Alzate wins stage 3 at Joe Martin

Acevedo holds onto race lead ahead of finale

Image 1 of 24

The peloton during Joe Martin Stage Race stage 3

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Carlos Alzate wins Joe Martin Stage Race stage 3

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
A small group tries to get away on the circuit's climb Joe Martin Stage Race stage 3

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Scenic views at Joe Martin Stage Race stage 3

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Farm life - Joe Martin Stage Race stage 3

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Joe Martin Stage Race stage 3 podium

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
A long line of riders Joe Martin Stage Race stage 3

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Breakaway leads the way during Joe Martin Stage Race stage 3

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Breakaway on the circuit race Joe Martin Stage Race stage 3

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
A breakaway started but it all came back together Joe Martin Stage Race stage 3

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
An early move at Joe Martin Stage Race stage 3

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Farms and barns passed at Joe Martin Stage Race stage 3

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
The field all together Joe Martin Stage Race stage 3

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Carlos Alzate (UnitedHealthcare) wins stage 3 at Joe Martin

(Image credit: UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)

Carlos Alzate (UnitedHealthcare) sprinted to victory at stage 3 of the 2016 Joe Martin Stage Race. The Colombian crossed the line first and closely followed by his teammate and lead-out man John Murphy in second. Neilson Powless (Axeon) sprinted in for third place.

Janier Acevedo (Jamis) will lead the overall classification into the final stage on Sunday, a criterium in Fayetteville.

The men race on for 110 miles, across four loops on the Hogeye circuit before returning to Prairie Grove for the finish.

Several breakaways tried to gain time on the field but UnitedHealthcare kept the field together for a bunch sprint that paid off with a one-two finish.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Escobar Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team4:05:08
2John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
3Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
4Michael Rice (Aus) Garneau Québecor
5Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
6Philip O'Donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
7Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
8Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team
9Zack Allison (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
10Travis Mccabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
11Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
12Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
13Anton Varabei (Can) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching
14Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling
15Timothy Rugg (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery
16Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
17Alberto Covarrubias (Mex) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
18Alejandro Padilla (Gua) Team Arapahoe Resources
19Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis
20Fabio Calabria (Aus) Novo Nordisk Development
21Ed Veal (Can) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching
22Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Racing
23Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
24Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
25Camilo Zambrano (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale
26Pablo Cruz (Hon) Team Arapahoe Resources
27Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
28Dan Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team
29Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team
30Max Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team
31Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources
32Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
33Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
34Luis Amaran (Cub) Team Jamis
35Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team
36Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
37Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
38Jake Sitler (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
39Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
40Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis
41Jacob Albrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery
42David Boily (Can) Garneau Québecor
43Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
44Johnathan Freter (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
45Tony Baca (Mex) Elbowz Racing
46Morgan Schmitt (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
47Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
48Matt Zimmer (USA) Credite Velo Trek
49Livermontravis (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
50Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis
51Brayan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis
52Orlando Garibay (Mex) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale
53Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
54Josh Ruiz (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale
55Stefan Rothe (USA) Elbowz Racing
56Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
57Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
58Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
59Kevin Girkins (USA) Elbowz Racing
60Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis
61Jonah Mead-Van Cort (USA) Lupus Racing Team
62David Goodman (USA) Credite Velo Trek
63Mat Stephens (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
64Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team
65Hunter Grove (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale
66Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
67Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
68David Williams (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
69Thorsten Askervold (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
70Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
71Tim Savre (USA) Credite Velo Trek
72Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis
73Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
74Edward Greene (RSA) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching
75Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
76Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery
77Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team
78Reid Mcclure (Can) Novo Nordisk Development
79Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor
80Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching
81Logan Hutchings (NZl) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
82Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Québecor
83Colton Jarisch (USA) Elbowz Racing
84Adam Koble (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources
85Barry Miller (USA) Lupus Racing Team
86Cory Williams (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale
87Isaiah Newkirk (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team
88Joe Taylor (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
89Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
90Andres Diaz (Col) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale
91Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
92Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
93Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
94Peterson Mitchell (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
95Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching
96Ansel Dickey (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
97Ian Moore (USA) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching
98Colin Strickland (USA) Elbowz Racing
99Julio Padilla (Gua) Team Arapahoe Resources
100Hilton Clarke (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale
101Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
102Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
103Jonny Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
104Winn Chris (Aus) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
105Julian Kyer (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
106Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
107Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
108Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
109Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
110Hogan Sills (USA) Bissell ABG Giant
111Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team
112Umberto Poli (Ita) Novo Nordisk Development
113George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team
114Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
115Tyler Magner (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:05:49
116Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
117Michael Hernandez (USA) CCB Racing
118Cory Small (USA) CCB Racing
119Danny Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:10:27
120Alexis Cartier (Can) Garneau Québecor0:15:31
121Brendan Mclaughlin (USA) CCB Racing0:15:33
122Aaron Beebe (USA) Bissell ABG Giant0:15:35
123Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team
124Jacob White (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources
125Matt Chatlaong (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery
126Ryan Moore (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery
127Ian Whaley (USA) CCB Racing
128Diego Sandoval (Mex) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale
129Matthew W. Brophy (USA) Credite Velo Trek
130Sam Bassetti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery
131Jake Magee (Aus) Elbowz Racing
132Dan Lam (USA) Bissell ABG Giant
133Ricky Randall (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis5pts
2Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling3
3Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team5pts
2Brayan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis3
3Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team5pts
2Philip O'Donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman3
3Brayan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Escobar Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team15pts
2John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team12
3Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman10
4Michael Rice (Aus) Garneau Québecor7
5Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling6
6Philip O'Donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman5
7Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas Cycling Team4
8Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team3
9Zack Allison (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World2
10Travis Mccabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman4:05:08
2Michael Rice (Aus) Garneau Québecor
3Philip O'Donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
4Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team
5Alberto Covarrubias (Mex) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
6Ed Veal (Can) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching
7Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Racing
8Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
9Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
10Dan Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team
11Max Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team
12Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
13Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
14Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
15Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
16Jacob Albrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery
17Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
18Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
19Brayan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis
20Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
21Josh Ruiz (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale
22Jonah Mead-Van Cort (USA) Lupus Racing Team
23Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team
24Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
25Thorsten Askervold (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
26Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
27Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
28Reid Mcclure (Can) Novo Nordisk Development
29Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor
30Joe Taylor (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
31Ansel Dickey (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
32Ian Moore (USA) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching
33Jonny Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
34Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
35Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
36Umberto Poli (Ita) Novo Nordisk Development
37Michael Hernandez (USA) CCB Racing
38Cory Small (USA) CCB Racing
39Ian Whaley (USA) CCB Racing0:15:35
40Matthew W. Brophy (USA) Credite Velo Trek

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis8:20:52
2Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:01
3Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:07
4Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis0:00:11
5Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:00:22
6Brayan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis0:00:30
7Morgan Schmitt (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:00:32
8Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
9John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:33
10Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
11Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:35
12Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:37
13Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:40
14Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:41
15Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
16Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:44
17Travis Mccabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:00:47
18David Williams (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
19Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
20Michael Rice (Aus) Garneau Québecor0:00:49
21Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:00:50
22Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:00:51
23Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:00:52
24Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team
25Philip O'Donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
26Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
27Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:54
28Timothy Rugg (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery
29Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:00:55
30Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:00:58
31Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis0:01:00
32Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:01
33Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:01:03
34Dan Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team0:01:05
35Edward Greene (RSA) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching0:01:06
36Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
37Kevin Girkins (USA) Elbowz Racing0:01:07
38Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis0:01:09
39Tony Baca (Mex) Elbowz Racing
40Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis
41Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team
42Escobar Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:10
43George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team
44Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:01:14
45Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:01:15
46Fabio Calabria (Aus) Novo Nordisk Development
47Matt Zimmer (USA) Credite Velo Trek0:01:17
48Zack Allison (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World0:01:18
49Alberto Covarrubias (Mex) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
50Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:01:19
51Isaiah Newkirk (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team
52Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team0:01:21
53Umberto Poli (Ita) Novo Nordisk Development
54Camilo Zambrano (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale0:01:22
55Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
56Stefan Rothe (USA) Elbowz Racing0:01:23
57Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
58Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Racing0:01:27
59Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching
60Julio Padilla (Gua) Team Arapahoe Resources0:01:28
61Orlando Garibay (Mex) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale
62Hunter Grove (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale0:01:30
63Ian Moore (USA) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching
64Jake Sitler (USA) Astellas Cycling Team0:01:31
65Max Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team
66Cory Small (USA) CCB Racing0:01:32
67Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Québecor
68Mat Stephens (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World0:01:33
69Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:01:34
70Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:35
71Colin Strickland (USA) Elbowz Racing0:01:36
72Ed Veal (Can) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching0:01:38
73Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching0:01:39
74Peterson Mitchell (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:01:42
75Winn Chris (Aus) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:01:43
76Josh Ruiz (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale0:01:48
77Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team
78Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:01:52
79Michael Hernandez (USA) CCB Racing
80Pablo Cruz (Hon) Team Arapahoe Resources0:01:54
81Tim Savre (USA) Credite Velo Trek0:01:57
82Thorsten Askervold (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:02:00
83Anton Varabei (Can) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching
84Barry Miller (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:02:02
85Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas Cycling Team0:02:03
86Andres Diaz (Col) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale0:02:07
87Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:02:09
88David Goodman (USA) Credite Velo Trek
89Logan Hutchings (NZl) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World0:02:11
90Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor0:02:13
91Jonny Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:02:23
92Jonah Mead-Van Cort (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:02:27
93Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World0:02:35
94Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:02:36
95Luis Amaran (Cub) Team Jamis0:02:37
96Reid Mcclure (Can) Novo Nordisk Development0:02:43
97Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:02:54
98Ansel Dickey (USA) Astellas Cycling Team0:02:57
99Cory Williams (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale0:03:02
100Jacob Albrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery0:03:04
101Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:03:05
102David Boily (Can) Garneau Québecor0:03:28
103Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:03:42
104Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:03:52
105Joe Taylor (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:03:55
106Hogan Sills (USA) Bissell ABG Giant0:03:57
107Colton Jarisch (USA) Elbowz Racing0:03:59
108Alejandro Padilla (Gua) Team Arapahoe Resources0:04:03
109Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery0:04:05
110Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:04:06
111Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources0:04:10
112Adam Koble (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources0:04:23
113Julian Kyer (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World0:04:44
114Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:04:58
115Livermontravis (USA) Astellas Cycling Team0:06:16
116Hilton Clarke (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale0:06:30
117Tyler Magner (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:06:57
118Danny Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:13:45
119Aaron Beebe (USA) Bissell ABG Giant0:16:48
120Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:17:12
121Matthew W. Brophy (USA) Credite Velo Trek0:17:26
122Ricky Randall (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources0:17:53
123Sam Bassetti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery0:18:12
124Jake Magee (Aus) Elbowz Racing0:18:14
125Alexis Cartier (Can) Garneau Québecor0:19:09
126Jacob White (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources0:19:33
127Ryan Moore (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery0:20:06
128Diego Sandoval (Mex) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale0:20:12
129Matt Chatlaong (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery0:21:44
130Dan Lam (USA) Bissell ABG Giant0:22:36
131Johnathan Freter (USA) Astellas Cycling Team0:44:03
132Brendan Mclaughlin (USA) CCB Racing0:47:54
133Ian Whaley (USA) CCB Racing0:49:18

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team22pts
2Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis15
3Escobar Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team15
4Michael Rice (Aus) Garneau Québecor14
5Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team12
6Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team10
7Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman10
8Philip O'Donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman8
9Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling6
10Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano6
11Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling6
12Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis5
13Colin Strickland (USA) Elbowz Racing5
14Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling5
15Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team5
16Brayan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis4
17Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas Cycling Team4
18Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team3
19Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team3
20George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team2
21Zack Allison (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World2
22Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team1
23Travis Mccabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team1
24Max Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team1
25Andres Diaz (Col) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling8:20:53
2Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:06
3Brayan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis0:00:29
4Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:34
5Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:00:40
6Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:43
7Michael Rice (Aus) Garneau Québecor0:00:48
8Philip O'Donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:51
9Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:00:57
10Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:01:02
11Dan Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team0:01:04
12Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:01:05
13Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team0:01:08
14Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:01:13
15Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:01:14
16Alberto Covarrubias (Mex) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World0:01:17
17Umberto Poli (Ita) Novo Nordisk Development0:01:20
18Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:01:21
19Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World0:01:22
20Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Racing0:01:26
21Ian Moore (USA) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching0:01:29
22Max Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team0:01:30
23Cory Small (USA) CCB Racing0:01:31
24Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:34
25Ed Veal (Can) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching0:01:37
26Josh Ruiz (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale0:01:47
27Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team
28Michael Hernandez (USA) CCB Racing0:01:51
29Thorsten Askervold (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:01:59
30Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor0:02:12
31Jonny Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:02:22
32Jonah Mead-Van Cort (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:02:26
33Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World0:02:34
34Reid Mcclure (Can) Novo Nordisk Development0:02:42
35Ansel Dickey (USA) Astellas Cycling Team0:02:56
36Jacob Albrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery0:03:03
37Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:03:51
38Joe Taylor (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:03:54
39Matthew W. Brophy (USA) Credite Velo Trek0:17:25
40Ian Whaley (USA) CCB Racing0:49:17

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Jamis25:03:10
2Silber Pro Cycling0:00:42
3Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:59
4Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:06
5Holowesko / Citadel0:01:11
6Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:01:35
7Elevate Pro Cycling0:01:44
8H&R Block Pro Cycling0:01:47
9Lupus Racing Team0:02:00
10Astellas Cycling Team0:02:16
11Gateway Harley-Davidson0:02:18
12Cylance-Incycle P/B Cannondale0:02:31
13Support Clean Sport-Seasu0:02:56
14Elbowz Racing0:03:03
15Garneau Quebecor0:03:31
16Ccb Racing0:04:17
17Credite Velo Trek0:04:27
18Team Arapahoe Resources0:04:33
19Team Novo Nordisk Develop0:04:41
20Herbalife P/B Marc Pro0:06:01
21Bissell Abg Giant0:42:37

 

