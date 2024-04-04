Live coverage
Itzulia Basque Country stage 4 - Live
Peloton race 157.5km from Etxarri Aranatz to Legutio
Itzulia Basque Country 2024- the complete guide
Itzulia Basque Country 2024 route
How to watch Itzulia Basque Country 2024
Race situation
Peloton race 157.5km from Etxarri Aranatz to Legutio.
Welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 4 of Itzulia Basque Country.
It’s day four at the 2024 Itzulia Basque Country, and there’s one man everyone will be paying close attention to - Primož Roglič. The race leader went down heavily in a crash yesterday, and, though he managed to finish fine in the peloton, will surely be suffering from some after-effects. We’ll find out today how he’s holding up.
Roglič wasn’t the only big name to go down yesterday. Juan Ayuso and Carlos Rodríguez aso fell in a separate incident inside the final 3km, which will be cause of anxiety for their respective UAE Team Emirates and Ineos Grenadiers teams, of whom they are the leading GC candidates for. There’s no word of either of them abandoning half an hour before the stage start, but we’ll see what kind of shape they’re in once we start racing.
This isn’t a stage where the stricken will be able to rest up and nurse their wounds. After two sprint finishes, today’s parcours looks like it will be hard enough to draw out the GC contenders, with several climbs throughout the day, including a nasty steep late hill tackled just 10km from the finish.
Roglič is here, and he does indeed look like he’s been at the wars. He’s sporting plasters to both his left elbow and right arm.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Itzulia Basque Country stage 4 - LivePeloton race 157.5km from Etxarri Aranatz to Legutio
-
Paris-Roubaix contender Matteo Jorgenson voices strong support for new Arenberg Forest entry chicaneRider-slowing artificial traffic obstacle creates major division of opinions
-
Nothing set in stone - Mathieu van der Poel can be beaten at Paris-RoubaixIn the second act of world champion versus the world Van der Poel may be the outright favourite but anything can happen on the pave
-
Paris-Roubaix Femmes 2024 - Analysing the contendersCan SD Worx-Protime claim their missing title or will Lidl-Trek make it a third?
-
Ben Wiggins part of Hagens Berman-Jayco squad at Paris-Roubaix Espoirs SundayU23 one-day race 'one of our main goals' says Axel Merckx
-
Paris-Roubaix to include U-turn to slow sprint into Arenberg forest, Van der Poel asks 'is this a joke?'ASO makes late changes to reduce the dangers of the key sector of cobbles
-
Lennard Kämna injured in traffic incident during altitude campBora-Hansgrohe rider in hospital on same day teammate Primoz Roglic crashed hard in Itzulia
-
No Paris-Roubaix Femmes for Elisa Longo BorghiniItalian Champion will not replace injured Lizzie Deignan on roster at Hell of the North
-
My name is Luka: Slovenian Mezgec on his 140km breakaway with Tadej Pogacar, Grand Tour doubles and leading out CalebTaking on Tadej and positioning sprinters from the long-serving lead-out man