Itzulia Basque Country: Paul Lapeira wins slippery sprint in rain on stage 2
Race leader Primoz Roglic finishes safely ahead of crashes while Jay Vine drops out of top 10
Paul Lapeira (Decathlon-AG2R) came through a crash-marred, chaotic finale on wet roads to claim stage 2 of the Itzulia Basque Country.
Decathlon-AG2R massed at the front with 600 metres to go on the rugged stage from Irun to Kanbo, and Lapeira then shot past Astana Qazaqstan rider Samuele Bastistella just before the finish to clinch his first WorldTour win easily.
Battistella hung on for second and Louis Vervaeke (Soudal-QuickStep) clinched third on a stage that saw a general regrouping of the peloton in the finale.
Race leader Primož Roglič (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Jonas Vingegaard (VIsma-Lease a Bike) were also in the front group of some 30 riders that just avoided a large crash with around four kilometres to go that split the peloton. However, Tao Geoghegan Hart (Lidl-Trek) was amongst those favourites that lost time.
More to come...
Results
