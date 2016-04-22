Image 1 of 38 Sebastian Haedo (Jamis) driving the peloton (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 38 Joe Martin Stage Race Pro Men - Stage 2 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images) Image 3 of 38 Joe Martin Stage Race Pro Men - Stage 2 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images) Image 4 of 38 The field split into several groups over theca climbs Joe Martin Stage Race Pro Men - Stage 2 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images) Image 5 of 38 Joe Martin Stage Race Pro Men - Stage 2 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images) Image 6 of 38 Joe Martin Stage Race Pro Men - Stage 2 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images) Image 7 of 38 Riders struggle over the climbs Joe Martin Stage Race Pro Men - Stage 2 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images) Image 8 of 38 Joe Martin Stage Race Pro Men - Stage 2 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images) Image 9 of 38 The main field and the caravan Joe Martin Stage Race Pro Men - Stage 2 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images) Image 10 of 38 Joe Martin Stage Race Pro Men - Stage 2 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images) Image 11 of 38 Joe Martin Stage Race Pro Men - Stage 2 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images) Image 12 of 38 The field got smaller and smaller over the challenging circuit Joe Martin Stage Race Pro Men - Stage 2 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images) Image 13 of 38 Joe Martin Stage Race Pro Men - Stage 2 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images) Image 14 of 38 The breakaway got away on the hilly circuit race Joe Martin Stage Race Pro Men - Stage 2 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images) Image 15 of 38 The main field Joe Martin Stage Race Pro Men - Stage 2 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images) Image 16 of 38 Joe Martin Stage Race Pro Men - Stage 2 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images) Image 17 of 38 UnitedHealthcare lead the breakaway at Joe Martin Stage Race Pro Men - Stage 2 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images) Image 18 of 38 A small breakaway at Joe Martin Stage Race Pro Men - Stage 2 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images) Image 19 of 38 Joe Martin Stage Race Pro Men - Stage 2 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images) Image 20 of 38 Riders together at Joe Martin Stage Race Pro Men - Stage 2 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images) Image 21 of 38 Team bikes Joe Martin Stage Race Pro Men - Stage 2 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images) Image 22 of 38 The peloton Joe Martin Stage Race Pro Men - Stage 2 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images) Image 23 of 38 Scenic area of Fayetteville Joe Martin Stage Race Pro Men - Stage 2 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images) Image 24 of 38 Joe Martin Stage Race Pro Men - Stage 2 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images) Image 25 of 38 Joe Martin Stage Race Pro Men - Stage 2 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images) Image 26 of 38 The overall classification leaders at Joe Martin Stage Race Pro Men - Stage 2 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images) Image 27 of 38 Joe Martin Stage Race Pro Men - Stage 2 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images) Image 28 of 38 The field at the start of Joe Martin Stage Race Pro Men - Stage 2 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images) Image 29 of 38 Sebastian Haedo wins Joe Martin Stage Race Pro Men - Stage 2 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images) Image 30 of 38 Joe Martin Stage Race Pro Men - Stage 2 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images) Image 31 of 38 Joe Martin Stage Race Pro Men - Stage 2 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images) Image 32 of 38 The field all together at Joe Martin Stage Race Pro Men - Stage 2 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images) Image 33 of 38 Joe Martin Stage Race Pro Men - Stage 2 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images) Image 34 of 38 Joe Martin Stage Race Pro Men - Stage 2 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images) Image 35 of 38 Joe Martin Stage Race Pro Men - Stage 2 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images) Image 36 of 38 Joe Martin Stage Race Pro Men - Stage 2 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images) Image 37 of 38 Another group off the front Joe Martin Stage Race Pro Men - Stage 2 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images) Image 38 of 38 Joe Martin Stage Race Pro Men - Stage 2 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)

Sebastian Haedo gave Jamis their second stage win in two days at the Joe Martin Stage Race. The Argentine won the bunch sprint in Fayetteville ahead of Andzs Flaksis (Holowesko-Citadel) and John Murphy (UnitedHealthcare).

Jamis' stage 1 time trial winner Janier Acevedo maintained his lead in the overall classification ahead of Nigel Ellsay (Silber Pro Cycling) and Neilson Powless (Axeon Hagens Berman).

The men raced for 177km along a hilly loop that included the lengthy Mt Gaylor climb. Although there were several breakaway attempts, the peloton was all together for the stage finish, with a short technical section and a long uphill drag to the finish line won by Haedo.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis 4:06:35 2 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:00:02 3 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 4 Michael Rice (Aus) Garneau Québecor 5 Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 6 Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team 7 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 8 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 9 George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team 10 Max Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team 11 Travis Mccabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 12 Mat Stephens (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 13 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 14 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 15 Alberto Covarrubias (Mex) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 16 Brayan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis 17 Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis 18 Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team 19 Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 20 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 21 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:00:10 22 Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team 23 Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis 24 Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 25 Julio Padilla (Gua) Team Arapahoe Resources 26 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Novo Nordisk Development 27 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 28 Orlando Garibay (Mex) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale 29 Tyler Magner (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 30 Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 31 Umberto Poli (Ita) Novo Nordisk Development 32 Tony Baca (Mex) Elbowz Racing 33 Pablo Cruz (Hon) Team Arapahoe Resources 34 Cory Small (USA) CCB Racing 0:00:16 35 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 36 Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 37 Camilo Zambrano (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale 38 Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 39 Ian Moore (USA) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching 40 Dan Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team 41 Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 42 Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team 43 Escobar Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 44 Aaron Beebe (USA) Bissell ABG Giant 45 Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis 46 Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 47 Timothy Rugg (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery 48 Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 49 Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team 50 Philip O'Donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 51 David Williams (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 52 Zack Allison (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 53 Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 54 Ed Veal (Can) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching 55 Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Québecor 0:00:26 56 Anton Varabei (Can) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching 57 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 58 Matt Zimmer (USA) Credite Velo Trek 59 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 60 Stefan Rothe (USA) Elbowz Racing 61 Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching 62 Peterson Mitchell (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 63 Edward Greene (RSA) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching 64 Josh Ruiz (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale 65 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 66 Tim Savre (USA) Credite Velo Trek 67 Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:32 68 Reid Mcclure (Can) Novo Nordisk Development 0:00:33 69 Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 70 Quentin Valognes (Fra) Novo Nordisk Development 71 Isaiah Newkirk (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team 72 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis 73 Michael Hernandez (USA) CCB Racing 74 Winn Chris (Aus) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 75 David Goodman (USA) Credite Velo Trek 0:00:42 76 Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor 77 Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 78 Gervais Laurent (Can) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching 79 Matthew W. Brophy (USA) Credite Velo Trek 80 Colin Strickland (USA) Elbowz Racing 81 Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 82 Hunter Grove (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale 0:00:44 83 Thorsten Askervold (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 84 Jonah Mead-Van Cort (USA) Lupus Racing Team 85 Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team 86 Barry Miller (USA) Lupus Racing Team 87 Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching 0:00:48 88 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:00:49 89 Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 90 Logan Hutchings (NZl) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 91 Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 92 Jake Sitler (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 93 Cory Williams (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale 0:00:55 94 Ricky Randall (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources 95 Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team 96 Jake Magee (Aus) Elbowz Racing 0:01:01 97 Jonny Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 98 Sam Bassetti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery 0:01:38 99 Kevin Girkins (USA) Elbowz Racing 100 Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 101 Luis Amaran (Cub) Team Jamis 0:01:47 102 Andres Diaz (Col) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale 103 Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 104 Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team 105 David Boily (Can) Garneau Québecor 106 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 107 Jacob Albrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery 0:01:56 108 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 109 Colton Jarisch (USA) Elbowz Racing 0:01:58 110 Ansel Dickey (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 111 Jacob White (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources 0:02:05 112 Hogan Sills (USA) Bissell ABG Giant 0:02:26 113 Alexis Cartier (Can) Garneau Québecor 0:02:36 114 Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Racing 115 Joe Taylor (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:02:40 116 Alejandro Padilla (Gua) Team Arapahoe Resources 0:02:43 117 Sam Brand (GBr) Novo Nordisk Development 118 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 119 Danny Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 120 Adam Koble (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources 0:02:56 121 Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 122 Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery 123 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources 124 Ryan Moore (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery 125 Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:03:01 126 Diego Sandoval (Mex) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale 127 Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:03:17 128 Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 129 Julian Kyer (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 0:03:52 130 Matt Chatlaong (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery 131 Hilton Clarke (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale 0:03:54 132 Livermontravis (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 0:05:20 133 Dan Lam (USA) Bissell ABG Giant 0:05:25 134 Francisco Carratala (Spa) Novo Nordisk Development 0:09:48 135 Dmitriy Pankratou (Uzb) Novo Nordisk Development 0:10:24 136 Ian Umstead (USA) Credite Velo Trek 0:18:15 137 Rudy Peterson (USA) Credite Velo Trek 0:18:22 138 Evan Hartig (USA) Credite Velo Trek 0:19:50 139 Brendan Mclaughlin (USA) CCB Racing 0:30:54 140 Ulugbek Saidov (Uzb) Novo Nordisk Development 141 Sam Cerruti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery 0:31:05 142 Corey Davis (USA) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching 0:31:30 143 Ian Whaley (USA) CCB Racing 144 Johnathan Freter (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 0:43:10 OTL Lewis Fellas (GBr) CCB Racing DNS Thomas Revard (USA) Bissell ABG Giant DNF Oliver Moors (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team DNF Cooper Willsey (USA) CCB Racing DNF Grant Koontz (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources DNF Darcy Woolley (Aus) Garneau Québecor DNF William Myers (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery DSQ John Leach (USA) Bissell ABG Giant DSQ Brad Neagos (USA) Bissell ABG Giant

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Colin Strickland (USA) Elbowz Racing 5 pts 2 Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 3 3 Andres Diaz (Col) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis 15 pts 2 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 12 3 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 10 4 Michael Rice (Aus) Garneau Québecor 7 5 Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 6 6 Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team 5 7 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 4 8 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 3 9 George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team 2 10 Max Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team 1

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Jamis 12:19:49 2 Holowesko / Citadel 0:00:02 3 Silber Pro Cycling 4 Gateway Harley-Davidson 5 Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 0:00:10 6 Elevate Pro Cycling 7 Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:24 8 Axeon Hagens Berman 9 Lupus Racing Team 0:00:30 10 Astellas Cycling Team 0:00:40 11 H&R Block Pro Cycling 12 Cylance-Incycle P/B Cannondale 0:00:48 13 Team Novo Nordisk Develop 0:00:49 14 Support Clean Sport-Seasu 0:00:52 15 Elbowz Racing 0:00:58 16 Garneau Quebecor 0:01:06 17 Team Arapahoe Resources 0:01:11 18 Ccb Racing 19 Credite Velo Trek 0:01:30 20 Herbalife P/B Marc Pro 0:03:46 21 Bissell Abg Giant 0:08:03

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis 4:15:44 2 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:03 3 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:11 4 Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis 5 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:00:28 6 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 0:00:32 7 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 8 Brayan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis 0:00:33 9 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 10 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:36 11 Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:37 12 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:39 13 Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:40 14 Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:00:41 15 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:42 16 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:44 17 Travis Mccabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:00:47 18 David Williams (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 19 Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 20 Michael Rice (Aus) Garneau Québecor 0:00:49 21 Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 0:00:50 22 Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:00:51 23 Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:00:52 24 Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team 25 Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 26 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:54 27 Philip O'Donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 28 Timothy Rugg (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery 29 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:00:55 30 Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:00:58 31 Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis 0:01:00 32 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:01:01 33 Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:01:03 34 Dan Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team 0:01:05 35 Edward Greene (RSA) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching 0:01:06 36 Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 37 Kevin Girkins (USA) Elbowz Racing 0:01:07 38 Tyler Magner (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:01:08 39 Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis 0:01:09 40 Tony Baca (Mex) Elbowz Racing 41 Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team 42 George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team 0:01:10 43 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis 0:01:12 44 Aaron Beebe (USA) Bissell ABG Giant 0:01:13 45 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:01:14 46 Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:01:15 47 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Novo Nordisk Development 48 Matt Zimmer (USA) Credite Velo Trek 0:01:17 49 Zack Allison (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 0:01:18 50 Alberto Covarrubias (Mex) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 51 Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:01:19 52 Isaiah Newkirk (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team 53 Escobar Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:01:20 54 Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team 0:01:21 55 Umberto Poli (Ita) Novo Nordisk Development 56 Camilo Zambrano (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale 0:01:22 57 Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 58 Stefan Rothe (USA) Elbowz Racing 0:01:23 59 Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 60 Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Racing 0:01:27 61 Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching 62 Julio Padilla (Gua) Team Arapahoe Resources 0:01:28 63 Orlando Garibay (Mex) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale 64 Hunter Grove (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale 0:01:30 65 Ian Moore (USA) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching 66 Jake Sitler (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 0:01:31 67 Max Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team 68 Cory Small (USA) CCB Racing 0:01:32 69 Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Québecor 70 Mat Stephens (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 0:01:33 71 Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:01:34 72 Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:01:35 73 Colin Strickland (USA) Elbowz Racing 0:01:36 74 Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:01:37 75 Ed Veal (Can) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching 0:01:38 76 Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching 0:01:39 77 Peterson Mitchell (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 0:01:42 78 Winn Chris (Aus) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 0:01:43 79 Josh Ruiz (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale 0:01:48 80 Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team 81 Matthew W. Brophy (USA) Credite Velo Trek 0:01:51 82 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:01:52 83 Michael Hernandez (USA) CCB Racing 84 Pablo Cruz (Hon) Team Arapahoe Resources 0:01:54 85 Tim Savre (USA) Credite Velo Trek 0:01:57 86 Thorsten Askervold (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 0:02:00 87 Anton Varabei (Can) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching 88 Barry Miller (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:02:02 89 Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 0:02:03 90 Andres Diaz (Col) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale 0:02:07 91 Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 0:02:09 92 David Goodman (USA) Credite Velo Trek 93 Logan Hutchings (NZl) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 0:02:11 94 Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor 0:02:13 95 Gervais Laurent (Can) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching 0:02:17 96 Ricky Randall (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources 0:02:18 97 Jonny Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:02:23 98 Jonah Mead-Van Cort (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:02:27 99 Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 0:02:35 100 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:02:36 101 Sam Bassetti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery 0:02:37 102 Luis Amaran (Cub) Team Jamis 103 Quentin Valognes (Fra) Novo Nordisk Development 0:02:39 104 Jake Magee (Aus) Elbowz Racing 105 Reid Mcclure (Can) Novo Nordisk Development 0:02:43 106 Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:02:54 107 Ansel Dickey (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 0:02:57 108 Cory Williams (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale 0:03:02 109 Jacob Albrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery 0:03:04 110 Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:03:05 111 Danny Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:03:18 112 David Boily (Can) Garneau Québecor 0:03:28 113 Alexis Cartier (Can) Garneau Québecor 0:03:38 114 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:03:42 115 Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:03:52 116 Joe Taylor (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:03:55 117 Hogan Sills (USA) Bissell ABG Giant 0:03:57 118 Jacob White (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources 0:03:58 119 Colton Jarisch (USA) Elbowz Racing 0:03:59 120 Alejandro Padilla (Gua) Team Arapahoe Resources 0:04:03 121 Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery 0:04:05 122 Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 0:04:06 123 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources 0:04:10 124 Adam Koble (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources 0:04:23 125 Ryan Moore (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery 0:04:31 126 Diego Sandoval (Mex) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale 0:04:37 127 Julian Kyer (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 0:04:44 128 Sam Brand (GBr) Novo Nordisk Development 0:04:58 129 Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling 130 Matt Chatlaong (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery 0:06:09 131 Livermontravis (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 0:06:16 132 Hilton Clarke (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale 0:06:30 133 Dan Lam (USA) Bissell ABG Giant 0:07:01 134 Francisco Carratala (Spa) Novo Nordisk Development 0:12:25 135 Dmitriy Pankratou (Uzb) Novo Nordisk Development 0:12:41 136 Ian Umstead (USA) Credite Velo Trek 0:19:54 137 Rudy Peterson (USA) Credite Velo Trek 0:20:24 138 Evan Hartig (USA) Credite Velo Trek 0:21:23 139 Brendan Mclaughlin (USA) CCB Racing 0:32:21 140 Sam Cerruti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery 0:32:53 141 Corey Davis (USA) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching 0:32:54 142 Ulugbek Saidov (Uzb) Novo Nordisk Development 0:33:09 143 Ian Whaley (USA) CCB Racing 0:33:43 144 Johnathan Freter (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 0:44:03

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis 15 pts 2 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 12 3 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 10 4 Michael Rice (Aus) Garneau Québecor 7 5 Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 6 6 Colin Strickland (USA) Elbowz Racing 5 7 Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team 5 8 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 4 9 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 3 10 Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 3 11 George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team 2 12 Max Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team 1 13 Andres Diaz (Col) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 4:15:47 2 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:08 3 Brayan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis 0:00:30 4 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:33 5 Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:00:38 6 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:41 7 Michael Rice (Aus) Garneau Québecor 0:00:46 8 Philip O'Donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:51 9 Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:00:55 10 Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:01:00 11 Dan Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team 0:01:02 12 Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:01:03 13 Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team 0:01:06 14 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:01:11 15 Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:01:12 16 Alberto Covarrubias (Mex) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 0:01:15 17 Umberto Poli (Ita) Novo Nordisk Development 0:01:18 18 Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:01:19 19 Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 0:01:20 20 Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Racing 0:01:24 21 Ian Moore (USA) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching 0:01:27 22 Max Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team 0:01:28 23 Cory Small (USA) CCB Racing 0:01:29 24 Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:01:32 25 Ed Veal (Can) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching 0:01:35 26 Josh Ruiz (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale 0:01:45 27 Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team 28 Matthew W. Brophy (USA) Credite Velo Trek 0:01:48 29 Michael Hernandez (USA) CCB Racing 0:01:49 30 Thorsten Askervold (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 0:01:57 31 Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor 0:02:10 32 Gervais Laurent (Can) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching 0:02:14 33 Jonny Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:02:20 34 Jonah Mead-Van Cort (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:02:24 35 Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 0:02:32 36 Quentin Valognes (Fra) Novo Nordisk Development 0:02:36 37 Reid Mcclure (Can) Novo Nordisk Development 0:02:40 38 Ansel Dickey (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 0:02:54 39 Jacob Albrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery 0:03:01 40 Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:03:49 41 Joe Taylor (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:03:52 42 Francisco Carratala (Spa) Novo Nordisk Development 0:12:22 43 Dmitriy Pankratou (Uzb) Novo Nordisk Development 0:12:38 44 Ian Umstead (USA) Credite Velo Trek 0:19:51 45 Rudy Peterson (USA) Credite Velo Trek 0:20:21 46 Evan Hartig (USA) Credite Velo Trek 0:21:20 47 Sam Cerruti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery 0:32:50 48 Ulugbek Saidov (Uzb) Novo Nordisk Development 0:33:06 49 Ian Whaley (USA) CCB Racing 0:33:40