Boucles de l'Aulne: Jon Barrenetxea blasts past Clément Venturini on uphill finish in Châteaulin for victory

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Back-to-back wins on weekend of racing in FDJ United Series for Movistar rider

ESSEN, GERMANY - AUGUST 20: Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri of Spain and Movistar Team competes during the 40th Deutschland Tour 2025, Prologue a 3.1km individual time trial stage from Essen to Essen on August 20, 2025 in Essen, Germany. (Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images)
Jon Barrenetxea of Movistar (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Jon Barrenetxea (Movistar) sailed past Clément Venturini (Unibet Rose Rockets) on the uphill finish to win Boucles de l'Aulne - Châteaulin on Sunday.

The punchy incline in Châteaulin was part of four finishing circuits in the final 33km of the 177.8km one-day race. Unibet Rose Rockets' Lander Loockx hammered up the climb for Venturini, but Barrenetxea was glued to the duo along with Maxime Vezie (CIC Pro Cycling Academy) and David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ United).

The quintet went for the sprint together, the course flattening with 250 metres to go. As Venturini launched around his teammate, the Movistar rider went wider and faster, and held the lead through the line in Châteaulin.

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Barrenetxea went back-to-back with victories on the weekend, taking the bunch sprint win a day before at Tour du Finistère in Quimper. Venturini improved one spot, taking second on Sunday. Vezie held on for third ahead of Loockx. Gaudu trailed three seconds later in fifth.

Once the finishing circuits, nine riders were in the breakaway. Alex Molenaar (Caja Rural-Seguros) dropped due to a mechanical, leaving the eventual top five finishers with Jefferson Cepeda (Movistar), Pierre Theirry (TotalEnergies) and Lucas Bénéteau (St Michel-Preference Home-Auber93), who survived until the final 6km.

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Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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