Syritsa sprints to first pro victory at Tour de Langkawi opener

Gleb Syritsa (Astana Qazaqstan) celebrates his sprint victory on stage 1 of the Tour de Langkawi

Gleb Syritsa (Astana Qazaqstan) won the opening stage of the Tour de Langkawi, taking victory in Kuala Lumpur, on a rain soaked straight in front of the iconic Petronas Towers.

Erlend Blikra (Uno-X) came second while it was a third place for Max Kanter (Movistar) as the bunch sprinted through the puddles, which formed after a deluge that sent waiting crowds scurrying for cover had swept through just before the riders came to the finish line. It returned in time for a sodden podium presentation as the heavy tropical rain turned the puddles into pools.

There was nothing, however that could dampen a first professional victory for 22-year-old Syritsa, who repaid the work his team had put in to pull the initial break of 9 back during the stage.

"I am very happy. I can not believe it," Syritsa told reporters after the stage.

The 157.3km stage started out in Kuala Pilah and worked its way north toward Kuala Lumpur via five categorised climbs before a flat finish.

Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)