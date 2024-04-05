Itzulia Basque Country: Romain Gregoire wins stage 5
Mikel Landa the latest GC rider to crash out
Romain Grégoire (Groupama - FDJ) took a huge step in his young career as he claimed his first WorldTour win on stage 5 of Itzulia Basque Country after an all-out day of racing from Vitoria-Gasteiz to Amorebieta-Etxano.
After a breathless final 50km, a blanket finish decided the day as Grégoire arrived first at the line narrowly ahead of a fast-finishing Orluis Aular (Caja Rural - Seguros RGA) in second.
Maximilian Schachmann (BORA - hansgrohe) took third on the day after closing down the late attack of Carlos Rodríguez (Ineos Grenadiers) in the final kilometre and leading out the reduced-group sprint.
Grégoire, 21, didn't know he had won after the line but it was later confirmed that he had taken the biggest win of his career so far after impressing but only just missing out on a stage win at last year's Vuelta in just his second season with Groupama-FDJ's senior team.
Schachmann's strong finish moved him up to second overall behind Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek) whose team worked all day to protect his yellow jersey. Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) dropped to third heading into tomorrow's brutal final day of racing starting and finishing in Eibar, but with everything still to play for and the top-eight only separated by 15 seconds.
More to come.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
