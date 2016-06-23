Trending

Anna Turvey wins women's Irish national time trial title

Eve McCrystal and Lydia Gurley complete podium

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna Turvey (Irl)0:54:28
2Eve Mccrystal (Irl)0:03:20
3Lydia Gurley (Irl)0:03:44
4Eileen Burns (Irl)0:04:10
5Lauren Creamer (Irl) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa0:05:21
6Ciara Lyons (Irl)0:05:25
7Joanne Regan (Irl)0:07:45
8Karen Hull (Irl)0:09:52
9Aishling Barry (Irl)0:10:17
10Emily Anne Doyle (Irl)0:12:36

