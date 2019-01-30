Trending

McLay wins stage 1 of the Jayco Herald Sun Tour

British sprinter gets the better of Halvorsen and Wippert

Image 1 of 10

Dan McLay (EF Education First) wins stage 1 of the 2019 Jayco Herald Sun Tour

Dan McLay (EF Education First) wins stage 1 of the 2019 Jayco Herald Sun Tour
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 2 of 10

EF Education First's Dan McLay recovers from having sprinted to the win on stage 1 of the 2019 Jayco Herald Sun Tour

EF Education First's Dan McLay recovers from having sprinted to the win on stage 1 of the 2019 Jayco Herald Sun Tour
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 3 of 10

The wind picked up for the men's race on stage 1 of the 2019 Jayco Herald Sun Tour

The wind picked up for the men's race on stage 1 of the 2019 Jayco Herald Sun Tour
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 4 of 10

EF Education First's Dan McLay knows he's got the stage win on the Phillip Island GP Circuit on the opening stage of the 2019 Herald Sun Tour

EF Education First's Dan McLay knows he's got the stage win on the Phillip Island GP Circuit on the opening stage of the 2019 Herald Sun Tour
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 5 of 10

The EvoPro Racing team lead the race into the last lap of the circuit on stage 1 of the 2019 Herald Sun Tour

The EvoPro Racing team lead the race into the last lap of the circuit on stage 1 of the 2019 Herald Sun Tour
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 6 of 10

The peloton snakes around a bend at the Phillip Island GP Circuit on stage 1 of the 2019 Herald Sun Tour

The peloton snakes around a bend at the Phillip Island GP Circuit on stage 1 of the 2019 Herald Sun Tour
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 7 of 10

Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo) in action at the 2019 Herald Sun Tour

Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo) in action at the 2019 Herald Sun Tour
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 8 of 10

Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo) has a chat with former Sky teammate Christian Knees and Australian road race champion Michael Freiberg (Pro Racing Sunshine Coast)

Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo) has a chat with former Sky teammate Christian Knees and Australian road race champion Michael Freiberg (Pro Racing Sunshine Coast)
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 9 of 10

Birthday boy Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo) enjoys the thought of eating a birthday cake on the start line of stage 1 of the 2019 Jayco Herald Sun Tour

Birthday boy Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo) enjoys the thought of eating a birthday cake on the start line of stage 1 of the 2019 Jayco Herald Sun Tour
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 10 of 10

Dan McLay (EF Education First) salutes the crowd after having won stage 1 of the 2019 Jayco Herald Sun Tour

Dan McLay (EF Education First) salutes the crowd after having won stage 1 of the 2019 Jayco Herald Sun Tour
(Image credit: Con Chronis)

EF Education First's Dan McLay won the opening stage of the 2019 Jayco Herald Sun Tour at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit in Victoria, Australia, on Wednesday afternoon, beating Team Sky's Kristoffer Halvorsen and EvoPro's Wouter Wippert in a bunch sprint.

Related Articles

McLay confirms second year with EF Pro Cycling

McLay: I don't think one sprinter will dominate this season

Porte and Woods set to light up the climbs at the Herald Sun Tour – Preview

Herald Sun Tour: Richie Porte returns to his roots

Jayco Herald Sun Tour start list

McLay strikes gold at Herald Sun Tour

It was the British sprinter's first win since taking a stage of the Circuit Cycliste Sarthe in France last April, and he was quick to praise his EF Education First teammates for the work they did to set him up for victory and take the race's first leader's jersey.

"We always knew the finish was going to be difficult with the wind," said McLay. "Mitch [Docker] came up to me during the race and said that if the wind doesn't change, this is exactly how we're going to do it, and we just did it exactly as he said.

"We weren't going to take it on from the front," he continued, "and in some ways it looks at the finish as though Mitch hasn't done a lot, but actually he was pushing the wind on the left-hand side all the way around the last corner, while the other teams were using two guys, and then Tom Scully just launched me down the last straight, where my eyes were stronger than my legs: I took a gear too big, but just hung on to the line."

How it unfolded

Compared to the women's race, which had taken place on the same Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit earlier in the day, the wind had picked up significantly for the men's event, although that didn't stop Ayden Toovey (Team Bridgelane) going on the attack with later winner McLay's EF teammate James Whelan and Team Sky's Christian Knees.

The three riders skipped off the front of an originally larger, 20-rider group that got a gap on the opening lap of the 22-lap, 97.9km stage, but first Knees, and later Whelan, were called back to the bunch by their teams in an attempt to keep their powder a little drier for their squads' GC hopes later in the race.

Toovey was nevertheless keen to push on alone, and was joined midway through the race by Karl Michelin-Beard (Oliver's Real Food Racing) and Futuro-Maxxis' Dylan Newbery, and the trio had a good gap of 2:20 over the main field with 10 laps to go, with the bunch being led – with no great urgency – by Richie Porte's Trek-Segafredo squad.

With just over two laps to go – and the peloton closing fast – Michelin-Beard decided to leave his breakaway companions behind, although his efforts were short-lived. First Toovey and Newbery were swallowed up on the penultimate lap, and then Michelin-Beard's day was also soon over.

The bunch were all together on the last lap, led by Wippert's EvoPro Racing team and Mitchelton-Scott, and as the race approached the finish straight, a flurry of last-gasp efforts were quickly policed by Mitchelton.

Team Sky emerged at the front to try to set up their sprinter, Halvorsen, for the win, but it was McLay who came through fastest, pipping the Norwegian on the line, with Wippert taking third.

Thursday's 127km second stage from Wonthaggi to Churchill hits the hills, with the day's second and final climb featuring a 1.1km gravel section 12km from the end, before a downhill run to the line.

 

Cyclingnews is proud to introduce the first episode of our Cyclingnews Podcast Women's Edition, brought to you by Sportful, Pinarello and Floyd's of Leadville.

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Mclay (GBr) EF Education First Pro Cycling2:16:58
2Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
3Wouter Wippert (Aus) EvoPro Racing
4Theodore Yates (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic
5Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
6Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
7Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
8Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First Pro Cycling
9Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
10Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First Pro Cycling
11Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
12Owain Doull (Gbr) Team Sky
13Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky0:00:04
14Brenton Jones (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
15Nicholas White (Aus) Team Bridgelane
16Chris Harper (Aus) Team Bridgelane
17Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
18Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental
19Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
20Tom Mcfarlane (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
21Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Bridgelane
22Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
23Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Trek-Segafredo
24Hayden Mccormick (NZl) Team Bridgelane
25Jason Lea (Aus) Team Bridgelane
26Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
27Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane
28Daniel Whitehouse (Aus) EvoPro Racing
29Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
30Aaron Gate (Aus) EvoPro Racing
31Michael Vink (NZl) St George Continental
32Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
33Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
34Jesse Featonby (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
35Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling
36Sam Jenner (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
37Freddy Ovett (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
38Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
39Michael Freiberg (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
40Liam Magennis (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic0:00:12
41Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
42Carter Turnbull (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
43Corbin Strong (Aus) St George Continental
44Ashley Mackay (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
45Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
46Jesse Ewart (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
47Benjamin Dyball (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
48Rudy Porter (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
49Sebastian Presley (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
50William Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
51Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
52Nick Miller (NZl) Futuro-Maxxis Pro Cycling
53Michael Potter (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
54Conor Murtagh (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
55Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) St George Continental
56Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
57James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling
58Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
59Oliver Martin (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic
60Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
61Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
62Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Team Bridgelane
63Liam White (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic
64Nathan Elliot (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
65Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling
66Patrick Burt (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic0:00:19
67Karl Michelin-Beard (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
68Timothy Cameron (Aus) St George Continental
69Christopher Williams (Aus) Futuro-Maxxis Pro Cycling
70Benjamin Andrews (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
71Rhys Robotham (Aus) Futuro-Maxxis Pro Cycling0:00:21
72Rowan Dever (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
73Muhsin Al Redha Misbah (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling0:00:24
74Taj Jones (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:00:30
75Jonathon Noble (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
76Shane Archbold (Aus) EvoPro Racing0:00:41
77Cyrus Monk (Aus) EvoPro Racing0:00:54
78David Williams (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team0:01:14
79Tom Kaesler (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic0:01:33
80Harrison Sweeny (Aus) EvoPro Racing0:01:34
81Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
82Luke Mudgway (Aus) EvoPro Racing
83Dylan Newbery (Aus) Futuro-Maxxis Pro Cycling0:03:25
84Carter Bettles (Aus) Futuro-Maxxis Pro Cycling0:06:00
85Thomas Hubbard (Aus) St George Continental
86Cameron Layton (Aus) Futuro-Maxxis Pro Cycling
87Zachary Johnson (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic0:07:46
88Thomas Coates (Aus) Futuro-Maxxis Pro Cycling0:12:26
DNSSebastian Berwick (Aus) St George Continental

Sprint 1 - Lap 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane6pts
2Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky4
3James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling2

Sprint 2 - Lap 15
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane6pts
2Karl Michelin-Beard (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing4
3Dylan Newbery (Aus) Futuro-Maxxis Pro Cycling2

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1EF Education First Pro Cycling6:50:54
2Team Sky
3Mitchelton-Scott
4Trek-Segafredo0:00:08
5EvoPro Racing
6Team Bridgelane0:00:12
7KordaMentha Australian Team
8Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
9St George Continental0:00:20
10Drapac Cannondale Holistic0:00:24
11Oliver's Real Food Racing0:00:28
12Team Sapura Cycling0:00:36
13Futuro-Maxxis Pro Cycling0:00:52

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Mclay (GBr) EF Education First Pro Cycling2:16:48
2Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky0:00:04
3Wouter Wippert (Aus) EvoPro Racing0:00:06
4Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane0:00:08
5Theodore Yates (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic0:00:10
6Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
7Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
8Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
9Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First Pro Cycling
10Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
11Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First Pro Cycling
12Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
13Owain Doull (Gbr) Team Sky
14Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:00:12
15Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky0:00:14
16Brenton Jones (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
17Nicholas White (Aus) Team Bridgelane
18Chris Harper (Aus) Team Bridgelane
19Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
20Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental
21Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
22Tom Mcfarlane (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
23Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Bridgelane
24Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
25Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Trek-Segafredo
26Hayden Mccormick (NZl) Team Bridgelane
27Jason Lea (Aus) Team Bridgelane
28Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
29Daniel Whitehouse (Aus) EvoPro Racing
30Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
31Aaron Gate (Aus) EvoPro Racing
32Michael Vink (NZl) St George Continental
33Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
34Jesse Featonby (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
35Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling
36Sam Jenner (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
37Freddy Ovett (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
38Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
39Michael Freiberg (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
40James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling0:00:21
41Liam Magennis (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic0:00:22
42Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
43Carter Turnbull (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
44Corbin Strong (Aus) St George Continental
45Ashley Mackay (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
46Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
47Jesse Ewart (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
48Benjamin Dyball (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
49Rudy Porter (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
50Sebastian Presley (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
51William Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
52Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
53Nick Miller (NZl) Futuro-Maxxis Pro Cycling
54Michael Potter (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
55Conor Murtagh (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
56Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) St George Continental
57Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
58Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
59Oliver Martin (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic
60Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
61Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
62Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Team Bridgelane
63Liam White (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic
64Nathan Elliot (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
65Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling
66Karl Michelin-Beard (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing0:00:27
67Patrick Burt (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic0:00:29
68Timothy Cameron (Aus) St George Continental
69Christopher Williams (Aus) Futuro-Maxxis Pro Cycling
70Benjamin Andrews (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
71Rhys Robotham (Aus) Futuro-Maxxis Pro Cycling0:00:31
72Rowan Dever (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
73Muhsin Al Redha Misbah (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling0:00:34
74Taj Jones (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:00:40
75Jonathon Noble (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
76Shane Archbold (Aus) EvoPro Racing0:00:51
77Cyrus Monk (Aus) EvoPro Racing0:01:04
78David Williams (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team0:01:24
79Tom Kaesler (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic0:01:43
80Harrison Sweeny (Aus) EvoPro Racing0:01:44
81Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
82Luke Mudgway (Aus) EvoPro Racing
83Dylan Newbery (Aus) Futuro-Maxxis Pro Cycling0:03:34
84Carter Bettles (Aus) Futuro-Maxxis Pro Cycling0:06:10
85Thomas Hubbard (Aus) St George Continental
86Cameron Layton (Aus) Futuro-Maxxis Pro Cycling
87Zachary Johnson (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic0:07:56
88Thomas Coates (Aus) Futuro-Maxxis Pro Cycling0:12:36

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane12pts
2Daniel Mclay (GBr) EF Education First Pro Cycling10
3Wouter Wippert (Aus) EvoPro Racing8
4Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky6
5Theodore Yates (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic4
6Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
7Karl Michelin-Beard (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
8James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling2pts
9Dylan Newbery (Aus) Futuro-Maxxis Pro Cycling

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott2:16:58
2Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
3Nicholas White (Aus) Team Bridgelane0:00:04
4Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental
5Tom Mcfarlane (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
6Sam Jenner (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
7Liam Magennis (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic0:00:12
8Carter Turnbull (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
9Corbin Strong (Aus) St George Continental
10Rudy Porter (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1EF Education First Pro Cycling6:50:54
2Team Sky
3Mitchelton-Scott
4Trek-Segafredo0:00:08
5EvoPro Racing
6Team Bridgelane0:00:12
7KordaMentha Australian Team
8Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
9St George Continental0:00:20
10Drapac Cannondale Holistic0:00:24
11Oliver's Real Food Racing0:00:28
12Team Sapura Cycling0:00:36
13Futuro-Maxxis Pro Cycling0:00:52

Latest on Cyclingnews