Festival Elsy Jacobs: Marta Lach wins sprint in Garnich after super close photo finish

SD Worx-Protime rider takes the win ahead of Maria Giulia Confalonieri after pair almost inseparable on the line

NOKERE BELGIUM MARCH 19 Marta Lach of Poland and Team SD Worx Protime celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 6th Danilith Nokere Koerse 2025 Womens Elite a 132km one day race from Deinze to Nokere on March 19 2025 in Nokere Belgium Photo by Rhode Van ElsenGetty Images
Lach took her second win for SD Worx-Protime in Luxembourg (Image credit: Getty Images)
Poland's Marta Lach (SD Worx-Protime) was awarded the win in an ultra-close photo finish in the Festival Elsy Jacobs à Garnich, beating Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Uno-X Mobility) to the line by millimetres, , while Sarah Van Dam (Ceratizit Pro Cycling) finished third on the day.

Festival Elsy Jacobs has moved from a ProSeries stage race last held in 2023 to a double one-day race format for 2024 and 2025. This year, the two days of racing began with the 112km hilly route in Garnich on Saturday. 

