Festival Elsy Jacobs: Marta Lach wins sprint in Garnich after super close photo finish
SD Worx-Protime rider takes the win ahead of Maria Giulia Confalonieri after pair almost inseparable on the line
Poland's Marta Lach (SD Worx-Protime) was awarded the win in an ultra-close photo finish in the Festival Elsy Jacobs à Garnich, beating Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Uno-X Mobility) to the line by millimetres, , while Sarah Van Dam (Ceratizit Pro Cycling) finished third on the day.
Festival Elsy Jacobs has moved from a ProSeries stage race last held in 2023 to a double one-day race format for 2024 and 2025. This year, the two days of racing began with the 112km hilly route in Garnich on Saturday.
The race included four larger circuits with a short climb through Garnich on each lap, followed by four shorter local circuits with short climbs at Rebierg and Garnich and a descent to the finish on the final lap.
A reduced field entered the final 30km of the race, but an attack from Matilde Vitillo (Liv AlUla Jayco Women’s Continental) forced the peloton to react, and although she was reeled in over the circuit's climb, it forced significant splits among the field.
With just two laps to go the reduced front group inlcuded Lach, Confalonieri and Van Dam along with Margot Vanpachtenbeke (VolkerWessels Pro Cycling Team), Eva van Agt, Margaux Vigié and Rosita Reijnhout (both Visma-Lease a Bike), Noa Jansen (Liv AlUla Jayco Women’s Continental), Natalie Quinn (Team USA), Nadia Quagliotto (Cofidis), Steffi Häberlin (SD Worx-Protime), Tess Moerman (AG Insurance-Soudal U23), Lauren Dickson (Handsling Alba Development), Ségolène Thomas (St Michel-Preference Home-Auber 93) and Petra Zsanko (Ceratizit Pro Cycling).
SD Worx-Protime teammates Häberlin and Lach opened a small gap on the selection, but it was too dangerous to let them gain time, and they were back together for the last lap.
Attacks continued across the final 10km with five riders splitting off the front to contest the sprint, with Lach taking the day's victory ahead of Confalonieri, Van Dam, and Vanpachtenbeke in fourth and Van Agt in fifth place, four seconds ahead of the chase group sprint won by Jansen.
More to follow...
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.
Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.
She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Festival Elsy Jacobs: Marta Lach wins sprint in Garnich after super close photo finishSD Worx-Protime rider takes the win ahead of Maria Giulia Confalonieri after pair almost inseparable on the line
-
Tour de Romandie: Lenny Martinez pips João Almeida in sprint atop Thyon 2000 to secure stage 4 victory and overall leadLorenzo Fortunato takes third on mountaintop finish, moves up to second place overall ahead of finale time trial on Sunday
-
The Traka 200: Sofia Gómez Villafañe beats Rosa Klöser to women's title as Mads Würtz Schmidt wins men's raceGómez Villafañe and Klöser hold off Annika Langvad as Matthew Beers and Filippo Conca sprint to complete men's podium
-
Tour of Turkey: Elia Viviani sprints to stage 7 victory to take first win for LottoItalian beats Alexander Kristoff into second in close bunch finish in Çeşme