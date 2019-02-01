Owain Doull takes win on stage 3 of Jayco Herald Sun Tour
Welshman takes Team Sky 1-2, with Rowe second from breakaway
Stage 3: Sale - Warragul
It was a Team Sky – and a Welsh – one-two at the finish of stage 3 of the 2019 Jayco Herald Sun Tour on Friday when Owain Doull and Luke Rowe crossed the line together after the two riders escaped in the final five kilometres from a group of nine riders, with Doull taking the victory.
Overall race leader Michael Woods (EF Education First) kept his powder dry in the safety of the peloton, with the race set to be decided on four ascents of the climb of Arthurs Seat on Saturday's penultimate stage.
A crash just 35 kilometres into the stage brought down a number of riders, and the two riders who came off worst were Carter Turnbull of the KordaMentha Australian Team, who was knocked unconscious, and was to be kept in hospital overnight for observation after recovering consciousness, and Australian road race champion Michael Freiberg (Pro Racing Sunshine Coast), who was also taken to nearby Traralgon Hospital, where he received stitches for facial injuries and treatment for cuts and bruises.
Soon after the crash, a group of nine riders escaped off the front, and Doull, Rowe, Nathan Elliott (KordaMentha Australian Team), Trek-Segafredo's Will Clarke, Team Bridgelane's Neil Van Der Ploeg, Conor Murtagh (Oliver's Real Food Racing), Drapac Cannondale Holistic's Liam White, Ryan Cavanagh (St George Continental) and EvoPro's Luke Mudgway had built up a 5:25 lead over the bunch by the halfway stage of the 127km stage between Sale and Warragul in Victoria, Australia.
While Woods' EF Education First squad was content to control the race and let the break have some rope, Mitchelton-Scott came to the front later on the stage, but weren't able to reel the break in, with Doull's Team Sky teammate Kristoffer Halvorsen bringing the bunch home 1:19 behind the stage winner.
The leading nine riders worked well together, but on a steep rise five kilometres before the finish, Rowe and Doull took the opportunity to attack the break, building up a 30-second lead to take the Sky one-two, with the remaining seven riders left to fight it out between them for third place, which was taken by Drapac Cannondale Holistic's Liam White.
"We'd earmarked today's stage as a potential day for the break to go, with how the race was unfolding, and we were both pretty keen," Doull said at the finish.
"Luke and I made sure that we lost time yesterday so that the break could get a bit of rope out on the road, and it came around perfectly for us with the two of us being away with 5km to go. Luke – the gentleman – said to me, 'You can have it,' so I was more than happy to take it," he said.
With the group's gap decreasing, the two Welshman had made their decision: "Luke and I said we'd get everyone going through, and with 5km to go we just started 'one-two-ing'. Luke went first, and didn't quite get the gap, and then I went over the top, and got a gap, and then Luke managed to jump across, and after that we just TTed [time-trialled] it to the finish.
"It sounds simple, but it took a lot more than that," he laughed.
Woods had a relatively simple day in the yellow leader's jersey, and will be ready to try to defend his lead on Saturday's fourth stage, which finishes with four climbs of Arthurs Seat on Victoria's Mornington Peninsula.
"My team was fantastic all day," said Woods. "I could really lean on them, and they kept me calm. I managed to stay safe, and am lucky to have such a good team around me.
"We did a great job of controlling the break. Everybody that was up the road was eight minutes or more down on the GC," he explained, "and we just made sure that we kept the gap down, and brought it down to three minutes before Mitchelton took over, who weren't able to bring it down totally.
"The onus is now on a lot of teams to really be aggressive tomorrow [stage 4]," said Woods, "but we're prepared for that."
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|3:28:47
|2
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|3
|Liam White (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic
|0:00:29
|4
|Luke Mudgway (Aus) EvoPro Racing
|0:00:36
|5
|Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) St George Continental
|6
|Conor Murtagh (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|7
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Team Bridgelane
|0:00:39
|8
|William Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|Nathan Elliot (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
|0:00:42
|10
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
|0:01:19
|11
|Brenton Jones (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
|12
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|13
|Theodore Yates (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic
|14
|Chris Harper (Aus) Team Bridgelane
|15
|Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental
|16
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|17
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|18
|Sam Jenner (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
|19
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|20
|Jesse Ewart (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
|21
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|22
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|23
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|24
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|25
|Nicholas White (Aus) Team Bridgelane
|26
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|27
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|28
|Freddy Ovett (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|29
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Bridgelane
|30
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|31
|Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|32
|Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|33
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|34
|Cyrus Monk (Aus) EvoPro Racing
|35
|Jason Lea (Aus) Team Bridgelane
|36
|Benjamin Dyball (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
|37
|Harrison Sweeny (Aus) EvoPro Racing
|38
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|39
|Hayden Mccormick (NZl) Team Bridgelane
|40
|Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|41
|Jesse Featonby (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|42
|Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
|43
|Daniel Whitehouse (Aus) EvoPro Racing
|44
|Oliver Martin (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic
|45
|Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane
|46
|Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|47
|Muhsin Al Redha Misbah (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|48
|Michael Potter (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|49
|Michael Vink (NZl) St George Continental
|50
|Thomas Hubbard (Aus) St George Continental
|51
|Tom Mcfarlane (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
|52
|James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|0:01:32
|53
|Dylan Newbery (Aus) Futuro-Maxxis Pro Cycling
|0:01:34
|54
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:37
|55
|Liam Magennis (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic
|0:01:47
|56
|Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:50
|57
|Sebastian Presley (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|58
|Benjamin Andrews (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|59
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:08
|60
|Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:35
|61
|Wouter Wippert (Aus) EvoPro Racing
|0:02:50
|62
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|0:03:15
|63
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|64
|Aaron Gate (Aus) EvoPro Racing
|0:03:31
|65
|Jonathon Noble (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|66
|Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|0:03:38
|67
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|0:05:43
|68
|Corbin Strong (Aus) St George Continental
|0:05:48
|69
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:06:36
|70
|David Williams (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
|0:08:53
|71
|Zachary Johnson (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic
|0:09:53
|72
|Ashley Mackay (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|73
|Timothy Cameron (Aus) St George Continental
|74
|Tom Kaesler (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic
|75
|Patrick Burt (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic
|0:11:08
|76
|Shane Archbold (Aus) EvoPro Racing
|0:12:27
|77
|Karl Michelin-Beard (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|0:18:22
|OTL
|Rowan Dever (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|OTL
|Taj Jones (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|OTL
|Thomas Coates (Aus) Futuro-Maxxis Pro Cycling
|OTL
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Futuro-Maxxis Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Carter Turnbull (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
|DNF
|Michael Freiberg (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|DNF
|Cameron Layton (Aus) Futuro-Maxxis Pro Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chris Harper (Aus) Team Bridgelane
|6
|pts
|2
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|4
|3
|Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Team Bridgelane
|6
|pts
|2
|Luke Mudgway (Aus) EvoPro Racing
|4
|3
|Conor Murtagh (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Conor Murtagh (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|8
|pts
|2
|Liam White (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic
|4
|3
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Team Bridgelane
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|8
|pts
|2
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Team Bridgelane
|4
|3
|Luke Mudgway (Aus) EvoPro Racing
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|10:27:40
|2
|Drapac Cannondale Holistic Development Team
|0:01:48
|3
|St George Continental Cycling Team
|0:01:55
|4
|Evopro Racing
|5
|Team Bridgelane
|0:01:58
|6
|Trek - Segafredo
|7
|Kordamentha Real Estate National Men's Team
|0:02:01
|8
|Oliver's Real Food Racing
|0:02:26
|9
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:38
|10
|Team Sapura Cycling
|11
|Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|12
|EF Education First
|0:02:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|5:12:32
|2
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:04
|3
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|0:00:27
|4
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:29
|5
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|0:00:31
|6
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|0:00:53
|7
|Chris Harper (Aus) Team Bridgelane
|0:00:54
|8
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:57
|9
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|10
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:04
|11
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Bridgelane
|0:02:08
|12
|Sam Jenner (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
|13
|Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|14
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|15
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|16
|Nicholas White (Aus) Team Bridgelane
|0:02:36
|17
|Daniel Whitehouse (Aus) EvoPro Racing
|18
|Benjamin Dyball (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
|0:02:44
|19
|Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|0:04:10
|20
|Freddy Ovett (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|21
|Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:04:37
|22
|Cyrus Monk (Aus) EvoPro Racing
|0:04:59
|23
|Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
|0:05:45
|24
|Jesse Featonby (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|0:06:18
|25
|Owain Doull (Gbr) Team Sky
|0:06:24
|26
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:06:32
|27
|Liam White (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic
|0:07:07
|28
|Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane
|0:07:45
|29
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
|0:07:47
|30
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:07:49
|31
|Brenton Jones (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
|0:07:57
|32
|Hayden Mccormick (NZl) Team Bridgelane
|33
|Jesse Ewart (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
|0:08:05
|34
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|35
|Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|36
|Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|37
|James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|0:08:17
|38
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:08:23
|39
|Benjamin Andrews (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|0:08:43
|40
|Muhsin Al Redha Misbah (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|0:09:05
|41
|Theodore Yates (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic
|0:09:47
|42
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|0:10:01
|43
|Conor Murtagh (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|0:10:12
|44
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Team Bridgelane
|0:10:13
|45
|Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) St George Continental
|46
|William Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|0:10:16
|47
|Nathan Elliot (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
|0:10:19
|48
|Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental
|0:10:48
|49
|Jason Lea (Aus) Team Bridgelane
|50
|Tom Mcfarlane (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
|51
|Michael Vink (NZl) St George Continental
|52
|Michael Potter (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|0:10:56
|53
|Oliver Martin (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic
|54
|Liam Magennis (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic
|0:11:24
|55
|Sebastian Presley (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|0:11:27
|56
|Dylan Newbery (Aus) Futuro-Maxxis Pro Cycling
|0:11:32
|57
|Luke Mudgway (Aus) EvoPro Racing
|0:11:33
|58
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|0:11:43
|59
|Harrison Sweeny (Aus) EvoPro Racing
|0:12:18
|60
|Aaron Gate (Aus) EvoPro Racing
|0:13:00
|61
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:13:07
|62
|Jonathon Noble (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|0:13:26
|63
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|0:14:58
|64
|Corbin Strong (Aus) St George Continental
|0:15:25
|65
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:16:13
|66
|Thomas Hubbard (Aus) St George Continental
|0:16:44
|67
|Patrick Burt (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic
|0:18:01
|68
|Ashley Mackay (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|0:19:30
|69
|David Williams (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
|0:19:32
|70
|Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:20:31
|71
|Wouter Wippert (Aus) EvoPro Racing
|0:20:56
|72
|Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|0:22:23
|73
|Timothy Cameron (Aus) St George Continental
|0:28:45
|74
|Tom Kaesler (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic
|0:29:59
|75
|Karl Michelin-Beard (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|0:37:11
|76
|Zachary Johnson (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic
|0:37:39
|77
|Shane Archbold (Aus) EvoPro Racing
|0:38:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane
|24
|pts
|2
|Liam White (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic
|14
|3
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|10
|4
|Owain Doull (Gbr) Team Sky
|5
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|6
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|pts
|7
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|8
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|9
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
|10
|Luke Mudgway (Aus) EvoPro Racing
|11
|Chris Harper (Aus) Team Bridgelane
|6
|pts
|12
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Team Bridgelane
|13
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|14
|Wouter Wippert (Aus) EvoPro Racing
|15
|Karl Michelin-Beard (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|16
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|4
|pts
|17
|Theodore Yates (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic
|18
|Cyrus Monk (Aus) EvoPro Racing
|2
|pts
|19
|James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|20
|Conor Murtagh (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|21
|Dylan Newbery (Aus) Futuro-Maxxis Pro Cycling
|22
|Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|24
|pts
|2
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|16
|3
|Cyrus Monk (Aus) EvoPro Racing
|12
|4
|Owain Doull (Gbr) Team Sky
|8
|5
|Conor Murtagh (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|6
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|7
|Liam White (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic
|8
|Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane
|9
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Team Bridgelane
|6
|pts
|10
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|4
|11
|Luke Mudgway (Aus) EvoPro Racing
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|8:43:31
|2
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:11
|3
|Sam Jenner (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
|0:01:15
|4
|Nicholas White (Aus) Team Bridgelane
|0:01:43
|5
|Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|0:07:12
|6
|Benjamin Andrews (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|0:07:50
|7
|Muhsin Al Redha Misbah (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|0:08:12
|8
|Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental
|0:09:55
|9
|Tom Mcfarlane (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
|10
|Michael Potter (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|0:10:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|26:07:05
|2
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:03:04
|3
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:04:35
|4
|Team Bridgelane
|0:05:50
|5
|EF Education First
|0:11:09
|6
|Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|0:13:19
|7
|Team Sapura Cycling
|0:17:23
|8
|Evopro Racing
|0:17:36
|9
|Kordamentha Real Estate National Men's Team
|0:17:50
|10
|Drapac Cannondale Holistic Development Team
|0:25:56
|11
|Oliver's Real Food Racing
|12
|St George Continental Cycling Team
|0:32:38
