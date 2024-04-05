Itzulia Basque Country: Romain Gregoire wins stage 5

By James Moultrie
Mikel Landa the latest GC rider to crash out

AMOREBIETA ETXANO SPAIN APRIL 05 LR Orluis Aular of Venezuela and Team Caja Rural Seguros RGA Alex Aranburu of Spain and Movistar Team stage winner Romain Gregoire of France and Team Groupama FDJ Maximilian Schachmann of Germany and Team BORA hansgrohe and Quentin Pacher of France and Team Groupama FDJ sprint at finish line during the 63rd Itzulia Basque Country 2024 Stage 5 a 1759km stage from VitoriaGasteiz to AmorebietaEtxano UCIWT on April 05 2024 in AmorebietaEtxano Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Romaine Gregoire (Groupama-FDJ) wins stage 5(Image credit: Getty Images)

Romain Grégoire (Groupama - FDJ) took a huge step in his young career as he claimed his first WorldTour win on stage 5 of Itzulia Basque Country after an all-out day of racing from Vitoria-Gasteiz to Amorebieta-Etxano.

