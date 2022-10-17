Sjoerd Bax wins landslide modified Tour de Langkawi stage 7

Sjoerd Bax of the Netherlands and Team AlpecinDeceuninck celebrates winning stage 7 of the 2022 Tour de Langkawi

Sjoerd Bax (Alpecin-Deceuninck) has won stage 7 of the Tour de Langkawi from a three-rider break, held on a radically altered race route, as Ivan Sosa (Movistar) remains in the overall lead.

Willie Smit (China Glory) claimed second and Adria Moreno third on the 107.1km stage starting and finishing in the town of Pekan Kuah.

It wasn’t the penultimate stage of racing that had been expected in the Tour de Langkawi, with landslides after heavy rain and flooding leading to the substitution of the stage including the tough Gunung Raya climb.

Stage 7 was a close replica of what is currently planned for stage 8, the only difference being that one of the seven-kilometre finishing loops was cut out. At this point and subject to final confirmation, Tuesday’s stage 8 is still planned to go ahead with three laps of the final circuit, making it 115 kilometres long in total.



More to follow.

