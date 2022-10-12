Molano wins Tour de Langkawi stage 2 sprint

Juan Sebastián Molano (UA)E Team Emirates won stage 2 of the Petronas Tour de Langkawi in Raub

Juan Sebastián Molano (UAE Team Emirates) won stage 2 of the Petronas Tour de Langkawi in Raub as the sprinters dominated for a second day.

The Colombian fought his way out of the tightly-packed group of sprinters in the final 300 metres and found a way to the line along the barriers.

Molano beat Australia’s Craig Wiggins (ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast) and stage 1 winner Gleb Syritsa (Astana Qazaqstan). Syritsa kept the race leader’s yellow jersey.

The 178.9km stage from Kuala Klawang to Raub shifted the racing further inland from Kuala Lumpur, taking in two category 3 climbs on an undulating stage which was the longest of the race.

Ratchanon Yaowarat (Thailand Continental Cycling Team) was the last survivor of the break of the stage but was swept up with 10km to go to Raub, historically a gold mining settlement.

Thursday’s third stage is short at 123.7km but climbs up to 1,800 metres for a finish atop Genting Highlands.

The mountain finish is expected to be decisive in deciding the overall classification.

Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)