Lorena Wiebes overcomes late flat tyre to win Simac Omloop der Kempen Ladies

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Dutch Champion holds off Charlotte Kool and Sandrine Tas in bunch sprint as breakaway's hopes dashed in final kilometre

Dutch champion Lorena Wiebes won 2026 Simac Omloop der Kempen Ladies for her national team
Dutch champion Lorena Wiebes won 2026 Simac Omloop der Kempen Ladies for her national team (Image credit: Simac Omloop der Kempen Ladies 2026)
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Lorena Wiebes (Team Netherlands) held off Charlotte Kool (Fenix-Premier Tech) and Sandrine Tas (Lotto-Intermarché) to win Simac Omloop der Kempen Ladies. It was a sixth race victory for Wiebes this season and a second win at the Kempen one-day race since 2019.

A valiant breakaway effort by Emmy Pordon (KDM-Pack Women CT) and Isabella Maria Escalera (O'Shea-Hutchinson) was wiped away in the final kilometre for the sprinters to reign supreme. However, Team Netherlands' ferocious pace to close down the break almost didn't succeed, as Wiebes had to make a bike swap in the final 10km due to a flat tyre.

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Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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