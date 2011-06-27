Horgan wins road championship
Moriarty earns silver, Ryan bronze
Elite Women Road Race: Emyvale -
|1
|Siobhan Horgan (The Edge Sports Team)
|2:46:35
|2
|Louise Moriarty (Look Mum No Hands)
|0:00:04
|3
|Caroline Ryan (Garda CC)
|0:00:07
|4
|Heather Wilson (Maryland Wheelers)
|0:00:49
|5
|Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Twenty12)
|0:00:51
|6
|Fran Meehan (Tullamore)
|0:03:20
|7
|Jennifer O'Reilly (Ravens CRT)
|0:04:46
|8
|Ciara Horne (Lakeland CC)
|0:05:08
|9
|Sandra Fitzgerald (Lucan CRC)
|0:05:23
|10
|Geraldine Gill (Bohermeen)
|0:06:22
|11
|Anne Dalton (DTC Orwell Wheelers)
|0:08:27
|12
|Tonya Moran (Phoenix CC)
|0:08:29
|13
|Laura Banfield (Swords CC)
|0:08:32
|14
|Roisin Kennedy (Lucan CRC)
|0:08:35
|15
|Mandy Collie (Team Basso TC)
|0:08:37
|16
|Sandra Telford (DTC Orwell Wheelers)
|0:08:44
|17
|Orla Hendron (DTC Orwell Wheelers)
|0:08:54
|18
|Amy Brice (Phoenix CC)
|0:08:56
|19
|Fiona Meade (St. Finbars CC)
|0:09:07
|20
|Caroline Conway (Usher IRC)
|0:17:59
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Remembering Poulidor and his enduring presence at the Tour de FranceFrenchman attended every edition of the race since 1962
-
Eddy Merckx reveals serious nature of last month's bike crash'I have to have some further scans, and riding is absolutely forbidden' says five-time Tour de France winner
-
Cavendish shrugs off previous night's crash to win Derny race at Gent Six'I'm a bit banged up but I feel OK' says British rider on day 2
-
Bahrain-Merida hand contract to Fred Wright for 2020British rider signs up alongside Colombian neo-pro Santiago Buitrago Sanchez
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy