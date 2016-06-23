Trending

Second Irish time trial title for Roche

Team Sky man beats Eddie Dunbar and defending champion Ryan Mullen

Nico Roche (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:47:14
2Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman0:01:03
3Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:25
4Michael O'Loughlin (Irl) Team WIGGINS0:02:01
5Bryan Mccrystal (Irl)0:02:22
6Marcus Christie (Irl)0:02:26
7Mark Downey (Irl)0:02:29
8Sean Hahessy (Irl)0:03:00
9Ian Richardson (Irl)0:03:35
10Christopher Mcglinchey (Irl)0:03:40
11Cian Delaney (Irl)0:04:17
12Eoin Whelan (Irl)0:04:22
13Conn McDunphy (Irl)0:05:00
14Marc Potts (Irl)0:05:03
15Mark Jankosky (Irl)0:05:16
16Mark Reilly (Irl)0:05:31
17Stephen Murray (Irl)0:05:41
18Sean Grimes (Irl)0:05:49
19Sean Featherstone (Irl)0:05:59
20David McCarthy (Irl) JLT Condor0:06:13
21Ben Delaney (Irl)0:06:20
22Eoghan Clifford (Irl)0:06:39
23Eoin Woods (Irl)0:06:40
24Benny Smyth (Irl)0:07:55
25Niall Clarke (Irl)0:08:15
26Leo Temple (Irl)0:08:29
27Tom Blennerhassett (Irl)0:09:01
28Dick O'Brien (Irl)0:09:29
29Christy Hartnett (Irl)
30John McGettigan (Irl)0:10:08
31James Quinn (Irl)0:10:18
32Ger Stephenson (Irl)0:12:56
33Craig Rea (Irl)0:14:14

