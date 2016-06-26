Roche solos to second national road race title
Brammeier takes second
Road Race - Men: Kilcullen -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|4:27:00
|2
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Team Dimension Data
|0:00:34
|3
|Michael O'Loughlin (Irl) Team WIGGINS
|4
|Conor McConvey (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|5
|Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|6
|Mark Downey (Irl) VCToucy
|0:04:02
|7
|Daire Feeley (Irl) Team i Tap
|8
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:04:11
|9
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) CannondalePro CT
|0:07:30
|10
|Joseph Breheny (Irl) UCD Cycling Club
|11
|Mark Dowling (Irl) AseaWheelworx
|0:07:33
|12
|Sean Lacey (Irl) Team Aquablue
|0:08:37
|13
|Eoin Morton (Irl) UCD Cycling Club
|14
|Angus Fyffe (Irl) Omagh Wheelers CC
|15
|Matthew Teggart (Irl) Amicale Cycliste Bisontine
|16
|Conn McDunphy (Irl) Lucan CRC
|17
|Bryan McCrystal (Irl) AseaWheelworx
|18
|Darragh O'Mahony (Irl) O'Leary Stone Kanturk
|19
|Javan Nulty (Irl) SC de Nice Jollywear
|20
|Eoin O'Connell (Irl) Killarney CC
|21
|Sean McKenna (Irl) Team Aquablue
|22
|Ryan Reilly (Irl) Amicale Cycliste Bisontine
|23
|Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Un-Attached Leinster
|0:08:43
|24
|Philip Lavery (Irl) BaguetMIBAPoortenIndu
|0:08:47
|25
|Paul Kennedy (Irl) Newcastle West CC
|0:15:34
|26
|Craig Rea (Irl) Phoenix CC
|0:18:40
|27
|Gary Donaldson (Irl) Omagh Wheelers CC
|28
|Conor Hennebry (Irl) Team Aquablue
|29
|Mark Millar (Irl) VeloCafe Magasin
|30
|Richard Meaney (Irl) Westport Covey Wheelers
|31
|Marcus Christie (Irl) AseaWheelworx
|32
|David Brody (Irl) Team i Tap
|33
|Neville O'Neill (Irl) VeloCafe Magasin
|34
|Ronan McDonnell (Irl) Dublin Wheelers
|35
|Richard Maes (Irl) Killarney CC
|36
|Aaron O'Brien (Irl) Mego Raw CyclesRacing
|37
|Stephen Murray (Irl) Strata3 VeloRevolution Cycling Team
|38
|Sean O'Malley (Irl) Western Lakes
|39
|Barry Horgan (Irl) Tralee Manor West IBike
|0:18:46
|40
|Jamie Blanchfield (Irl) Carrick WheelersCC
|41
|Aaron Parks (Irl) CCT
|42
|James Curry (Irl) Banbridge CC
|0:18:49
|43
|Stephen McKenna (Irl) Omagh Wheelers CC
|44
|Mark O'Callaghan (Irl) Team Aquablue
|0:34:27
