Ivan Sosa wins overall of Tour de Langkawi, Molenaar wins final stage

By Simone Giuliani, Alasdair Fotheringham
published

Molenaar takes victory from 2 rider break, Sosa wins last major stage race of 2022 road season

Alex Molenaar of The Netherlands and Team BurgosBH celebrates stage 8 victory in Le Tour de Langkawi 2022
Alex Molenaar of The Netherlands and Team BurgosBH celebrates stage 8 victory in Le Tour de Langkawi 2022 (Image credit: Getty)

Alex Molenaar (Burgos-BH) won the rainsoaked final stage of the Tour de Langkawi from a two-rider break while Ivan Sosa (Movistar) came home safely in the main pack to take the overall win.

Jason Osborne (Alpecin-Deceunink) came second on the 115.9km stage from Kuah to Kuah, after being easily outpaced by Molenaar at the finish. Juan Sebastian Molano (UAE Team Emirates) brought home the bunch for third.

The course was almost a carbon copy of the previous day but with just one more local loop into Kuah and one extra run up the category 3 climb to make it three passes of Lebuhraya Langkawi.

The leader since stage 3, Sosa took the overall win by 23 seconds on Hugh Carthy (EducationEF-EasyPost), with Torsten Traen (Uno-X) in third.

(More later.)

