWENTY12
|0:00:59
|16
|Jamie Dinkens Bookwalter (USA) Colavita/EspnW
|0:01:00
|17
|Kathryn Hunter (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|0:01:02
|18
|Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top
|19
|Anna Barensfeld (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|20
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
|0:01:06
|21
|Ally Stacher (USA) Specialized-lululemon
|22
|Veronique Fortin (Can) Team TIBCO -To The Top
|0:01:07
|23
|Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon
|0:01:11
|24
|Lindsay Bayer (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
|0:01:14
|25
|Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top
|0:01:15
|26
|Veronica Leal (Mex) Mexican National Team
|0:01:17
|27
|Emily Collins (NZl) Vanderkitten-Focus
|0:01:18
|28
|Bridie O'Donnell (Aus) Vanderkitten-Focus
|29
|Julie Cutts (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching
|0:01:19
|30
|Jasmin Hurikino (Aus) Vanderkitten-Focus
|0:01:21
|31
|Mary Zider (USA) Colavita/EspnW
|32
|Amity Elliot (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder
|0:01:23
|33
|Raquel Miller (USA) Freewheel Bike
|0:01:30
|34
|Erin Burton (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
|0:01:31
|35
|Allison Bevridge (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC
|36
|Rebecca Werner (Aus) Specialized-lululemon
|0:01:32
|37
|Briana Clark (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
|0:01:33
|38
|Lauren Stephens (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|0:01:34
|39
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
|0:01:36
|40
|Lindsay Myers (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top
|0:01:37
|41
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top
|42
|Kathleen Billington (USA) Vanderkitten-Focus
|0:01:39
|43
|Nicole Whitburn (Aus) Freewheel Bike
|44
|Heather Fischer (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars
|0:01:43
|45
|Anna Sanders (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|0:01:44
|46
|Julie Jerue (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team
|0:01:49
|47
|Samantha Schneider (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top
|0:01:50
|48
|Kathryn Bertine (SKN) Colavita/EspnW
|0:01:51
|49
|Mayra del Rocio Rocha (Mex) Mexican National Team
|0:01:54
|50
|Jenny Rios (Mex) SC Velo - Empower Coaching
|51
|Lenore Pipes (Gum) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars
|0:01:56
|52
|Karlee Gendron (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC
|53
|Rachel Warner (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|0:02:01
|54
|Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder
|0:02:02
|55
|Courteney Lowe (NZl) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:03
|56
|Melina Bernecker (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching
|0:02:06
|57
|Elizabeth Lauer (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder
|0:02:08
|58
|Nik Vogler (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC
|0:02:09
|59
|Jasmine Hansen (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars
|0:02:10
|60
|Zoe Reker (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team
|0:02:16
|61
|Katie Quinn (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars
|0:02:19
|62
|Christina Birch (USA) Freewheel Bike
|0:02:20
|63
|Amy Alison Dombroski (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|0:02:23
|64
|Holly Breck (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching
|65
|Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Mexican National Team
|66
|Kate Chilcott (NZl) Vanderkitten-Focus
|0:02:24
|67
|Virginie Gauthier (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC
|68
|Jennifer Reither (USA) Vanderkitten-Focus
|0:02:25
|69
|Hayley Giddens (NZl) ISCorp Cycling Team
|0:02:26
|70
|Laura Meadley (Aus) MVP Health Care Cycling
|71
|Ana Teresa Casas (Mex) Mexican National Team
|0:02:27
|72
|Erin Silliman (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling
|73
|Terra James (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder
|0:02:35
|74
|Amy McGuire (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|0:02:36
|75
|Katie Spittlehouse (Can) ISCorp Cycling Team
|76
|Anne-Marie Morin (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC
|0:02:41
|77
|Jenn Perricone (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team
|78
|Casey Kelly (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling
|0:02:43
|79
|Lindsey Durst (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team
|0:02:45
|80
|Jennifer Purcell (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top
|0:02:51
|81
|Catherine Johnson (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
|0:02:52
|82
|Sarah Sturm (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars
|0:02:53
|83
|Veronique Drapeau-Zgoralski (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC
|0:02:55
|84
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling
|0:03:00
|85
|Abby Ruess (USA) Freewheel Bike
|0:03:03
|86
|Jenny Ives (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder
|87
|Alexsis Ryan (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top
|0:03:07
|88
|Rachel Byus (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|0:03:08
|89
|Sarah Fader (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|0:03:11
|90
|Joy Mcculloch (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
|0:03:13
|91
|Starla Teddergreen (USA) Vanderkitten-Focus
|0:03:14
|92
|Stephanie Bunnett (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars
|0:03:19
|93
|Trina Jacobson (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
|0:03:22
|94
|Alice Wallet (Aus) MVP Health Care Cycling
|0:03:29
|95
|Courtney Dimpel (USA) Vanderkitten-Focus
|0:03:42
|1
|Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|5
|pts
|2
|Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|3
|3
|Amber Neben (USA) Specialized-lululemon
|1
|1
|Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:53:05
|2
|Exergy TWENTY12
|0:00:25
|3
|Specialized-lululemon
|0:01:06
|4
|Colavita/EspnW
|0:02:35
|5
|Nature Valley Cycling Team
|6
|Team TIBCO-To The Top
|0:02:49
|7
|SC Velo - Empower Coaching
|0:03:08
|8
|Vanderkitten-Focus
|0:03:22
|9
|FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|0:03:45
|10
|Freewheel Bike
|0:04:54
|11
|Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder
|0:04:58
|12
|Mexican National Team
|0:04:59
|13
|Specialized-Mazda-SGC
|0:05:01
|14
|Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars
|0:05:14
|15
|ISCorp Cycling Team
|0:05:56
|16
|MVP Health Care Cycling
|0:07:01
|1
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:15:56
|2
|John Murphy (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder
|0:00:04
|3
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:06
|4
|Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:00:10
|5
|Bobby Sweeting (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder
|0:00:14
|6
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:00:17
|7
|Mike Olheiser (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|8
|Andres Diaz (Col) Team Exergy
|0:00:18
|9
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder
|0:00:21
|10
|Eric Young (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:00:22
|11
|Jose Antogna (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:00:23
|12
|Mike Friedman (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:25
|13
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:27
|14
|Devan Dunn (USA) CashCall Mortgage
|15
|Freddie Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
|0:00:31
|16
|Mike Creed (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:32
|17
|Christian Helmig (USA) Elbowz Racing
|0:00:34
|18
|Coulton Hartrich (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike
|0:00:36
|19
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elbowz Racing
|20
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:00:37
|21
|Jonathan Toftoy (USA) Twin Six
|0:00:39
|22
|Charles Huff (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
|0:00:41
|23
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Elbowz Racing
|24
|Luis Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:00:42
|25
|David Santos (USA) CashCall Mortgage
|0:00:43
|26
|Ty Magner (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team
|27
|Logan Hutchings (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Boneshaker
|0:00:44
|28
|Heath Blackgrove (NZl) Elbowz Racing
|29
|Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder
|0:00:45
|30
|James Stangeland (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
|31
|Andy Baker (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:00:46
|32
|Austin Allison (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache
|0:00:49
|33
|Chris Winn (Aus) Horizon Organic/Panache
|0:00:50
|34
|Christiaan Krick (RSA) Jelly Belly Cycling
|35
|Winston David (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike
|36
|Cesar Grajales (Col) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|37
|Kyle Wamsley (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:00:53
|38
|Shawn Gravois (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike
|39
|Hector Hugo Rangel (Mex) Mexican National Team
|40
|Connor McCutcheon (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
|0:00:54
|41
|Tommy Nankervis (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|42
|Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
|0:00:56
|43
|Dan Harm (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD
|44
|Logan Loader-Mooney (USA) Team Exergy
|0:00:57
|45
|Sean Sullivan (USA) Elbowz Racing
|46
|Travis McCabe (USA) Landis/Trek
|47
|Chris Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:01:01
|48
|Andrew Bajadali (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:02
|49
|Ricky Gargiulo (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
|0:01:03
|50
|Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 Development
|0:01:06
|51
|Josh Gillingham (Can) ISCorp
|52
|Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:01:10
|53
|Zack Allison (USA) Mercy Cycling Team
|0:01:12
|54
|Lee Muse (USA) CashCall Mortgage
|0:01:13
|55
|Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek
|56
|Travis Livermon (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop
|0:01:14
|57
|Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|0:01:16
|58
|Colton Jarisch (USA) Mercy Cycling Team
|59
|Tanner Putt (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team
|0:01:17
|60
|David Lozano (Spa) Team Type 1 Development
|61
|Stefano Barberi (USA) CashCall Mortgage
|62
|Carlos Alzate (Col) Team Exergy
|0:01:18
|63
|Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder
|0:01:20
|64
|Liam Donoghue (USA) ISCorp
|0:01:21
|65
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|66
|Austin Vinton (USA) Mercy Cycling Team
|67
|Joseph Welsh (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike
|0:01:22
|68
|Ricardo Van der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly Cycling
|69
|Chris Uberti (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|0:01:23
|70
|Cole House (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:01:25
|71
|Wes Holloway (USA) CashCall Mortgage
|0:01:26
|72
|Ivan Dominguez (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|73
|Tyler Karnes (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team
|74
|Mike Stone (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team
|0:01:27
|75
|Ryan Wills (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Boneshaker
|76
|Evan Fader (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
|77
|Joshua Roeser (USA) Twin Six
|78
|Diego Sandoval (Mex) Mexican National Team
|0:01:29
|79
|Luis Devila (Mex) Jelly Belly Cycling
|0:01:30
|80
|George Cyrus (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:01:31
|81
|Peter Hurst (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team
|0:01:34
|82
|Christian Parrett (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike
|83
|Ryan Knapp (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|84
|Tim Rugg (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
|0:01:35
|85
|Zachary Davies (USA) Team Exergy
|0:01:36
|86
|Tomas Roba (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache
|87
|Michael Dziedzic (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:01:37
|88
|Thomas Brown (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop
|89
|Ben Zawacki (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop
|0:01:39
|90
|Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 1 Development
|91
|Jean Michel Lachance (USA) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team
|0:01:40
|92
|Chris Monteleone (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop
|0:01:41
|93
|Nick Traggis (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache
|0:01:42
|94
|Andre Vandenberg (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD
|0:01:43
|95
|Jens Brabbit (USA) Twin Six
|0:01:46
|96
|Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:01:47
|97
|Tyler Brandt (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
|0:01:48
|98
|Clay Murfet (Aus) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop
|0:01:49
|99
|Pete Custer (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
|0:01:50
|100
|Steve Weller (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team
|0:01:51
|101
|Michael Woell (USA) Freewheel Bike
|102
|Josh Yeaton (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache
|103
|Mat Stephens (USA) Elbowz Racing
|104
|Nick Ramirez (USA) ISCorp
|0:01:54
|105
|Alexander Gonzalez (Col) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team
|0:01:56
|106
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
|0:01:57
|107
|John Tomlinson (USA) ISCorp
|108
|Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD
|0:01:58
|109
|Nick Schreiber (USA) Landis/Trek
|110
|Justin Williams (USA) CashCall Mortgage
|0:01:59
|111
|Chad Hartley (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder
|112
|Tony Olson (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
|0:02:02
|113
|Alder Martz (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team
|0:02:03
|114
|Emile Abraham (USA) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team
|115
|Matt Gorter (NZl) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD
|116
|Parker Kyzer (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team
|117
|Chad Adair (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Boneshaker
|0:02:04
|118
|Paolo Cravanzola (Ita) Team Type 1 Development
|119
|Nicholas Coil (USA) Mercy Cycling Team
|0:02:05
|120
|Andrew Crater (USA) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team
|121
|Derek Goerke (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
|0:02:08
|122
|Chris Doig (USA) Freewheel Bike
|123
|Adam Carr (USA) Twin Six
|0:02:11
|124
|Kip Spaude (USA) ISCorp
|0:02:13
|125
|Dylan Jones (USA) Mercy Cycling Team
|126
|Adam Mills (USA) Mercy Cycling Team
|0:02:14
|127
|Wes Kline (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team
|0:02:15
|128
|Brandon Krawczyk (USA) Twin Six
|0:02:16
|129
|Andrew Minier (USA) Twin Six
|130
|Evan Burkhart (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team
|0:02:17
|131
|Branden Russell (USA) Team Type 1 Development
|0:02:18
|132
|Ben Damhoff (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|0:02:21
|133
|Braden Bingham (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache
|0:02:24
|134
|Kyle Knott (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike
|0:02:27
|135
|Alex Meyer (USA) ISCorp
|0:02:28
|136
|Zach Bergh (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD
|0:02:33
|137
|David Zimmermann (USA) Freewheel Bike
|0:02:40
|138
|Gevan Samuel (PuR) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team
|0:02:46
|139
|Adam Froemming (USA) Freewheel Bike
|0:02:49
|140
|Craig Streit (USA) Landis/Trek
|141
|Jerome Townsend (USA) Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop
|0:02:51
|142
|Stradford Helms (USA) Team Type 1 Development
|0:03:41
|1
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|5
|pts
|2
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|3
|3
|Bobby Sweeting (USA) Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder
|1
|1
|Devan Dunn (USA) CashCall Mortgage
|0:16:23
|2
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elbowz Racing
|0:00:09
|3
|Ty Magner (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team
|0:00:16
|4
|Austin Allison (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache
|0:00:22
|5
|Connor McCutcheon (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
|0:00:27
|6
|Ricky Gargiulo (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
|0:00:36
|7
|Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:00:46
|8
|Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|0:00:49
|9
|Tanner Putt (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team
|0:00:50
|10
|Austin Vinton (USA) Mercy Cycling Team
|0:00:54
|11
|Joseph Welsh (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike
|0:00:55
|12
|Wes Holloway (USA) CashCall Mortgage
|0:00:59
|13
|Tyler Karnes (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team
|14
|Mike Stone (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team
|0:01:00
|15
|Luis Devila (Mex) Jelly Belly Cycling
|0:01:03
|16
|Michael Dziedzic (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:01:10
|17
|Andre Vandenberg (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD
|0:01:16
|18
|Tyler Brandt (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
|0:01:21
|19
|John Tomlinson (USA) ISCorp
|0:01:30
|20
|Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD
|0:01:31
|21
|Tony Olson (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
|0:01:35
|22
|Alder Martz (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team
|0:01:36
|23
|Parker Kyzer (USA) BMC-Hincapie Development Team
|24
|Chad Adair (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Boneshaker
|0:01:37
|25
|Dylan Jones (USA) Mercy Cycling Team
|0:01:46
|26
|Wes Kline (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team
|0:01:48
|27
|Branden Russell (USA) Team Type 1 Development
|0:01:51
|28
|Alex Meyer (USA) ISCorp
|0:02:01
|29
|Zach Bergh (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD
|0:02:06
|30
|Gevan Samuel (PuR) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team
|0:02:19
|31
|Stradford Helms (USA) Team Type 1 Development
|0:03:14
|1
|Devan Dunn (USA) CashCall Mortgage
|0:16:23
|2
|Christian Helmig (USA) Elbowz Racing
|0:00:07
|3
|Coulton Hartrich (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike
|0:00:09
|4
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elbowz Racing
|5
|Jonathan Toftoy (USA) Twin Six
|0:00:12
|6
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Elbowz Racing
|0:00:14
|7
|David Santos (USA) CashCall Mortgage
|0:00:16
|8
|James Stangeland (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
|0:00:18
|9
|Austin Allison (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache
|0:00:22
|10
|Winston David (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike
|0:00:23
|11
|Shawn Gravois (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike
|0:00:26
|12
|Connor McCutcheon (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
|0:00:27
|13
|Dan Harm (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD
|0:00:29
|14
|Travis McCabe (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:00:30
|15
|Ricky Gargiulo (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
|0:00:36
|16
|Zack Allison (USA) Mercy Cycling Team
|0:00:45
|17
|Lee Muse (USA) CashCall Mortgage
|0:00:46
|18
|Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek
|19
|Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|0:00:49
|20
|Colton Jarisch (USA) Mercy Cycling Team
|21
|Liam Donoghue (USA) ISCorp
|0:00:54
|22
|Austin Vinton (USA) Mercy Cycling Team
|23
|Joseph Welsh (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike
|0:00:55
|24
|Chris Uberti (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|0:00:56
|25
|Wes Holloway (USA) CashCall Mortgage
|0:00:59
|26
|Evan Fader (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
|0:01:00
|27
|Joshua Roeser (USA) Twin Six
|28
|George Cyrus (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:01:04
|29
|Peter Hurst (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team
|0:01:07
|30
|Ryan Knapp (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|31
|Tim Rugg (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
|0:01:08
|32
|Tomas Roba (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache
|0:01:09
|33
|Michael Dziedzic (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:01:10
|34
|Nick Traggis (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache
|0:01:15
|35
|Andre Vandenberg (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD
|0:01:16
|36
|Jens Brabbit (USA) Twin Six
|0:01:19
|37
|Tyler Brandt (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
|0:01:21
|38
|Pete Custer (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
|0:01:23
|39
|Steve Weller (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team
|0:01:24
|40
|Michael Woell (USA) Freewheel Bike
|41
|Josh Yeaton (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache
|42
|Mat Stephens (USA) Elbowz Racing
|43
|Nick Ramirez (USA) ISCorp
|0:01:27
|44
|John Tomlinson (USA) ISCorp
|0:01:30
|45
|Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD
|0:01:31
|46
|Nick Schreiber (USA) Landis/Trek
|47
|Tony Olson (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
|0:01:35
|48
|Nicholas Coil (USA) Mercy Cycling Team
|0:01:38
|49
|Derek Goerke (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
|0:01:41
|50
|Chris Doig (USA) Freewheel Bike
|51
|Kip Spaude (USA) ISCorp
|0:01:46
|52
|Dylan Jones (USA) Mercy Cycling Team
|53
|Adam Mills (USA) Mercy Cycling Team
|0:01:47
|54
|Wes Kline (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team
|0:01:48
|55
|Brandon Krawczyk (USA) Twin Six
|0:01:49
|56
|Andrew Minier (USA) Twin Six
|57
|Evan Burkhart (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team
|0:01:50
|58
|Branden Russell (USA) Team Type 1 Development
|0:01:51
|59
|Ben Damhoff (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|0:01:54
|60
|Braden Bingham (USA) Horizon Organic/Panache
|0:01:57
|61
|Kyle Knott (USA) Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike
|0:02:00
|62
|Alex Meyer (USA) ISCorp
|0:02:01
|63
|Zach Bergh (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD
|0:02:06
|64
|David Zimmermann (USA) Freewheel Bike
|0:02:13
|65
|Adam Froemming (USA) Freewheel Bike
|0:02:22
|66
|Craig Streit (USA) Landis/Trek
|67
|Stradford Helms (USA) Team Type 1 Development
|0:03:14
|1
|Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:48:19
|2
|Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder
|0:00:08
|3
|Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:00:18
|4
|Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:00:51
|5
|Team Exergy
|0:01:15
|6
|Elbowz Racing
|0:01:16
|7
|Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:01:30
|8
|Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike
|0:01:48
|9
|CashCall Mortgage
|0:01:52
|10
|Jelly Belly Cycling
|0:01:56
|11
|Nature Valley Cycling Team
|0:02:35
|12
|Horizon Organic/Panache
|0:02:44
|13
|BMC-Hincapie Development Team
|0:02:55
|14
|Landis/Trek
|0:03:04
|15
|Mercy Cycling Team
|0:03:18
|16
|Twin Six
|0:03:21
|17
|Team Type 1 Development
|0:03:31
|18
|Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|0:03:42
|19
|Team Hotel San Jose/Boneshaker
|0:03:44
|20
|ISCorp
|0:03:50
|21
|Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop
|0:03:59
|22
|Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD
|0:04:06
|23
|Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
|0:04:15
|24
|Rossetti Devo Cycling Team
|0:04:44
|25
|BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team
|0:05:09
|26
|Freewheel Bike
|0:06:08
|1
|Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:17:30
|2
|Jackie Crowell (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
|0:00:09
|3
|Amber Neben (USA) Specialized-lululemon
|4
|Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:13
|5
|Kristin McGrath (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
|0:00:19
|6
|Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:22
|7
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|8
|Brianna Walle (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
|0:00:25
|9
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Specialized-lululemon
|0:00:26
|10
|Amber Gaffney (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching
|0:00:30
|11
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
|0:00:32
|12
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:46
|13
|Julie Beveridge (Can) Colavita/EspnW
|0:00:49
|14
|Annie Ewart (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|15
|Heather Logan Sprenger (Can) Exergy TWENTY12
|0:00:59
|16
|Jamie Dinkens Bookwalter (USA) Colavita/EspnW
|0:01:00
|17
|Kathryn Hunter (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|0:01:02
|18
|Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top
|19
|Anna Barensfeld (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|20
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
|0:01:06
|21
|Ally Stacher (USA) Specialized-lululemon
|22
|Veronique Fortin (Can) Team TIBCO -To The Top
|0:01:07
|23
|Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon
|0:01:11
|24
|Lindsay Bayer (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
|0:01:14
|25
|Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top
|0:01:15
|26
|Veronica Leal (Mex) Mexican National Team
|0:01:17
|27
|Emily Collins (NZl) Vanderkitten-Focus
|0:01:18
|28
|Bridie O'Donnell (Aus) Vanderkitten-Focus
|29
|Julie Cutts (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching
|0:01:19
|30
|Jasmin Hurikino (Aus) Vanderkitten-Focus
|0:01:21
|31
|Mary Zider (USA) Colavita/EspnW
|32
|Amity Elliot (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder
|0:01:23
|33
|Raquel Miller (USA) Freewheel Bike
|0:01:30
|34
|Erin Burton (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
|0:01:31
|35
|Allison Bevridge (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC
|36
|Rebecca Werner (Aus) Specialized-lululemon
|0:01:32
|37
|Briana Clark (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
|0:01:33
|38
|Lauren Stephens (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|0:01:34
|39
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
|0:01:36
|40
|Lindsay Myers (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top
|0:01:37
|41
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top
|42
|Kathleen Billington (USA) Vanderkitten-Focus
|0:01:39
|43
|Nicole Whitburn (Aus) Freewheel Bike
|44
|Heather Fischer (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars
|0:01:43
|45
|Anna Sanders (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|0:01:44
|46
|Julie Jerue (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team
|0:01:49
|47
|Samantha Schneider (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top
|0:01:50
|48
|Kathryn Bertine (SKN) Colavita/EspnW
|0:01:51
|49
|Mayra del Rocio Rocha (Mex) Mexican National Team
|0:01:54
|50
|Jenny Rios (Mex) SC Velo - Empower Coaching
|51
|Lenore Pipes (Gum) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars
|0:01:56
|52
|Karlee Gendron (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC
|53
|Rachel Warner (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|0:02:01
|54
|Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder
|0:02:02
|55
|Courteney Lowe (NZl) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:03
|56
|Melina Bernecker (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching
|0:02:06
|57
|Elizabeth Lauer (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder
|0:02:08
|58
|Nik Vogler (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC
|0:02:09
|59
|Jasmine Hansen (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars
|0:02:10
|60
|Zoe Reker (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team
|0:02:16
|61
|Katie Quinn (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars
|0:02:19
|62
|Christina Birch (USA) Freewheel Bike
|0:02:20
|63
|Amy Alison Dombroski (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|0:02:23
|64
|Holly Breck (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching
|65
|Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Mexican National Team
|66
|Kate Chilcott (NZl) Vanderkitten-Focus
|0:02:24
|67
|Virginie Gauthier (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC
|68
|Jennifer Reither (USA) Vanderkitten-Focus
|0:02:25
|69
|Hayley Giddens (NZl) ISCorp Cycling Team
|0:02:26
|70
|Laura Meadley (Aus) MVP Health Care Cycling
|71
|Ana Teresa Casas (Mex) Mexican National Team
|0:02:27
|72
|Erin Silliman (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling
|73
|Terra James (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder
|0:02:35
|74
|Amy McGuire (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|0:02:36
|75
|Katie Spittlehouse (Can) ISCorp Cycling Team
|76
|Anne-Marie Morin (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC
|0:02:41
|77
|Jenn Perricone (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team
|78
|Casey Kelly (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling
|0:02:43
|79
|Lindsey Durst (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team
|0:02:45
|80
|Jennifer Purcell (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top
|0:02:51
|81
|Catherine Johnson (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
|0:02:52
|82
|Sarah Sturm (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars
|0:02:53
|83
|Veronique Drapeau-Zgoralski (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC
|0:02:55
|84
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling
|0:03:00
|85
|Abby Ruess (USA) Freewheel Bike
|0:03:03
|86
|Jenny Ives (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder
|87
|Alexsis Ryan (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top
|0:03:07
|88
|Rachel Byus (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|0:03:08
|89
|Sarah Fader (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|0:03:11
|90
|Joy Mcculloch (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
|0:03:13
|91
|Starla Teddergreen (USA) Vanderkitten-Focus
|0:03:14
|92
|Stephanie Bunnett (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars
|0:03:19
|93
|Trina Jacobson (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
|0:03:22
|94
|Alice Wallet (Aus) MVP Health Care Cycling
|0:03:29
|95
|Courtney Dimpel (USA) Vanderkitten-Focus
|0:03:42
|1
|Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|5
|pts
|2
|Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|3
|3
|Amber Neben (USA) Specialized-lululemon
|1
|1
|Jackie Crowell (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
|0:17:39
|2
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:13
|3
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Specialized-lululemon
|0:00:17
|4
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
|0:00:23
|5
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:37
|6
|Julie Beveridge (Can) Colavita/EspnW
|0:00:40
|7
|Annie Ewart (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|8
|Ally Stacher (USA) Specialized-lululemon
|0:00:57
|9
|Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon
|0:01:02
|10
|Emily Collins (NZl) Vanderkitten-Focus
|0:01:09
|11
|Jasmin Hurikino (Aus) Vanderkitten-Focus
|0:01:12
|12
|Allison Bevridge (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC
|0:01:22
|13
|Rebecca Werner (Aus) Specialized-lululemon
|0:01:23
|14
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
|0:01:27
|15
|Lindsay Myers (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top
|0:01:28
|16
|Heather Fischer (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars
|0:01:34
|17
|Samantha Schneider (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top
|0:01:41
|18
|Mayra del Rocio Rocha (Mex) Mexican National Team
|0:01:45
|19
|Jenny Rios (Mex) SC Velo - Empower Coaching
|20
|Karlee Gendron (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC
|0:01:47
|21
|Rachel Warner (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|0:01:52
|22
|Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder
|0:01:53
|23
|Courteney Lowe (NZl) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:54
|24
|Jasmine Hansen (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars
|0:02:01
|25
|Zoe Reker (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team
|0:02:07
|26
|Katie Quinn (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars
|0:02:10
|27
|Amy Alison Dombroski (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|0:02:14
|28
|Holly Breck (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching
|29
|Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Mexican National Team
|30
|Kate Chilcott (NZl) Vanderkitten-Focus
|0:02:15
|31
|Virginie Gauthier (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC
|32
|Hayley Giddens (NZl) ISCorp Cycling Team
|0:02:17
|33
|Ana Teresa Casas (Mex) Mexican National Team
|0:02:18
|34
|Katie Spittlehouse (Can) ISCorp Cycling Team
|0:02:27
|35
|Anne-Marie Morin (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC
|0:02:32
|36
|Jenn Perricone (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team
|37
|Lindsey Durst (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team
|0:02:36
|38
|Sarah Sturm (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars
|0:02:44
|39
|Veronique Drapeau-Zgoralski (Can) Specialized-Mazda-SGC
|0:02:46
|40
|Alexsis Ryan (USA) Team TIBCO -To The Top
|0:02:58
|41
|Stephanie Bunnett (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars
|0:03:10
|42
|Alice Wallet (Aus) MVP Health Care Cycling
|0:03:20
|1
|Brianna Walle (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
|0:17:55
|2
|Amber Gaffney (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching
|0:00:05
|3
|Raquel Miller (USA) Freewheel Bike
|0:01:05
|4
|Erin Burton (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
|0:01:06
|5
|Heather Fischer (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars
|0:01:18
|6
|Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder
|0:01:37
|7
|Elizabeth Lauer (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder
|0:01:43
|8
|Jasmine Hansen (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars
|0:01:45
|9
|Zoe Reker (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team
|0:01:51
|10
|Christina Birch (USA) Freewheel Bike
|0:01:55
|11
|Holly Breck (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching
|0:01:58
|12
|Terra James (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder
|0:02:10
|13
|Jenn Perricone (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team
|0:02:16
|14
|Casey Kelly (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling
|0:02:18
|15
|Lindsey Durst (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team
|0:02:20
|16
|Sarah Sturm (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars
|0:02:28
|17
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling
|0:02:35
|18
|Abby Ruess (USA) Freewheel Bike
|0:02:38
|19
|Rachel Byus (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|0:02:43
|20
|Joy Mcculloch (USA) Nature Valley Cycling Team
|0:02:48
|21
|Stephanie Bunnett (USA) Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars
|0:02:54
|22
|Courtney Dimpel (USA) Vanderkitten-Focus
|0:03:17
|1
|Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:53:05
|2
|Exergy TWENTY12
|0:00:25
|3
|Specialized-lululemon
|0:01:06
|4
|Colavita/EspnW
|0:02:35
|5
|Nature Valley Cycling Team
|6
|Team TIBCO-To The Top
|0:02:49
|7
|SC Velo - Empower Coaching
|0:03:08
|8
|Vanderkitten-Focus
|0:03:22
|9
|FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|0:03:45
|10
|Freewheel Bike
|0:04:54
|11
|Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder
|0:04:58
|12
|Mexican National Team
|0:04:59
|13
|Specialized-Mazda-SGC
|0:05:01
|14
|Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars
|0:05:14
|15
|ISCorp Cycling Team
|0:05:56
|16
|MVP Health Care Cycling
|0:07:01
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Floyd's Pro Cycling will not return in 2020Management company that owns Landis-sponsored team is unable to find new title sponsor
-
Sutton walks out of Freeman medical tribunal after accused of being 'a serial liar' and 'doper''Who is lying? The guy who isn’t prepared to look his friend in the eye' Sutton says of Freedman
-
Arctic Race of Norway expands to FinlandSecond stage will take place in remote town of Kilpisjärvi
-
Nibali to target Giro d'Italia and Tokyo Olympics in 2020'In modern-day cycling, three peaks of excellent form are impossible' says Trek-Segafredo manager
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy