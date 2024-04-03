Itzulia Basque Country: Quinten Hermans wins uphill sprint on stage 3 while Roglic survives crash

By Dani Ostanek
published

Bora-Hansgrohe rider retains GC lead despite crash with 40km to go

Jump to:
Image 1 of 17
ALTSASU SPAIN APRIL 03 Quinten Hermans of Belgium and Team Alpecin Deceuninck celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 63rd Itzulia Basque Country 2024 Stage 3 a 1909km stage from Ezpeleta to Altsasu 526m UCIWT on April 03 2024 in Altsasu Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Itzulia Basque Country 2024: Quinten Hermans of Alpecin-Deceuninck wins uphill sprint on stage 3(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Quinten Hermans (Alpecin-Deceuninck) took the uphill sprint win on stage 3 of Itzulia Basque Country, coming out on top in a hectic sprint in Altsasu after a crash-hit final.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1