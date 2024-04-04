Itzulia Basque Country stage 4 - Live

Refresh

Welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 4 of Itzulia Basque Country.

It’s day four at the 2024 Itzulia Basque Country, and there’s one man everyone will be paying close attention to - Primož Roglič. The race leader went down heavily in a crash yesterday, and, though he managed to finish fine in the peloton, will surely be suffering from some after-effects. We’ll find out today how he’s holding up.

Roglič wasn’t the only big name to go down yesterday. Juan Ayuso and Carlos Rodríguez aso fell in a separate incident inside the final 3km, which will be cause of anxiety for their respective UAE Team Emirates and Ineos Grenadiers teams, of whom they are the leading GC candidates for. There’s no word of either of them abandoning half an hour before the stage start, but we’ll see what kind of shape they’re in once we start racing.

This isn’t a stage where the stricken will be able to rest up and nurse their wounds. After two sprint finishes, today’s parcours looks like it will be hard enough to draw out the GC contenders, with several climbs throughout the day, including a nasty steep late hill tackled just 10km from the finish.