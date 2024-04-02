Itzulia Basque Country: Paul Lapeira wins slippery sprint in rain on stage 2

By Alasdair Fotheringham
published

Race leader Primoz Roglic finishes safely ahead of crashes while Jay Vine drops out of top 10

Jump to:
Image 1 of 12
KANBO FRANCE APRIL 02 EDITORS NOTE Alternate crop Paul Lapeira of France and Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 63rd Itzulia Basque Country 2024 Stage 2 a 160km stage from Irun to Kanbo UCIWWT on April 02 2024 in Kanbo France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Itzulia Basque Country 2024: Paul Lapeira of Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team celebrates as stage 2 winner(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)


Paul Lapeira (Decathlon-AG2R) came through a crash-marred, chaotic finale on wet roads to claim stage 2 of the Itzulia Basque Country.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1