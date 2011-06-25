Trending

Ryan claims time trial title

Wilson, Kilmartin podium

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Caroline Ryan (Garda CC)
2Heather Wilson (Maryland Wheelers)
3Jane Kilmartin (Pedales Des Eaux Vives)
4Jennifer O'Reilly (Ravens CRT)
5Sinead Jennings (Un-Attached Leinster)
6Ciara Horne (Lakeland CC)
7Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Twenty12)
8Fran Meehan (Tullamore CC)
9Orla Hendron (DTC Orwell Wheelers)
10Kay Hack (Bann Wheelers)
DNSLouise Fullerton (Ballymena CC)

