Sjoerd Bax wins landslide modified Tour de Langkawi stage 7
Summit finish removed after intense rain caused flooding and landslides, turns stage in favour of Sjoerd Ax
Sjoerd Bax (Alpecin-Deceuninck) has won stage 7 of the Tour de Langkawi from a three-rider break, held on a radically altered race route, as Ivan Sosa (Movistar) remains in the overall lead.
Willie Smit (China Glory) claimed second and Adria Moreno third on the 107.1km stage starting and finishing in the town of Pekan Kuah.
It wasn’t the penultimate stage of racing that had been expected in the Tour de Langkawi, with landslides after heavy rain and flooding leading to the substitution of the stage including the tough Gunung Raya climb.
Stage 7 was a close replica of what is currently planned for stage 8, the only difference being that one of the seven-kilometre finishing loops was cut out. At this point and subject to final confirmation, Tuesday’s stage 8 is still planned to go ahead with three laps of the final circuit, making it 115 kilometres long in total.
More to follow.
Results powered by Firstcycling (opens in new tab)
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Simone joined the team as Production Editor based in Australia at the start of the 2021 season, having previously worked as Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Sjoerd Bax wins landslide modified Tour de Langkawi stage 7Summit finish removed after intense rain caused flooding and landslides, turns stage in favour of Sjoerd Ax
-
It's Indoor Training Week at CyclingnewsThis week is Indoor Training Week at Cyclingnews, keep an eye out for a range of indoor training-related features, guides and info
-
Tour de Langkawi a potential last goodbye for Drone Hopper-Androni ridersTeam uncertainty means riders like Sepulveda and Grosu are chasing a contract for 2023
-
Iserbyt outsprints Sweeck for victory at World Cup FayettevilleVanthourenhout takes third ahead of US champion Brunner