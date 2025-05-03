Festival Elsy Jacobs: Marta Lach wins sprint in Garnich after super close photo finish

Lach took her second win for SD Worx-Protime in Luxembourg

Poland's Marta Lach (SD Worx-Protime) was awarded the win in an ultra-close photo finish in the Festival Elsy Jacobs à Garnich, beating Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Uno-X Mobility) to the line by millimetres, , while Sarah Van Dam (Ceratizit Pro Cycling) finished third on the day.

Festival Elsy Jacobs has moved from a ProSeries stage race last held in 2023 to a double one-day race format for 2024 and 2025. This year, the two days of racing began with the 112km hilly route in Garnich on Saturday.

The race included four larger circuits with a short climb through Garnich on each lap, followed by four shorter local circuits with short climbs at Rebierg and Garnich and a descent to the finish on the final lap.

A reduced field entered the final 30km of the race, but an attack from Matilde Vitillo (Liv AlUla Jayco Women’s Continental) forced the peloton to react, and although she was reeled in over the circuit's climb, it forced significant splits among the field.

With just two laps to go the reduced front group inlcuded Lach, Confalonieri and Van Dam along with Margot Vanpachtenbeke (VolkerWessels Pro Cycling Team), Eva van Agt, Margaux Vigié and Rosita Reijnhout (both Visma-Lease a Bike), Noa Jansen (Liv AlUla Jayco Women’s Continental), Natalie Quinn (Team USA), Nadia Quagliotto (Cofidis), Steffi Häberlin (SD Worx-Protime), Tess Moerman (AG Insurance-Soudal U23), Lauren Dickson (Handsling Alba Development), Ségolène Thomas (St Michel-Preference Home-Auber 93) and Petra Zsanko (Ceratizit Pro Cycling).

SD Worx-Protime teammates Häberlin and Lach opened a small gap on the selection, but it was too dangerous to let them gain time, and they were back together for the last lap.

Attacks continued across the final 10km with five riders splitting off the front to contest the sprint, with Lach taking the day's victory ahead of Confalonieri, Van Dam, and Vanpachtenbeke in fourth and Van Agt in fifth place, four seconds ahead of the chase group sprint won by Jansen.

More to follow...

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling