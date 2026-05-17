Rund um Köln: Laurence Pithie outwits Pinarello-Q36.5 pair to win from late break despite being outnumbered

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Kiwi rider beats Fred Wright in three-man sprint as leaders hold off peloton in finale

PARIS, FRANCE - APRIL 12: Laurence Pithie of Red Bull BORA hansgrohe of New Zealand during the match between Paris v Roubaix Men Elite at the Paris on April 12, 2026 in Paris France (Photo by Pim Waslander/Soccrates/Getty Images)
Laurence Pithie earlier this season (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Laurence Pithie (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) sprinted to his first win of 2026 at the Rund um Köln, as a late, three-man break got away in the final 50km and held off the charging peloton to the finish line.

Outnumbered by two Pinarello-Q36.5 riders in Aimé De Gendt and Fred Wright, Pithie looked on the back foot in the late move, but even after De Gendt led out the sprint for Wright, the New Zealand rider had the better turn of speed to win.

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With the break brought back, Louis Barré (Visma-Lease a Bike) went on a solo counterattack into the final 50km, but on his own, he didn't survive for long.

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Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

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