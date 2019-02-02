Trending

Schultz wins Herald Sun Tour stage 4 on Arthurs Seat

Favourites Woods and Porte not in the mix, Van Baarle takes race lead

Image 1 of 9

Mitchelton-Scott's Nick Schultz won stage 4 of the 2019 Jayco Herald Sun Tour on the climb of Arthurs Seat

Mitchelton-Scott's Nick Schultz won stage 4 of the 2019 Jayco Herald Sun Tour on the climb of Arthurs Seat
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 2 of 9

The race leaves the start of stage 4 at Cape Schanck

The race leaves the start of stage 4 at Cape Schanck
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 3 of 9

Race leader Michael Woods – in yellow – is left with only one EF Education First teammate in James Whelan

Race leader Michael Woods – in yellow – is left with only one EF Education First teammate in James Whelan
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 4 of 9

Nick Schultz (Mitchelton-Scott) is thrilled to win stage 4 of the 2019 Herald Sun Tour on Arthurs Seat

Nick Schultz (Mitchelton-Scott) is thrilled to win stage 4 of the 2019 Herald Sun Tour on Arthurs Seat
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 5 of 9

Dylan van Baarle (Team Sky) crosses the line on stage 4 of the 2019 Herald Sun Tour

Dylan van Baarle (Team Sky) crosses the line on stage 4 of the 2019 Herald Sun Tour
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 6 of 9

Dylan van Baarle drops his bike and then drops to the ground himself after a huge effort to successfully take the race lead

Dylan van Baarle drops his bike and then drops to the ground himself after a huge effort to successfully take the race lead
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 7 of 9

Dylan van Baarle takes a moment to try to recover from his efforts, which netted him the race lead and second place on the stage

Dylan van Baarle takes a moment to try to recover from his efforts, which netted him the race lead and second place on the stage
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 8 of 9

Dylan van Baarle tries to cool off

Dylan van Baarle tries to cool off
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 9 of 9

Dylan van Baarle (Team Sky) celebrates after having taken the race lead after stage 4 of the 2019 Herald Sun Tour

Dylan van Baarle (Team Sky) celebrates after having taken the race lead after stage 4 of the 2019 Herald Sun Tour
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
(Image credit: Con Chronis)

Mitchelton-Scott's Nick Schultz beat some of the world's best climbers at their own game to win stage 4 of the 2019 Jayco Herald Sun Tour on Saturday, beating Team Sky's Dylan van Baarle on the final climb to Arthurs Seat, with Van Baarle taking the overall race lead.

Van Baarle and Schultz were part of a dangerous eight-rider move that went clear after 20km of racing, and which also included Van Baarle's Team Sky teammates Luke Rowe and Christian Knees, Team BridgeLane's Hayden McCormick, Alistair Donohue (Pro Racing Sunshine Coast), Nathan Elliott (KordaMentha Australian Team) and Will Clarke (Trek-Segafredo).

Van Baarle was the danger man in the break for overnight leader Michael Woods (EF Education First) and race favourite Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo), with the Dutchman having started the day in fifth place overall, 31 seconds down on Woods, and 27 behind Porte.

Sky drove the eight-man breakaway through first Rowe and then Knees once on the climbs, and Van Baarle and Schultz were eventually left at the head of affairs on what was an attritional stage as the finish laps over the three-kilometre climb ticked down, with Donohue the last to lose contact with the two WorldTour riders on the penultimate climb after a brave ride.

The chase group that included Woods and Porte was never able to get back on terms, with both riders having been left without any teammates to assist them in the latter stages, and Woods finished sixth on the stage, 2:14 down, while Porte finished another 13 seconds down in eighth place.

While Van Baarle now leads Schultz overall by 24 seconds, Woods and Porte sit in third and fourth place on the GC, 1:52 and 2:09 down, respectively. With just one stage to go on a course around Melbourne's Royal Botanic Gardens on Sunday – a stage that should suit the sprinters – Van Baarle's overall lead should remain safe.

"I think that at the bottom of the final climb Dylan and I were both at our limit," Schultz told reporters at the finish, having led Van Baarle all the way up Arthurs Seat on the fourth and final ascent.

"He pulled harder than me on the flat part of the circuit, or the descent, so I had an inkling that we were both at our limit, and I think that also with his GC ambitions in mind, it suited him for me to ride as hard as I could up the climb as well, so it all worked out well," the 24-year-old Australian said.

"Nick did a great last climb from the bottom, full gas to the finish. At one point, with 150 metres to go, I thought he was dying, but he kept going and I was totally empty," confirmed Van Baarle, after the Dutchman had received his leader's yellow jersey.

"You'll never know what's going to happen if you don't try," he continued. "Even if Michael and Richie are two of the best climbers in the world, you still have to try."

Porte had to concede that he didn't have the legs on the day, but neither was it up to him or his Trek-Segafredo team to do all the chasing.

"My team rode really well, but it's not up to us to win the race for Woods," he said. "Obviously he didn't have the team there for him, and he also sat on me the other day for the last kilometre [on stage 2], which wasn't nice, so I didn't feel any need to try to win the race for him."

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott2:45:42
2Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
3Chris Harper (Aus) Team Bridgelane0:01:45
4Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:02:14
5Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
6Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First Pro Cycling
7Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
8Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo0:02:27
9Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Bridgelane0:02:39
10Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
11Benjamin Dyball (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling0:03:00
12Daniel Whitehouse (Aus) EvoPro Racing0:03:02
13Sam Jenner (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team0:03:21
14Jason Lea (Aus) Team Bridgelane0:03:35
15Nicholas White (Aus) Team Bridgelane
16Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:04:09
17Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:04:46
18Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:05:25
19Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:05:57
20Hayden Mccormick (NZl) Team Bridgelane0:06:36
21Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Trek-Segafredo0:07:27
22Jesse Featonby (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing0:08:15
23Thomas Hubbard (Aus) St George Continental0:08:24
24Jesse Ewart (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling0:08:25
25Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling0:08:26
26Sebastian Presley (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing0:08:28
27Oliver Martin (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic0:09:14
28James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling0:09:48
29Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:09:54
30Nathan Elliot (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team0:10:42
31Owain Doull (Gbr) Team Sky0:11:04
32Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing0:12:58
33William Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
34Dylan Newbery (Aus) Futuro-Maxxis Pro Cycling0:14:07
35Timothy Cameron (Aus) St George Continental
36Brenton Jones (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team0:14:55
37Michael Vink (NZl) St George Continental
38Aaron Gate (Aus) EvoPro Racing
39Zachary Johnson (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic
40Corbin Strong (Aus) St George Continental
41Michael Potter (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:14:58
42Conor Murtagh (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
43Jonathon Noble (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
44Freddy Ovett (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
45Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
46Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
47Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
48Liam White (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic0:15:16
49David Williams (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
50Cyrus Monk (Aus) EvoPro Racing
51Benjamin Andrews (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
52Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
53Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
54Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
55Theodore Yates (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic
56Harrison Sweeny (Aus) EvoPro Racing
57Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
58Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling
59Patrick Burt (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic
60Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane
61Liam Magennis (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic
62Luke Mudgway (Aus) EvoPro Racing0:15:53
63Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First Pro Cycling0:16:27
64Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Team Bridgelane0:17:14
65Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) St George Continental0:17:15
66Shane Archbold (Aus) EvoPro Racing0:17:37
67Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:17:56
68Muhsin Al Redha Misbah (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling0:21:13
69Wouter Wippert (Aus) EvoPro Racing0:22:05
70Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
71Daniel Mclay (GBr) EF Education First Pro Cycling
72Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental0:22:33
73Tom Mcfarlane (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team0:22:49
DNFLachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling
DNFKarl Michelin-Beard (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
DNFAshley Mackay (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
DNFTom Kaesler (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic

Sprint 1 - Balnarring
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky6pts
2Hayden Mccormick (NZl) Team Bridgelane4
3Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott2

KOM 1 - Arthurs Seat lap 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky24pts
2Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott16
3Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky8
4Hayden Mccormick (NZl) Team Bridgelane4

KOM 2 - Arthurs Seat lap 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky24pts
2Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott16
3Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky8
4Hayden Mccormick (NZl) Team Bridgelane4

KOM 3 - Arthurs Seat lap 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky24pts
2Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott16
3Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast8
4Hayden Mccormick (NZl) Team Bridgelane4

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky8:21:59
2Mitchelton-Scott0:01:30
3Team Bridgelane0:03:06
4Trek-Segafredo0:10:26
5Team Sapura Cycling0:14:58
6EF Education First0:22:25
7Kordamentha Real Estate National Men's Team0:24:05
8Oliver's Real Food Racing0:24:48
9Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:27:17
10Evopro Racing0:28:20
11St George Continental Cycling Team0:32:33
12Drapac Cannondale Holistic Development Team0:34:32

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky11:28:42
2Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:24
3Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First Pro Cycling0:01:52
4Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo0:02:09
5Chris Harper (Aus) Team Bridgelane0:02:13
6Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky0:02:19
7Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:21
8Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky0:03:10
9Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Bridgelane0:04:25
10Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:04:44
11Sam Jenner (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team0:05:07
12Daniel Whitehouse (Aus) EvoPro Racing0:05:16
13Benjamin Dyball (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling0:05:22
14Nicholas White (Aus) Team Bridgelane0:05:49
15Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:06:02
16Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:07:11
17Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:09:01
18Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Trek-Segafredo0:09:13
19Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:13:24
20Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling0:13:49
21Jason Lea (Aus) Team Bridgelane0:14:01
22Hayden Mccormick (NZl) Team Bridgelane0:14:09
23Jesse Featonby (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing0:14:11
24Jesse Ewart (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling0:16:08
25Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:16:58
26Owain Doull (Gbr) Team Sky0:17:06
27James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling0:17:43
28Freddy Ovett (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:18:46
29Sebastian Presley (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing0:19:33
30Oliver Martin (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic0:19:48
31Cyrus Monk (Aus) EvoPro Racing0:19:53
32Nathan Elliot (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team0:20:39
33Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:21:08
34Liam White (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic0:22:01
35Brenton Jones (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team0:22:30
36Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane0:22:39
37Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
38Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky0:22:41
39Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
40Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
41William Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo0:22:52
42Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:22:59
43Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo0:23:17
44Benjamin Andrews (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing0:23:37
45Theodore Yates (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic0:24:41
46Thomas Hubbard (Aus) St George Continental0:24:46
47Conor Murtagh (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing0:24:48
48Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling0:24:55
49Dylan Newbery (Aus) Futuro-Maxxis Pro Cycling0:25:17
50Michael Vink (NZl) St George Continental0:25:21
51Michael Potter (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:25:32
52Liam Magennis (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic0:26:18
53Luke Mudgway (Aus) EvoPro Racing0:27:04
54Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Team Bridgelane0:27:05
55Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) St George Continental0:27:06
56Harrison Sweeny (Aus) EvoPro Racing0:27:12
57Aaron Gate (Aus) EvoPro Racing0:27:33
58Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First Pro Cycling0:27:48
59Jonathon Noble (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:28:02
60Muhsin Al Redha Misbah (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling0:29:56
61Corbin Strong (Aus) St George Continental0:29:58
62Patrick Burt (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic0:32:55
63Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental0:32:59
64Tom Mcfarlane (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team0:33:15
65Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:33:47
66David Williams (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team0:34:26
67Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing0:34:59
68Daniel Mclay (GBr) EF Education First Pro Cycling0:36:41
69Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo0:42:14
70Timothy Cameron (Aus) St George Continental0:42:30
71Wouter Wippert (Aus) EvoPro Racing0:42:39
72Zachary Johnson (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic0:52:12
73Shane Archbold (Aus) EvoPro Racing0:55:58

Sprints classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane24pts
2Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky22
3Liam White (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic14
4Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott12
5Chris Harper (Aus) Team Bridgelane12
6Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First Pro Cycling10
7Owain Doull (Gbr) Team Sky10
8Daniel Mclay (GBr) EF Education First Pro Cycling10
9Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo8
10Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky8
11Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky8
12Luke Mudgway (Aus) EvoPro Racing8
13Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Team Bridgelane6
14Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky6
15Wouter Wippert (Aus) EvoPro Racing6
16Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast4
17Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky4
18Hayden Mccormick (NZl) Team Bridgelane4
19Theodore Yates (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic4
20James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling2
21Cyrus Monk (Aus) EvoPro Racing2
22Conor Murtagh (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing2
23Dylan Newbery (Aus) Futuro-Maxxis Pro Cycling2
24Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo2

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky48pts
2Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott48
3Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky44
4Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First Pro Cycling24
5Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo16
6Cyrus Monk (Aus) EvoPro Racing12
7Hayden Mccormick (NZl) Team Bridgelane12
8Owain Doull (Gbr) Team Sky8
9Conor Murtagh (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing8
10Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott8
11Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast8
12Liam White (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic8
13Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane8
14Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Team Bridgelane6
15Luke Mudgway (Aus) EvoPro Racing2

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky11:31:52
2Sam Jenner (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team0:01:57
3Nicholas White (Aus) Team Bridgelane0:02:39
4Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:13:48
5Sebastian Presley (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing0:16:23
6Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling0:19:31
7Benjamin Andrews (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing0:20:27
8Michael Potter (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:22:22
9Liam Magennis (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic0:23:08
10Harrison Sweeny (Aus) EvoPro Racing0:24:02

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky34:29:04
2Mitchelton-Scott0:04:34
3Team Bridgelane0:08:56
4Trek-Segafredo0:15:01
5Team Sapura Cycling0:32:21
6EF Education First0:33:34
7Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:40:36
8Kordamentha Real Estate National Men's Team0:41:55
9Evopro Racing0:45:56
10Oliver's Real Food Racing0:50:44
11Drapac Cannondale Holistic Development Team1:00:28
12St George Continental Cycling Team1:05:11

 

