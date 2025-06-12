Recommended reading

'Nothing bad, just some skin off' – Remco Evenepoel uninjured in Critérium du Dauphiné crash, but loses Tour de France domestique to earlier incident

After already losing Mikel Landa at the Giro, Soudal-QuickStep see Louis Vervaeke crash out with fractured collarbone

MACON, FRANCE - JUNE 12: Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Soudal Quick-Step - Yellow leader jersey reacts after the 77th Criterium du Dauphine 2025, Stage 5 a 183km stage from Saint-Priest to Macon / #UCIWT / on June 12, 2025 in Macon, France. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Evenepoel arrived at the finish with abrasions to his jersey and some small cuts (Image credit: Getty Images)

A chaotic day for Soudal-QuickStep at the Critérium du Dauphiné saw Remco Evenepoel crash in the final kilometre, and one of his likely domestiques for the Tour de France fracture his collarbone in an earlier spill.

The race leader went down after a tricky U-turn led into the final sprint with 700 metres to go, but Evenepoel was uninjured and smiling on the podium post-race, with the 5-kilometre rule applied on stage 5 meaning he lost no time for the crash.

