Ryan claims time trial title
Wilson, Kilmartin podium
Elite Women Time Trial: Emyvale -
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Caroline Ryan (Garda CC)
|2
|Heather Wilson (Maryland Wheelers)
|3
|Jane Kilmartin (Pedales Des Eaux Vives)
|4
|Jennifer O'Reilly (Ravens CRT)
|5
|Sinead Jennings (Un-Attached Leinster)
|6
|Ciara Horne (Lakeland CC)
|7
|Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Twenty12)
|8
|Fran Meehan (Tullamore CC)
|9
|Orla Hendron (DTC Orwell Wheelers)
|10
|Kay Hack (Bann Wheelers)
|DNS
|Louise Fullerton (Ballymena CC)
