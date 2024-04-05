Itzulia Basque Country: Romain Gregoire wins stage 5

Image 1 of 14 Romaine Gregoire (Groupama-FDJ) wins stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images) Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek) assumed the race lead while Quinten Hermans kept the points jersey, Juan Ayuso the best young rider's and Louis Meintjes the mountains jersey (Image credit: Getty Images) Nans Peters (Decathlon AG2R) attacks (Image credit: Getty Images) Reuben Thompson on the move (Image credit: Getty Images) Mikel Beloki (EF Education-EasyPost) (Image credit: Getty Images) Stage 5 of the Itzulia (Image credit: Getty Images) Igor Arrieta (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Getty Images) Louis Meintjes goes for the mountain points (Image credit: Getty Images) Davide Formolo leads the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images) Isaac del Toro and Sepp Kuss have fun on a brief breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images) Isaac del Toro and Sepp Kuss attacked early on the stage (Image credit: Getty Images) Jimmy Janssens (Alpecin-Deceuninck) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images) Michal Kwiatkowski and Remy Rochas on the attack (Image credit: Getty Images) Brandon McNulty throws down (Image credit: Getty Images)

Romain Grégoire (Groupama - FDJ) took a huge step in his young career as he claimed his first WorldTour win on stage 5 of Itzulia Basque Country after an all-out day of racing from Vitoria-Gasteiz to Amorebieta-Etxano.

After a breathless final 50km, a blanket finish decided the day as Grégoire arrived first at the line narrowly ahead of a fast-finishing Orluis Aular (Caja Rural - Seguros RGA) in second.

Maximilian Schachmann (BORA - hansgrohe) took third on the day after closing down the late attack of Carlos Rodríguez (Ineos Grenadiers) in the final kilometre and leading out the reduced-group sprint.

Grégoire, 21, didn't know he had won after the line but it was later confirmed that he had taken the biggest win of his career so far after impressing but only just missing out on a stage win at last year's Vuelta in just his second season with Groupama-FDJ's senior team.

Schachmann's strong finish moved him up to second overall behind Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek) whose team worked all day to protect his yellow jersey. Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) dropped to third heading into tomorrow's brutal final day of racing starting and finishing in Eibar, but with everything still to play for and the top-eight only separated by 15 seconds.

More to come.

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling