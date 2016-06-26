Boylan defends Irish national championship
McCrystal and Meade complete podium
Road Race - Women: Kilcullen -
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lydia Boylan (Irl) Team WNT
|2:41:33
|2
|Eva McCrystal (Irl) Asea Wheelworx
|3
|Fiona Meade (Irl) Blarney CC
|4
|Lauren Creamer (Irl) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club la Santa
|5
|Lydia Gurley (Irl) Aerocoach
|6
|Grace Young (Irl) De Ronda Van Cork
|7
|Eileen Burns (Irl) Ballymena CC
|8
|Sinead Oakes (Irl) De Ronda Van Cork
|9
|Katherine Smyth (Irl) Team Madigan
|10
|Anna Turvey (Irl) Tyneside Vagabonds CC
|0:00:05
|11
|Micheele Geoghegan (Irl) Scott Orwell Wheelers
|12
|Fiona Guihen (Irl) Irish Centre for Cycling
|0:01:37
|13
|Aideen Keenan (Irl) Scott Orwell Wheelers
|0:02:33
|14
|Susie Mitchell (Irl) Sundrive Track
|0:03:25
|15
|Orla Montague (Irl) Dublin Wheelers
|16
|Rachel Glendon (Irl) Scott Orwell Wheelers
|0:03:27
|17
|Nessa Rochford (Irl) De Ronda Van Cork
|18
|Claire O'Neill (Irl) Square Wheelers CC
|19
|Emily Brick (Irl) Scott Orwell Wheelers
|20
|Kate Earlie (Irl) St. Tiernans CC
|21
|Emma Walsh (Irl) Waterford Racing
|22
|Marie Claffey (Irl) UCD Cycling Club
|23
|Michelle O'Halloran (Irl) Lakeside Wheelers
|0:06:50
|24
|Mairead McCrory (Irl) Carn Wheelers
|0:08:34
|25
|Joanne Regan (Irl) Termoneeny CC
|0:09:06
|26
|Julie Rae (Irl) PhoenixCC
|27
|Christen O'Neill (Irl) VeloClubMagasin
|28
|Sonja O'Mahony (Irl) Lakeside Wheelers
|29
|Aisling Flanagan (Irl) Lakeside Wheelers
|30
|Lorraine Mullarkey (Irl) Emyvale CC
|0:10:13
|31
|Aisling Barry (Irl) Dunboyne CC
|0:19:40
|32
|Roisin Kennedy (Irl) Arcane CC
|0:22:45
|33
|Yvonne Doran (Irl) Scott Orwell Wheelers
|0:23:08
