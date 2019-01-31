Image 1 of 16 Michael Woods also leads the mountains competition (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 2 of 16 Bridgelane's Ayden Toovey leads the points competition (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 3 of 16 Team Sky's Pavel Sivakov wears the best young rider jersey after stage 2 of the 2019 Herald Sun Tour (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 4 of 16 Michael Woods (EF Education First) wins stage 2 of the Jayco Herald Sun Tour (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 5 of 16 Michael Woods (EF Education First) rode strongly on the way to his stage win (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 6 of 16 Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo) rode a good race to finish second on stage 2 of the 2019 Herald Sun Tour (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 7 of 16 Michael Woods takes the win on stage 2 of the 2019 Herald Sun Tour (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 8 of 16 Kenny Elissonde finished a fine third on stage 2 of the 2019 Herald Sun Tour (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 9 of 16 EF Education First's Michael Woods celebrates having taken the leader's jersey at the 2019 Herald Sun Tour (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 10 of 16 Mitchelton-Scott at the head of affairs as the 2019 Herald Sun approaches the final climb on stage 2 (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 11 of 16 EF Education First's Michael Woods on the attack (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 12 of 16 Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo) proved to be strong on the gravel (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 13 of 16 Race leader Dan McLay worked hard for his EF Education First team leader Michael Woods on stage 2 of the 2019 Herald Sun Tour (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 14 of 16 Michael Woods (EF Education First) makes it look easy on the gravel climb on stage 2 of the 2019 Jayco Herald Sun Tour (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 15 of 16 Trek-Segafredo's Richie Porte grits his teeth as he digs deep to stay with Michael Woods on the gravel climb (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 16 of 16 Michael Woods checks over his shoulder before going on the attack on the final climb (Image credit: Con Chronis)

Canada's Michael Woods made it two wins out of two for his EF Education First team at the 2019 Jayco Herald Sun Tour in Churchill, Victoria, on Thursday, out-sprinting Trek-Segafredo's Richie Porte after the two riders escaped on stage 2's final, gravelled climb.

Woods attacked just before the start of the 1.1km dirt-road section on the Jeeralang climb, with Porte scrambling to stay on his wheel. The Canadian was first over the top of the climb with a small gap to Porte, with 12 kilometres left to race, but the Australian managed to get back on the descent, and the two of them worked together to distance their rivals, with Woods eventually out-kicking Porte at the finish.

"I actually reconned this course beforehand, including the descent, so I took the descent pretty fast," said Woods, "although it was still a pedalling descent, and I didn't want to gas myself, in case somebody else got back on, like Richie did. Then we just talked to each other, and said, 'Let's just drill it until the last kilometre.'"

Porte confirmed the conversation, but that final kilometre was clearly a free-for-all.

"We said not to play around, and then he sits on for the last kilometre," said Porte. "But that's racing, I suppose, and I tip my hat to Michael. He's a great athlete, and he's a great guy, so I think he deserved to win today."

Team Sky's Kenny Elissonde and Dylan van Baarle were the best of the rest on a day when the race was blown apart by both the climbs and strong winds, and Woods now leads the race overall by four seconds from Porte, with Elissonde in third, another 23 seconds back.

How it unfolded

Six riders escaped early on Thursday's second stage from Wonthaggi to Churchill, building up a lead of over three minutes on the relatively flat first half of the 127km stage.

Three of those riders – Shane Archbold (EvoPro), Oliver's Real Food Racing's Karl Michelin-Beard and Thomas Coates (Futuro-Maxxis) – were left behind on the day's first 'king of the mountains' climb at Mirboo after 50 kilometres, and Nick White (Team Bridgelane), Liam White (Drapac Cannondale Holistic) and EvoPro Racing's Cyrus Monk pushed on alone towards the day's second intermediate sprint with just under 40km to go.

Shortly afterwards, and with the three riders still out at the front, a crash in the bunch took down a number of riders, with Nick Miller, Carter Bettles and Rhys Robotham – all of Futuro-Maxxis Pro Cycling – and the KordaMentha Australian Team's Rudy Porter unable to finish the stage.

Up at the front of the bunch – where Elissonde told reporters he wasn't even aware of there having been a crash – Team Sky, and Luke Rowe, in particular, turned the screw to try to take the race apart in what were increasingly strong winds, which they succeeded in doing ahead of the day's final climb at Jeeralang.

On the climb, an attack from Sky's Pavel Sivakov and Chris Harper (Team Bridgestone) – with the Australian doing an excellent ride to be among what was otherwise only WorldTour teams up at the front of the race – got a gap, and the pair were joined by Sivakov's teammate Elissonde.

In the chasing group, Mitchelton-Scott were represented by three riders – Lucas Hamilton, Damien Howson and Nick Schultz – while race favourites Porte and Woods were there, and Sky also had Dutchman Dylan van Baarle.

Harper struggled to stay with Elissonde and Sivakov, and the two Sky riders pushed on, approaching the climb's gravel section. But it was Woods who attacked once the lead pair had been pulled back, and only Porte could follow him. The Canadian led onto the gravel, with Porte yo-yoing on and off Woods' wheel.

Woods was first over the climb, with a small gap, but when Porte made contact again, the two riders agreed to ride together on the descent to try to put some time into the Sky and Mitchelton-Scott riders chasing behind, and when they crossed the finish line – Woods ahead of Porte – they soon discovered that they'd put 17 seconds into third-placed Elissonde and 19 seconds into Van Baarle and Hamilton.

Friday's 161.6km third stage between Sale and Warragul is hilly again, but it's on Saturday's stage 4 on which the race should be decided – probably between Woods and Porte, with Elissonde also likely to be in the mix – when the race's penultimate stage finishes with four climbs of Arthurs Seat.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First Pro Cycling 2:55:44 2 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 3 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 0:00:17 4 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 0:00:19 5 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 6 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 0:00:43 7 Chris Harper (Aus) Team Bridgelane 8 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 9 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 10 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:54 11 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Bridgelane 12 Sam Jenner (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 13 Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Trek-Segafredo 14 Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling 15 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 16 Daniel Whitehouse (Aus) EvoPro Racing 0:02:22 17 Nicholas White (Aus) Team Bridgelane 18 Benjamin Dyball (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 19 Cyrus Monk (Aus) EvoPro Racing 0:03:56 20 Freddy Ovett (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 21 Michael Freiberg (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 22 Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 23 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 24 Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 0:05:23 25 Jesse Featonby (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:06:04 26 Carter Turnbull (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 0:07:19 27 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:07:37 28 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:43 29 Brenton Jones (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 30 Liam White (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic 31 Jesse Ewart (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 32 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky 33 Owain Doull (Gbr) Team Sky 34 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 35 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 36 Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 37 Hayden Mccormick (NZl) Team Bridgelane 38 Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 39 Dylan Newbery (Aus) Futuro-Maxxis Pro Cycling 40 Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane 41 Patrick Burt (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic 42 James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling 43 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling 44 Benjamin Andrews (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 45 Muhsin Al Redha Misbah (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 0:08:31 46 Theodore Yates (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic 0:09:37 47 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First Pro Cycling 48 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Team Bridgelane 0:10:34 49 William Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 50 Sebastian Presley (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 51 Tom Mcfarlane (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 52 Corbin Strong (Aus) St George Continental 53 Thomas Hubbard (Aus) St George Continental 54 David Williams (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 55 Liam Magennis (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic 56 Jason Lea (Aus) Team Bridgelane 57 Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental 58 Aaron Gate (Aus) EvoPro Racing 59 Conor Murtagh (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 60 Michael Potter (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 61 Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) St George Continental 62 Taj Jones (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 63 Jonathon Noble (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 64 Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 65 Nathan Elliot (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 66 Daniel Mclay (GBr) EF Education First Pro Cycling 67 Harrison Sweeny (Aus) EvoPro Racing 68 Ashley Mackay (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 69 Luke Mudgway (Aus) EvoPro Racing 70 Michael Vink (NZl) St George Continental 71 Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 72 Oliver Martin (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic 73 Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo 0:19:02 74 Thomas Coates (Aus) Futuro-Maxxis Pro Cycling 75 Wouter Wippert (Aus) EvoPro Racing 0:19:19 76 Karl Michelin-Beard (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:19:42 77 Tom Kaesler (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic 78 Timothy Cameron (Aus) St George Continental 79 Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 80 Zachary Johnson (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic 0:21:09 81 Shane Archbold (Aus) EvoPro Racing 0:24:44 82 Cameron Layton (Aus) Futuro-Maxxis Pro Cycling 0:25:24 83 Rowan Dever (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:26:21 84 Christopher Williams (Aus) Futuro-Maxxis Pro Cycling DNF Rudy Porter (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team DNF Nick Miller (NZl) Futuro-Maxxis Pro Cycling DNF Carter Bettles (Aus) Futuro-Maxxis Pro Cycling DNF Rhys Robotham (Aus) Futuro-Maxxis Pro Cycling

Sprint 1 - Dumbalk # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane 6 pts 2 Liam White (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic 4 3 Karl Michelin-Beard (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 2

Sprint 2 - Boolarra # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane 6 pts 2 Liam White (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic 4 3 Cyrus Monk (Aus) EvoPro Racing 2

Sprint 3 - Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First Pro Cycling 10 pts 2 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 6 3 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 8 4 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 4

KOM 1 - Mirboo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cyrus Monk (Aus) EvoPro Racing 12 pts 2 Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane 8 3 Liam White (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic 4

KOM 2 - Jeeralang # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First Pro Cycling 24 pts 2 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 16 3 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 8 4 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 4

Team Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Sky 8:48:31 2 Mitchelton – Scott 0:00:26 3 Trek - Segafredo 0:02:29 4 Team Bridgelane 0:03:40 5 Ef Education First 0:08:18 6 Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 0:10:29 7 Team Sapura Cycling 0:14:09 8 Evopro Racing 0:15:33 9 Kordamentha Real Estate National Men's Team 0:15:37 10 Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:23:02 11 Drapac Cannondale Holistic Development Team 0:23:44 12 St George Continental Cycling Team 0:30:23 13 Futuro - Maxxis Pro Cycling 0:50:50

General Classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First Pro Cycling 5:12:32 2 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:04 3 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 0:00:27 4 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:29 5 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 0:00:33 6 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 0:00:53 7 Chris Harper (Aus) Team Bridgelane 0:00:57 8 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 9 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 10 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:04 11 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Bridgelane 0:02:08 12 Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Trek-Segafredo 13 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 14 Sam Jenner (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 15 Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling 16 Nicholas White (Aus) Team Bridgelane 0:02:36 17 Daniel Whitehouse (Aus) EvoPro Racing 18 Benjamin Dyball (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 0:02:44 19 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:04:06 20 Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 0:04:10 21 Freddy Ovett (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 22 Michael Freiberg (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 23 Cyrus Monk (Aus) EvoPro Racing 0:04:59 24 Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 0:05:45 25 Jesse Featonby (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:06:18 26 Carter Turnbull (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 0:07:41 27 Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane 0:07:45 28 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky 0:07:47 29 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:07:49 30 Owain Doull (Gbr) Team Sky 0:07:53 31 Brenton Jones (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 0:07:57 32 Hayden Mccormick (NZl) Team Bridgelane 33 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 34 Liam White (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic 0:08:01 35 James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling 0:08:04 36 Jesse Ewart (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 0:08:05 37 Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 38 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 39 Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 40 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 41 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling 42 Patrick Burt (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic 0:08:12 43 Benjamin Andrews (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 44 Muhsin Al Redha Misbah (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 0:09:05 45 Theodore Yates (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic 0:09:47 46 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First Pro Cycling 47 Daniel Mclay (GBr) EF Education First Pro Cycling 0:10:34 48 Tom Mcfarlane (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 0:10:48 49 Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental 50 Jason Lea (Aus) Team Bridgelane 51 Aaron Gate (Aus) EvoPro Racing 52 Michael Vink (NZl) St George Continental 53 Corbin Strong (Aus) St George Continental 0:10:56 54 Liam Magennis (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic 55 William Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 56 Sebastian Presley (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 57 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Team Bridgelane 58 Ashley Mackay (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 59 Conor Murtagh (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 60 Michael Potter (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 61 Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) St George Continental 62 Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 63 Nathan Elliot (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 64 Oliver Martin (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic 65 Taj Jones (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 0:11:14 66 Jonathon Noble (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 67 Dylan Newbery (Aus) Futuro-Maxxis Pro Cycling 0:11:17 68 David Williams (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 0:11:58 69 Harrison Sweeny (Aus) EvoPro Racing 0:12:18 70 Luke Mudgway (Aus) EvoPro Racing 71 Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 72 Thomas Hubbard (Aus) St George Continental 0:16:44 73 Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo 0:19:16 74 Wouter Wippert (Aus) EvoPro Racing 0:19:25 75 Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:20:04 76 Karl Michelin-Beard (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:20:08 77 Timothy Cameron (Aus) St George Continental 0:20:11 78 Tom Kaesler (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic 0:21:25 79 Shane Archbold (Aus) EvoPro Racing 0:25:35 80 Christopher Williams (Aus) Futuro-Maxxis Pro Cycling 0:26:50 81 Rowan Dever (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:26:52 82 Zachary Johnson (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic 0:29:05 83 Cameron Layton (Aus) Futuro-Maxxis Pro Cycling 0:31:34 84 Thomas Coates (Aus) Futuro-Maxxis Pro Cycling 0:31:38

Sprint Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane 24 pts 2 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First Pro Cycling 10 3 Daniel Mclay (GBr) EF Education First Pro Cycling 10 4 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 8 5 Liam White (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic 8 6 Wouter Wippert (Aus) EvoPro Racing 8 7 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 6 8 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky 6 9 Karl Michelin-Beard (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 6 10 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 4 11 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 4 12 Theodore Yates (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic 4 13 Cyrus Monk (Aus) EvoPro Racing 2 14 James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling 2 15 Dylan Newbery (Aus) Futuro-Maxxis Pro Cycling 2

King of the Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First Pro Cycling 24 pts 2 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 16 3 Cyrus Monk (Aus) EvoPro Racing 12 4 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 8 5 Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane 8 6 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 4 7 Liam White (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic 4

Young Rider Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 5:13:25 2 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:11 3 Sam Jenner (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 0:01:15 4 Nicholas White (Aus) Team Bridgelane 0:01:43 5 Carter Turnbull (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 0:06:48 6 Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 0:07:12 7 Benjamin Andrews (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:07:19 8 Muhsin Al Redha Misbah (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 0:08:12 9 Tom Mcfarlane (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 0:09:55 10 Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental