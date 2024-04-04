Itzulia Basque Country: Meintjes wins subdued stage 4 after major crash neutralises peloton

Image 1 of 9 Louis Meintjes on stage 4 at Itzulia Basque Country (Image credit: Getty Images) Riding at the front of the peloton with under 50km to go are Valentin Retailleau of Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale (left), Pieter Serry of Soudal-QuickStep and Jonas Vingegaard of Visma-Lease a Bike (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) The peloton on a climb at Itzulia Basque Country before race was neutralised (Image credit: Getty Images) Mathieu Burgaudeau of TotalEnergies leads the breakaway, a four minute gap with 50km to go (Image credit: Getty Images) The peloton works to chase down six riders in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images) Mathieu Burgaudeau of TotalEnergies rides in the breakaway that became six riders, shown here with Louis Meintjes and Reuben Thompson (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) The peloton winds on stage 4 for 157.5km from Etxarri Aranatz to Legutio (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Race leader Primož Roglič of Bora-Hansgrohe rides in the Yellow Leader Jersey in the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Primož Roglič (far left) takes the start line in the yellow jersey with Louis Meintjes (Intermarché-Wanty) in the Polka Dot Mountain Jersey, Quinten Hermans (Alpecin-Deceuninck) in the Green Points Jersey and Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) in the Blue Best Young Rider jersey (Image credit: Getty Images)

Louis Meintjes (Intermarché-Wanty) crossed the finish line first on a crash-marred largely neutralised stage 4 at the Itzulia Basque Country.

Officials neutralized the main peloton - with the exception of six breakaway riders - after a serious crash on a descent with 35km to go, which saw multiple riders go down, including overall race leader Primož Roglič (Bora-Hansgrohe), Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep).

Although the main field was neutralised into Legutio, and GC times were not taken at the finish, officials allowed the original breakaway of six riders to continue the last 20km and contest the stage win.

Three of those six riders continued onward: Meintjes, Reuben Thompson (Groupama), and Karel Vacek (Burgos-BH). Some 10 kilometres out, Meintjes went clear and crossed the line to take the stage win.

Meintjes said that although he crossed the line first, it did not feel like a victory, given the crash that injured multiple riders and sent them to the hospital.

"I felt good. If there had been a chance for the break, I would have been ready to fight for the stage, but it's unfortunate. It takes a bit of the pleasure out of it. It may be a victory, but it doesn't really feel like it because you want it to be fair for everyone. We'll see. Right now, I don't know what the situation behind was, but it must have been pretty bad. I hope everybody has a speedy recovery."

More to follow...

