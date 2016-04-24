Image 1 of 25 The final podium of the 2016 Joe Martin Stage Race (Image credit: Tom Ewart/NWA Photography) Image 2 of 25 Travis McCabe (Holowesko-Citadel) wins the final stage (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 3 of 25 The breakaway in action (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 4 of 25 UHC spent the majority of the race on the front (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 5 of 25 The peloton starts stage 4 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 6 of 25 Silber's Nigel Ellsay during the stage (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 7 of 25 The peloton in downtown historic Fayetteville (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 8 of 25 Janier Acevado at the back as the peloton corners (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 9 of 25 Benjamin Perry (Silber Pro Cycling) in the red skin suit of Canadian national champion (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 10 of 25 The bunch corners before the descent (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 11 of 25 UHC ups the pace in the chase (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 12 of 25 UHC controlling the race (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 13 of 25 The breakaway early in the race (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 14 of 25 The breakaway gets established (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 15 of 25 Silber moving to the front to control the race (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 16 of 25 The peloton in action (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 17 of 25 Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 18 of 25 Race leader Janier Acevedo (Team Jamis) (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 19 of 25 Nigel Ellsay (Silber) in the white jersey (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 20 of 25 Philip O'Donnell (Axeon Hagens Berman) (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 21 of 25 Danny Summerhill (UHC) corners (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 22 of 25 The stage 4 podium (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 23 of 25 The top three from the final stage: Escobar Alzate, Travis McCabe and Neilson Powless (Image credit: Tom Ewart/NWA Photography) Image 24 of 25 Neilson Powless (Axeon Hagens Berman) holds aloft his young rider and points jerseys while wearing the leader's yellow jersey (Image credit: Tom Ewart/NWA Photography) Image 25 of 25 Janier Acevedo (Team Jamis) wearing the leader's jersey on the start line of stage 4 (Image credit: Tom Ewart/NWA Photography)

Second place on the fourth and final stage of the Joe Martin Stage Race sealed overall victory for Neilson Powless with Jamis' Janier Acevedo losing his overall lead and slipping to third on GC.

The stage was won by Travis McCabe, ahead of Powless and stage 3 winner Escobar Alzate of UnitedHealthcare in a three-way sprint. Silber's Nigel Ellsay was next across the line with the Redlands winner Acevedo dropping into second place on GC.

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 1:23:42 2 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 3 Escobar Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 4 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:01 5 Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis 0:00:02 6 Mat Stephens (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 0:00:04 7 Michael Rice (Aus) Garneau Québecor 0:00:06 8 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:08 9 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources 0:00:09 10 Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 11 Hunter Grove (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale 12 Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team 13 Timothy Rugg (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery 14 Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 15 Kevin Girkins (USA) Elbowz Racing 16 Philip O'Donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 17 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 18 Jake Sitler (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 19 Tony Baca (Mex) Elbowz Racing 20 Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 21 Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 22 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 23 Orlando Garibay (Mex) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale 24 Alejandro Padilla (Gua) Team Arapahoe Resources 25 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 26 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis 27 Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team 0:00:18 28 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:27 29 Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 0:01:04 30 Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:01:08 31 Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 0:01:10 32 Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 33 Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Racing 34 Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 35 Camilo Zambrano (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale 36 Winn Chris (Aus) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 37 Alexis Cartier (Can) Garneau Québecor 0:01:15 38 Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:09 39 Aaron Beebe (USA) Bissell ABG Giant 0:01:51 40 Danny Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:02:08 41 Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 0:02:15 42 Livermontravis (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 0:03:11 43 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:09 44 Tyler Magner (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 45 Brayan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis 46 Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis 47 Luis Amaran (Cub) Team Jamis 48 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 49 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 50 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 51 Dan Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team 52 Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 53 Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team 54 Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 55 Julio Padilla (Gua) Team Arapahoe Resources 56 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 57 Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Québecor 58 Andres Diaz (Col) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale 59 Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:04:08 60 Stefan Rothe (USA) Elbowz Racing 61 Johnathan Freter (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 62 Max Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team 63 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 64 Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team 65 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Novo Nordisk Development 66 Pablo Cruz (Hon) Team Arapahoe Resources 67 Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team 68 Alberto Covarrubias (Mex) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 69 Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 70 Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 71 Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 72 Ansel Dickey (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 73 Cory Small (USA) CCB Racing 74 Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching 75 Adam Koble (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources 76 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 77 Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching 78 Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 79 Matt Zimmer (USA) Credite Velo Trek 80 Thorsten Askervold (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 81 Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 82 Ricky Randall (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources 83 Barry Miller (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:04:14 84 Edward Greene (RSA) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching 85 Ed Veal (Can) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching 0:04:19 86 Anton Varabei (Can) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching 87 Jake Magee (Aus) Elbowz Racing 0:04:21 88 Logan Hutchings (NZl) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 89 Zack Allison (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 0:04:23 90 David Goodman (USA) Credite Velo Trek 91 Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis 92 Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team 93 Jonny Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:04:28 94 Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 95 Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery 96 Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:04:32 97 Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling 98 Josh Ruiz (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale 99 Jonah Mead-Van Cort (USA) Lupus Racing Team 100 George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team 101 Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor 102 Hogan Sills (USA) Bissell ABG Giant 0:04:38 103 Sam Bassetti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery 104 Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 105 Tim Savre (USA) Credite Velo Trek 0:04:41 106 Jacob Albrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery 0:04:46 107 Jacob White (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources 0:04:51 108 Ryan Moore (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery 109 Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 110 Matthew W. Brophy (USA) Credite Velo Trek 0:05:02 111 Joe Taylor (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:05:14 112 Michael Hernandez (USA) CCB Racing 0:05:27 113 Colton Jarisch (USA) Elbowz Racing 0:05:42 114 Ian Whaley (USA) CCB Racing 0:07:31 115 Isaiah Newkirk (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team 0:09:28 116 Umberto Poli (Ita) Novo Nordisk Development 0:10:25 OTL Matt Chatlaong (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery OTL Peterson Mitchell (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano OTL Julian Kyer (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World OTL Brendan Mclaughlin (USA) CCB Racing DNF Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team DNF Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team DNF Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis DNF Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team DNF David Williams (USA) Astellas Cycling Team DNF Colin Strickland (USA) Elbowz Racing DNF Dan Lam (USA) Bissell ABG Giant DNF Reid Mcclure (Can) Novo Nordisk Development DNF Ian Moore (USA) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching DNF David Boily (Can) Garneau Québecor DNF Hilton Clarke (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale DNF Diego Sandoval (Mex) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale DNF Cory Williams (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 5 pts 2 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 3 3 Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andres Diaz (Col) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale 5 pts 2 Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis 3 3 Dan Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 5 pts 2 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 3 3 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 15 pts 2 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 12 3 Escobar Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 10 4 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 7 5 Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis 6 6 Mat Stephens (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 5 7 Michael Rice (Aus) Garneau Québecor 4 8 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 3 9 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources 2 10 Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 1:23:42 2 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:01 3 Michael Rice (Aus) Garneau Québecor 0:00:06 4 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:08 5 Philip O'Donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:09 6 Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 7 Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 8 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 9 Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team 0:00:18 10 Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 0:01:04 11 Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 0:01:10 12 Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Racing 13 Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 14 Brayan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis 0:00:09 15 Dan Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team 16 Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 17 Max Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team 0:04:08 18 Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team 19 Alberto Covarrubias (Mex) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 20 Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 21 Ansel Dickey (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 22 Cory Small (USA) CCB Racing 23 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 24 Thorsten Askervold (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 25 Ed Veal (Can) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching 0:04:19 26 Jonny Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:04:28 27 Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 28 Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:04:32 29 Josh Ruiz (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale 30 Jonah Mead-Van Cort (USA) Lupus Racing Team 31 Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor 32 Jacob Albrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery 0:04:46 33 Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:04:51 34 Matthew W. Brophy (USA) Credite Velo Trek 0:05:02 35 Joe Taylor (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:05:14 36 Michael Hernandez (USA) CCB Racing 0:05:27 37 Ian Whaley (USA) CCB Racing 0:07:31 38 Umberto Poli (Ita) Novo Nordisk Development 0:10:25

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Silber Pro Cycling 4:11:24 2 Axeon Hagens Berman 3 Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 4 UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 5 Team Jamis 0:00:02 6 Team Arapahoe Resources 0:00:09 7 Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale 8 Astellas Cycling Team 9 Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 0:00:59 10 Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 0:01:10 11 Garneau Québecor 0:01:12 12 Elbowz Racing 0:04:08 13 H&R Block Pro Cycling 14 Gateway Harley-Davidson Team 0:04:17 15 Lupus Racing Team 0:05:07 16 Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery 0:08:57 17 CCB Racing 0:10:27 18 Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching 0:12:12 19 Credite Velo Trek 0:12:54

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 9:44:30 2 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:04 3 Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis 0:00:05 4 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:00:32 5 Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:00:41 6 Brayan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis 0:00:43 7 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 0:00:45 8 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 9 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:46 10 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 11 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 12 Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:50 13 Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:53 14 Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:00:54 15 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:57 16 Michael Rice (Aus) Garneau Québecor 0:00:59 17 Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 0:01:03 18 Philip O'Donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:01:05 19 Timothy Rugg (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery 0:01:07 20 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:01:08 21 Escobar Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:01:10 22 Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis 0:01:13 23 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:01:14 24 Dan Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team 0:01:17 25 Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:01:19 26 Kevin Girkins (USA) Elbowz Racing 0:01:20 27 Tony Baca (Mex) Elbowz Racing 0:01:22 28 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis 29 Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:01:28 30 Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team 0:01:31 31 Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:01:32 32 Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team 0:01:34 33 Mat Stephens (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 0:01:41 34 Julio Padilla (Gua) Team Arapahoe Resources 35 Orlando Garibay (Mex) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale 36 Hunter Grove (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale 0:01:43 37 Jake Sitler (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 0:01:44 38 Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Québecor 0:01:45 39 Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 0:02:16 40 Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:02:17 41 Andres Diaz (Col) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale 42 Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 0:02:31 43 Camilo Zambrano (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale 0:02:36 44 Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Racing 0:02:41 45 Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:02:48 46 Luis Amaran (Cub) Team Jamis 0:02:50 47 Winn Chris (Aus) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 0:02:57 48 Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 0:03:49 49 Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:04:06 50 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:04:13 51 Alejandro Padilla (Gua) Team Arapahoe Resources 0:04:16 52 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources 0:04:23 53 Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 0:04:59 54 Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:05:03 55 Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:05:04 56 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:05:06 57 Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:05:19 58 Edward Greene (RSA) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching 0:05:24 59 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:05:26 60 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Novo Nordisk Development 0:05:27 61 Matt Zimmer (USA) Credite Velo Trek 0:05:29 62 Alberto Covarrubias (Mex) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 0:05:30 63 Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis 0:05:34 64 Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 65 Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 66 Stefan Rothe (USA) Elbowz Racing 0:05:35 67 Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching 0:05:39 68 Max Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team 0:05:43 69 Cory Small (USA) CCB Racing 0:05:44 70 Zack Allison (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 0:05:45 71 George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team 0:05:46 72 Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching 0:05:51 73 Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:05:53 74 Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team 0:06:00 75 Ed Veal (Can) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching 0:06:01 76 Pablo Cruz (Hon) Team Arapahoe Resources 0:06:06 77 Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:06:07 78 Thorsten Askervold (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 0:06:12 79 Barry Miller (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:06:20 80 Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 0:06:21 81 Anton Varabei (Can) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching 0:06:23 82 Josh Ruiz (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale 0:06:24 83 Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 0:06:25 84 David Goodman (USA) Credite Velo Trek 0:06:36 85 Logan Hutchings (NZl) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 86 Tim Savre (USA) Credite Velo Trek 0:06:42 87 Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor 0:06:49 88 Jonny Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:06:55 89 Jonah Mead-Van Cort (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:07:03 90 Ansel Dickey (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 0:07:09 91 Tyler Magner (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:07:10 92 Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:07:17 93 Michael Hernandez (USA) CCB Racing 0:07:23 94 Jacob Albrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery 0:07:54 95 Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:08:28 96 Adam Koble (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources 0:08:35 97 Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery 0:08:37 98 Hogan Sills (USA) Bissell ABG Giant 0:08:39 99 Joe Taylor (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:09:13 100 Livermontravis (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 0:09:31 101 Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:09:34 102 Colton Jarisch (USA) Elbowz Racing 0:09:45 103 Isaiah Newkirk (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team 0:10:51 104 Umberto Poli (Ita) Novo Nordisk Development 0:11:50 105 Danny Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:15:57 106 Aaron Beebe (USA) Bissell ABG Giant 0:18:43 107 Alexis Cartier (Can) Garneau Québecor 0:20:28 108 Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:21:24 109 Ricky Randall (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources 0:22:05 110 Matthew W. Brophy (USA) Credite Velo Trek 0:22:32 111 Jake Magee (Aus) Elbowz Racing 0:22:39 112 Sam Bassetti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery 0:22:54 113 Jacob White (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources 0:24:28 114 Ryan Moore (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery 0:25:01 115 Johnathan Freter (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 0:48:15 116 Ian Whaley (USA) CCB Racing 0:56:53

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 30 pts 2 Escobar Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 25 3 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 22 4 Michael Rice (Aus) Garneau Québecor 18 5 Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 16 6 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 16 7 Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis 15 8 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 15 9 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 12 10 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 9 11 Philip O'Donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 8 12 Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis 7 13 Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 7 14 Andres Diaz (Col) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale 6 15 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 6 16 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis 5 17 Mat Stephens (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 5 18 Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team 5 19 Brayan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis 4 20 Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 4 21 Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team 3 22 Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 3 23 Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis 3 24 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources 2 25 Zack Allison (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 2 26 George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team 2 27 Dan Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team 1 28 Max Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 9:44:30 2 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:04 3 Brayan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis 0:00:43 4 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:46 5 Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:00:54 6 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:57 7 Michael Rice (Aus) Garneau Québecor 0:00:59 8 Philip O'Donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:01:05 9 Dan Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team 0:01:17 10 Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:01:19 11 Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:01:28 12 Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team 0:01:31 13 Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:02:17 14 Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 0:02:31 15 Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Racing 0:02:41 16 Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 0:03:49 17 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:05:26 18 Alberto Covarrubias (Mex) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 0:05:30 19 Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:05:34 20 Max Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team 0:05:43 21 Cory Small (USA) CCB Racing 0:05:44 22 Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:05:53 23 Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team 0:06:00 24 Ed Veal (Can) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching 0:06:01 25 Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:06:07 26 Thorsten Askervold (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 0:06:12 27 Josh Ruiz (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale 0:06:24 28 Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor 0:06:49 29 Jonny Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:06:55 30 Jonah Mead-Van Cort (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:07:03 31 Ansel Dickey (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 0:07:09 32 Michael Hernandez (USA) CCB Racing 0:07:23 33 Jacob Albrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery 0:07:54 34 Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:08:28 35 Joe Taylor (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:09:13 36 Umberto Poli (Ita) Novo Nordisk Development 0:11:50 37 Matthew W. Brophy (USA) Credite Velo Trek 0:22:32 38 Ian Whaley (USA) CCB Racing 0:56:53