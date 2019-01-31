Michael Woods wins stage 2 of Jayco Herald Sun Tour
Canadian escapes on gravel climb with Richie Porte
Stage 2: Wonthaggi - Churchill
Canada's Michael Woods made it two wins out of two for his EF Education First team at the 2019 Jayco Herald Sun Tour in Churchill, Victoria, on Thursday, out-sprinting Trek-Segafredo's Richie Porte after the two riders escaped on stage 2's final, gravelled climb.
Woods attacked just before the start of the 1.1km dirt-road section on the Jeeralang climb, with Porte scrambling to stay on his wheel. The Canadian was first over the top of the climb with a small gap to Porte, with 12 kilometres left to race, but the Australian managed to get back on the descent, and the two of them worked together to distance their rivals, with Woods eventually out-kicking Porte at the finish.
"I actually reconned this course beforehand, including the descent, so I took the descent pretty fast," said Woods, "although it was still a pedalling descent, and I didn't want to gas myself, in case somebody else got back on, like Richie did. Then we just talked to each other, and said, 'Let's just drill it until the last kilometre.'"
Porte confirmed the conversation, but that final kilometre was clearly a free-for-all.
"We said not to play around, and then he sits on for the last kilometre," said Porte. "But that's racing, I suppose, and I tip my hat to Michael. He's a great athlete, and he's a great guy, so I think he deserved to win today."
Team Sky's Kenny Elissonde and Dylan van Baarle were the best of the rest on a day when the race was blown apart by both the climbs and strong winds, and Woods now leads the race overall by four seconds from Porte, with Elissonde in third, another 23 seconds back.
How it unfolded
Six riders escaped early on Thursday's second stage from Wonthaggi to Churchill, building up a lead of over three minutes on the relatively flat first half of the 127km stage.
Three of those riders – Shane Archbold (EvoPro), Oliver's Real Food Racing's Karl Michelin-Beard and Thomas Coates (Futuro-Maxxis) – were left behind on the day's first 'king of the mountains' climb at Mirboo after 50 kilometres, and Nick White (Team Bridgelane), Liam White (Drapac Cannondale Holistic) and EvoPro Racing's Cyrus Monk pushed on alone towards the day's second intermediate sprint with just under 40km to go.
Shortly afterwards, and with the three riders still out at the front, a crash in the bunch took down a number of riders, with Nick Miller, Carter Bettles and Rhys Robotham – all of Futuro-Maxxis Pro Cycling – and the KordaMentha Australian Team's Rudy Porter unable to finish the stage.
Up at the front of the bunch – where Elissonde told reporters he wasn't even aware of there having been a crash – Team Sky, and Luke Rowe, in particular, turned the screw to try to take the race apart in what were increasingly strong winds, which they succeeded in doing ahead of the day's final climb at Jeeralang.
On the climb, an attack from Sky's Pavel Sivakov and Chris Harper (Team Bridgestone) – with the Australian doing an excellent ride to be among what was otherwise only WorldTour teams up at the front of the race – got a gap, and the pair were joined by Sivakov's teammate Elissonde.
In the chasing group, Mitchelton-Scott were represented by three riders – Lucas Hamilton, Damien Howson and Nick Schultz – while race favourites Porte and Woods were there, and Sky also had Dutchman Dylan van Baarle.
Harper struggled to stay with Elissonde and Sivakov, and the two Sky riders pushed on, approaching the climb's gravel section. But it was Woods who attacked once the lead pair had been pulled back, and only Porte could follow him. The Canadian led onto the gravel, with Porte yo-yoing on and off Woods' wheel.
Woods was first over the climb, with a small gap, but when Porte made contact again, the two riders agreed to ride together on the descent to try to put some time into the Sky and Mitchelton-Scott riders chasing behind, and when they crossed the finish line – Woods ahead of Porte – they soon discovered that they'd put 17 seconds into third-placed Elissonde and 19 seconds into Van Baarle and Hamilton.
Friday's 161.6km third stage between Sale and Warragul is hilly again, but it's on Saturday's stage 4 on which the race should be decided – probably between Woods and Porte, with Elissonde also likely to be in the mix – when the race's penultimate stage finishes with four climbs of Arthurs Seat.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|2:55:44
|2
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|0:00:17
|4
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|0:00:19
|5
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|0:00:43
|7
|Chris Harper (Aus) Team Bridgelane
|8
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|9
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|10
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:54
|11
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Bridgelane
|12
|Sam Jenner (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
|13
|Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|14
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|15
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|16
|Daniel Whitehouse (Aus) EvoPro Racing
|0:02:22
|17
|Nicholas White (Aus) Team Bridgelane
|18
|Benjamin Dyball (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
|19
|Cyrus Monk (Aus) EvoPro Racing
|0:03:56
|20
|Freddy Ovett (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|21
|Michael Freiberg (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|22
|Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|23
|Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|24
|Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
|0:05:23
|25
|Jesse Featonby (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|0:06:04
|26
|Carter Turnbull (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
|0:07:19
|27
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:07:37
|28
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:43
|29
|Brenton Jones (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
|30
|Liam White (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic
|31
|Jesse Ewart (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
|32
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
|33
|Owain Doull (Gbr) Team Sky
|34
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|35
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|36
|Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|37
|Hayden Mccormick (NZl) Team Bridgelane
|38
|Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|39
|Dylan Newbery (Aus) Futuro-Maxxis Pro Cycling
|40
|Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane
|41
|Patrick Burt (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic
|42
|James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|43
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|44
|Benjamin Andrews (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|45
|Muhsin Al Redha Misbah (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|0:08:31
|46
|Theodore Yates (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic
|0:09:37
|47
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|48
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Team Bridgelane
|0:10:34
|49
|William Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|50
|Sebastian Presley (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|51
|Tom Mcfarlane (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
|52
|Corbin Strong (Aus) St George Continental
|53
|Thomas Hubbard (Aus) St George Continental
|54
|David Williams (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
|55
|Liam Magennis (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic
|56
|Jason Lea (Aus) Team Bridgelane
|57
|Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental
|58
|Aaron Gate (Aus) EvoPro Racing
|59
|Conor Murtagh (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|60
|Michael Potter (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|61
|Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) St George Continental
|62
|Taj Jones (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|63
|Jonathon Noble (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|64
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|65
|Nathan Elliot (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
|66
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|67
|Harrison Sweeny (Aus) EvoPro Racing
|68
|Ashley Mackay (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|69
|Luke Mudgway (Aus) EvoPro Racing
|70
|Michael Vink (NZl) St George Continental
|71
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|72
|Oliver Martin (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic
|73
|Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:19:02
|74
|Thomas Coates (Aus) Futuro-Maxxis Pro Cycling
|75
|Wouter Wippert (Aus) EvoPro Racing
|0:19:19
|76
|Karl Michelin-Beard (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|0:19:42
|77
|Tom Kaesler (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic
|78
|Timothy Cameron (Aus) St George Continental
|79
|Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|80
|Zachary Johnson (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic
|0:21:09
|81
|Shane Archbold (Aus) EvoPro Racing
|0:24:44
|82
|Cameron Layton (Aus) Futuro-Maxxis Pro Cycling
|0:25:24
|83
|Rowan Dever (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|0:26:21
|84
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Futuro-Maxxis Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Rudy Porter (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
|DNF
|Nick Miller (NZl) Futuro-Maxxis Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Carter Bettles (Aus) Futuro-Maxxis Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Rhys Robotham (Aus) Futuro-Maxxis Pro Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane
|6
|pts
|2
|Liam White (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic
|4
|3
|Karl Michelin-Beard (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane
|6
|pts
|2
|Liam White (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic
|4
|3
|Cyrus Monk (Aus) EvoPro Racing
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|10
|pts
|2
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|3
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|8
|4
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cyrus Monk (Aus) EvoPro Racing
|12
|pts
|2
|Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane
|8
|3
|Liam White (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|24
|pts
|2
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|16
|3
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|4
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|8:48:31
|2
|Mitchelton – Scott
|0:00:26
|3
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:02:29
|4
|Team Bridgelane
|0:03:40
|5
|Ef Education First
|0:08:18
|6
|Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|0:10:29
|7
|Team Sapura Cycling
|0:14:09
|8
|Evopro Racing
|0:15:33
|9
|Kordamentha Real Estate National Men's Team
|0:15:37
|10
|Oliver's Real Food Racing
|0:23:02
|11
|Drapac Cannondale Holistic Development Team
|0:23:44
|12
|St George Continental Cycling Team
|0:30:23
|13
|Futuro - Maxxis Pro Cycling
|0:50:50
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|5:12:32
|2
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:04
|3
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|0:00:27
|4
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:29
|5
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|0:00:33
|6
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|0:00:53
|7
|Chris Harper (Aus) Team Bridgelane
|0:00:57
|8
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|9
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|10
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:04
|11
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Bridgelane
|0:02:08
|12
|Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|13
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|14
|Sam Jenner (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
|15
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|16
|Nicholas White (Aus) Team Bridgelane
|0:02:36
|17
|Daniel Whitehouse (Aus) EvoPro Racing
|18
|Benjamin Dyball (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
|0:02:44
|19
|Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:04:06
|20
|Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|0:04:10
|21
|Freddy Ovett (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|22
|Michael Freiberg (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|23
|Cyrus Monk (Aus) EvoPro Racing
|0:04:59
|24
|Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
|0:05:45
|25
|Jesse Featonby (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|0:06:18
|26
|Carter Turnbull (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
|0:07:41
|27
|Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane
|0:07:45
|28
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
|0:07:47
|29
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:07:49
|30
|Owain Doull (Gbr) Team Sky
|0:07:53
|31
|Brenton Jones (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
|0:07:57
|32
|Hayden Mccormick (NZl) Team Bridgelane
|33
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|34
|Liam White (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic
|0:08:01
|35
|James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|0:08:04
|36
|Jesse Ewart (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
|0:08:05
|37
|Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|38
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|39
|Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|40
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|41
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|42
|Patrick Burt (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic
|0:08:12
|43
|Benjamin Andrews (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|44
|Muhsin Al Redha Misbah (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|0:09:05
|45
|Theodore Yates (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic
|0:09:47
|46
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|47
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|0:10:34
|48
|Tom Mcfarlane (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
|0:10:48
|49
|Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental
|50
|Jason Lea (Aus) Team Bridgelane
|51
|Aaron Gate (Aus) EvoPro Racing
|52
|Michael Vink (NZl) St George Continental
|53
|Corbin Strong (Aus) St George Continental
|0:10:56
|54
|Liam Magennis (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic
|55
|William Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|56
|Sebastian Presley (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|57
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Team Bridgelane
|58
|Ashley Mackay (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|59
|Conor Murtagh (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|60
|Michael Potter (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|61
|Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) St George Continental
|62
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|63
|Nathan Elliot (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
|64
|Oliver Martin (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic
|65
|Taj Jones (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|0:11:14
|66
|Jonathon Noble (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|67
|Dylan Newbery (Aus) Futuro-Maxxis Pro Cycling
|0:11:17
|68
|David Williams (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
|0:11:58
|69
|Harrison Sweeny (Aus) EvoPro Racing
|0:12:18
|70
|Luke Mudgway (Aus) EvoPro Racing
|71
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|72
|Thomas Hubbard (Aus) St George Continental
|0:16:44
|73
|Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:19:16
|74
|Wouter Wippert (Aus) EvoPro Racing
|0:19:25
|75
|Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|0:20:04
|76
|Karl Michelin-Beard (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|0:20:08
|77
|Timothy Cameron (Aus) St George Continental
|0:20:11
|78
|Tom Kaesler (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic
|0:21:25
|79
|Shane Archbold (Aus) EvoPro Racing
|0:25:35
|80
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Futuro-Maxxis Pro Cycling
|0:26:50
|81
|Rowan Dever (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|0:26:52
|82
|Zachary Johnson (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic
|0:29:05
|83
|Cameron Layton (Aus) Futuro-Maxxis Pro Cycling
|0:31:34
|84
|Thomas Coates (Aus) Futuro-Maxxis Pro Cycling
|0:31:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane
|24
|pts
|2
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|10
|3
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|10
|4
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|8
|5
|Liam White (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic
|8
|6
|Wouter Wippert (Aus) EvoPro Racing
|8
|7
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|8
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
|6
|9
|Karl Michelin-Beard (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|6
|10
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|4
|11
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|4
|12
|Theodore Yates (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic
|4
|13
|Cyrus Monk (Aus) EvoPro Racing
|2
|14
|James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|2
|15
|Dylan Newbery (Aus) Futuro-Maxxis Pro Cycling
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|24
|pts
|2
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|16
|3
|Cyrus Monk (Aus) EvoPro Racing
|12
|4
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|5
|Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane
|8
|6
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|4
|7
|Liam White (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|5:13:25
|2
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:11
|3
|Sam Jenner (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
|0:01:15
|4
|Nicholas White (Aus) Team Bridgelane
|0:01:43
|5
|Carter Turnbull (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
|0:06:48
|6
|Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|0:07:12
|7
|Benjamin Andrews (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|0:07:19
|8
|Muhsin Al Redha Misbah (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|0:08:12
|9
|Tom Mcfarlane (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
|0:09:55
|10
|Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|15:39:25
|2
|Mitchelton – Scott
|0:00:26
|3
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:02:37
|4
|Team Bridgelane
|0:03:52
|5
|EF Education First
|0:08:18
|6
|Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|0:10:41
|7
|Team Sapura Cycling
|0:14:45
|8
|Evopro Racing
|0:15:41
|9
|Kordamentha Real Estate National Men's Team
|0:15:49
|10
|Oliver's Real Food Racing
|0:23:30
|11
|Drapac Cannondale Holistic Development Team
|0:24:08
|12
|St George Continental Cycling Team
|0:30:43
|13
|Futuro - Maxxis Pro Cycling
|0:51:42
