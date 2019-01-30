Image 1 of 10 Dan McLay (EF Education First) wins stage 1 of the 2019 Jayco Herald Sun Tour (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 2 of 10 EF Education First's Dan McLay recovers from having sprinted to the win on stage 1 of the 2019 Jayco Herald Sun Tour (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 3 of 10 The wind picked up for the men's race on stage 1 of the 2019 Jayco Herald Sun Tour (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 4 of 10 EF Education First's Dan McLay knows he's got the stage win on the Phillip Island GP Circuit on the opening stage of the 2019 Herald Sun Tour (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 5 of 10 The EvoPro Racing team lead the race into the last lap of the circuit on stage 1 of the 2019 Herald Sun Tour (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 6 of 10 The peloton snakes around a bend at the Phillip Island GP Circuit on stage 1 of the 2019 Herald Sun Tour (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 7 of 10 Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo) in action at the 2019 Herald Sun Tour (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 8 of 10 Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo) has a chat with former Sky teammate Christian Knees and Australian road race champion Michael Freiberg (Pro Racing Sunshine Coast) (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 9 of 10 Birthday boy Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo) enjoys the thought of eating a birthday cake on the start line of stage 1 of the 2019 Jayco Herald Sun Tour (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 10 of 10 Dan McLay (EF Education First) salutes the crowd after having won stage 1 of the 2019 Jayco Herald Sun Tour (Image credit: Con Chronis)

EF Education First's Dan McLay won the opening stage of the 2019 Jayco Herald Sun Tour at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit in Victoria, Australia, on Wednesday afternoon, beating Team Sky's Kristoffer Halvorsen and EvoPro's Wouter Wippert in a bunch sprint.

It was the British sprinter's first win since taking a stage of the Circuit Cycliste Sarthe in France last April, and he was quick to praise his EF Education First teammates for the work they did to set him up for victory and take the race's first leader's jersey.

"We always knew the finish was going to be difficult with the wind," said McLay. "Mitch [Docker] came up to me during the race and said that if the wind doesn't change, this is exactly how we're going to do it, and we just did it exactly as he said.

"We weren't going to take it on from the front," he continued, "and in some ways it looks at the finish as though Mitch hasn't done a lot, but actually he was pushing the wind on the left-hand side all the way around the last corner, while the other teams were using two guys, and then Tom Scully just launched me down the last straight, where my eyes were stronger than my legs: I took a gear too big, but just hung on to the line."

How it unfolded

Compared to the women's race, which had taken place on the same Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit earlier in the day, the wind had picked up significantly for the men's event, although that didn't stop Ayden Toovey (Team Bridgelane) going on the attack with later winner McLay's EF teammate James Whelan and Team Sky's Christian Knees.

The three riders skipped off the front of an originally larger, 20-rider group that got a gap on the opening lap of the 22-lap, 97.9km stage, but first Knees, and later Whelan, were called back to the bunch by their teams in an attempt to keep their powder a little drier for their squads' GC hopes later in the race.

Toovey was nevertheless keen to push on alone, and was joined midway through the race by Karl Michelin-Beard (Oliver's Real Food Racing) and Futuro-Maxxis' Dylan Newbery, and the trio had a good gap of 2:20 over the main field with 10 laps to go, with the bunch being led – with no great urgency – by Richie Porte's Trek-Segafredo squad.

With just over two laps to go – and the peloton closing fast – Michelin-Beard decided to leave his breakaway companions behind, although his efforts were short-lived. First Toovey and Newbery were swallowed up on the penultimate lap, and then Michelin-Beard's day was also soon over.

The bunch were all together on the last lap, led by Wippert's EvoPro Racing team and Mitchelton-Scott, and as the race approached the finish straight, a flurry of last-gasp efforts were quickly policed by Mitchelton.

Team Sky emerged at the front to try to set up their sprinter, Halvorsen, for the win, but it was McLay who came through fastest, pipping the Norwegian on the line, with Wippert taking third.

Thursday's 127km second stage from Wonthaggi to Churchill hits the hills, with the day's second and final climb featuring a 1.1km gravel section 12km from the end, before a downhill run to the line.

Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Mclay (GBr) EF Education First Pro Cycling 2:16:58 2 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky 3 Wouter Wippert (Aus) EvoPro Racing 4 Theodore Yates (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic 5 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 6 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 7 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 8 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First Pro Cycling 9 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 10 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First Pro Cycling 11 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 12 Owain Doull (Gbr) Team Sky 13 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 0:00:04 14 Brenton Jones (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 15 Nicholas White (Aus) Team Bridgelane 16 Chris Harper (Aus) Team Bridgelane 17 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 18 Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental 19 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 20 Tom Mcfarlane (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 21 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Bridgelane 22 Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 23 Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Trek-Segafredo 24 Hayden Mccormick (NZl) Team Bridgelane 25 Jason Lea (Aus) Team Bridgelane 26 Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo 27 Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane 28 Daniel Whitehouse (Aus) EvoPro Racing 29 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 30 Aaron Gate (Aus) EvoPro Racing 31 Michael Vink (NZl) St George Continental 32 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 33 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 34 Jesse Featonby (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 35 Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling 36 Sam Jenner (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 37 Freddy Ovett (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 38 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 39 Michael Freiberg (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 40 Liam Magennis (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic 0:00:12 41 Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 42 Carter Turnbull (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 43 Corbin Strong (Aus) St George Continental 44 Ashley Mackay (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 45 Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 46 Jesse Ewart (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 47 Benjamin Dyball (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 48 Rudy Porter (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 49 Sebastian Presley (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 50 William Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 51 Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 52 Nick Miller (NZl) Futuro-Maxxis Pro Cycling 53 Michael Potter (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 54 Conor Murtagh (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 55 Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) St George Continental 56 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 57 James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling 58 Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 59 Oliver Martin (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic 60 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 61 Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 62 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Team Bridgelane 63 Liam White (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic 64 Nathan Elliot (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 65 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling 66 Patrick Burt (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic 0:00:19 67 Karl Michelin-Beard (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 68 Timothy Cameron (Aus) St George Continental 69 Christopher Williams (Aus) Futuro-Maxxis Pro Cycling 70 Benjamin Andrews (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 71 Rhys Robotham (Aus) Futuro-Maxxis Pro Cycling 0:00:21 72 Rowan Dever (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 73 Muhsin Al Redha Misbah (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 0:00:24 74 Taj Jones (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 0:00:30 75 Jonathon Noble (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 76 Shane Archbold (Aus) EvoPro Racing 0:00:41 77 Cyrus Monk (Aus) EvoPro Racing 0:00:54 78 David Williams (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 0:01:14 79 Tom Kaesler (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic 0:01:33 80 Harrison Sweeny (Aus) EvoPro Racing 0:01:34 81 Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 82 Luke Mudgway (Aus) EvoPro Racing 83 Dylan Newbery (Aus) Futuro-Maxxis Pro Cycling 0:03:25 84 Carter Bettles (Aus) Futuro-Maxxis Pro Cycling 0:06:00 85 Thomas Hubbard (Aus) St George Continental 86 Cameron Layton (Aus) Futuro-Maxxis Pro Cycling 87 Zachary Johnson (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic 0:07:46 88 Thomas Coates (Aus) Futuro-Maxxis Pro Cycling 0:12:26 DNS Sebastian Berwick (Aus) St George Continental

Sprint 1 - Lap 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane 6 pts 2 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 4 3 James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling 2

Sprint 2 - Lap 15 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane 6 pts 2 Karl Michelin-Beard (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 4 3 Dylan Newbery (Aus) Futuro-Maxxis Pro Cycling 2

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 EF Education First Pro Cycling 6:50:54 2 Team Sky 3 Mitchelton-Scott 4 Trek-Segafredo 0:00:08 5 EvoPro Racing 6 Team Bridgelane 0:00:12 7 KordaMentha Australian Team 8 Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 9 St George Continental 0:00:20 10 Drapac Cannondale Holistic 0:00:24 11 Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:00:28 12 Team Sapura Cycling 0:00:36 13 Futuro-Maxxis Pro Cycling 0:00:52

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Mclay (GBr) EF Education First Pro Cycling 2:16:48 2 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky 0:00:04 3 Wouter Wippert (Aus) EvoPro Racing 0:00:06 4 Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane 0:00:08 5 Theodore Yates (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic 0:00:10 6 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 7 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 8 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 9 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First Pro Cycling 10 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 11 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First Pro Cycling 12 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 13 Owain Doull (Gbr) Team Sky 14 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:00:12 15 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 0:00:14 16 Brenton Jones (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 17 Nicholas White (Aus) Team Bridgelane 18 Chris Harper (Aus) Team Bridgelane 19 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 20 Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental 21 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 22 Tom Mcfarlane (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 23 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Bridgelane 24 Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 25 Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Trek-Segafredo 26 Hayden Mccormick (NZl) Team Bridgelane 27 Jason Lea (Aus) Team Bridgelane 28 Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo 29 Daniel Whitehouse (Aus) EvoPro Racing 30 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 31 Aaron Gate (Aus) EvoPro Racing 32 Michael Vink (NZl) St George Continental 33 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 34 Jesse Featonby (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 35 Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling 36 Sam Jenner (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 37 Freddy Ovett (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 38 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 39 Michael Freiberg (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 40 James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling 0:00:21 41 Liam Magennis (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic 0:00:22 42 Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 43 Carter Turnbull (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 44 Corbin Strong (Aus) St George Continental 45 Ashley Mackay (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 46 Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 47 Jesse Ewart (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 48 Benjamin Dyball (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 49 Rudy Porter (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 50 Sebastian Presley (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 51 William Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 52 Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 53 Nick Miller (NZl) Futuro-Maxxis Pro Cycling 54 Michael Potter (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 55 Conor Murtagh (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 56 Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) St George Continental 57 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 58 Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 59 Oliver Martin (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic 60 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 61 Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 62 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Team Bridgelane 63 Liam White (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic 64 Nathan Elliot (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 65 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling 66 Karl Michelin-Beard (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:00:27 67 Patrick Burt (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic 0:00:29 68 Timothy Cameron (Aus) St George Continental 69 Christopher Williams (Aus) Futuro-Maxxis Pro Cycling 70 Benjamin Andrews (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 71 Rhys Robotham (Aus) Futuro-Maxxis Pro Cycling 0:00:31 72 Rowan Dever (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 73 Muhsin Al Redha Misbah (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 0:00:34 74 Taj Jones (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 0:00:40 75 Jonathon Noble (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 76 Shane Archbold (Aus) EvoPro Racing 0:00:51 77 Cyrus Monk (Aus) EvoPro Racing 0:01:04 78 David Williams (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 0:01:24 79 Tom Kaesler (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic 0:01:43 80 Harrison Sweeny (Aus) EvoPro Racing 0:01:44 81 Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 82 Luke Mudgway (Aus) EvoPro Racing 83 Dylan Newbery (Aus) Futuro-Maxxis Pro Cycling 0:03:34 84 Carter Bettles (Aus) Futuro-Maxxis Pro Cycling 0:06:10 85 Thomas Hubbard (Aus) St George Continental 86 Cameron Layton (Aus) Futuro-Maxxis Pro Cycling 87 Zachary Johnson (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic 0:07:56 88 Thomas Coates (Aus) Futuro-Maxxis Pro Cycling 0:12:36

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane 12 pts 2 Daniel Mclay (GBr) EF Education First Pro Cycling 10 3 Wouter Wippert (Aus) EvoPro Racing 8 4 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky 6 5 Theodore Yates (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic 4 6 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 7 Karl Michelin-Beard (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 8 James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling 2 pts 9 Dylan Newbery (Aus) Futuro-Maxxis Pro Cycling

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 2:16:58 2 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 3 Nicholas White (Aus) Team Bridgelane 0:00:04 4 Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental 5 Tom Mcfarlane (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 6 Sam Jenner (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 7 Liam Magennis (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic 0:00:12 8 Carter Turnbull (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 9 Corbin Strong (Aus) St George Continental 10 Rudy Porter (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team