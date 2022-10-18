Ivan Sosa wins overall of Tour de Langkawi, Molenaar wins final stage
Molenaar takes victory from 2 rider break, Sosa wins last major stage race of 2022 road season
Alex Molenaar (Burgos-BH) won the rainsoaked final stage of the Tour de Langkawi from a two-rider break while Ivan Sosa (Movistar) came home safely in the main pack to take the overall win.
Jason Osborne (Alpecin-Deceunink) came second on the 115.9km stage from Kuah to Kuah, after being easily outpaced by Molenaar at the finish. Juan Sebastian Molano (UAE Team Emirates) brought home the bunch for third.
The course was almost a carbon copy of the previous day but with just one more local loop into Kuah and one extra run up the category 3 climb to make it three passes of Lebuhraya Langkawi.
The leader since stage 3, Sosa took the overall win by 23 seconds on Hugh Carthy (EducationEF-EasyPost), with Torsten Traen (Uno-X) in third.
(More later.)
Simone joined the team as Production Editor based in Australia at the start of the 2021 season, having previously worked as Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg.
