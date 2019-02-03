Trending

Van Baarle wins Jayco Herald Sun Tour

Halvorsen takes victory on final stage as Sky dominate

Image 1 of 12

A delighted Dylan van Baarle with his Sky teammates after having won the 2019 Jayco Herald Sun Tour

A delighted Dylan van Baarle with his Sky teammates after having won the 2019 Jayco Herald Sun Tour
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 2 of 12

Alistair Donohue (Pro Racing Sunshine Coast) was the day's most-aggressive rider, having spent all day in the break

Alistair Donohue (Pro Racing Sunshine Coast) was the day's most-aggressive rider, having spent all day in the break
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 3 of 12

Melbourne provides the backdrop for the final stage of the 2019 Jayco Herald Sun Tour

Melbourne provides the backdrop for the final stage of the 2019 Jayco Herald Sun Tour
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 4 of 12

Trek-Segafredo's Will Clarke on the final stage of the 2019 Jayco Herald Sun Tour

Trek-Segafredo's Will Clarke on the final stage of the 2019 Jayco Herald Sun Tour
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 5 of 12

Pavel Sivakov leads his Team Sky teammates on the final stage of the 2019 Jayco Herald Sun Tour

Pavel Sivakov leads his Team Sky teammates on the final stage of the 2019 Jayco Herald Sun Tour
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 6 of 12

Dylan van Baarle wins the 2019 Jayco Herald Sun Tour

Dylan van Baarle wins the 2019 Jayco Herald Sun Tour
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 7 of 12

Champagne time for Dylan van Baarle after winning the 2019 Jayco Herald Sun Tour

Champagne time for Dylan van Baarle after winning the 2019 Jayco Herald Sun Tour
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 8 of 12

Team Sky's Kristoffer Halvorsen celebrates winning the final stage of the 2019 Jayco Herald Sun Tour

Team Sky's Kristoffer Halvorsen celebrates winning the final stage of the 2019 Jayco Herald Sun Tour
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 9 of 12

Team Sky's Kristoffer Halvorsen celebrates winning the final stage of the 2019 Jayco Herald Sun Tour

Team Sky's Kristoffer Halvorsen celebrates winning the final stage of the 2019 Jayco Herald Sun Tour
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 10 of 12

Team Sky's Kristoffer Halvorsen wins the final stage of the 2019 Jayco Herald Sun Tour

Team Sky's Kristoffer Halvorsen wins the final stage of the 2019 Jayco Herald Sun Tour
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 11 of 12

Team Sky's Kristoffer Halvorsen wins the final stage of the 2019 Jayco Herald Sun Tour

Team Sky's Kristoffer Halvorsen wins the final stage of the 2019 Jayco Herald Sun Tour
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 12 of 12

The final 2019 Jayco Herald Sun Tour podium: third-placed Michael Woods (EF Education First), winner Dylan van Baarle (Team Sky), runner-up Nick Schultz (Mitchelton-Scott)

The final 2019 Jayco Herald Sun Tour podium: third-placed Michael Woods (EF Education First), winner Dylan van Baarle (Team Sky), runner-up Nick Schultz (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
(Image credit: Con Chronis)

Team Sky's Dylan van Baarle took the overall title at the 2019 Jayco Herald Sun Tour in Melbourne on Sunday, finishing safely in the peloton as up at the front his teammate Kristoffer Halvorsen took the bunch sprint for victory on the final stage, capping off a wonder-week for the British WorldTour team in Australia, where they won two stages and every category bar the points competition.

Sky came away from a month in Australia with almost a full house in their final race, where they won the overall classification with Van Baarle, two stages through Halvorsen and Owain Doull, and the mountains jersey through Christian Knees, with Pavel Sivakov as best young rider, and the overall teams prize. Only the sprints competition – won by Team BridgeLane's Ayden Toovey – eluded them.

An early six-man breakaway, made up of Sapura's Jesse Ewart and Ben Dyball, Alistair Donohue (Pro Racing Sunshine Coast), James Whelan (EF Education First), St George Continental's Ryan Cavanagh and Damien Howson (Mitchelton-Scott), was joined at the halfway mark of the final stage by two more riders – Whelan's EF teammate Mitch Docker and Trek-Segafredo's Ryan Mullen – and kept the bunch at bay, which was led by Sky, with sterling work from Kenny Elissonde, in particular, who pegged their lead and later brought it back with the help of Knees.

It was all over for the break on the final lap of the 4.05km circuit around Melbourne's Royal Botanic Gardens, covered 22 times, with the stiff climb of Anderson Street to negotiate each lap, and it was left to Sky to deliver Halvorsen to the line, where he beat Mitchelton's Dion Smith and Brenton Jones (KordaMentha Australian Team).

"The team did a great job, and we always had pretty good control," Sky's Norwegian sprinter said. "I just had to stay on Owain Doull's wheel, and he took me to the line. He did a really good job at the end, and with 150 metres to go, he swung off, and I tried to be the first man over the line, and I'm really happy that I could be.

"My start here in Australia last year was really bad, when I crashed in the criterium at the Tour Down Under," he continued, "so it's been a completely different start this year, and it's really good to have got through these two races [TDU and Sun Tour], and getting a win is really nice for my confidence.

"We came here with the plan of trying to win stages, and then to go for the overall with Kenny or Dylan. We knew we were up against two really strong climbers here in Richie [Porte] and Michael [Woods], so we had to do something yesterday [stage 4], and it went perfectly to plan. So winning two stages and the overall has been really good."

Van Baarle's overall win was built first on stage 2, where he finished the day fifth overall, 33 seconds behind race leader Woods, and then the Dutchman went on the attack on Saturday's fourth stage to Arthurs Seat, where he finished second on the stage and took the overall lead.

"The boys did an amazing job today. Actually, all week they rode really well. It was still pretty hard today, and the guys said that they suffered a bit," said Van Baarle, on a day when temperatures reached 38C. "But we wanted to win the stage as well, and Kristoffer delivered."

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky1:55:56
2Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
3Brenton Jones (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
4Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
5Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First Pro Cycling
6Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
7Wouter Wippert (Aus) EvoPro Racing
8Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First Pro Cycling
9Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
10Theodore Yates (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic
11Nicholas White (Aus) Team Bridgelane
12Chris Harper (Aus) Team Bridgelane
13Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
14Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Bridgelane0:00:04
15Sam Jenner (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
16Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Trek-Segafredo
17Hayden Mccormick (NZl) Team Bridgelane
18Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
19Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane
20Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
21Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling0:00:08
22Michael Potter (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
23Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:00:11
24Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
25Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
26Jesse Featonby (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
27Benjamin Andrews (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
28Corbin Strong (Aus) St George Continental
29Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
30Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
31Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
32Benjamin Dyball (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
33Daniel Whitehouse (Aus) EvoPro Racing
34Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling0:00:16
35Sebastian Presley (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
36Thomas Hubbard (Aus) St George Continental
37Freddy Ovett (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:00:22
38Jesse Ewart (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling0:00:24
39Luke Mudgway (Aus) EvoPro Racing0:00:26
40Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:00:47
41Cyrus Monk (Aus) EvoPro Racing0:00:51
42Shane Archbold (Aus) EvoPro Racing
43Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:00
44Daniel Mclay (GBr) EF Education First Pro Cycling0:01:05
45Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:01:12
46Jason Lea (Aus) Team Bridgelane0:01:46
47Nathan Elliot (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team0:01:56
48Jonathon Noble (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:02:01
49Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:13
50William Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
51James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling0:02:17
52Harrison Sweeny (Aus) EvoPro Racing0:02:32
53Liam White (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic0:02:39
54Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling
55Timothy Cameron (Aus) St George Continental
56Muhsin Al Redha Misbah (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
57Aaron Gate (Aus) EvoPro Racing0:03:07
58Dylan Newbery (Aus) Futuro-Maxxis Pro Cycling
59Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
60Zachary Johnson (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic0:03:09
61Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:03:17
62Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:04:19
63Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
64Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) St George Continental
65Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental
66David Williams (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team0:05:42
67Tom Mcfarlane (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
68Patrick Burt (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic0:07:06
69Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Team Bridgelane
DNFConor Murtagh (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
DNFOliver Martin (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic
DNFLiam Magennis (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic
DNSMichael Vink (NZl) St George Continental

Sprint 1 - Finish of lap 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) St George Continental6pts
2James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling4
3Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast2

Sprint 2 - Finish of lap 15
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling6pts
2Jesse Ewart (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling4
3Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo2

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky5:47:48
2Mitchelton-Scott0:00:04
3Team Bridgelane
4Trek-Segafredo0:00:08
5Team Sapura Cycling0:00:30
6Evopro Racing0:00:37
7Oliver's Real Food Racing0:00:38
8Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:00:41
9EF Education First0:01:05
10Kordamentha Real Estate National Men's Team0:02:00
11St George Continental Cycling Team0:03:06
12Drapac Cannondale Holistic Development Team0:05:48

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky13:24:38
2Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:24
3Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First Pro Cycling0:01:52
4Chris Harper (Aus) Team Bridgelane0:02:13
5Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
6Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:25
7Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky0:02:30
8Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky0:03:21
9Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Bridgelane0:04:29
10Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:04:55
11Sam Jenner (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team0:05:11
12Daniel Whitehouse (Aus) EvoPro Racing0:05:27
13Benjamin Dyball (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling0:05:33
14Nicholas White (Aus) Team Bridgelane0:05:49
15Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:06:12
16Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:07:22
17Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:08:55
18Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Trek-Segafredo0:09:17
19Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling0:14:05
20Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:14:11
21Hayden Mccormick (NZl) Team Bridgelane0:14:13
22Jesse Featonby (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing0:14:22
23Jason Lea (Aus) Team Bridgelane0:15:47
24Jesse Ewart (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling0:16:30
25Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky0:17:06
26Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:17:58
27Freddy Ovett (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:19:08
28Sebastian Presley (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing0:19:49
29James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling0:19:58
30Cyrus Monk (Aus) EvoPro Racing0:20:44
31Brenton Jones (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team0:22:26
32Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky0:22:31
33Nathan Elliot (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team0:22:35
34Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane0:22:43
35Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling0:22:49
36Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling0:22:52
37Benjamin Andrews (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing0:23:48
38Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:24:11
39Liam White (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic0:24:40
40Theodore Yates (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic0:24:41
41Thomas Hubbard (Aus) St George Continental0:25:02
42William Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo0:25:05
43Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:25:27
44Michael Potter (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:25:40
45Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:25:56
46Luke Mudgway (Aus) EvoPro Racing0:27:30
47Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling0:27:31
48Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo0:27:35
49Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First Pro Cycling0:27:48
50Dylan Newbery (Aus) Futuro-Maxxis Pro Cycling0:28:24
51Harrison Sweeny (Aus) EvoPro Racing0:29:44
52Jonathon Noble (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:30:03
53Corbin Strong (Aus) St George Continental0:30:09
54Aaron Gate (Aus) EvoPro Racing0:30:40
55Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) St George Continental0:31:22
56Muhsin Al Redha Misbah (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling0:32:35
57Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Team Bridgelane0:34:11
58Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:36:00
59Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental0:37:18
60Daniel Mclay (GBr) EF Education First Pro Cycling0:37:46
61Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing0:38:06
62Tom Mcfarlane (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team0:38:57
63Patrick Burt (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic0:40:01
64David Williams (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team0:40:08
65Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo0:42:14
66Wouter Wippert (Aus) EvoPro Racing0:42:39
67Timothy Cameron (Aus) St George Continental0:45:09
68Zachary Johnson (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic0:55:21
69Shane Archbold (Aus) EvoPro Racing0:56:49

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane24pts
2Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky22
3Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky18
4Liam White (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic14
5Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott12
6Chris Harper (Aus) Team Bridgelane
7Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First Pro Cycling10pts
8Owain Doull (Gbr) Team Sky
9Daniel Mclay (GBr) EF Education First Pro Cycling
10Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo8pts
11Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
12Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
13Luke Mudgway (Aus) EvoPro Racing
14Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling6pts
15Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) St George Continental
16Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Team Bridgelane
17Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
18Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
19James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling
20Brenton Jones (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
21Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
22Wouter Wippert (Aus) EvoPro Racing
23Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky4pts
24Hayden Mccormick (NZl) Team Bridgelane
25Jesse Ewart (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
26Theodore Yates (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic
27Cyrus Monk (Aus) EvoPro Racing2pts
28Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
29Dylan Newbery (Aus) Futuro-Maxxis Pro Cycling

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky48pts
2Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott48
3Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky44
4Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First Pro Cycling24
5Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo16
6Cyrus Monk (Aus) EvoPro Racing12
7Hayden Mccormick (NZl) Team Bridgelane
8Owain Doull (Gbr) Team Sky8pts
9Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
10Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
11Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane
12Liam White (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic
13Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Team Bridgelane6pts
14Luke Mudgway (Aus) EvoPro Racing2

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky13:27:59
2Sam Jenner (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team0:01:50
3Nicholas White (Aus) Team Bridgelane0:02:28
4Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:14:37
5Sebastian Presley (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing0:16:28
6Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling0:19:31
7Benjamin Andrews (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing0:20:27
8Michael Potter (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:22:19
9Harrison Sweeny (Aus) EvoPro Racing0:26:23
10Corbin Strong (Aus) St George Continental0:26:48

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky40:16:52
2Mitchelton-Scott0:04:38
3Team Bridgelane0:09:00
4Trek-Segafredo0:15:09
5Team Sapura Cycling0:32:51
6EF Education First0:34:39
7Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:41:17
8Kordamentha Real Estate National Men's Team0:43:55
9Evopro Racing0:46:33
10Oliver's Real Food Racing0:51:22
11Drapac Cannondale Holistic Development Team1:06:16
12St George Continental Cycling Team1:08:17

