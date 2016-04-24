Alzate wins stage 3 at Joe Martin
Acevedo holds onto race lead ahead of finale
Men Stage 3: Prairie Grove -
Carlos Alzate (UnitedHealthcare) sprinted to victory at stage 3 of the 2016 Joe Martin Stage Race. The Colombian crossed the line first and closely followed by his teammate and lead-out man John Murphy in second. Neilson Powless (Axeon) sprinted in for third place.
Janier Acevedo (Jamis) will lead the overall classification into the final stage on Sunday, a criterium in Fayetteville.
The men race on for 110 miles, across four loops on the Hogeye circuit before returning to Prairie Grove for the finish.
Several breakaways tried to gain time on the field but UnitedHealthcare kept the field together for a bunch sprint that paid off with a one-two finish.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Escobar Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|4:05:08
|2
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|3
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|4
|Michael Rice (Aus) Garneau Québecor
|5
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|6
|Philip O'Donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|7
|Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|8
|Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team
|9
|Zack Allison (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|10
|Travis Mccabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|11
|Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|12
|Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|13
|Anton Varabei (Can) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching
|14
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|15
|Timothy Rugg (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery
|16
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|17
|Alberto Covarrubias (Mex) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|18
|Alejandro Padilla (Gua) Team Arapahoe Resources
|19
|Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis
|20
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Novo Nordisk Development
|21
|Ed Veal (Can) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching
|22
|Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Racing
|23
|Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|24
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|25
|Camilo Zambrano (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale
|26
|Pablo Cruz (Hon) Team Arapahoe Resources
|27
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|28
|Dan Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team
|29
|Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team
|30
|Max Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team
|31
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources
|32
|Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|33
|Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|34
|Luis Amaran (Cub) Team Jamis
|35
|Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|36
|Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|37
|Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|38
|Jake Sitler (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|39
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|40
|Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis
|41
|Jacob Albrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery
|42
|David Boily (Can) Garneau Québecor
|43
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|44
|Johnathan Freter (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|45
|Tony Baca (Mex) Elbowz Racing
|46
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|47
|Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|48
|Matt Zimmer (USA) Credite Velo Trek
|49
|Livermontravis (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|50
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis
|51
|Brayan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis
|52
|Orlando Garibay (Mex) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale
|53
|Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|54
|Josh Ruiz (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale
|55
|Stefan Rothe (USA) Elbowz Racing
|56
|Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|57
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|58
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|59
|Kevin Girkins (USA) Elbowz Racing
|60
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis
|61
|Jonah Mead-Van Cort (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|62
|David Goodman (USA) Credite Velo Trek
|63
|Mat Stephens (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|64
|Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team
|65
|Hunter Grove (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale
|66
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|67
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|68
|David Williams (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|69
|Thorsten Askervold (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|70
|Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|71
|Tim Savre (USA) Credite Velo Trek
|72
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis
|73
|Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|74
|Edward Greene (RSA) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching
|75
|Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|76
|Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery
|77
|Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|78
|Reid Mcclure (Can) Novo Nordisk Development
|79
|Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor
|80
|Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching
|81
|Logan Hutchings (NZl) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|82
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Québecor
|83
|Colton Jarisch (USA) Elbowz Racing
|84
|Adam Koble (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources
|85
|Barry Miller (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|86
|Cory Williams (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale
|87
|Isaiah Newkirk (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team
|88
|Joe Taylor (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|89
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|90
|Andres Diaz (Col) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale
|91
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|92
|Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|93
|Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|94
|Peterson Mitchell (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|95
|Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching
|96
|Ansel Dickey (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|97
|Ian Moore (USA) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching
|98
|Colin Strickland (USA) Elbowz Racing
|99
|Julio Padilla (Gua) Team Arapahoe Resources
|100
|Hilton Clarke (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale
|101
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|102
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|103
|Jonny Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|104
|Winn Chris (Aus) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|105
|Julian Kyer (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|106
|Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|107
|Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|108
|Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|109
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|110
|Hogan Sills (USA) Bissell ABG Giant
|111
|Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|112
|Umberto Poli (Ita) Novo Nordisk Development
|113
|George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team
|114
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|115
|Tyler Magner (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:05:49
|116
|Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|117
|Michael Hernandez (USA) CCB Racing
|118
|Cory Small (USA) CCB Racing
|119
|Danny Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:10:27
|120
|Alexis Cartier (Can) Garneau Québecor
|0:15:31
|121
|Brendan Mclaughlin (USA) CCB Racing
|0:15:33
|122
|Aaron Beebe (USA) Bissell ABG Giant
|0:15:35
|123
|Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|124
|Jacob White (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources
|125
|Matt Chatlaong (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery
|126
|Ryan Moore (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery
|127
|Ian Whaley (USA) CCB Racing
|128
|Diego Sandoval (Mex) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale
|129
|Matthew W. Brophy (USA) Credite Velo Trek
|130
|Sam Bassetti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery
|131
|Jake Magee (Aus) Elbowz Racing
|132
|Dan Lam (USA) Bissell ABG Giant
|133
|Ricky Randall (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis
|5
|pts
|2
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|3
|3
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Brayan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis
|3
|3
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Philip O'Donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|3
|3
|Brayan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Escobar Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|15
|pts
|2
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|12
|3
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|10
|4
|Michael Rice (Aus) Garneau Québecor
|7
|5
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|6
|6
|Philip O'Donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|5
|7
|Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|4
|8
|Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team
|3
|9
|Zack Allison (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|2
|10
|Travis Mccabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|4:05:08
|2
|Michael Rice (Aus) Garneau Québecor
|3
|Philip O'Donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|4
|Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team
|5
|Alberto Covarrubias (Mex) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|6
|Ed Veal (Can) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching
|7
|Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Racing
|8
|Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|9
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|10
|Dan Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team
|11
|Max Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team
|12
|Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|13
|Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|14
|Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|15
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|16
|Jacob Albrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery
|17
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|18
|Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|19
|Brayan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis
|20
|Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|21
|Josh Ruiz (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale
|22
|Jonah Mead-Van Cort (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|23
|Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team
|24
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|25
|Thorsten Askervold (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|26
|Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|27
|Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|28
|Reid Mcclure (Can) Novo Nordisk Development
|29
|Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor
|30
|Joe Taylor (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|31
|Ansel Dickey (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|32
|Ian Moore (USA) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching
|33
|Jonny Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|34
|Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|35
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|36
|Umberto Poli (Ita) Novo Nordisk Development
|37
|Michael Hernandez (USA) CCB Racing
|38
|Cory Small (USA) CCB Racing
|39
|Ian Whaley (USA) CCB Racing
|0:15:35
|40
|Matthew W. Brophy (USA) Credite Velo Trek
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis
|8:20:52
|2
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:01
|3
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:07
|4
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis
|0:00:11
|5
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:00:22
|6
|Brayan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis
|0:00:30
|7
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|0:00:32
|8
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|9
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:33
|10
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|11
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:35
|12
|Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:37
|13
|Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:40
|14
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:41
|15
|Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|16
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:44
|17
|Travis Mccabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:00:47
|18
|David Williams (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|19
|Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|20
|Michael Rice (Aus) Garneau Québecor
|0:00:49
|21
|Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|0:00:50
|22
|Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:00:51
|23
|Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:00:52
|24
|Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|25
|Philip O'Donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|26
|Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|27
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:54
|28
|Timothy Rugg (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery
|29
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:00:55
|30
|Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:00:58
|31
|Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis
|0:01:00
|32
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:01:01
|33
|Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:01:03
|34
|Dan Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:01:05
|35
|Edward Greene (RSA) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching
|0:01:06
|36
|Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|37
|Kevin Girkins (USA) Elbowz Racing
|0:01:07
|38
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis
|0:01:09
|39
|Tony Baca (Mex) Elbowz Racing
|40
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis
|41
|Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team
|42
|Escobar Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:10
|43
|George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team
|44
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:01:14
|45
|Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:01:15
|46
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Novo Nordisk Development
|47
|Matt Zimmer (USA) Credite Velo Trek
|0:01:17
|48
|Zack Allison (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|0:01:18
|49
|Alberto Covarrubias (Mex) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|50
|Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:01:19
|51
|Isaiah Newkirk (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team
|52
|Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team
|0:01:21
|53
|Umberto Poli (Ita) Novo Nordisk Development
|54
|Camilo Zambrano (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale
|0:01:22
|55
|Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|56
|Stefan Rothe (USA) Elbowz Racing
|0:01:23
|57
|Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|58
|Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Racing
|0:01:27
|59
|Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching
|60
|Julio Padilla (Gua) Team Arapahoe Resources
|0:01:28
|61
|Orlando Garibay (Mex) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale
|62
|Hunter Grove (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale
|0:01:30
|63
|Ian Moore (USA) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching
|64
|Jake Sitler (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:01:31
|65
|Max Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team
|66
|Cory Small (USA) CCB Racing
|0:01:32
|67
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Québecor
|68
|Mat Stephens (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|0:01:33
|69
|Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:01:34
|70
|Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:01:35
|71
|Colin Strickland (USA) Elbowz Racing
|0:01:36
|72
|Ed Veal (Can) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching
|0:01:38
|73
|Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching
|0:01:39
|74
|Peterson Mitchell (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|0:01:42
|75
|Winn Chris (Aus) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|0:01:43
|76
|Josh Ruiz (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale
|0:01:48
|77
|Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team
|78
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:01:52
|79
|Michael Hernandez (USA) CCB Racing
|80
|Pablo Cruz (Hon) Team Arapahoe Resources
|0:01:54
|81
|Tim Savre (USA) Credite Velo Trek
|0:01:57
|82
|Thorsten Askervold (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|0:02:00
|83
|Anton Varabei (Can) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching
|84
|Barry Miller (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:02:02
|85
|Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:02:03
|86
|Andres Diaz (Col) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale
|0:02:07
|87
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|0:02:09
|88
|David Goodman (USA) Credite Velo Trek
|89
|Logan Hutchings (NZl) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|0:02:11
|90
|Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor
|0:02:13
|91
|Jonny Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:02:23
|92
|Jonah Mead-Van Cort (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:02:27
|93
|Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|0:02:35
|94
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:02:36
|95
|Luis Amaran (Cub) Team Jamis
|0:02:37
|96
|Reid Mcclure (Can) Novo Nordisk Development
|0:02:43
|97
|Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:02:54
|98
|Ansel Dickey (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:02:57
|99
|Cory Williams (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale
|0:03:02
|100
|Jacob Albrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery
|0:03:04
|101
|Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:03:05
|102
|David Boily (Can) Garneau Québecor
|0:03:28
|103
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:03:42
|104
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:03:52
|105
|Joe Taylor (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:03:55
|106
|Hogan Sills (USA) Bissell ABG Giant
|0:03:57
|107
|Colton Jarisch (USA) Elbowz Racing
|0:03:59
|108
|Alejandro Padilla (Gua) Team Arapahoe Resources
|0:04:03
|109
|Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery
|0:04:05
|110
|Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|0:04:06
|111
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources
|0:04:10
|112
|Adam Koble (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources
|0:04:23
|113
|Julian Kyer (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|0:04:44
|114
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:04:58
|115
|Livermontravis (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:06:16
|116
|Hilton Clarke (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale
|0:06:30
|117
|Tyler Magner (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:06:57
|118
|Danny Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:13:45
|119
|Aaron Beebe (USA) Bissell ABG Giant
|0:16:48
|120
|Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:17:12
|121
|Matthew W. Brophy (USA) Credite Velo Trek
|0:17:26
|122
|Ricky Randall (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources
|0:17:53
|123
|Sam Bassetti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery
|0:18:12
|124
|Jake Magee (Aus) Elbowz Racing
|0:18:14
|125
|Alexis Cartier (Can) Garneau Québecor
|0:19:09
|126
|Jacob White (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources
|0:19:33
|127
|Ryan Moore (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery
|0:20:06
|128
|Diego Sandoval (Mex) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale
|0:20:12
|129
|Matt Chatlaong (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery
|0:21:44
|130
|Dan Lam (USA) Bissell ABG Giant
|0:22:36
|131
|Johnathan Freter (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:44:03
|132
|Brendan Mclaughlin (USA) CCB Racing
|0:47:54
|133
|Ian Whaley (USA) CCB Racing
|0:49:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|22
|pts
|2
|Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis
|15
|3
|Escobar Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|15
|4
|Michael Rice (Aus) Garneau Québecor
|14
|5
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|12
|6
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|10
|7
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|10
|8
|Philip O'Donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|8
|9
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|6
|10
|Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|6
|11
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|6
|12
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis
|5
|13
|Colin Strickland (USA) Elbowz Racing
|5
|14
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|5
|15
|Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|5
|16
|Brayan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis
|4
|17
|Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|4
|18
|Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team
|3
|19
|Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|3
|20
|George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team
|2
|21
|Zack Allison (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|2
|22
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|1
|23
|Travis Mccabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|1
|24
|Max Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team
|1
|25
|Andres Diaz (Col) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|8:20:53
|2
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:06
|3
|Brayan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis
|0:00:29
|4
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:34
|5
|Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:00:40
|6
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:43
|7
|Michael Rice (Aus) Garneau Québecor
|0:00:48
|8
|Philip O'Donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:51
|9
|Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:00:57
|10
|Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:01:02
|11
|Dan Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:01:04
|12
|Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:01:05
|13
|Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team
|0:01:08
|14
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:01:13
|15
|Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:01:14
|16
|Alberto Covarrubias (Mex) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|0:01:17
|17
|Umberto Poli (Ita) Novo Nordisk Development
|0:01:20
|18
|Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:01:21
|19
|Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|0:01:22
|20
|Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Racing
|0:01:26
|21
|Ian Moore (USA) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching
|0:01:29
|22
|Max Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team
|0:01:30
|23
|Cory Small (USA) CCB Racing
|0:01:31
|24
|Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:01:34
|25
|Ed Veal (Can) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching
|0:01:37
|26
|Josh Ruiz (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale
|0:01:47
|27
|Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team
|28
|Michael Hernandez (USA) CCB Racing
|0:01:51
|29
|Thorsten Askervold (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|0:01:59
|30
|Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor
|0:02:12
|31
|Jonny Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:02:22
|32
|Jonah Mead-Van Cort (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:02:26
|33
|Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|0:02:34
|34
|Reid Mcclure (Can) Novo Nordisk Development
|0:02:42
|35
|Ansel Dickey (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:02:56
|36
|Jacob Albrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery
|0:03:03
|37
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:03:51
|38
|Joe Taylor (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:03:54
|39
|Matthew W. Brophy (USA) Credite Velo Trek
|0:17:25
|40
|Ian Whaley (USA) CCB Racing
|0:49:17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Jamis
|25:03:10
|2
|Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:42
|3
|Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:59
|4
|Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:06
|5
|Holowesko / Citadel
|0:01:11
|6
|Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|0:01:35
|7
|Elevate Pro Cycling
|0:01:44
|8
|H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:01:47
|9
|Lupus Racing Team
|0:02:00
|10
|Astellas Cycling Team
|0:02:16
|11
|Gateway Harley-Davidson
|0:02:18
|12
|Cylance-Incycle P/B Cannondale
|0:02:31
|13
|Support Clean Sport-Seasu
|0:02:56
|14
|Elbowz Racing
|0:03:03
|15
|Garneau Quebecor
|0:03:31
|16
|Ccb Racing
|0:04:17
|17
|Credite Velo Trek
|0:04:27
|18
|Team Arapahoe Resources
|0:04:33
|19
|Team Novo Nordisk Develop
|0:04:41
|20
|Herbalife P/B Marc Pro
|0:06:01
|21
|Bissell Abg Giant
|0:42:37
