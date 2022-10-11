Syritsa sprints to first pro victory at Tour de Langkawi opener
Russian beats Blikra and Kanter to the win in Kuala Lumpur
Gleb Syritsa (Astana Qazaqstan) won the opening stage of the Tour de Langkawi, taking victory in Kuala Lumpur, on a rain soaked straight in front of the iconic Petronas Towers.
Erlend Blikra (Uno-X) came second while it was a third place for Max Kanter (Movistar) as the bunch sprinted through the puddles, which formed after a deluge that sent waiting crowds scurrying for cover had swept through just before the riders came to the finish line. It returned in time for a sodden podium presentation as the heavy tropical rain turned the puddles into pools.
There was nothing, however that could dampen a first professional victory for 22-year-old Syritsa, who repaid the work his team had put in to pull the initial break of 9 back during the stage.
"I am very happy. I can not believe it," Syritsa told reporters after the stage.
The 157.3km stage started out in Kuala Pilah and worked its way north toward Kuala Lumpur via five categorised climbs before a flat finish.
Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Simone joined the team as Production Editor based in Australia at the start of the 2021 season, having previously worked as Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Dan Bigham back in favour at GB with 'unfinished business' to settle at 2024 OlympicsPast controversies 'put to bed' as Bigham sees team pursuit as his 'final box to tick as a rider'
-
Wahoo sues Zwift over smart trainer patent infringementCompany request compensation and US sale ban on Zwift's new Hub Smart Trainer
-
Amazon 'Prime Day 2' Early Access Sale: The best cycling dealsBlack Friday comes early: Here are the best Amazon Prime Early Access cycling deals
-
Syritsa sprints to first pro victory at Tour de Langkawi openerRussian beats Blikra and Kanter to the win in Kuala Lumpur