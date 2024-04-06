Itzulia Basque Country: Juan Ayuso secures overall, Carlos Rodríguez wins stage 6 finale

By Alasdair Fotheringham
Two young Spaniards broke away from overnight leader Mattias Skjelmose in late-race winning move

EIBAR SPAIN APRIL 06 LR Juan Ayuso of Spain and UAE Team Emirates Blue Best Young Rider Jersey and Carlos Rodriguez of Spain and Team INEOS Grenadiers compete in the breakaway during the 63rd Itzulia Basque Country 2024 Stage 6 a 1378km stage from Eibar to Eibar UCIWT on April 06 2024 in Eibar Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Juan Ayuso and Carlos Rodriguez (Image credit: Getty Images)

A searing late attack has netted Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) the overall of Itzulia Basque Country and the biggest win of his career, while Carlos Rodriguez (Ineos-Grenadiers) claimed the final ultra-tough stage.

