Trending

Haedo sprints to victory in Joe Martin stage 2 finish

Acevedo keeps yellow jersey for Team Jamis

Image 1 of 38

Sebastian Haedo (Jamis) driving the peloton

Sebastian Haedo (Jamis) driving the peloton
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 38

Joe Martin Stage Race Pro Men - Stage 2

Joe Martin Stage Race Pro Men - Stage 2
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Image 3 of 38

Joe Martin Stage Race Pro Men - Stage 2

Joe Martin Stage Race Pro Men - Stage 2
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Image 4 of 38

The field split into several groups over theca climbs Joe Martin Stage Race Pro Men - Stage 2

The field split into several groups over theca climbs Joe Martin Stage Race Pro Men - Stage 2
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Image 5 of 38

Joe Martin Stage Race Pro Men - Stage 2

Joe Martin Stage Race Pro Men - Stage 2
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Image 6 of 38

Joe Martin Stage Race Pro Men - Stage 2

Joe Martin Stage Race Pro Men - Stage 2
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Image 7 of 38

Riders struggle over the climbs Joe Martin Stage Race Pro Men - Stage 2

Riders struggle over the climbs Joe Martin Stage Race Pro Men - Stage 2
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Image 8 of 38

Joe Martin Stage Race Pro Men - Stage 2

Joe Martin Stage Race Pro Men - Stage 2
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Image 9 of 38

The main field and the caravan Joe Martin Stage Race Pro Men - Stage 2

The main field and the caravan Joe Martin Stage Race Pro Men - Stage 2
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Image 10 of 38

Joe Martin Stage Race Pro Men - Stage 2

Joe Martin Stage Race Pro Men - Stage 2
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Image 11 of 38

Joe Martin Stage Race Pro Men - Stage 2

Joe Martin Stage Race Pro Men - Stage 2
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Image 12 of 38

The field got smaller and smaller over the challenging circuit Joe Martin Stage Race Pro Men - Stage 2

The field got smaller and smaller over the challenging circuit Joe Martin Stage Race Pro Men - Stage 2
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Image 13 of 38

Joe Martin Stage Race Pro Men - Stage 2

Joe Martin Stage Race Pro Men - Stage 2
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Image 14 of 38

The breakaway got away on the hilly circuit race Joe Martin Stage Race Pro Men - Stage 2

The breakaway got away on the hilly circuit race Joe Martin Stage Race Pro Men - Stage 2
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Image 15 of 38

The main field Joe Martin Stage Race Pro Men - Stage 2

The main field Joe Martin Stage Race Pro Men - Stage 2
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Image 16 of 38

Joe Martin Stage Race Pro Men - Stage 2

Joe Martin Stage Race Pro Men - Stage 2
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Image 17 of 38

UnitedHealthcare lead the breakaway at Joe Martin Stage Race Pro Men - Stage 2

UnitedHealthcare lead the breakaway at Joe Martin Stage Race Pro Men - Stage 2
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Image 18 of 38

A small breakaway at Joe Martin Stage Race Pro Men - Stage 2

A small breakaway at Joe Martin Stage Race Pro Men - Stage 2
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Image 19 of 38

Joe Martin Stage Race Pro Men - Stage 2

Joe Martin Stage Race Pro Men - Stage 2
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Image 20 of 38

Riders together at Joe Martin Stage Race Pro Men - Stage 2

Riders together at Joe Martin Stage Race Pro Men - Stage 2
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Image 21 of 38

Team bikes Joe Martin Stage Race Pro Men - Stage 2

Team bikes Joe Martin Stage Race Pro Men - Stage 2
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Image 22 of 38

The peloton Joe Martin Stage Race Pro Men - Stage 2

The peloton Joe Martin Stage Race Pro Men - Stage 2
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Image 23 of 38

Scenic area of Fayetteville Joe Martin Stage Race Pro Men - Stage 2

Scenic area of Fayetteville Joe Martin Stage Race Pro Men - Stage 2
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Image 24 of 38

Joe Martin Stage Race Pro Men - Stage 2

Joe Martin Stage Race Pro Men - Stage 2
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Image 25 of 38

Joe Martin Stage Race Pro Men - Stage 2

Joe Martin Stage Race Pro Men - Stage 2
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Image 26 of 38

The overall classification leaders at Joe Martin Stage Race Pro Men - Stage 2

The overall classification leaders at Joe Martin Stage Race Pro Men - Stage 2
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Image 27 of 38

Joe Martin Stage Race Pro Men - Stage 2

Joe Martin Stage Race Pro Men - Stage 2
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Image 28 of 38

The field at the start of Joe Martin Stage Race Pro Men - Stage 2

The field at the start of Joe Martin Stage Race Pro Men - Stage 2
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Image 29 of 38

Sebastian Haedo wins Joe Martin Stage Race Pro Men - Stage 2

Sebastian Haedo wins Joe Martin Stage Race Pro Men - Stage 2
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Image 30 of 38

Joe Martin Stage Race Pro Men - Stage 2

Joe Martin Stage Race Pro Men - Stage 2
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Image 31 of 38

Joe Martin Stage Race Pro Men - Stage 2

Joe Martin Stage Race Pro Men - Stage 2
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Image 32 of 38

The field all together at Joe Martin Stage Race Pro Men - Stage 2

The field all together at Joe Martin Stage Race Pro Men - Stage 2
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Image 33 of 38

Joe Martin Stage Race Pro Men - Stage 2

Joe Martin Stage Race Pro Men - Stage 2
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Image 34 of 38

Joe Martin Stage Race Pro Men - Stage 2

Joe Martin Stage Race Pro Men - Stage 2
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Image 35 of 38

Joe Martin Stage Race Pro Men - Stage 2

Joe Martin Stage Race Pro Men - Stage 2
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Image 36 of 38

Joe Martin Stage Race Pro Men - Stage 2

Joe Martin Stage Race Pro Men - Stage 2
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Image 37 of 38

Another group off the front Joe Martin Stage Race Pro Men - Stage 2

Another group off the front Joe Martin Stage Race Pro Men - Stage 2
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Image 38 of 38

Joe Martin Stage Race Pro Men - Stage 2

Joe Martin Stage Race Pro Men - Stage 2
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)

Sebastian Haedo gave Jamis their second stage win in two days at the Joe Martin Stage Race. The Argentine won the bunch sprint in Fayetteville ahead of Andzs Flaksis (Holowesko-Citadel) and John Murphy (UnitedHealthcare).

Jamis' stage 1 time trial winner Janier Acevedo maintained his lead in the overall classification ahead of Nigel Ellsay (Silber Pro Cycling) and Neilson Powless (Axeon Hagens Berman).

The men raced for 177km along a hilly loop that included the lengthy Mt Gaylor climb. Although there were several breakaway attempts, the peloton was all together for the stage finish, with a short technical section and a long uphill drag to the finish line won by Haedo.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis4:06:35
2Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:00:02
3John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
4Michael Rice (Aus) Garneau Québecor
5Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
6Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
7Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
8Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
9George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team
10Max Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team
11Travis Mccabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
12Mat Stephens (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
13Morgan Schmitt (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
14Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
15Alberto Covarrubias (Mex) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
16Brayan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis
17Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis
18Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team
19Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
20Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
21Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:00:10
22Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team
23Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis
24Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
25Julio Padilla (Gua) Team Arapahoe Resources
26Fabio Calabria (Aus) Novo Nordisk Development
27Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
28Orlando Garibay (Mex) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale
29Tyler Magner (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
30Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
31Umberto Poli (Ita) Novo Nordisk Development
32Tony Baca (Mex) Elbowz Racing
33Pablo Cruz (Hon) Team Arapahoe Resources
34Cory Small (USA) CCB Racing0:00:16
35Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
36Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
37Camilo Zambrano (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale
38Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
39Ian Moore (USA) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching
40Dan Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team
41Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
42Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team
43Escobar Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
44Aaron Beebe (USA) Bissell ABG Giant
45Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis
46Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
47Timothy Rugg (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery
48Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
49Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team
50Philip O'Donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
51David Williams (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
52Zack Allison (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
53Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
54Ed Veal (Can) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching
55Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Québecor0:00:26
56Anton Varabei (Can) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching
57Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
58Matt Zimmer (USA) Credite Velo Trek
59Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
60Stefan Rothe (USA) Elbowz Racing
61Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching
62Peterson Mitchell (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
63Edward Greene (RSA) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching
64Josh Ruiz (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale
65Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
66Tim Savre (USA) Credite Velo Trek
67Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:32
68Reid Mcclure (Can) Novo Nordisk Development0:00:33
69Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
70Quentin Valognes (Fra) Novo Nordisk Development
71Isaiah Newkirk (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team
72Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis
73Michael Hernandez (USA) CCB Racing
74Winn Chris (Aus) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
75David Goodman (USA) Credite Velo Trek0:00:42
76Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor
77Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
78Gervais Laurent (Can) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching
79Matthew W. Brophy (USA) Credite Velo Trek
80Colin Strickland (USA) Elbowz Racing
81Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
82Hunter Grove (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale0:00:44
83Thorsten Askervold (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
84Jonah Mead-Van Cort (USA) Lupus Racing Team
85Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team
86Barry Miller (USA) Lupus Racing Team
87Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching0:00:48
88Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:00:49
89Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
90Logan Hutchings (NZl) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
91Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
92Jake Sitler (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
93Cory Williams (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale0:00:55
94Ricky Randall (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources
95Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team
96Jake Magee (Aus) Elbowz Racing0:01:01
97Jonny Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
98Sam Bassetti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery0:01:38
99Kevin Girkins (USA) Elbowz Racing
100Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
101Luis Amaran (Cub) Team Jamis0:01:47
102Andres Diaz (Col) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale
103Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
104Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team
105David Boily (Can) Garneau Québecor
106Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
107Jacob Albrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery0:01:56
108Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
109Colton Jarisch (USA) Elbowz Racing0:01:58
110Ansel Dickey (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
111Jacob White (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources0:02:05
112Hogan Sills (USA) Bissell ABG Giant0:02:26
113Alexis Cartier (Can) Garneau Québecor0:02:36
114Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Racing
115Joe Taylor (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:02:40
116Alejandro Padilla (Gua) Team Arapahoe Resources0:02:43
117Sam Brand (GBr) Novo Nordisk Development
118Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
119Danny Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
120Adam Koble (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources0:02:56
121Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
122Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery
123Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources
124Ryan Moore (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery
125Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:03:01
126Diego Sandoval (Mex) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale
127Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:03:17
128Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
129Julian Kyer (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World0:03:52
130Matt Chatlaong (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery
131Hilton Clarke (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale0:03:54
132Livermontravis (USA) Astellas Cycling Team0:05:20
133Dan Lam (USA) Bissell ABG Giant0:05:25
134Francisco Carratala (Spa) Novo Nordisk Development0:09:48
135Dmitriy Pankratou (Uzb) Novo Nordisk Development0:10:24
136Ian Umstead (USA) Credite Velo Trek0:18:15
137Rudy Peterson (USA) Credite Velo Trek0:18:22
138Evan Hartig (USA) Credite Velo Trek0:19:50
139Brendan Mclaughlin (USA) CCB Racing0:30:54
140Ulugbek Saidov (Uzb) Novo Nordisk Development
141Sam Cerruti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery0:31:05
142Corey Davis (USA) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching0:31:30
143Ian Whaley (USA) CCB Racing
144Johnathan Freter (USA) Astellas Cycling Team0:43:10
OTLLewis Fellas (GBr) CCB Racing
DNSThomas Revard (USA) Bissell ABG Giant
DNFOliver Moors (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team
DNFCooper Willsey (USA) CCB Racing
DNFGrant Koontz (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources
DNFDarcy Woolley (Aus) Garneau Québecor
DNFWilliam Myers (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery
DSQJohn Leach (USA) Bissell ABG Giant
DSQBrad Neagos (USA) Bissell ABG Giant

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Colin Strickland (USA) Elbowz Racing5pts
2Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team3
3Andres Diaz (Col) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis15pts
2Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team12
3John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team10
4Michael Rice (Aus) Garneau Québecor7
5Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano6
6Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team5
7Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling4
8Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling3
9George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team2
10Max Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team1

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Jamis12:19:49
2Holowesko / Citadel0:00:02
3Silber Pro Cycling
4Gateway Harley-Davidson
5Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:00:10
6Elevate Pro Cycling
7Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:24
8Axeon Hagens Berman
9Lupus Racing Team0:00:30
10Astellas Cycling Team0:00:40
11H&R Block Pro Cycling
12Cylance-Incycle P/B Cannondale0:00:48
13Team Novo Nordisk Develop0:00:49
14Support Clean Sport-Seasu0:00:52
15Elbowz Racing0:00:58
16Garneau Quebecor0:01:06
17Team Arapahoe Resources0:01:11
18Ccb Racing
19Credite Velo Trek0:01:30
20Herbalife P/B Marc Pro0:03:46
21Bissell Abg Giant0:08:03

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis4:15:44
2Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:03
3Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:11
4Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis
5Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:00:28
6Morgan Schmitt (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:00:32
7Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
8Brayan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis0:00:33
9Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
10Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:36
11Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:37
12John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:39
13Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:40
14Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:00:41
15Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:42
16Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:44
17Travis Mccabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:00:47
18David Williams (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
19Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
20Michael Rice (Aus) Garneau Québecor0:00:49
21Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:00:50
22Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:00:51
23Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:00:52
24Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team
25Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
26Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:54
27Philip O'Donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
28Timothy Rugg (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery
29Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:00:55
30Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:00:58
31Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis0:01:00
32Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:01
33Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:01:03
34Dan Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team0:01:05
35Edward Greene (RSA) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching0:01:06
36Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
37Kevin Girkins (USA) Elbowz Racing0:01:07
38Tyler Magner (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:08
39Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis0:01:09
40Tony Baca (Mex) Elbowz Racing
41Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team
42George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team0:01:10
43Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis0:01:12
44Aaron Beebe (USA) Bissell ABG Giant0:01:13
45Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:01:14
46Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:01:15
47Fabio Calabria (Aus) Novo Nordisk Development
48Matt Zimmer (USA) Credite Velo Trek0:01:17
49Zack Allison (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World0:01:18
50Alberto Covarrubias (Mex) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
51Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:01:19
52Isaiah Newkirk (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team
53Escobar Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:20
54Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team0:01:21
55Umberto Poli (Ita) Novo Nordisk Development
56Camilo Zambrano (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale0:01:22
57Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
58Stefan Rothe (USA) Elbowz Racing0:01:23
59Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
60Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Racing0:01:27
61Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching
62Julio Padilla (Gua) Team Arapahoe Resources0:01:28
63Orlando Garibay (Mex) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale
64Hunter Grove (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale0:01:30
65Ian Moore (USA) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching
66Jake Sitler (USA) Astellas Cycling Team0:01:31
67Max Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team
68Cory Small (USA) CCB Racing0:01:32
69Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Québecor
70Mat Stephens (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World0:01:33
71Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:01:34
72Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:35
73Colin Strickland (USA) Elbowz Racing0:01:36
74Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:01:37
75Ed Veal (Can) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching0:01:38
76Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching0:01:39
77Peterson Mitchell (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:01:42
78Winn Chris (Aus) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:01:43
79Josh Ruiz (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale0:01:48
80Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team
81Matthew W. Brophy (USA) Credite Velo Trek0:01:51
82Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:01:52
83Michael Hernandez (USA) CCB Racing
84Pablo Cruz (Hon) Team Arapahoe Resources0:01:54
85Tim Savre (USA) Credite Velo Trek0:01:57
86Thorsten Askervold (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:02:00
87Anton Varabei (Can) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching
88Barry Miller (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:02:02
89Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas Cycling Team0:02:03
90Andres Diaz (Col) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale0:02:07
91Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:02:09
92David Goodman (USA) Credite Velo Trek
93Logan Hutchings (NZl) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World0:02:11
94Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor0:02:13
95Gervais Laurent (Can) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching0:02:17
96Ricky Randall (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources0:02:18
97Jonny Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:02:23
98Jonah Mead-Van Cort (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:02:27
99Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World0:02:35
100Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:02:36
101Sam Bassetti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery0:02:37
102Luis Amaran (Cub) Team Jamis
103Quentin Valognes (Fra) Novo Nordisk Development0:02:39
104Jake Magee (Aus) Elbowz Racing
105Reid Mcclure (Can) Novo Nordisk Development0:02:43
106Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:02:54
107Ansel Dickey (USA) Astellas Cycling Team0:02:57
108Cory Williams (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale0:03:02
109Jacob Albrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery0:03:04
110Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:03:05
111Danny Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:03:18
112David Boily (Can) Garneau Québecor0:03:28
113Alexis Cartier (Can) Garneau Québecor0:03:38
114Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:03:42
115Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:03:52
116Joe Taylor (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:03:55
117Hogan Sills (USA) Bissell ABG Giant0:03:57
118Jacob White (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources0:03:58
119Colton Jarisch (USA) Elbowz Racing0:03:59
120Alejandro Padilla (Gua) Team Arapahoe Resources0:04:03
121Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery0:04:05
122Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:04:06
123Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources0:04:10
124Adam Koble (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources0:04:23
125Ryan Moore (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery0:04:31
126Diego Sandoval (Mex) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale0:04:37
127Julian Kyer (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World0:04:44
128Sam Brand (GBr) Novo Nordisk Development0:04:58
129Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling
130Matt Chatlaong (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery0:06:09
131Livermontravis (USA) Astellas Cycling Team0:06:16
132Hilton Clarke (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale0:06:30
133Dan Lam (USA) Bissell ABG Giant0:07:01
134Francisco Carratala (Spa) Novo Nordisk Development0:12:25
135Dmitriy Pankratou (Uzb) Novo Nordisk Development0:12:41
136Ian Umstead (USA) Credite Velo Trek0:19:54
137Rudy Peterson (USA) Credite Velo Trek0:20:24
138Evan Hartig (USA) Credite Velo Trek0:21:23
139Brendan Mclaughlin (USA) CCB Racing0:32:21
140Sam Cerruti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery0:32:53
141Corey Davis (USA) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching0:32:54
142Ulugbek Saidov (Uzb) Novo Nordisk Development0:33:09
143Ian Whaley (USA) CCB Racing0:33:43
144Johnathan Freter (USA) Astellas Cycling Team0:44:03

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis15pts
2Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team12
3John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team10
4Michael Rice (Aus) Garneau Québecor7
5Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano6
6Colin Strickland (USA) Elbowz Racing5
7Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team5
8Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling4
9Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling3
10Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team3
11George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team2
12Max Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team1
13Andres Diaz (Col) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling4:15:47
2Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:08
3Brayan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis0:00:30
4Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:33
5Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:00:38
6Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:41
7Michael Rice (Aus) Garneau Québecor0:00:46
8Philip O'Donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:51
9Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:00:55
10Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:01:00
11Dan Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team0:01:02
12Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:01:03
13Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team0:01:06
14Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:01:11
15Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:01:12
16Alberto Covarrubias (Mex) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World0:01:15
17Umberto Poli (Ita) Novo Nordisk Development0:01:18
18Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:01:19
19Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World0:01:20
20Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Racing0:01:24
21Ian Moore (USA) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching0:01:27
22Max Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team0:01:28
23Cory Small (USA) CCB Racing0:01:29
24Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:32
25Ed Veal (Can) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching0:01:35
26Josh Ruiz (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale0:01:45
27Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Team
28Matthew W. Brophy (USA) Credite Velo Trek0:01:48
29Michael Hernandez (USA) CCB Racing0:01:49
30Thorsten Askervold (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:01:57
31Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor0:02:10
32Gervais Laurent (Can) Support Clean Sport-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching0:02:14
33Jonny Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:02:20
34Jonah Mead-Van Cort (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:02:24
35Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World0:02:32
36Quentin Valognes (Fra) Novo Nordisk Development0:02:36
37Reid Mcclure (Can) Novo Nordisk Development0:02:40
38Ansel Dickey (USA) Astellas Cycling Team0:02:54
39Jacob Albrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery0:03:01
40Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:03:49
41Joe Taylor (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:03:52
42Francisco Carratala (Spa) Novo Nordisk Development0:12:22
43Dmitriy Pankratou (Uzb) Novo Nordisk Development0:12:38
44Ian Umstead (USA) Credite Velo Trek0:19:51
45Rudy Peterson (USA) Credite Velo Trek0:20:21
46Evan Hartig (USA) Credite Velo Trek0:21:20
47Sam Cerruti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Nature's Bakery0:32:50
48Ulugbek Saidov (Uzb) Novo Nordisk Development0:33:06
49Ian Whaley (USA) CCB Racing0:33:40

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Jamis12:47:46
2Silber Pro Cycling0:00:42
3Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:59
4Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:06
5Holowesko / Citadel0:01:11
6Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:01:35
7Elevate Pro Cycling0:01:44
8H&R Block Pro Cycling0:01:47
9Lupus Racing Team0:02:00
10Astellas Cycling Team0:02:16
11Gateway Harley-Davidson0:02:18
12Cylance-Incycle P/B Cannondale0:02:31
13Support Clean Sport-Seasu0:02:56
14Elbowz Racing0:03:03
15Garneau Quebecor0:03:31
16Ccb Racing0:04:17
17Credite Velo Trek0:04:27
18Team Arapahoe Resources0:04:33
19Team Novo Nordisk Develop0:04:41
20Herbalife P/B Marc Pro0:06:01
21Bissell Abg Giant0:11:27

 

Latest on Cyclingnews