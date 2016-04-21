Acevedo wins opening time trial at Joe Martin Stage Race
Jamis rider beats Silber's Nigel Elisay and teammate Kyle Murphy
Men Stage 1: Devil's Den State Park (ITT) -
Colombian Janier Acevedo claiemd the victory and lead of the Joe Martin Stage Race in the opening time trial in Devil's Den. The Jamis rider topped Canadian Nigel Elisay (Silber) by three seconds, with his Jamis teammate Kyle Murphy just one second further behind.
Earlier this month, Acevedo took the lead in the Redlands Classic on the Oak Glen mountain stage, but lost it on the final day to Silber's Matteo Dal-Cin. Redlands runner-up Neilson Powless (Axeon Hagens Berman) was fourth in the time trial today at 11 seconds.
Last year's overall winner John Murphy (UnitedHealthcare) was a distant 31st at 43 seconds.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis
|0:09:07
|2
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:03
|3
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis
|0:00:04
|4
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:11
|5
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:18
|6
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:20
|7
|Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:23
|8
|Andres Diaz (Col) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale
|0:00:23
|9
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|0:00:24
|10
|Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:00:27
|11
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:00:28
|12
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|0:00:32
|13
|Brayan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis
|0:00:33
|14
|David Williams (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:00:33
|15
|Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:00:34
|16
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:36
|17
|Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:00:37
|18
|Danny Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:37
|19
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:38
|20
|Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:00:38
|21
|Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:00:38
|22
|Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:00:38
|23
|Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|0:00:39
|24
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:00:39
|25
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:40
|26
|Philip O'Donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:40
|27
|Timothy Rugg (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery
|0:00:40
|28
|Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:40
|29
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis
|0:00:41
|30
|Edward Greene (RSA) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching
|0:00:42
|31
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:43
|32
|Kevin Girkins (USA) Elbowz Racing
|0:00:43
|33
|Jake Sitler (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:00:44
|34
|Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:45
|35
|Travis Mccabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:00:47
|36
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:00:47
|37
|Hunter Grove (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale
|0:00:48
|38
|Isaiah Newkirk (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team
|0:00:49
|39
|Michael Rice (Aus) Garneau Québecor
|0:00:49
|40
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:00:50
|41
|Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|0:00:50
|42
|Dan Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:00:51
|43
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:51
|44
|Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:00:51
|45
|Luis Amaran (Cub) Team Jamis
|0:00:52
|46
|Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|0:00:52
|47
|Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:00:52
|48
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:00:53
|49
|Matt Zimmer (USA) Credite Velo Trek
|0:00:53
|50
|Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching
|0:00:53
|51
|Julian Kyer (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|0:00:54
|52
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis
|0:00:55
|53
|Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:55
|54
|Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team
|0:00:55
|55
|Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:55
|56
|Johnathan Freter (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:00:55
|57
|Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:00:56
|58
|Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:00:58
|59
|Livermontravis (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:00:58
|60
|Stefan Rothe (USA) Elbowz Racing
|0:00:59
|61
|Colin Strickland (USA) Elbowz Racing
|0:00:59
|62
|Aaron Beebe (USA) Bissell ABG Giant
|0:00:59
|63
|Tyler Magner (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:00
|64
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:01
|65
|Ansel Dickey (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|66
|Sam Bassetti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery
|0:01:01
|67
|Tony Baca (Mex) Elbowz Racing
|0:01:01
|68
|Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Racing
|0:01:03
|69
|Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching
|0:01:03
|70
|Zack Allison (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|0:01:04
|71
|Alexis Cartier (Can) Garneau Québecor
|0:01:04
|72
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:01:05
|73
|Escobar Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:06
|74
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Novo Nordisk Development
|0:01:07
|75
|Camilo Zambrano (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale
|0:01:08
|76
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Québecor
|0:01:08
|77
|Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:01:09
|78
|Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team
|0:01:09
|79
|Jacob Albrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery
|0:01:10
|80
|George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team
|0:01:10
|81
|Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery
|0:01:11
|82
|Matthew W. Brophy (USA) Credite Velo Trek
|0:01:11
|83
|Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis
|0:01:12
|84
|Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|0:01:12
|85
|Winn Chris (Aus) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|0:01:12
|86
|Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team
|0:01:13
|87
|Umberto Poli (Ita) Novo Nordisk Development
|0:01:13
|88
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources
|0:01:16
|89
|Ian Moore (USA) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching
|0:01:16
|90
|Joe Taylor (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:01:17
|91
|Cory Small (USA) CCB Racing
|0:01:18
|92
|Thorsten Askervold (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|0:01:18
|93
|Peterson Mitchell (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|0:01:18
|94
|Alberto Covarrubias (Mex) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|0:01:19
|95
|Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:01:20
|96
|Julio Padilla (Gua) Team Arapahoe Resources
|0:01:20
|97
|Barry Miller (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:01:20
|98
|Orlando Garibay (Mex) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale
|0:01:21
|99
|Michael Hernandez (USA) CCB Racing
|0:01:21
|100
|Alejandro Padilla (Gua) Team Arapahoe Resources
|0:01:22
|101
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|0:01:22
|102
|Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:01:23
|103
|Josh Ruiz (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale
|0:01:24
|104
|Ed Veal (Can) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching
|0:01:24
|105
|Logan Hutchings (NZl) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|0:01:24
|106
|Jonny Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:01:24
|107
|Ricky Randall (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources
|0:01:25
|108
|Corey Davis (USA) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching
|0:01:26
|109
|Thomas Revard (USA) Bissell ABG Giant
|0:01:28
|110
|Adam Koble (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources
|0:01:29
|111
|Brendan Mclaughlin (USA) CCB Racing
|0:01:29
|112
|David Goodman (USA) Credite Velo Trek
|0:01:29
|113
|Grant Koontz (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources
|0:01:31
|114
|Max Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team
|0:01:31
|115
|Tim Savre (USA) Credite Velo Trek
|0:01:33
|116
|Mat Stephens (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|117
|Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor
|0:01:33
|118
|Hogan Sills (USA) Bissell ABG Giant
|0:01:34
|119
|Brad Neagos (USA) Bissell ABG Giant
|0:01:34
|120
|Evan Hartig (USA) Credite Velo Trek
|0:01:35
|121
|Anton Varabei (Can) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching
|0:01:36
|122
|Ryan Moore (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery
|0:01:37
|123
|Gervais Laurent (Can) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching
|0:01:37
|124
|Diego Sandoval (Mex) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale
|0:01:38
|125
|Dan Lam (USA) Bissell ABG Giant
|0:01:38
|126
|Oliver Moors (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:01:39
|127
|Jake Magee (Aus) Elbowz Racing
|0:01:40
|128
|Ian Umstead (USA) Credite Velo Trek
|0:01:41
|129
|David Boily (Can) Garneau Québecor
|0:01:43
|130
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:01:43
|131
|Jonah Mead-Van Cort (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:01:46
|132
|Pablo Cruz (Hon) Team Arapahoe Resources
|0:01:46
|133
|Cooper Willsey (USA) CCB Racing
|0:01:48
|134
|Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|0:01:48
|135
|Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:01:49
|136
|Sam Cerruti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery
|0:01:50
|137
|Jacob White (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources
|0:01:55
|138
|Darcy Woolley (Aus) Garneau Québecor
|0:01:57
|139
|Colton Jarisch (USA) Elbowz Racing
|0:02:03
|140
|Rudy Peterson (USA) Credite Velo Trek
|0:02:05
|141
|Quentin Valognes (Fra) Novo Nordisk Development
|0:02:08
|142
|Cory Williams (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale
|0:02:09
|143
|Reid Mcclure (Can) Novo Nordisk Development
|0:02:12
|144
|John Leach (USA) Bissell ABG Giant
|0:02:15
|145
|Ian Whaley (USA) CCB Racing
|0:02:15
|146
|Sam Brand (GBr) Novo Nordisk Development
|0:02:17
|147
|Ulugbek Saidov (Uzb) Novo Nordisk Development
|0:02:17
|148
|Dmitriy Pankratou (Uzb) Novo Nordisk Development
|0:02:19
|149
|Matt Chatlaong (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery
|0:02:19
|150
|William Myers (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery
|0:02:24
|151
|Hilton Clarke (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale
|0:02:38
|152
|Francisco Carratala (Spa) Novo Nordisk Development
|0:02:39
|153
|Lewis Fellas (GBr) CCB Racing
|0:02:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis
|0:09:07
|2
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:03
|3
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis
|0:00:04
|4
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:11
|5
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:18
|6
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:20
|7
|Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:23
|8
|Andres Diaz (Col) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale
|0:00:23
|9
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|0:00:24
|10
|Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:00:27
|11
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:00:28
|12
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|0:00:32
|13
|Brayan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis
|0:00:33
|14
|David Williams (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:00:33
|15
|Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:00:34
|16
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:36
|17
|Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:00:37
|18
|Danny Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:37
|19
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:38
|20
|Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:00:38
|21
|Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:00:38
|22
|Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:00:38
|23
|Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|0:00:39
|24
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:00:39
|25
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:40
|26
|Philip O'Donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:40
|27
|Timothy Rugg (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery
|0:00:40
|28
|Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:40
|29
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis
|0:00:41
|30
|Edward Greene (RSA) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching
|0:00:42
|31
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:43
|32
|Kevin Girkins (USA) Elbowz Racing
|0:00:43
|33
|Jake Sitler (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:00:44
|34
|Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:45
|35
|Travis Mccabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:00:47
|36
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:00:47
|37
|Hunter Grove (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale
|0:00:48
|38
|Isaiah Newkirk (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team
|0:00:49
|39
|Michael Rice (Aus) Garneau Québecor
|0:00:49
|40
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:00:50
|41
|Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|0:00:50
|42
|Dan Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:00:51
|43
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:51
|44
|Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:00:51
|45
|Luis Amaran (Cub) Team Jamis
|0:00:52
|46
|Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|0:00:52
|47
|Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:00:52
|48
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:00:53
|49
|Matt Zimmer (USA) Credite Velo Trek
|0:00:53
|50
|Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching
|0:00:53
|51
|Julian Kyer (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|0:00:54
|52
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis
|0:00:55
|53
|Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:55
|54
|Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team
|0:00:55
|55
|Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:55
|56
|Johnathan Freter (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:00:55
|57
|Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:00:56
|58
|Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:00:58
|59
|Livermontravis (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:00:58
|60
|Stefan Rothe (USA) Elbowz Racing
|0:00:59
|61
|Colin Strickland (USA) Elbowz Racing
|0:00:59
|62
|Aaron Beebe (USA) Bissell ABG Giant
|0:00:59
|63
|Tyler Magner (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:00
|64
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:01
|65
|Ansel Dickey (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|66
|Sam Bassetti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery
|0:01:01
|67
|Tony Baca (Mex) Elbowz Racing
|0:01:01
|68
|Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Racing
|0:01:03
|69
|Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching
|0:01:03
|70
|Zack Allison (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|0:01:04
|71
|Alexis Cartier (Can) Garneau Québecor
|0:01:04
|72
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:01:05
|73
|Escobar Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:06
|74
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Novo Nordisk Development
|0:01:07
|75
|Camilo Zambrano (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale
|0:01:08
|76
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Québecor
|0:01:08
|77
|Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:01:09
|78
|Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team
|0:01:09
|79
|Jacob Albrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery
|0:01:10
|80
|George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team
|0:01:10
|81
|Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery
|0:01:11
|82
|Matthew W. Brophy (USA) Credite Velo Trek
|0:01:11
|83
|Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis
|0:01:12
|84
|Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|0:01:12
|85
|Winn Chris (Aus) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|0:01:12
|86
|Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team
|0:01:13
|87
|Umberto Poli (Ita) Novo Nordisk Development
|0:01:13
|88
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources
|0:01:16
|89
|Ian Moore (USA) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching
|0:01:16
|90
|Joe Taylor (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:01:17
|91
|Cory Small (USA) CCB Racing
|0:01:18
|92
|Thorsten Askervold (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|0:01:18
|93
|Peterson Mitchell (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|0:01:18
|94
|Alberto Covarrubias (Mex) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|0:01:19
|95
|Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:01:20
|96
|Julio Padilla (Gua) Team Arapahoe Resources
|0:01:20
|97
|Barry Miller (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:01:20
|98
|Orlando Garibay (Mex) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale
|0:01:21
|99
|Michael Hernandez (USA) CCB Racing
|0:01:21
|100
|Alejandro Padilla (Gua) Team Arapahoe Resources
|0:01:22
|101
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|0:01:22
|102
|Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:01:23
|103
|Josh Ruiz (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale
|0:01:24
|104
|Ed Veal (Can) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching
|0:01:24
|105
|Logan Hutchings (NZl) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|0:01:24
|106
|Jonny Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:01:24
|107
|Ricky Randall (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources
|0:01:25
|108
|Corey Davis (USA) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching
|0:01:26
|109
|Thomas Revard (USA) Bissell ABG Giant
|0:01:28
|110
|Adam Koble (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources
|0:01:29
|111
|Brendan Mclaughlin (USA) CCB Racing
|0:01:29
|112
|David Goodman (USA) Credite Velo Trek
|0:01:29
|113
|Grant Koontz (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources
|0:01:31
|114
|Max Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team
|0:01:31
|115
|Tim Savre (USA) Credite Velo Trek
|0:01:33
|116
|Mat Stephens (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|117
|Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor
|0:01:33
|118
|Hogan Sills (USA) Bissell ABG Giant
|0:01:34
|119
|Brad Neagos (USA) Bissell ABG Giant
|0:01:34
|120
|Evan Hartig (USA) Credite Velo Trek
|0:01:35
|121
|Anton Varabei (Can) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching
|0:01:36
|122
|Ryan Moore (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery
|0:01:37
|123
|Gervais Laurent (Can) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching
|0:01:37
|124
|Diego Sandoval (Mex) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale
|0:01:38
|125
|Dan Lam (USA) Bissell ABG Giant
|0:01:38
|126
|Oliver Moors (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:01:39
|127
|Jake Magee (Aus) Elbowz Racing
|0:01:40
|128
|Ian Umstead (USA) Credite Velo Trek
|0:01:41
|129
|David Boily (Can) Garneau Québecor
|0:01:43
|130
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:01:43
|131
|Jonah Mead-Van Cort (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:01:46
|132
|Pablo Cruz (Hon) Team Arapahoe Resources
|0:01:46
|133
|Cooper Willsey (USA) CCB Racing
|0:01:48
|134
|Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|0:01:48
|135
|Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:01:49
|136
|Sam Cerruti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery
|0:01:50
|137
|Jacob White (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources
|0:01:55
|138
|Darcy Woolley (Aus) Garneau Québecor
|0:01:57
|139
|Colton Jarisch (USA) Elbowz Racing
|0:02:03
|140
|Rudy Peterson (USA) Credite Velo Trek
|0:02:05
|141
|Quentin Valognes (Fra) Novo Nordisk Development
|0:02:08
|142
|Cory Williams (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale
|0:02:09
|143
|Reid Mcclure (Can) Novo Nordisk Development
|0:02:12
|144
|John Leach (USA) Bissell ABG Giant
|0:02:15
|145
|Ian Whaley (USA) CCB Racing
|0:02:15
|146
|Sam Brand (GBr) Novo Nordisk Development
|0:02:17
|147
|Ulugbek Saidov (Uzb) Novo Nordisk Development
|0:02:17
|148
|Dmitriy Pankratou (Uzb) Novo Nordisk Development
|0:02:19
|149
|Matt Chatlaong (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery
|0:02:19
|150
|William Myers (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery
|0:02:24
|151
|Hilton Clarke (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale
|0:02:38
|152
|Francisco Carratala (Spa) Novo Nordisk Development
|0:02:39
|153
|Lewis Fellas (GBr) CCB Racing
|0:02:51
