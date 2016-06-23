Second Irish time trial title for Roche
Team Sky man beats Eddie Dunbar and defending champion Ryan Mullen
Time Trial - Men: Kilcullen -
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:47:14
|2
|Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:01:03
|3
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:25
|4
|Michael O'Loughlin (Irl) Team WIGGINS
|0:02:01
|5
|Bryan Mccrystal (Irl)
|0:02:22
|6
|Marcus Christie (Irl)
|0:02:26
|7
|Mark Downey (Irl)
|0:02:29
|8
|Sean Hahessy (Irl)
|0:03:00
|9
|Ian Richardson (Irl)
|0:03:35
|10
|Christopher Mcglinchey (Irl)
|0:03:40
|11
|Cian Delaney (Irl)
|0:04:17
|12
|Eoin Whelan (Irl)
|0:04:22
|13
|Conn McDunphy (Irl)
|0:05:00
|14
|Marc Potts (Irl)
|0:05:03
|15
|Mark Jankosky (Irl)
|0:05:16
|16
|Mark Reilly (Irl)
|0:05:31
|17
|Stephen Murray (Irl)
|0:05:41
|18
|Sean Grimes (Irl)
|0:05:49
|19
|Sean Featherstone (Irl)
|0:05:59
|20
|David McCarthy (Irl) JLT Condor
|0:06:13
|21
|Ben Delaney (Irl)
|0:06:20
|22
|Eoghan Clifford (Irl)
|0:06:39
|23
|Eoin Woods (Irl)
|0:06:40
|24
|Benny Smyth (Irl)
|0:07:55
|25
|Niall Clarke (Irl)
|0:08:15
|26
|Leo Temple (Irl)
|0:08:29
|27
|Tom Blennerhassett (Irl)
|0:09:01
|28
|Dick O'Brien (Irl)
|0:09:29
|29
|Christy Hartnett (Irl)
|30
|John McGettigan (Irl)
|0:10:08
|31
|James Quinn (Irl)
|0:10:18
|32
|Ger Stephenson (Irl)
|0:12:56
|33
|Craig Rea (Irl)
|0:14:14
