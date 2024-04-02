Itzulia Basque Country: Paul Lapeira wins slippery sprint in rain on stage 2

Image 1 of 12 Itzulia Basque Country 2024: Paul Lapeira of Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team celebrates as stage 2 winner (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Paul Lapeira of Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team celebrates his first WorldTour victory at the line for stage 2 of Itzulia Basque Country (Image credit: Getty Images) Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) rides between teammates while Remco Evenepoel tucks in behind Soudal-QuickStep teammate Mikel Landa during stage 2 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) The peloton charges in pursuit of four riders in the breakaway, their advantage at 2:25 with 45km to ride (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Jai Hindley rides in front of Bora-Hansgrohe teammate Primož Roglič, who carries the Yellow Leader Jersey (Image credit: Getty Images) Juan Ayuso of UAE Team Emirates rides stage 2 in the Blue Best Young Rider Jersey (Image credit: Getty Images) Jetse Bol of Burgos-BH leads the breakawayduring 160km stage 2 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Breakaway group, led by Xabier Mikel Azparren of Q36.5 Pro Cyclingpasses through Ascain village (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Fabio Felline rides behind Lidl-Trek teammate Tao Geoghegan Hartduring stage 2 from Irun to Kanbo (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Remco Evenepoel of Soudal-QuickStep competes in the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images) The peloton begins 160km stage 2 from Irun (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) At the start in for stage 2 (L to R) are Primož Roglič (Bora-Hansgrohe) in the Yellow Leader Jersey, Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) wears the Polka Dot Mountain Jersey and Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates) in the Green Points Jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Paul Lapeira (Decathlon-AG2R) came through a crash-marred, chaotic finale on wet roads to claim stage 2 of the Itzulia Basque Country.

Decathlon-AG2R massed at the front with 600 metres to go on the rugged stage from Irun to Kanbo, and Lapeira then shot past Astana Qazaqstan rider Samuele Bastistella just before the finish to clinch his first WorldTour win easily.

Battistella hung on for second and Louis Vervaeke (Soudal-QuickStep) clinched third on a stage that saw a general regrouping of the peloton in the finale.

Race leader Primož Roglič (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Jonas Vingegaard (VIsma-Lease a Bike) were also in the front group of some 30 riders that just avoided a large crash with around four kilometres to go that split the peloton. However, Tao Geoghegan Hart (Lidl-Trek) was amongst those favourites that lost time.

