Nature Valley Grand Prix past winners
Champions from 2001 to 2011
|2011
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
|2010
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
|2009
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) OUCH Presented By Maxxis
|2008
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Healthnet - Maxxis
|2007
|Ivan Stevic (Toyota - United)
|2006
|Karl Menzies (Aus) Health Net p/b Maxxis
|2005
|John Lieswyn (USA) Health Net - Maxxis
|2004
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Sierra Nevada
|2003
|Trent Klasna (USA) Saturn
|2002
|John Lieswyn (USA) 7UP
|2001
|Frank McCormack (USA) Saturn
|2011
|Amber Neben (USA) HTC-High Road
|2010
|Shelley Evans (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
|2009
|Kristin Armstrong (USA) Cervelo Test Team
|2008
|Kristin Armstrong (USA) Cervelo-Lifeforce
|2007
|Kristin Armstrong (TEAm Lipton)
|2006
|Kristin Armstrong (USA) TEAm Lipton
|2005
|Christine Thorburn (USA) Webcor
|2004
|Lyne Bessette (Can) Quark
|2003
|Katie Mactier (Aus) Saturn
|2002
|Laura Van Gilder (USA) Trek Plus
|2001
|Suzanne Sonya (USA) Saturn
