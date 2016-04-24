Trending

Neilson Powless wins 2016 Joe Martin Stage Race

McCabe wins final day Fayetteville criterium

Image 1 of 25

The final podium of the 2016 Joe Martin Stage Race

The final podium of the 2016 Joe Martin Stage Race
(Image credit: Tom Ewart/NWA Photography)
Image 2 of 25

Travis McCabe (Holowesko-Citadel) wins the final stage

Travis McCabe (Holowesko-Citadel) wins the final stage
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 3 of 25

The breakaway in action

The breakaway in action
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 4 of 25

UHC spent the majority of the race on the front

UHC spent the majority of the race on the front
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 5 of 25

The peloton starts stage 4

The peloton starts stage 4
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 6 of 25

Silber's Nigel Ellsay during the stage

Silber's Nigel Ellsay during the stage
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 7 of 25

The peloton in downtown historic Fayetteville

The peloton in downtown historic Fayetteville
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 8 of 25

Janier Acevado at the back as the peloton corners

Janier Acevado at the back as the peloton corners
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 9 of 25

Benjamin Perry (Silber Pro Cycling) in the red skin suit of Canadian national champion

Benjamin Perry (Silber Pro Cycling) in the red skin suit of Canadian national champion
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 10 of 25

The bunch corners before the descent

The bunch corners before the descent
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 11 of 25

UHC ups the pace in the chase

UHC ups the pace in the chase
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 12 of 25

UHC controlling the race

UHC controlling the race
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 13 of 25

The breakaway early in the race

The breakaway early in the race
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 14 of 25

The breakaway gets established

The breakaway gets established
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 15 of 25

Silber moving to the front to control the race

Silber moving to the front to control the race
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 16 of 25

The peloton in action

The peloton in action
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 17 of 25

Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)

Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 18 of 25

Race leader Janier Acevedo (Team Jamis)

Race leader Janier Acevedo (Team Jamis)
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 19 of 25

Nigel Ellsay (Silber) in the white jersey

Nigel Ellsay (Silber) in the white jersey
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 20 of 25

Philip O'Donnell (Axeon Hagens Berman)

Philip O'Donnell (Axeon Hagens Berman)
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 21 of 25

Danny Summerhill (UHC) corners

Danny Summerhill (UHC) corners
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 22 of 25

The stage 4 podium

The stage 4 podium
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 23 of 25

The top three from the final stage: Escobar Alzate, Travis McCabe and Neilson Powless

The top three from the final stage: Escobar Alzate, Travis McCabe and Neilson Powless
(Image credit: Tom Ewart/NWA Photography)
Image 24 of 25

Neilson Powless (Axeon Hagens Berman) holds aloft his young rider and points jerseys while wearing the leader's yellow jersey

Neilson Powless (Axeon Hagens Berman) holds aloft his young rider and points jerseys while wearing the leader's yellow jersey
(Image credit: Tom Ewart/NWA Photography)
Image 25 of 25

Janier Acevado (Team Jamis) wearing the leader's jersey on the start line of stage 4

Janier Acevedo (Team Jamis) wearing the leader's jersey on the start line of stage 4
(Image credit: Tom Ewart/NWA Photography)

Second place on the fourth and final stage of the Joe Martin Stage Race sealed overall victory for Neilson Powless with Jamis' Janier Acevedo losing his overall lead and slipping to third on GC.

The stage was won by Travis McCabe, ahead of Powless and stage 3 winner Escobar Alzate of UnitedHealthcare in a three-way sprint. Silber's Nigel Ellsay was next across the line with the Redlands winner Acevedo dropping into second place on GC.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team1:23:42
2Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
3Escobar Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
4Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:01
5Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis0:00:02
6Mat Stephens (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World0:00:04
7Michael Rice (Aus) Garneau Québecor0:00:06
8Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:08
9Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources0:00:09
10Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
11Hunter Grove (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale
12Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team
13Timothy Rugg (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery
14Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
15Kevin Girkins (USA) Elbowz Racing
16Philip O'Donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
17Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
18Jake Sitler (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
19Tony Baca (Mex) Elbowz Racing
20Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
21Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
22Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
23Orlando Garibay (Mex) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale
24Alejandro Padilla (Gua) Team Arapahoe Resources
25Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
26Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis
27Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team0:00:18
28Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:27
29Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World0:01:04
30Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:01:08
31Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World0:01:10
32Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
33Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Racing
34Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
35Camilo Zambrano (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale
36Winn Chris (Aus) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
37Alexis Cartier (Can) Garneau Québecor0:01:15
38Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:09
39Aaron Beebe (USA) Bissell ABG Giant0:01:51
40Danny Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:02:08
41Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:02:15
42Livermontravis (USA) Astellas Cycling Team0:03:11
43John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:09
44Tyler Magner (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
45Brayan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis
46Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis
47Luis Amaran (Cub) Team Jamis
48Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
49Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
50Morgan Schmitt (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
51Dan Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team
52Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
53Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team
54Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
55Julio Padilla (Gua) Team Arapahoe Resources
56Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
57Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Québecor
58Andres Diaz (Col) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale
59Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:04:08
60Stefan Rothe (USA) Elbowz Racing
61Johnathan Freter (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
62Max Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team
63Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
64Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team
65Fabio Calabria (Aus) Novo Nordisk Development
66Pablo Cruz (Hon) Team Arapahoe Resources
67Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team
68Alberto Covarrubias (Mex) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
69Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
70Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
71Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
72Ansel Dickey (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
73Cory Small (USA) CCB Racing
74Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching
75Adam Koble (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources
76Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
77Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching
78Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
79Matt Zimmer (USA) Credite Velo Trek
80Thorsten Askervold (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
81Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
82Ricky Randall (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources
83Barry Miller (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:04:14
84Edward Greene (RSA) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching
85Ed Veal (Can) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching0:04:19
86Anton Varabei (Can) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching
87Jake Magee (Aus) Elbowz Racing0:04:21
88Logan Hutchings (NZl) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
89Zack Allison (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World0:04:23
90David Goodman (USA) Credite Velo Trek
91Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis
92Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team
93Jonny Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:04:28
94Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
95Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery
96Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:04:32
97Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling
98Josh Ruiz (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale
99Jonah Mead-Van Cort (USA) Lupus Racing Team
100George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team
101Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor
102Hogan Sills (USA) Bissell ABG Giant0:04:38
103Sam Bassetti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery
104Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
105Tim Savre (USA) Credite Velo Trek0:04:41
106Jacob Albrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery0:04:46
107Jacob White (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources0:04:51
108Ryan Moore (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery
109Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
110Matthew W. Brophy (USA) Credite Velo Trek0:05:02
111Joe Taylor (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:05:14
112Michael Hernandez (USA) CCB Racing0:05:27
113Colton Jarisch (USA) Elbowz Racing0:05:42
114Ian Whaley (USA) CCB Racing0:07:31
115Isaiah Newkirk (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team0:09:28
116Umberto Poli (Ita) Novo Nordisk Development0:10:25
OTLMatt Chatlaong (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery
OTLPeterson Mitchell (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
OTLJulian Kyer (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
OTLBrendan Mclaughlin (USA) CCB Racing
DNFJonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
DNFChristopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
DNFKyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis
DNFJoseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
DNFDavid Williams (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
DNFColin Strickland (USA) Elbowz Racing
DNFDan Lam (USA) Bissell ABG Giant
DNFReid Mcclure (Can) Novo Nordisk Development
DNFIan Moore (USA) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching
DNFDavid Boily (Can) Garneau Québecor
DNFHilton Clarke (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale
DNFDiego Sandoval (Mex) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale
DNFCory Williams (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman5pts
2Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling3
3Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andres Diaz (Col) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale5pts
2Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis3
3Dan Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team5pts
2Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman3
3Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team15pts
2Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman12
3Escobar Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team10
4Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling7
5Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis6
6Mat Stephens (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World5
7Michael Rice (Aus) Garneau Québecor4
8Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling3
9Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources2
10Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman1:23:42
2Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:01
3Michael Rice (Aus) Garneau Québecor0:00:06
4Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:08
5Philip O'Donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:09
6Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
7Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
8Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
9Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team0:00:18
10Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World0:01:04
11Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World0:01:10
12Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Racing
13Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
14Brayan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis0:00:09
15Dan Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team
16Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
17Max Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team0:04:08
18Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team
19Alberto Covarrubias (Mex) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
20Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
21Ansel Dickey (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
22Cory Small (USA) CCB Racing
23Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
24Thorsten Askervold (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
25Ed Veal (Can) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching0:04:19
26Jonny Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:04:28
27Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
28Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:04:32
29Josh Ruiz (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale
30Jonah Mead-Van Cort (USA) Lupus Racing Team
31Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor
32Jacob Albrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery0:04:46
33Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:04:51
34Matthew W. Brophy (USA) Credite Velo Trek0:05:02
35Joe Taylor (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:05:14
36Michael Hernandez (USA) CCB Racing0:05:27
37Ian Whaley (USA) CCB Racing0:07:31
38Umberto Poli (Ita) Novo Nordisk Development0:10:25

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Silber Pro Cycling4:11:24
2Axeon Hagens Berman
3Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
4UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
5Team Jamis0:00:02
6Team Arapahoe Resources0:00:09
7Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale
8Astellas Cycling Team
9Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World0:00:59
10Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:01:10
11Garneau Québecor0:01:12
12Elbowz Racing0:04:08
13H&R Block Pro Cycling
14Gateway Harley-Davidson Team0:04:17
15Lupus Racing Team0:05:07
16Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery0:08:57
17CCB Racing0:10:27
18Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching0:12:12
19Credite Velo Trek0:12:54

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman9:44:30
2Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:04
3Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis0:00:05
4Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:00:32
5Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:00:41
6Brayan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis0:00:43
7Morgan Schmitt (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:00:45
8Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
9John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:46
10Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
11Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
12Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:50
13Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:53
14Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:00:54
15Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:57
16Michael Rice (Aus) Garneau Québecor0:00:59
17Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:01:03
18Philip O'Donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:01:05
19Timothy Rugg (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery0:01:07
20Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:01:08
21Escobar Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:10
22Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis0:01:13
23Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:14
24Dan Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team0:01:17
25Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:01:19
26Kevin Girkins (USA) Elbowz Racing0:01:20
27Tony Baca (Mex) Elbowz Racing0:01:22
28Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis
29Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:01:28
30Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team0:01:31
31Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:01:32
32Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team0:01:34
33Mat Stephens (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World0:01:41
34Julio Padilla (Gua) Team Arapahoe Resources
35Orlando Garibay (Mex) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale
36Hunter Grove (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale0:01:43
37Jake Sitler (USA) Astellas Cycling Team0:01:44
38Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Québecor0:01:45
39Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas Cycling Team0:02:16
40Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:02:17
41Andres Diaz (Col) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale
42Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World0:02:31
43Camilo Zambrano (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale0:02:36
44Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Racing0:02:41
45Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:02:48
46Luis Amaran (Cub) Team Jamis0:02:50
47Winn Chris (Aus) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:02:57
48Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World0:03:49
49Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:04:06
50Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:04:13
51Alejandro Padilla (Gua) Team Arapahoe Resources0:04:16
52Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources0:04:23
53Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:04:59
54Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:05:03
55Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:05:04
56Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:05:06
57Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:05:19
58Edward Greene (RSA) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching0:05:24
59Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:05:26
60Fabio Calabria (Aus) Novo Nordisk Development0:05:27
61Matt Zimmer (USA) Credite Velo Trek0:05:29
62Alberto Covarrubias (Mex) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World0:05:30
63Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis0:05:34
64Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
65Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
66Stefan Rothe (USA) Elbowz Racing0:05:35
67Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching0:05:39
68Max Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team0:05:43
69Cory Small (USA) CCB Racing0:05:44
70Zack Allison (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World0:05:45
71George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team0:05:46
72Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching0:05:51
73Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:05:53
74Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team0:06:00
75Ed Veal (Can) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching0:06:01
76Pablo Cruz (Hon) Team Arapahoe Resources0:06:06
77Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:06:07
78Thorsten Askervold (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:06:12
79Barry Miller (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:06:20
80Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:06:21
81Anton Varabei (Can) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching0:06:23
82Josh Ruiz (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale0:06:24
83Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:06:25
84David Goodman (USA) Credite Velo Trek0:06:36
85Logan Hutchings (NZl) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
86Tim Savre (USA) Credite Velo Trek0:06:42
87Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor0:06:49
88Jonny Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:06:55
89Jonah Mead-Van Cort (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:07:03
90Ansel Dickey (USA) Astellas Cycling Team0:07:09
91Tyler Magner (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:07:10
92Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:07:17
93Michael Hernandez (USA) CCB Racing0:07:23
94Jacob Albrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery0:07:54
95Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:08:28
96Adam Koble (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources0:08:35
97Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery0:08:37
98Hogan Sills (USA) Bissell ABG Giant0:08:39
99Joe Taylor (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:09:13
100Livermontravis (USA) Astellas Cycling Team0:09:31
101Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:09:34
102Colton Jarisch (USA) Elbowz Racing0:09:45
103Isaiah Newkirk (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team0:10:51
104Umberto Poli (Ita) Novo Nordisk Development0:11:50
105Danny Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:15:57
106Aaron Beebe (USA) Bissell ABG Giant0:18:43
107Alexis Cartier (Can) Garneau Québecor0:20:28
108Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:21:24
109Ricky Randall (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources0:22:05
110Matthew W. Brophy (USA) Credite Velo Trek0:22:32
111Jake Magee (Aus) Elbowz Racing0:22:39
112Sam Bassetti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery0:22:54
113Jacob White (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources0:24:28
114Ryan Moore (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery0:25:01
115Johnathan Freter (USA) Astellas Cycling Team0:48:15
116Ian Whaley (USA) CCB Racing0:56:53

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman30pts
2Escobar Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team25
3John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team22
4Michael Rice (Aus) Garneau Québecor18
5Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team16
6Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling16
7Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis15
8Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team15
9Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team12
10Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling9
11Philip O'Donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman8
12Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis7
13Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano7
14Andres Diaz (Col) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale6
15Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling6
16Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis5
17Mat Stephens (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World5
18Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team5
19Brayan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis4
20Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas Cycling Team4
21Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team3
22Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team3
23Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis3
24Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources2
25Zack Allison (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World2
26George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team2
27Dan Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team1
28Max Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman9:44:30
2Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:04
3Brayan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis0:00:43
4Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:46
5Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:00:54
6Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:57
7Michael Rice (Aus) Garneau Québecor0:00:59
8Philip O'Donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:01:05
9Dan Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team0:01:17
10Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:01:19
11Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:01:28
12Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team0:01:31
13Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:02:17
14Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World0:02:31
15Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Racing0:02:41
16Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World0:03:49
17Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:05:26
18Alberto Covarrubias (Mex) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World0:05:30
19Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:05:34
20Max Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team0:05:43
21Cory Small (USA) CCB Racing0:05:44
22Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:05:53
23Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team0:06:00
24Ed Veal (Can) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching0:06:01
25Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:06:07
26Thorsten Askervold (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:06:12
27Josh Ruiz (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale0:06:24
28Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor0:06:49
29Jonny Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:06:55
30Jonah Mead-Van Cort (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:07:03
31Ansel Dickey (USA) Astellas Cycling Team0:07:09
32Michael Hernandez (USA) CCB Racing0:07:23
33Jacob Albrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery0:07:54
34Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:08:28
35Joe Taylor (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:09:13
36Umberto Poli (Ita) Novo Nordisk Development0:11:50
37Matthew W. Brophy (USA) Credite Velo Trek0:22:32
38Ian Whaley (USA) CCB Racing0:56:53

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Jamis29:14:36
2Silber Pro Cycling0:00:40
3Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:57
4UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:04
5Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:01:09
6Astellas Cycling Team0:02:23
7Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale0:02:38
8Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World0:02:41
9Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:02:43
10Team Arapahoe Resources0:04:40
11Garneau Québecor0:04:41
12H&R Block Pro Cycling0:05:53
13Gateway Harley-Davidson Team0:06:33
14Lupus Racing Team0:07:05
15Elbowz Racing0:07:09
16CCB Racing0:14:42
17Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery0:14:56
18Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching0:15:06
19Credite Velo Trek0:17:19

 

