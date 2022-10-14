Mareczko wins crash-marred stage 4 of the Tour de Langkawi
Selig second, Grosu third in third bunch sprint of race
Jakub Mareczko (Alpecin-Deceuninck) won a crash-marred fourth stage of the Tour de Langkawi, sprinting across the line in Meru Raya ahead of Rudiger Selig (Lotto Soudal).
Eduard-Michael Grosu (Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli) took third on the shop-lined street on the outskirts of Ipoh, Malaysia’s fourth biggest city, in a finish where the bunch swept through a left-hand bend before the straight run into the line.
A crash then took place in the middle of the peloton, leaving some 20 riders ahead to dispute the sprint
The 137.9km stage from Sabak Bernam to Meru Raya came after a decisive day for the overall contenders, with Ivan Sosa (Movistar) taking the Genting Highlands stage and a 23-second lead on the overall, and Hugh Carthy (EF Education-EasyPost) the only rival within two minutes.
After Friday’s largely uneventful stage up until the final-kilometre crash, Ivan Sosa (Movistar) remains in the overall lead as Langkawi reaches its halfway point, with four days remaining.
More to follow...
Simone joined the team as Production Editor based in Australia at the start of the 2021 season, having previously worked as Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg.
