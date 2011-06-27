Trending

Horgan wins road championship

Moriarty earns silver, Ryan bronze

Full Results
1Siobhan Horgan (The Edge Sports Team)2:46:35
2Louise Moriarty (Look Mum No Hands)0:00:04
3Caroline Ryan (Garda CC)0:00:07
4Heather Wilson (Maryland Wheelers)0:00:49
5Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Twenty12)0:00:51
6Fran Meehan (Tullamore)0:03:20
7Jennifer O'Reilly (Ravens CRT)0:04:46
8Ciara Horne (Lakeland CC)0:05:08
9Sandra Fitzgerald (Lucan CRC)0:05:23
10Geraldine Gill (Bohermeen)0:06:22
11Anne Dalton (DTC Orwell Wheelers)0:08:27
12Tonya Moran (Phoenix CC)0:08:29
13Laura Banfield (Swords CC)0:08:32
14Roisin Kennedy (Lucan CRC)0:08:35
15Mandy Collie (Team Basso TC)0:08:37
16Sandra Telford (DTC Orwell Wheelers)0:08:44
17Orla Hendron (DTC Orwell Wheelers)0:08:54
18Amy Brice (Phoenix CC)0:08:56
19Fiona Meade (St. Finbars CC)0:09:07
20Caroline Conway (Usher IRC)0:17:59

Latest on Cyclingnews