Acevedo wins opening time trial at Joe Martin Stage Race

Jamis rider beats Silber's Nigel Elisay and teammate Kyle Murphy

Image 1 of 30

Danny Summerhill (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team (USA) makes his way up the switchback section of the course.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Image 2 of 30

A Team Arapahoe Resources (USA) rider makes his way up the switchback section of the course.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Image 3 of 30

George Simpson (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Cycling Team (USA) makes his way up the switchback section of the course.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Image 4 of 30

A BISSELL ABG GIANT (USA) rider makes his way up the switchback section of the course.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Image 5 of 30

A Silber Pro Cycling (Canada) rider looks up the road as he makes his way up the switchback section of the course.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Image 6 of 30

A Team Jamis (USA) rider makes his way up the switchback section of the course.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Image 7 of 30

A couple of riders as they both look up the road on a switchback.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Image 8 of 30

A Team Jamis (USA) rider makes his way up the switchback section of the course.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Image 9 of 30

A Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Sportswear (USA) rider makes his way up the switchback section of the course.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Image 10 of 30

A Cylance-Cannondale Pro Cycling p/b Incycle (USA) rider takes a wide line through a turn on a switchback.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Image 11 of 30

Chad Young (Axeon Hagens Berman (USA) makes his way up the switchback section of the course.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Image 12 of 30

Escobar Alzate (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team (USA) rider makes his way up the switchback section of the course.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Image 13 of 30

A Team Novo Nordisk Development (USA) rider makes his way up the switchback section of the course.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Image 14 of 30

An Astellas Cycling Team (USA) rider makes his way up the switchback section of the course.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Image 15 of 30

A riders leaves Devils Den State Park with approximately 1 km to the finish.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Image 16 of 30

A UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team (USA) rider looks up the road as he leaves the switchback posrtio of the course.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Image 17 of 30

A Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery (USA) rider makes his way up the switchback section of the course.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Image 18 of 30

A UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team (USA) rider makes his way up the switchback section of the course.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Image 19 of 30

A Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Sportswear (USA) rider makes his way up the switchback section of the course.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Image 20 of 30

Grant Koontz (Team Arapahoe Resources (USA) makes his way up the switchback section of the course.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Image 21 of 30

An ELBOWZ Racing (USA) rider showing a little grit as he winds his way up the switchback section of the course.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Image 22 of 30

A Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Sportswear (USA) rider makes his way up the switchback section of the course.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Image 23 of 30

A Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery (USA) rider makes his way up the switchback section of the course.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Image 24 of 30

A Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World (USA) rider makes his way up the switchback section of the course.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Image 25 of 30

A Team Jamis (USA) rider looks up the road on the switchback section of the course.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Image 26 of 30

A UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team (USA) rider makes his way up the switchback section of the course.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Image 27 of 30

A Team Novo Nordisk Development (USA) rider makes his way up the switchback section of the course.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Image 28 of 30

A Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery (USA) rider makes his way up the switchback section of the course.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Image 29 of 30

An Astellas Cycling Team (USA) rider makes his way up the switchback section of the course.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Image 30 of 30

A Canyon Bicycles - Shimano (USA) stomps on his pedals on switchback section of the course.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)

Colombian Janier Acevedo claiemd the victory and lead of the Joe Martin Stage Race in the opening time trial in Devil's Den. The Jamis rider topped Canadian Nigel Elisay (Silber) by three seconds, with his Jamis teammate Kyle Murphy just one second further behind.

Earlier this month, Acevedo took the lead in the Redlands Classic on the Oak Glen mountain stage, but lost it on the final day to Silber's Matteo Dal-Cin. Redlands runner-up Neilson Powless (Axeon Hagens Berman) was fourth in the time trial today at 11 seconds.

Last year's overall winner John Murphy (UnitedHealthcare) was a distant 31st at 43 seconds.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis0:09:07
2Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:03
3Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis0:00:04
4Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:11
5Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:18
6Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:20
7Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:23
8Andres Diaz (Col) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale0:00:23
9Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World0:00:24
10Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:00:27
11Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:00:28
12Morgan Schmitt (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:00:32
13Brayan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis0:00:33
14David Williams (USA) Astellas Cycling Team0:00:33
15Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:00:34
16Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:36
17Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:00:37
18Danny Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:37
19Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:38
20Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:00:38
21Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:00:38
22Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:00:38
23Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:00:39
24Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:00:39
25Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:40
26Philip O'Donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:40
27Timothy Rugg (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery0:00:40
28Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:40
29Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis0:00:41
30Edward Greene (RSA) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching0:00:42
31John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:43
32Kevin Girkins (USA) Elbowz Racing0:00:43
33Jake Sitler (USA) Astellas Cycling Team0:00:44
34Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:45
35Travis Mccabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:00:47
36Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:00:47
37Hunter Grove (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale0:00:48
38Isaiah Newkirk (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team0:00:49
39Michael Rice (Aus) Garneau Québecor0:00:49
40Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:00:50
41Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:00:50
42Dan Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team0:00:51
43Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:51
44Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:00:51
45Luis Amaran (Cub) Team Jamis0:00:52
46Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World0:00:52
47Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:00:52
48Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:00:53
49Matt Zimmer (USA) Credite Velo Trek0:00:53
50Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching0:00:53
51Julian Kyer (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World0:00:54
52Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis0:00:55
53Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:55
54Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team0:00:55
55Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:55
56Johnathan Freter (USA) Astellas Cycling Team0:00:55
57Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:00:56
58Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:00:58
59Livermontravis (USA) Astellas Cycling Team0:00:58
60Stefan Rothe (USA) Elbowz Racing0:00:59
61Colin Strickland (USA) Elbowz Racing0:00:59
62Aaron Beebe (USA) Bissell ABG Giant0:00:59
63Tyler Magner (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:00
64Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:01
65Ansel Dickey (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
66Sam Bassetti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery0:01:01
67Tony Baca (Mex) Elbowz Racing0:01:01
68Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Racing0:01:03
69Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching0:01:03
70Zack Allison (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World0:01:04
71Alexis Cartier (Can) Garneau Québecor0:01:04
72Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:01:05
73Escobar Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:06
74Fabio Calabria (Aus) Novo Nordisk Development0:01:07
75Camilo Zambrano (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale0:01:08
76Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Québecor0:01:08
77Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:01:09
78Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team0:01:09
79Jacob Albrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery0:01:10
80George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team0:01:10
81Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery0:01:11
82Matthew W. Brophy (USA) Credite Velo Trek0:01:11
83Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis0:01:12
84Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:01:12
85Winn Chris (Aus) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:01:12
86Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team0:01:13
87Umberto Poli (Ita) Novo Nordisk Development0:01:13
88Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources0:01:16
89Ian Moore (USA) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching0:01:16
90Joe Taylor (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:01:17
91Cory Small (USA) CCB Racing0:01:18
92Thorsten Askervold (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:01:18
93Peterson Mitchell (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:01:18
94Alberto Covarrubias (Mex) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World0:01:19
95Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:20
96Julio Padilla (Gua) Team Arapahoe Resources0:01:20
97Barry Miller (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:01:20
98Orlando Garibay (Mex) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale0:01:21
99Michael Hernandez (USA) CCB Racing0:01:21
100Alejandro Padilla (Gua) Team Arapahoe Resources0:01:22
101Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:01:22
102Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:01:23
103Josh Ruiz (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale0:01:24
104Ed Veal (Can) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching0:01:24
105Logan Hutchings (NZl) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World0:01:24
106Jonny Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:01:24
107Ricky Randall (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources0:01:25
108Corey Davis (USA) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching0:01:26
109Thomas Revard (USA) Bissell ABG Giant0:01:28
110Adam Koble (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources0:01:29
111Brendan Mclaughlin (USA) CCB Racing0:01:29
112David Goodman (USA) Credite Velo Trek0:01:29
113Grant Koontz (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources0:01:31
114Max Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team0:01:31
115Tim Savre (USA) Credite Velo Trek0:01:33
116Mat Stephens (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
117Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor0:01:33
118Hogan Sills (USA) Bissell ABG Giant0:01:34
119Brad Neagos (USA) Bissell ABG Giant0:01:34
120Evan Hartig (USA) Credite Velo Trek0:01:35
121Anton Varabei (Can) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching0:01:36
122Ryan Moore (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery0:01:37
123Gervais Laurent (Can) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching0:01:37
124Diego Sandoval (Mex) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale0:01:38
125Dan Lam (USA) Bissell ABG Giant0:01:38
126Oliver Moors (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team0:01:39
127Jake Magee (Aus) Elbowz Racing0:01:40
128Ian Umstead (USA) Credite Velo Trek0:01:41
129David Boily (Can) Garneau Québecor0:01:43
130Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:01:43
131Jonah Mead-Van Cort (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:01:46
132Pablo Cruz (Hon) Team Arapahoe Resources0:01:46
133Cooper Willsey (USA) CCB Racing0:01:48
134Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World0:01:48
135Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas Cycling Team0:01:49
136Sam Cerruti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery0:01:50
137Jacob White (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources0:01:55
138Darcy Woolley (Aus) Garneau Québecor0:01:57
139Colton Jarisch (USA) Elbowz Racing0:02:03
140Rudy Peterson (USA) Credite Velo Trek0:02:05
141Quentin Valognes (Fra) Novo Nordisk Development0:02:08
142Cory Williams (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale0:02:09
143Reid Mcclure (Can) Novo Nordisk Development0:02:12
144John Leach (USA) Bissell ABG Giant0:02:15
145Ian Whaley (USA) CCB Racing0:02:15
146Sam Brand (GBr) Novo Nordisk Development0:02:17
147Ulugbek Saidov (Uzb) Novo Nordisk Development0:02:17
148Dmitriy Pankratou (Uzb) Novo Nordisk Development0:02:19
149Matt Chatlaong (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery0:02:19
150William Myers (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery0:02:24
151Hilton Clarke (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale0:02:38
152Francisco Carratala (Spa) Novo Nordisk Development0:02:39
153Lewis Fellas (GBr) CCB Racing0:02:51

U23
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:09:10
2Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:08
3Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:17
4Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:00:24
5Brayan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis0:00:30
6Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:00:31
7Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:33
8Philip O'Donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:37
9Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:42
10Michael Rice (Aus) Garneau Québecor0:00:46
11Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:00:47
12Dan Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team0:00:48
13Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World0:00:49
14Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
15Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:00:50
16Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:52
17Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team
18Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
19Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:00:55
20Ansel Dickey (USA) Astellas Cycling Team0:00:58
21Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Racing0:01:00
22Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team0:01:06
23Jacob Albrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery0:01:07
24Matthew W. Brophy (USA) Credite Velo Trek0:01:08
25Umberto Poli (Ita) Novo Nordisk Development0:01:10
26Ian Moore (USA) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching0:01:13
27Joe Taylor (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:01:14
28Cory Small (USA) CCB Racing0:01:15
29Thorsten Askervold (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
30Alberto Covarrubias (Mex) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
31Michael Hernandez (USA) CCB Racing0:01:18
32Josh Ruiz (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale0:01:21
33Ed Veal (Can) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching
34Jonny Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
35Thomas Revard (USA) Bissell ABG Giant0:01:25
36Grant Koontz (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources0:01:28
37Max Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team
38Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor0:01:30
39Evan Hartig (USA) Credite Velo Trek0:01:32
40Gervais Laurent (Can) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching0:01:34
41Oliver Moors (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team0:01:36
42Ian Umstead (USA) Credite Velo Trek0:01:38
43Jonah Mead-Van Cort (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:01:42
44Cooper Willsey (USA) CCB Racing0:01:45
45Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
46Sam Cerruti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery0:01:47
47Rudy Peterson (USA) Credite Velo Trek0:02:01
48Quentin Valognes (Fra) Novo Nordisk Development0:02:05
49Reid Mcclure (Can) Novo Nordisk Development0:02:09
50Ian Whaley (USA) CCB Racing0:02:12
51Ulugbek Saidov (Uzb) Novo Nordisk Development0:02:14
52Dmitriy Pankratou (Uzb) Novo Nordisk Development0:02:16
53Francisco Carratala (Spa) Novo Nordisk Development0:02:36

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Jamis0:27:57
2Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:35
3Silber Pro Cycling0:00:40
4UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:42
5H&R Block Pro Cycling0:01:03
6Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:01:09
7Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:01:25
8Lupus Racing Team0:01:30
9Astellas Cycling Team0:01:32
10Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World0:01:34
11Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale0:01:43
12Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching0:02:02
13Elbowz Racing0:02:05
14Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery0:02:15
15Gateway Harley-Davidson Team0:02:16
16Garneau Québecor0:02:25
17Credite Velo Trek0:02:57
18CCB Racing0:03:06
19Team Arapahoe Resources0:03:22
20Bissell ABG Giant0:03:24
21Novo Nordisk Development0:03:52

