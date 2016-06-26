Trending

Roche solos to second national road race title

Brammeier takes second

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky4:27:00
2Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Team Dimension Data0:00:34
3Michael O'Loughlin (Irl) Team WIGGINS
4Conor McConvey (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
5Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
6Mark Downey (Irl) VCToucy0:04:02
7Daire Feeley (Irl) Team i Tap
8Edward Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman0:04:11
9Ryan Mullen (Irl) CannondalePro CT0:07:30
10Joseph Breheny (Irl) UCD Cycling Club
11Mark Dowling (Irl) AseaWheelworx0:07:33
12Sean Lacey (Irl) Team Aquablue0:08:37
13Eoin Morton (Irl) UCD Cycling Club
14Angus Fyffe (Irl) Omagh Wheelers CC
15Matthew Teggart (Irl) Amicale Cycliste Bisontine
16Conn McDunphy (Irl) Lucan CRC
17Bryan McCrystal (Irl) AseaWheelworx
18Darragh O'Mahony (Irl) O'Leary Stone Kanturk
19Javan Nulty (Irl) SC de Nice Jollywear
20Eoin O'Connell (Irl) Killarney CC
21Sean McKenna (Irl) Team Aquablue
22Ryan Reilly (Irl) Amicale Cycliste Bisontine
23Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Un-Attached Leinster0:08:43
24Philip Lavery (Irl) BaguetMIBAPoortenIndu0:08:47
25Paul Kennedy (Irl) Newcastle West CC0:15:34
26Craig Rea (Irl) Phoenix CC0:18:40
27Gary Donaldson (Irl) Omagh Wheelers CC
28Conor Hennebry (Irl) Team Aquablue
29Mark Millar (Irl) VeloCafe Magasin
30Richard Meaney (Irl) Westport Covey Wheelers
31Marcus Christie (Irl) AseaWheelworx
32David Brody (Irl) Team i Tap
33Neville O'Neill (Irl) VeloCafe Magasin
34Ronan McDonnell (Irl) Dublin Wheelers
35Richard Maes (Irl) Killarney CC
36Aaron O'Brien (Irl) Mego Raw CyclesRacing
37Stephen Murray (Irl) Strata3 VeloRevolution Cycling Team
38Sean O'Malley (Irl) Western Lakes
39Barry Horgan (Irl) Tralee Manor West IBike0:18:46
40Jamie Blanchfield (Irl) Carrick WheelersCC
41Aaron Parks (Irl) CCT
42James Curry (Irl) Banbridge CC0:18:49
43Stephen McKenna (Irl) Omagh Wheelers CC
44Mark O'Callaghan (Irl) Team Aquablue0:34:27

