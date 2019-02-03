Van Baarle wins Jayco Herald Sun Tour
Halvorsen takes victory on final stage as Sky dominate
Stage 5: Melbourne - Melbourne
Team Sky's Dylan van Baarle took the overall title at the 2019 Jayco Herald Sun Tour in Melbourne on Sunday, finishing safely in the peloton as up at the front his teammate Kristoffer Halvorsen took the bunch sprint for victory on the final stage, capping off a wonder-week for the British WorldTour team in Australia, where they won two stages and every category bar the points competition.
Sky came away from a month in Australia with almost a full house in their final race, where they won the overall classification with Van Baarle, two stages through Halvorsen and Owain Doull, and the mountains jersey through Christian Knees, with Pavel Sivakov as best young rider, and the overall teams prize. Only the sprints competition – won by Team BridgeLane's Ayden Toovey – eluded them.
An early six-man breakaway, made up of Sapura's Jesse Ewart and Ben Dyball, Alistair Donohue (Pro Racing Sunshine Coast), James Whelan (EF Education First), St George Continental's Ryan Cavanagh and Damien Howson (Mitchelton-Scott), was joined at the halfway mark of the final stage by two more riders – Whelan's EF teammate Mitch Docker and Trek-Segafredo's Ryan Mullen – and kept the bunch at bay, which was led by Sky, with sterling work from Kenny Elissonde, in particular, who pegged their lead and later brought it back with the help of Knees.
It was all over for the break on the final lap of the 4.05km circuit around Melbourne's Royal Botanic Gardens, covered 22 times, with the stiff climb of Anderson Street to negotiate each lap, and it was left to Sky to deliver Halvorsen to the line, where he beat Mitchelton's Dion Smith and Brenton Jones (KordaMentha Australian Team).
"The team did a great job, and we always had pretty good control," Sky's Norwegian sprinter said. "I just had to stay on Owain Doull's wheel, and he took me to the line. He did a really good job at the end, and with 150 metres to go, he swung off, and I tried to be the first man over the line, and I'm really happy that I could be.
"My start here in Australia last year was really bad, when I crashed in the criterium at the Tour Down Under," he continued, "so it's been a completely different start this year, and it's really good to have got through these two races [TDU and Sun Tour], and getting a win is really nice for my confidence.
"We came here with the plan of trying to win stages, and then to go for the overall with Kenny or Dylan. We knew we were up against two really strong climbers here in Richie [Porte] and Michael [Woods], so we had to do something yesterday [stage 4], and it went perfectly to plan. So winning two stages and the overall has been really good."
Van Baarle's overall win was built first on stage 2, where he finished the day fifth overall, 33 seconds behind race leader Woods, and then the Dutchman went on the attack on Saturday's fourth stage to Arthurs Seat, where he finished second on the stage and took the overall lead.
"The boys did an amazing job today. Actually, all week they rode really well. It was still pretty hard today, and the guys said that they suffered a bit," said Van Baarle, on a day when temperatures reached 38C. "But we wanted to win the stage as well, and Kristoffer delivered."
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
|1:55:56
|2
|Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|Brenton Jones (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
|4
|Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|6
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|7
|Wouter Wippert (Aus) EvoPro Racing
|8
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|9
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|10
|Theodore Yates (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic
|11
|Nicholas White (Aus) Team Bridgelane
|12
|Chris Harper (Aus) Team Bridgelane
|13
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|14
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Bridgelane
|0:00:04
|15
|Sam Jenner (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
|16
|Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|17
|Hayden Mccormick (NZl) Team Bridgelane
|18
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|19
|Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane
|20
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|21
|Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|0:00:08
|22
|Michael Potter (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|23
|Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|0:00:11
|24
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|25
|Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|26
|Jesse Featonby (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|27
|Benjamin Andrews (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|28
|Corbin Strong (Aus) St George Continental
|29
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|30
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|31
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|32
|Benjamin Dyball (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
|33
|Daniel Whitehouse (Aus) EvoPro Racing
|34
|Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
|0:00:16
|35
|Sebastian Presley (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|36
|Thomas Hubbard (Aus) St George Continental
|37
|Freddy Ovett (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|0:00:22
|38
|Jesse Ewart (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
|0:00:24
|39
|Luke Mudgway (Aus) EvoPro Racing
|0:00:26
|40
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:00:47
|41
|Cyrus Monk (Aus) EvoPro Racing
|0:00:51
|42
|Shane Archbold (Aus) EvoPro Racing
|43
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:00
|44
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|0:01:05
|45
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:12
|46
|Jason Lea (Aus) Team Bridgelane
|0:01:46
|47
|Nathan Elliot (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
|0:01:56
|48
|Jonathon Noble (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|0:02:01
|49
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:13
|50
|William Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|51
|James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|0:02:17
|52
|Harrison Sweeny (Aus) EvoPro Racing
|0:02:32
|53
|Liam White (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic
|0:02:39
|54
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|55
|Timothy Cameron (Aus) St George Continental
|56
|Muhsin Al Redha Misbah (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|57
|Aaron Gate (Aus) EvoPro Racing
|0:03:07
|58
|Dylan Newbery (Aus) Futuro-Maxxis Pro Cycling
|59
|Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|60
|Zachary Johnson (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic
|0:03:09
|61
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:03:17
|62
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:04:19
|63
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|64
|Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) St George Continental
|65
|Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental
|66
|David Williams (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
|0:05:42
|67
|Tom Mcfarlane (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
|68
|Patrick Burt (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic
|0:07:06
|69
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Team Bridgelane
|DNF
|Conor Murtagh (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|DNF
|Oliver Martin (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic
|DNF
|Liam Magennis (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic
|DNS
|Michael Vink (NZl) St George Continental
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) St George Continental
|6
|pts
|2
|James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|4
|3
|Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|6
|pts
|2
|Jesse Ewart (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
|4
|3
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|5:47:48
|2
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:04
|3
|Team Bridgelane
|4
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:08
|5
|Team Sapura Cycling
|0:00:30
|6
|Evopro Racing
|0:00:37
|7
|Oliver's Real Food Racing
|0:00:38
|8
|Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|0:00:41
|9
|EF Education First
|0:01:05
|10
|Kordamentha Real Estate National Men's Team
|0:02:00
|11
|St George Continental Cycling Team
|0:03:06
|12
|Drapac Cannondale Holistic Development Team
|0:05:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|13:24:38
|2
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:24
|3
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|0:01:52
|4
|Chris Harper (Aus) Team Bridgelane
|0:02:13
|5
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:25
|7
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|0:02:30
|8
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|0:03:21
|9
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Bridgelane
|0:04:29
|10
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:04:55
|11
|Sam Jenner (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
|0:05:11
|12
|Daniel Whitehouse (Aus) EvoPro Racing
|0:05:27
|13
|Benjamin Dyball (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
|0:05:33
|14
|Nicholas White (Aus) Team Bridgelane
|0:05:49
|15
|Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|0:06:12
|16
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:22
|17
|Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:08:55
|18
|Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|0:09:17
|19
|Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
|0:14:05
|20
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:14:11
|21
|Hayden Mccormick (NZl) Team Bridgelane
|0:14:13
|22
|Jesse Featonby (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|0:14:22
|23
|Jason Lea (Aus) Team Bridgelane
|0:15:47
|24
|Jesse Ewart (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
|0:16:30
|25
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|0:17:06
|26
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:17:58
|27
|Freddy Ovett (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|0:19:08
|28
|Sebastian Presley (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|0:19:49
|29
|James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|0:19:58
|30
|Cyrus Monk (Aus) EvoPro Racing
|0:20:44
|31
|Brenton Jones (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
|0:22:26
|32
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
|0:22:31
|33
|Nathan Elliot (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
|0:22:35
|34
|Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane
|0:22:43
|35
|Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|0:22:49
|36
|Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|0:22:52
|37
|Benjamin Andrews (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|0:23:48
|38
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:24:11
|39
|Liam White (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic
|0:24:40
|40
|Theodore Yates (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic
|0:24:41
|41
|Thomas Hubbard (Aus) St George Continental
|0:25:02
|42
|William Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|0:25:05
|43
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:25:27
|44
|Michael Potter (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|0:25:40
|45
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:25:56
|46
|Luke Mudgway (Aus) EvoPro Racing
|0:27:30
|47
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|0:27:31
|48
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:27:35
|49
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|0:27:48
|50
|Dylan Newbery (Aus) Futuro-Maxxis Pro Cycling
|0:28:24
|51
|Harrison Sweeny (Aus) EvoPro Racing
|0:29:44
|52
|Jonathon Noble (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|0:30:03
|53
|Corbin Strong (Aus) St George Continental
|0:30:09
|54
|Aaron Gate (Aus) EvoPro Racing
|0:30:40
|55
|Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) St George Continental
|0:31:22
|56
|Muhsin Al Redha Misbah (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|0:32:35
|57
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Team Bridgelane
|0:34:11
|58
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:36:00
|59
|Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental
|0:37:18
|60
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|0:37:46
|61
|Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|0:38:06
|62
|Tom Mcfarlane (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
|0:38:57
|63
|Patrick Burt (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic
|0:40:01
|64
|David Williams (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
|0:40:08
|65
|Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:42:14
|66
|Wouter Wippert (Aus) EvoPro Racing
|0:42:39
|67
|Timothy Cameron (Aus) St George Continental
|0:45:09
|68
|Zachary Johnson (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic
|0:55:21
|69
|Shane Archbold (Aus) EvoPro Racing
|0:56:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane
|24
|pts
|2
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|22
|3
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
|18
|4
|Liam White (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic
|14
|5
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|12
|6
|Chris Harper (Aus) Team Bridgelane
|7
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|10
|pts
|8
|Owain Doull (Gbr) Team Sky
|9
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|10
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|pts
|11
|Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|12
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|13
|Luke Mudgway (Aus) EvoPro Racing
|14
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|6
|pts
|15
|Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) St George Continental
|16
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Team Bridgelane
|17
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|18
|Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|19
|James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|20
|Brenton Jones (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
|21
|Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
|22
|Wouter Wippert (Aus) EvoPro Racing
|23
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|4
|pts
|24
|Hayden Mccormick (NZl) Team Bridgelane
|25
|Jesse Ewart (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
|26
|Theodore Yates (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic
|27
|Cyrus Monk (Aus) EvoPro Racing
|2
|pts
|28
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|29
|Dylan Newbery (Aus) Futuro-Maxxis Pro Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|48
|pts
|2
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|48
|3
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|44
|4
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|24
|5
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|16
|6
|Cyrus Monk (Aus) EvoPro Racing
|12
|7
|Hayden Mccormick (NZl) Team Bridgelane
|8
|Owain Doull (Gbr) Team Sky
|8
|pts
|9
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|10
|Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|11
|Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane
|12
|Liam White (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic
|13
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Team Bridgelane
|6
|pts
|14
|Luke Mudgway (Aus) EvoPro Racing
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|13:27:59
|2
|Sam Jenner (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
|0:01:50
|3
|Nicholas White (Aus) Team Bridgelane
|0:02:28
|4
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:14:37
|5
|Sebastian Presley (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|0:16:28
|6
|Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|0:19:31
|7
|Benjamin Andrews (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|0:20:27
|8
|Michael Potter (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|0:22:19
|9
|Harrison Sweeny (Aus) EvoPro Racing
|0:26:23
|10
|Corbin Strong (Aus) St George Continental
|0:26:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|40:16:52
|2
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:04:38
|3
|Team Bridgelane
|0:09:00
|4
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:15:09
|5
|Team Sapura Cycling
|0:32:51
|6
|EF Education First
|0:34:39
|7
|Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|0:41:17
|8
|Kordamentha Real Estate National Men's Team
|0:43:55
|9
|Evopro Racing
|0:46:33
|10
|Oliver's Real Food Racing
|0:51:22
|11
|Drapac Cannondale Holistic Development Team
|1:06:16
|12
|St George Continental Cycling Team
|1:08:17
