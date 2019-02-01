Trending

Owain Doull takes win on stage 3 of Jayco Herald Sun Tour

Welshman takes Team Sky 1-2, with Rowe second from breakaway

Image 1 of 15

Team Sky's Owain Doull wins stage 4 of the 2019 Herald Sun Tour from teammate and breakaway companion Luke Rowe

Team Sky's Owain Doull wins stage 4 of the 2019 Herald Sun Tour from teammate and breakaway companion Luke Rowe
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 2 of 15

Owain Doull (Team Sky)

Owain Doull (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 3 of 15

Under start's orders: race director Scott McGrory readies himself to drop the flag at the 2019 Jayco Herald Sun Tour

Under start's orders: race director Scott McGrory readies himself to drop the flag at the 2019 Jayco Herald Sun Tour
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 4 of 15

Trek-Segafredo's Richie Porte – wearing the mountains jersey – signs on for stage 3 of the 2019 Herald Sun Tour

Trek-Segafredo's Richie Porte – wearing the mountains jersey – signs on for stage 3 of the 2019 Herald Sun Tour
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 5 of 15

Stage-winner-to-be Owain Doull (Team Sky) at sign-on ahead of stage 3 of the 2019 Herald Sun Tour

Stage-winner-to-be Owain Doull (Team Sky) at sign-on ahead of stage 3 of the 2019 Herald Sun Tour
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 6 of 15

It was a slightly flatter third stage for the 2019 Herald Sun Tour peloton

It was a slightly flatter third stage for the 2019 Herald Sun Tour peloton
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 7 of 15

Team Sky's Owain Doull, ahead of stage 3, on what turned out to be a fantastic day for him at the 2019 Herald Sun Tour

Team Sky's Owain Doull, ahead of stage 3, on what turned out to be a fantastic day for him at the 2019 Herald Sun Tour
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 8 of 15

Mitchelton-Scott came to the front of the bunch towards the end of stage 4 of the 2019 Herald Sun Tour, but couldn't catch the day's break

Mitchelton-Scott came to the front of the bunch towards the end of stage 4 of the 2019 Herald Sun Tour, but couldn't catch the day's break
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 9 of 15

Team Sky's Owain Diull leads the breakaway on stage 4

Team Sky's Owain Diull leads the breakaway on stage 4
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 10 of 15

Race leader Michael Woods' EF Education First team line the race out as they take control

Race leader Michael Woods' EF Education First team line the race out as they take control
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 11 of 15

Owain Doull (Team Sky) in the breakaway on stage 4 of the 2019 Herald Sun Tour

Owain Doull (Team Sky) in the breakaway on stage 4 of the 2019 Herald Sun Tour
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 12 of 15

Eventual stage winner Owain Doull leads Sky teammate Kenny Elissonde on stage 4 of the 2019 Herald Sun Tour

Eventual stage winner Owain Doull leads Sky teammate Kenny Elissonde on stage 4 of the 2019 Herald Sun Tour
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 13 of 15

Owain Doull is thrilled to win stage 4 of the 2019 Herald Sun Tour ahead of Sky teammate Luke Rowe

Owain Doull is thrilled to win stage 4 of the 2019 Herald Sun Tour ahead of Sky teammate Luke Rowe
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 14 of 15

A thumbs-up from EF Education First's Michael Woods having defended his race lead on stage 3 of the 2019 Herald Sun Tour

A thumbs-up from EF Education First's Michael Woods having defended his race lead on stage 3 of the 2019 Herald Sun Tour
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 15 of 15

EF Education First's Michael Woods kept the yellow leader's jersey

EF Education First's Michael Woods kept the yellow leader's jersey
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
(Image credit: Con Chronis)

It was a Team Sky – and a Welsh – one-two at the finish of stage 3 of the 2019 Jayco Herald Sun Tour on Friday when Owain Doull and Luke Rowe crossed the line together after the two riders escaped in the final five kilometres from a group of nine riders, with Doull taking the victory.

Overall race leader Michael Woods (EF Education First) kept his powder dry in the safety of the peloton, with the race set to be decided on four ascents of the climb of Arthurs Seat on Saturday's penultimate stage.

A crash just 35 kilometres into the stage brought down a number of riders, and the two riders who came off worst were Carter Turnbull of the KordaMentha Australian Team, who was knocked unconscious, and was to be kept in hospital overnight for observation after recovering consciousness, and Australian road race champion Michael Freiberg (Pro Racing Sunshine Coast), who was also taken to nearby Traralgon Hospital, where he received stitches for facial injuries and treatment for cuts and bruises.

Soon after the crash, a group of nine riders escaped off the front, and Doull, Rowe, Nathan Elliott (KordaMentha Australian Team), Trek-Segafredo's Will Clarke, Team Bridgelane's Neil Van Der Ploeg, Conor Murtagh (Oliver's Real Food Racing), Drapac Cannondale Holistic's Liam White, Ryan Cavanagh (St George Continental) and EvoPro's Luke Mudgway had built up a 5:25 lead over the bunch by the halfway stage of the 127km stage between Sale and Warragul in Victoria, Australia.

While Woods' EF Education First squad was content to control the race and let the break have some rope, Mitchelton-Scott came to the front later on the stage, but weren't able to reel the break in, with Doull's Team Sky teammate Kristoffer Halvorsen bringing the bunch home 1:19 behind the stage winner.

The leading nine riders worked well together, but on a steep rise five kilometres before the finish, Rowe and Doull took the opportunity to attack the break, building up a 30-second lead to take the Sky one-two, with the remaining seven riders left to fight it out between them for third place, which was taken by Drapac Cannondale Holistic's Liam White.

"We'd earmarked today's stage as a potential day for the break to go, with how the race was unfolding, and we were both pretty keen," Doull said at the finish.

"Luke and I made sure that we lost time yesterday so that the break could get a bit of rope out on the road, and it came around perfectly for us with the two of us being away with 5km to go. Luke – the gentleman – said to me, 'You can have it,' so I was more than happy to take it," he said.

With the group's gap decreasing, the two Welshman had made their decision: "Luke and I said we'd get everyone going through, and with 5km to go we just started 'one-two-ing'. Luke went first, and didn't quite get the gap, and then I went over the top, and got a gap, and then Luke managed to jump across, and after that we just TTed [time-trialled] it to the finish.

"It sounds simple, but it took a lot more than that," he laughed.

Woods had a relatively simple day in the yellow leader's jersey, and will be ready to try to defend his lead on Saturday's fourth stage, which finishes with four climbs of Arthurs Seat on Victoria's Mornington Peninsula.

"My team was fantastic all day," said Woods. "I could really lean on them, and they kept me calm. I managed to stay safe, and am lucky to have such a good team around me.

"We did a great job of controlling the break. Everybody that was up the road was eight minutes or more down on the GC," he explained, "and we just made sure that we kept the gap down, and brought it down to three minutes before Mitchelton took over, who weren't able to bring it down totally.

"The onus is now on a lot of teams to really be aggressive tomorrow [stage 4]," said Woods, "but we're prepared for that."

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky3:28:47
2Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
3Liam White (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic0:00:29
4Luke Mudgway (Aus) EvoPro Racing0:00:36
5Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) St George Continental
6Conor Murtagh (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
7Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Team Bridgelane0:00:39
8William Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
9Nathan Elliot (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team0:00:42
10Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky0:01:19
11Brenton Jones (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
12Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
13Theodore Yates (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic
14Chris Harper (Aus) Team Bridgelane
15Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental
16Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
17Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
18Sam Jenner (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
19Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First Pro Cycling
20Jesse Ewart (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
21Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
22Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
23Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
24Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
25Nicholas White (Aus) Team Bridgelane
26Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
27Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
28Freddy Ovett (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
29Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Bridgelane
30Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
31Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Trek-Segafredo
32Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
33Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
34Cyrus Monk (Aus) EvoPro Racing
35Jason Lea (Aus) Team Bridgelane
36Benjamin Dyball (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
37Harrison Sweeny (Aus) EvoPro Racing
38Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling
39Hayden Mccormick (NZl) Team Bridgelane
40Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
41Jesse Featonby (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
42Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
43Daniel Whitehouse (Aus) EvoPro Racing
44Oliver Martin (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic
45Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane
46Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
47Muhsin Al Redha Misbah (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
48Michael Potter (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
49Michael Vink (NZl) St George Continental
50Thomas Hubbard (Aus) St George Continental
51Tom Mcfarlane (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
52James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling0:01:32
53Dylan Newbery (Aus) Futuro-Maxxis Pro Cycling0:01:34
54Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo0:01:37
55Liam Magennis (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic0:01:47
56Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:50
57Sebastian Presley (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
58Benjamin Andrews (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
59Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:08
60Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo0:02:35
61Wouter Wippert (Aus) EvoPro Racing0:02:50
62Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling0:03:15
63Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First Pro Cycling
64Aaron Gate (Aus) EvoPro Racing0:03:31
65Jonathon Noble (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
66Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing0:03:38
67Daniel Mclay (GBr) EF Education First Pro Cycling0:05:43
68Corbin Strong (Aus) St George Continental0:05:48
69Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:06:36
70David Williams (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team0:08:53
71Zachary Johnson (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic0:09:53
72Ashley Mackay (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
73Timothy Cameron (Aus) St George Continental
74Tom Kaesler (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic
75Patrick Burt (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic0:11:08
76Shane Archbold (Aus) EvoPro Racing0:12:27
77Karl Michelin-Beard (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing0:18:22
OTLRowan Dever (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
OTLTaj Jones (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
OTLThomas Coates (Aus) Futuro-Maxxis Pro Cycling
OTLChristopher Williams (Aus) Futuro-Maxxis Pro Cycling
DNFCarter Turnbull (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
DNFMichael Freiberg (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
DNFCameron Layton (Aus) Futuro-Maxxis Pro Cycling

Sprint 1 - Maffra
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Harper (Aus) Team Bridgelane6pts
2Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky4
3Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo2

Sprint 2 - Willow Grove
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Team Bridgelane6pts
2Luke Mudgway (Aus) EvoPro Racing4
3Conor Murtagh (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing2

KOM 1 - Yallourn North
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Conor Murtagh (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing8pts
2Liam White (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic4
3Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Team Bridgelane2

KOM 2 - Shady Creek
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky8pts
2Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Team Bridgelane4
3Luke Mudgway (Aus) EvoPro Racing2

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky10:27:40
2Drapac Cannondale Holistic Development Team0:01:48
3St George Continental Cycling Team0:01:55
4Evopro Racing
5Team Bridgelane0:01:58
6Trek - Segafredo
7Kordamentha Real Estate National Men's Team0:02:01
8Oliver's Real Food Racing0:02:26
9Mitchelton-Scott0:02:38
10Team Sapura Cycling
11Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
12EF Education First0:02:51

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First Pro Cycling5:12:32
2Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo0:00:04
3Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky0:00:27
4Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:29
5Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky0:00:31
6Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky0:00:53
7Chris Harper (Aus) Team Bridgelane0:00:54
8Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:57
9Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
10Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:04
11Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Bridgelane0:02:08
12Sam Jenner (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
13Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Trek-Segafredo
14Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
15Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling
16Nicholas White (Aus) Team Bridgelane0:02:36
17Daniel Whitehouse (Aus) EvoPro Racing
18Benjamin Dyball (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling0:02:44
19Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:04:10
20Freddy Ovett (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
21Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:04:37
22Cyrus Monk (Aus) EvoPro Racing0:04:59
23Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling0:05:45
24Jesse Featonby (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing0:06:18
25Owain Doull (Gbr) Team Sky0:06:24
26Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:06:32
27Liam White (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic0:07:07
28Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane0:07:45
29Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky0:07:47
30Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:07:49
31Brenton Jones (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team0:07:57
32Hayden Mccormick (NZl) Team Bridgelane
33Jesse Ewart (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling0:08:05
34Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
35Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
36Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
37James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling0:08:17
38Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo0:08:23
39Benjamin Andrews (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing0:08:43
40Muhsin Al Redha Misbah (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling0:09:05
41Theodore Yates (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic0:09:47
42Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling0:10:01
43Conor Murtagh (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing0:10:12
44Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Team Bridgelane0:10:13
45Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) St George Continental
46William Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo0:10:16
47Nathan Elliot (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team0:10:19
48Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental0:10:48
49Jason Lea (Aus) Team Bridgelane
50Tom Mcfarlane (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
51Michael Vink (NZl) St George Continental
52Michael Potter (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:10:56
53Oliver Martin (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic
54Liam Magennis (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic0:11:24
55Sebastian Presley (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing0:11:27
56Dylan Newbery (Aus) Futuro-Maxxis Pro Cycling0:11:32
57Luke Mudgway (Aus) EvoPro Racing0:11:33
58Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First Pro Cycling0:11:43
59Harrison Sweeny (Aus) EvoPro Racing0:12:18
60Aaron Gate (Aus) EvoPro Racing0:13:00
61Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:13:07
62Jonathon Noble (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:13:26
63Daniel Mclay (GBr) EF Education First Pro Cycling0:14:58
64Corbin Strong (Aus) St George Continental0:15:25
65Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:16:13
66Thomas Hubbard (Aus) St George Continental0:16:44
67Patrick Burt (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic0:18:01
68Ashley Mackay (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:19:30
69David Williams (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team0:19:32
70Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo0:20:31
71Wouter Wippert (Aus) EvoPro Racing0:20:56
72Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing0:22:23
73Timothy Cameron (Aus) St George Continental0:28:45
74Tom Kaesler (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic0:29:59
75Karl Michelin-Beard (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing0:37:11
76Zachary Johnson (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic0:37:39
77Shane Archbold (Aus) EvoPro Racing0:38:43

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane24pts
2Liam White (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic14
3Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First Pro Cycling10
4Owain Doull (Gbr) Team Sky
5Daniel Mclay (GBr) EF Education First Pro Cycling
6Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo8pts
7Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
8Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
9Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
10Luke Mudgway (Aus) EvoPro Racing
11Chris Harper (Aus) Team Bridgelane6pts
12Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Team Bridgelane
13Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
14Wouter Wippert (Aus) EvoPro Racing
15Karl Michelin-Beard (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
16Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky4pts
17Theodore Yates (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic
18Cyrus Monk (Aus) EvoPro Racing2pts
19James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling
20Conor Murtagh (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
21Dylan Newbery (Aus) Futuro-Maxxis Pro Cycling
22Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First Pro Cycling24pts
2Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo16
3Cyrus Monk (Aus) EvoPro Racing12
4Owain Doull (Gbr) Team Sky8
5Conor Murtagh (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
6Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
7Liam White (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic
8Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane
9Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Team Bridgelane6pts
10Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky4
11Luke Mudgway (Aus) EvoPro Racing2

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky8:43:31
2Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:11
3Sam Jenner (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team0:01:15
4Nicholas White (Aus) Team Bridgelane0:01:43
5Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling0:07:12
6Benjamin Andrews (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing0:07:50
7Muhsin Al Redha Misbah (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling0:08:12
8Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental0:09:55
9Tom Mcfarlane (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
10Michael Potter (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:10:53

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky26:07:05
2Mitchelton-Scott0:03:04
3Trek - Segafredo0:04:35
4Team Bridgelane0:05:50
5EF Education First0:11:09
6Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:13:19
7Team Sapura Cycling0:17:23
8Evopro Racing0:17:36
9Kordamentha Real Estate National Men's Team0:17:50
10Drapac Cannondale Holistic Development Team0:25:56
11Oliver's Real Food Racing
12St George Continental Cycling Team0:32:38

