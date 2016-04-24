Neilson Powless wins 2016 Joe Martin Stage Race
McCabe wins final day Fayetteville criterium
Men Stage 4: Fayetteville -
Second place on the fourth and final stage of the Joe Martin Stage Race sealed overall victory for Neilson Powless with Jamis' Janier Acevedo losing his overall lead and slipping to third on GC.
The stage was won by Travis McCabe, ahead of Powless and stage 3 winner Escobar Alzate of UnitedHealthcare in a three-way sprint. Silber's Nigel Ellsay was next across the line with the Redlands winner Acevedo dropping into second place on GC.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|1:23:42
|2
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|3
|Escobar Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|4
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:01
|5
|Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis
|0:00:02
|6
|Mat Stephens (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|0:00:04
|7
|Michael Rice (Aus) Garneau Québecor
|0:00:06
|8
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:08
|9
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources
|0:00:09
|10
|Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|11
|Hunter Grove (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale
|12
|Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|13
|Timothy Rugg (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery
|14
|Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|15
|Kevin Girkins (USA) Elbowz Racing
|16
|Philip O'Donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|17
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|18
|Jake Sitler (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|19
|Tony Baca (Mex) Elbowz Racing
|20
|Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|21
|Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|22
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|23
|Orlando Garibay (Mex) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale
|24
|Alejandro Padilla (Gua) Team Arapahoe Resources
|25
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|26
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis
|27
|Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team
|0:00:18
|28
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:27
|29
|Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|0:01:04
|30
|Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:01:08
|31
|Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|0:01:10
|32
|Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|33
|Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Racing
|34
|Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|35
|Camilo Zambrano (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale
|36
|Winn Chris (Aus) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|37
|Alexis Cartier (Can) Garneau Québecor
|0:01:15
|38
|Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:09
|39
|Aaron Beebe (USA) Bissell ABG Giant
|0:01:51
|40
|Danny Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:02:08
|41
|Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|0:02:15
|42
|Livermontravis (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:03:11
|43
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:09
|44
|Tyler Magner (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|45
|Brayan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis
|46
|Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis
|47
|Luis Amaran (Cub) Team Jamis
|48
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|49
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|50
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|51
|Dan Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team
|52
|Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|53
|Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team
|54
|Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|55
|Julio Padilla (Gua) Team Arapahoe Resources
|56
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|57
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Québecor
|58
|Andres Diaz (Col) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale
|59
|Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:04:08
|60
|Stefan Rothe (USA) Elbowz Racing
|61
|Johnathan Freter (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|62
|Max Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team
|63
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|64
|Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team
|65
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Novo Nordisk Development
|66
|Pablo Cruz (Hon) Team Arapahoe Resources
|67
|Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|68
|Alberto Covarrubias (Mex) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|69
|Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|70
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|71
|Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|72
|Ansel Dickey (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|73
|Cory Small (USA) CCB Racing
|74
|Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching
|75
|Adam Koble (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources
|76
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|77
|Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching
|78
|Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|79
|Matt Zimmer (USA) Credite Velo Trek
|80
|Thorsten Askervold (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|81
|Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|82
|Ricky Randall (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources
|83
|Barry Miller (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:04:14
|84
|Edward Greene (RSA) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching
|85
|Ed Veal (Can) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching
|0:04:19
|86
|Anton Varabei (Can) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching
|87
|Jake Magee (Aus) Elbowz Racing
|0:04:21
|88
|Logan Hutchings (NZl) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|89
|Zack Allison (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|0:04:23
|90
|David Goodman (USA) Credite Velo Trek
|91
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis
|92
|Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|93
|Jonny Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:04:28
|94
|Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|95
|Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery
|96
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:04:32
|97
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|98
|Josh Ruiz (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale
|99
|Jonah Mead-Van Cort (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|100
|George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team
|101
|Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor
|102
|Hogan Sills (USA) Bissell ABG Giant
|0:04:38
|103
|Sam Bassetti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery
|104
|Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|105
|Tim Savre (USA) Credite Velo Trek
|0:04:41
|106
|Jacob Albrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery
|0:04:46
|107
|Jacob White (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources
|0:04:51
|108
|Ryan Moore (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery
|109
|Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|110
|Matthew W. Brophy (USA) Credite Velo Trek
|0:05:02
|111
|Joe Taylor (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:05:14
|112
|Michael Hernandez (USA) CCB Racing
|0:05:27
|113
|Colton Jarisch (USA) Elbowz Racing
|0:05:42
|114
|Ian Whaley (USA) CCB Racing
|0:07:31
|115
|Isaiah Newkirk (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team
|0:09:28
|116
|Umberto Poli (Ita) Novo Nordisk Development
|0:10:25
|OTL
|Matt Chatlaong (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery
|OTL
|Peterson Mitchell (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|OTL
|Julian Kyer (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|OTL
|Brendan Mclaughlin (USA) CCB Racing
|DNF
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|DNF
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|DNF
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis
|DNF
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|DNF
|David Williams (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|DNF
|Colin Strickland (USA) Elbowz Racing
|DNF
|Dan Lam (USA) Bissell ABG Giant
|DNF
|Reid Mcclure (Can) Novo Nordisk Development
|DNF
|Ian Moore (USA) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching
|DNF
|David Boily (Can) Garneau Québecor
|DNF
|Hilton Clarke (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale
|DNF
|Diego Sandoval (Mex) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale
|DNF
|Cory Williams (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|5
|pts
|2
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|3
|3
|Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andres Diaz (Col) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale
|5
|pts
|2
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis
|3
|3
|Dan Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|3
|3
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|12
|3
|Escobar Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|10
|4
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|7
|5
|Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis
|6
|6
|Mat Stephens (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|5
|7
|Michael Rice (Aus) Garneau Québecor
|4
|8
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|3
|9
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources
|2
|10
|Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|1:23:42
|2
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:01
|3
|Michael Rice (Aus) Garneau Québecor
|0:00:06
|4
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:08
|5
|Philip O'Donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:09
|6
|Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|7
|Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|8
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|9
|Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team
|0:00:18
|10
|Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|0:01:04
|11
|Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|0:01:10
|12
|Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Racing
|13
|Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|14
|Brayan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis
|0:00:09
|15
|Dan Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team
|16
|Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|17
|Max Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team
|0:04:08
|18
|Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team
|19
|Alberto Covarrubias (Mex) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|20
|Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|21
|Ansel Dickey (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|22
|Cory Small (USA) CCB Racing
|23
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|24
|Thorsten Askervold (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|25
|Ed Veal (Can) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching
|0:04:19
|26
|Jonny Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:04:28
|27
|Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|28
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:04:32
|29
|Josh Ruiz (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale
|30
|Jonah Mead-Van Cort (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|31
|Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor
|32
|Jacob Albrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery
|0:04:46
|33
|Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:04:51
|34
|Matthew W. Brophy (USA) Credite Velo Trek
|0:05:02
|35
|Joe Taylor (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:05:14
|36
|Michael Hernandez (USA) CCB Racing
|0:05:27
|37
|Ian Whaley (USA) CCB Racing
|0:07:31
|38
|Umberto Poli (Ita) Novo Nordisk Development
|0:10:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Silber Pro Cycling
|4:11:24
|2
|Axeon Hagens Berman
|3
|Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|4
|UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|5
|Team Jamis
|0:00:02
|6
|Team Arapahoe Resources
|0:00:09
|7
|Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale
|8
|Astellas Cycling Team
|9
|Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|0:00:59
|10
|Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|0:01:10
|11
|Garneau Québecor
|0:01:12
|12
|Elbowz Racing
|0:04:08
|13
|H&R Block Pro Cycling
|14
|Gateway Harley-Davidson Team
|0:04:17
|15
|Lupus Racing Team
|0:05:07
|16
|Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery
|0:08:57
|17
|CCB Racing
|0:10:27
|18
|Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching
|0:12:12
|19
|Credite Velo Trek
|0:12:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|9:44:30
|2
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:04
|3
|Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis
|0:00:05
|4
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:00:32
|5
|Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:00:41
|6
|Brayan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis
|0:00:43
|7
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|0:00:45
|8
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|9
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:46
|10
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|11
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|12
|Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:50
|13
|Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:53
|14
|Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:00:54
|15
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:57
|16
|Michael Rice (Aus) Garneau Québecor
|0:00:59
|17
|Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|0:01:03
|18
|Philip O'Donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:01:05
|19
|Timothy Rugg (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery
|0:01:07
|20
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:01:08
|21
|Escobar Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:10
|22
|Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis
|0:01:13
|23
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:01:14
|24
|Dan Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:01:17
|25
|Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:01:19
|26
|Kevin Girkins (USA) Elbowz Racing
|0:01:20
|27
|Tony Baca (Mex) Elbowz Racing
|0:01:22
|28
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis
|29
|Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:01:28
|30
|Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team
|0:01:31
|31
|Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:01:32
|32
|Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team
|0:01:34
|33
|Mat Stephens (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|0:01:41
|34
|Julio Padilla (Gua) Team Arapahoe Resources
|35
|Orlando Garibay (Mex) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale
|36
|Hunter Grove (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale
|0:01:43
|37
|Jake Sitler (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:01:44
|38
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Québecor
|0:01:45
|39
|Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:02:16
|40
|Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:02:17
|41
|Andres Diaz (Col) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale
|42
|Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|0:02:31
|43
|Camilo Zambrano (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale
|0:02:36
|44
|Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Racing
|0:02:41
|45
|Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:02:48
|46
|Luis Amaran (Cub) Team Jamis
|0:02:50
|47
|Winn Chris (Aus) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|0:02:57
|48
|Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|0:03:49
|49
|Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:04:06
|50
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:04:13
|51
|Alejandro Padilla (Gua) Team Arapahoe Resources
|0:04:16
|52
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources
|0:04:23
|53
|Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|0:04:59
|54
|Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:05:03
|55
|Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:05:04
|56
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:05:06
|57
|Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:05:19
|58
|Edward Greene (RSA) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching
|0:05:24
|59
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:05:26
|60
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Novo Nordisk Development
|0:05:27
|61
|Matt Zimmer (USA) Credite Velo Trek
|0:05:29
|62
|Alberto Covarrubias (Mex) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|0:05:30
|63
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis
|0:05:34
|64
|Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|65
|Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|66
|Stefan Rothe (USA) Elbowz Racing
|0:05:35
|67
|Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching
|0:05:39
|68
|Max Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team
|0:05:43
|69
|Cory Small (USA) CCB Racing
|0:05:44
|70
|Zack Allison (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|0:05:45
|71
|George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team
|0:05:46
|72
|Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching
|0:05:51
|73
|Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:05:53
|74
|Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team
|0:06:00
|75
|Ed Veal (Can) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching
|0:06:01
|76
|Pablo Cruz (Hon) Team Arapahoe Resources
|0:06:06
|77
|Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:06:07
|78
|Thorsten Askervold (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|0:06:12
|79
|Barry Miller (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:06:20
|80
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|0:06:21
|81
|Anton Varabei (Can) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching
|0:06:23
|82
|Josh Ruiz (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale
|0:06:24
|83
|Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|0:06:25
|84
|David Goodman (USA) Credite Velo Trek
|0:06:36
|85
|Logan Hutchings (NZl) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|86
|Tim Savre (USA) Credite Velo Trek
|0:06:42
|87
|Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor
|0:06:49
|88
|Jonny Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:06:55
|89
|Jonah Mead-Van Cort (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:07:03
|90
|Ansel Dickey (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:07:09
|91
|Tyler Magner (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:07:10
|92
|Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:07:17
|93
|Michael Hernandez (USA) CCB Racing
|0:07:23
|94
|Jacob Albrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery
|0:07:54
|95
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:08:28
|96
|Adam Koble (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources
|0:08:35
|97
|Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery
|0:08:37
|98
|Hogan Sills (USA) Bissell ABG Giant
|0:08:39
|99
|Joe Taylor (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:09:13
|100
|Livermontravis (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:09:31
|101
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:09:34
|102
|Colton Jarisch (USA) Elbowz Racing
|0:09:45
|103
|Isaiah Newkirk (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team
|0:10:51
|104
|Umberto Poli (Ita) Novo Nordisk Development
|0:11:50
|105
|Danny Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:15:57
|106
|Aaron Beebe (USA) Bissell ABG Giant
|0:18:43
|107
|Alexis Cartier (Can) Garneau Québecor
|0:20:28
|108
|Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:21:24
|109
|Ricky Randall (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources
|0:22:05
|110
|Matthew W. Brophy (USA) Credite Velo Trek
|0:22:32
|111
|Jake Magee (Aus) Elbowz Racing
|0:22:39
|112
|Sam Bassetti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery
|0:22:54
|113
|Jacob White (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources
|0:24:28
|114
|Ryan Moore (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery
|0:25:01
|115
|Johnathan Freter (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:48:15
|116
|Ian Whaley (USA) CCB Racing
|0:56:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|30
|pts
|2
|Escobar Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|25
|3
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|22
|4
|Michael Rice (Aus) Garneau Québecor
|18
|5
|Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|16
|6
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|16
|7
|Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis
|15
|8
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|15
|9
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|12
|10
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|9
|11
|Philip O'Donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|8
|12
|Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis
|7
|13
|Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|7
|14
|Andres Diaz (Col) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale
|6
|15
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|6
|16
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis
|5
|17
|Mat Stephens (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|5
|18
|Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|5
|19
|Brayan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis
|4
|20
|Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|4
|21
|Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team
|3
|22
|Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|3
|23
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis
|3
|24
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources
|2
|25
|Zack Allison (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|2
|26
|George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team
|2
|27
|Dan Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team
|1
|28
|Max Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|9:44:30
|2
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:04
|3
|Brayan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis
|0:00:43
|4
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:46
|5
|Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:00:54
|6
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:57
|7
|Michael Rice (Aus) Garneau Québecor
|0:00:59
|8
|Philip O'Donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:01:05
|9
|Dan Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:01:17
|10
|Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:01:19
|11
|Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:01:28
|12
|Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team
|0:01:31
|13
|Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:02:17
|14
|Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|0:02:31
|15
|Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Racing
|0:02:41
|16
|Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|0:03:49
|17
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:05:26
|18
|Alberto Covarrubias (Mex) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|0:05:30
|19
|Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:05:34
|20
|Max Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team
|0:05:43
|21
|Cory Small (USA) CCB Racing
|0:05:44
|22
|Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:05:53
|23
|Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team
|0:06:00
|24
|Ed Veal (Can) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching
|0:06:01
|25
|Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:06:07
|26
|Thorsten Askervold (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|0:06:12
|27
|Josh Ruiz (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale
|0:06:24
|28
|Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor
|0:06:49
|29
|Jonny Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:06:55
|30
|Jonah Mead-Van Cort (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:07:03
|31
|Ansel Dickey (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:07:09
|32
|Michael Hernandez (USA) CCB Racing
|0:07:23
|33
|Jacob Albrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery
|0:07:54
|34
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:08:28
|35
|Joe Taylor (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:09:13
|36
|Umberto Poli (Ita) Novo Nordisk Development
|0:11:50
|37
|Matthew W. Brophy (USA) Credite Velo Trek
|0:22:32
|38
|Ian Whaley (USA) CCB Racing
|0:56:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Jamis
|29:14:36
|2
|Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:40
|3
|Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:57
|4
|UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:04
|5
|Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:01:09
|6
|Astellas Cycling Team
|0:02:23
|7
|Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale
|0:02:38
|8
|Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|0:02:41
|9
|Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|0:02:43
|10
|Team Arapahoe Resources
|0:04:40
|11
|Garneau Québecor
|0:04:41
|12
|H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:05:53
|13
|Gateway Harley-Davidson Team
|0:06:33
|14
|Lupus Racing Team
|0:07:05
|15
|Elbowz Racing
|0:07:09
|16
|CCB Racing
|0:14:42
|17
|Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery
|0:14:56
|18
|Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching
|0:15:06
|19
|Credite Velo Trek
|0:17:19
