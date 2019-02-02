Image 1 of 9 Mitchelton-Scott's Nick Schultz won stage 4 of the 2019 Jayco Herald Sun Tour on the climb of Arthurs Seat (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 2 of 9 The race leaves the start of stage 4 at Cape Schanck (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 3 of 9 Race leader Michael Woods – in yellow – is left with only one EF Education First teammate in James Whelan (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 4 of 9 Nick Schultz (Mitchelton-Scott) is thrilled to win stage 4 of the 2019 Herald Sun Tour on Arthurs Seat (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 5 of 9 Dylan van Baarle (Team Sky) crosses the line on stage 4 of the 2019 Herald Sun Tour (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 6 of 9 Dylan van Baarle drops his bike and then drops to the ground himself after a huge effort to successfully take the race lead (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 7 of 9 Dylan van Baarle takes a moment to try to recover from his efforts, which netted him the race lead and second place on the stage (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 8 of 9 Dylan van Baarle tries to cool off (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 9 of 9 Dylan van Baarle (Team Sky) celebrates after having taken the race lead after stage 4 of the 2019 Herald Sun Tour (Image credit: Con Chronis)

Mitchelton-Scott's Nick Schultz beat some of the world's best climbers at their own game to win stage 4 of the 2019 Jayco Herald Sun Tour on Saturday, beating Team Sky's Dylan van Baarle on the final climb to Arthurs Seat, with Van Baarle taking the overall race lead.

Van Baarle and Schultz were part of a dangerous eight-rider move that went clear after 20km of racing, and which also included Van Baarle's Team Sky teammates Luke Rowe and Christian Knees, Team BridgeLane's Hayden McCormick, Alistair Donohue (Pro Racing Sunshine Coast), Nathan Elliott (KordaMentha Australian Team) and Will Clarke (Trek-Segafredo).

Van Baarle was the danger man in the break for overnight leader Michael Woods (EF Education First) and race favourite Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo), with the Dutchman having started the day in fifth place overall, 31 seconds down on Woods, and 27 behind Porte.

Sky drove the eight-man breakaway through first Rowe and then Knees once on the climbs, and Van Baarle and Schultz were eventually left at the head of affairs on what was an attritional stage as the finish laps over the three-kilometre climb ticked down, with Donohue the last to lose contact with the two WorldTour riders on the penultimate climb after a brave ride.

The chase group that included Woods and Porte was never able to get back on terms, with both riders having been left without any teammates to assist them in the latter stages, and Woods finished sixth on the stage, 2:14 down, while Porte finished another 13 seconds down in eighth place.

While Van Baarle now leads Schultz overall by 24 seconds, Woods and Porte sit in third and fourth place on the GC, 1:52 and 2:09 down, respectively. With just one stage to go on a course around Melbourne's Royal Botanic Gardens on Sunday – a stage that should suit the sprinters – Van Baarle's overall lead should remain safe.

"I think that at the bottom of the final climb Dylan and I were both at our limit," Schultz told reporters at the finish, having led Van Baarle all the way up Arthurs Seat on the fourth and final ascent.

"He pulled harder than me on the flat part of the circuit, or the descent, so I had an inkling that we were both at our limit, and I think that also with his GC ambitions in mind, it suited him for me to ride as hard as I could up the climb as well, so it all worked out well," the 24-year-old Australian said.

"Nick did a great last climb from the bottom, full gas to the finish. At one point, with 150 metres to go, I thought he was dying, but he kept going and I was totally empty," confirmed Van Baarle, after the Dutchman had received his leader's yellow jersey.

"You'll never know what's going to happen if you don't try," he continued. "Even if Michael and Richie are two of the best climbers in the world, you still have to try."

Porte had to concede that he didn't have the legs on the day, but neither was it up to him or his Trek-Segafredo team to do all the chasing.

"My team rode really well, but it's not up to us to win the race for Woods," he said. "Obviously he didn't have the team there for him, and he also sat on me the other day for the last kilometre [on stage 2], which wasn't nice, so I didn't feel any need to try to win the race for him."

Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 2:45:42 2 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 3 Chris Harper (Aus) Team Bridgelane 0:01:45 4 Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 0:02:14 5 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 6 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First Pro Cycling 7 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 8 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:27 9 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Bridgelane 0:02:39 10 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 11 Benjamin Dyball (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 0:03:00 12 Daniel Whitehouse (Aus) EvoPro Racing 0:03:02 13 Sam Jenner (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 0:03:21 14 Jason Lea (Aus) Team Bridgelane 0:03:35 15 Nicholas White (Aus) Team Bridgelane 16 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:04:09 17 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:04:46 18 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:25 19 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:05:57 20 Hayden Mccormick (NZl) Team Bridgelane 0:06:36 21 Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:27 22 Jesse Featonby (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:08:15 23 Thomas Hubbard (Aus) St George Continental 0:08:24 24 Jesse Ewart (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 0:08:25 25 Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 0:08:26 26 Sebastian Presley (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:08:28 27 Oliver Martin (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic 0:09:14 28 James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling 0:09:48 29 Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:09:54 30 Nathan Elliot (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 0:10:42 31 Owain Doull (Gbr) Team Sky 0:11:04 32 Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:12:58 33 William Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 34 Dylan Newbery (Aus) Futuro-Maxxis Pro Cycling 0:14:07 35 Timothy Cameron (Aus) St George Continental 36 Brenton Jones (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 0:14:55 37 Michael Vink (NZl) St George Continental 38 Aaron Gate (Aus) EvoPro Racing 39 Zachary Johnson (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic 40 Corbin Strong (Aus) St George Continental 41 Michael Potter (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 0:14:58 42 Conor Murtagh (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 43 Jonathon Noble (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 44 Freddy Ovett (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 45 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 46 Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 47 Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 48 Liam White (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic 0:15:16 49 David Williams (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 50 Cyrus Monk (Aus) EvoPro Racing 51 Benjamin Andrews (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 52 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 53 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 54 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky 55 Theodore Yates (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic 56 Harrison Sweeny (Aus) EvoPro Racing 57 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 58 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling 59 Patrick Burt (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic 60 Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane 61 Liam Magennis (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic 62 Luke Mudgway (Aus) EvoPro Racing 0:15:53 63 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First Pro Cycling 0:16:27 64 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Team Bridgelane 0:17:14 65 Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) St George Continental 0:17:15 66 Shane Archbold (Aus) EvoPro Racing 0:17:37 67 Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:17:56 68 Muhsin Al Redha Misbah (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 0:21:13 69 Wouter Wippert (Aus) EvoPro Racing 0:22:05 70 Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo 71 Daniel Mclay (GBr) EF Education First Pro Cycling 72 Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental 0:22:33 73 Tom Mcfarlane (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 0:22:49 DNF Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling DNF Karl Michelin-Beard (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing DNF Ashley Mackay (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast DNF Tom Kaesler (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic

Sprint 1 - Balnarring # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 6 pts 2 Hayden Mccormick (NZl) Team Bridgelane 4 3 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 2

KOM 1 - Arthurs Seat lap 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 24 pts 2 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 16 3 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 8 4 Hayden Mccormick (NZl) Team Bridgelane 4

KOM 2 - Arthurs Seat lap 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 24 pts 2 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 16 3 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 8 4 Hayden Mccormick (NZl) Team Bridgelane 4

KOM 3 - Arthurs Seat lap 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 24 pts 2 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 16 3 Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 8 4 Hayden Mccormick (NZl) Team Bridgelane 4

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Sky 8:21:59 2 Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:30 3 Team Bridgelane 0:03:06 4 Trek-Segafredo 0:10:26 5 Team Sapura Cycling 0:14:58 6 EF Education First 0:22:25 7 Kordamentha Real Estate National Men's Team 0:24:05 8 Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:24:48 9 Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 0:27:17 10 Evopro Racing 0:28:20 11 St George Continental Cycling Team 0:32:33 12 Drapac Cannondale Holistic Development Team 0:34:32

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 11:28:42 2 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:24 3 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First Pro Cycling 0:01:52 4 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:09 5 Chris Harper (Aus) Team Bridgelane 0:02:13 6 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 0:02:19 7 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:21 8 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 0:03:10 9 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Bridgelane 0:04:25 10 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:04:44 11 Sam Jenner (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 0:05:07 12 Daniel Whitehouse (Aus) EvoPro Racing 0:05:16 13 Benjamin Dyball (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 0:05:22 14 Nicholas White (Aus) Team Bridgelane 0:05:49 15 Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 0:06:02 16 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:11 17 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:09:01 18 Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Trek-Segafredo 0:09:13 19 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:13:24 20 Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 0:13:49 21 Jason Lea (Aus) Team Bridgelane 0:14:01 22 Hayden Mccormick (NZl) Team Bridgelane 0:14:09 23 Jesse Featonby (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:14:11 24 Jesse Ewart (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 0:16:08 25 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:16:58 26 Owain Doull (Gbr) Team Sky 0:17:06 27 James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling 0:17:43 28 Freddy Ovett (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 0:18:46 29 Sebastian Presley (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:19:33 30 Oliver Martin (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic 0:19:48 31 Cyrus Monk (Aus) EvoPro Racing 0:19:53 32 Nathan Elliot (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 0:20:39 33 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:21:08 34 Liam White (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic 0:22:01 35 Brenton Jones (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 0:22:30 36 Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane 0:22:39 37 Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 38 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky 0:22:41 39 Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 40 Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 41 William Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 0:22:52 42 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:22:59 43 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 0:23:17 44 Benjamin Andrews (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:23:37 45 Theodore Yates (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic 0:24:41 46 Thomas Hubbard (Aus) St George Continental 0:24:46 47 Conor Murtagh (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:24:48 48 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling 0:24:55 49 Dylan Newbery (Aus) Futuro-Maxxis Pro Cycling 0:25:17 50 Michael Vink (NZl) St George Continental 0:25:21 51 Michael Potter (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 0:25:32 52 Liam Magennis (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic 0:26:18 53 Luke Mudgway (Aus) EvoPro Racing 0:27:04 54 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Team Bridgelane 0:27:05 55 Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) St George Continental 0:27:06 56 Harrison Sweeny (Aus) EvoPro Racing 0:27:12 57 Aaron Gate (Aus) EvoPro Racing 0:27:33 58 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First Pro Cycling 0:27:48 59 Jonathon Noble (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 0:28:02 60 Muhsin Al Redha Misbah (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 0:29:56 61 Corbin Strong (Aus) St George Continental 0:29:58 62 Patrick Burt (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic 0:32:55 63 Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental 0:32:59 64 Tom Mcfarlane (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 0:33:15 65 Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:33:47 66 David Williams (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 0:34:26 67 Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:34:59 68 Daniel Mclay (GBr) EF Education First Pro Cycling 0:36:41 69 Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo 0:42:14 70 Timothy Cameron (Aus) St George Continental 0:42:30 71 Wouter Wippert (Aus) EvoPro Racing 0:42:39 72 Zachary Johnson (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic 0:52:12 73 Shane Archbold (Aus) EvoPro Racing 0:55:58

Sprints classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane 24 pts 2 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 22 3 Liam White (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic 14 4 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 12 5 Chris Harper (Aus) Team Bridgelane 12 6 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First Pro Cycling 10 7 Owain Doull (Gbr) Team Sky 10 8 Daniel Mclay (GBr) EF Education First Pro Cycling 10 9 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 8 10 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 8 11 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky 8 12 Luke Mudgway (Aus) EvoPro Racing 8 13 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Team Bridgelane 6 14 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 6 15 Wouter Wippert (Aus) EvoPro Racing 6 16 Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 4 17 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 4 18 Hayden Mccormick (NZl) Team Bridgelane 4 19 Theodore Yates (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic 4 20 James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling 2 21 Cyrus Monk (Aus) EvoPro Racing 2 22 Conor Murtagh (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 2 23 Dylan Newbery (Aus) Futuro-Maxxis Pro Cycling 2 24 Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo 2

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 48 pts 2 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 48 3 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 44 4 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First Pro Cycling 24 5 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 16 6 Cyrus Monk (Aus) EvoPro Racing 12 7 Hayden Mccormick (NZl) Team Bridgelane 12 8 Owain Doull (Gbr) Team Sky 8 9 Conor Murtagh (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 8 10 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 8 11 Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 8 12 Liam White (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic 8 13 Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane 8 14 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Team Bridgelane 6 15 Luke Mudgway (Aus) EvoPro Racing 2

Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 11:31:52 2 Sam Jenner (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 0:01:57 3 Nicholas White (Aus) Team Bridgelane 0:02:39 4 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:13:48 5 Sebastian Presley (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:16:23 6 Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 0:19:31 7 Benjamin Andrews (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:20:27 8 Michael Potter (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 0:22:22 9 Liam Magennis (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic 0:23:08 10 Harrison Sweeny (Aus) EvoPro Racing 0:24:02