Trending

Boylan defends Irish national championship

McCrystal and Meade complete podium

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lydia Boylan (Irl) Team WNT2:41:33
2Eva McCrystal (Irl) Asea Wheelworx
3Fiona Meade (Irl) Blarney CC
4Lauren Creamer (Irl) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club la Santa
5Lydia Gurley (Irl) Aerocoach
6Grace Young (Irl) De Ronda Van Cork
7Eileen Burns (Irl) Ballymena CC
8Sinead Oakes (Irl) De Ronda Van Cork
9Katherine Smyth (Irl) Team Madigan
10Anna Turvey (Irl) Tyneside Vagabonds CC0:00:05
11Micheele Geoghegan (Irl) Scott Orwell Wheelers
12Fiona Guihen (Irl) Irish Centre for Cycling0:01:37
13Aideen Keenan (Irl) Scott Orwell Wheelers0:02:33
14Susie Mitchell (Irl) Sundrive Track0:03:25
15Orla Montague (Irl) Dublin Wheelers
16Rachel Glendon (Irl) Scott Orwell Wheelers0:03:27
17Nessa Rochford (Irl) De Ronda Van Cork
18Claire O'Neill (Irl) Square Wheelers CC
19Emily Brick (Irl) Scott Orwell Wheelers
20Kate Earlie (Irl) St. Tiernans CC
21Emma Walsh (Irl) Waterford Racing
22Marie Claffey (Irl) UCD Cycling Club
23Michelle O'Halloran (Irl) Lakeside Wheelers0:06:50
24Mairead McCrory (Irl) Carn Wheelers0:08:34
25Joanne Regan (Irl) Termoneeny CC0:09:06
26Julie Rae (Irl) PhoenixCC
27Christen O'Neill (Irl) VeloClubMagasin
28Sonja O'Mahony (Irl) Lakeside Wheelers
29Aisling Flanagan (Irl) Lakeside Wheelers
30Lorraine Mullarkey (Irl) Emyvale CC0:10:13
31Aisling Barry (Irl) Dunboyne CC0:19:40
32Roisin Kennedy (Irl) Arcane CC0:22:45
33Yvonne Doran (Irl) Scott Orwell Wheelers0:23:08

 

Latest on Cyclingnews