Image 1 of 15 Team Sky's Owain Doull wins stage 4 of the 2019 Herald Sun Tour from teammate and breakaway companion Luke Rowe (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 2 of 15 Owain Doull (Team Sky) (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 3 of 15 Under start's orders: race director Scott McGrory readies himself to drop the flag at the 2019 Jayco Herald Sun Tour (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 4 of 15 Trek-Segafredo's Richie Porte – wearing the mountains jersey – signs on for stage 3 of the 2019 Herald Sun Tour (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 5 of 15 Stage-winner-to-be Owain Doull (Team Sky) at sign-on ahead of stage 3 of the 2019 Herald Sun Tour (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 6 of 15 It was a slightly flatter third stage for the 2019 Herald Sun Tour peloton (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 7 of 15 Team Sky's Owain Doull, ahead of stage 3, on what turned out to be a fantastic day for him at the 2019 Herald Sun Tour (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 8 of 15 Mitchelton-Scott came to the front of the bunch towards the end of stage 4 of the 2019 Herald Sun Tour, but couldn't catch the day's break (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 9 of 15 Team Sky's Owain Diull leads the breakaway on stage 4 (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 10 of 15 Race leader Michael Woods' EF Education First team line the race out as they take control (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 11 of 15 Owain Doull (Team Sky) in the breakaway on stage 4 of the 2019 Herald Sun Tour (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 12 of 15 Eventual stage winner Owain Doull leads Sky teammate Kenny Elissonde on stage 4 of the 2019 Herald Sun Tour (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 13 of 15 Owain Doull is thrilled to win stage 4 of the 2019 Herald Sun Tour ahead of Sky teammate Luke Rowe (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 14 of 15 A thumbs-up from EF Education First's Michael Woods having defended his race lead on stage 3 of the 2019 Herald Sun Tour (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 15 of 15 EF Education First's Michael Woods kept the yellow leader's jersey (Image credit: Con Chronis)

It was a Team Sky – and a Welsh – one-two at the finish of stage 3 of the 2019 Jayco Herald Sun Tour on Friday when Owain Doull and Luke Rowe crossed the line together after the two riders escaped in the final five kilometres from a group of nine riders, with Doull taking the victory.

Overall race leader Michael Woods (EF Education First) kept his powder dry in the safety of the peloton, with the race set to be decided on four ascents of the climb of Arthurs Seat on Saturday's penultimate stage.

A crash just 35 kilometres into the stage brought down a number of riders, and the two riders who came off worst were Carter Turnbull of the KordaMentha Australian Team, who was knocked unconscious, and was to be kept in hospital overnight for observation after recovering consciousness, and Australian road race champion Michael Freiberg (Pro Racing Sunshine Coast), who was also taken to nearby Traralgon Hospital, where he received stitches for facial injuries and treatment for cuts and bruises.

Soon after the crash, a group of nine riders escaped off the front, and Doull, Rowe, Nathan Elliott (KordaMentha Australian Team), Trek-Segafredo's Will Clarke, Team Bridgelane's Neil Van Der Ploeg, Conor Murtagh (Oliver's Real Food Racing), Drapac Cannondale Holistic's Liam White, Ryan Cavanagh (St George Continental) and EvoPro's Luke Mudgway had built up a 5:25 lead over the bunch by the halfway stage of the 127km stage between Sale and Warragul in Victoria, Australia.

While Woods' EF Education First squad was content to control the race and let the break have some rope, Mitchelton-Scott came to the front later on the stage, but weren't able to reel the break in, with Doull's Team Sky teammate Kristoffer Halvorsen bringing the bunch home 1:19 behind the stage winner.

The leading nine riders worked well together, but on a steep rise five kilometres before the finish, Rowe and Doull took the opportunity to attack the break, building up a 30-second lead to take the Sky one-two, with the remaining seven riders left to fight it out between them for third place, which was taken by Drapac Cannondale Holistic's Liam White.

"We'd earmarked today's stage as a potential day for the break to go, with how the race was unfolding, and we were both pretty keen," Doull said at the finish.

"Luke and I made sure that we lost time yesterday so that the break could get a bit of rope out on the road, and it came around perfectly for us with the two of us being away with 5km to go. Luke – the gentleman – said to me, 'You can have it,' so I was more than happy to take it," he said.

With the group's gap decreasing, the two Welshman had made their decision: "Luke and I said we'd get everyone going through, and with 5km to go we just started 'one-two-ing'. Luke went first, and didn't quite get the gap, and then I went over the top, and got a gap, and then Luke managed to jump across, and after that we just TTed [time-trialled] it to the finish.

"It sounds simple, but it took a lot more than that," he laughed.

Woods had a relatively simple day in the yellow leader's jersey, and will be ready to try to defend his lead on Saturday's fourth stage, which finishes with four climbs of Arthurs Seat on Victoria's Mornington Peninsula.

"My team was fantastic all day," said Woods. "I could really lean on them, and they kept me calm. I managed to stay safe, and am lucky to have such a good team around me.

"We did a great job of controlling the break. Everybody that was up the road was eight minutes or more down on the GC," he explained, "and we just made sure that we kept the gap down, and brought it down to three minutes before Mitchelton took over, who weren't able to bring it down totally.

"The onus is now on a lot of teams to really be aggressive tomorrow [stage 4]," said Woods, "but we're prepared for that."

Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 3:28:47 2 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 3 Liam White (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic 0:00:29 4 Luke Mudgway (Aus) EvoPro Racing 0:00:36 5 Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) St George Continental 6 Conor Murtagh (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 7 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Team Bridgelane 0:00:39 8 William Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 9 Nathan Elliot (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 0:00:42 10 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky 0:01:19 11 Brenton Jones (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 12 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 13 Theodore Yates (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic 14 Chris Harper (Aus) Team Bridgelane 15 Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental 16 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 17 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 18 Sam Jenner (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 19 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First Pro Cycling 20 Jesse Ewart (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 21 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 22 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 23 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 24 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 25 Nicholas White (Aus) Team Bridgelane 26 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 27 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 28 Freddy Ovett (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 29 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Bridgelane 30 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 31 Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Trek-Segafredo 32 Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 33 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 34 Cyrus Monk (Aus) EvoPro Racing 35 Jason Lea (Aus) Team Bridgelane 36 Benjamin Dyball (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 37 Harrison Sweeny (Aus) EvoPro Racing 38 Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling 39 Hayden Mccormick (NZl) Team Bridgelane 40 Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 41 Jesse Featonby (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 42 Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 43 Daniel Whitehouse (Aus) EvoPro Racing 44 Oliver Martin (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic 45 Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane 46 Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 47 Muhsin Al Redha Misbah (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 48 Michael Potter (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 49 Michael Vink (NZl) St George Continental 50 Thomas Hubbard (Aus) St George Continental 51 Tom Mcfarlane (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 52 James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling 0:01:32 53 Dylan Newbery (Aus) Futuro-Maxxis Pro Cycling 0:01:34 54 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:37 55 Liam Magennis (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic 0:01:47 56 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:50 57 Sebastian Presley (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 58 Benjamin Andrews (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 59 Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:08 60 Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:35 61 Wouter Wippert (Aus) EvoPro Racing 0:02:50 62 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling 0:03:15 63 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First Pro Cycling 64 Aaron Gate (Aus) EvoPro Racing 0:03:31 65 Jonathon Noble (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 66 Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:03:38 67 Daniel Mclay (GBr) EF Education First Pro Cycling 0:05:43 68 Corbin Strong (Aus) St George Continental 0:05:48 69 Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:06:36 70 David Williams (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 0:08:53 71 Zachary Johnson (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic 0:09:53 72 Ashley Mackay (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 73 Timothy Cameron (Aus) St George Continental 74 Tom Kaesler (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic 75 Patrick Burt (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic 0:11:08 76 Shane Archbold (Aus) EvoPro Racing 0:12:27 77 Karl Michelin-Beard (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:18:22 OTL Rowan Dever (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing OTL Taj Jones (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast OTL Thomas Coates (Aus) Futuro-Maxxis Pro Cycling OTL Christopher Williams (Aus) Futuro-Maxxis Pro Cycling DNF Carter Turnbull (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team DNF Michael Freiberg (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast DNF Cameron Layton (Aus) Futuro-Maxxis Pro Cycling

Sprint 1 - Maffra # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Harper (Aus) Team Bridgelane 6 pts 2 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 4 3 Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo 2

Sprint 2 - Willow Grove # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Team Bridgelane 6 pts 2 Luke Mudgway (Aus) EvoPro Racing 4 3 Conor Murtagh (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 2

KOM 1 - Yallourn North # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Conor Murtagh (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 8 pts 2 Liam White (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic 4 3 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Team Bridgelane 2

KOM 2 - Shady Creek # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 8 pts 2 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Team Bridgelane 4 3 Luke Mudgway (Aus) EvoPro Racing 2

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Sky 10:27:40 2 Drapac Cannondale Holistic Development Team 0:01:48 3 St George Continental Cycling Team 0:01:55 4 Evopro Racing 5 Team Bridgelane 0:01:58 6 Trek - Segafredo 7 Kordamentha Real Estate National Men's Team 0:02:01 8 Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:02:26 9 Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:38 10 Team Sapura Cycling 11 Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 12 EF Education First 0:02:51

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First Pro Cycling 5:12:32 2 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:04 3 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 0:00:27 4 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:29 5 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 0:00:31 6 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 0:00:53 7 Chris Harper (Aus) Team Bridgelane 0:00:54 8 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:57 9 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 10 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:04 11 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Bridgelane 0:02:08 12 Sam Jenner (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 13 Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Trek-Segafredo 14 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 15 Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling 16 Nicholas White (Aus) Team Bridgelane 0:02:36 17 Daniel Whitehouse (Aus) EvoPro Racing 18 Benjamin Dyball (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 0:02:44 19 Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 0:04:10 20 Freddy Ovett (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 21 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:04:37 22 Cyrus Monk (Aus) EvoPro Racing 0:04:59 23 Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 0:05:45 24 Jesse Featonby (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:06:18 25 Owain Doull (Gbr) Team Sky 0:06:24 26 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:06:32 27 Liam White (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic 0:07:07 28 Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane 0:07:45 29 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky 0:07:47 30 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:07:49 31 Brenton Jones (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 0:07:57 32 Hayden Mccormick (NZl) Team Bridgelane 33 Jesse Ewart (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 0:08:05 34 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 35 Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 36 Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 37 James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling 0:08:17 38 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:23 39 Benjamin Andrews (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:08:43 40 Muhsin Al Redha Misbah (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 0:09:05 41 Theodore Yates (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic 0:09:47 42 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling 0:10:01 43 Conor Murtagh (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:10:12 44 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Team Bridgelane 0:10:13 45 Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) St George Continental 46 William Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 0:10:16 47 Nathan Elliot (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 0:10:19 48 Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental 0:10:48 49 Jason Lea (Aus) Team Bridgelane 50 Tom Mcfarlane (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 51 Michael Vink (NZl) St George Continental 52 Michael Potter (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 0:10:56 53 Oliver Martin (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic 54 Liam Magennis (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic 0:11:24 55 Sebastian Presley (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:11:27 56 Dylan Newbery (Aus) Futuro-Maxxis Pro Cycling 0:11:32 57 Luke Mudgway (Aus) EvoPro Racing 0:11:33 58 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First Pro Cycling 0:11:43 59 Harrison Sweeny (Aus) EvoPro Racing 0:12:18 60 Aaron Gate (Aus) EvoPro Racing 0:13:00 61 Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:13:07 62 Jonathon Noble (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 0:13:26 63 Daniel Mclay (GBr) EF Education First Pro Cycling 0:14:58 64 Corbin Strong (Aus) St George Continental 0:15:25 65 Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:16:13 66 Thomas Hubbard (Aus) St George Continental 0:16:44 67 Patrick Burt (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic 0:18:01 68 Ashley Mackay (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 0:19:30 69 David Williams (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 0:19:32 70 Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo 0:20:31 71 Wouter Wippert (Aus) EvoPro Racing 0:20:56 72 Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:22:23 73 Timothy Cameron (Aus) St George Continental 0:28:45 74 Tom Kaesler (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic 0:29:59 75 Karl Michelin-Beard (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:37:11 76 Zachary Johnson (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic 0:37:39 77 Shane Archbold (Aus) EvoPro Racing 0:38:43

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane 24 pts 2 Liam White (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic 14 3 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First Pro Cycling 10 4 Owain Doull (Gbr) Team Sky 5 Daniel Mclay (GBr) EF Education First Pro Cycling 6 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 8 pts 7 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 8 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 9 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky 10 Luke Mudgway (Aus) EvoPro Racing 11 Chris Harper (Aus) Team Bridgelane 6 pts 12 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Team Bridgelane 13 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 14 Wouter Wippert (Aus) EvoPro Racing 15 Karl Michelin-Beard (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 16 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 4 pts 17 Theodore Yates (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic 18 Cyrus Monk (Aus) EvoPro Racing 2 pts 19 James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling 20 Conor Murtagh (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 21 Dylan Newbery (Aus) Futuro-Maxxis Pro Cycling 22 Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First Pro Cycling 24 pts 2 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 16 3 Cyrus Monk (Aus) EvoPro Racing 12 4 Owain Doull (Gbr) Team Sky 8 5 Conor Murtagh (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 6 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 7 Liam White (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic 8 Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane 9 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Team Bridgelane 6 pts 10 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 4 11 Luke Mudgway (Aus) EvoPro Racing 2

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 8:43:31 2 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:11 3 Sam Jenner (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 0:01:15 4 Nicholas White (Aus) Team Bridgelane 0:01:43 5 Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 0:07:12 6 Benjamin Andrews (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:07:50 7 Muhsin Al Redha Misbah (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 0:08:12 8 Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental 0:09:55 9 Tom Mcfarlane (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 10 Michael Potter (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 0:10:53