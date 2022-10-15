Taminiaux wins from the breakaway on stage 5 of Tour de Langkawi

Lionel Taminiaux (Alpecin-Deceuninck) emerged victorious on stage 5 of the Petronas Tour de Langkawi, leaping from the breakaway in pursuit of Julius van den Berg (EF Education-EasyPost) before edging him out at the line in Kulim.

Carter Bettles (ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast) took third on the 172km inland stage from Kuala Kangsar, having almost linked on to the leading two after having also attacking from the strong break of 11 that was stacked not with the usual line up of national and Continental squads, but contained a rider from every one of the six WorldTour teams.



"It was normal that it was the strong guys in the front because it was a hard race up till the breakaway,” Taminiaux told reporters in Kulim.

The group clipped off the front after a fast start pushed into a solid pace on the category 2 climb at 62.5km into the stage. It went on the flat, after the descent, working together to hold off the closing peloton before the attacks started coming on the run into the line.

"I'm super happy to win here because I don’t get a lot of chances to ride for a big result, normally I’m a lead out for other sprinters so I’m happy to win,” added Taminiaux.

The eight-stage Malaysian race, which went from the queen stage on Thursday to the flattest stage of the race so far on Friday, added one classified climb into the mix on Saturday as it continued to work its way up Peninsular Malaysia toward Langkawi. While the break stayed away, its composition meant there was no alteration to the top of the overall standings.

Ivan Sosa (Movistar) held on to his overall lead and the 23-second gap to his nearest rival Hugh Carthy (EF Education-EasyPost).

