Image 1 of 12 A delighted Dylan van Baarle with his Sky teammates after having won the 2019 Jayco Herald Sun Tour (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 2 of 12 Alistair Donohue (Pro Racing Sunshine Coast) was the day's most-aggressive rider, having spent all day in the break (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 3 of 12 Melbourne provides the backdrop for the final stage of the 2019 Jayco Herald Sun Tour (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 4 of 12 Trek-Segafredo's Will Clarke on the final stage of the 2019 Jayco Herald Sun Tour (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 5 of 12 Pavel Sivakov leads his Team Sky teammates on the final stage of the 2019 Jayco Herald Sun Tour (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 6 of 12 Dylan van Baarle wins the 2019 Jayco Herald Sun Tour (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 7 of 12 Champagne time for Dylan van Baarle after winning the 2019 Jayco Herald Sun Tour (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 8 of 12 Team Sky's Kristoffer Halvorsen celebrates winning the final stage of the 2019 Jayco Herald Sun Tour (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 9 of 12 Team Sky's Kristoffer Halvorsen celebrates winning the final stage of the 2019 Jayco Herald Sun Tour (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 10 of 12 Team Sky's Kristoffer Halvorsen wins the final stage of the 2019 Jayco Herald Sun Tour (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 11 of 12 Team Sky's Kristoffer Halvorsen wins the final stage of the 2019 Jayco Herald Sun Tour (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 12 of 12 The final 2019 Jayco Herald Sun Tour podium: third-placed Michael Woods (EF Education First), winner Dylan van Baarle (Team Sky), runner-up Nick Schultz (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Con Chronis)

Team Sky's Dylan van Baarle took the overall title at the 2019 Jayco Herald Sun Tour in Melbourne on Sunday, finishing safely in the peloton as up at the front his teammate Kristoffer Halvorsen took the bunch sprint for victory on the final stage, capping off a wonder-week for the British WorldTour team in Australia, where they won two stages and every category bar the points competition.

Sky came away from a month in Australia with almost a full house in their final race, where they won the overall classification with Van Baarle, two stages through Halvorsen and Owain Doull, and the mountains jersey through Christian Knees, with Pavel Sivakov as best young rider, and the overall teams prize. Only the sprints competition – won by Team BridgeLane's Ayden Toovey – eluded them.

An early six-man breakaway, made up of Sapura's Jesse Ewart and Ben Dyball, Alistair Donohue (Pro Racing Sunshine Coast), James Whelan (EF Education First), St George Continental's Ryan Cavanagh and Damien Howson (Mitchelton-Scott), was joined at the halfway mark of the final stage by two more riders – Whelan's EF teammate Mitch Docker and Trek-Segafredo's Ryan Mullen – and kept the bunch at bay, which was led by Sky, with sterling work from Kenny Elissonde, in particular, who pegged their lead and later brought it back with the help of Knees.

It was all over for the break on the final lap of the 4.05km circuit around Melbourne's Royal Botanic Gardens, covered 22 times, with the stiff climb of Anderson Street to negotiate each lap, and it was left to Sky to deliver Halvorsen to the line, where he beat Mitchelton's Dion Smith and Brenton Jones (KordaMentha Australian Team).

"The team did a great job, and we always had pretty good control," Sky's Norwegian sprinter said. "I just had to stay on Owain Doull's wheel, and he took me to the line. He did a really good job at the end, and with 150 metres to go, he swung off, and I tried to be the first man over the line, and I'm really happy that I could be.

"My start here in Australia last year was really bad, when I crashed in the criterium at the Tour Down Under," he continued, "so it's been a completely different start this year, and it's really good to have got through these two races [TDU and Sun Tour], and getting a win is really nice for my confidence.

"We came here with the plan of trying to win stages, and then to go for the overall with Kenny or Dylan. We knew we were up against two really strong climbers here in Richie [Porte] and Michael [Woods], so we had to do something yesterday [stage 4], and it went perfectly to plan. So winning two stages and the overall has been really good."

Van Baarle's overall win was built first on stage 2, where he finished the day fifth overall, 33 seconds behind race leader Woods, and then the Dutchman went on the attack on Saturday's fourth stage to Arthurs Seat, where he finished second on the stage and took the overall lead.

"The boys did an amazing job today. Actually, all week they rode really well. It was still pretty hard today, and the guys said that they suffered a bit," said Van Baarle, on a day when temperatures reached 38C. "But we wanted to win the stage as well, and Kristoffer delivered."

Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky 1:55:56 2 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 3 Brenton Jones (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 4 Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo 5 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First Pro Cycling 6 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 7 Wouter Wippert (Aus) EvoPro Racing 8 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First Pro Cycling 9 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 10 Theodore Yates (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic 11 Nicholas White (Aus) Team Bridgelane 12 Chris Harper (Aus) Team Bridgelane 13 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 14 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Bridgelane 0:00:04 15 Sam Jenner (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 16 Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Trek-Segafredo 17 Hayden Mccormick (NZl) Team Bridgelane 18 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 19 Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane 20 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 21 Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 0:00:08 22 Michael Potter (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 23 Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 0:00:11 24 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 25 Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 26 Jesse Featonby (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 27 Benjamin Andrews (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 28 Corbin Strong (Aus) St George Continental 29 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 30 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 31 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 32 Benjamin Dyball (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 33 Daniel Whitehouse (Aus) EvoPro Racing 34 Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 0:00:16 35 Sebastian Presley (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 36 Thomas Hubbard (Aus) St George Continental 37 Freddy Ovett (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 0:00:22 38 Jesse Ewart (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 0:00:24 39 Luke Mudgway (Aus) EvoPro Racing 0:00:26 40 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:00:47 41 Cyrus Monk (Aus) EvoPro Racing 0:00:51 42 Shane Archbold (Aus) EvoPro Racing 43 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:00 44 Daniel Mclay (GBr) EF Education First Pro Cycling 0:01:05 45 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:12 46 Jason Lea (Aus) Team Bridgelane 0:01:46 47 Nathan Elliot (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 0:01:56 48 Jonathon Noble (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 0:02:01 49 Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:13 50 William Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 51 James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling 0:02:17 52 Harrison Sweeny (Aus) EvoPro Racing 0:02:32 53 Liam White (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic 0:02:39 54 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling 55 Timothy Cameron (Aus) St George Continental 56 Muhsin Al Redha Misbah (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 57 Aaron Gate (Aus) EvoPro Racing 0:03:07 58 Dylan Newbery (Aus) Futuro-Maxxis Pro Cycling 59 Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 60 Zachary Johnson (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic 0:03:09 61 Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:03:17 62 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:04:19 63 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 64 Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) St George Continental 65 Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental 66 David Williams (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 0:05:42 67 Tom Mcfarlane (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 68 Patrick Burt (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic 0:07:06 69 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Team Bridgelane DNF Conor Murtagh (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing DNF Oliver Martin (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic DNF Liam Magennis (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic DNS Michael Vink (NZl) St George Continental

Sprint 1 - Finish of lap 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) St George Continental 6 pts 2 James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling 4 3 Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 2

Sprint 2 - Finish of lap 15 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling 6 pts 2 Jesse Ewart (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 4 3 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 2

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Sky 5:47:48 2 Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:04 3 Team Bridgelane 4 Trek-Segafredo 0:00:08 5 Team Sapura Cycling 0:00:30 6 Evopro Racing 0:00:37 7 Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:00:38 8 Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 0:00:41 9 EF Education First 0:01:05 10 Kordamentha Real Estate National Men's Team 0:02:00 11 St George Continental Cycling Team 0:03:06 12 Drapac Cannondale Holistic Development Team 0:05:48

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 13:24:38 2 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:24 3 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First Pro Cycling 0:01:52 4 Chris Harper (Aus) Team Bridgelane 0:02:13 5 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 6 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:25 7 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 0:02:30 8 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 0:03:21 9 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Bridgelane 0:04:29 10 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:04:55 11 Sam Jenner (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 0:05:11 12 Daniel Whitehouse (Aus) EvoPro Racing 0:05:27 13 Benjamin Dyball (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 0:05:33 14 Nicholas White (Aus) Team Bridgelane 0:05:49 15 Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 0:06:12 16 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:22 17 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:08:55 18 Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Trek-Segafredo 0:09:17 19 Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 0:14:05 20 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:14:11 21 Hayden Mccormick (NZl) Team Bridgelane 0:14:13 22 Jesse Featonby (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:14:22 23 Jason Lea (Aus) Team Bridgelane 0:15:47 24 Jesse Ewart (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 0:16:30 25 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 0:17:06 26 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:17:58 27 Freddy Ovett (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 0:19:08 28 Sebastian Presley (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:19:49 29 James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling 0:19:58 30 Cyrus Monk (Aus) EvoPro Racing 0:20:44 31 Brenton Jones (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 0:22:26 32 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky 0:22:31 33 Nathan Elliot (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 0:22:35 34 Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane 0:22:43 35 Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 0:22:49 36 Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 0:22:52 37 Benjamin Andrews (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:23:48 38 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:24:11 39 Liam White (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic 0:24:40 40 Theodore Yates (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic 0:24:41 41 Thomas Hubbard (Aus) St George Continental 0:25:02 42 William Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 0:25:05 43 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:25:27 44 Michael Potter (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 0:25:40 45 Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:25:56 46 Luke Mudgway (Aus) EvoPro Racing 0:27:30 47 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling 0:27:31 48 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 0:27:35 49 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First Pro Cycling 0:27:48 50 Dylan Newbery (Aus) Futuro-Maxxis Pro Cycling 0:28:24 51 Harrison Sweeny (Aus) EvoPro Racing 0:29:44 52 Jonathon Noble (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 0:30:03 53 Corbin Strong (Aus) St George Continental 0:30:09 54 Aaron Gate (Aus) EvoPro Racing 0:30:40 55 Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) St George Continental 0:31:22 56 Muhsin Al Redha Misbah (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 0:32:35 57 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Team Bridgelane 0:34:11 58 Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:36:00 59 Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental 0:37:18 60 Daniel Mclay (GBr) EF Education First Pro Cycling 0:37:46 61 Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:38:06 62 Tom Mcfarlane (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 0:38:57 63 Patrick Burt (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic 0:40:01 64 David Williams (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 0:40:08 65 Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo 0:42:14 66 Wouter Wippert (Aus) EvoPro Racing 0:42:39 67 Timothy Cameron (Aus) St George Continental 0:45:09 68 Zachary Johnson (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic 0:55:21 69 Shane Archbold (Aus) EvoPro Racing 0:56:49

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane 24 pts 2 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 22 3 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky 18 4 Liam White (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic 14 5 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 12 6 Chris Harper (Aus) Team Bridgelane 7 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First Pro Cycling 10 pts 8 Owain Doull (Gbr) Team Sky 9 Daniel Mclay (GBr) EF Education First Pro Cycling 10 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 8 pts 11 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 12 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 13 Luke Mudgway (Aus) EvoPro Racing 14 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling 6 pts 15 Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) St George Continental 16 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Team Bridgelane 17 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 18 Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 19 James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling 20 Brenton Jones (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 21 Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo 22 Wouter Wippert (Aus) EvoPro Racing 23 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 4 pts 24 Hayden Mccormick (NZl) Team Bridgelane 25 Jesse Ewart (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 26 Theodore Yates (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic 27 Cyrus Monk (Aus) EvoPro Racing 2 pts 28 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 29 Dylan Newbery (Aus) Futuro-Maxxis Pro Cycling

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 48 pts 2 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 48 3 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 44 4 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First Pro Cycling 24 5 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 16 6 Cyrus Monk (Aus) EvoPro Racing 12 7 Hayden Mccormick (NZl) Team Bridgelane 8 Owain Doull (Gbr) Team Sky 8 pts 9 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 10 Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 11 Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane 12 Liam White (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic 13 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Team Bridgelane 6 pts 14 Luke Mudgway (Aus) EvoPro Racing 2

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 13:27:59 2 Sam Jenner (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 0:01:50 3 Nicholas White (Aus) Team Bridgelane 0:02:28 4 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:14:37 5 Sebastian Presley (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:16:28 6 Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 0:19:31 7 Benjamin Andrews (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:20:27 8 Michael Potter (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 0:22:19 9 Harrison Sweeny (Aus) EvoPro Racing 0:26:23 10 Corbin Strong (Aus) St George Continental 0:26:48