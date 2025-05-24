Recommended reading

'I don't have the best luck but I didn't have the worst bad luck' - Isaac del Toro survives another day of Giro d'Italia chaos

21-year-old Mexican gains time on all his rivals except Simon Yates

Isaac Del Toro after a chaotic stage 14 at the Giro d&#039;Italia
Isaac Del Toro after a chaotic stage 14 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

While all those around him were crashing, losing time and in pain, Isaac del Toro kept his head, was again brave, strong and fortunate on stage 14  at the Giro d'Italia

He somehow avoided injury in the crash on the slippery streets of Gorizia, avoided losing time, and so extended his overall lead and kept the maglia rosa for another day.

Stephen Farrand
