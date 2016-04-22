Haedo sprints to victory in Joe Martin stage 2 finish
Acevedo keeps yellow jersey for Team Jamis
Men Stage 2: Fayetteville -
Sebastian Haedo gave Jamis their second stage win in two days at the Joe Martin Stage Race. The Argentine won the bunch sprint in Fayetteville ahead of Andzs Flaksis (Holowesko-Citadel) and John Murphy (UnitedHealthcare).
Jamis' stage 1 time trial winner Janier Acevedo maintained his lead in the overall classification ahead of Nigel Ellsay (Silber Pro Cycling) and Neilson Powless (Axeon Hagens Berman).
The men raced for 177km along a hilly loop that included the lengthy Mt Gaylor climb. Although there were several breakaway attempts, the peloton was all together for the stage finish, with a short technical section and a long uphill drag to the finish line won by Haedo.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis
|4:06:35
|2
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:00:02
|3
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|4
|Michael Rice (Aus) Garneau Québecor
|5
|Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|6
|Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|7
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|8
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|9
|George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team
|10
|Max Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team
|11
|Travis Mccabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|12
|Mat Stephens (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|13
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|14
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|15
|Alberto Covarrubias (Mex) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|16
|Brayan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis
|17
|Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis
|18
|Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team
|19
|Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|20
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|21
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:00:10
|22
|Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team
|23
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis
|24
|Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|25
|Julio Padilla (Gua) Team Arapahoe Resources
|26
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Novo Nordisk Development
|27
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|28
|Orlando Garibay (Mex) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale
|29
|Tyler Magner (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|30
|Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|31
|Umberto Poli (Ita) Novo Nordisk Development
|32
|Tony Baca (Mex) Elbowz Racing
|33
|Pablo Cruz (Hon) Team Arapahoe Resources
|34
|Cory Small (USA) CCB Racing
|0:00:16
|35
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|36
|Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|37
|Camilo Zambrano (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale
|38
|Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|39
|Ian Moore (USA) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching
|40
|Dan Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team
|41
|Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|42
|Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|43
|Escobar Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|44
|Aaron Beebe (USA) Bissell ABG Giant
|45
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis
|46
|Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|47
|Timothy Rugg (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery
|48
|Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|49
|Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|50
|Philip O'Donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|51
|David Williams (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|52
|Zack Allison (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|53
|Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|54
|Ed Veal (Can) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching
|55
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Québecor
|0:00:26
|56
|Anton Varabei (Can) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching
|57
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|58
|Matt Zimmer (USA) Credite Velo Trek
|59
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|60
|Stefan Rothe (USA) Elbowz Racing
|61
|Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching
|62
|Peterson Mitchell (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|63
|Edward Greene (RSA) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching
|64
|Josh Ruiz (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale
|65
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|66
|Tim Savre (USA) Credite Velo Trek
|67
|Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:32
|68
|Reid Mcclure (Can) Novo Nordisk Development
|0:00:33
|69
|Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|70
|Quentin Valognes (Fra) Novo Nordisk Development
|71
|Isaiah Newkirk (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team
|72
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis
|73
|Michael Hernandez (USA) CCB Racing
|74
|Winn Chris (Aus) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|75
|David Goodman (USA) Credite Velo Trek
|0:00:42
|76
|Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor
|77
|Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|78
|Gervais Laurent (Can) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching
|79
|Matthew W. Brophy (USA) Credite Velo Trek
|80
|Colin Strickland (USA) Elbowz Racing
|81
|Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|82
|Hunter Grove (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale
|0:00:44
|83
|Thorsten Askervold (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|84
|Jonah Mead-Van Cort (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|85
|Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|86
|Barry Miller (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|87
|Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching
|0:00:48
|88
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:00:49
|89
|Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|90
|Logan Hutchings (NZl) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|91
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|92
|Jake Sitler (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|93
|Cory Williams (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale
|0:00:55
|94
|Ricky Randall (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources
|95
|Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team
|96
|Jake Magee (Aus) Elbowz Racing
|0:01:01
|97
|Jonny Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|98
|Sam Bassetti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery
|0:01:38
|99
|Kevin Girkins (USA) Elbowz Racing
|100
|Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|101
|Luis Amaran (Cub) Team Jamis
|0:01:47
|102
|Andres Diaz (Col) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale
|103
|Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|104
|Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|105
|David Boily (Can) Garneau Québecor
|106
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|107
|Jacob Albrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery
|0:01:56
|108
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|109
|Colton Jarisch (USA) Elbowz Racing
|0:01:58
|110
|Ansel Dickey (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|111
|Jacob White (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources
|0:02:05
|112
|Hogan Sills (USA) Bissell ABG Giant
|0:02:26
|113
|Alexis Cartier (Can) Garneau Québecor
|0:02:36
|114
|Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Racing
|115
|Joe Taylor (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:02:40
|116
|Alejandro Padilla (Gua) Team Arapahoe Resources
|0:02:43
|117
|Sam Brand (GBr) Novo Nordisk Development
|118
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|119
|Danny Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|120
|Adam Koble (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources
|0:02:56
|121
|Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|122
|Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery
|123
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources
|124
|Ryan Moore (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery
|125
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:03:01
|126
|Diego Sandoval (Mex) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale
|127
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:03:17
|128
|Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|129
|Julian Kyer (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|0:03:52
|130
|Matt Chatlaong (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery
|131
|Hilton Clarke (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale
|0:03:54
|132
|Livermontravis (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:05:20
|133
|Dan Lam (USA) Bissell ABG Giant
|0:05:25
|134
|Francisco Carratala (Spa) Novo Nordisk Development
|0:09:48
|135
|Dmitriy Pankratou (Uzb) Novo Nordisk Development
|0:10:24
|136
|Ian Umstead (USA) Credite Velo Trek
|0:18:15
|137
|Rudy Peterson (USA) Credite Velo Trek
|0:18:22
|138
|Evan Hartig (USA) Credite Velo Trek
|0:19:50
|139
|Brendan Mclaughlin (USA) CCB Racing
|0:30:54
|140
|Ulugbek Saidov (Uzb) Novo Nordisk Development
|141
|Sam Cerruti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery
|0:31:05
|142
|Corey Davis (USA) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching
|0:31:30
|143
|Ian Whaley (USA) CCB Racing
|144
|Johnathan Freter (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:43:10
|OTL
|Lewis Fellas (GBr) CCB Racing
|DNS
|Thomas Revard (USA) Bissell ABG Giant
|DNF
|Oliver Moors (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team
|DNF
|Cooper Willsey (USA) CCB Racing
|DNF
|Grant Koontz (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources
|DNF
|Darcy Woolley (Aus) Garneau Québecor
|DNF
|William Myers (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery
|DSQ
|John Leach (USA) Bissell ABG Giant
|DSQ
|Brad Neagos (USA) Bissell ABG Giant
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Colin Strickland (USA) Elbowz Racing
|5
|pts
|2
|Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|3
|3
|Andres Diaz (Col) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis
|15
|pts
|2
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|12
|3
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|10
|4
|Michael Rice (Aus) Garneau Québecor
|7
|5
|Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|6
|6
|Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|5
|7
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|4
|8
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|3
|9
|George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team
|2
|10
|Max Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Jamis
|12:19:49
|2
|Holowesko / Citadel
|0:00:02
|3
|Silber Pro Cycling
|4
|Gateway Harley-Davidson
|5
|Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|0:00:10
|6
|Elevate Pro Cycling
|7
|Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:24
|8
|Axeon Hagens Berman
|9
|Lupus Racing Team
|0:00:30
|10
|Astellas Cycling Team
|0:00:40
|11
|H&R Block Pro Cycling
|12
|Cylance-Incycle P/B Cannondale
|0:00:48
|13
|Team Novo Nordisk Develop
|0:00:49
|14
|Support Clean Sport-Seasu
|0:00:52
|15
|Elbowz Racing
|0:00:58
|16
|Garneau Quebecor
|0:01:06
|17
|Team Arapahoe Resources
|0:01:11
|18
|Ccb Racing
|19
|Credite Velo Trek
|0:01:30
|20
|Herbalife P/B Marc Pro
|0:03:46
|21
|Bissell Abg Giant
|0:08:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis
|4:15:44
|2
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:03
|3
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:11
|4
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis
|5
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:00:28
|6
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|0:00:32
|7
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|8
|Brayan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis
|0:00:33
|9
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|10
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:36
|11
|Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:37
|12
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:39
|13
|Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:40
|14
|Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:00:41
|15
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:42
|16
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:44
|17
|Travis Mccabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:00:47
|18
|David Williams (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|19
|Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|20
|Michael Rice (Aus) Garneau Québecor
|0:00:49
|21
|Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|0:00:50
|22
|Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:00:51
|23
|Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:00:52
|24
|Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|25
|Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|26
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:54
|27
|Philip O'Donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|28
|Timothy Rugg (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery
|29
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:00:55
|30
|Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:00:58
|31
|Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis
|0:01:00
|32
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:01:01
|33
|Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:01:03
|34
|Dan Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:01:05
|35
|Edward Greene (RSA) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching
|0:01:06
|36
|Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|37
|Kevin Girkins (USA) Elbowz Racing
|0:01:07
|38
|Tyler Magner (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:08
|39
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis
|0:01:09
|40
|Tony Baca (Mex) Elbowz Racing
|41
|Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team
|42
|George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team
|0:01:10
|43
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis
|0:01:12
|44
|Aaron Beebe (USA) Bissell ABG Giant
|0:01:13
|45
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:01:14
|46
|Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:01:15
|47
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Novo Nordisk Development
|48
|Matt Zimmer (USA) Credite Velo Trek
|0:01:17
|49
|Zack Allison (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|0:01:18
|50
|Alberto Covarrubias (Mex) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|51
|Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:01:19
|52
|Isaiah Newkirk (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team
|53
|Escobar Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:20
|54
|Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team
|0:01:21
|55
|Umberto Poli (Ita) Novo Nordisk Development
|56
|Camilo Zambrano (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale
|0:01:22
|57
|Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|58
|Stefan Rothe (USA) Elbowz Racing
|0:01:23
|59
|Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|60
|Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Racing
|0:01:27
|61
|Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching
|62
|Julio Padilla (Gua) Team Arapahoe Resources
|0:01:28
|63
|Orlando Garibay (Mex) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale
|64
|Hunter Grove (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale
|0:01:30
|65
|Ian Moore (USA) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching
|66
|Jake Sitler (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:01:31
|67
|Max Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team
|68
|Cory Small (USA) CCB Racing
|0:01:32
|69
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Québecor
|70
|Mat Stephens (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|0:01:33
|71
|Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:01:34
|72
|Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:01:35
|73
|Colin Strickland (USA) Elbowz Racing
|0:01:36
|74
|Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:01:37
|75
|Ed Veal (Can) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching
|0:01:38
|76
|Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching
|0:01:39
|77
|Peterson Mitchell (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|0:01:42
|78
|Winn Chris (Aus) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|0:01:43
|79
|Josh Ruiz (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale
|0:01:48
|80
|Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team
|81
|Matthew W. Brophy (USA) Credite Velo Trek
|0:01:51
|82
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:01:52
|83
|Michael Hernandez (USA) CCB Racing
|84
|Pablo Cruz (Hon) Team Arapahoe Resources
|0:01:54
|85
|Tim Savre (USA) Credite Velo Trek
|0:01:57
|86
|Thorsten Askervold (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|0:02:00
|87
|Anton Varabei (Can) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching
|88
|Barry Miller (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:02:02
|89
|Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:02:03
|90
|Andres Diaz (Col) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale
|0:02:07
|91
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|0:02:09
|92
|David Goodman (USA) Credite Velo Trek
|93
|Logan Hutchings (NZl) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|0:02:11
|94
|Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor
|0:02:13
|95
|Gervais Laurent (Can) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching
|0:02:17
|96
|Ricky Randall (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources
|0:02:18
|97
|Jonny Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:02:23
|98
|Jonah Mead-Van Cort (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:02:27
|99
|Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|0:02:35
|100
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:02:36
|101
|Sam Bassetti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery
|0:02:37
|102
|Luis Amaran (Cub) Team Jamis
|103
|Quentin Valognes (Fra) Novo Nordisk Development
|0:02:39
|104
|Jake Magee (Aus) Elbowz Racing
|105
|Reid Mcclure (Can) Novo Nordisk Development
|0:02:43
|106
|Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:02:54
|107
|Ansel Dickey (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:02:57
|108
|Cory Williams (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale
|0:03:02
|109
|Jacob Albrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery
|0:03:04
|110
|Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:03:05
|111
|Danny Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:03:18
|112
|David Boily (Can) Garneau Québecor
|0:03:28
|113
|Alexis Cartier (Can) Garneau Québecor
|0:03:38
|114
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:03:42
|115
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:03:52
|116
|Joe Taylor (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:03:55
|117
|Hogan Sills (USA) Bissell ABG Giant
|0:03:57
|118
|Jacob White (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources
|0:03:58
|119
|Colton Jarisch (USA) Elbowz Racing
|0:03:59
|120
|Alejandro Padilla (Gua) Team Arapahoe Resources
|0:04:03
|121
|Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery
|0:04:05
|122
|Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|0:04:06
|123
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources
|0:04:10
|124
|Adam Koble (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources
|0:04:23
|125
|Ryan Moore (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery
|0:04:31
|126
|Diego Sandoval (Mex) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale
|0:04:37
|127
|Julian Kyer (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|0:04:44
|128
|Sam Brand (GBr) Novo Nordisk Development
|0:04:58
|129
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|130
|Matt Chatlaong (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery
|0:06:09
|131
|Livermontravis (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:06:16
|132
|Hilton Clarke (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale
|0:06:30
|133
|Dan Lam (USA) Bissell ABG Giant
|0:07:01
|134
|Francisco Carratala (Spa) Novo Nordisk Development
|0:12:25
|135
|Dmitriy Pankratou (Uzb) Novo Nordisk Development
|0:12:41
|136
|Ian Umstead (USA) Credite Velo Trek
|0:19:54
|137
|Rudy Peterson (USA) Credite Velo Trek
|0:20:24
|138
|Evan Hartig (USA) Credite Velo Trek
|0:21:23
|139
|Brendan Mclaughlin (USA) CCB Racing
|0:32:21
|140
|Sam Cerruti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery
|0:32:53
|141
|Corey Davis (USA) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching
|0:32:54
|142
|Ulugbek Saidov (Uzb) Novo Nordisk Development
|0:33:09
|143
|Ian Whaley (USA) CCB Racing
|0:33:43
|144
|Johnathan Freter (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:44:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis
|15
|pts
|2
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|12
|3
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|10
|4
|Michael Rice (Aus) Garneau Québecor
|7
|5
|Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|6
|6
|Colin Strickland (USA) Elbowz Racing
|5
|7
|Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|5
|8
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|4
|9
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|3
|10
|Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|3
|11
|George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team
|2
|12
|Max Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team
|1
|13
|Andres Diaz (Col) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|4:15:47
|2
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:08
|3
|Brayan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis
|0:00:30
|4
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:33
|5
|Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:00:38
|6
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:41
|7
|Michael Rice (Aus) Garneau Québecor
|0:00:46
|8
|Philip O'Donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:51
|9
|Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:00:55
|10
|Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:01:00
|11
|Dan Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:01:02
|12
|Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:01:03
|13
|Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team
|0:01:06
|14
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:01:11
|15
|Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:01:12
|16
|Alberto Covarrubias (Mex) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|0:01:15
|17
|Umberto Poli (Ita) Novo Nordisk Development
|0:01:18
|18
|Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:01:19
|19
|Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|0:01:20
|20
|Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Racing
|0:01:24
|21
|Ian Moore (USA) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching
|0:01:27
|22
|Max Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team
|0:01:28
|23
|Cory Small (USA) CCB Racing
|0:01:29
|24
|Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:01:32
|25
|Ed Veal (Can) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching
|0:01:35
|26
|Josh Ruiz (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale
|0:01:45
|27
|Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team
|28
|Matthew W. Brophy (USA) Credite Velo Trek
|0:01:48
|29
|Michael Hernandez (USA) CCB Racing
|0:01:49
|30
|Thorsten Askervold (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|0:01:57
|31
|Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor
|0:02:10
|32
|Gervais Laurent (Can) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching
|0:02:14
|33
|Jonny Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:02:20
|34
|Jonah Mead-Van Cort (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:02:24
|35
|Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|0:02:32
|36
|Quentin Valognes (Fra) Novo Nordisk Development
|0:02:36
|37
|Reid Mcclure (Can) Novo Nordisk Development
|0:02:40
|38
|Ansel Dickey (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:02:54
|39
|Jacob Albrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery
|0:03:01
|40
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:03:49
|41
|Joe Taylor (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:03:52
|42
|Francisco Carratala (Spa) Novo Nordisk Development
|0:12:22
|43
|Dmitriy Pankratou (Uzb) Novo Nordisk Development
|0:12:38
|44
|Ian Umstead (USA) Credite Velo Trek
|0:19:51
|45
|Rudy Peterson (USA) Credite Velo Trek
|0:20:21
|46
|Evan Hartig (USA) Credite Velo Trek
|0:21:20
|47
|Sam Cerruti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery
|0:32:50
|48
|Ulugbek Saidov (Uzb) Novo Nordisk Development
|0:33:06
|49
|Ian Whaley (USA) CCB Racing
|0:33:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Jamis
|12:47:46
|2
|Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:42
|3
|Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:59
|4
|Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:06
|5
|Holowesko / Citadel
|0:01:11
|6
|Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|0:01:35
|7
|Elevate Pro Cycling
|0:01:44
|8
|H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:01:47
|9
|Lupus Racing Team
|0:02:00
|10
|Astellas Cycling Team
|0:02:16
|11
|Gateway Harley-Davidson
|0:02:18
|12
|Cylance-Incycle P/B Cannondale
|0:02:31
|13
|Support Clean Sport-Seasu
|0:02:56
|14
|Elbowz Racing
|0:03:03
|15
|Garneau Quebecor
|0:03:31
|16
|Ccb Racing
|0:04:17
|17
|Credite Velo Trek
|0:04:27
|18
|Team Arapahoe Resources
|0:04:33
|19
|Team Novo Nordisk Develop
|0:04:41
|20
|Herbalife P/B Marc Pro
|0:06:01
|21
|Bissell Abg Giant
|0:11:27
