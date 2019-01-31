Trending

Michael Woods wins stage 2 of Jayco Herald Sun Tour

Canadian escapes on gravel climb with Richie Porte

Image 1 of 16

Michael Woods also leads the mountains competition

Michael Woods also leads the mountains competition
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 2 of 16

Bridgelane's Ayden Toovey leads the points competition

Bridgelane's Ayden Toovey leads the points competition
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 3 of 16

Team Sky's Pavel Sivakov wears the best young rider jersey after stage 2 of the 2019 Herald Sun Tour

Team Sky's Pavel Sivakov wears the best young rider jersey after stage 2 of the 2019 Herald Sun Tour
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 4 of 16

Michael Woods (EF Education First) wins stage 2 of the Jayco Herald Sun Tour

Michael Woods (EF Education First) wins stage 2 of the Jayco Herald Sun Tour
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 5 of 16

Michael Woods (EF Education First) rode strongly on the way to his stage win

Michael Woods (EF Education First) rode strongly on the way to his stage win
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 6 of 16

Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo) rode a good race to finish second on stage 2 of the 2019 Herald Sun Tour

Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo) rode a good race to finish second on stage 2 of the 2019 Herald Sun Tour
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 7 of 16

Michael Woods takes the win on stage 2 of the 2019 Herald Sun Tour

Michael Woods takes the win on stage 2 of the 2019 Herald Sun Tour
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 8 of 16

Kenny Elissonde finished a fine third on stage 2 of the 2019 Herald Sun Tour

Kenny Elissonde finished a fine third on stage 2 of the 2019 Herald Sun Tour
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 9 of 16

EF Education First's Michael Woods celebrates having taken the leader's jersey at the 2019 Herald Sun Tour

EF Education First's Michael Woods celebrates having taken the leader's jersey at the 2019 Herald Sun Tour
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 10 of 16

Mitchelton-Scott at the head of affairs as the 2019 Herald Sun approaches the final climb on stage 2

Mitchelton-Scott at the head of affairs as the 2019 Herald Sun approaches the final climb on stage 2
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 11 of 16

EF Education First's Michael Woods on the attack

EF Education First's Michael Woods on the attack
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 12 of 16

Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo) proved to be strong on the gravel

Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo) proved to be strong on the gravel
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 13 of 16

Race leader Dan McLay worked hard for his EF Education First team leader Michael Woods on stage 2 of the 2019 Herald Sun Tour

Race leader Dan McLay worked hard for his EF Education First team leader Michael Woods on stage 2 of the 2019 Herald Sun Tour
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 14 of 16

Michael Woods (EF Education First) makes it look easy on the gravel climb on stage 2 of the 2019 Jayco Herald Sun Tour

Michael Woods (EF Education First) makes it look easy on the gravel climb on stage 2 of the 2019 Jayco Herald Sun Tour
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 15 of 16

Trek-Segafredo's Richie Porte grits his teeth as he digs deep to stay with Michael Woods on the gravel climb

Trek-Segafredo's Richie Porte grits his teeth as he digs deep to stay with Michael Woods on the gravel climb
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 16 of 16

Michael Woods checks over his shoulder before going on the attack on the final climb

Michael Woods checks over his shoulder before going on the attack on the final climb
(Image credit: Con Chronis)

Canada's Michael Woods made it two wins out of two for his EF Education First team at the 2019 Jayco Herald Sun Tour in Churchill, Victoria, on Thursday, out-sprinting Trek-Segafredo's Richie Porte after the two riders escaped on stage 2's final, gravelled climb.

Woods attacked just before the start of the 1.1km dirt-road section on the Jeeralang climb, with Porte scrambling to stay on his wheel. The Canadian was first over the top of the climb with a small gap to Porte, with 12 kilometres left to race, but the Australian managed to get back on the descent, and the two of them worked together to distance their rivals, with Woods eventually out-kicking Porte at the finish.

"I actually reconned this course beforehand, including the descent, so I took the descent pretty fast," said Woods, "although it was still a pedalling descent, and I didn't want to gas myself, in case somebody else got back on, like Richie did. Then we just talked to each other, and said, 'Let's just drill it until the last kilometre.'"

Porte confirmed the conversation, but that final kilometre was clearly a free-for-all.

"We said not to play around, and then he sits on for the last kilometre," said Porte. "But that's racing, I suppose, and I tip my hat to Michael. He's a great athlete, and he's a great guy, so I think he deserved to win today."

Team Sky's Kenny Elissonde and Dylan van Baarle were the best of the rest on a day when the race was blown apart by both the climbs and strong winds, and Woods now leads the race overall by four seconds from Porte, with Elissonde in third, another 23 seconds back.

How it unfolded

Six riders escaped early on Thursday's second stage from Wonthaggi to Churchill, building up a lead of over three minutes on the relatively flat first half of the 127km stage.

Three of those riders – Shane Archbold (EvoPro), Oliver's Real Food Racing's Karl Michelin-Beard and Thomas Coates (Futuro-Maxxis) – were left behind on the day's first 'king of the mountains' climb at Mirboo after 50 kilometres, and Nick White (Team Bridgelane), Liam White (Drapac Cannondale Holistic) and EvoPro Racing's Cyrus Monk pushed on alone towards the day's second intermediate sprint with just under 40km to go.

Shortly afterwards, and with the three riders still out at the front, a crash in the bunch took down a number of riders, with Nick Miller, Carter Bettles and Rhys Robotham – all of Futuro-Maxxis Pro Cycling – and the KordaMentha Australian Team's Rudy Porter unable to finish the stage.

Up at the front of the bunch – where Elissonde told reporters he wasn't even aware of there having been a crash – Team Sky, and Luke Rowe, in particular, turned the screw to try to take the race apart in what were increasingly strong winds, which they succeeded in doing ahead of the day's final climb at Jeeralang.

On the climb, an attack from Sky's Pavel Sivakov and Chris Harper (Team Bridgestone) – with the Australian doing an excellent ride to be among what was otherwise only WorldTour teams up at the front of the race – got a gap, and the pair were joined by Sivakov's teammate Elissonde.

In the chasing group, Mitchelton-Scott were represented by three riders – Lucas Hamilton, Damien Howson and Nick Schultz – while race favourites Porte and Woods were there, and Sky also had Dutchman Dylan van Baarle.

Harper struggled to stay with Elissonde and Sivakov, and the two Sky riders pushed on, approaching the climb's gravel section. But it was Woods who attacked once the lead pair had been pulled back, and only Porte could follow him. The Canadian led onto the gravel, with Porte yo-yoing on and off Woods' wheel.

Woods was first over the climb, with a small gap, but when Porte made contact again, the two riders agreed to ride together on the descent to try to put some time into the Sky and Mitchelton-Scott riders chasing behind, and when they crossed the finish line – Woods ahead of Porte – they soon discovered that they'd put 17 seconds into third-placed Elissonde and 19 seconds into Van Baarle and Hamilton.

Friday's 161.6km third stage between Sale and Warragul is hilly again, but it's on Saturday's stage 4 on which the race should be decided – probably between Woods and Porte, with Elissonde also likely to be in the mix – when the race's penultimate stage finishes with four climbs of Arthurs Seat.

Cyclingnews is proud to introduce the first episode of our Cyclingnews Podcast Women's Edition, brought to you by Sportful, Pinarello and Floyd's of Leadville.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First Pro Cycling2:55:44
2Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
3Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky0:00:17
4Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky0:00:19
5Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
6Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky0:00:43
7Chris Harper (Aus) Team Bridgelane
8Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
9Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
10Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:54
11Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Bridgelane
12Sam Jenner (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
13Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Trek-Segafredo
14Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling
15Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
16Daniel Whitehouse (Aus) EvoPro Racing0:02:22
17Nicholas White (Aus) Team Bridgelane
18Benjamin Dyball (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
19Cyrus Monk (Aus) EvoPro Racing0:03:56
20Freddy Ovett (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
21Michael Freiberg (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
22Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
23Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
24Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling0:05:23
25Jesse Featonby (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing0:06:04
26Carter Turnbull (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team0:07:19
27Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:07:37
28Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo0:07:43
29Brenton Jones (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
30Liam White (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic
31Jesse Ewart (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
32Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
33Owain Doull (Gbr) Team Sky
34Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
35Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
36Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
37Hayden Mccormick (NZl) Team Bridgelane
38Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
39Dylan Newbery (Aus) Futuro-Maxxis Pro Cycling
40Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane
41Patrick Burt (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic
42James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling
43Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling
44Benjamin Andrews (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
45Muhsin Al Redha Misbah (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling0:08:31
46Theodore Yates (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic0:09:37
47Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First Pro Cycling
48Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Team Bridgelane0:10:34
49William Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
50Sebastian Presley (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
51Tom Mcfarlane (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
52Corbin Strong (Aus) St George Continental
53Thomas Hubbard (Aus) St George Continental
54David Williams (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
55Liam Magennis (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic
56Jason Lea (Aus) Team Bridgelane
57Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental
58Aaron Gate (Aus) EvoPro Racing
59Conor Murtagh (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
60Michael Potter (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
61Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) St George Continental
62Taj Jones (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
63Jonathon Noble (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
64Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
65Nathan Elliot (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
66Daniel Mclay (GBr) EF Education First Pro Cycling
67Harrison Sweeny (Aus) EvoPro Racing
68Ashley Mackay (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
69Luke Mudgway (Aus) EvoPro Racing
70Michael Vink (NZl) St George Continental
71Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
72Oliver Martin (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic
73Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo0:19:02
74Thomas Coates (Aus) Futuro-Maxxis Pro Cycling
75Wouter Wippert (Aus) EvoPro Racing0:19:19
76Karl Michelin-Beard (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing0:19:42
77Tom Kaesler (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic
78Timothy Cameron (Aus) St George Continental
79Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
80Zachary Johnson (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic0:21:09
81Shane Archbold (Aus) EvoPro Racing0:24:44
82Cameron Layton (Aus) Futuro-Maxxis Pro Cycling0:25:24
83Rowan Dever (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing0:26:21
84Christopher Williams (Aus) Futuro-Maxxis Pro Cycling
DNFRudy Porter (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
DNFNick Miller (NZl) Futuro-Maxxis Pro Cycling
DNFCarter Bettles (Aus) Futuro-Maxxis Pro Cycling
DNFRhys Robotham (Aus) Futuro-Maxxis Pro Cycling

Sprint 1 - Dumbalk
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane6pts
2Liam White (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic4
3Karl Michelin-Beard (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing2

Sprint 2 - Boolarra
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane6pts
2Liam White (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic4
3Cyrus Monk (Aus) EvoPro Racing2

Sprint 3 - Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First Pro Cycling10pts
2Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo6
3Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky8
4Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky4

KOM 1 - Mirboo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cyrus Monk (Aus) EvoPro Racing12pts
2Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane8
3Liam White (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic4

KOM 2 - Jeeralang
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First Pro Cycling24pts
2Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo16
3Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott8
4Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky4

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky8:48:31
2Mitchelton – Scott0:00:26
3Trek - Segafredo0:02:29
4Team Bridgelane0:03:40
5Ef Education First0:08:18
6Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:10:29
7Team Sapura Cycling0:14:09
8Evopro Racing0:15:33
9Kordamentha Real Estate National Men's Team0:15:37
10Oliver's Real Food Racing0:23:02
11Drapac Cannondale Holistic Development Team0:23:44
12St George Continental Cycling Team0:30:23
13Futuro - Maxxis Pro Cycling0:50:50

General Classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First Pro Cycling5:12:32
2Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo0:00:04
3Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky0:00:27
4Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:29
5Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky0:00:33
6Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky0:00:53
7Chris Harper (Aus) Team Bridgelane0:00:57
8Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
9Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
10Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:04
11Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Bridgelane0:02:08
12Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Trek-Segafredo
13Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
14Sam Jenner (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
15Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling
16Nicholas White (Aus) Team Bridgelane0:02:36
17Daniel Whitehouse (Aus) EvoPro Racing
18Benjamin Dyball (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling0:02:44
19Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:04:06
20Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:04:10
21Freddy Ovett (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
22Michael Freiberg (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
23Cyrus Monk (Aus) EvoPro Racing0:04:59
24Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling0:05:45
25Jesse Featonby (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing0:06:18
26Carter Turnbull (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team0:07:41
27Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane0:07:45
28Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky0:07:47
29Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:07:49
30Owain Doull (Gbr) Team Sky0:07:53
31Brenton Jones (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team0:07:57
32Hayden Mccormick (NZl) Team Bridgelane
33Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
34Liam White (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic0:08:01
35James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling0:08:04
36Jesse Ewart (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling0:08:05
37Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
38Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
39Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
40Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
41Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling
42Patrick Burt (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic0:08:12
43Benjamin Andrews (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
44Muhsin Al Redha Misbah (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling0:09:05
45Theodore Yates (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic0:09:47
46Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First Pro Cycling
47Daniel Mclay (GBr) EF Education First Pro Cycling0:10:34
48Tom Mcfarlane (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team0:10:48
49Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental
50Jason Lea (Aus) Team Bridgelane
51Aaron Gate (Aus) EvoPro Racing
52Michael Vink (NZl) St George Continental
53Corbin Strong (Aus) St George Continental0:10:56
54Liam Magennis (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic
55William Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
56Sebastian Presley (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
57Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Team Bridgelane
58Ashley Mackay (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
59Conor Murtagh (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
60Michael Potter (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
61Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) St George Continental
62Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
63Nathan Elliot (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
64Oliver Martin (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic
65Taj Jones (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:11:14
66Jonathon Noble (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
67Dylan Newbery (Aus) Futuro-Maxxis Pro Cycling0:11:17
68David Williams (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team0:11:58
69Harrison Sweeny (Aus) EvoPro Racing0:12:18
70Luke Mudgway (Aus) EvoPro Racing
71Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
72Thomas Hubbard (Aus) St George Continental0:16:44
73Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo0:19:16
74Wouter Wippert (Aus) EvoPro Racing0:19:25
75Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing0:20:04
76Karl Michelin-Beard (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing0:20:08
77Timothy Cameron (Aus) St George Continental0:20:11
78Tom Kaesler (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic0:21:25
79Shane Archbold (Aus) EvoPro Racing0:25:35
80Christopher Williams (Aus) Futuro-Maxxis Pro Cycling0:26:50
81Rowan Dever (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing0:26:52
82Zachary Johnson (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic0:29:05
83Cameron Layton (Aus) Futuro-Maxxis Pro Cycling0:31:34
84Thomas Coates (Aus) Futuro-Maxxis Pro Cycling0:31:38

Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane24pts
2Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First Pro Cycling10
3Daniel Mclay (GBr) EF Education First Pro Cycling10
4Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky8
5Liam White (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic8
6Wouter Wippert (Aus) EvoPro Racing8
7Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo6
8Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky6
9Karl Michelin-Beard (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing6
10Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky4
11Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky4
12Theodore Yates (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic4
13Cyrus Monk (Aus) EvoPro Racing2
14James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling2
15Dylan Newbery (Aus) Futuro-Maxxis Pro Cycling2

King of the Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First Pro Cycling24pts
2Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo16
3Cyrus Monk (Aus) EvoPro Racing12
4Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott8
5Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane8
6Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky4
7Liam White (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic4

Young Rider Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky5:13:25
2Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:11
3Sam Jenner (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team0:01:15
4Nicholas White (Aus) Team Bridgelane0:01:43
5Carter Turnbull (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team0:06:48
6Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling0:07:12
7Benjamin Andrews (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing0:07:19
8Muhsin Al Redha Misbah (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling0:08:12
9Tom Mcfarlane (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team0:09:55
10Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky15:39:25
2Mitchelton – Scott0:00:26
3Trek - Segafredo0:02:37
4Team Bridgelane0:03:52
5EF Education First0:08:18
6Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:10:41
7Team Sapura Cycling0:14:45
8Evopro Racing0:15:41
9Kordamentha Real Estate National Men's Team0:15:49
10Oliver's Real Food Racing0:23:30
11Drapac Cannondale Holistic Development Team0:24:08
12St George Continental Cycling Team0:30:43
13Futuro - Maxxis Pro Cycling0:51:42

Latest on Cyclingnews