Sosa takes Genting Highlands victory at Tour de Langkawi
Movistar climbs drops Carthy to take race lead
Ivan Sosa (Movistar) emerged from the monsoon rain and fog to win atop Genting Highlands and take control of the overall classification at the Tour de Langkawi.
The Colombian distanced Hugh Carthy (EF Education-EasyPost) in the final kilometre of the climb to win alone. Carthy finished 19 seconds down, with Einer Rubio (Movistar) taking third ahead of Esteban Chaves (EF Education-EasyPost) at almost two minutes.
Thanks to his win, Sosa is the race leader, 23 seconds ahead of Carthy.
Carthy and Sosa got away from a select group with 12km to climb. They soon dropped Andrey Zeits (Astana Qazaqstan) and powered ahead on the Gohtong Jaya climb and then the steeper eight-kilometre climb to Genting Highlands.
Australia’s Carter Bettles (ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast) was the last rider from the break to be swept up. Bennett tried to accelerate the chase with four kilometres to go then faded as other riders surged away.
Bennett finished a disappointed tenth.
The 124km stage was relatively short but was crucial to the battle for overall honours with two early category 2 climbs mid-way through the stage followed by the imposing dual challenge of the HC climbs of Gohtong Jaya and the Genting Highlands finish in quick succession.
There are five stage of the eight-day tour remaining but only one looks to provide a likely opportunity to be able to pull back time on the general category, stage 7 on Langkawi which spirals in to finish on the climb of Gunung Raya.
Simone joined the team as Production Editor based in Australia at the start of the 2021 season, having previously worked as Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg.
