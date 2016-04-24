Image 1 of 24 The peloton during Joe Martin Stage Race stage 3 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 2 of 24 Joe Martin Stage Race stage 3 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 3 of 24 Carlos Alzate wins Joe Martin Stage Race stage 3 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 4 of 24 Joe Martin Stage Race stage 3 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 5 of 24 Joe Martin Stage Race stage 3 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 6 of 24 A small group tries to get away on the circuit's climb Joe Martin Stage Race stage 3 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 7 of 24 Scenic views at Joe Martin Stage Race stage 3 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 8 of 24 Farm life - Joe Martin Stage Race stage 3 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 9 of 24 Joe Martin Stage Race stage 3 podium (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 10 of 24 A long line of riders Joe Martin Stage Race stage 3 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 11 of 24 Joe Martin Stage Race stage 3 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 12 of 24 Joe Martin Stage Race stage 3 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 13 of 24 Breakaway leads the way during Joe Martin Stage Race stage 3 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 14 of 24 Joe Martin Stage Race stage 3 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 15 of 24 Joe Martin Stage Race stage 3 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 16 of 24 Breakaway on the circuit race Joe Martin Stage Race stage 3 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 17 of 24 Joe Martin Stage Race stage 3 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 18 of 24 A breakaway started but it all came back together Joe Martin Stage Race stage 3 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 19 of 24 Joe Martin Stage Race stage 3 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 20 of 24 An early move at Joe Martin Stage Race stage 3 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 21 of 24 Farms and barns passed at Joe Martin Stage Race stage 3 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 22 of 24 The field all together Joe Martin Stage Race stage 3 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 23 of 24 Joe Martin Stage Race stage 3 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 24 of 24 Carlos Alzate (UnitedHealthcare) wins stage 3 at Joe Martin (Image credit: UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)

Carlos Alzate (UnitedHealthcare) sprinted to victory at stage 3 of the 2016 Joe Martin Stage Race. The Colombian crossed the line first and closely followed by his teammate and lead-out man John Murphy in second. Neilson Powless (Axeon) sprinted in for third place.

Janier Acevedo (Jamis) will lead the overall classification into the final stage on Sunday, a criterium in Fayetteville.

The men race on for 110 miles, across four loops on the Hogeye circuit before returning to Prairie Grove for the finish.

Several breakaways tried to gain time on the field but UnitedHealthcare kept the field together for a bunch sprint that paid off with a one-two finish.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Escobar Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 4:05:08 2 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 3 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 4 Michael Rice (Aus) Garneau Québecor 5 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 6 Philip O'Donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 7 Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 8 Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team 9 Zack Allison (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 10 Travis Mccabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 11 Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team 12 Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 13 Anton Varabei (Can) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching 14 Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling 15 Timothy Rugg (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery 16 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 17 Alberto Covarrubias (Mex) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 18 Alejandro Padilla (Gua) Team Arapahoe Resources 19 Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis 20 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Novo Nordisk Development 21 Ed Veal (Can) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching 22 Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Racing 23 Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 24 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 25 Camilo Zambrano (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale 26 Pablo Cruz (Hon) Team Arapahoe Resources 27 Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 28 Dan Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team 29 Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team 30 Max Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team 31 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources 32 Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 33 Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 34 Luis Amaran (Cub) Team Jamis 35 Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team 36 Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 37 Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 38 Jake Sitler (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 39 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 40 Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis 41 Jacob Albrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery 42 David Boily (Can) Garneau Québecor 43 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 44 Johnathan Freter (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 45 Tony Baca (Mex) Elbowz Racing 46 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 47 Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 48 Matt Zimmer (USA) Credite Velo Trek 49 Livermontravis (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 50 Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis 51 Brayan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis 52 Orlando Garibay (Mex) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale 53 Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 54 Josh Ruiz (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale 55 Stefan Rothe (USA) Elbowz Racing 56 Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 57 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 58 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 59 Kevin Girkins (USA) Elbowz Racing 60 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis 61 Jonah Mead-Van Cort (USA) Lupus Racing Team 62 David Goodman (USA) Credite Velo Trek 63 Mat Stephens (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 64 Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team 65 Hunter Grove (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale 66 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 67 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 68 David Williams (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 69 Thorsten Askervold (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 70 Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 71 Tim Savre (USA) Credite Velo Trek 72 Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis 73 Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 74 Edward Greene (RSA) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching 75 Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 76 Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery 77 Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team 78 Reid Mcclure (Can) Novo Nordisk Development 79 Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor 80 Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching 81 Logan Hutchings (NZl) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 82 Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Québecor 83 Colton Jarisch (USA) Elbowz Racing 84 Adam Koble (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources 85 Barry Miller (USA) Lupus Racing Team 86 Cory Williams (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale 87 Isaiah Newkirk (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team 88 Joe Taylor (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 89 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 90 Andres Diaz (Col) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale 91 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 92 Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 93 Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 94 Peterson Mitchell (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 95 Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching 96 Ansel Dickey (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 97 Ian Moore (USA) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching 98 Colin Strickland (USA) Elbowz Racing 99 Julio Padilla (Gua) Team Arapahoe Resources 100 Hilton Clarke (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale 101 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 102 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 103 Jonny Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 104 Winn Chris (Aus) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 105 Julian Kyer (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 106 Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 107 Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 108 Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 109 Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 110 Hogan Sills (USA) Bissell ABG Giant 111 Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team 112 Umberto Poli (Ita) Novo Nordisk Development 113 George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team 114 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 115 Tyler Magner (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:05:49 116 Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 117 Michael Hernandez (USA) CCB Racing 118 Cory Small (USA) CCB Racing 119 Danny Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:10:27 120 Alexis Cartier (Can) Garneau Québecor 0:15:31 121 Brendan Mclaughlin (USA) CCB Racing 0:15:33 122 Aaron Beebe (USA) Bissell ABG Giant 0:15:35 123 Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team 124 Jacob White (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources 125 Matt Chatlaong (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery 126 Ryan Moore (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery 127 Ian Whaley (USA) CCB Racing 128 Diego Sandoval (Mex) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale 129 Matthew W. Brophy (USA) Credite Velo Trek 130 Sam Bassetti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery 131 Jake Magee (Aus) Elbowz Racing 132 Dan Lam (USA) Bissell ABG Giant 133 Ricky Randall (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis 5 pts 2 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 3 3 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 5 pts 2 Brayan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis 3 3 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 5 pts 2 Philip O'Donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 3 3 Brayan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Escobar Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 15 pts 2 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 12 3 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 10 4 Michael Rice (Aus) Garneau Québecor 7 5 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 6 6 Philip O'Donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 5 7 Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 4 8 Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team 3 9 Zack Allison (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 2 10 Travis Mccabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 1

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 4:05:08 2 Michael Rice (Aus) Garneau Québecor 3 Philip O'Donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 4 Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team 5 Alberto Covarrubias (Mex) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 6 Ed Veal (Can) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching 7 Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Racing 8 Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 9 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 10 Dan Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team 11 Max Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team 12 Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 13 Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 14 Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 15 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 16 Jacob Albrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery 17 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 18 Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 19 Brayan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis 20 Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 21 Josh Ruiz (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale 22 Jonah Mead-Van Cort (USA) Lupus Racing Team 23 Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team 24 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 25 Thorsten Askervold (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 26 Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 27 Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 28 Reid Mcclure (Can) Novo Nordisk Development 29 Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor 30 Joe Taylor (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 31 Ansel Dickey (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 32 Ian Moore (USA) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching 33 Jonny Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 34 Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 35 Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 36 Umberto Poli (Ita) Novo Nordisk Development 37 Michael Hernandez (USA) CCB Racing 38 Cory Small (USA) CCB Racing 39 Ian Whaley (USA) CCB Racing 0:15:35 40 Matthew W. Brophy (USA) Credite Velo Trek

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis 8:20:52 2 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:01 3 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:07 4 Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis 0:00:11 5 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:00:22 6 Brayan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis 0:00:30 7 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 0:00:32 8 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 9 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:33 10 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 11 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:35 12 Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:37 13 Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:40 14 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:41 15 Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 16 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:44 17 Travis Mccabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:00:47 18 David Williams (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 19 Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 20 Michael Rice (Aus) Garneau Québecor 0:00:49 21 Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 0:00:50 22 Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:00:51 23 Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:00:52 24 Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team 25 Philip O'Donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 26 Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 27 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:54 28 Timothy Rugg (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery 29 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:00:55 30 Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:00:58 31 Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis 0:01:00 32 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:01:01 33 Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:01:03 34 Dan Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team 0:01:05 35 Edward Greene (RSA) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching 0:01:06 36 Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 37 Kevin Girkins (USA) Elbowz Racing 0:01:07 38 Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis 0:01:09 39 Tony Baca (Mex) Elbowz Racing 40 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis 41 Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team 42 Escobar Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:01:10 43 George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team 44 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:01:14 45 Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:01:15 46 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Novo Nordisk Development 47 Matt Zimmer (USA) Credite Velo Trek 0:01:17 48 Zack Allison (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 0:01:18 49 Alberto Covarrubias (Mex) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 50 Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:01:19 51 Isaiah Newkirk (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team 52 Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team 0:01:21 53 Umberto Poli (Ita) Novo Nordisk Development 54 Camilo Zambrano (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale 0:01:22 55 Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 56 Stefan Rothe (USA) Elbowz Racing 0:01:23 57 Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 58 Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Racing 0:01:27 59 Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching 60 Julio Padilla (Gua) Team Arapahoe Resources 0:01:28 61 Orlando Garibay (Mex) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale 62 Hunter Grove (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale 0:01:30 63 Ian Moore (USA) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching 64 Jake Sitler (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 0:01:31 65 Max Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team 66 Cory Small (USA) CCB Racing 0:01:32 67 Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Québecor 68 Mat Stephens (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 0:01:33 69 Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:01:34 70 Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:01:35 71 Colin Strickland (USA) Elbowz Racing 0:01:36 72 Ed Veal (Can) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching 0:01:38 73 Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching 0:01:39 74 Peterson Mitchell (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 0:01:42 75 Winn Chris (Aus) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 0:01:43 76 Josh Ruiz (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale 0:01:48 77 Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team 78 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:01:52 79 Michael Hernandez (USA) CCB Racing 80 Pablo Cruz (Hon) Team Arapahoe Resources 0:01:54 81 Tim Savre (USA) Credite Velo Trek 0:01:57 82 Thorsten Askervold (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 0:02:00 83 Anton Varabei (Can) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching 84 Barry Miller (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:02:02 85 Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 0:02:03 86 Andres Diaz (Col) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale 0:02:07 87 Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 0:02:09 88 David Goodman (USA) Credite Velo Trek 89 Logan Hutchings (NZl) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 0:02:11 90 Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor 0:02:13 91 Jonny Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:02:23 92 Jonah Mead-Van Cort (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:02:27 93 Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 0:02:35 94 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:02:36 95 Luis Amaran (Cub) Team Jamis 0:02:37 96 Reid Mcclure (Can) Novo Nordisk Development 0:02:43 97 Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:02:54 98 Ansel Dickey (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 0:02:57 99 Cory Williams (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale 0:03:02 100 Jacob Albrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery 0:03:04 101 Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:03:05 102 David Boily (Can) Garneau Québecor 0:03:28 103 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:03:42 104 Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:03:52 105 Joe Taylor (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:03:55 106 Hogan Sills (USA) Bissell ABG Giant 0:03:57 107 Colton Jarisch (USA) Elbowz Racing 0:03:59 108 Alejandro Padilla (Gua) Team Arapahoe Resources 0:04:03 109 Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery 0:04:05 110 Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 0:04:06 111 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources 0:04:10 112 Adam Koble (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources 0:04:23 113 Julian Kyer (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 0:04:44 114 Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:04:58 115 Livermontravis (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 0:06:16 116 Hilton Clarke (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale 0:06:30 117 Tyler Magner (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:06:57 118 Danny Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:13:45 119 Aaron Beebe (USA) Bissell ABG Giant 0:16:48 120 Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:17:12 121 Matthew W. Brophy (USA) Credite Velo Trek 0:17:26 122 Ricky Randall (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources 0:17:53 123 Sam Bassetti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery 0:18:12 124 Jake Magee (Aus) Elbowz Racing 0:18:14 125 Alexis Cartier (Can) Garneau Québecor 0:19:09 126 Jacob White (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources 0:19:33 127 Ryan Moore (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery 0:20:06 128 Diego Sandoval (Mex) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale 0:20:12 129 Matt Chatlaong (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery 0:21:44 130 Dan Lam (USA) Bissell ABG Giant 0:22:36 131 Johnathan Freter (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 0:44:03 132 Brendan Mclaughlin (USA) CCB Racing 0:47:54 133 Ian Whaley (USA) CCB Racing 0:49:18

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 22 pts 2 Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis 15 3 Escobar Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 15 4 Michael Rice (Aus) Garneau Québecor 14 5 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 12 6 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 10 7 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 10 8 Philip O'Donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 8 9 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 6 10 Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 6 11 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 6 12 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis 5 13 Colin Strickland (USA) Elbowz Racing 5 14 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 5 15 Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team 5 16 Brayan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis 4 17 Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 4 18 Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team 3 19 Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 3 20 George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team 2 21 Zack Allison (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 2 22 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1 23 Travis Mccabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 1 24 Max Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team 1 25 Andres Diaz (Col) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 8:20:53 2 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:06 3 Brayan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis 0:00:29 4 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:34 5 Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:00:40 6 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:43 7 Michael Rice (Aus) Garneau Québecor 0:00:48 8 Philip O'Donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:51 9 Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:00:57 10 Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:01:02 11 Dan Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team 0:01:04 12 Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:01:05 13 Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team 0:01:08 14 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:01:13 15 Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:01:14 16 Alberto Covarrubias (Mex) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 0:01:17 17 Umberto Poli (Ita) Novo Nordisk Development 0:01:20 18 Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:01:21 19 Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 0:01:22 20 Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Racing 0:01:26 21 Ian Moore (USA) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching 0:01:29 22 Max Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team 0:01:30 23 Cory Small (USA) CCB Racing 0:01:31 24 Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:01:34 25 Ed Veal (Can) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching 0:01:37 26 Josh Ruiz (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale 0:01:47 27 Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team 28 Michael Hernandez (USA) CCB Racing 0:01:51 29 Thorsten Askervold (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 0:01:59 30 Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor 0:02:12 31 Jonny Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:02:22 32 Jonah Mead-Van Cort (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:02:26 33 Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 0:02:34 34 Reid Mcclure (Can) Novo Nordisk Development 0:02:42 35 Ansel Dickey (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 0:02:56 36 Jacob Albrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery 0:03:03 37 Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:03:51 38 Joe Taylor (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:03:54 39 Matthew W. Brophy (USA) Credite Velo Trek 0:17:25 40 Ian Whaley (USA) CCB Racing 0:49:17